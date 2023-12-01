Endothelial ADAM10 utilization defines a molecular pathway of vascular injury in mice with bacterial sepsis

Interventional trials to mitigate sepsis-associated mortality have centered around agents that stabilize the endothelium, dampen inflammation, or curtail microvascular thrombosis (70–74). The failure of each of these clinical trials suggests that a universal therapy for sepsis is incongruent with the molecular heterogeneity of the host-pathogen interaction. Our study not only sheds light on the specific role of the Hla-ADAM10 interaction in endothelial injury in S. aureus sepsis, but, perhaps more importantly, illustrates that utilization of ADAM10 differentiates molecular pathways of disease among common human sepsis pathogens.

Multiple lines of evidence now indicate that the endothelial cell is a primary target of virulence factor–mediated injury in S. aureus sepsis and suggest that a temporal sequence of events unfolds in the pathogenesis of intravascular infection. S. aureus mutants deficient in bacterial adhesion and clumping demonstrate a severe defect in intravascular infection (75, 76), implicating the formation of a bacterial nidus within the microvasculature as a nucleating event that in turn may facilitate localized action of the staphylococcal PFTs on the endothelium. As a physiologic response to endothelial injury, platelet aggregation and focal leukocyte activation may then amplify the microvascular insult, resulting in injury to the tissues supplied by the afflicted vascular beds. This model is consistent with the finding that endothelium-specific knockout of DARC or ADAM10 alone affords protection against lethal sepsis, whereas a more modest effect of ADAM10 knockout on platelets and myeloid lineage is observed, requiring protection of both cell types to prevent mortality in experimental S. aureus sepsis (12, 21).

The use of cytotoxins is a highly conserved mechanism by which pathogens elicit host tissue injury. Although diverse in structure and mechanism of action, PFTs and membrane-associated cytotoxins cause endothelial barrier damage, inflammasome activation, alterations in vascular tone, and immune cell injury by manipulation of host signaling pathways (55, 64, 67, 68). As we observe discriminatory use of ADAM10 by the pathogens we examined, it will be essential to extend these studies toward an understanding of the precise molecular mechanisms by which ADAM10 engenders cytotoxin-mediated injury. There are several plausible mechanisms by which pathogen-specific dependence on ADAM10 may occur. ADAM10 exhibits inducible catalytic activity, which leads to metalloprotease-dependent cleavage of ectodomain-containing substrates including VE-cadherin within the vasculature (77). Both ADAM10 translocation to the cell surface and catalytic activation have been observed to be calcium dependent (34, 78). As multiple PFTs induce Ca2+ influx, including those expressed by GBS and C. albicans (62–64, 79), the induction of Ca2+ signaling alone is unlikely to be the singular mechanism by which ADAM10-dependent pathogens elicit microvascular injury. It is possible, however, that ADAM10-dependent pathogens target specific membrane microdomains and engender cellular signal transduction events dependent on ADAM10, or alternatively specify the cleavage of a distinct subset of ADAM10 substrates to amplify endovascular pathogenesis. Recent structural insights have illustrated that spatial context is pivotal in the selection of ADAM10 substrates for cleavage (80). The anatomic and functional heterogeneity of the endothelium between distinct vascular beds as well as within individual organs (81, 82) may thus contribute to site-specific ADAM10-dependent injury or cleavage events. To differentiate between these mechanisms, dedicated analyses of virulence factor expression and tropism of individual pathogens for biologically distinct sites within the vasculature, along with detailed analysis of ADAM10 activation and downstream signaling events, will need to be conducted.

Several limitations of mouse modeling systems may obscure a complete understanding of the role of ADAM10 in pathogen-specific outcomes in sepsis. First, the expression level of ADAM10 on the murine endothelium may be distinct in magnitude or vascular distribution relative to that in humans. The ADAM10 rs653765 promoter polymorphism appears to regulate protein expression, suggesting a mechanism by which the SNP may influence the outcome of human bacterial sepsis (32, 83). Additional studies will be needed to reveal whether the effects of this polymorphism in vivo stem solely from endothelial ADAM10 function or also depend on other cell types in which ADAM10 may contribute to sepsis pathogenesis. While we did not observe differences in sepsis outcomes in VE-Cad ADAM10–/– mice following infection with GBS or C. albicans, subtle differences may exist that exceed the sensitivity of detection in a mouse model system. Similarly, ADAM10 expression on other cell types may contribute to disease caused by GBS or C. albicans. Additional mechanistic studies of the role of ADAM10 in sepsis and the contribution of SNP-based regulation of ADAM10 expression in disease are needed.

Moreover, our findings suggest that further investigation of cytotoxin activity across a broader array of leading sepsis pathogens from the Enterobacteriaceae, Clostridiaceae, and Streptococcaceae families may expand our understanding of ADAM10 dependence in pathogenesis. This knowledge has several important implications for clinical disease. First, these studies provide a molecular basis to indicate that therapeutic targeting of host pathways in sepsis can be defined in a pathogen-specific manner. This type of “precision medicine” approach is not currently achievable with our current understanding of sepsis pathogenesis. The independent effects of genetic alteration of ADAM10 expression and ADAM10 inhibition on sepsis mortality and vascular injury highlight the potential use of small-molecule inhibitors as a novel host-targeted approach to modify disease. The use of active-site ADAM10 inhibitors such as GI254023X has shown promising preclinical results to improve sepsis (10, 19); however, the evaluation of these agents in humans remains limited by nonspecific inhibitory effects on ADAM17 and unfavorable toxicities with chronic use (84, 85). Newer compounds with improved selectivity for ADAM10 have shown promise in preclinical cancer models, with improved patient tolerance (84). In addition, highly specific anti-ADAM10 monoclonal antibodies have been shown to block ADAM10-specific substrate cleavage in vitro and in a mouse xenograft model (86, 87). The selectivity of these newer agents, coupled with short-term treatment needed for sepsis, may improve the therapeutic potential for this class of host-targeted interventions.

Our findings provide the rationale for pathogen-specific analysis of the ADAM10 rs653765G promoter SNP in individuals presenting with sepsis. While prior studies have been limited to analysis of sepsis severity across cohorts of patients with sepsis, a refinement of clinical investigation to include ADAM10 SNP typing for pathogen-specific analyses may be highly informative. The pairing of these human studies with mechanistic analyses in tractable animal models may in turn provide a foundation for clinical risk stratification in sepsis and facilitate therapeutic targeting of ADAM10.

Second, our studies lend support for further investigation of the role of antiplatelet agents in the management of sepsis, raising the possibility that this class of drugs may benefit individuals infected with pathogens that rely on endothelial ADAM10 for induction of microvascular thrombosis. Recent retrospective and matched cohort studies in humans with bacteremia or sepsis have provided evidence of improved clinical outcomes among patients already receiving antiplatelet therapy for management of cardiovascular disease (88, 89). Our studies involving pretreatment of mice with ticagrelor, a commonly prescribed FDA-approved antithrombotic drug, showed that platelet aggregation was prevented within the hepatic vasculature during S. aureus sepsis, similar to what we observed with VE-Cad ADAM10–/– mice. Pretreatment with ticagrelor also demonstrated a survival benefit in mice with S. aureus sepsis (28), which is not seen in platelet-specific ADAM10-knockout mice (12), suggesting that the effects of ticagrelor were broadly protective against the multiple mechanisms by which S. aureus mediates platelet injury (30, 90). Despite our data showing that ticagrelor did not protect against endothelial vWF extrusion or VE-cadherin cleavage in vitro, ticagrelor treatment both in vitro and in vivo attenuated tissue factor expression, suggesting that ticagrelor may have other endothelial-specific antithrombotic properties (91). It is plausible that combination therapy achieving ADAM10 inhibition and antiplatelet activity may be particularly effective in the management of sepsis caused by those pathogens that elicit complex microvascular injury through an ADAM10-dependent mechanism.

The failures of clinical trials in sepsis over the past 30 years (70–74) have highlighted a need to reexamine patient stratification and sepsis treatments in clinical trials. Here, we define a pathogen-specific role of ADAM10 in sepsis, allowing us to begin to shift the paradigm from a single sepsis pathway toward an understanding of pathogen-defined pathways as the primary inciting event in cellular and tissue dysregulation. Understanding the precise molecular mechanisms by which specific pathogens exploit ADAM10 as a central pathway regulator is expected to support consideration of novel targeted therapeutics.