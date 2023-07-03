Host genetic background is a barrier to broadly effective vaccine–mediated protection against tuberculosis

BCG vaccination protects only a subset of CC strains against TB. To establish how the host genetic background affects vaccine-mediated protection against Mtb, 24 different CC strains were vaccinated s.c. with BCG or left unvaccinated and rested for 12 weeks. Mice were then infected with low dose aerosolized H37Rv expressing YFP (H37Rv:YFP) (21). Four weeks after infection, lung and spleen CFU were determined. The aggregated lung CFU from the unvaccinated and BCG-vaccinated CC strains (Figure 1A, top) and C57BL/6 mice (Figure 1A, bottom) showed that as a population, CC mice were protected by BCG similarly to C57BL/6 mice, although the variance among the CC strains was greater. When the data are segregated by individual CC strains, one can observe that the population-wide variance reflected strain-specific differences in protection conferred by BCG vaccination (Figure 1B, top). Each CC strain was classified as BCG-protected if the difference (Δlog 10 lung CFU) between unvaccinated and vaccinated mice was statistically significant. The CC strains were ranked from most protected (CC037, Δlog 10 CFU = 1.6) to least protected (CC040, Δlog 10 CFU = –0.6) (Figure 1B, bottom). BCG vaccination exacerbated subsequent Mtb infection in the lung for 2 CC strains (CC003 and CC040), as had been observed in the NZO founder strain (19). Importantly, BCG led to significant reductions in lung CFU in only 13 of the 24 CC strains.

Figure 1 BCG-induced protection in 24 CC strains and C57BL/6 mice challenged with Mtb. (A) Lung and (D) spleen CFU of 24 CC mice (n = 120/group; top) or C57BL/6 mice (n = 20/group; bottom) 4 weeks after infection. Each point represents an individual mouse and the line is the median. Δ, Δlog 10 CFU. Student’s t test; ****P < 0.0001. CFU in (B) lungs and (E) spleens from BCG versus unvaccinated strains (n = 5/group) after Mtb challenge, represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum. The Benjamini-Hochberg procedure was used to determine the FDR (above bars). The Δlog 10 CFU was calculated for each strain (bottom). Correlation in the (C) lung and (F) spleen between susceptibility (y-axis, CFU in unvaccinated group) and protection conferred by BCG (x-axis, Δlog 10 CFU). The data are relative to the C57BL/6 reference strain, which centers the graph on C57BL/6 mice. The CC strains are divided into 4 quadrants based on their relative susceptibility and protection.

We next asked whether the protective effect of BCG vaccination correlated with the inherent ability (i.e., the unvaccinated state) of each CC strain to control Mtb replication. We categorized the 24 CC strains relative to C57BL/6J mice. The lung CFU of unvaccinated mice defined the inherent susceptibility or resistance to Mtb. Whether each CC strain was protected was based on the Δlog 10 lung CFU (relative BCG-induced protection). The plot was centered on C57BL/6J mice, which represented a median strain in terms of lung susceptibility and protection and divided the 24 CC strains into 4 different groups (Figure 1C). Based on lung susceptibility and protection, there was no significant correlation between intrinsic susceptibility of the mouse strain and protection conferred by BCG at this time point (Pearson r = 0.104, P = 0.62).

The same analysis was applied to splenic Mtb CFU as a measure of systemic infection. As for the lung, the CC population was protected by BCG (Figure 1D). Protection in the spleen extended from most protected (CC026, Δlog 10 CFU = 2.56) to least protected (CC045, Δlog 10 CFU = 0.13) (Figure 1E). BCG significantly protected against systemic infection in 17 of the 24 CC strains (Figure 1E). There was also not enough evidence to suggest correlation between susceptibility and protection in the spleen (Pearson r = 0.089, P = 0.67). Interestingly, while C57BL/6 mice were a median strain in the lung analysis, C57BL/6 mice had among the highest spleen CFU in primary infection but were among the best protected strains following BCG vaccination (Figure 1F). The skewing illustrates that vaccination studies using C57BL/6 mice was not representative of genetically diverse populations (Figure 1F). Among the CC strains, protection in the lung and the spleen were moderately correlated (Pearson r = 0.513, P = 0.0087).

In follow-up studies, 13 of the 24 CC strains were retested to confirm the initial phenotype, (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167762DS1). With the exception of CC023, we were able to confirm our findings from the first round of analysis. Thus, using 24 CC strains, with diverse genotypes, we found that less than 50% of the strains were protected by BCG. Protection did not correlate with the intrinsic susceptibility of the strain to Mtb infection. Finally, the lack of correlation between the reduction in lung versus spleen highlights the importance of tissue-specific immunity and the problems inherent in protecting the lung against infection. We next assessed how BCG vaccination altered the histological appearance of TB lung lesions.

BCG modifies the lung lesions caused by Mtb in a strain-specific manner. We assessed how BCG vaccination modified lung lesion development after Mtb infection in 19 different CC strains plus C57BL/6 mice. A board-certified veterinarian pathologist, blinded to vaccination status of each strain, examined the lung for necrosis, neutrophilic and lymphocytic infiltrates, and lesion size and number. In 15 of the 20 strains, the vaccinated group was correctly identified based on reduced severity of the histopathology. In some protected CC strains, increased lymphocytic infiltration and reduced necrosis were observed after vaccination (Supplemental Table 2). CC025 (Figure 2, top left) and CC037 (Figure 2, middle left) were both susceptible to Mtb infection, and the infected lung showed innate cells and tissue necrosis. BCG vaccination protected these mice by promoting lymphocyte recruitment, and, in CC025, BCG vaccination reduced necrosis. However, lung CFU reductions associated with BCG vaccination were not always accompanied with an improved histological appearance. Despite a significant reduction in lung CFU after BCG, no discernable histopathological differences were observed between unvaccinated and vaccinated CC072 mice, and both groups had nonnecrotizing lymphocyte–rich granulomas (Figure 2, bottom left).

Figure 2 Lung histology of CC mice after BCG vaccination and Mtb challenge. Representative lung histology of 3 BCG-protected CC strains (CC025, CC037, CC072) (left), and 3 unprotected CC strain (CC003, CC004, CC024) (right). Original magnification, ×40 (inset, ×400). Scale bars: 500 μm (inset, 50 μm).

Two of the 11 nonprotected CC strains, CC003 (Figure 2, top right) and CC024 (Figure 2, middle right), had no discernable histological differences in granuloma structure, content, or severity between control and BCG vaccination when evaluated blindly. In these 2 strains, lesions were generally small to medium in size, nonnecrotizing, with abundant perivascular and peribronchiolar lymphocytes. Given the intermediate susceptibility of the CC003 strain and BCG’s inability to alter lung CFU or histology, we suggest that BCG did not change strain CC003’s innate or adaptive immunity to Mtb. Likewise, resistant CC024 mice were unprotected by BCG vaccination, and its lung lesions were unaltered, suggesting that BCG vaccination failed to enhance the natural resistance of CC024 to Mtb. In contrast, CC004 (Figure 2, bottom right) had discernable histopathological changes when controls and BCG vaccinees were evaluated. The differences attributable to BCG vaccination included the greater lymphocytic infiltration with denser perivascular and peribronchiolar lymphocytes. The altered histology shows that BCG modulated the immunity to Mtb, despite being unable to control bacterial replication. Together, these data show that the host genetic background affects the granuloma content, structure, and quality of the immune response to BCG and Mtb challenge in a manner that is not wholly predictable.

BCG-protected CC strains have an altered lung microenvironment after Mtb infection. The Mtb-infected lung is a complex environment of resident and recruited cells that produce inflammatory mediators and counter-regulatory antiinflammatory signals. We hypothesized that BCG vaccination would prime an immune response that would generate a lung microenvironment that would be less conducive to bacillary replication upon Mtb challenge. To identify immunological features that correlated with protection across diverse genotypes, cytokine levels in lung homogenates from unvaccinated and BCG-vaccinated C57BL/6 or CC mice were measured 4 weeks after infection.

Given the critical role of IFN-γ in Mtb control, its levels in control and BCG-vaccinated mice were compared. In C57BL/6 mice and many of the protected CC strains, including CC037, CC025, CC059, CC031, and CC011, IFN-γ concentrations in BCG-vaccinated mice were reduced compared with unvaccinated mice (Figure 3A). However, this pattern did not hold for all protected strains. No changes in IFN-γ levels were detected in the CC032, CC042, CC072, and CC026 strains despite being protected by BCG. Thus, when considered alone, neither the absolute level of IFN-γ nor its change after vaccination can explain protection.

Figure 3 BCG-protected CC mice have an altered lung cytokine environment after Mtb infection. (A) Lung homogenate IFN-γ levels from BCG vaccinated or unvaccinated CC mice 4 weeks after infection, represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum. A 2-way ANOVA was performed using the original FDR method of Benjamini and Hochberg. FDR values indicated above bars. (B–D) Pearson correlation between lung CFU and ln transformed (B) IL-17, LIF, KC, IL-6, and MIP-1α; (C) IFN-γ and TNF; and (D) LIX, RANTES, and IP-10 comparing unvaccinated and BCG vaccinated C57BL/6 mice, and unprotected or protected CC mice. R values indicate the Pearson correlation coefficients for unvaccinated (blue) and BCG (red) groups, with the accompanying P values indicate the Benjamini-Hochberg corrected significances of those correlations. Within each category of C57BL/6, not-protected CC mice, and protected CC mice, the correlations between BCG vaccinated and unvaccinated mice were compared using a Fisher’s z transformation of the correlation coefficients followed by a z test, and the significance of the difference in the correlations is reported as a Benjamini-Hochberg corrected pdiff. Significant P values are in bold.

We next asked if there was a correlation between the different cytokines in the lung homogenate and CFU in either unvaccinated or BCG-vaccinated mice, and if so, whether it differed among protected CC strains, unprotected CC strains, and C57BL/6 mice. A similar pattern existed for several cytokines, including IL-17, LIF, KC, IL-6, MIP-1α, IFN-γ, and TNF (Figure 3, B and C). A significant correlation existed between the lung cytokine and CFU for unvaccinated and vaccinated mice among the unprotected CC strains. Among the protected CC strains, a significant correlation was found only for the unvaccinated mice. The protected C57BL/6 strain followed the same pattern as protected CC strains. Comparing the Pearson correlation coefficients for unvaccinated and vaccinated mice within each group indicated that, for several cytokines, the correlation coefficients significantly differed between unvaccinated and vaccinated mice in protected CC strains but not unprotected CC strains. Interestingly, the differences between the unvaccinated and vaccinated correlation coefficients were not significant for IFN-γ and TNF (pdiff = 0.09 and 0.21, respectively). This indicates that BCG vaccination changed the relationship between bulk lung cytokine and bacterial burden in protected CC strains for IL-17, LIF, KC, IL-6, and MIP-1α (Figure 3B) more so than for IFN-γ and TNF (Figure 3C). Meanwhile, an unchanged cytokine-CFU relationship for these cytokines was a signature of the unprotected phenotype.

A few cytokines had different trends (Figure 3D). LIX (CXCL2) was negatively associated with lung CFU in unvaccinated — but not in BCG-vaccinated — C57BL/6 mice, and it was the only cytokine in the panel for which vaccination significantly changed the correlation coefficient in C57BL/6 mice (pdiff = 0.012). In contrast, neither unprotected nor protected CC mice had a correlation between LIX and CFU. RANTES was also unique in that it strongly correlated with lung CFU in unvaccinated and vaccinated C57BL/6 mice and in vaccinated protected CC strains, but not in unprotected CC strains. Finally, IP-10 correlated with CFU in unvaccinated and vaccinated CC mice of both protection groups, but not with C57BL/6 mice. The LIX and IP-10 results further support the idea of C57BL/6 mice being an outlier.

Across the board, what is largely consistent is that the relationship between cytokines and bacterial burden did not change in unprotected CC strains, while this relationship did change in protected CC mice. This relationship was mostly unchanged statistically in C57BL/6 mice, though this could be due to insufficient power to detect differences in a single strain. These data show how differences in the host genetic background result in varied relationships between lung homogenate cytokines and lung bacterial burden.

Genetic background, not BCG vaccination, largely determines T cell–subset distribution in the lung after Mtb infection. We hypothesized that changes in the frequency of T cell subsets would correlate with protection induced by BCG vaccination. A multi-parameter flow cytometry panel was used to identify and enumerate different immune subsets (Supplemental Figure 1). We quantified B cells, CD4 and CD8 T cells, and mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2). Memory and effector T cell populations were defined as central memory (T CM , CD44+CD62L+CD127+), effector memory (T EM , CD44+CD62L–CD127+), effector (T Eff , CD44+CD62L–CD127–), and resident memory (T RM , CD44+CD103+CD69+) (Figure 4, B and C). CD4 T cell subsets were defined in all CC strains based on their expression of the transcription factors Foxp3, Tbet, Gata3, and RORγt to identify Treg, Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells, respectively (Figure 4D). Gata3 expression had universal low expression and was not analyzed further. For the other T cell subsets, we observed tremendous strain-to-strain variation. In general, BCG vaccination did not modulate the distribution of T cell subsets nor was there any correlation between the relative frequency of these T cell subsets and the outcome of BCG vaccination. Thus, the frequency of different T cells subsets in the lungs of CC mice after Mtb infection was largely determined by each strain’s genetic background and not their immunization status.

Figure 4 T cell populations in protected and unprotected CC mice following Mtb infection. (A) Frequency of CD3+, CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells in the lungs of unvaccinated and BCG-vaccinated CC mice 4 weeks after infection. (B) Proportion of memory CD4 and CD8 T cells in the lungs of either unvaccinated or BCG-vaccinated CC mice 4 weeks after infection, as defined by CD44+ and various combinations of CD62L and CD127 expression; CD62L+CD127+ (central memory), CD62L–CD127– (effector), CD62L–CD127+ (effector memory). (C) Frequency of resident memory CD4 and CD8 T cells in the lungs of either unvaccinated or BCG-vaccinated CC mice 4 weeks after infection, as defined by CD44+CD103+CD69+. (D) Proportion of Th1, Treg and Th17 cells in the lungs of either unvaccinated or BCG-vaccinated CC mice 4 weeks after infection, as defined by CD44+ and Tbet+ (Th1), Foxp3+ (Treg) or RoRγt (Th17) expression. (E) Frequency of CD4 and CD8 T cells expressing either CXCR3 or CX 3 CR1 in the lungs of either unvaccinated or BCG-vaccinated CC mice 4 weeks after infection. (F) PCA of the T cell–phenotyping data. Each point represents the average of 5 mice within a given mouse strain that are either BCG vaccinated or unvaccinated. Open symbols, unvaccinated; closed symbols, BCG vaccinated. Each color represents a different mouse strain. The unvaccinated symbol is labeled with the CC strain name. The legend is modeled after the quadrants in Figure 1C. (A–E) The data represent the mean ± SEM from 1 experiment (n = 5/group). 2-way ANOVA with the Benjamini and Hochberg multiple comparison method. The FDR was set to 0.05 and the numbers in the figures are the q value. Quantitative data in panels A, C, and E are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum.

We analyzed CXCR3 and CX 3 CR1 expression in a limited number of CC strains, as it has been used to discriminate between lung parenchymal and circulating T cells (22). Like other markers, CXCR3 expression varied between different CC strains but did not correlate with vaccination status or susceptibility. CXCR3 expression was not detected in CC003 mice (Figure 4E). CC003 has the PWK allele of the CXCR3 gene, and we were unable to detect CXCR3 expression by PWK mice (data not shown). The inability of the anti-CXCR3 mAb to detect the PWK allele of CXCR3 could be the consequence of a haplotype-specific mutation (23). Interestingly, a reduction in CX3CR1+ CD4 and CD8 T cells was observed in several protected CC strains but not unprotected strains (Figure 4E). This pattern mirrors the reduction in IFN-γ levels observed in some protected CC mice (Figure 3), suggesting that these changes reflect Th1 modulation.

Finally, we used principal component analysis to holistically visualize the variation in the T cell phenotype (Figure 4E). Strikingly, BCG vaccination had only a small effect in altering T cell phenotype compared with the large effect of CC strain differences. Together, these data indicate that genetic differences between CC strains had a larger role in determining the T cell response recruited to the lung after TB than BCG vaccination did. Therefore, we next determined whether functional differences existed among the T cell subsets in protected versus nonprotected CC strains.

Cytokine production by T cells differ in CC strains after BCG vaccination and Mtb infection. As cytokines produced by T cells, including IFN-γ and TNF, are important in Mtb control, we hypothesized that changes in T cell function would be associated with BCG-mediated protection. To measure function, we stimulated lung mononuclear cells (MNC) from each mouse with anti-CD3 or the MTB300 megapool, which contains 300 peptides representing epitopes from 90 Mtb proteins that are frequently recognized by human CD4 T cells and murine T cells (24, 25). Twenty-six cytokines and chemokines in culture supernatants were measured 24 hours after stimulation. Lung MNC from unvaccinated or BCG-vaccinated Mtb-infected C57BL/6 mice did not differ in their secretion of cytokines or chemokines following MTB300 stimulation. In contrast, IFN-γ, TNF, IL-2 or IL-17, were differentially produced by some unvaccinated versus BCG-vaccinated CC strains (Figure 5A). Interestingly, the lung MNC from BCG vaccinated CC037, CC031, CC72, and CC001 strains produced more IL-17 than their unvaccinated controls. In contrast, none of the unprotected strains produced significant amounts of IL-17, except for CC023, which produced less IL-17 after BCG vaccination.

Figure 5 Cytokine responses in CC strains following Mtb infection. (A) Lung cells 4 weeks after infection were stimulated for 24 hours with the MTB300 peptide pool. IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF and IL-17A were measured in the supernatants. (B and C) Lung cells were stimulated for 5 hours with the MTB300 peptide pool. Frequencies of CD4 or CD8 T cells that produced IFN-γ, IL-2, TN,F or IL-17 was determined using intracellular cytokine staining. (A–C) The data represent the mean ± SEM from 1 experiment (n = 5/group). 2-way ANOVA with the Benjamini and Hochberg multiple comparison method was used to determine significance. Quantitative data are represented as box-and-whisker plots, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line and whiskers ranging from minimum to maximum.

In parallel, we measured intracellular levels of IFN-γ, IL-2, IL-17, TNF, IL10, IL-4, and CD107 surface expression by CD4 and CD8 T cells (Supplemental Figure 3). BCG modified CD4 T cell cytokine responses in C57BL/6 mice and several CC strains (Figure 5B). Among CD8 T cells, BCG vaccination primarily altered the IFN-γ response to MTB300 (Figure 5C). Patterns of cytokine production were observed in BCG vaccinated CC mice that were not observed in C57BL/6 mice. For example, while BCG vaccination did not alter the frequency of IFN-γ+ or TNF+ CD4 T cells in CC037 mice, it did increase IL-2 and IL-17 responses. BCG vaccination of CC031 mice increased the frequency of CD4 T cells producing IFN-γ, IL-2,and TNF, but not IL-17. Finally, CD4 T cells from the BCG vaccinated CC072 mice had increased IFN-γ and IL-2 but not TNF or IL-17. No discernable differences in cytokine responses were observed between vaccinated and unvaccinated mice in most of the nonprotected CC mice, except for a decrease in IFN-γ responses in CC023. Thus, the cytokine responses in both control and BCG-vaccinated CC mice differ greatly from the classic C57BL/6 model. Increased cytokine responses after T cell stimulation were more likely to be detected in protected CC strains. Moreover, BCG vaccination led to quantitative and qualitative changes in the type of T cell responses that persisted after Mtb challenge.

Identifying correlates of protection using multivariate approaches. We turned to multivariate approaches to discern how BCG-induced immune changes in the lung holistically lead to reductions in lung CFU in CC strains. A multivariate partial least squares regression (PLSR) model successfully predicted lung CFU changes from BCG-induced immune changes as validated in a 5-fold cross validation framework (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4A). The features selected through elastic net as being most correlated with lung CFU belonged to all 4 data sets (Figure 6, B and C). By plotting the selected features for all CC strains, ordered from most to least protected, it is apparent that the protected strains all had BCG-induced reductions in several inflammatory mediators such as MIG, MIP-1α and -1β, IL-6, RANTES, and IL-17. These decreases could reflect reduced infection, while increased inflammatory cytokines in the unprotected strains could signify unimpeded infection. Protected strains also had greater vaccination-induced increases in activated CD4 T cells expressing RORγt or FoxP3, which could be Th17 and Treg cells, respectively. Contrarily, protected strains had decreased activated CD4–CD8– T cells expressing T-bet. Importantly, stimulated IL-2 production, unlike several other cytokines, tended to increase in protected strains. Thus, BCG vaccination led to changes in T cell immunity and in the immune environment of the lung after Mtb infection in CC genotypes that were protected by BCG vaccination.

Figure 6 Multivariate correlates of protection across all 24 CC strains. (A) A PLSR model was performed to associate BCG-induced changes in lung immune features with BCG-induced changes in lung CFU. Each data point represents a vaccinated mouse that has the mean of the unvaccinated mice from the same strain subtracted from it. The scores of the top 2 latent variables of the model are shown. The color of each data point represents the change in lung CFU induced by BCG vaccination. The percentages of the variance in the lung features captured by each latent variable are shown as percentages in the axes. (B) The bar graph depicts the loadings of the first latent variable of the PLSR model (A). Positive loadings (i.e., on the positive x-axis in the scores plot) indicate immune features that increase in BCG-vaccinated mice, which generally indicates an association with worse protection. Negative loadings indicate immune features that increase in mice protected by BCG. (C) The heatmap illustrates all features selected included in the model, indicating their importance in associating CC strains with the lung protection continuum. Colors are representations of z-scored features, with a different color representing each 10% quantile of the data. Columns are averages of the CC strains (n = 5 for most cases). Feature names are colored based on the data set from which they come. (B and C), features from the ICS data set indicate production of the cytokines listed and no production of any measured cytokines not listed.

Immune responses in CC mice differ across protection and susceptibility categories. While the PLSR model highlights potential correlates of protection across all genotypes, it may miss correlates that only apply to certain subsets of CC strains. We hypothesized that vaccination may protect naturally resistant strains and that susceptible strains may be protected by different mechanisms. To test this, we created separate partial least squares discriminant analysis (PLSDA) models for resistant and susceptible CC strains and examined the features that best separated the BCG-protected and nonprotected strains in each of these categories. (Figure 1C). The data used for the models were processed the same way as in the PLSR models, although we also examined the vaccinated and unvaccinated mice separately (Figure 7, A–C) in addition to vaccine-induced differences (Figure 8, A–C). All models could predict the 2 compared categories accurately, suggesting that there were multivariate signatures for these categories (Supplemental Figure 4B). Heatmaps of each model’s selected features were hierarchically clustered both by feature and CC strain and used to characterize the facets of the immune response distinguishing the groups. Our first analysis compared resistant CC strains that were protected by BCG (n = 4) or not (n = 8), based on lung CFU. As described earlier (Figure 4), the unvaccinated and vaccinated mice of each CC strain were very similar and clustered together when the model-selected features were hierarchically clustered, verifying that the genetic background was an important determinant of outcome (Figure 7A). The fact that both protected and unprotected mice were split into multiple clusters and that there were no clear individual features distinguishing the categories shows that these strains have unique immune responses. In contrast, the vaccine-induced model comparing protected and nonprotected resistant strains yielded more univariate trends in addition to the strong multivariate signature (Figure 7B). Most prominently, CD4 T cells making IL-2 were increased in protected strains, as were lung IL-7 and MIP-1α, while other lung cytokines like TNF and IL-17 decreased (Figure 7B). This shows that, while the broad immune response in resistant mice is diverse, narrowing in on vaccine-induced changes reveals a more uniform route to protection.

Figure 7 Identifying signatures of protection in categories of CC strains. Scores plot (left) and heatmaps (right) of selected features for PLSDA models comparing (A) resistant CC strains (B) susceptible CC strains and (C) protected resistant and non-protected susceptible mice (i.e., good and poor immunity, respectively). Each dot represents a single mouse. The 2 colors in the scores plots signify the 2 classes being compared. An ellipse is drawn around the 95% CI for each class. Percent of variance of the immune feature data are shown on the axes. Heatmaps show features that were most important for distinguishing the 2 classes. Colors are representations of z-scored features. Columns are averages of the mice in the CC strains, with vaccinated and unvaccinated mice being separated (n = 5 for most cases). Feature names are colored based on the data set from which they come (blue, T cell phenotyping; brown, lung homogenate cytokines; green, ICS; magenta, LEGENDplex). The legend references the protection/susceptibility quadrant (Figure 1C).

Figure 8 Identifying vaccine-induced signatures of protection after BCG vaccination in CC strains. PLSDA models performed as in Figure 7, except that features are the changes induced by BCG vaccination as in Figure 6. (A–C) Heatmaps of selected vaccine-induced features for PLSDA models comparing (A) resistant CC strains (B) susceptible CC strains and (C) protected resistant and non-protected susceptible mice (i.e., good and poor immunity, respectively). Heatmaps show features that were most important for distinguishing the 2 classes. Colors are representations of z-scored features. Columns are averages of the mice in the CC strains, with vaccinated and unvaccinated mice being separated (n = 5 for most cases). Feature names are colored based on the data set from which they come blue, T cell phenotyping; brown, lung homogenate cytokines; green, ICS; magenta, LEGENDplex). The legend references the protection/susceptibility quadrant (Figure 1C).

We next analyzed CC strains that were inherently more susceptible than C57BL/6 mice and were either protected by BCG (n = 4) or not (n = 8) (Figure 7C). This yielded 2 clear subclusters defining susceptible, nonprotected CC strains. The CC004 and CC044 subcluster expressed high levels of T CM , CD4+Foxp3+, CD8+PD-1+, and polyfunctional CD4–CD8– T cells. The other cluster had high levels of lung MIP-1α and CD3–Foxp3+ T cells and fewer polyfunctional CD4–CD8– T cells. The vaccination model (Figure 8A) shared several features with the model including all mice (Figure 7C). However, the best distinguishing features were unique to the vaccination model and included increased amounts of stimulated IL-6, IL-17A, and IL-15 in protected mice compared with unprotected mice. Common to both the resistant and susceptible mouse models was the fact that overall lung IL-17 decreased due to BCG vaccination in protected mice, while T cell populations making IL-17 increased. It is also notable that many of the best distinguishing features are cytokine-based rather than T cell phenotype–based. Overall, our analysis identified features that distinguished protected from nonprotected mice in both resistant and susceptible backgrounds.

Finally, to identify features that differed between restrictive and permissive immune responses to Mtb, we compared susceptible CC strains that were unprotected by BCG with resistant CC strains that were protected by BCG. Unsurprisingly, there was a clear separation of categories in the model with all mice. Poor immunity CC strains tended to have high levels of inflammatory monokines (Figure 8B). Good immunity CC strains had high levels of RANTES after anti-CD3 stimulation. A subset of good immunity strains, including CC031 and CC011, had high frequencies of IFN-γ–producing CD8 T cells and various subsets of CD4–CD8– T cells that produced IFN-γ or expressed CD11a. In contrast, a subset of poor immunity strains had high levels of polyfunctional CD4–CD8– T cells and ILCregs. The protection model revealed similar features with the addition of increased activated CD4 T RM cells after BCG vaccination in poor immunity but not good immunity CC strains (Figure 8C). We found immune features that could be identified using PLSDA, which could categorize the inherent susceptibility and response to BCG of CC strains following Mtb infection. Looking at more refined subgroups of CC strains allowed us to find features that defined subclasses of protected and nonprotected strains and highlight features that did not emerge in the PLSR model, such as non-T RM effector and T CM populations.

Th1/17 cells detected in a subset of CC mice that are protected by BCG vaccination. T cells expressing IL-17 and RORγt emerged as important correlates in several of the multivariate protection models. Vaccination significantly enhanced IL-17 responses univariately in the CC037, CC001, CC072, and CC031 strains, which were all protected by BCG (Figure 5, A and B). As the CC strains that produced IL-17 after antigen stimulation also had strong IFN-γ responses, we considered whether these T cells produced both IFN-γ and IL-17. After stimulation with MTB300, some CD4 T cells in BCG-vaccinated CC037 mice produced both IFN-γ and IL-17 (Figure 9A). Such IFN-γ/IL-17–producing CD4 T cells were not detected in C57BL/6 mice, regardless of vaccination status. BCG vaccination significantly increased the frequency of IFN-γ/IL-17–producing CD4 T cells in CC037, CC072, and CC001 mice (Figure 9, A and B). Further analysis identified BCG primed CD4 T cells from CC037 and CC001 to coexpress both Tbet and RORγt after Mtb infection (Figure 9, C and D), suggesting that these were Th1/17 cells.

Figure 9 Th1/17 cells correlate with BCG-mediated protection in a subset of protected CC mice. (A) 4 weeks after infection, lung cells were stimulated with anti-CD3 mAb, MTB300 megapool,or nothing (media). Representative flow plots of IFN-γ and IL-17–producing CD4 T cells from CC037 and C57BL/6 mice. (B) Frequencies of CD4 T cells that expressed both IFN-γ and IL-17. (C) Representative flow plots of T-bet and RORγt expressing CD4 T cells from CC037 or C57BL/6 mice. (D) Frequencies of CD4 T cells that expressed both T-bet and RORγt. (E) Proportion of CD4 T cells that express combinations of IFN-γ, TNF, IL-2, or IL-17 in unvaccinated or BCG vaccinated mice 4 weeks after Mtb infection, generated using SPICE (41). (F) Correlation of IFN-γ+IL-17+ cells and lung CFU from unvaccinated or BCG vaccinated CC037, CC072, CC001, and CC031 mice 4 weeks after Mtb infection. Unvaccinated and BCG vaccinated mice are combined for the correlation analysis. Spearman ρ and P value are shown. Data are pooled from 2 experiments except for CC031. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 5 mice/group). 1-way ANOVA corrected with the Benjamini and Hochberg multiple comparison method (FDR = 0.05).

We next measured T cell polyfunctionality. In addition to IFN-γ and IL-17, an increase in the proportion of CD4 T cells producing IL-2 or TNF was detected (Figure 9E), indicating that CD4 T cell polyfunctionality was increased in BCG-vaccinated mice. A detailed analysis of the different polyfunctional populations revealed different distributions of Th1/17 cells within each CC strain. IFN-γ+IL-2+TNF+IL-17+ cells were significantly increased in CC037 following BCG vaccination, while frequency of IFN-γ single–positive and IFN-γ+TNF+ CD4 T cells were diminished (Supplemental Figure 5A, red versus purple boxes). Similarly, IFN-γ+TNF+IL-17+ cells were increased following BCG vaccination in CC072 and CC001 strains (Supplemental Figure 5A, blue box). This contrasts with C57BL/6 mice where BCG vaccination had a minimal effect on CD4 T cell polyfunctionality. Significant decreases were observed for IFN-γ+TNF+ dual producers and IFN-γ single–positive cells in Mtb-infected BCG-vaccinated C57BL/6 mice, consistent with the observation that Th1 dominant response was associated with decreased bacterial burden in this background (Supplemental Figure 5A, purple box).

Finally, we sought to confirm that increased Th1/Th17 polyfunctionality was among the most significant correlates with BCG-mediated protection in CC strains with this phenotype. We performed a correlation analysis between the measured immune features and the normalized lung CFU from unvaccinated control and BCG-vaccinated mice. As a point of comparison, for C57BL/6 mice, IFN-γ–producing and polyfunctional CD4 T cells correlated with lung CFU. In CC037 mice, IFN-γ–producing CD8 T cells positively correlated with lung CFU. Importantly, many features were negatively correlated with lung bacterial burden in CC037 mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). The frequency of CD4+RORγt+ and antigen-stimulated IL-17 secretion and IFN-γ/IL-17 dual-producing CD4 T cells were significant even after correction for multiple testing, suggesting that these features were associated with protection following BCG. Finally, there was a strong correlation between the frequency of IFN-γ/IL-17 dual-producing CD4 T cells and lung CFU in CC037, CC072, CC001, and CC031 mice (Figure 9F).