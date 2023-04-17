The long-range interaction between two GNAS imprinting control regions delineates pseudohypoparathyroidism type 1B pathogenesis

Generation of AD-PHP1B model hESC clones with maternal NESP-ICR deletion. To investigate the roles of putative GNAS ICRs, we reviewed the deletions reported in AD-PHP1B kindreds, which were located either in the region surrounding the GNAS NESP55 exon or the STX16 locus (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167953DS1). Based on the distribution of deletions, the putative NESP-ICR includes the NESP55, AS4, and AS3 exons and the intervening intronic sequences (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). The putative STX16-ICR includes STX16 exon 4 and the adjacent portion of intron 4 (exon/intron numbering according to NCBI RefSeq NM_003763.6) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 2). Maternal genomic imprints are critically regulated in the early embryo before implantation (2, 3). Thus, to clarify the roles of these putative GNAS ICRs at this developmental stage, we deleted each ICR in hESCs using CRISPR/Cas9 and isolated single-cell clones.

First, we generated hESC clones with a heterozygous NESP-ICR deletion (Figure 2A). We designed guide RNAs (gRNAs) so that the deleted region (GRCh37 chr20:57,414,216-57,418,552) at least partially overlapped with all previously reported deletions within GNAS (Figure 1B). To determine the allelic origin of the deleted allele (i.e., paternal vs. maternal), which is critical for examining imprinting control effects, we used a heterozygous SNP (rs3787497; A/G) within the NESP-ICR (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A). This SNP was in a previously uncharacterized exon approximately 700 bp downstream of exon NESP55, which we tentatively named “exon H” according to the name of the presumably encoded isoform (NP_001296790.1). To determine the parent of origin of this exon H–containing transcript, we first examined each previously characterized GNAS-derived transcript using another heterozygous SNP (rs7121; C/T) in GNAS exon 5 (Supplemental Figure 1A). Sequence analysis of rs7121 in reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) products showed that, although the NESP55 transcript had only T, the A/B transcript had only C, indicating that the T allele was maternal (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Gsα expression was biallelic, and XLαs expression was also biallelic, albeit with a marked paternal bias (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). The exon H–containing transcript showed only the T allele, and therefore, it was expressed exclusively from the maternal allele, at least in hESCs (Supplemental Figure 1F). Then, we further sequenced the SNP within exon H (rs3787497) in the exon H–containing transcript, which showed the A allele exclusively, indicating that the A allele must be maternal (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1G). Based on this information, we determined the allelic origin of the deleted allele in NESP-ICR heterozygously deleted hESCs and obtained both maternally (NESP-ICRΔM) and paternally (NESP-ICRΔP) deleted clones (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1H).

Figure 2 Characterization of NESP-ICR–deleted hESCs and HCT116 cells. (A) Experimental workflow for the generation of hESCs with NESP-ICR deletion. Following the introduction of Cas9 protein and gRNAs by electroporation, hESCs were single-cell sorted. Based on a heterozygous SNP (rs3787497, A/G), hESC clones were classified into maternally deleted (ΔMat) or paternally deleted (ΔPat) clones. (B) Schematics showing UP and DOWN MSRE-qPCR amplicons in the A/B DMR. White (unmethylated) and red (methylated) lollipops represent CpGs. (C and D) Baseline methylation levels at UP (C) and DOWN (D) amplicons were calculated by MSRE-qPCR in WT hESCs, three NESP-ICR ΔPat, and five ΔMat hESCs clones. (E) Sequencing of a GNAS exon 5 SNP (rs7121) in A/B transcripts. Three ΔPat and four ΔMat clones were analyzed, and representative results are shown. (F–K) Following the treatment with 2 μM GSK3484862 for 2 days, methylation levels were measured at the indicated time points by MSRE-qPCR. Time courses of the methylation levels at UP (F) and DOWN (G) amplicons in WT hESCs, one ΔPat, and two ΔMat clones. UP (H) and DOWN (I) amplicons at day 23 in WT hESCs, three ΔPat, and four ΔMat clones. Time courses of the methylation levels at UP (J) and DOWN (K) amplicons in WT and ΔMat HCT116 cells. For C, D, H, and I, each dot represents an independent hESC clone. WT versus ΔPat or ΔMat clones were compared using a 1-sample t test with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001.

The NESP-ICR is necessary for maternal A/B methylation and silencing. To clarify the role of the NESP-ICR in A/B imprinting, we quantified A/B methylation levels by methylation-sensitive restriction enzyme quantitative PCR (MSRE-qPCR), as previously described (23). Consistent with differential methylation, WT hESCs showed 49.2% and 35.1% methylation at upstream (UP) and downstream (DOWN) amplicons in the A/B DMR, respectively (Figure 2, B–D). Notably, at baseline, NESP-ICRΔM clones, but not NESP-ICRΔP clones, showed significantly lower methylation levels at A/B UP and A/B DOWN amplicons, compared with WT hESCs (Figure 2, B–D). We also measured baseline A/B methylation levels using PCR amplicon sequencing of bisulfite-converted genomic DNA, which showed modest, albeit statistically significant, hypomethylation in a NESP-ICRΔM clone compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Accordingly, the A/B transcript showed biallelic expression in NESP-ICRΔM clones, whereas it was exclusively paternally expressed in NESP-ICRΔP clones (Figure 2E). Gsα expression was not reduced and remained biallelic in NESP-ICRΔM clones (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In NESP-ICRΔM clones, the methylation level was not reduced at XL or AS DMRs, although the latter appeared modestly hypermethylated (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These results suggested that the NESP-ICR was required for methylation and transcriptional silencing of A/B on the maternal allele.

To further explore how the NESP-ICR affects A/B methylation, we examined our hESC clones under conditions mimicking the postzygotic embryonic period. CpG methylation at imprinted loci is established in a parent-of-origin–specific manner during gametogenesis (2, 3). After fertilization, the zygotic genome undergoes global demethylation in the preimplantation period (2, 3). However, methylation at imprinted loci shows resistance against this demethylation wave, thus allowing germline DMRs to be transmitted to differentiated cells (2, 3). Postzygotic demethylation on the maternal genome, on which A/B DMR is methylated, occurs passively because of a reduction in the activity of the maintenance methylase DNMT1 (2). To recapitulate this passive maternal demethylation process in vitro, we treated hESCs with a recently developed selective and reversible DNMT1 inhibitor, GSK-3484862 (24), and quantified A/B methylation levels. Unexpectedly, following a 2-day treatment with GSK-3484862, methylation levels at the A/B DMR were substantially decreased (14.1% and 9.2% methylation for UP and DOWN, respectively) in hESCs by day 4 (Supplemental Figure 4). After the removal of the inhibitor, methylation levels increased gradually (up to 36.5% and 21.4% methylation for UP and DOWN, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, methylation levels at representative maternally methylated imprinted loci, MCTS2, KCNQ1OT1, and PEG10, showed resistance against DNMT1 inhibition–induced demethylation (Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with these findings, recent methylome data on human and murine preimplantation embryos showed reduced methylation levels at the A/B (and its murine counterpart termed 1A) DMR compared with the levels of many other imprinted loci and those observed at later developmental stages (25, 26). Together, these findings suggested that GNAS A/B was an atypical imprinted locus whose methylation level is sensitive to lowered DNMT1 activity.

Using the above-mentioned strategy to mimic postzygotic methylation changes, we next compared demethylation and remethylation phases among NESP-ICRΔM, NESP-ICRΔP, and WT hESCs. The NESP-ICRΔM clones completely failed to remethylate the A/B DMR, unlike NESP-ICRΔP clones and WT hESCs, in which A/B DMR methylation markedly increased over approximately 3 weeks (Figure 2, F–I). We also confirmed the significant hypomethylation of the A/B DMR in a NESP-ICRΔM clone using PCR amplicon sequencing of bisulfite-converted genomic DNA (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). These results demonstrated that the NESP-ICR on the maternal allele was necessary during remethylation at the A/B DMR in hESCs. By contrast, in a somatic colon cancer cell line (HCT116 cells), maternal deletion of the NESP-ICR did not lead to clear A/B methylation changes, suggesting that the NESP-ICR was no longer required for A/B methylation in differentiated cells (Figure 2, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1I).

The STX16-ICR is necessary for A/B methylation and NESP55 transcription. To elucidate the role of the STX16-ICR, we then generated hESC clones with STX16-ICR (GRCh37 chr20:57,243,339–57,245,500) deletions. Using a heterozygous A/G SNP within the STX16-ICR (rs2296524) for allelic determination, we successfully generated both A allele–deleted (STX16-ICRΔA) and G allele–deleted (STX16-ICRΔG) hESC clones (Figure 3A). We could not directly determine the deleted allele’s parental origin because the STX16 gene was nonimprinted in hESCs (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), consistent with a previous study using human lymphoblastoid cells (27). At baseline, STX16-ICRΔG clones showed significantly lower methylation levels compared with WT hESCs at the A/B DOWN region, although the reduction of methylation at the A/B UP region was not statistically significant (Figure 3, B and C). A/B methylation levels in STX16-ICRΔA clones were not significantly different from the levels in WT hESCs. The A/B transcript showed biallelic, albeit highly paternally skewed, expression in 1 of 4 STX16-ICRΔG clones (ΔG clone 1), whereas it was exclusively paternally expressed in STX16-ICRΔA clones (Figure 3D). Gsα expression remained biallelic in STX16-ICRΔG clones (Supplemental Figure 6A). In STX16-ICRΔG clones, the methylation level was not reduced at XL or AS DMRs, although the latter appeared modestly hypermethylated (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Following DNMT1 inhibition, STX16-ICRΔG hESC clones failed to regain methylation at the A/B DMR, as opposed to STX16-ICRΔA clones or WT hESCs, which displayed marked remethylation (Figure 3, E–H). By contrast, HCT116 cells with STX16-ICR homozygous deletion (STX16-ICR–/–) did not show defects in A/B methylation (Figure 3, I and J). The clear difference in A/B methylation between STX16-ICRΔG and ΔA clones strongly suggested that the G allele was putatively maternal and that STX16-ICR affects A/B methylation on this allele.

Figure 3 Generation and characterization of STX16-ICR–deleted hESCs and HCT116 cells. (A) Experimental workflow for generating STX16-ICR–deleted hESCs. An SNP (rs2296524, A/G) was used to distinguish A allele–deleted (ΔA) or G allele–deleted (ΔG) clones. (B and C) Baseline A/B methylation levels at UP (B) and DOWN (C) amplicons were calculated by MSRE-qPCR in WT hESCs, 3 STX16-ICR ΔA hESC clones, and 4 ΔG hESC clones. (D) Sequencing of a GNAS exon 5 SNP (rs7121) in A/B transcripts. Three ΔA and 4 ΔG hESC clones were analyzed: 1 representative ΔA clone and 2 representative ΔG clones are shown. (E–J) Following the treatment with 2 μM GSK3484862 for 2 days, A/B methylation levels were calculated at the indicated time points by MSRE-qPCR. Time courses of the methylation levels at UP (E) and DOWN (F) amplicons in WT hESCs, 2 ΔA hESC clones, and 2 ΔG hESC clones. UP (G) and DOWN (H) amplicons on day 23 in WT hESCs, 3 ΔA hESC clones, and 4 ΔG hESC clones. Time courses of the methylation levels at UP (I) and DOWN (J) amplicons in WT and STX16-ICR–/– HCT116 cells. (K) Expression levels of GNAS transcripts in WT, ΔA, and ΔG hESCs, quantified by qRT-PCR and normalized to β-actin. For B, C, G, H, and K, each dot represents an independent hESC clone. WT hESCs versus ΔA or ΔG hESC clones were compared using a 1-sample t test with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

The defective A/B methylation observed in STX16-ICRΔG clones was reminiscent of the phenotype of NESP-ICRΔM clones. Since mouse studies implicated Nesp55 transcription in the regulation of Gnas imprinting (22, 28), we measured NESP55 transcript expression in STX16-ICRΔG and STX16-ICRΔA clones using qRT-PCR. Strikingly, NESP55 transcript levels in STX16-ICRΔG clones were only approximately 10% of the levels in WT hESCs, suggesting that the STX16-ICR may regulate NESP55 transcription in hESCs (Figure 3K). In contrast, STX16-ICRΔG clones showed increased AB expression, although the difference did not reach statistical significance (P = 0.1124 after Bonferroni correction). Gsα transcript levels were not significantly altered in STX16-ICRΔG clones (Figure 3K), an expected finding given the biallelic expression of Gsα in both WT hESCs (Supplemental Figure 1D) and STX16-ICRΔG clones (Supplemental Figure 6A). Exon H–containing transcript levels were also modestly decreased in STX16-ICRΔG clones. Interestingly, XLαs transcript levels were decreased in STX16-ICRΔA clones and, to a lesser extent, in STX16-ICRΔG clones (Figure 3K).

The STX16-ICR is a long-range enhancer of the NESP55 promoter in hESCs. Since the STX16-ICR is located in a region approximately 170 kb centromeric of the NESP55 exon, we hypothesized that the STX16-ICR might be an enhancer of NESP55 transcription. We referred to the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) database, which showed the enrichment of lysine 27–acetylated histone H3 (H3K27Ac) mark within the STX16-ICR in hESCs (Figure 4A). This finding supported our hypothesis, as this chromatin mark is associated with enhancer elements. On the other hand, we did not observe H3K27Ac enrichment in the corresponding Stx16 region in murine ES cells (Supplemental Figure 7). To test the enhancer role of the human STX16-ICR, we cloned the putative NESP55 promoter and the STX16-ICR region around the H3K27Ac mark from human genomic DNA and performed luciferase reporter assays using WT hESCs (Figure 4, B and C). The NESP55 promoter alone showed increased luciferase activity compared with the promoterless construct (42-fold), although statistical significance could not be reached with the ANOVA and multigroup comparisons with Tukey’s post hoc test. By contrast, the construct containing the STX16-ICR showed a further significant enhancement of NESP55 promoter–driven luciferase activity (610-fold vs. promoterless) (Figure 4C). The construct with a control region around the STX16 3′-UTR did not enhance NESP55 promoter activity (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Long-range interaction between the STX16-ICR and the NESP-ICR. (A) Genome Browser track showing H3K27Ac ChIP-Seq signals within the STX16 locus in H1 hESCs. Exon numbering is based on NCBI RefSeq NM_003763.6. (B) Schematic representation of cloned regions for luciferase assays and primer locations used in 3C assays. (C) Luciferase assay in WT hESCs using a negative control [promoter(–)] or NESP55 promoter (NESP55pr, blue box), NESP55pr plus STX16-ICR (red box,) or STX16–3′-UTR (light green box) constructs (left). Graph shows a representative result of 5 independent experiments. Intergroup comparisons were performed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. ****P < 0.0001. (D–F) 3C PCR assay in hESCs. Proximity-ligated fragments were amplified using primers #1–#3, as depicted in B. (D) PCR results from 3C samples (Ligation+) and negative control templates, i.e., no ligation (Ligation–) and no digestion (Undigested) using primers #1 and #3 (upper gel), and primers #2 and #3 (lower gel, a negative control locus). Representative images from 5 independent experiments are shown. (E) Sequencing of the 3C-PCR product using primers #1 and #3 showing the ligation junction. (F) Percentages of A (maternal) and G (paternal) NGS reads at rs3787497 in 3C PCR products. Each dot represents an independent experiment. The interaction frequency was statistically compared with 50% (biallelic) by a 1-sample t test with Bonferroni correction. *P < 0.05.

In addition, chromosomal conformation capture (3C) assays in WT hESCs allowed amplification of specific PCR products, using primers #1 (STX16 intron 6) and #3 (NESP-ICR), demonstrating that the STX16-ICR and NESP-ICR are in close proximity (Figure 4, B, D, and E). In contrast, the interaction was not captured using primers #2 (STX16 3′-UTR) or #3 (NESP-ICR) (Figure 4D). To identify the parental origin of the captured allele, we used the SNP in exon H, located within the NESP-ICR (rs3787497, A/G), for which A is maternal (Supplemental Figure 1, A, F, and G). Next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis of the 3C PCR products revealed that the sequencing reads were significantly skewed from equal distribution to the A allele (Figure 4F), demonstrating a bias in the interaction between the STX16-ICR and the NESP-ICR toward the maternal allele, from which NESP55 is expressed. These results strongly supported our hypothesis that the STX16-ICR operated as a long-range enhancer for the NESP55 promoter in hESCs.

Pluripotency-associated factors are necessary for the enhancer function of the STX16-ICR. To delineate the critical region for the enhancer function of the STX16-ICR, we generated serially truncated luciferase constructs (TR1–4) (Figure 5A). While the truncated construct missing most of STX16 intron 4 (TR4) lost its enhancer effect, TR1 (missing STX16 exon 4) and TR3 (missing the telomeric half of STX16 intron 4) showed intact enhancer activity on the NESP55 promoter (Figure 5B). Construct TR2, which lacked exon 4 and the adjacent 200 bp of intron 4, still showed a significant, albeit blunted, enhancer effect (Figure 5B). These findings suggested that a portion of STX16 intron 4, where the TR1 and TR3 overlap (GRCh37 chr20:57,244,524-57,245,119), was critical for the enhancer effect of the STX16-ICR. In addition, although a necessary sequence for the full enhancer effect was missing in TR2, the portion of TR2 overlapping with TR3 appeared to contain critical enhancer elements.

Figure 5 Pluripotency factors enable the STX16-ICR enhancer. (A–C) NESP55 promoter luciferase assay in WT hESCs. (A) Schematic representation of full-length (full) and truncated (TR1–4) STX16-ICR constructs. Blue circle indicates the putative OCT4/SOX2 motif location. (B) Results using the full-length and truncated constructs (TR1–4) of the STX16-ICR/NESP55 promoter luciferase vector. (C) Results using the full-length STX16-ICR and constructs in which an OCT4/SOX2 motif (yellow-highlighted) in STX16 intron 4 (STX16-ICR full) was deleted (DEL) or mutated (MUT). (D and E) CUT&RUN qPCR analysis of OCT4 (D) and SOX2 (E) in WT hESCs. Primers on the OCT4/SOX2 site in STX16 intron 4 (STX16intron4), NANOG promoter (positive control), and αSatellite (negative control) were used. Each dot represents 1 of 5 independent experiments. (F) Knockdown of OCT4 and/or SOX2 in WT hESCs. After transfection with siGFP (negative control), siOCT4, and/or siSOX2, the transcript levels of SOX2, OCT4, and NESP55 were quantified by qRT-PCR. (G) Western blotting of OCT4 and SOX2 in WT hESCs and HCT116 cells. β-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (H) Luciferase assay in HCT116 cells using negative control [promoter(–)], NESP55 promoter (NESP55 pr), and NESP55 pr plus STX16-ICR luciferase vectors. For B, C, F and H, representative results of 3 independent experiments are shown. Intergroup comparisons were performed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05,**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To identify the trans-acting factors enabling the STX16-ICR’s enhancer activity, we first referred to publicly available ChIP-Seq data obtained from H1 hESCs, which showed a signal peak in STX16 intron 4, including signals for OCT4 and SOX2, well-characterized pluripotency-associated transcription factors (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In the region where TR2 and TR3 overlap within intron 4, we then identified a sequence highly homologous to the reported OCT4-SOX2 composite binding motif (GRCh37 chr20:57,244,895-57,244,907) (Figure 5A) (29). Deleting or mutating the OCT4-SOX2 motif in the full-length STX16-ICR luciferase construct resulted in an almost complete loss of STX16-ICR enhancer activity in hESCs (Figure 5C). Moreover, CUT&RUN qPCR assays in WT hESCs confirmed the recruitment of OCT4 and SOX2 to this region (Figure 5, D and E). Furthermore, siRNA-mediated knockdown of OCT4 alone or both OCT4 and SOX2 significantly reduced NESP55 transcript levels in WT hESCs (Figure 5F). In HCT116 cells, which lack OCT4 and SOX2 protein expression (Figure 5G), the STX16-ICR did not show any enhancer activity on the NESP55 promoter (Figure 5H). Consistent with this finding, the ENCODE database showed the presence of H3K27Ac in the STX16-ICR only in hESCs, not in somatic cells (Supplemental Figure 8C). These results not only revealed OCT4 and SOX2 as critical factors for the STX16-ICR but also explained the mechanistic basis of the pluripotent cell–specific enhancer activity of this region.