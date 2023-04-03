Asparagine protects pericentral hepatocytes during acute liver injury

ASNS is expressed in GLUL+ pericentral hepatocytes and induced during acute liver injury. The synthesis of glutamine in the liver is supported by the enzyme GLUL, whose expression is confined to hepatocytes surrounding the central veins (Figure 1A). To gain insights into the metabolism of this highly specialized population of GLUL+ hepatocytes, we developed a fluorescence-activated cell sorting–based (FACS-based) protocol to separate GLUL+ and GLUL– hepatocytes from the livers of 10-to-12 week-old male C57BL/6J mice (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163508DS1). RNA and protein analyses from these FACS-sorted cells revealed that GLUL+ hepatocytes express several enzymes and transporters required for optimal glutamine production, such as the ammonium transporter rhesus type glycoprotein B (RHBG), the glutamate/aspartate transporter SLC1A2, the glutamate transporter SLC1A4, the glutamine transporter SLC1A5, and ornithine aminotransferase (OAT) (Figure 1, C and D), as previously described (13–16). We then asked what could be the fate of newly synthesized pericentral glutamine. Glutamine can be used to fuel and replenish intermediates of the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle through the action of glutaminases (17). There are 2 glutaminase genes — Gls1 and Gls2 — but hepatic tissues solely express the liver-specific glutaminase Gls2 (Supplemental Figure 1B) (18), which is predominantly expressed in GLUL– hepatocytes (Figure 1D), suggesting that glutamine produced in pericentral zones is not used to fuel the TCA cycle. Glutamine can also serve as a nitrogen donor for asparagine synthesis via ASNS (Figure 1C). Further examination revealed that GLUL+ hepatocytes also expressed ASNS, both at the gene and protein levels (Figure 1D), demonstrating that hepatic asparagine de novo synthesis is a zonated process coinciding with glutamine metabolism in pericentral hepatocytes. Interestingly, GLUL+; ASNS+ hepatocytes were also highly enriched with Slc1a2 (Figure 1D), the high-affinity amino acid transporter for aspartate (Figure 1C) (19), the other substrate of ASNS. Taken together, these data demonstrate that pericentral hepatocytes express the required set of enzymes and transporters to sustain asparagine synthesis.

Figure 1 ASNS is expressed in GLUL+ pericentral hepatocytes and induced upon CCl 4 treatment. (A) Immunofluorescent staining for GLUL and DAPI (nuclei, blue) in liver of a C57BL/6J mouse. cv, central vein; pv, portal vein. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Workflow of GLUL+ and GLUL– hepatocytes isolation. FACS, fluorescence-activated cell sorting; Ab, antibody. (C) Scheme of glutamine metabolism in liver. (D) mRNA expression and protein levels of glutamine-related transporters and enzymes in sorted GLUL+ and GLUL– hepatocytes. n = 4 animals for each group. (E) mRNA and western blotting analyses of total liver lysates from C57BL/6J mice collected at indicated time points after CCl 4 treatment. n = 4 animals for each group. Veh, vehicle. (F) Immunofluorescent costaining for ASNS and GLUL with DAPI in livers treated with or without CCl 4 for 24 hours. Scale bar: 100 μm. Error bars denote SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by unpaired t test (D) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (E). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

In nonhepatic cells, ASNS expression is known to be induced in vitro by various metabolic stressors, such as glucose starvation (20), amino acid deprivation (21, 22), ER stress (23), and mitochondrial stress (24, 25). Altogether, ASNS levels are elevated in cultured cells when survival is compromised, and its expression has been consistently shown to counteract cell death. Because of their oxygen-deprived environment and exposure to toxic intermediates during xenobiotic detoxification, pericentral hepatocytes are particularly vulnerable to injury (26–28). To determine if ASNS expression alters under conditions that challenge the pericentral zones, we subjected C57BL/6J mice to a CCl 4 model of acute liver injury (8, 9). CCl 4 induces cell death and liver injury, specifically in pericentral hepatocytes, as a result of its conversion into toxic free radical metabolites catalyzed by the pericentrally zonated enzyme CYP2E1 (Supplemental Figure 1C) (29). As expected, CCl 4 administration increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) serum levels (Supplemental Figure 1D), indicating liver damage. Histological analysis revealed cellular vacuolization, cell swelling, and nuclear disintegration around central veins (Supplemental Figure 1E). TUNEL staining further confirmed that CCl 4 -induced cell death was confined to the pericentral zone (Supplemental Figure 1E). Of interest, ASNS mRNA and protein levels became massively induced after CCl 4 administration, the former reaching its peak 24 hours after treatment while the latter remained high 48–72 hours after toxin injection (Figure 1E). Immunofluorescence staining confirmed that ASNS induction was confined to the liver’s pericentral, injured zone (Figure 1F). Our results demonstrate that induction of ASNS, a well-known prosurvival protein, is a common response of pericentral hepatocytes to drug-induced liver injury.

ASNS protects pericentral hepatocytes from cell death during CCl 4 -induced acute liver injury. To investigate the physiological function of ASNS during acute liver injury, we conditionally deleted Asns in hepatocytes by crossing Asnslox/lox mice with albumin-Cre transgenic animals, which specifically express the Cre recombinase in hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Mice with hepatocyte-specific Asns deletion (Asnshep–/–) were born at the expected Mendelian frequency and did not display apparent phenotypes compared with control littermates (Asnshep+/+) under unchallenged conditions (data not shown). We then assessed the role of ASNS during acute liver injury by administering CCl 4 . The induction of ASNS, both at the mRNA (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2D) and protein (Figure 2B) levels, was completely blunted in Asnshep–/– livers upon CCl 4 challenge, confirming that its upregulation occurs in the hepatocyte lineage during acute liver injury. ALT levels were enhanced in the serum of Asnshep–/– mice, indicating more severe liver injury upon CCl 4 in Asns-deficient animals (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2E). At the histological level, the distinctive centrilobular damage induced after CCl 4 was also enhanced in CCl 4 -treated Asnshep–/– mice (Figure 2D). Furthermore, the loss of ASNS in hepatocytes markedly increased the number of CCl 4 -induced cells positive for TUNEL staining (Figure 2E). These cells were also positive for phosphorylated histone H2A.X (p-H2A.X), a specific marker of DNA double-strand breaks (30). We observed more p-H2A.X-positive signals in Asnshep–/– livers than in control littermates after the CCl 4 challenge (Figure 2, B and F), confirming the enhanced susceptibility to necrosis of ASNS-depleted pericentral hepatocytes.

Figure 2 Loss of ASNS leads to enhanced CCl 4 -induced acute liver injury. (A and B) mRNA and Western blotting analyses of Asnshep+/+ and Asnshep–/– mice treated with corn oil (veh) or CCl 4 for 24 hours. n = 6 (Asnshep+/+ veh); n = 5 (Asnshep–/– veh); and n = 10 (all other groups). (C) ALT activity in serum from vehicle or CCl 4 -treated mice in (A). (D–F) Representative images of H&E staining (D), TUNEL assay (E) and immunohistochemistry analysis of phospho-H2A.X (p-H2A.X) (F) in livers from (A). Damaged areas are outlined in white lines (D). Scale bar: 100 μm. cv, central vein. Quantification results are indicated on the right. Error bars denote SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (A, C–F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

After being metabolized by CYP2E1, CCl 4 is turned into CCl 3 radical, a highly reactive metabolite known to trigger lipid peroxidation and, eventually, liver damage (Supplemental Figure 1C) (31). As previously reported, Cyp2e1 RNA levels were downregulated after CCl 4 injection (Supplemental Figure 2F) (32). Importantly, loss of ASNS had no impact on Cyp2e1 levels in unchallenged or challenged conditions (Supplemental Figure 2F), discarding the possibility that hepatic ASNS affects the detoxification machinery. In line with this, 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) staining, used as a readout for lipid peroxidation (33), was enhanced in the livers of CCl 4 -treated animals, but not affected by the presence or absence of ASNS (Supplemental Figure 2G). Notably, the proliferation marker Ki67 was similarly induced in Asnshep–/– and Asnshep+/+ mice 48 hours after CCl 4 injection (Supplemental Figure 2H). In contrast, Asns induction peaked 24 hours after toxin administration, suggesting that ASNS does not affect liver regeneration and that its induction upon CCl4 is not limited to regenerating cells. Together, our results reveal that ASNS acts downstream of CCl 3 production and lipid peroxidation and is required to constrain the widespread pericentral necrotic wave that follows CCl 4 injection.

ASNS protects against APAP-induced acute liver injury, and its expression is induced by various liver stressors. Acetaminophen (APAP) is a widely used analgesic, and its overdose accounts for nearly half of all drug-induced hepatotoxicity cases in Western countries (3, 34). As a result of its conversion into the toxic reactive metabolite NAPQI, catalyzed by the pericentral enzyme CYP2E1, APAP also induces necrosis, specifically in CYP2E1-positive pericentral hepatocytes. We injected mice with a low, sub-lethal dose (300 mg/kg) to cause damage in the pericentral zone (35). Loss of ASNS in hepatocytes markedly enlarged the APAP-induced pericentral damage irrespective of the nutritional status (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3B) and increased the number of TUNEL-positive cells (Figure 3B). In both fed and fasted conditions, ALT levels were increased in APAP-treated Asnshep–/– mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3A), indicating a more pronounced susceptibility sto liver injury in Asns-deficient animals. mRNA and protein analyses revealed that ASNS expression was strongly induced after APAP administration (Figure 3, D and E and Supplemental Figure 3C) and that the blunted ASNS induction in Asnshep–/– mice exacerbated cell death after APAP exposure (Figure 3E). Moreover, data mining into human liver data sets revealed that ASNS expression was highly induced in diclofenac-treated human liver slices (GSE54255) and livers of patients with HBV-associated acute liver failure (GSE38941) or alcoholic hepatitis (GSE28619), indicating that ASNS may play an essential role in acute and chronic liver conditions triggered by toxins or viral infections (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 ASNS protects against APAP-induced acute liver injury and its expression is induced by various liver stressors. (A and B) H&E staining (A) and TUNEL assay (B) in livers of Asnshep+/+ and Asnshep–/– mice treated with PBS (veh) or APAP for 24 hours. n = 6 (Asnshep+/+ veh); n = 5 (Asnshep–/– veh); and n = 8 (all other groups). Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Serum ALT activity in mice from (A). (D and E) mRNA and protein analyses of total cell lysates in livers from (A). (F) Heatmap showing logFC expression of genes in each microarray between treated versus untreated human liver slices (GSE54255, n = 5 for each group), or diseased versus healthy human livers (GSE38941, n = 17 for HBV and n = 10 for normal livers; and GSE28619, n = 15 for AH and n = 7 for normal livers). P values are adjusted by Benjamini & Hochberg. DCF, diclofenac; HBV, hepatitis B virus; AH, alcoholic hepatitis. Error bars denote SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (A–D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The nuclear receptor LRH-1 controls expression of ASNS in pericentral hepatocytes. We next sought to determine the molecular mechanism responsible for the induction of Asns during acute liver injury by administrating CCl 4 , the most potent inducer of ASNS (Figure 1E and 2A). Intracellular imbalance in amino acid composition activates the Asns gene through the amino acid response (36, 37). ER stress also increases Asns transcription through the protein kinase R-like ER kinase–eukaryotic initiation factor 2 (PERK-eIF2) arm of the unfolded protein response (UPR) (23). Both the AAR and UPR lead to increased synthesis of activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4), which binds to the C/EBP-ATF response element and induces Asns transcription. Therefore, ATF4 is considered a master regulator of Asns transcription (38). We first assessed hepatic ATF4 levels after CCl 4 treatment. Consistent with previous reports (39), ATF4 levels remarkably decreased following CCl 4 injection (Figure 4A), suggesting that Asns is induced through a different mechanism. We then interrogated Asns expression profiles of liver data sets (GSE59305 and GSE59304) to identify a putative regulator of hepatic Asns. Asns mRNA levels were blunted in LRH-1-depleted livers (18, 40) while being robustly upregulated in the livers of knockin mice carrying a selective gain-of-function point mutation in LRH-1 (Lrh-1K289R) mice (41–43) (Figure 4B). A similar pattern of regulation was observed for other well-described LRH-1 target genes, such as Shp (44), Cyp8b1 (45), and Plk3 (46) (Figure 4B). Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) and immunoblotting confirmed reduced ASNS gene and protein expression in hepatocyte-specific Lrh-1 knockout mice (Lrh-1hep–/–) and a strong upregulation of this gene in Lrh-1 gain-of-function knockin mice (Lrh-1K289R, Figure 4C). Immunofluorescence analysis confirmed the disappearance of ASNS protein in the pericentral layer of Lrh-1hep–/– mice (Figure 4D). In Lrh-1K289R livers, ASNS protein levels were strongly increased but remained localized around the central veins (Figure 4D), demonstrating that this enzyme’s zonated pattern of expression was retained. To further reinforce the link between hepatic ASNS expression and LRH-1 activity, we analyzed the livers of mice carrying a liver-specific deletion of small heterodimer partner (SHP, NR0B2) (Shphep–/–) (47). SHP is a unique member of the nuclear receptor superfamily that lacks a DNA binding domain and acts as a potent inhibitor of several nuclear receptors, in particular LRH-1 (43, 48, 49). ASNS levels were found to be strongly increased in the livers of Shphep–/– mice while remaining pericentral (Figure 4D). Finally, we asked whether Asns was a direct transcriptional target of LRH-1. For this purpose, we analyzed genomic regions surrounding the Asns gene. We identified 4 potential binding sites with an LRH-1 consensus sequence (50) in the proximal 5′ regulatory sequence upstream of the transcription start site (–1200 bp to 0 bp) (Figure 4E). We then performed site-specific ChIP analysis to investigate whether LRH-1 was recruited to these sites in control and CCl 4 -treated Lrh-1hep+/+ and Lrh-1hep–/– mice. Under unchallenged conditions, we found a weak but significant binding of LRH-1 to site 1 in the Asns promoter region, specifically in Lrh-1hep+/+ mice (Figure 4F). This weak recruitment of LRH-1 is consistent with the relatively low basal levels of ASNS under unchallenged conditions (Figure 1F). However, the binding of LRH-1 to site 1 was enhanced after the CCl 4 challenge (Figure 4F), suggesting that acute liver injury stimulates recruitment of LRH-1 to the Asns promoter. To reinforce these results, we cloned the mouse Asns promoter upstream of the luciferase gene and performed targeted mutagenesis combined with reporter assays. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, the mouse Asns promoter responded very well to cotransfection with LRH-1 (Supplemental Figure 4). In this artificial in vitro system, all putative LRH-1 sites appeared to play some role in the induction of luciferase (Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, our data demonstrate that Asns is a direct transcriptional target of LRH-1 in the liver and that this nuclear receptor mediates the upregulation of ASNS under challenging conditions.

Figure 4 Asns is a direct LRH-1 targeted pericentral gene. (A) Western blotting analysis of total liver lysates from C57BL/6J mice collected at indicated time points after CCl 4 treatment. (B) Heatmap showing the expression levels of Asns and known LRH-1 targets in publicly available data sets (GSE59305 and GSE59304). (C) mRNA and protein analyses of total cell lysates from livers of Lrh-1hep+/+ and Lrh-1hep–/– mice, or Lrh-1wt and Lrh-1K289R mice. n = 4 (Lrh-1hep+/+, Lrh-1wt, and Lrh-1K289R) and n = 5 (Lrh-1hep–/–). (D) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining for ASNS and GLUL in livers from the indicated genetically modified mouse lines. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Transcription factor binding site analysis of mouse Asns promoter sequence showed 1 ATF4 binding site and 4 predicted LRH-1 binding sites. Numbers indicate distance from transcription start site (TSS). (F) Binding of LRH-1 to the 4 Asns promoter sites assessed by ChIP analysis using genomic DNA from livers of Lrh-1hep+/+ and Lrh-1hep–/– mice treated with or without CCl 4 for 24 hours. n = 4 animals for each group. Error bars denote SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by unpaired t test (C) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The LRH-1-ASNS axis protects pericentral hepatocytes from cell death during acute liver injury. To determine the importance of the newly identified LRH-1-ASNS axis during liver injury, we subjected Lrh-1hep–/– mice and control (Lrh-1hep+/+) littermates to a CCl 4 protocol. The sharp rise in ASNS protein (Figure 5A) and transcript (Figure 5B) levels upon CCl 4 challenge was completely blunted in Lrh-1hep–/– livers (Figure 5, A and B), demonstrating that LRH-1 is required for ASNS induction under challenging conditions. In line with data from Asnshep–/– mice, we found increased liver damage in Lrh-1hep–/– mice, as measured by ALT serum levels, TUNEL staining, and p-H2A.X staining and blotting (Figure 5, A, C, and D and Supplemental Figure 5). We then turned to the APAP model of liver injury and found that the upregulation of Asns upon APAP was partially blunted in Lrh-1hep–/– livers (Figure 5E). Similar to CCl 4 , APAP-induced ALT serum levels and centrilobular necrotic areas were significantly increased in Lrh-1hep–/– mice (Figure 5F), demonstrating that genetic deletion of Lrh-1 phenocopies the loss of Asns and renders pericentral hepatocytes more susceptible to cell death in 2 preclinical models of liver injury.

Figure 5 Loss of LRH-1 exacerbates acute liver injury triggered by CCl 4 or APAP. (A) Western blotting analysis of total cell lysates or chromatin fractions from livers of Lrh-1hep+/+ and Lrh-1hep–/– mice treated or untreated with CCl 4 for 24 hours. Quantification of blotting analysis showing the relative levels of ASNS protein compared with the loading control TUBULIN. (B) mRNA expression levels of Asns in CCl 4 -treated livers from (A). n = 6 (Lrh-1hep+/+ veh, Lrh-1hep–/– CCl 4 ); n = 5 (Lrh-1hep–/– veh); and n = 7 (Lrh-1hep+/+ CCl 4 ). (C) Serum ALT activity in mice from (B). (D) TUNEL assay in livers from (B). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) mRNA analysis of livers from Lrh-1hep+/+ and Lrh-1hep–/– mice treated with or without APAP for 24 hours. n = 4 (Lrh-1hep+/+ veh, Lrh-1hep–/– veh); n = 6 (Lrh-1hep+/+ APAP); and n = 5 (Lrh-1hep–/– APAP). (F) ALT activity in serum and H&E staining in livers from mice in (E). Scale bar: 100 μm. Error bars denote SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (A–F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We then analyzed the livers of Lrh-1K289R knockin mice in which ASNS expression is constitutively high in the pericentral zone (Figure 4D). Liver damage was blunted when these animals were treated with CCl 4 , as evidenced by the reduced ALT serum levels (Figure 6A). Similarly, Lrh-1K289R pericentral hepatocytes, expressing higher levels of ASNS (Figure 4, C and D and Figure 6, C and D), were found to be more resilient to cell death upon CCl 4 challenge, as shown by TUNEL staining(Figure 6B) and p-H2A.X staining and blotting (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6A). To further reinforce the link between LRH-1 activity, ASNS, and prosurvival properties, we assessed the livers of Shphep–/– mice. Western-blot (Supplemental Figure 6B) and qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 6C) experiments revealed much higher ASNS levels under basal conditions, confirming the immunofluorescence data (Figure 4D). These constitutively high ASNS levels could not be further boosted by CCl 4 exposure (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Similar to the Lrh-1K289R mice, we found that Shphep–/– mice were less affected by liver damage after CCl 4 treatment (Figure 6E). SHP-depleted pericentral hepatocytes were also protected from CCl 4 -induced cell death (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6B), further supporting that high levels of ASNS protect pericentral hepatocytes from the harmful effects of toxins during acute liver injury. Our results demonstrate that the prosurvival upregulation of ASNS is mediated through a novel pathway involving the nuclear receptor LRH-1. Genetic mutations known to boost LRH-1 activity strongly increase ASNS levels around the central veins and protect cells in this layer from cell death during acute liver injury.

Figure 6 Activation of LRH-1 protects the mice against CCl 4 -induced acute liver injury. (A) Serum ALT activity of Lrh-1wt and Lrh-1K289R mice treated 24 hours with or without CCl 4 . n = 5 (Lrh-1wt veh, Lrh-1K289R veh); n = 6 (Lrh-1wt CCl 4 ); and n = 7 (Lrh-1K289R CCl 4 ). (B) Representative images and quantification results of TUNEL staining in livers from (A). (C and D) Western blotting and mRNA analyses of total liver lysates from (A). (E) Serum ALT activity of Shphep+/+ and Shphep–/– mice treated with or without CCl 4 for 24 hours. n = 5 (Shphep+/+ veh, Shphep–/– veh); n = 7 (Shphep+/+ CCl 4 ); and n = 6 (Shphep–/– CCl 4 ). (F) Representative images of TUNEL staining of livers from (E). Quantification results are indicated on the right. Scale bar: 100 μm (B and F). Error bars denote SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (A, B, and D–F). ***P < 0.001.

The cytoprotective actions of ASNS are mediated by asparagine. The irreversible enzymatic activity of ASNS consumes glutamine and aspartate and produces 2 nonessential amino acids, glutamate and asparagine (51), the latter of which has been reported to counteract apoptosis in cultured cells (20–22, 52). Amino acid profiling using hydrophilic interaction chromatography–based (HILIC-based) high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) (53) revealed that the ratio of glutamate over glutamine was unchanged in the livers of Asnshep–/– mice. In contrast, the ratio of asparagine over aspartate was significantly reduced in these animals (Figure 7A). Similarly, we found this same ratio to be decreased in Lrh-1 loss-of-function mouse models (Lrh-1hep–/–, Supplemental Figure 7A) and strongly increased in Lrh-1 gain-of-function mouse models with enhanced Asns expression (Lrh-1K289R and Shphep–/–, Supplemental Figure 7A). Based on these findings, we posited that the lack of local asparagine production in ASNS-depleted pericentral hepatocytes could be responsible for their enhanced susceptibility to cell death. To test this hypothesis, we undertook a rescue experiment by providing both Asnshep+/+ and Asnshep–/– mice an asparagine load shortly after the CCl 4 injection. Mice received 2 tail-vein injections of asparagine dissolved in PBS at 240 mg/kg 1 hour and 8 hours after CCl 4 administration (Figure 7B). Profiling of liver amino acids confirmed that i.v. injected asparagine reached the liver 30 minutes after administration (Supplemental Figure 7B). This bolus of asparagine effectively dampened and rescued liver damage in Asnshep–/– mice, as evidenced by the reduced ALT level (Figure 7C). In ASNS-depleted hepatocytes, asparagine reduced the number of necrotic pericentral hepatocytes after the CCl 4 challenge (Figure 7D). Furthermore, the induction of ASNS after CCl 4 injection was decreased slightly in asparagine-rescued mice (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), suggesting that exogenously provided asparagine can overcome the need to locally produce prosurvival amino acids in pericentral cells. To confirm the unique role of asparagine in dampening cell death, we repeated the same protocol with glutamate, the other product of ASNS, and valine, an amino acid seemingly unrelated to ASNS. Both amino acids could not rescue the increased susceptibility to liver damage observed in Asnshep–/– mice (Figure 7, E and F and Supplemental Figure 7E), suggesting that asparagine exhibits unique cytoprotective properties. Finally, we attempted to rescue liver damage in APAP-treated Asnshep–/– mice. We applied the same protocol used in the CCl4 challenge experiment with 2 tail-vein injections of asparagine dissolved in PBS at 240 mg/kg 1 hour and 8 hours after APAP administration. In this model, again, asparagine could completely rescue the increased damage observed in ASNS-deficient animals (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 7F). Taken together, our results indicate that asparagine mediates the beneficial effect of ASNS induction during acute liver injury.