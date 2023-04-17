Callus γδ T cells and microbe-induced intestinal Th17 cells improve fracture healing in mice

SFB-containing microbiome potentiates the production of callus and intestinal cytokines induced by fractures. To determine the contribution of the Th17 cell–inducing bacteria SFB to the inflammatory stage of fracture repair, female C57BL/6 mice lacking SFB were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (hereafter referred to as SFB– JAX mice). We then generated SFB+ JAX mice by oral gavaging SFB– JAX mice with a liquid suspension of fecal pellets collected from SFB monocolonized mice as previously described (31, 33). SFB+ mice develop high numbers of intestinal Th17 cells, whereas SFB– mice harbor a paucity of gut Th17 cells (31, 33). A subset of mice were treated with absorbable broad-spectrum antibiotics (Abx) (1 mg/mL ampicillin, 0.5 mg/mL vancomycin, 1 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, and 1 mg/mL metronidazole dissolved in water) for the duration of the experiment, starting 7 days before fracture induction to ablate the gut microbiota (31, 33). Control mice were treated with sterile water (no Abx). Abx treatment eliminated greater than 99% of the intestinal microbiome in both SFB+ and SFB– mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166577DS1), confirming the results of earlier reports (33, 40).

Femoral fractures were induced by 3-point bending of the femur in 12-week-old female mice. Stabilization of the fracture was achieved by inserting an intramedullary pin prior to fracture to maintain axial alignment during the fracture and avoid large displacements. We then measured cytokine transcript levels in excised callus tissue up to 7 days post fracture (PF). In non–Abx-treated SFB+ JAX mice, we found increased levels of Il17a, Tnf, Il1b, and Il6 transcripts on day 3 PF (Figure 1A). Abx treatment blunted the fracture-induced increase in all measured cytokine transcripts, indicating that the microbiome increased the early inflammatory response to fractures. By contrast, in SFB– mice, the fractures caused a smaller increase in Tnf and Il1b expression on day 3 that was not blunted by Abx (Figure 1A), suggesting that fractures alter callus cytokines, in large part, via an SFB-dependent mechanism. These data implied that the presence of gut microbiome populations capable of inducing Th17 cells enhanced the production of inflammatory cytokines in the fracture callus. The changes in callus cytokine levels induced by fractures were mirrored by similar changes in cytokine expression in the small intestine (SI). In SFB+ mice, the fractures were followed by increased SI expression of Il17a, Tnf, Il1b, and Il6 transcripts at day 3 PF, which was blocked by Abx (Figure 1B). In SFB– mice, the fractures increased the expression levels of SI Tnf transcripts only, and such increase was not prevented by Abx (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Effects of fractures and Abx-induced microbiota depletion on callus and intestinal inflammatory cytokine transcripts and on the relative number of callus and intestinal γδ T cells and Th17 cells. (A) Effects of fractures on the levels of Il17a, Tnf, Il1b, and Il6 transcripts in the callus of SFB+ and SFB– JAX mice. (B) Effects of fractures on the levels of Il17a, Tnf, Il1b, and Il6 transcripts in the SI of SFB+ and SFB– JAX mice. (C) Effects of fractures on the relative frequency of γδ T cells (CD3ε+CD45+TCRγδ+) and Th17 cells (TCRβ+CD45+CD4+IL-17A+) in the callus and PPs of SFB+ and SFB– JAX mice. Femoral fractures were induced in 12-week-old female SFB+ JAX and SFB– JAX mice. Mice were treated or not with broad-spectrum Abx starting 1 week before fracture surgery. PP and callus cells were recovered daily for 3 days after fracture surgery and analyzed by flow cytometry. Time 0 indicates intact bone. n = 5 mice/group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

We purchased SFB+ mice from Taconic (hereafter referred to as TAC mice) to investigate the effects of Abx in an additional line of SFB+ mice and to confirm that the effects of absorbable Abx on cytokine expression arose from their direct effects on the intestinal bacteria, rather than from off-target effects of the Abx. TAC mice were treated with a reduced cocktail of 2 nonabsorbable Abx (2 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, 2 mg/mL bacitracin dissolved in drinking water) for the duration of the experiment, starting 1 week before fracture induction. Analysis of fecal bacterium–specific DNA revealed that nonabsorbable Abx were as effective as broad-spectrum Abx, as they ablated the gut microbiota by more than 99% compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1B). Mice were subjected to fractures, and cytokine transcript levels were measured in the callus and SI at days 3 and 7 PF. In non–Abx-treated TAC SFB+ control mice, callus and SI Il17a, Tnf, Il1b, and Il6 transcript expression levels increased at day 3 PF (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Treatment with nonabsorbable Abx blunted the fracture-induced increase in all measured cytokine transcript levels. Since nonabsorbable Abx and broad-spectrum Abx were both effective in altering cytokine expression, it is unlikely that the activity of Abx was due to an off-target effect of these agents.

Further analysis of intracellular cytokine production by flow cytometry revealed that fractures increased the cellular production of IL-17, TNF, IL-1β, and IL-6 proteins in PPs and callus cells in SFB+ mice, but not in SFB– mice at day 3 PF (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Fractures induced a microbe-independent expansion of γδ T cells and a microbiome-dependent expansion of Th17 cells. To investigate the contribution of T cells to the fracture-induced production of inflammatory cytokines, cells were collected from the callus tissue and PPs (as opposed to the lamina propria because of the higher T cell yield per mouse in PPs) and analyzed by flow cytometry. These studies revealed that fractures caused an increase in callus γδ T cells (CD3ε+CD45+TCRγδ+ cells) that began on day 1 PF. The expansion of callus γδ T cells occurred in both SFB+ and SFB– mice and was not associated with changes in the frequency of PP γδ T cells (Figure 1C). The expansion of callus γδ T cells was followed by an increase in PP and callus Th17 cells (TCRβ+CD45+CD4+IL-17A+ cells). The increase in these cells occurred on day 3 PF and took place only in SFB+ mice (Figure 1C). These findings are in keeping with the notion that γδ T cells expand locally in response to tissue damage and contribute to the very early stage of fracture repair, whereas callus Th17 cells originate at distant sites and then migrate to the callus.

Further studies confirmed that fractures increased γδ T cells in the callus but not in the PPs of SFB+ and SFB– mice (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, Abx decreased the frequency of PP γδ T cells (Figure 2B), but they did not alter the changes in callus γδ T cells induced by fractures (Figure 2A). These findings showed that the differentiation of intestinal γδ T cells was, at least in part, microbiota dependent, whereas the frequency of callus γδ T cells was microbiome independent. Together, these data suggest that most of the callus γδ T cells did not originate in the gut. Moreover, in SFB+ mice, fractures were followed by an increase in callus and PP Th17 cells, which peaked at day 3 PF and was blunted by Abx treatment (Figure 2, C and D). By contrast, in SFB– mice, fractures were not followed by an expansion of PP or callus Th17 cells (Figure 2, C and D). Further analysis of PP and BM Th17 cells (CD45+CD3+CD4+IL-17A+ cells) revealed that fractures were followed by a relative increase in callus and PP effector memory (CD44+CD62L–CD127+), tissue-resident memory (CD44+CD62L–CD69+), central memory (CD44+CD62L–CD127+), and effector (CD44+CD62L–CD127–) Th17 cells, an increase that peaked on day 3 PF (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Together, these data indicate that an SFB-containing microbiome is required for fractures to expand intestinal and callus Th17 cells.

Figure 2 Effects of fractures and Abx-induced microbiota depletion on callus and intestinal γδ T cells and Th17 cells, and gut permeability in WT and γδ T cell–/– mice. Femoral fractures were induced in 12-week-old female SFB+ JAX mice, SFB– JAX mice, and SFB+ Tcrd–/– mice, a strain lacking γδ T cells. SFB+ JAX mice and SFB– JAX mice were treated or not with broad-spectrum Abx starting 1 week before fracture surgery. Frequencies of (A) callus γδ T cells (CD3ε+CD45+TCRγδ+ cells), (B) PP γδ T cells, (C) callus Th17 cells (TCRβ+CD45+CD4+IL-17A+ cells), and (D) PP Th17 cells. (E) Callus and PP Th17 cells in Tcrd–/– mice. (F) Gut permeability in SFB+ WT mice and SFB+ Tcrd–/– mice. Gut permeability was assessed by serum LPS levels and FITC-dextran absorption. n = 5 mice/group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and with post hoc Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group (A–E) or compared with intact bone (F). Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

To further investigate the temporal relationship between γδ T cells and Th17 cells, we conducted studies in SFB+ Tcrd–/– mice and SFB+ WT control mice. Tcrd–/– mice are completely void of γδ T cells. In these mice, the fractures failed to expand the frequencies of callus and PP Th17 cells (Figure 2E), indicating that γδT cells were required for the subsequent expansion of Th17 cells. Activation and expansion of γδ T cells in the callus and the resulting γδ T cell production of IL-17 is a pivotal driver of systemic inflammation in the early stages of fracture repair (10). Furthermore, one consequence of systemic inflammation is increased gut permeability (24–27). Accordingly, measurements of serum LPS and FITC-dextran absorption — 2 established markers of gut permeability (41, 42) — revealed that fractures increased gut permeability, with a peak at day 3 PF in WT mice (Figure 2F). Confirming the pivotal role of γδ T cells in inducing a leaky gut phenotype, fractures failed to increase gut permeability in Tcrd–/– mice (Figure 2F). In WT mice, gut permeability peaked at a time corresponding to the maximal expansion of intestinal Th17 cells, a finding confirming an earlier report that increased gut permeability potentiates the capacity of SFB to induce Th17 cell production (31).

We conducted confirmatory studies treating SFB+ TAC mice with nonabsorbable Abx. In non–Abx-treated controls, fractures had increased γδ T cells at day 3 in callus but not in PPs (Supplemental Figure 2C). Although nonabsorbable Abx decreased the frequency of PP γδ T cells, they did not alter the changes in callus γδ T cells induced by fractures (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, fractures were followed by an increase in callus and PP Th17 cells at day 3 PF, which was blunted by treatment with nonabsorbable Abx (Supplemental Figure 2D). Together, these findings indicate that the capacity of Abx to affect the frequency of γδ T cells and Th17 cells was not a result of off-target effects of these agents.

Fractures increase the trafficking of Th17 cells from the SI to the callus. SFB is known to induce Th17 cells with focused antigenic specificity. As a result, most of the Th17 cells produced in the lamina propria of SFB+ mice contain the Vβ14 chain in their TCR receptor (43). Flow cytometric analysis revealed that fractures increased the number of Vβ14+Th17 cells in callus tissue of SFB+ mice, an effect that was abrogated by broad-spectrum Abx (Supplemental Figure 6A). By contrast, fractures failed to expand Vβ14+Th17 cells in callus tissue of SFB– mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). The finding of Th17 cells of intestinal origin in the callus supports the hypothesis that Th17 cells migrate from the gut to the callus. To directly investigate the effect of fractures on T cell trafficking, we made use of C57BL/6 Kaede mice (44). This strain offers a sensitive means to track the migration from the gut to anatomically distant sites of any leukocyte cell type definable by surface-displayed or intracellular markers. Kaede mice ubiquitously express the photoconvertible protein Kaede, which permanently changes its fluorescence emission from green (518 nm) to red (582 nm) upon photoactivation with near-UV light (350–410 nm). Once photoconverted in the intestine, red fluorescing cells can be detected and enumerated by flow cytometry in other organs. The photoconversion of intracellular Kaede has no effect on cellular function or on the homing capacity of T cells (45). Hereafter, we will refer to photoconverted cells as KaedeR cells. The original colony of Kaede mice established in our vivarium was SFB–. To utilize a model in which Th17 cells can expand in the gut, we generated SFB+ Kaede mice by gavaging the mice with a liquid suspension of stools from mice previously monocolonized with SFB, using established methods (33).

To study the effects of fractures on intestinal T cell migration to the callus, closed fractures of the femur were induced in 12-week-old male SFB+ Kaede mice. Two days later, 4 PPs were surgically exposed and photoconverted by exposure to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes each. To make sure that no other cells were photoconverted, the whole mouse was covered with aluminum foil. Twenty-four hours later, PP and callus T cells were recovered, and the frequency of KaedeR αβ T cells, Th17 cells, and γδ T cells was determined by flow cytometry, using methods established in previous studies (31). Since only photoconverted intestinal cells fluoresce red, this method provides a measure of the number of intestinal T cells that migrated to the callus in the previous 24 hours. The fraction of KaedeR T cells in the callus was low because only 4 PPs were photoconverted, whereas T cells from all PPs and other intestinal lymphoid tissues migrate to the callus. Since calculations of the absolute number of PP cells were inaccurate because of the variable size of the collected PP tissue, PP KaedeR T cells were quantified only as a percentage of total cells. Fractures decreased the numbers of KaedeR αβ T cells and Th17 cells in PPs (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7). By contrast, fractures increased the frequency of these cell lineages in the callus (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7), demonstrating that fractures were followed by increased homing of intestinal αβ T cells and Th17 cells to the callus tissue. Twenty-four hours after photoactivation, we found KaedeR γδ T cells in PPs and BM of intact control mice. However, fractures did not affect the frequency of KaedeR γδ T cells in either PPs or the callus (Figure 3C). Thus, while some intestinal γδ T cells migrated from the gut to the BM, fractures did not increase the migration of γδ T cells to the callus.

Figure 3 Fractures increase homing to the callus of intestinal αβ T cells and Th17 cells but not γδ T cells. Femoral fractures were induced in 12-week-old male SFB+ Kaede mice. After 2 days, 4 PPs were surgically exposed and illuminated with a near-UV light for 2 minutes. After 1 day, mice were sacrificed, and the frequency of PPs and callus red-fluorescing αβ T cells, Th17 cells, and γδ T cells was determined by flow cytometry. PP red-fluorescing T cells were counted in PPs from mice with fractures and PPs from uninjured control mice. Callus red-fluorescing T cells were counted in the callus tissue of fractured femurs, BM from the contralateral uninjured femur, and BM from uninjured mice. (A) Relative frequency of PP αβ T cells and relative and absolute frequency of callus αβ T cells. (B) Relative frequency of PP Th17 cells and relative and absolute frequency of callus Th17 cells. (C) Relative frequency of PP γδ T cells and relative and absolute frequency of callus γδ T cells. n = 6 mice/group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons (callus panels), or by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (PP panels). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

Homing of Th17 cells to the area of inflammation is driven by the chemokine ligand CCL20, which is expressed by cells at sites of inflammation (37–39), and by the chemokine receptor CCR6, which is expressed by Th17 cells (46), suggesting that CCL20/CCR6 signaling may drive the homing of intestinal Th17 cell to the callus. In support of this hypothesis, we found that fractures increased the transcript levels of CCL20 in callus cells of SFB+ mice with a peak at day 3 (Figure 4A). Analysis of purified cells revealed that fractures upregulated the production of CCL20 by stromal cells (SCs) in the callus (Figure 4B). Since CCL20 is induced by TNF (31, 33), we investigated the hypothesis that callus TNF might be required for the homing of Th17 cells to the callus. In support of this hypothesis, we found that fractures upregulated transcript levels of callus CCL20 in SFB+ Jax WT mice but not in SFB+ JAX Tnf–/– mice (Figure 4C). To further explore the role of TNF in the homing of intestinal Th17 cells to the callus, we used Il17a-EGFP mice, a strain possessing an IRES-EGFP sequence after the stop codon of the Il17a gene so that EGFP expression is limited to IL-17A–expressing cells, thus allowing Th17 cells to be detected by measuring EGFP by flow cytometry. Splenic naive CD4+ cells (CD4+CD44loCD62Lhi cells), which are EGFP–, were purified from Il17a-EGFP mice and cultured in Th17 cell–polarizing conditions for 4 days. Th17 cells (CD4+EGFP+ cells) were then FACS sorted and transferred into WT and Tnf–/– mice that had been subjected to fractures 2 days earlier. One day after T cell transfer, the recipient mice were sacrificed and callus Th17 cells (CD4+EGFP+ cells) enumerated by flow cytometry. WT mice subjected to fractures had a higher relative and absolute number of EGFP+ Th17 cells in the callus as compared with nonfractured WT controls (Figure 4, D and E). By contrast, fractures did not increase the frequency of callus EGFP+ Th17 cells in Tnf–/– mice (Figure 4, D and E). Moreover, fractures upregulated the frequency of callus Th17 cells and callus Vβ14+ Th17 cells in WT mice but not in Tnf–/– mice (Figure 4, F and G). These findings and data showing increased callus levels of TNF (Figure 1A) demonstrated that fractures increased the recruitment of intestinal Th17 cells to the callus via a TNF-dependent mechanism.

Figure 4 Fractures increase the tropism of Th17 cells to the callus via a TNF-dependent mechanism. (A) Callus Ccl20 transcript levels at days 3 and 7 PF in SFB+ TAC mice. (B) Ccl20 transcript levels in purified callus cells at day 3 PF. (C) Callus Ccl20 transcript levels in SFB+ WT and Tnf–/– mice at day 3 PF. (D and E) Relative and absolute frequencies of EGFP+ Th17 cells in the callus of SFB+ WT and Tnf–/– mice subjected to fracture 2 days before adoptive transfer of IL-17A-EGFP+ cells. (F) Relative and absolute frequencies of callus Th17 cells in SFB+ WT mice and Tnf–/– mice. (G) Relative frequency of callus Vβ14+ Th17 cells in SFB+ WT and Tnf–/– mice. n = 5–6 mice/group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. #P < 0.001 compared with day 3 PF SCs. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

γδ T cells and Th17 cells improve fracture healing. The callus tissue surrounding the fracture site was analyzed by in vitro micro–CT (μCT). Indices indicative of callus bridging and union were measured on day 14 following fracture, a time point when the callus volume is the largest, and on day 21, a time point when consolidation and remodeling of the callus take place, leading to a reduction in callus volume. At day 14, SFB+ Tcrd–/– mice had a similar callus total volume at the central callus (TV c ) but a lower bone volume (BV c ) and callus bone volume fraction (BV c /TV c ) compared with WT controls (Figure 5A). On day 21 PF, all μCT indices were similar in Tcrd–/– mice and WT controls (Figure 5A), indicating that deletion of γδ T cells impaired the early stage of fracture healing. Representative μCT images of the whole central callus confirmed impaired healing in Tcrd–/– mice as compared with WT controls at day 14 (Figure 5B). Additional studies in WT JAX mice revealed that at day 14, SFB+ and SFB– mice had similar TV c . However, SFB+ mice had a higher BV c and a higher BV c /TV c than did SFB– mice (Figure 5C). At day 21 PF, all μCT indices were similar in SFB+ and SFB– mice (Figure 5C). Representative μCT images of the whole central callus further illustrated impaired healing in SFB– mice at day 14 PF (Figure 5D). Consistent with μCT analyses, torsion stiffness, yield torque, and ultimate torque, which are indices of the force required to damage or break the healing fracture callus, were higher in SFB+ mice than in SFB– mice at day 35 PF (Figure 5E). These findings suggest that SFB-driven expansion of Th17 cells during the early inflammatory phase leads to improved mechanical integrity of healing fractures during callus remodeling after callus union has occurred.

Figure 5 γδ T cells and Th17 cells accelerate fracture healing. Femoral fractures were induced in 12-week-old female SFB+ and SFB– JAX mice, and SFB+ Tcrd–/– mice, a strain lacking γδ T cells. (A) Callus μCT measurements at days 14 and 21 PF in WT and Tcrd–/– mice. (B) Representative images of 3D μCT reconstructions of fracture callus from WT and Tcrd–/– mice. (C) Callus μCT measurements at days 14 and 21 in SFB+ and SFB– JAX mice. (D) Representative images of 3D μCT reconstructions of fracture callus from SFB+ and SFB– JAX mice at days 14 and 21. (E) Torsion stiffness, yield torque, and ultimate torque at day 35 PF were determined by static torsion-to-failure testing of excised femora. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

Blockade of Th17 cell egress from the gut or inhibition of Th17 cell homing to the callus impairs fracture healing. S1PR1, a chemokine receptor expressed by T cells (32), promotes the egress of T cells from intestinal lymphoid tissues in response to the sensing of circulating S1P (32). To determine whether fractures promote the egress of Th17 cells from the intestine through a S1PR1-mediated mechanism, and to ascertain the relevance of intestinal T cell migration to the callus for fracture healing, TAC SFB+ mice were treated with FTY720, a SIP1R1 modulator that arrests the exit of T cells from the intestine without affecting T cell function (47, 48). FTY720 treatment was started 1 week before the induction of fractures and continued until day 7 PF. We found that FTY720 treatment did not alter the frequency of intestinal Th17 cells (Figure 6A). However, FTY720 prevented the fracture-induced increase in Th17 cells in peripheral blood and callus (Figure 6A). Moreover, FTY720 did not affect SI Il17a transcript levels, but decreased Il17a transcript levels in the callus at day 3 PF (Figure 6B). Attesting to the functional relevance of T cell trafficking, FTY720 decreased BV c and BV c /TV c at day 14 PF (Figure 6C). Representative μCT images of the whole central callus confirmed impaired healing in mice treated with FTY720 as compared with controls at day 14 PF (Figure 6D). Following their exit from the intestine, Th17 cells migrate to sites of inflammation guided by the CCR6/CCL20 axis (49). To determine the role of the CCL20-driven influx of Th17 cells into the callus, TAC SFB+ mice were subjected to fractures and treated with a neutralizing anti-CCL20 Ab or isotype-matched irrelevant Ab for 8 days, starting 1 day before fracture induction. Anti-CCL20 Ab did not alter the frequency of Th17 cells in PPs or peripheral blood, but it prevented the increase in callus Th17 cells induced by fractures (Figure 7A). Treatment with anti-CCL20 Ab blunted the fracture-induced increase in Il17a cytokine transcript levels in the SI and callus (Figure 7B). Demonstrating the relevance of CCL20-dependent migration of Th17 cells to the callus for fracture repair, treatment with anti-CCL20 Ab decreased callus BV c and BV c /TV c at day 14 (Figure 7C). Representative μCT images of the whole central callus confirmed impaired healing in mice treated with anti-CCL20 Ab as compared with controls at day 14 (Figure 7D). Together, these data support the conclusion that blockade of Th17 cell egress from the gut or inhibition of Th17 cell homing to the callus impairs fracture healing.

Figure 6 Blockade of Th17 cell egress from the intestine prevents the fracture-induced increase in peripheral blood and callus Th17 cells and impairs fracture healing. (A) Relative frequency of PP, peripheral blood (PB), and callus Th17 cells at days 3 and 7 PF in mice treated with the S1PR1 blocker FTY720. (B) Effects of fractures on the transcript levels of Il17a in the SI and callus in mice treated with FTY720. (C and D) Callus μCT measurements at day 14 PF. Mice were treated with FTY720 for 2 weeks starting 1 week before fracture surgery. n = 5–6 mice/group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons, or by unpaired, 2-tailed t tests. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.