Lysosomal lipid peroxidation regulates tumor immunity

Lysosomal inhibition induces significant changes in the proteome associated with autophagy and apoptosis. To establish the cytotoxic effects of lysosomal inhibitors, we assessed the viability of A375P melanoma, RKO colon carcinoma, and MIA PaCa-2 pancreatic cancer cell lines treated with the vacuolar H+-ATPase inhibitor bafilomycin-A1 (100 nM); PPT1 inhibitors DC661 (3 μM) or HCQ (10 μM or 30 μM); palmitate mimetic hexadecylsulfonyl fluoride (HDSF; 60 μM); cathepsin inhibitors pepstatin A (PepA; 10 μg/mL), E64 (PepA; 10 μg/mL), or PepA+E64; and lysosomal membrane disruptor Leu-Leu methyl ester hydrobromide (20 μM) for 48 hours. Only bafilomycin-A1 and DC661 caused a significant decrease in cell viability across the cancer cell lines (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164596DS1), with DC661 producing a more profound reduction in cell viability than bafilomycin-A1. Based on these data and the pharmacological drug–like properties of chloroquine derivatives, we focused our study on chloroquine derivatives as tools to understand lysosomal cell death. An unbiased global proteome analysis was applied to A375P melanoma cells treated with DC661 (3 μM) or the less potent HCQ (10 μM or 30 μM) for 24 hours. Of the 4,264 high-confidence quantified proteins, only 87 and 55 proteins were significantly increased with DC661 (3 μM) and HCQ (30 μM), respectively; additionally, 14 and 15 proteins were significantly decreased with DC661 (3 μM) and HCQ (30 μM), respectively (absolute fold change of greater than 2; q < 0.05) with DC661 (3 μM) or HCQ (30 μM), respectively, when compared with vehicle control. The lower dose of HCQ (10 μM) showed no significant protein changes compared with vehicle control. The top 50 proteins that were significantly increased following DC661 treatment were mainly associated with autophagy and apoptosis, and similar changes were observed for the higher dosage of HCQ (Figure 1B). For these reasons, we chose to focus further studies on the more-potent DC661. Examples of some of the largest protein changes associated with autophagy and apoptosis were tax1-binding protein 1 (TAX1BP1; increased 15-fold); BCL2-interacting protein 3 (BNIP3; increased 6-fold); neighbor of BRCA1 gene 1 protein (NBR1; increased 12-fold); sequestosome-1 (SQSTM1/p62; increased 5-fold); nuclear receptor coactivator 4 (NCOA4; increased 3-fold); and LC3B (MAP1LC3B; increased 3-fold). Apolipoprotein B-100 (APOB; increased 66-fold) was derived from fetal calf serum and was not studied further. Immunoblotting confirmed that treatment with DC661 or higher concentrations of HCQ produced marked increases in the expression of autophagy cargo receptors NBR1, TAX1BP1, SQSTM1/p62, and NCOA4 in a dose- and time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). CRISPR/Cas9 KO of PPT1 in A375P cells phenocopied the effects of DC661 on these proteins when compared with their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1D). However, the expression of autophagy cargo receptors and the relative increases induced by DC661 treatment was variable across colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other melanoma cell lines in which DC661 demonstrates cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 1E). This suggested that autophagy cargo receptors themselves, although increased at the protein level, are unlikely to be responsible for cell death following DC661 treatment. To confirm this, we focused on autophagy cargo receptors TAX1BP1 and BNIP3 because they have known proapoptotic effects in cancer cells (Figure 1C). TAX1BP1 is an autophagy cargo adaptor (11) and also regulates apoptosis induced by protein synthesis inhibitors or DNA-damaging agents in cancer cells (12). Knockdown of TAX1BP1 by siRNA (Figure 1D) had no effect on DC661-induced cytotoxicity in short-term (Figure 1E) and long-term viability assays (Figure 1F). These results demonstrated that TAX1BP1 does not play an essential role in DC661-mediated cytotoxicity. BNIP3 is a proapoptotic protein that impairs mitochondrial bioenergetics and regulates mitophagy (13). Effective knockdown of BNIP3 (Figure 1G) had no effect on DC661-induced cytotoxicity (Figures 1, H and I). These results showed that the cytotoxic effects of DC661 are independent of BNIP3 expression. Next, we studied the effects of depleting cells of canonical autophagy genes required for autophagosome production on DC661 efficacy by knocking down unc-51 like autophagy activating kinase 1 (ULK1) and autophagy-related gene 7 (ATG7). Effective knockdown of ULK1 or ATG7 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) inhibited autophagic flux (Supplemental Figure 2C) but had no effect on DC661-induced cytotoxicity (Figure 1, J–M). These results showed that the absence of the essential core autophagy machinery does not abrogate the cytotoxic effects of DC661.

Figure 1 Lysosomal autophagy inhibition induces significant changes in apoptosis and autophagy proteins. (A) Trypan blue viability assay of A375P melanoma cells treated with Bafilomycin-A1 (100 nM), DC661 (3 μM), HCQ (10 or 30 μM), hexadecylsulfonyl fluoride (HDSF, 60 μM), pepstatin A (10 μg/mL), E64 (10 μg/mL), or Leu-Leu methyl ester hydrobromide (LLoMe, 20 μM) for 48 hours. (B) LC-MS/MS–based proteome analysis of A375P cells treated with DMSO, DC661 (3 μM), or HCQ (10 or 30 μM) for 24 hours. Heatmap of the top 50 elevated proteins in DC661 verses control. Autophagy, apoptosis (names shown in bold), or other signaling pathway proteins significantly elevated (FDR, <5% and fold change, ≥2) in cells treated with 3 μM DC661, 10 μM HCQ, or 30 μM HCQ compared with those treated with vehicle control. (C) The autophagy cargo receptor proteins that have proapoptotic effects in cancer cells are shown in a Venn diagram. (D–M) A375P cells were treated with nontarget siRNA (siNT) or siRNA against TAX1BP1, BNIP3, ULK1, or ATG7 for 48 hours, followed by treatment with either DMSO or DC661 (3 μM) for 24 hours. (D and G) Immunoblotting of TAX1BP1 or BNIP3 and β-actin in the whole-cell lysates of A375P cells. (E and H) Seventy-two-hour MTT assay with 3 μM DC661 or (F and I) 7-day colony formation assay with 0.3 μM DC661 in A375P cells treated with the indicated siRNA. (J and L) Seventy-two-hour MTT assay with 3 μM DC661 and (K and M) 7-day colony formation assay with 0.3 μM DC661 in A375P cells treated with the indicated siRNA. All viability assays were performed in triplicate. ****P ≤ 0.0001. ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared. See also Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C.

Lysosomal inhibition by DC661 induces multiple programmed cell death pathways. The canonical viewpoint is that lysosomal cell death is due to apoptosis (5). Immunoblotting revealed that DC661 treatment resulted in activation of caspase-3, -7, and -9 and cleavage of PARP-1, confirming that DC661 activated apoptosis (Figure 2A). The pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK prevented caspase activation by DC661 but did not inhibit the accumulation of LC3B and p62, demonstrating that apoptosis activation and autophagy blockade are separable following lysosomal inhibition (Figure 2B). Blocking apoptosis with ZVAD-FMK did not enhance or limit DC661 cytotoxicity, suggesting that apoptosis is dispensable for lysosomal cell death (Figure 2, C and D). The cytotoxic effects of DC661 were similar in Bax/Bak double-KO primary bone marrow cells incapable of undergoing apoptosis and WT cells (Figure 2E). Blockade of apoptosis had no effect on DC661-induced cytotoxicity in colon cancer and pancreatic cancer cells as well (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F).

Figure 2 DC661-induced apoptosis and necroptosis. (A) Immunoblots of cleaved caspase-3 (Cl. C-3), caspase-7 (Cl. C-7), caspase-9 (Cl. C-9), PARP and β-actin from A375P cell lysates treated with indicated concentrations of DC661 for 24 hours. Staurosporine (ST; 20 ng/mL) was used as a positive control for apoptosis. (B) Immunoblots of lysates from A375P cells treated with 3 μM DC661, 80 μM pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK, or both for 24 hours. (C) Seventy-two-hour MTT assay plot with increasing concentrations of DC661 (0.01 to 10 μM), with and without Z-VAD-FMK 80 μM. (D) Seven-day colony formation assay in A375P cells treated with 0.3 μM DC661, 8 μM Z-VAD-FMK, or their combinations. (E) Trypan blue viability assay with and without 3 μM DC661 for 24 hours in FL5.12 and IL-3–dependent Bax−/−Bak−/− (BB-DKO) primary bone marrow cells. (F) Immunoblots of RIP1, MLKL, their phosphorylated forms, and β-actin in the lysates of A375P cells treated with DC661 for 24 hours. Necroptosis conventional TSZ (TNF-α, Smac mimetic [SM-164], and Z-VAD-FMK) treatment conditions used included the following: C, pretreatment with Z-VAD-FMK (25 μM, 1 hour), followed by SM-164 (2 μM, 1 hour) and TNF-α (20 ng/mL, 22 hours); D, pretreatment with Z-VAD-FMK (80 μM, 1 hour), followed by SM-164 (100 nM, 1 hour) and TNF-α (20 ng/mL, 22 hours). (G) Immunoblots of necroptosis proteins in lysates of A375P cells treated with necroptosis inhibitors necrostatin-1s (Nec-1s, 50 μM) and necrosulfonamide (NS, 2.5 μM) with DC661 1 μM for 24 hours. (H) Seventy-two-hour MTT assay plot with DC661 (0.01 to 10 μM), with and without necrostatin-1 (Nec-1, 50 μM), 50 μM Nec-1s, and 2.5 μM NS in A375P cells. All viability assays were performed in triplicate. ****P ≤ 0.0001; ns, nonsignificant. Two-tailed unpaired t test between 2 groups (C). ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared (E and H). See also Supplemental Figure 2, D–G.

Because we found apoptosis to be dispensable for DC661-induced cell death, we investigated whether DC661 induces necroptosis, another form of programmed cell death regulated by receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIPK) and mixed lineage kinase domain-like protein (MLKL). Levels of the phosphorylated and activated forms of RIPK and MLKL were increased following DC661 treatment from 0.1–1 μM (Figure 2F). At 3 μM DC661 there was an absence of phosphorylated RIPK1 but persistent phosphorylated MLKL, suggesting that, at this higher concentration, additional forms of cell death could be engaged. Pretreatment with the RIPK1 inhibitors necrostatin-1 or necrostatin-1s or the MLKL inhibitor necrosulfonamide prevented phosphorylation of RIPK1 after DC661 (1 μM) treatment in melanoma cells (Figure 2G) but failed to rescue DC661-induced cytotoxicity in melanoma cells (Figure 2H) or colon cancer or pancreatic cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 2G). These findings suggest that necroptosis is activated but dispensable for DC661-mediated cell death.

Lysosomes are one of the main storage sites for iron. Dysregulated intracellular iron metabolism coupled with decreased reductive capacity can trigger a nonapoptotic cell death known as ferroptosis. A hallmark of ferroptosis is upregulation of prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2), cation transport regulator homolog 1 (CHAC1), and cysteinyl-tRNA synthetase (CARS) (14). All 3 of these ferroptosis markers were transcriptionally upregulated by DC661 treatment (Figure 3A), suggesting that lysosomal inhibition induces ferroptosis. DC661 induced a fluorescence shift in C11-BODIPY–treated A375P cells, indicating lipid peroxidation, characteristic of ferroptosis. This DC661-induced shift was significantly reversed in the presence of ferroptosis inhibitors ferrostatin-1 or liproxstatin-1 administered at an effective concentration (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3A), further indicating that DC661 induced ferroptosis. However, ferroptosis inhibition did not rescue the cytotoxicity associated with DC661 (Figure 3, C and D). Cotreatment of cancer cells with the iron chelator deferoxamine (DFO) and DC661 did not rescue the cytotoxicity of DC661 (Figure 3E). Treatment with ferrostatin-1, liproxstatin-1, or DFO did not rescue DC661 inhibition of short-term viability or long-term clonogenic growth in melanoma, colon, and pancreatic cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). These data demonstrate that ferroptosis is activated but dispensable for DC661-mediated cell death.

Figure 3 DC661-induced ferroptosis and pyroptosis. (A) qRT-PCR showed the fold change increase in the transcriptional expression of PTGS2, CHAC, and CARS in A375P cells treated with 3 μM DC661 for 24 hours. (B) A375P cells treated for 24 hours with DC661 (3 μM), liproxstatin-1 (Liprox-1, 2 μM), or ferrostatin-1 (Ferro-1, 10 μM). Lipid peroxidation measured by C-11 BODIPY using flow cytometry. Erastin was used as positive control (see Supplemental Figure 3A). (C–E) Trypan blue cell viability assay in A375P cells treated with 3 μM DC661, with and without ferroptosis inhibitors (C) ferrostatin-1 (Ferro-1, 10 μM), (D) liproxstatin-1 (Liprox-1, 2 μM), and (E) iron chelator deferoxamine (DFO, 5 μM). (F) Western blots were probed for pyroptosis and autophagy proteins in the whole-cell lysates and HMGB1 release in cell supernatant of human WM35 empty vector (EV) and gasdermin-E–KO (KO1 and KO2) cells treated with DC661 1 μM for 48 hours. (G) Bar graph showing average DC661 IC 50 values ± SEM of MTT assays in both 10% and 1% FBS conditions in mouse YUMM1.7 WT, EV, and gasdermin-E–KO (Gsdme-KO) cells from 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis for I was applied on ΔCT values. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. Two-tailed unpaired t test between 2 groups (A). ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared (B–E and G). See also Supplemental Figures 3–5. All viability assays were performed in triplicate.

Pyroptosis is a form of programmed cell death associated with an inflammatory response that involves the activation of caspases that process gasdermin (GSDM), allowing pore formation on the plasma membrane and the subsequent release of damage-associated molecular patterns, such as high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1). DC661 treatment in multiple melanoma cell lines (A375P, A375, WM35, and WM793) resulted in the activation of initiator caspase-8 and -9 and executioner caspase-7, typical for pyroptosis, and produced cleavage of full-length GSDME, similar in extent to the known pyroptosis inducer PLX4720 and PD0325901 (Supplemental Figure 5A). DC661 produced a stronger extracellular release of HMGB1 than the known pyroptosis inducer, BRAF, and MEK inhibition in 1% FBS (15), reflecting the functional consequence of activated pyroptosis. Next, we tested whether inhibition of pyroptosis by GSDME KO would ameliorate the cytotoxic effects of DC661. DC661 treatment induced LC3II and SQSTM1/p62 accumulation and caspase activation, but HMGB1 release was nearly completely abrogated in GSDME-KO WM35 human cells, demonstrating that the functional consequence of inhibiting pyroptosis was achieved (Figure 3F). However, DC661 treatment produced equal cytotoxicity in YUMM1.7 WT, empty vector (EV), and Gsdme KO1 and KO2 cells in both 10% and 1% FBS conditions (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5B). One common outcome of multiple forms of cell death is the release of LDH. DC661 produced a significant increase in LDH release, and this could not be reversed by apoptosis, necroptosis, or ferroptosis inhibition (Supplemental Figure 5C). These results showed that DC661 induces multiple modes of cell death, including apoptosis and pyroptosis as well as necroptosis and ferroptosis, but none of these modes of cell death are required for DC661-induced cell death.

Cathepsin inhibition or calcium chelation does not prevent cell death from lysosomal membrane permeabilization. Having demonstrated that caspase activation (which is required for apoptosis and pyroptosis) is dispensable for DC661-induced cell death, we hypothesized that cathepsin release from lysosomes could cause caspase-dependent cell death. Chemical (DC661) or genetic (PPT1 siRNA [siPPT1]) inhibition of PPT1 produced lysosomal membrane permeabilization (LMP), while HDSF, a less-potent irreversible inhibitor of PPT1 that gets depleted rapidly in cell culture, could not induce LMP, as measured by galectin-3–positive puncta (Figure 4A). LMP results in the release of cathepsins and other lysosomal contents into the cytoplasm and is thought to be a key proximal feature of lysosome-based cell death. LMP induced by DC661 was associated with a significant increase in cytoplasmic cathepsin-L activity, which was significantly blocked with a cysteine protease inhibitor E64 (Figure 4B). Previous reports have suggested that cathepsin release from fractured lysosomes promotes caspase activation, leading to apoptotic cell death (16–18). Complete cathepsin inhibition did not prevent caspase cleavage (Figure 4C) and did not rescue DC661-induced cytotoxicity in short-term and long-term viability assays in melanoma (Figure 4, D and E), colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). These results counter the canonical view of lysosomal cell death as driven by cathepsin-mediated cell death. Besides cathepsin release from leaky lysosomes, calcium release from lysosomes has been implicated in cellular dysfunction when PPT1 is impaired (19). DC661 treatment resulted in extensive calcium release, which was abrogated by pretreatment of cell-permanent calcium (Ca2+) chelator, BAPTA-AM. (Figure 4F). Notably, BAPTA-AM did not prevent DC661-induced LMP (Figure 4G) or caspase cleavage (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E) and, most importantly, did not rescue DC661-induced cytotoxicity (Figure 4H). These findings were also observed in both RKO and MIA PaCa-2 cell lines, in which no significant differences in IC 50 values were observed with BAPTA-AM and DC661 (Supplemental Figure 6F), which suggested that LMP-associated cell death is not dependent on calcium or cathepsins.

Figure 4 Cathepsin inhibition or calcium chelation does not prevent DC661-induced cell death. (A) A375P-galectin-3-EGFP cells were given nontarget siRNA (siNT) or PPT1 siRNA (siPPT1) for 48 hours, followed by treatment with DMSO, 60 μM HDSF, or 3 μM DC661 for 6 hours. (B) Cathepsin-L enzyme activity (red) and quantification in A375P cells treated with 3 μM DC661, 10 μg/mL cysteine protease inhibitor E64, or the combination of both for 6 hours. (C) Immunoblots for indicated proteins in A375P cell lysates treated with pepstatin A (PepA, 10 μg/mL), 10 μg/mL E64, and PepA+E64 with or without 3 μM DC661 for 24 hours. (D) Seventy-two-hour MTT assay plot with increasing concentrations of DC661 (0.01 to 10 μM), with and without PepA, E64, and PepA+E64 in A375P cells. (E) Seven-day colony formation assay in A375P cells treated with 10 μg/mL PepA, 10 μg/mL E64, and PepA+E64 with or without 0.3 μM DC661. (F and G) A375P or A375P-galectin-3-EGFP cells were treated with 3 μM DC661, 1 μM calcium chelator BAPTA-AM, or both for 24 hours. (F) Fluorescence images of A375P cells stained with Fluo-4, AM, to detect calcium release. (G) A375P-galectin-3-EGFP cells showing galectin-3 puncta (white arrows) and quantification after treatment with DC661, BAPTA-AM, or both. (H) Seventy-two-hour MTT assay plot with increasing concentrations of DC661 (0.01 to 10 μM), with and without indicated concentrations of BAPTA-AM in A375P cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. *P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared. All viability experiments were done in triplicate.

LLP drives LMP. Having established that inhibitors of major cell death pathways (apoptosis, necroptosis, ferroptosis, and pyroptosis), cathepsins (PepA and E64), and ion chelators (BAPTA-AM [Ca2+] and DFO [Fe2+]) did not prevent cell death by DC661 and finding evidence of lipid peroxidation by C-11-BODIPY, we performed a global lipidome analysis at 2 and 4 hours after DC661 treatment. DC661 induced early and sustained 3- to 10-fold increases in every class of lysophospholipid (Figure 5A). In contrast, minimal or no changes were seen in phospholipid classes, including phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidylethanolamine, phosphatidylserine, phosphatidylinositol, phosphatidylglycerol, and phosphatidic acid (Supplemental Figure 7A). Lysophospholipid species can be generated by ROS, which oxidize the saturated fatty acid chain that is then cleaved off by phospholipases (20). To determine if antioxidants could prevent ROS-mediated lipid damage, we investigated DC661-induced cytotoxicity in the presence of the pan-ROS scavenger N-acetylcysteine (NAC) (21, 22) and putative lipid peroxidation inhibitors Trolox (23) and vitamin C (ascorbic acid) (24, 25). Unlike any of the other agents tested thus far, cotreatment with NAC rescued DC661-associated cytotoxicity across multiple cell lines (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Long-term CFU assays showed that NAC, unlike all the cell death inhibitors, ion chelators, and cathepsin inhibitors tested herein, prevented the cytotoxic effects of DC661 in A375P, RKO, MIA PaCa-2, B16F10, and MC38 cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7C). Interestingly, Trolox and vitamin C did not rescue DC661 cytotoxicity in human melanoma, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer cells and murine melanoma and colorectal cancer cells (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7, D–H). This disparity prompted us to test whether NAC, Trolox, and vitamin C affected LMP. Our results showed that NAC was the only antioxidant that significantly reduced DC661-induced LMP (Figure 5E). We hypothesized that LLP drives LMP production by DC661, which may be reverted by NAC but not by Trolox and vitamin C. To study the process of LLP we used the fluorescent probe FOAM-LPO (26), which specifically localizes to the lysosome and produces a spectral shift from 586 to 512 nm (red to green) when exposed to lipid peroxides. We found that DC661 induced LLP compared with control (Figure 5F). NAC reduced lipid peroxidation in the lysosomes of the DC661-treated melanoma cells, while Trolox and vitamin C failed to reduce LLP (Figure 5F). NAC, Trolox, and vitamin C on their own had no significant effect on lipid peroxidation. Knockdown of PPT1 (Supplemental Figure 8A), or treatment with high concentrations of HCQ (Supplemental Figure 8B) also induced LMP that could be reversed by NAC, whereas chemical inhibition of ULK1 did not induce LMP (Supplemental Figure 8C). Importantly knockdown of siPPT1 also included LLP that could be reversed with NAC (Supplemental Figure 8D) These results showed that PPT1 inhibition induces LLP that can be rescued by NAC and is likely the cause of PPT1-inhibition-induced LMP. Further, these findings suggested that LLP is critical for lysosomal cell death.

Figure 5 N-acetyl cysteine prevents DC661-induced cell death. (A) LC-MS/MS lipidome analysis of A375P cells treated with DMSO (white) or 3 μM DC661 (red) for 2 or 4 hours. Mean ± SD of significantly elevated lysophospholipid classes by unpaired t test. LPC, lysophosphatidyl choline; LPE, lysophosphatidyl ethanolamine; LPS, lysophosphatidyl serine; LPI, lysophosphatidyl inositol; LPG, lysophosphatidyl glycerol; LPA, lysophosphatidyl acid. (B and C) A375P, B16F10, and MC38 cells were treated with 10 mM N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), 3 μM DC661, or both for 72 hours. (B) Trypan blue viability assay after 72 hours of treatment. (C and D) Seven-day colony formation assay in A375P cells treated with 0.1 μM DC661, 1 mM NAC, 100 μM Trolox, and 100 μM vitamin C. (E and F) A375P-galectin-3-GFP cells or A375P cells were treated with 3 μM DC661, 10 mM NAC, 100 μM Trolox, and 100 μM vitamin C for 24 hours or 6 hours. (E) A375P-galectin-3-GFP cells showing galectin-3 (Gal3) puncta (white arrows) and quantification. (F) Fluorescence images of A375P cells stained with FOAM-LPO (1 μM, 5 min) to detect LLP. Scale bar: 20 μm. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared. All viability experiments were done in triplicate.

Import of cysteine into lysosomes by MFSD12 attenuates lysosomal cell death. Of the 3 lipid peroxidation inhibitors, only NAC prevented LLP. A recent report showed that major facilitator superfamily domain containing 12 (MFSD12) is an essential component of the cysteine importer for lysosomes and melanosomes (27). We reasoned that NAC, or its metabolite cysteine, is transported into the lysosome through MFSD12, where cysteine gets oxidized to its disulfide, cystine. To test this hypothesis, we compared the ability of NAC to rescue DC661 cytotoxicity in siNT and siMFSD12 A375P-hGal3-EGFP cells. Our results showed that NAC rescued DC661-induced LMP in siNT cells but did not rescue LMP in siMFSD12 cells (Figure 6A). NAC reduced LLP of DC661-treated siNT-A375P cells but not siMFSD12 cells. siMFSD12 cells treated with DMSO or NAC had increased basal LLP (Figure 6B) compared with siNT cells. While NAC rescued DC661 cytotoxicity in siNT cells, the ability of NAC to rescue DC661 cytotoxicity was completely abrogated in siMSFD12 cells (Figure 6C). This showed that MFSD12 knockdown blocks the cytoprotective effects of NAC against DC661. NAC is deacetylated by acylase in the cytosol (28). To determine whether NAC treatment produces an accumulation of cysteine or cystine within lysosomes, we employed the lysosomal immunoprecipitation (Lyso-IP) technique (29) to purify lysosomes from DMSO and NAC-treated A375P cells (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 9A) and performed targeted metabolomics to quantify NAC and related metabolites. As expected, NAC was detected in NAC-treated whole-cell lysate and associated unbound fractions. L-Cysteine levels were substantially increased within NAC-treated lysosomes. L-Cystine was only detectable within NAC-treated lysosomes. Strikingly, we did not find a significant increase in glutathione (reduced) in the NAC-treated groups (Figure 6E); this was surprising because it is commonly believed that NAC treatment induces increased production of glutathione, correcting redox balance. These results suggest that cysteine imported into lysosomes through the MFSD12 importer is critical for rescuing LLP, LMP, and lysosomal cell death.

Figure 6 NAC reverses LLP in an MFSD12-dependent manner. (A–C) A375P-galectin-3-GFP cells or A375P cells were treated with MFSD12 siRNA or nontarget siRNA (siNT) for 48 hours, followed by treatment with DMSO, 3 μM DC661, or 10 mM NAC for 24 hours, 6 hours, or 72 hours. (A) Quantification of galectin-3 puncta in A375P-galectin-3-GFP cells after 24 hours. Galectin-3–positive puncta are shown with white arrows. (B) Fluorescence images of A375P cells stained with FOAM-LPO (1 μM, 5 min) to detect LLP after 6 hours. (C) Trypan blue cell viability in A375P cells after 72 hours of treatment with DC661, NAC, or both. (D) Schematic of lysosomal pull down using Lyso-IP. (E) Relative quantification of metabolites in whole-cell lysates (WCL), lysosomal IP unbound fractions (UB), and lysosomal IP bound samples (Lyso IP) with NAC or vehicle treatment after 24 hours. Total peak area accounts for metabolite abundance in the entire sample. Quantifications are depicted as mean ± SD from 3 biological replicates per condition. Scale bar: 20 μm. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001. ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared.

LLP is immunogenic. Some forms of regulated cell death induced by DC661 (pyroptosis, necroptosis, ferroptosis) have been identified as immunogenic. Previously, immunogenic cell death has been described for chemotherapy drugs based on characteristic features, which include display of damage-associated molecular patterns, including cell surface expression of CALR and release of HMGB1 protein and adenosine triphosphate (ATP) (30). CALR acts as an “eat-me” signal when exposed on cell surfaces during cell stress. Extracellular release of HMGB1 and ATP acts as a “find-me” signal recognized by phagocytic cells. We compared two models: B16F10 cells, which in syngeneic tumor models are almost completely devoid of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, and MC38 cells, which in syngeneic tumor models do have tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. First, we demonstrated that DC661 or siPpt1 treatment significantly induces surface CALR expression that can be completely abrogated with NAC cotreatment in MC38 cells (Figures 7, A and B). Similar findings were observed in B16F10 cells (Figure 7C). Inhibitors of major cell death pathways (apoptosis, necroptosis, ferroptosis, and pyroptosis) failed to prevent the surface expression of CALR (Figure 7D). To determine if immunogenic cell death induced by DC661 is due to MHC class I upregulation, B16F10 and MC38 cells were treated with DC661 (3 μM) or DMSO for 24 hours. We found that DC661 treatment did not increase the expression of MHC class I and immunoproteasome upregulation (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 7 N-acetyl cysteine prevents DC661-induced calreticulin surface expression. (A–D) Flow cytometry for calreticulin (CALR) and propidium iodide (PI), with quantification of 2–3 independent experiments. (A) Murine MC38 cells were treated with 3 μM DC661, 10 mM N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), or both for 24 hours. (B) MC38 cells were treated with siPpt11 or siNT for 48 hours in the presence or absence of 10 mM NAC for 24 hours. (C) Murine B16F10 cells were treated with 3 μM DC661, 10 mM NAC, or both for 24 hours. (D) MC38 cells were treated with cell death inhibitors (40 μM Z-VAD-FMK, 50 μM Nec-1, 2 μM Liprox-1) with and without 3 μM DC661 for 24 hours. (E) Immunoblots of MHC class I, PSMB9, PSMB8, and β-actin in the lysates of murine B16F10 and MC38 cells treated with indicated concentrations of DC661 for 6 and 24 hours. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared.

To understand the effects of autophagy inhibition on T cell priming, we performed an in vitro priming and coculture experiment using C57BL6/J splenocytes as previously described (31). For priming, we exposed splenocytes to DC661- or DMSO-treated B16F10 or MC38 cells. Next, these primed splenocytes were cultured with live B16F10 or MC38 cells, and cytotoxicity was measured (Figure 8A). Splenocytes primed with DC661-treated B16F10 cells produced a significant increase in IFN-γ compared with splenocytes exposed to DMSO-treated B16F10 cells. Primed T cell–mediated killing of proliferating B16F10 cells was significantly increased in DC661-primed splenocytes when compared with DMSO-primed splenocytes (Figure 8, B and C). MC38 cells treated with DC661 produced even more IFN-γ and primed T cell cytotoxicity when compared with B16F10 cells (Figure 8, D and E). NAC cotreatment with DC661 was able to completely abrogate IFN-γ release from splenocytes and blunt primed T cell cytotoxicity (Figure 8, F and G). Knockdown of calreticulin by siCalr in MC38 cells (Supplemental Figure 9D) abrogated the priming efficacy of DC661 treatment and significantly reduced primed T cell cytotoxicity (Figure 8, H and I). Taken together, these data support a mechanistic role of LLP-associated CALR upregulation in promoting antitumor cell T cell immunity.

Figure 8 DC661-induced calreticulin surface expression primes T cells against tumor cells. (A) Schema of experimental setup of splenocyte priming and coculture experiments to measure cytotoxicity in vitro by DMSO or DC661 treatment for 24 hours. (B and D) Measurement of splenocyte-secreted IFN-γ upon coculturing syngeneic splenocytes with B16F10 or MC38 cells treated with DMSO or DC661. (C and E) Measurement of percentage cytotoxicity (LDH release assay) of B16F10 or MC38 cells by DMSO- or DC661-primed splenocytes. (F and G) MC38 cells were treated with 3 μM DC661, 10 mM NAC, or both for 24 hours and then used to prime splenocytes that were used for the cytotoxicity assay. IFN-γ and percentage cytotoxicity are shown. (H and I) For calreticulin (Calr) genetic inhibition, MC38 cells were treated with calreticulin/calregulin (Calr) siRNA or nontarget siRNA (siNT) for 48 hours, followed by treatment with either DMSO or 3 μM DC661 for 24 hours. These cells were then applied to the T cell priming and cytotoxicity assay. Measurement of IFN-γ and percentage cytotoxicity are shown. All experiments were done in triplicate. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. ANOVA test was used when more than 2 groups were compared.

Next, we expanded these in vitro findings to an in vivo antitumor vaccination study in immunocompetent and immunodeficient mice models. For this assay, in vitro freeze-thawed or DC661-treated B16F10 or MC38 cells were injected s.c. on the left flank to protect immunocompetent C57BL/6 or NOD/SCID mice against rechallenge with live tumor cells of the same kind injected 7 days later into the right flank (Figure 9A). DC661-treated B16F10 cells failed to prevent tumor rejection despite in vitro assays, suggesting that DC661 induced immunogenic cell death (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 9E). In contrast, inoculation of one flank with DC661-treated MC38 cells promoted complete rejection of live MC38 cells implanted on the opposite flank (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 9F). To determine if adaptive immunity was critical for the vaccine effect DC661 seemed to have with MC38 tumors, we repeated the experiment in NOD/SCID mice. Strikingly, we found that DC661-treated MC38 cells did not induce rejection of rechallenge tumors in immunodeficient NOD/SCID mice (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 9G), indicating that adaptive immunity was required for the observed vaccine effect. To test the robustness of this finding, we selected another well-known immunogenic mouse cancer cell line, CT26, and performed the vaccination experiment as above. As expected, implantation of DC661-treated CT26 cells in one flank of the mouse produced a vaccine-like effect and prevented the outgrowth of live CT26 cells implanted on the other flank (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 9H). Our findings suggested that DC661-induced LLP is critical for LMP-mediated immunogenic cell death, which is reversed by the import of cysteine into lysosome by lysosomal transporter MFSD12 (Figure 9F).