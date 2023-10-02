RUNX1 loss renders hematopoietic and leukemic cells dependent on IL-3 and sensitive to JAK inhibition

RUNX1 loss in human CD34+ HSPCs by CRISPR/AAV6-mediated knock-in of fluorescent reporters. Because both germline and somatic RUNX1 mutations cause hypomorphic, loss-of-function, or dominant-negative phenotypes (15, 16), we used CRISPR/Cas9 and AAV6-HDR to knock out RUNX1 in primary human CD34+ HSPCs (Figure 1A). Specifically, we introduced AAV6 vectors carrying donor DNA with fluorescent protein reporters flanked by homology arms to the region upstream and downstream of an exon 3 cut site introduced by a RUNX1-targeting sgRNA complexed to the Cas9 protein (Figure 1B). Fluorescent protein expression enabled us to isolate HSPCs with confirmed HDR by FACS for further evaluation (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Targeting the endogenous RUNX1 locus in human HSPCs using CRISPR and homology directed repair. (A) Umbilical CB is enriched for CD34 using magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS) and expanded in serum-free media with SCF, TPO, FLT3L, IL-6, and UM-171. After 2 days, cells are nucleofected with RUNX1- or AAVS1- targeting sgRNA-Cas9 ribonucleoprotein and exposed to AAV6 carrying donor DNA for 8 hours. Three days after editing, CD34+mCherry+GFP+ cells are sorted and plated for in vitro and in vivo assays or molecular profiling. (B) Recombinant AAV6 vector carries arms of homology flanking fluorescent reporter (FP) transgenes encoding GFP or mCherry as donor DNA for HDR at DNA double-stranded breaks generated by RUNX1-targeting sgRNA-Cas9. LHA, left homology arm; RHA, right homology arm; pA, poly-A. (C) Left: Biallelic modified GFP+mCherry+ double-positive cells are not present in controls lacking sgRNA-Cas9. mC, mCherry. Right: Quantification of double-positive HDR editing efficiency at the AAVS1 safe harbor locus and RUNX1 locus in CD34+ HSPCs. n = 61 CB donors. (D) Left: Schematic of in/out PCR spanning target-donor junction to confirm integration of the RUNX1-KO vector in the endogenous RUNX1 locus. Right: Agarose gel showing in/out PCR product in RUNX1-KO CD34+ HSPCs. (E) qPCR detection of fold change in RUNX1 expression relative to AAVS1 control and normalized to HPRT1. Unpaired t test: *** P < 0.001. n = 2 CB donors, 3 replicates. (F) Western blot of RUNX1 protein in unmodified and RUNX1-KO CD34+ HSPCs.

To evaluate the effect of complete RUNX1 loss on hematopoiesis —which occurs in RUNX1-FPD, where loss of the second RUNX1 allele is the most common secondary mutation (17, 18) — we simultaneously introduced 2 fluorescent reporters and isolated GFP+mCherry+ cells with biallelic disruption of the RUNX1 loci (Figure 1C). We introduced fluorescent reporters into the AAVS1 safe harbor locus using a previously reported vector as a control (19) (Figure 1C). Biallelic HDR efficiency was variable among donors, with an average of 3.81% for the AAVS1 locus and 11.2% for the RUNX1 locus in cord blood (CB) HSPCs (Figure 1C), and an average of 9.58% for the AAVS1 locus and 5.26% for the RUNX1 locus in adult mobilized HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167053DS1). We confirmed that RUNX1-targeting AAV6 donor DNA integrated into the RUNX1 locus, and that GFP+mCherry+ HSPCs had decreased RUNX1 mRNA and protein levels compared with controls (Figure 1, D–F).

RUNX1 KO causes hematopoietic differentiation and stem cell defects. To evaluate the effect of RUNX1 loss on hematopoietic differentiation in vitro, we cultured control and RUNX1-KO CD34+ HSPCs in media with defined cytokines supporting megakaryocytic, erythroid, or myeloid differentiation. Consistent with RUNX1-FPD patient characteristics and cytopenias commonly associated with MDS, RUNX1-KO cells showed defective megakaryocytic and erythroid differentiation. RUNX1 KO decreased maturation into CD41++CD61++ mature megakaryocytes and CD71+glycophorin A+ (CD71+GPA+) erythroblasts, and ablated megakaryocytic and erythroid colony formation (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Further, while total myeloid colony-forming potential was unaffected, RUNX1-KO cells preferentially differentiated into monocytes compared with granulocytes in both liquid-differentiation and colony-forming assays (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1, B and E).

Figure 2 RUNX1 loss in human HSPCs causes hematopoietic and stem cell defects. (A) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were plated in methylcellulose-based colony-forming assays and assessed for colony formation at 14 days. n = 4 CB. Two-Way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test: **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (B) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were plated in collagen-based megakaryocyte colony-forming assays, and colonies were quantified after 10 days. n = 4 CB. Paired t test: ***P < 0.001. (C) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were plated in stem retention media (serum-free media with SCF, TPO, and FLT3L) and analyzed by flow cytometry for cell count at days 6. n = 8 CB donors. Paired t test: ****P < 0.0001. BFU, burst-forming units. GEMM, granulocyte, erythrocyte, monocyte, megakaryocyte. (D) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were incubated with EdU for 2 hours, stained with DAPI, and evaluated for cell-cycle status. n = 3 CB. Two-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test: **P < 0.01. (E) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were injected intrafemorally into sublethally irradiated NSG mice, and human CD45+ HDR+ engraftment was evaluated upon sacrifice (at 24–26 weeks after transplantation). Unpaired t test NS (not significant). n = 5 CB donors, 9–18 mice. (F) BFP+ AAVS1 and mCherry+ RUNX1-KO cells were injected intrafemorally at a 1:1 ratio into NSG mice, and relative engraftment within the human CD45+ compartment was evaluated 18 weeks after transplantation. The FACS plot indicates representative ratio upon injection. The graph shows relative engraftment at 18 weeks; paired t test: **P < 0.01. n = 3 CB donors, 6 mice.

Next, we sought to determine how RUNX1 loss affects proliferation and self-renewal. We cultured control and RUNX1-KO CD34+ HSPCs in stem retention media: serum-free minimal media supplemented with stem cell factor (SCF), thrombopoietin (TPO), and Fms-related tyrosine kinase 3 ligand (FLT3L). RUNX1 KO reduced total cell number (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1F), which we reasoned could be due to either decreased cell cycling or increased cell death. Staining for EdU/DAPI and DAPI/annexin V showed that RUNX1 KO caused a G 1 -to-S block but did not affect cell death, indicating that RUNX1 loss caused a proliferative defect (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1G).

To evaluate the self-renewal capacity of RUNX1-KO HSPCs, we intrafemorally transplanted control or RUNX1-KO HSPCs into sublethally irradiated immunodeficient NSG mice. RUNX1-KO cells transplanted alone engrafted at levels comparable to those of AAVS1 controls (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1H). However, when RUNX1-KO cells were cotransplanted with AAVS1 control HSPCs, human cell engraftment was biased toward controls, revealing a RUNX1-KO competitive defect (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 1I). Together, these differentiation defects recapitulated key characteristics of the preleukemic state found in RUNX1-FPD and MDS patients, namely thrombocytopenia, anemia, and neutropenia. While the stem-cell capacity of RUNX1-FPD patients has yet to be evaluated, MDS HSPCs exhibit similarly poor ex vivo growth and poor engraftment in immunodeficient mice (20).

Increased NF-κB in RUNX1-KO HSPCs contributes to monocytic differentiation but not resistance to inflammatory stress. To characterize the molecular mechanisms contributing to these differentiation and stem- cell phenotypes, we performed RNA-Seq and an assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-Seq) on RUNX1-KO HSPCs. RUNX1 KO primarily resulted in the downregulation of gene transcription (576 downregulated genes, 365 upregulated genes) and redistribution of chromatin accessibility involved in gene regulation, particularly the closing of distal intergenic regions and opening of gene promoters (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Transcription factor motif and footprinting analysis confirmed that RUNX motifs were less accessible, and gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of RNA-Seq data showed that RUNX target genes were downregulated in RUNX1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E).

Consistent with the severe erythroid and megakaryocyte differentiation defects, gene expression, chromatin accessibility, and transcription factor activity associated with erythro-megakaryocytic differentiation were downregulated according to both RNA-Seq and ATAC-Seq (Supplemental Figure 2, A, D, and E and Supplemental Figure 3). The master transcription factor GATA1 and many genes involved in erythroid (e.g., GYPA, HBB, KLF1) and megakaryocyte differentiation (e.g., GP9, ITGA2B, ITGB3, PF4, VWF) were downregulated and/or less accessible in RUNX1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). GATA family members and the megakaryocyte transcription factor SRF also showed decreased activity, as evidenced by decreases in transcription factor motif accessibility and in expression of transcription factor target genes (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Interestingly, while most gene programs with differential expression, including erythroid (“heme metabolism”) gene sets, were regulated by RUNX1 at gene promoters, megakaryocyte (“coagulation”) gene sets were instead enriched at differentially accessible enhancers (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

We next evaluated which myeloid gene programs and transcription factors were upregulated and therefore likely contributing to the myeloid-skewed differentiation phenotype seen in RUNX1-KO cells. RUNX1 KO increased expression of NF-κB gene programs and target genes, and NF-κB motifs were significantly enriched across the genome and particularly in gene-regulatory regions (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 3B). To investigate the contribution of increased NF-κB signaling to RUNX1-KO HSPC myeloid differentiation, we plated RUNX1-KO HSPCs in liquid differentiation assays in the presence or absence of inhibitors targeting NF-κB or IκKβ. We found that inhibition of the NF-κB pathway in RUNX1-KO HSPCs reduced CD14+ monocyte differentiation, indicating a role for this pathway in RUNX1-KO myeloid differentiation (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Finally, previous studies have found that increased NF-κB activity can protect HSPCs from additional stress induced by external inflammatory pressure (21, 22). This has been proposed to be one mechanism by which the increased inflammatory signaling in MDS HSPCs, which exhibit stem cell-proliferative and competitive defects, can be selected by inflammation to outcompete WT HSPCs (12, 16). RUNX1 KO upregulated multiple inflammatory signaling pathways in HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3B), raising the possibility that additional inflammatory stress may select for RUNX1-KO HSPCs. Because increased NF-κB in mouse HSPCs protects against TNF-α–induced apoptosis (21), we first cultured RUNX1-KO HSPCs in stem retention media with or without TNF-α and measured cell number and viability. Surprisingly, exposure to TNF-α killed both AAVS1 control and RUNX1-KO HSPCs, and RUNX1 loss, rather than promoting, reduced cell viability in the presence of TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 4B). Exposure to other inflammatory stressors that have been reported to promote clonal outgrowth of hematopoietic cells also did not result in preferential expansion of RUNX1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, increased NF-κB activity contributed to the myeloid skew in RUNX1-KO HSPCs but did not confer resistance to inflammatory stress.

Repressed JAK/STAT signaling decreases proliferation of RUNX1-KO cells. To identify other mechanisms that select for RUNX1-deficient cells, we first evaluated whether defects in cytokine signaling may contribute to the RUNX1-KO HSPC proliferative defect. Of the major signaling pathways supporting HSPC survival and growth in stem retention media conditions, only JAK/STAT transcriptional activity was downregulated (Figure 3, A and B). Additionally, STAT motifs were depleted at accessible gene promoters (Figure 3C). Because cytokines supporting HSPC growth activate STAT3 and STAT5 (23) (Figure 3A), we evaluated phosphorylation of STAT3 (pSTAT3) and pSTAT5 in RUNX1-KO HSPCs and found that pSTAT5, but not pSTAT3, was decreased (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 RUNX1 KO reduces JAK/STAT signaling. (A) Schematic of signaling pathways stimulated by stem retention media used for proliferation assay downstream of SCF, FLT3L, and TPO. (B) RNA-Seq HALLMARK GSEA of signaling gene sets in CD34+ HSPCs. NES, normalized enrichment score. (C) Change in ATAC-Seq peak transcription factor motif enrichment in RUNX1-KO relative to AAVS1 control cells in all differentially accessible ATAC-Seq peaks (“All Peaks”), promoters (≤1 kb), and distal enhancers. (D) Representative intracellular staining of pSTAT3 and pSTAT5 in CD34+ HDR HSPCs cultured in stem-retention media for n = 2 and n = 9 CB donors, respectively. (E) Schematic of cytokine receptor signaling through JAK/STAT suppressed by SOCS and PIAS proteins. (F) Gene expression of SOCS and PIAS JAK/STAT signaling negative feedback regulators on day 10 after editing. n = 4 CB donors. DESeq2 Wald test and Benjamini-Hochberg multiple test correction, ****q < 0.0001. (G) Western blot of SOCS3 protein in AAVS1 control and RUNX1-KO CD34+ HSPCs. (H) Genome tracks of RUNX1 and IgG control ChIP-Seq of mobilized CD34+ HSPCs at the SOCS3 locus. (I) Western blot for SOCS3 in cells with CCR5-targeting sgRNA or SOCS3-targeting sgRNAs. (J) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were plated in stem retention media for 6 days and analyzed by flow cytometry for pSTAT5. pSTAT5 positivity was gated based on isotype controls. n = 3 CB donors. One-way ANOVA, Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test: *P < 0.05. (K) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were plated in stem retention media for 6 days and analyzed by flow cytometry for cell count using CountBright beads. Cell counts were normalized to AAVS1 + CCR5 control. n = 4 CB donors. One-way ANOVA, Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

As the only cytokine in our culture media that signals through STAT5 is TPO, it is possible that this decreased JAK/STAT signaling was due to deficient signaling of TPO through its receptor MPL (Figure 3A). However, augmenting TPO levels in cell culture did not increase RUNX1-KO or AAVS1 control cell number, indicating that TPO was present at saturating levels in stem retention media (Supplemental Figure 5A). Additionally, MPL expression remained unchanged in RUNX1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). Therefore, RUNX1 loss likely regulated JAK/STAT signaling downstream of the TPO receptor.

Activity of JAK and STAT is negatively regulated by SOCS and PIAS family proteins, respectively (24) (Figure 3E). In our study of these factors, RUNX1 KO upregulated expression of only SOCS3 in HSPCs, and analysis of ChIP-Seq data showed that RUNX1 bound to the SOCS3 promoter (Figure 3, F–H). Thus, RUNX1 likely directly repressed SOCS3 expression, and loss of RUNX1 upregulated SOCS3, inhibiting JAK/STAT signaling. To determine whether knocking down SOCS3 can augment STAT5 activation and thereby increase cell growth in RUNX1-KO cells, we used CRISPR/Cas9-mediated nonhomologous end joining insertion/deletion mutations (NHEJ-indels) to target the SOCS3 locus or the CCR5 locus, which has previously been demonstrated to be a safe harbor locus (25). SOCS3 knockdown rescued STAT5 phosphorylation and partially rescued the proliferative defects of RUNX1-KO cells (Figure 3, I–K). Additionally, introducing shRNAs targeting SOCS3 into the RUNX1-targeting AAV6 vectors resulted in similar increases in STAT5 phosphorylation and proliferation (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). Together, these results demonstrate that RUNX1 loss repressed JAK signaling, which in turn repressed cell growth.

IL-3 rescues RUNX1 KO proliferative and competitive defects in vitro and in vivo. Many inflammatory cytokines signal through JAK/STAT and have been shown to expand mutant HSPCs. Thus, we investigated whether JAK/STAT cytokines can reverse the RUNX1-KO proliferative and competitive defects. Specifically, because we observed decreased pSTAT5, we first focused on members of the common β chain family of cytokines that also signal through STAT5, with established roles in promoting hematopoietic growth: GM-CSF, IL-3, and IL-5 (26). Additionally, because RUNX1 mutations have been reported to increase colony formation in response to granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) (12), we also assayed the effect of G-CSF on RUNX1-KO cell growth.

We cultured control and RUNX1-KO HSPCs in stem retention media supplemented with G-CSF, GM-CSF, IL-3, or IL-5. While G-CSF increased RUNX1-KO cell number, RUNX1-KO cells were still decreased in comparison to AAVS1 controls (Supplemental Figure 5G). Notably, exposure to IL-3, but not GM-CSF or IL-5, rescued the RUNX1-KO in vitro growth defect, increasing RUNX1-KO cell numbers to levels comparable to or even greater than those for AAVS1 controls (Figure 4A; extended data, Figure 5H). IL-3 augmented cell numbers by inducing RUNX1-KO cell proliferation, as measured by CellTrace dilution, and rescued STAT5 phosphorylation (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5I).

Figure 4 RUNX1 KO sensitizes to IL-3 rescue of proliferation and competitive defects. (A) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were plated in stem retention media and supplemented with 4 or 20 ng/mL IL-3. Cell count was determined at 6 days by flow cytometry using CountBright beads. n = 3 CB. Two-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test: *P < 0.05. (B) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were labeled with CellTrace Violet and plated in stem retention media with or without 10 ng/mL IL-3. CellTrace MFI was determined after 4 days. n = 3 CB. Two-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test: *P < 0.05. (C) pSTAT5+ cells were gated based on isotype controls and quantified in CD34+ HDR HSPCs plated in stem retention media with or without 10 ng/mL IL-3 after 7 days. n = 4 CB. Two-way ANOVA, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test: *P < 0.05. (D) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were injected intrafemorally into sublethally irradiated NSGS mice, and hCD45+HDR+ engraftment was evaluated upon sacrifice (at 24–26 weeks after transplantation). n = 4 CB, 7–8 mice. Unpaired t test. (E) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were injected intrafemorally into sublethally irradiated NSGS mice and hCD45+HDR+ engraftment monitored over time using bone marrow aspirates (at 8–10 weeks or 16–18 weeks after transplantation) and upon sacrifice (at 24–26 weeks after transplantation). n = 3 CB, 16 mice. Two-way ANOVA: *P < 0.05. (F) AAVS1 and RUNX1-KO cells were injected in a 1:1 ratio intrafemorally into sublethally irradiated NSGS mice and relative engraftment at 18 weeks was ascertained using bone marrow aspirates. n = 3 CB, 13 mice. Paired t test.

Figure 5 RUNX1 loss upregulates IL-3 receptor in HSPCs and leukemia. (A) Genome tracks of RUNX1 and IgG control ChIP-Seq of mobilized CD34+ HSPCs at the IL3RA locus. (B) Representative IL-3RA protein expression on CD34+ HDR HSPCs after 6 days of culture (left, in vitro) and from hCD45+HDR+ cells isolated from transplanted NSGS mice (right, in vivo); n = 3 CB each. (C) Genome tracks of RUNX1 and IgG control ChIP-Seq of mobilized CD34+ HSPCs at CSF2RA and CSF3R loci. (D) Representative CD116 (GM-CSFR) and CD114 (G-CSFR) protein expression on CD34+ HDR HSPCs after 6 days of culture; n = 3 CB each. (E) IL3RA, (F) CSF2RA, and (G) CSF3R transcript levels in RUNX1wt and RUNX1mut AML from TCGA and BeatAML. Unpaired t test. (F) IL-3RA protein expression on mutation profile–matched RUNX1mut and RUNX1wt Lin–CD45lo blasts and CD34+CD38–TIM3+CD99+ LSCs in primary human AML samples.

To determine whether IL-3 also augments RUNX1-KO cell growth in vivo, we transplanted RUNX1-KO HSPCs into NSG mice expressing ectopic human SCF, GM-CSF, and IL-3 (NSGS mice; ref. 27). Importantly, mouse and human IL-3 are not cross-reactive (28), and NSGS serum concentrations of human IL-3 are similar to the concentrations that rescued cell growth in our in vitro assays. While no differences in engraftment were observed between AAVS1 control and RUNX1-KO HSPCs in NSGS mice (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5J), RUNX1-KO cells expanded to a greater degree over time (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5K). Moreover, cotransplantation of RUNX1-KO and AAVS1 control HSPCs in NSGS mice also mitigated the competitive disadvantage exhibited by RUNX1-KO cells in NSG mice (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 5L). Thus, IL-3 could rescue the proliferative and competitive defects observed in RUNX1-KO HSPCs.

RUNX1 loss in HSPCs and leukemic cells increases expression of IL-3RA. We hypothesized that the selective hypersensitivity of RUNX1-KO HSPCs to IL-3 may be mediated by RUNX1 regulation of the IL-3–specific subunit of the IL-3 receptor: IL-3RA. Indeed, RUNX1 bound the IL3RA locus, and RUNX1-KO HSPCs expressed higher levels of IL-3RA compared with AAVS1 controls in both in vitro culture and xenotransplanted mice (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, although RUNX1 bound the CSF2RA and CSF3R loci, encoding the GM-CSF and G-CSF receptors, respectively, protein levels of both receptors were unchanged in RUNX1-KO HSPCs (Figure 5, C and D).

Because RUNX1 is commonly mutated in AML, it is possible that RUNX1 loss contributes to leukemia pathogenesis by increasing IL-3RA expression. Consistent with our RUNX1-KO HSPC model, RUNX1mut AML cells expressed higher levels of IL3RA transcripts compared with RUNX1-WT (RUNX1wt) AML cells, with no difference in CSF2RA or CSF3R expression (Figure 5, E–G). To ascertain that this upregulation was not due to mutations that may commonly co-occur with RUNX1, we identified RUNX1mut and RUNX1wt normal-karyotype patient samples with similar mutation profiles (Supplemental Table 1). RUNX1mut AML blasts (SU032 and SU371) expressed higher levels of IL-3RA than matched RUNX1wt AML blasts (SU681 and SU524/SU770, respectively) (Figure 5H).

IL-3RA has also been described as a marker for leukemia stem cells, which are associated with chemoresistance and disease relapse (29, 30). In the CD34+CD38–TIM3+CD99+ leukemia stem cell–enriched (LSC-enriched) fraction, RUNX1mut LSCs (SU371) exhibited higher expression of IL-3RA compared with matched RUNX1wt LSCs (SU524, SU770) (Figure 5H). Therefore, RUNX1 loss upregulated IL-3RA in primary human hematopoietic and leukemic cells.

RUNX1 loss in HSPCs and leukemic cells renders cells susceptible to JAK inhibition. We reasoned that decreased JAK/STAT activity and dependence on IL-3 may sensitize RUNX1-KO cells to further JAK inhibition. Treatment with multiple JAK inhibitors for 72 hours preferentially reduced RUNX1-KO compared with AAVS1 control HSPC number (Figure 6A), indicating a potential therapeutic vulnerability.

Figure 6 RUNX1 loss sensitizes HSPCs and primary AML blasts to JAK inhibition. (A) CD34+ HDR HSPCs were treated with JAK inhibitors or DMSO control for 72 hours, and cell numbers were determined using CountBright beads and flow cytometry. n = 3–5 CB. Least sum-of-squares F test. (B) Drug sensitivity to JAK inhibitors in RUNX1wt and RUNX1mut primary AML samples from BeatAML. n = 87–406 RUNX1wt, n = 11–53 RUNX1mut. Unpaired t test. (C) RUNX1mut (SU032, SU371, dark red) and RUNX1wt (SU681, SU770, black) were treated with JAK inhibitors or DMSO control for 72 hours, and cell numbers were determined using CountBright beads and flow cytometry. n = 2 technical replicates. Least sum-of-squares F test.

Our previous pan-cancer analysis predicted that RUNX1 mutations and JAK2 may have a synthetic lethal interaction (31). GSEA of published RNA-Seq data from patient cohorts indicated that RUNX1 mutations also repressed JAK/STAT signaling in AML (Supplemental Figure 6). Thus, we evaluated whether RUNX1mut AML samples were more sensitive to JAK inhibition. Primary RUNX1mut AML bulk mononuclear cells from the BeatAML cohort showed similarly increased sensitivity to the JAK inhibitors lestaurtinib and fedratinib (Figure 6B). Finally, to validate that JAK inhibitors preferentially kill RUNX1mut AML blasts, we treated our previously identified matched RUNX1mut and RUNX1wt AML blasts for 72 hours with drug or DMSO control. As predicted, RUNX1mut status conferred preferential therapeutic vulnerability to all 3 JAK inhibitors (Figure 6C). Therefore, RUNX1 loss sensitized cells to JAK inhibition, and targeted use of JAK inhibitors may be beneficial in treating RUNX1mut hematopoietic disease.