Reprogramming dysfunctional CD8+ T cells to promote properties associated with natural HIV control

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI167843
Published January 17, 2023 - More info
Virus-specific CD8+ T cells play a central role in HIV-1 natural controllers to maintain suppressed viremia in the absence of antiretroviral therapy. These cells display a memory program that confers them stemness properties, high survival, polyfunctionality, proliferative capacity, metabolic plasticity, and antiviral potential. The development and maintenance of such qualities by memory CD8+ T cells appear crucial to achieving natural HIV-1 control. Here, we show that targeting the signaling pathways Wnt/transcription factor T cell factor 1 (Wnt/TCF-1) and mTORC through GSK3 inhibition to reprogram HIV-specific CD8+ T cells from noncontrollers promoted functional capacities associated with natural control of infection. Features of such reprogrammed cells included enrichment in TCF-1+ less-differentiated subsets, a superior response to antigen, enhanced survival, polyfunctionality, metabolic plasticity, less mTORC1 dependency, an improved response to γ-chain cytokines, and a stronger HIV-suppressive capacity. Thus, such CD8+ T cell reprogramming, combined with other available immunomodulators, might represent a promising strategy for adoptive cell therapy in the search for an HIV-1 cure.
Federico Perdomo-Celis, Caroline Passaes, Valérie Monceaux, Stevenn Volant, Faroudy Boufassa, Pierre de Truchis, Morgane Marcou, Katia Bourdic, Laurence Weiss, Corinne Jung, Christine Bourgeois, Cécile Goujard, Laurence Meyer, Michaela Müller-Trutwin, Olivier Lambotte, Asier Sáez-Cirión
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(11):e157549. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157549
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(2):e167843. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167843
In Figure 1E, the data for BCL-6 was inadvertently omitted, with a duplicate of the data for TOX shown on that line instead. The PDF and HTML versions have been updated, and the correct figure panel is below.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Reprogramming dysfunctional CD8+ T cells to promote properties associated with natural HIV control.