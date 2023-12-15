GPR84-mediated signal transduction affects metabolic function by promoting brown adipocyte activity

GPR84 is highly expressed in brown adipocytes. We initially quantified the expression of GPR41, GPR43, GPR120, and GPR84 in various human tissues. Notably, the adipose tissue exhibited significantly elevated expression levels of these FFA receptors compared with other metabolically active tissues, such as the pancreas, liver, and muscles (Figure 1, A and B). Furthermore, a similar pattern of expression was observed for GPR84 and UCP1 in human adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168992DS1). Although the functions of GPR43 (FFAR2) (35), GPR120 (FFAR4) (36), and GPR41 (FFAR3) (37) in the adipose tissue have been relatively well elucidated, the precise role of GPR84 in adipose tissue remains unclear. Therefore, we validated the GPR84 expression profiles across various tissues, including distinct adipose depots, in both humans (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A) and mice (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). GPR84 demonstrated robust expression in both human and mouse BATs (Supplemental Figure 1, A, C, and D), indicating their potential significance in thermogenic tissues. Given the primary role of BAT in thermoregulation, we assessed GPR84 expression in the BAT of mice (Figure 1E) and body temperature (Supplemental Figure 1C) at room temperature (RT) (23°C) and in cold conditions (6°C) over a 7-day period. Cold exposure resulted in a marked upregulation of GPR84 gene and protein expression, similar to the results observed for UCP1 (38), a specific BAT activation marker (Figure 1, E and F). Furthermore, we isolated the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) from BAT and induced its differentiation into brown adipocytes in vitro. Notably, GPR84 and UCP1 expression levels progressively increased during differentiation (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1D), with GPR84 exhibiting plasma membrane expression in fully matured brown adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 1E). Collectively, these findings provide evidence for the enrichment of GPR84 within BAT and its potential regulatory role in brown adipocyte function.

Figure 1 GPR84 expression in BAT. (A) Expression of different FA receptors in metabolic tissues in human samples from the GTEx database. vWAT, visceral WAT. (B) Expression of GPR84 in different metabolic tissues in human samples from the GTEx database. Bulk tissue gene expression level of GPR84 (Data Source: GTEx Analysis Release V8; ENSG00000139572.3). (C) GPR84 mRNA expression levels were measured by qPCR in different adipose tissues. n = 6–7/group. (D) Representative images of GPR84 IHC staining in different mouse adipose tissues. Data are representative of more than 5 images from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data in bar graphs of the GPR84+ area are represented as means ± SEM. n = 4/group/cohort. (E) GPR84 and UCP1 mRNA expression were measured by qPCR in WT mouse BAT during cold exposure (CE). n = 3/each time point. (F) IHC images of GPR84 and UCP1 in BAT of WT mice exposed to cold and RT. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bar graph indicates quantification of the GPR84+ and UCP1+ areas analyzed by ImageJ from more than 3 images as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. n = 5–6/group/cohort. (G) GPR84 and UCP1 mRNA expression were measured by qPCR during brown adipocyte differentiation. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in triplicate. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (F); 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (C and D). See also Supplemental Figure 1. Primer sequences are available in Supplemental Table 1.

GPR84 deficiency leads to BAT dysfunction during aging. To assess the function of GPR84, we first validated GPR84 expression in WT and whole-body GPR84-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G) and then compared the phenotype of GPR84-KO mice and WT littermate control mice of different ages at RT. Aged (13 months old) GPR84-KO mice showed a marked increase in body weight (~10 g) compared with age-matched WT mice (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A), although food intake did not differ between the 2 groups. Body composition analysis revealed that aged KO mice stored more fat than age-matched WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, we found that aged GPR84-KO mice exhibited impaired insulin sensitivity compared with WT mice (Figure 2B), but no changes in glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 2C). Immunohistochemistry analysis showed increased WAT-like large unilocular lipid droplets with reduced UCP1 expression in the BAT of aged GPR84-KO mice compared with that in WT mice (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, we analyzed the expression of thermogenic genes in BAT of WT and KO mice at 3 months (young) and 13 months (aged). The expression of Ucp1, CideA, Pgc1α, Dio2, and Cox8b was downregulated in the BAT of aged KO mice compared with that in WT mice, but not in the BAT of young KO mice (Figure 2E). To confirm that changes in insulin sensitivity are associated with dyslipidemia in BAT (13, 39, 40), we analyzed genes related to FA metabolism in the BAT of WT and GPR84-KO mice (Figure 2F). The genes related to FA uptake were downregulated, except for Cd36, in aged GPR84-KO mouse BAT, whereas the genes related to FA oxidation (FAO) were markedly increased in both young and old GPR84-KO mouse BAT compared with age-matched WT mouse BAT (Figure 2F). We also examined the use of exogenous FAs in BAT of WT and GPR84-KO mice. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2D, GPR84-KO mice had a lower capability of using exogenous FAs than WT mice, suggesting impaired BAT function. Analysis of mitochondrial respiration in both young and aged BAT showed that the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) was not different between BAT from young WT and GPR84-KO mice (Figure 2G), whereas the OCR was approximately 50% lower in aged GPR84-KO mouse BAT than in aged WT mice (Figure 2H). Mitochondrial respiration in WAT did not differ between the 2 genotypes, regardless of age (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). These results indicate that a lack of GPR84 in BAT accelerates age-mediated BAT dysfunction, which may lead to decreased systemic insulin sensitivity.

Figure 2 Phenotypes of GPR84-KO mice in young versus old mice. (A) Body weights (BW) of different ages of WT and GPR84-KO mice at RT. Data are represented as means ± SEM from at least 2 independent cohorts. n = 8–13/group/cohort. (B) Insulin tolerance test of WT and GPR84-KO mice on normal chow diet at different ages. n = 10/group. (C) H&E staining in BAT of WT and GPR84-KO mice at different ages at RT. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) UCP1 staining and quantification of UCP1+ area in BAT of WT and GPR84-KO mice of different ages at RT. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are representative images from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. n = 6/group/cohort. (E and F) Thermogenic gene expression (E) and FA metabolism–related gene expression (F) were measured by qPCR in BAT from WT and GPR84-KO mice at different ages. n = 4–5/group for 3 months old; n = 9–10/group for 13 month old. (G and H) OCR was measured in BAT from WT and GPR84-KO mice at different ages. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in duplicate. n = 3–6/group. All data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, D, E, and F); 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (B, G, and H). See also Supplemental Figures 1 and 2.

GPR84 deficiency leads to mitochondria dysfunction in BAT upon cold exposure. To evaluate the role of GPR84 in BAT regardless of aging, we exposed young WT and GPR84-KO mice to cold (6°C) stimulation. No differences in body weight were found between the groups after 6 days of cold exposure (Figure 3A). Consistently, the weights of different metabolic organs, such as gonadal WAT (gWAT), BAT, and the liver, showed no changes after cold exposure (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, the body temperatures of GPR84-KO mice were significantly lower than those of WT mice (Figure 3A). Histological analysis revealed that BAT from KO mice had a more unilocular, WAT-like morphology, with reduced UCP1 levels, than BAT from WT mice 6 days after cold exposure (Figure 3, B–D). The mRNA expression levels of Ucp1 and Dio2 were also markedly lower in the BAT of KO mice than in WT mice after cold exposure (Figure 3E). In contrast, after cold exposure, the expression levels of WAT-selective genes were higher in BAT from KO mice than that from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3B), which may explain the WAT-like morphology of BAT from the KO mice, even after cold exposure. Many recent studies have focused on the role of mitochondria in BAT, which promote energy consumption via adaptive thermogenesis (12, 15, 41–43). Thus, we measured the OCR to evaluate mitochondrial respiration and found that the OCR in KO mouse BAT was approximately 50% lower than that in WT mouse BAT 6 days after cold exposure (Figure 3F), whereas the OCR in other metabolic tissues, such as gWAT (Supplemental Figure 3C), inguinal WAT (iWAT) (Supplemental Figure 3D), and muscles (Supplemental Figure 3E), showed no differences in either genotype, indicating that GPR84-KO mice had decreased mitochondrial activation in BAT compared with WT mice after cold stimulation. However, we found that the number of mitochondria in BAT between WT and GPR84-KO mice did not differ after cold exposure by analyzing staining with Tim23, a component of mitochondrial inner-membrane import protein (Supplemental Figure 4A), and mitochondrial DNA as markers of mitochondrial biogenesis (Supplemental Figure 4B). Although mitochondrial numbers were not different between the 2 genotypes, mitochondrial function–related gene expression and complex IV (cytochrome c oxidase; last enzyme in the mitochondrial respiratory electron transport chain) protein levels after cold stimulation decreased in GPR84-KO mouse BAT compared with those in WT mouse BAT (Figure 3, G and H). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) images to observe the morphology of mitochondria in BAT from WT and GPR84-KO mice showed that KO mouse BAT was packed with longer or bean-shaped mitochondria that contacted a much larger area of lipid droplets (peridroplet mitochondria) compared with WT mouse BAT packed with more round-shaped mitochondria, which are well-known cold-induced BAT mitochondrial morphologies (Figure 3I). Benador et al. reported that the contact area between mitochondria and lipid droplets decreases under cold exposure and that more peridroplet mitochondria in BAT lead to lipid droplet expansion and decreased FAO in BAT (44), which is the phenotype of GPR84-KO mice. Using green MitoTracker staining in WT and GPR84-KO brown adipocytes, mitochondria in WT cells appeared filamentous, rod-like in shape, whereas mitochondria in KO cells were swollen and spherical (Figure 3J).

Figure 3 GPR84 deficiency leads to BAT dysfunction at cold exposure. (A) Body weight and body temperature of WT and GPR84-KO mice exposed to cold at 3 months of age. (B and C) Representative images of H&E (B) and UCP1 staining (C) in BAT from WT and GPR84-KO mice exposed to cold at 3 months of age. Scale bars: 50 μm. Images are representative of more than 5 images from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. n =4/group/cohort. (D) Representative Western blotting analysis of UCP1 protein expression in BAT from WT and GPR84-KO mice at RT and with cold exposure. Image is representative of 3 independent experiments. Scanned bar graphs represent data as means ± SEM. n = 6/group. (E) Thermogenic gene expression levels were measured by qPCR in BAT of WT and GPR84-KO mice at RT and with cold exposure. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in triplicate. n = 5–9/group. (F) OCR was measured in BAT from WT and KO mice after 6 days of cold exposure. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in duplicate. n = 4/group. (G) Mitochondrial function–related gene expression levels were measured by qPCR in brown adipocytes isolated from WT and GPR84-KO mice at RT and with cold exposure. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in triplicate. n = 7–9/group. (H) Western blotting analysis of complex IV in BAT of WT and KO mice at RT and with cold exposure. n = 5/group. (I) TEM images of BAT from WT and KO mice 6 days after cold exposure. Images are representative of more than 20 images from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. Scale bars: 2 μm. Mitochondria contacted with lipid droplets were quantified and plotted in the bar graph (right). n = 17–20/group. (J) Representative images of MitoTracker–green fluorescence for mitochondrial morphology were analyzed by confocal microscopy in brown adipocytes isolated from WT and KO mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. Insets are further magnified (×1.5) images of the selected area. n = 8–10/group. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, D, and I); 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A, E, F, G, and H). See also Supplemental Figures 3 and 4.

Taken together, these findings demonstrate that lack of GPR84 decreases mitochondrial function and morphology in BAT, leading to an increased number of large lipid droplet–containing WAT-like adipocytes and dysfunctional BAT activation in young mice after cold exposure.

GPR84 stimulation promotes brown adipocyte function. Next, cultured primary brown adipocytes were used to evaluate whether GPR84 stimulation activates BAT in vitro. Thermogenic gene expression levels as well as adipocyte differentiation-related gene expression levels were significantly downregulated in GPR84-KO brown adipocytes compared with those in WT brown adipocytes (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, adipocyte differentiation-related genes, such as Pparγ, Fabp4, and adiponectin, were downregulated in isolated GPR84-KO brown adipocytes, but not in KO BAT, which contained increased numbers of WAT-like adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, treatment with the GPR84 agonist 6-n-octylaminouracil (6-OAU) (28) led to increased lipid droplet and thermogenic gene expression levels in mature brown adipocytes isolated from WT mice, whereas 6-OAU treatment had no effect on KO brown adipocytes compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 4, B and C). Furthermore, 6-OAU treatment increased mitochondrial respiration by approximately 50% in WT brown adipocytes, but not in KO brown adipocytes (Figure 4D). Moreover, any effects observed after GPR84 stimulation in BAT involved UCP1-mediated thermoregulation. Thus, we administered the β 3 -adrenergic receptor agonist CL-316243 to WT and GPR84-KO mice and found that KO mouse BAT and KO brown adipocytes had reduced responses to CL-316243 (which increased body temperature, mitochondrial respiration, and lipolysis) compared with WT mouse BAT and brown adipocytes, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). These results clearly indicate that GPR84 regulates UCP1-mediated respiration in brown adipocytes. In addition, immunofluorescence results showed reduced UCP1 expression in brown adipocytes isolated from GPR84-KO mice compared with that in brown adipocytes of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 4 GPR84 stimulation promotes brown adipocyte function. (A) Thermogenic genes were measured by qPCR in fully differentiated brown adipocytes from WT and GPR84-KO mice. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments. n = 9/group. (B) Images of Oil Red O staining in WT and KO brown adipocytes with or without GPR84 agonist 6-OAU treatment. Image is a representative image from 3 independent experiments. n = 5/group. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Ucp1, Cidea, and Pgc1α mRNA levels in WT and KO brown adipocytes with or without 6-OAU treatment. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of 2 independent experiments. n = 6/group. (D) OCR was measured in WT and KO brown adipocytes. Cells were pretreated with or without 6-OAU for 30 minutes before OCR was measured by a Seahorse X24 analyzer. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in duplicate. n = 5/group. (E) WT and GPR84-KO brown adipocytes were incubated with the calcium-sensitive dye Fluo-4 AM for 1 hour at RT, followed by live-cell imaging with a confocal laser-scanning microscope and stimulation with 6-OAU (50 μM). Data are representative images from more than 3 independent experiments. n = 6–10/group. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) WT brown adipocytes were pretreated with 6-OAU (50 μM) for 1 hour, followed by treatment with BAPTA-AM for 30 minutes, and then OCR was measured. (G) Brown adipocytes were pretreated with 6-OAU (50 μM) for 1 hour and treated with Ru360 for 1 hour, and then OCR was measured. Data and images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments in duplicate. n = 5/group. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C); 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (D, F, and G). See also Supplemental Figure 5.

To explore the mechanism by which GPR84 stimulation affects brown adipocyte function, we first determined the GPR84 stimulation–mediated signaling pathway using a second messenger-specific luciferase reporter activity assay driven by a cAMP-responsive element (CRE-luc) for G s -coupled pathways and a serum-responsive element (SRE) for G q/11 -coupled pathways. Since GPR84 is a known G i/o -coupled receptor that inhibits cAMP (28), HEK293 cells transiently expressing GPR84 were pretreated with forskolin to increase cAMP levels (45) and then treated with different concentrations of GPR84 agonists, including 6-OAU (28), medium-chain FAs (decanoic acid, C10 FA; lauric acid, C12 FA) (27), and embelin (46). The CRE-luc activity assay revealed that 6-OAU effectively inhibited forskolin-induced CRE-luc activity in a dose-dependent manner compared with other known GPR84 agonists (Supplemental Figure 5C). We verified that the 6-OAU–mediated inhibition of forskolin-induced CRE-luc activity was abolished in the presence of pertussis toxin (PTX), an inhibitor of G i/o -coupled receptor activity (Supplemental Figure 5D). These data indicate that GPR84 primarily activates the PTX-sensitive G i/o pathway to initiate downstream signaling. Activated G i/o proteins release their Gβγ subunits, promoting calcium release from the ER (47). The G i/o -dependent pathway can affect intracellular Ca2+ responses. We found that 6-OAU treatment increased SRE-luc activity, which was stimulated by the G q/11 signaling pathway, as well as intracellular Ca2+ elevation (Supplemental Figure 5E). Since Ca2+ uptake and efflux through mitochondrial transporters and exchangers can affect mitochondrial function (48–50), we performed a Ca2+ mobility assay to explore whether GPR84 stimulation–mediated intracellular Ca2+ elevation affects mitochondrial function. Brown adipocytes isolated from WT and KO mice were labeled with the cell-permeable green fluorescent Ca2+ indicator Fluo-4 AM and then treated with 6-OAU to measure the intracellular Ca2+ release from the ER. As shown in Figure 4E, 6-OAU stimulation increased the intracellular Ca2+ concentration only in WT brown adipocytes, but not in KO cells (Figure 4E). Ca2+ elevation induced by 6-OAU stimulation in WT brown adipocytes was completely blocked by BAPTA-AM, an intracellular Ca2+ chelator, and 6-OAU had no effect on calcium release in WT cells (Supplemental Figure 5F), indicating that GPR84 stimulation induces intracellular Ca2+ release. Consequently, 6-OAU–induced mitochondrial respiration was blocked by BAPTA-AM (Figure 4F) and Ru360, a mitochondria-specific Ca2+ uptake blocker (51) (Figure 4G). These results indicate that GPR84 stimulation elevates intracellular Ca2+ concentration and promotes Ca2+ influx into the mitochondria to increase oxidative metabolism in brown adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 5G).

GPR84 stimulation promotes BAT activation in vivo after cold exposure. To evaluate the effect of GPR84 activation in vivo, WT mice were infused with 6-OAU using an osmotic minipump implanted under the skin in the interscapular region and then subjected to cold exposure (Figure 5A). Body and metabolic tissue weights were not altered during the 6 days of cold exposure. However, mice infused with 6-OAU maintained their core body temperature better than those infused with vehicle during cold exposure (Figure 5B). The BAT of 6-OAU–infused mice contained an increased number of multilocular brown adipocytes as well as an increased UCP1 protein level compared with that of vehicle-infused control mice (Figure 5, C and D). Consistently, thermogenic gene expression levels, including those of Ucp1, PGC1α, and PPARγ, were upregulated in 6-OAU–infused mouse BAT (Figure 5E). Furthermore, the OCR in 6-OAU–infused mouse BAT was approximately 50% higher than that in the BAT of control mice (Figure 5F), whereas there were no changes in the OCR of iWAT and gWAT in either group (data not shown). Short-term injection of 6-OAU can increase inflammation in rats (28); thus, we determined whether the levels of inflammatory cytokines, such as TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and MCP1, were changed by 6-OAU infusion. No differences were observed in plasma MCP-1 and inflammatory gene expression levels (Figure 5G), indicating that the effect of 6-OAU on BAT activation was independent of inflammation. Collectively, these findings revealed that GPR84 stimulation in vivo activates BAT function and regulates core body temperature during cold exposure.

Figure 5 GPR84 agonist 6-OAU promotes BAT activation in mice at cold exposure. (A) Experimental design for 6-OAU in vivo treatment using osmotic minipump implantation. (B) Body temperature of vehicle- (veh) and 6-OAU–treated mice during cold exposure. n = 10/group. (C) H&E staining of BAT from vehicle- and 6-OAU–treated mice 6 days after cold exposure. Images are representative of more than 10 images from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. n = 4/group/cohort. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) UCP1 staining in BAT from vehicle- and 6-OAU–treated mice at 6 days after cold exposure. Images are representative of more than 10 images from at least 3 independent mouse cohorts. n = 4/group/cohort. Western blotting analysis of UCP1 protein expression in BAT from vehicle- and 6-OAU–treated mice at 6 days after cold exposure. The scanned bar graphs are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n = 6/group. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Thermogenic gene mRNA levels in BAT of vehicle- and 6-OAU–treated mice at 6 days after cold exposure. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in triplicate. n = 6– 8/group. (F) OCR of BAT from vehicle- and 6-OAU–treated mice at 6 days after cold exposure. Data are represented as means ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments in duplicate. n = 4/group. (G) Plasma levels of MCP1 were measured by ELISA (n = 5–6/group) in vehicle- and 6-OAU–treated mice, and inflammatory gene expression was measured by qPCR (n = 5–10/group) in BAT from vehicle- and 6-OAU–infused mice at 6 days after cold exposure. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, E, and G); 2-way ANOVA was followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (B and F).

Brown adipocyte–specific GPR84 activation is required for thermogenesis. To characterize the specific role of GPR84 in BAT, we generated brown adipocyte–specific GPR84-KO mice (GPR84BKO) by crossing Gpr84fl/fl mice with Ucp1-Cre mice (Figure 6A). Immunohistochemistry and Western blotting revealed efficient deletion of GPR84 in brown adipocytes (Figure 6A). GPR84BKO mice and control Gpr84fl/fl mice were exposed to cold in the same way as whole-body GPR84-KO mice, and we observed that the body temperatures of GPR84BKO mice were significantly lower than those of control Gpr84fl/fl mice (Figure 6B) during cold exposure. GPR84BKO mouse BAT exhibited a unilocular phenotype and decreased levels of UCP1 compared with Gpr84fl/fl mouse BAT (Figure 6C). Thermogenic gene expression levels were consistently lower in GPR84BKO mouse BAT than in Gpr84fl/fl mouse BAT (Figure 6D). We then evaluated mitochondrial function and found that the OCR in GPR84BKO mouse BAT was lower than that in Gpr84fl/fl mouse BAT at 6 days after cold exposure (Figure 6E), while we did not observe any statistical differences in the OCR of muscle (Supplemental Figure 6A), gWAT (Supplemental Figure 6B), and iWAT (Supplemental Figure 6C) between both genotypes, indicating that GPR84BKO mice phenocopied GPR84 whole-body KO mice. Furthermore, we directly validated whether 6-OAU–mediated GPR84 stimulation had brown adipocyte–specific effects in vivo following 6-OAU infusion. GPR84BKO mice and Gpr84fl/fl mice were infused with 6-OAU and then exposed to cold conditions. Gpr84fl/fl mice infused with 6-OAU maintained body temperature better than Gpr84fl/fl mice infused with the vehicle under cold conditions, whereas GPR84BKO mice infused with 6-OAU showed no difference from those infused with vehicle (Figure 6F). Thermogenic gene levels increased upon 6-OAU infusion in Gpr84fl/fl mouse BAT, but not in GPR84BKO mouse BAT (Supplemental Figure 6D). This is consistent with the phenotype observed in whole-body GPR84-KO mice. Taken together, these results indicate that BAT function regulated by GPR84 stimulation depends on brown adipocyte–specific GPR84 stimulation.