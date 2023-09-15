Tregs with an MHC class II peptide–specific chimeric antigen receptor prevent autoimmune diabetes in mice

Generation and validation of an InsB 10–23 :IAg7–specific mAb. Our goal was to design a CAR that enhanced retention of, and suppression by, Tregs at the site of islet antigen presentation. Therefore, we first generated mAbs with high specificity for an islet antigen peptide presented by NOD MHCII, IAg7. Specifically, we targeted InsB aa residues 10 to 23 because transgenic and retrogenic CD4+ T cells targeting this epitope are capable of causing autoimmune diabetes and CD4+ T cell responses to this epitope are required for spontaneous disease in NOD mice (27–30). To generate an InsB 10–23 :IAg7 mAb, B cell hybridomas were created from NOD mice immunized with recombinant IAg7 molecules containing InsB 10–23 altered peptides InsBP8E and InsBP8G (31, 32) (Figure 1A). These modified insulin peptides were used because of their high affinity and well-defined binding to IAg7. In contrast, the native WT InsB 10–23 binds weakly to IAg7, is unstable, and is presented in multiple registers (33–35). One of the resulting hybridomas, UMN-BF-1B2, hereafter referred to as 1B2, produced an IgG1 antibody that specifically bound to IAg7 tetramers containing InsB 10–23 –modified peptides, but not to IAg7 tetramers containing irrelevant peptides human CLIP 87–101 or hen egg lysozyme 11–25 (HEL 11–25 ) (Figure 1B). To further confirm specificity, we used fluorochrome-conjugated 1B2 to stain peptide-pulsed bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs). BMDCs pulsed with InsBP8E and, to a lesser extent, P8G showed a significant increase in 1B2 geometric MFI (gMFI) compared with BMDCs pulsed with vehicle control (Figure 1, C and D). Using biolayer interferometry, we confirmed a preference for InsBP8E over InsBP8G, where the relative affinity (K D ) of 1B2 for InsBP8E:IAg7 was nearly 3-fold that of InsBP8G:IAg7 (8.5 × 10–9M versus 2.7 × 10–8M, respectively).

Figure 1 Generation and validation of an InsB 10-23 :IAg7–specific mAb. (A) An aa sequence of WT InsB 10–23 compared with its mimotopes InsBP8E and InsBP8G. Position of each amino acid within the InsB peptide is shown on top. Residues highlighted in red font differ from the WT peptide sequence. (B) Flow cytometry plots showing tetramer staining of the 1B2 hybridoma. (C) Flow cytometry histograms showing AF488-labeled 1B2 antibody staining of BMDCs pulsed overnight with the indicated peptides. (D) Quantification of the data shown in C. Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (E) Representative flow cytometry plots of 8F10 TCR transgenic CD4+ T cells labeled with cell trace violet and stimulated in vitro for 4 days with APCs and islets in the presence or absence of 50 μg 1B2 blocking antibody. (F) Quantification of E, comparing the frequency of unstimulated 8F10 T cells with that of those stimulated with InsB10-23, InsBP8G, or NOD islets in the presence of 50 μg blocking 1B2 or IgG1 isotype control antibody. The dashed line represents the average proliferation of 8F10 T cells in the absence of antigen and mAbs. Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments. n = 3–9/group. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To further characterize antibody specificity, we next determined whether the 1B2 antibody could block CD4+ T cell responses to endogenous, islet-derived antigen. InsB 10–23 -specific TCR-transgenic 8F10 T cells were cocultured with NOD splenocytes pulsed with islets or peptides in the presence of 1B2 or IgG1 isotype control antibody (28). The 8F10 CD4+ T cells proliferated in response to both InsB 10–23 and InsBP8G peptides and, to a lesser extent, NOD islets at a level similar to that shown in previously published data (28) (Figure 1, E and F). Addition of 1B2 antibody significantly (P < 0.001) reduced 8F10 CD4+ T cell proliferation in response to all 3 stimuli (InsB 10–23 , InsBP8G, and islets).

In another test of 1B2 specificity, we used the AS150 T cell hybridoma, which is specific for InsB 10–23 peptide and secretes IL-2 in response to InsBP8E-pulsed antigen-presenting cells (APCs) (33, 36). At low-peptide concentrations, this response was inhibited with the addition of 1B2 antibody (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168601DS1). In contrast, 1B2 had no effect on BDC2.5 CD4+ T cell proliferation in response to the cognate antigen 2.5 hybrid-peptide (2.5HP), a fusion peptide composed of insulin C and chromogranin A (Supplemental Figure 2). These data demonstrate that the 1B2 antibody is specific for the InsB 10–23 :IAg7 peptide-MHC complex. Importantly, its affinity is sufficient to inhibit cognate T cell activation and proliferation in the presence of naturally processed and presented InsB 10–23 antigen.

1B2 CAR Tregs are stable and retain specificity for InsB 10–23 . We next converted the 1B2 mAb into a CAR by linking heavy- and light-chain variable domain sequences from the 1B2 antibody and cloning upstream of an extracellular Myc-epitope tag followed by CD28 and CD3ζ intracellular signaling domains (17) (Figure 2A). To characterize the specificity of the resulting InsB-g7 CAR, Tregs were sorted from NOD.Foxp3EGFP reporter mice and transduced with retrovirus encoding the InsB-g7 CAR or control (Figure 2, B and C). Compared with GFPneg conventional T cells (Tconvs), sorted CAR Tregs were more than 90% FOXP3+, and the majority coexpressed HELIOS, another transcription factor characteristic of the Treg lineage (Figure 2, D and E). Furthermore, InsB-g7 CAR Tregs bound the InsBP8E:IAg7 tetramer, but not the 2.5HP:IAg7 tetramer (Figure 2, F and G). Collectively, these data demonstrate that, when reformatted as a CAR, the 1B2 antibody scFv had preserved insulin peptide–MHC complex specificity and that NOD Treg specificity could be redirected toward an islet antigen upon expression of this CAR.

Figure 2 In vitro–expanded InsB-g7 CAR Tregs retain FOXP3 expression and bind cognate antigen. (A) Schematic depicting the design of InsB-g7 CAR derived from the variable region of the 1B2 antibody. TM, transmembrane. (B) Representative flow cytometry plots showing gating strategy used to sort GFP+ Tregs from NOD.Foxp3EGFP mice. (C) Timeline of protocol used to engineer and expand CAR Tregs from NOD mice. (D) Representative flow cytometry plots showing purity of sorted and expanded GFP+ Tregs compared with GFP– Tconvs. Cells are gated on size, viability, and CD4+ T cells. (E) Quantification of the purity of control Tregs and InsB-g7 CAR Tregs compared with expanded GFP– Tconvs. Data are pooled from 8–9 experiments, with each data point representing 1 individual experiment. (F) Representative flow cytometry plots showing CAR expression, as assessed by Myc tag staining, in InsB-g7 CAR Tregs compared with control Tregs. (G) Tetramer staining of Myc+ InsB-g7 CAR Tregs compared with Myc– untransduced control Tregs. Data are representative of 9 experiments.

InsB-g7 CAR T cells are activated by synthetic and naturally presented insulin peptides. To further test the specificity and function of the InsB-g7 CAR, we assessed the proliferative response of InsB-g7 CAR T cells to InsB 10–23 peptide. 1B2 CAR Tconvs or Tregs were labeled with a proliferation dye and cocultured in vitro with irradiated NOD splenocytes in the presence of an irrelevant peptide control (HEL 11–25 ) or InsB P8E. In response to InsBP8E peptide, both InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs and Tregs underwent significant proliferation (Figure 3, A–D). Consistent with the hypoproliferative nature of Tregs (37), InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs proliferated more extensively in response to InsBP8E than InsB-g7 CAR Tregs, but the cumulative division index (CDI) was greater in InsB-g7 CAR Tregs due to lower background proliferation in the absence of exogenous antigen.

Figure 3 InsB-g7 CAR T cells are activated by synthetic and naturally presented insulin peptides. (A) Representative flow cytometry histograms showing in vitro proliferation of InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs following 3-day coculture with anti-CD3/CD28 antibody-coated Dynabeads for splenocytes pulsed with no peptide, InsBP8E, or HEL 11–25 . (B) Quantification of cumulative division index (CDI) of data shown in A. Data are from 6 independent experiments. n = 6/group. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. ***P < 0.001. (C) Representative flow cytometry plots showing in vitro proliferation of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs following 3-day coculture with splenocytes pulsed with no peptide, InsBP8E, HEL 11–25 –, or CD3/CD28-coated Dynabeads. (D) Quantification of C. Data are from 7 independent experiments. n = 7/group. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. ***P < 0.001. (E) Representative flow cytometry histograms showing untransduced control Tconv and InsB-g7 CAR Tconv proliferation after 3-day coculture with APCs alone or together with NOD islets. (F) Quantification of E. Data are pooled from 3 experiments. Two-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05. (G) Representative flow cytometry plots showing PD-1 expression on CD4+CD45.2+ untransduced control Tconvs and InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs isolated from the spleen 7 days after transfer into 8-week-old female NOD mice. One of the treatment groups received InsBP8E peptide with LPS intravenously on day 0. (H) Quantification of PD-1gMFI of cells depicted in G. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 3 per group. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01.

We next tested to determine whether the InsB-g7 CAR could stimulate T cell activation in response to islet-derived antigen. These experiments were done with Tconvs due to their higher in vitro proliferative capacity compared with Tregs. Control Tconvs or InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs were labeled with a proliferation dye and cocultured in vitro with T cell–depleted NOD splenocytes in the presence or absence of NOD islets. A substantial fraction of InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs (~30%) proliferated in response to islets, whereas control Tconvs did not (Figure 3, E and F). Proliferation by InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs in the absence of islets could be due to high levels of insulin in the ImmunoCult XF culture medium, measured to be approximately 7mg/ml, and/or the fact that NOD-derived APCs maybe naturally loaded with insulin.

To determine whether InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs could respond to endogenous islet-derived antigen in vivo, control or InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs were injected into 8-week-old female NOD mice and 7 days later, the T cells were isolated from the secondary lymphoid organs and analyzed by flow cytometry for PD-1 expression as an indirect measure of stimulation (38). Whereas control Tconvs had no detectable PD-1 expression, approximately 20% of InsB-g7 CAR Tconvs expressed PD-1. As a positive control, mice were immunized with InsBP8E and LPS, resulting in nearly 60% of 1B2 CAR Tconvs staining positive for PD-1 (Figure 3, G and H). These data show that the InsB-g7 CAR can detect islet-derived antigen in vivo and, similar to what was observed with TCR ligation, become activated and upregulate PD-1.

InsB-g7 CAR Tregs mediate bystander suppression in vitro. After confirming that InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were stimulated by islet-derived antigen, we next assessed their antigen-stimulated suppressive capacity. We first tested to determine whether CAR stimulation induced expression of proteins related to Treg activation and suppression. Control Tregs and InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were cocultured in vitro overnight in the presence of NOD splenocytes with either InsBP8E, HEL 11–25 , or no peptide. We found that InsBP8E stimulation led to a significant increase in CD69, LAP, and CTLA4 expression on InsB-g7 CAR Tregs compared with HEL 11–25 -stimulated InsB-g7 CAR Tregs; no effect was observed in control Tregs, regardless of peptide antigen (Figure 4A). Another in vitro correlate of in vivo suppressive function is antigen-stimulated transendocytosis of costimulatory molecules CD80 and CD86 from APCs, which we have found to best predict in vivo CAR Treg function (39). When InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were cocultured with splenic CD11c+ DCs pulsed with InsBP8E, both CD80 and CD86 expression on DCs was significantly reduced compared with that on DCs pulsed with HEL 11–25 (Figure 4, B and C). In contrast, there was no change in CD80/86 expression on DCs pulsed with InsBP8E in the presence of control Tregs (Figure 4, B and C). These data show that stimulation of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs with cognate antigen results in increased expression of molecules associated with Treg suppression and facilitates enhanced transendocytosis of CD80 and CD86 from APCs.

Figure 4 InsB-g7 CAR Tregs mediate bystander suppression in vitro. (A) Quantification of flow cytometry data showing the fold change in the frequency of Tregs expressing CD69 (left) and LAP (middle) and gMFI of CTLA-4 (right) expression on InsB-g7 CAR Tregs or untransduced control Tregs after overnight coculture with splenocytes pulsed with InsBP8E or HEL 11–25 relative to cells cocultured in the absence of peptide. Data are from at least 3 independent experiments. n = 3–7/ group. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B) Representative histograms showing CD80 (top) and CD86 (bottom) expression on HEL 11–25 – or InsBP8E–pulsed splenic CD11c+ DCs following 2-day coculture with control Tregs or InsB-g7 Tregs at a ratio of 2:1 Tregs/DCs. (C) Quantification of data in B represented as fold change in CD80 (top) or CD86 (bottom) gMFI of DCs pulsed with HEL 11–25 relative to InsBP8E. Data are pooled from 3 independent experiments. Paired 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05. (D) Representative flow cytometry data from in vitro Treg-suppression assays showing proliferation of BDC2.5 T cells in the presence of antigen-loaded DCs (pulsed with 10 nM p63 and 10 μM insulin P8E peptides) and control Tregs or InsB-g7 CAR Tregs. (E) Quantification of BDC2.5 T cell proliferation from the experiment described in D. (F) Quantification of IL-2 cytokine in the culture supernatants from the experiment described in D. Data in E and F are normalized to no-Treg group and are from 2 independent experiments. n = 3/group. Two-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons of control Treg group to InsB-g7 CAR Treg group at each Treg/T cell ratio. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next determined whether CAR stimulation enhanced Treg suppression in vitro using BDC2.5 T cells as responders. To maximize Treg-mediated effects on expression of CD80 and CD86, InsB-g7 CAR or control Tregs were cocultured overnight with DCs in the presence of the peptides InsBP8E and P63, a mimotope for the BDC2.5 TCR. The next day, CD4+ BDC2.5 T cells were added to Treg/DC cultures and BDC2.5 T cell proliferation was assessed by flow cytometry after 3 additional days. Compared with the no-Treg control, both control Tregs and InsB-g7 CAR Tregs suppressed BDC2.5 T cell proliferation and IL-2 production (Figure 4, D–F). However, at the 2:1 Treg/T cell ratio, the InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were significantly more suppressive than control Tregs. Moreover, InsB-g7 CAR Tregs suppressed IL-2 production significantly more than control Tregs at multiple ratios (Figure 4, D–F). Collectively, these data show InsB-g7 CAR stimulation leads to increased expression of markers of activation and suppression, resulting in the suppression of DCs and effector function of T cells with disparate antigen specificity.

InsB-g7 CAR Tregs suppress BDC 2.5 T cell–induced autoimmune diabetes. To test the in vivo function of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs, we first used an adoptive transfer model of autoimmune diabetes. In this model, the Teff/Treg ratio can be controlled and antigen encounter synchronized. We transferred 50 × 103 naive BDC2.5 CD4+ T cells alone or together with either untransduced control Tregs or InsB-g7 CAR Tregs at a 3:1 or 9:1 Treg/BDC2.5 T cell ratio into NOD.Rag1–/– recipient mice (Figure 5A). Prior to adoptive transfer, Tregs expressed high levels of FOXP3 compared with sorted, GFPneg Tconvs, and more than 90% of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs bound to the InsBP8G tetramer, demonstrating high Treg purity and CAR expression (Supplemental Figure 3). Mice that were given BDC2.5 T cells alone developed diabetes within 14 days, whereas mice coinjected with InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were completely protected from autoimmune disease (Figure 5B). Similarly, and in agreement with previously published data (15), mice treated with in vitro–expanded BDC2.5 Tregs at a 3:1 Treg/BDC2.5 T cell ratio were also completely protected from disease (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, the InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were significantly (P < 0.05) better at preventing BDC2.5 T cell–induced disease compared with control Tregs: 3 of 9 mice and 2 of 4 mice coinjected with control Tregs at 9:1 and 3:1 Treg/BDC2.5 T cell ratios, respectively, developed diabetes.

Figure 5 InsB-g7 CAR Tregs suppress BDC 2.5 T cell–induced autoimmune diabetes. (A) Experimental design indicating that 450 × 103 (9:1) or 150 × 103 (3:1) untransduced control Tregs or InsB-g7CAR Tregs were cotransferred with 50 × 103 naive BDC2.5 CD4+ T cells into 6- to 10-week-old NOD.Rag1–/– recipient mice. (B) Diabetes-free survival of mice described in A with pooled 9:1 and 3:1 Treg/BDC T cell treatment groups. Data are from 2–3 independent experiments. No Tregs, n = 14; 150 × 103 control Tregs, n = 4; 450 × 103 control Tregs, n = 9; 150 × 103 1B2 Tregs, n = 4; 450 × 103 1B2 Tregs, n = 9. Log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (C) Quantification of CD4+CD45.2+FOXP3+ Tregs isolated from spleen and pLNs from mice treated at 9:1 (filled circles) or 3:1 (open circles) Treg/Tconv, as indicated in pooled groups shown in B. Circles containing crosshairs depict diabetic mice, with all mice analyzed either 2 days after becoming diabetic or at day 30 after transfer. Two-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (D) Representative flow cytometry plot illustrating gating strategy for identification of CD4+CD45.2+ InsBP8E tetramer+ and tetramerneg FOXP3+ Tregs from InsB-g7 CAR Treg–treated mice shown in B. (E) The frequency of Ki67+ and gMFI of surface PD-1 and intracellular CTLA4 of tetramerneg and tetramer+ InsBg7 CAR Tregs. Data are pooled from mice treated at 9:1 and 3:1 InsB-g7 CAR Tregs/BDC2.5 T cells and are from 2–3 independent experiments. n = 5–10 mice/group. Only mice with more than 10 CD4+CD45.2+ T cells (limit of detection) were included in the analysis. Student’s t test, 2-tailed. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

To gain more insight into how InsB-g7 CAR Tregs suppressed autoimmune diabetes, we used flow cytometry to enumerate and phenotype the CAR Tregs and BDC2.5 T cells either within 2 days of disease onset or, for those mice that remained nondiabetic, 30 days after cell transfer. Using CD45.2 as a congenic marker to identify the CAR Tregs, we found that the spleens of mice receiving the InsB-g7 CAR Tregs at a 9:1 ratio (Treg/BDC2.5) contained significantly more CD45.2+ Tregs than those of mice receiving InsB-g7CAR Tregs at a 3:1 ratio or mice that received control Tregs (Figure 5C). We next determined whether protection from autoimmune disease in InsB-g7 CAR Treg–treated mice was associated with enhanced InsB-g7 CAR Treg proliferation and suppressive phenotype. While nearly all CD45.2+ cells retained FOXP3 expression, only a subset maintained surface expression of the InsB-g7 CAR, as assessed by InsBP8E tetramer staining (Figure 5D). Comparing the phenotype of InsBP8E tetramer+ and tetramerneg cells, the tetramer+ cells showed higher expression of Ki67 in both the spleen and pancreatic LNs (pLNs) (Figure 5E). Furthermore, the tetramer+ InsB-g7 CAR Tregs also showed significantly higher levels of PD-1 and CTLA4 (Figure 5E), showing that InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were stimulated in vivo. Thus, InsB-g7 CAR Treg–treated mice had the highest numbers of CAR Tregs in the spleen and the lowest incidence of autoimmune diabetes.

InsB-g7 CAR Tregs reduce the number of BDC 2.5 T effector cells in peripheral lymphoid organs and pancreas. We next examined the effects of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs on BDC2.5 T cell expansion and/or effector cytokine production. All Treg-treated mice had significantly reduced numbers of BDC2.5 T cells in the spleen, whereas mice treated with InsB-g7 CAR Tregs at a 9:1 Treg/Tconv ratio also had a significantly reduced number of BDC2.5 T cells in the pLN (Figure 6A). In addition to reduced BDC2.5 T cell numbers, InsB-g7 CAR Treg treatment led to a significant reduction in the number of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing polyfunctional BDC2.5 T effector cells in the spleen (Figure 6B). While all mice receiving Tregs had a significant reduction in the BDC Tconv/Treg ratio, mice receiving the highest dose of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs had the lowest ratio of BDC Tconvs/Tregs (Figure 6C). The lack of a significant difference in BDC2.5 T cell numbers between mice receiving control and InsB-g7 CAR Tregs may be due to the lymphophenic environment of the Rag1–/– host, which causes the BDC2.5 T cells to undergo antigen-independent homeostatic proliferation, a phenomenon known to be well controlled by polyclonal Tregs (40). Nevertheless, using immunofluorescent staining of pancreas tissue either at the time of diabetes diagnosis or 30 days after transfer, we found FOXP3+ InsB-g7 CAR Tregs in close islet proximity, in peri-insulitis, and within islets (Figure 6D). Histologically there was a significant difference in the amount of BDC2.5 T cell insulitis in the pancreas of mice treated with InsB-g7 CAR Tregs (Figure 6, D and E). At both the 9:1 and 3:1 Treg/BDC2.5 T cell ratios, mice treated with InsB-g7 CAR Tregs showed a significant, nearly 10-fold reduction in the total area around the islets that was occupied by BDC2.5 Tconvs (9:1, P < 0.01; 3:1, P < 0.05). In summary, InsB-g7 CAR Tregs likely prevent autoimmunity via suppression of BDC2.5 T effector function.

Figure 6 InsB-g7 CAR Tregs reduce the number of BDC 2.5 T effector cells in peripheral lymphoid organs and insulitis. (A) Quantification of the number of BDC2.5 Tconvs in the spleen and pLNs from mice described in Figure 5, A and B. ****P < 0.0001. (B) Number of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ BDC2.5 Tconvs from spleen of mice described in Figure 5, A and B, and treated at 9:1 or 3:1 Tregs/Tconvs. (C) Ratio of CD4+Thy1.1+FOXP3neg BDC Tconvs/CD4+CD45.2+FOXP3+ Tregs from mice described in Figure 5, A and B. Data are from 2–3 independent experiments. n = 4–14 mice/group. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (D) Representative epifluorescence image of a histological section of the pancreas from a mouse described in Figure 5, A and B, at day 30 after treatment with InsB-g7 CAR Tregs at 3:1 Tregs/Tconvs. Scale bar: 50 μm. Inset shows CD45.2+ (magenta), FOXP3+ (green) InsB-g7 CAR Tregs and TCR Vβ4+ (red) BDC2.5 T cells within the insulin+ (yellow) peri-islet cellular infiltrate. Original magnification (inset): ×1.37. (E) Quantification of total area occupied by FOXP3negCD45.2negTCR Vβ4+CD4+ Tconvs within the peri-islet infiltrate of mice shown in B analyzed either 2 days after becoming diabetic or at day 30 after transfer. Data are from 3–4 mice/group with 6–10 images/mouse and 88 total images. Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

InsB-g7 CAR Tregs prevent spontaneous autoimmune diabetes. We next treated WT NOD mice with InsB-g7 CAR Tregs to determine effects on prevention of spontaneous autoimmune diabetes in an immunocompetent model. InsB-g7 CAR Tregs or vehicle control were transferred into nondiabetic 8- to 10-week-old NOD female mice (Figure 7A). At this age, most female NOD mice have autoantibodies and substantial insulitis, similarly to stage 1 disease in humans (30). Control mice that received vehicle alone developed diabetes at rates consistent with our colony’s historical incidence, with approximately 80% diabetic by 30 weeks of age. In contrast, mice treated with a single injection of InsB-g7 CAR Tregs were significantly protected from diabetes, with only 3 of 7 mice (43%) developing disease by 30 weeks of age (Figure 7B). Despite the significant reduction in autoimmune disease incidence in InsB-g7 CAR Treg–treated mice, at the experimental end point of 30 weeks, we could not detect donor CD45.2+ cells in the secondary lymphoid organs (including pLN) in either diabetic or nondiabetic mice (data not shown).