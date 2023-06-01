Biological rhythms in COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in an observational cohort study of 1.5 million patients

Study design. This retrospective cohort study analyzes database records from MHS in Israel. MHS is the second largest state-mandated, not-for-profit, HMO in Israel with over 2.6 million members, constituting one-quarter of the country’s population. MHS maintains extensive medical, demographic, and anthropometric information linked to a nation-wide electronic medical record servicing the entire Israeli civilian population. The MHS database captures all clinical encounters, diagnoses, medications, and laboratory data for its participants anywhere within the country regardless of setting, including all clinical activity and diagnostic testing related to COVID-19.

Our analysis used the target-trial framework (54) and focused on the time of day vaccines were given for the initial series (doses 1 and 2), the first booster dose (dose 3), or the second booster (dose 4). We conceptualized each vaccine encounter as a separate clinical question as to the optimal time of vaccine effectiveness.

Setting. In December 2020, Israel launched a national immunization campaign against COVID-19 consisting almost exclusively of the Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine series delivered in 2 doses 3–4 weeks apart (Supplemental Figure 1). In July and September 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Health initiated third (first booster) and fourth (second booster) dose campaigns, respectively. Vaccines and point-of-care COVID-19 testing were provided free of charge to all citizens. During the study period, 96.2% of point-of-care tests were PCR based, and antigen-based point-of-care testing was only briefly significant during the wave of Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) infections (maximum monthly prevalence 10.8% of all tests). A monthly breakdown of point-of-care testing by detection modality is provided in Supplemental Figure 4. At-home antigen test kits were available for purchase (retail cost range, NIS 32–100, or $11–$32 per kit), and in fall 2021 20 home kits were provided free to families with school-aged children to support the back-to-school effort (Supplemental Figure 4, arrow). However, the Israeli Ministry of Health required a documented positive test prior to quarantine and a negative test after quarantine before issuing a certificate of recovery to patients throughout the study period (https://corona.health.gov.il/en/confirmed-cases-and-patients/cases-recovered/). Thus, censoring of COVID-19 infection is unlikely in our cohort as there was strong incentive to obtain a laboratory diagnosis even if initial testing occurred at home.

Participants. Among 1,624,601 MHS participants over 12 years of age 1,594,180 (98.13%) received the Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine, 29,253 (1.8%) received the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, 437 (0.03%) received the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S product, 400 (0.02%) received Sputnik V, 232 (0.01%) received the Jansen Jcovden vaccine, and 46 (0.003%) received the Sinovac CoronaVac product; for 53 patients (0.003%) the vaccine identity was unspecified.

We analyzed data from December 19, 2020 (the first day of vaccine administration in the study population), to April 25, 2022 (the last day of data extraction). This time span encompasses two spikes in COVID infection dominated by the Delta (B.1.617.2) and Omicron (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 variants (Supplemental Figure 1, black and blue bars).

We extracted data from all MHS members aged 12 years and older who received at least 1 dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and had joined MHS prior to February 2020 and, therefore, had a complete medical history on file. For analysis of each vaccine dose, we excluded patients who had a documented SARS-CoV-2–positive test prior to the date of vaccination (Figure 1A). We further excluded patients with missing timestamps (Figure 1A). 81.1% of MHS members identified as Jewish, 6% identified as orthodox Jews, 5.8% as Arabs, and 6.1% as former Soviet Union residents.

Variables. We analyzed deidentified patient-level data extracted from MHS electronic records. Continuous variables included age at immunization, time and date of vaccine administration, and body mass index. Dichotomous variables included sex and comorbidities linked to COVID-19 severity (47, 48). For variable definitions, see Supplemental Tables 1 and 2.

Data sources/measurements. All data used for analysis was extracted from the MHS database. The primary outcome was COVID-19 infection as defined by positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen test performed at any official site. Infections in the first 7 days following vaccination were excluded from the analysis, since patients during this interval are not considered to have a complete immunologic response to vaccination. Secondary outcomes were ED visits and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 infection, defined as encounters within a period –7 to +7 days after a documented COVID-19–positive test.

Bias. Typically, a Schoenfeld’s global test is used to validate the assumption of Cox proportional hazards. However, the large sample sizes of our study present a challenge to this approach because this leads to overpowering (55). We found evidence of this in our data by applying the Schoenfeld’s global test on stratified data with smaller sample sizes (Supplemental Table 3), demonstrating reduction in test significance compared with the complete data set. Therefore, we used two alternate approaches to orthogonally validate results from our Cox model as recommended (55): multivariate logistic regression (Supplemental Table 4) and bootstrap multivariate analysis (Supplemental Table 5). For logistic regression, we applied the same multivariate Cox regression model, with the exception that follow-up time was not included. The reason for this modification was that our goal with logistic regression was to validate the trend rather than the effect size estimated by the Cox model and that follow-up times were not materially different between vaccination groups (Table 1). For bootstrap analysis, we sampled the entire cohort for 2,000 iterations with replacement calculating HRs and CIs for the same multivariate regression model. Results from both approaches showed similar trends as our multiple Cox regression model, supporting this approach for analyzing the data. As additional support, a plot of scaled Schoenfeld residuals for the variable time of vaccination demonstrated stable proportional HRs across the study period (Supplemental Figure 5) (56).

Study size. We used expansive inclusion criteria covering all vaccinated patients without prior documented COVID-19 infection in the MHS database that had demographic information and timestamped vaccinations.

Data availability. Deidentified data will be made available with a transfer agreement.

Statistics. An initial descriptive analysis included calculations of single variable distribution, central tendency, and dispersion for all data in Table 1. We stratified vaccine timing in 4-hour bins for comparison: 800–1159 hours (morning), 1200–1559 hours (afternoon), and 1600–1959 hours (evening) (Figure 1B). For analysis of the initial vaccine series (dose 1 and 2), day 0 in our analysis was individually defined for each patient as 7 days after the receipt of vaccine dose 2 as described previously (36). Given that the first 2 doses of BNT162b2 constitute a single intervention, we combined these doses into one analytic model. Our main comparison for the initial vaccine series (doses 1 and 2) was based on the timing of dose 2 only. In support of this, a sensitivity analysis demonstrated that dose 2 timing was more important than dose 1 in modifying breakthrough infection risk for the initial vaccine series (Supplemental Table 6). For analysis of the booster doses (doses 3 and 4), day 0 was defined as 7 days after the immunization was given. Note that only the time of booster administration was considered, as we regarded boosters as separate medical interventions to augment waning COVID-19 immunity.

Because one independent variable (booster status) differed over time, univariate and multivariate survival analyses were performed with time-dependent covariates (57, 58). Kaplan–Meier analysis with a log-rank test was used for the univariate analysis. For analyzing the initial vaccine series based on the timing of dose 2, we employed a Cox proportional–hazards regression model with random mixed effects to estimate the association between vaccine administration time of day and study endpoints. For analyzing the first booster dose (dose 3), we used a Cox proportional–hazards regression model and adjusted for dose 4 as a time-dependent covariant. For analyzing time of vaccination of the second booster (dose 4), we applied a Cox proportional–hazards regression model without time-dependent covariates. Cox modeling was previously applied to Israeli HMO data for analyzing associations between COVID-19 immunization and clinical endpoints over extended periods (39). Our choice of variables to include in the Cox model was based on previously published associations between age, comorbidities, and COVID-19 endpoints of infection or disease severity (39, 47, 48). Then, we interrogated violation of Cox assumptions for the variables of interest by computing a Schoenfeld global test (see Bias above). Variables that were associated with outcomes measured (breakthrough COVID-19 infection or COVID-19–related ED visits) with a P < 0.1 in the univariate comparison were included in the multivariate model. For the multivariate analysis, we used goodness-of-fit parameters (Akaike Information Criterion [AIC] = –2 log likelihood+ 2p, where p denotes the number of estimated parameters in this equation with a backward elimination approach). To simplify the modeling of breakthrough events after the initial immunization series (doses 1 and 2), we censored events in the subset of patients receiving the second booster (dose 4) after the date it was administered. For modeling events after doses 3 and 4, there was no censoring. We treated the first COVID-19 infection as a terminal event. As such, recurrent infections did not factor into our analysis.

We calculated NNT as described previously (59): NNT = (ScΔHR – Sc)–1, where Sc is event-free survival in the reference group, and ΔHR is the HR at the most preferable minus the least preferable vaccination time. We estimated Sc as 0.75 at study end based on the survival curve generated for univariate analysis (Figure 2A) and ΔHR as the peak-to-trough difference in HR for breakthrough infection across the day (Figures 3 and 4). We estimated the change in vaccine effectiveness based on moving vaccinations from the best to worst time of day as 1-HR as described previously (39).

Time bin sensitivity analysis. To examine how the choice of time bins affected conclusions from our Cox regression model, we generated HRs comparing the 800- to 959-hour time bin to successive 2-hour intervals across the day, incrementing by 1 hour with each iteration. Note that to avoid overlap with the index bin, HRs were generated from 1000 hours in this analysis. Our hypothesis was that a biological rhythm in vaccine effectiveness should produce a sinusoidal trend in HRs as a function of vaccination time. To statistically evaluate the trend in HRs across the day for periodicity we used METACYCLE, an algorithm commonly used for circadian rhythm detection in gene expression data (60). The COSOPT algorithm (61) was used to generate best-fit sinusoidal trendlines for data display. We observed very high goodness of fit with this approach (r2 range, 0.77–0.97, Figure 3), supporting the use of a sinusoidal model. To avoid forced fitting these data, we programmed COSOPT and METACYCLE to select the best fitting periodic function across a range of cycle lengths (4–24 hours) as described previously (61).

We performed all statistical analyses using R version 3.5.0. Code for all analyses can be found in the Supplemental Methods. A P value of less than 0.05 was used to indicate significance in all analyses.

Study approval. The study was approved by the MHS Ethical Committee. All data were deidentified prior to analysis. Because this was a retrospective study, patient informed consent was not required.