LRH-1 induces hepatoprotective nonessential amino acids in response to acute liver injury

It has been nearly 100 years since the pioneering work of Higgins and Anderson demonstrated the liver’s remarkable capacity for regeneration following partial hepatectomy (1), launching intense investigation into the cell-autonomous and noncell-autonomous factors required to respond to injury and return to homeostasis. Liver injury is commonly modeled through surgery (e.g., partial hepatectomy [PH] or bile duct ligation) and chemically, via administration of acute or chronic hepatotoxic compounds (e.g., dimethylnitrosamine, carbon tetrachloride, and acetaminophen) (2–4). Such models of liver injury exhibit an early initiation phase characterized by cytokine response, which is concordant with the entry of quiescent (G0) hepatocytes into the cell cycle and their subsequent progression through it. Chemically induced injury models, specifically, begin with a period of hepatocyte apoptosis and tissue damage prior to hepatocyte proliferation, thus allowing for a more translational model of acute hepatic injury. Models of liver injury have made great strides in identifying signals, such as growth factors, cyto- and chemokines, and hormones, required for normal hepatocyte proliferation and hepatic regeneration, and defining complete mitogens required for regeneration and numerous auxiliary mitogens that modify the time course of regeneration (5). In contrast, only a limited body of literature has investigated factors that prevent hepatocyte cell death prior to hepatocyte proliferation, providing limited insight into physiologically relevant stress responses and potential therapeutic avenues for acute liver injury management (6–9). In this issue of the JCI, Sun, et al. advance our understanding of such prosurvival signals in response to hepatocyte injury, delineating a mechanism by which hepatocyte activation of the nuclear receptor liver receptor homolog-1 (LRH-1) rewires metabolic networks to drive asparagine synthesis from glutamine, a process that limits the extent of hepatocellular death and liver injury without affecting proliferation (10).

Sun and colleagues dissected asparagine’s hepatoprotective roles following the curious observation that the highly zonated processes of glutamine metabolism in the liver were further compartmentalized at the cellular level. Hepatocytes exhibiting the transcriptional machinery necessary to synthesize glutamine (termed GLUL-enzyme positive, or GLUL+) also expressed asparagine synthetase (ASNS), but lacked glutaminase, glutamine’s primary catabolic enzyme in the cell. Sun et al. demonstrated that ASNS, the enzyme required to synthesize asparagine from glutamine and aspartate, was maximally induced upon sublethal dosing of carbon tetrachloride (CCl 4 ) or acetaminophen 24 hours after administration. The observation that genetic ablation of hepatic ASNS enhanced liver damage in both models confirmed that this response was adaptive. Intriguingly, ASNS was not induced through classical cellular stress response pathways (e.g., ATF4) but rather through the activity of LRH-1. Hepatic LRH-1–knockout mice exhibited low ASNS expression and increased damage in response to chemically induced hepatic injury. Conversely, two mouse models of LRH-1 gain-of-function — the activating LRH-1 K289R point mutation and knockout of hepatic small heterodimer protein (SHP), a negative regulator of LRH-1 — exhibited upregulated ASNS expression and showed substantial protection from hepatic injury. ChIP and cotransfection assays confirmed that LRH-1 bound directly to the ASNS promoter and increased transcriptional activity. Since genetic ablation of hepatic ASNS alone could not indicate the relative impact of either depletion of substrate or generation of product, Sun et al. confirmed, via amino acid profiling and evaluating the consequences of i.v. injection, that the ASNS product asparagine, but not glutamate or valine, was indeed the protective metabolite (10).

Sun and colleagues focused their experimental work on acute hepatotoxic injury models in mice, but also raised the prospect of broader translation by identifying increased ASNS expression in human cohorts of pharmaceutical, environmental, and viral hepatic injury that suggest induction of asparagine as a potential common hepatoprotective response to hepatic stressors (10). Collectively, these results build on several emerging areas of metabolic biology worth highlighting.