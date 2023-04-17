T cells heal bone fractures with help from the gut microbiome

Inflammation is a hallmark of the early response to fracture, like injury in other tissues (4). Successful healing depends on the initiation of a robust inflammatory response, which occurs over hours to days, as well as timely resolution of this response that takes place within days to week and involves many cell types (1, 2, 4). Fracture disrupts blood vessels, which leads to the formation of a hematoma, known as a fibrin clot, which in turn acts as a scaffold for immune cells and cytokines (3, 7). The events that modulate the initial recruitment of cells are not fully understood, but tissue-resident macrophages and other local cells are increasingly recognized as important in detecting damage and initiating a response (4). Specifically, bone-resident macrophages, termed “osteomacs,” have been shown to play a role in osteogenesis during bone repair healing (8, 9). Neutrophils are recruited within 24 hours and are the predominant leukocyte within the hematoma, where they phagocytose pathogens and debris. By 24 to 48 hours, there is a large influx of monocytes and proinflammatory (M1) macrophages; these and other cells produce numerous cytokines including IL-1, IL-6, TNF-α, and CCL2 (4, 5). Neutrophils, in part, regulate the macrophage response, as evidenced by an increase in macrophages at the site of isolated femur fractures within a week in mice exposed to neutrophil-reducing antibodies (10). Importantly, these early inflammatory changes lead to impaired functional healing, as measured by reduced callus bone volume and mechanical properties at day 21 (10).

Macrophages are central to fracture healing, both as phagocytes that clear tissue debris and apoptotic cells, and as modulators of inflammation and the anabolic phases of healing related to cartilage and bone formation (5, 11, 12). Broadly, a switch of macrophages from the M1, proinflammatory phenotype early to the M2, regenerative, phenotype later appears to be essential for the resolution of inflammation and successful fracture healing (4, 12). Inflammatory macrophages predominate in the granulation tissue that forms in the first seven days after a fracture and precedes the formation of cartilage (11). Macrophage depletion (in MaFIA-transgenic mice), initiated either at the time of fracture or five days later, results in failure to form the granulation tissue and subsequent cartilage callus (11). Similarly, macrophage depletion starting at the time of fracture blunts cartilage formation and delays endochondral ossification, leading to inferior mechanical properties (13). Conversely, immunomodulatory treatments can enhance healing. Administration of the pro-macrophage cytokine CSF-1 seven days after fracture boosted macrophage numbers and the size of the cartilage callus (11), while administration of IL-4 and IL-13 boosted M2 macrophages and led to improved healing (13).

T cells are present in the fracture hematoma, and different subsets of T cells may impair or promote bone healing (3). Recently, Ono et al. reported that γδ T cells are present at the site of bone injury and that IL-17A from these cells promotes bone formation in the defect (14). Dar et al. extended this work to focus on the effects and origins of T cells, both αβ and γδ subtypes, in a more clinically relevant model of full fracture that heals via endochondral ossification (6). αβ T cells are activated via T cell receptor (TCR) binding to antigen in the context of the MHC of antigen-presenting cells (APCs). In contrast, γδ T cells are activated by the cytokines IL-1β, IL-18, and IL-23, which are produced by APCs in the absence of MHC-TCR recognition. Thus, γδ T cells amplify the response of αβ T cells.