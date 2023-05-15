Genetic predisposition to neuroblastoma results from a regulatory polymorphism that promotes the adrenergic cell state

The rs2168101 locus is highly conserved throughout evolution. Previously, we showed that the human G → T polymorphism at the rs2168101 locus within the first intron of the LMO1 gene comprised either a guanine (G) — coding for a permissive allele associated with increased risk of developing neuroblastoma — or a thymine (T) — coding for an allele protective of the development of neuroblastoma (20). The evolutionary history of the G → T polymorphism is shown in Figure 1A, which illustrates the finding that the G-containing allele is exclusively found at this position throughout evolution, with the exception of human populations, which are the first to have the T-containing allele. Interestingly, the T-containing allele does not even appear in highly related nonhuman primates such as gorillas and orangutans (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166919DS1). The reference G-containing allele, by contrast, can be tracked back at least 400 million years to osteichthyes, the common ancestor of zebrafish and humans (Figure 1A). Interestingly, the T-containing allele at rs2168101 in humans is well represented at comparable frequencies in European, Asian, and American populations, whereas it is nearly absent in Africans (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting that the T-containing allele arose in human populations as a single mutational event around the time of human migration out of Africa.

Figure 1 Evolutionary history of the G/T polymorphism at rs2168101. (A) Phylogenetic tree representing the evolutionary relationship between the LMO1 genes from the indicated species over the last 400 million years. Blue font denotes species that exclusively harbor a G at rs2168101. Orange font denotes that only humans demonstrate a G/T polymorphism at the rs2168101 locus. (B) Distribution of the G and T alleles of rs2168101 across Human Genome Diversity Project (HGDP) populations, as illustrated by their genome browser (http://popgen.uchicago.edu/ggv/). Circles create a pie chart in which blue represents the proportion of human populations from different parts of the world with a G at rs2168101 (human chromosome 11, position 8255408), and orange represents the proportion with a T. (C) Shown is a modified UCSC Genome Browser (https://genome.ucsc.edu/) window of the human LMO1 locus indicating the 2 alternative transcription start sites and the position of rs2168101 in the first intron (top), a vertebrate conservation track graphing PhyloP conservation scores (middle), and Multiz alignments of multiple vertebrate species (bottom), illustrating a high level of conservation in the noncoding region surrounding rs2168101. (D) The immediate sequence neighborhood surrounding rs2168101 in the first intron of LMO1 from multiple species is shown. The G at rs2168101 in the human consensus sequence is marked with a red box.

Most noncoding intronic sequences within the lmo1 gene are not well conserved between zebrafish and humans. The few exceptions are regions that consist of a few hundred base pairs of highly conserved sequence, including the region containing the rs2168101 locus, which likely contain important regulatory motifs (Figure 1C). We found that the noncoding region surrounding the conserved G-containing allele at rs2168101 is highly conserved (Figure 1, C and D), and 73% of the flanking 20 bp on each side of the G-containing allele are identical between human and zebrafish (30 bp out of 41 bp) (Figure 1D). The lmo1 coding sequence is also highly conserved among vertebrates (Figure 1C), with 84.5% (398/471) nucleotide identity between human and zebrafish and 98% identity at the amino acid level, including 2 perfectly identical LIM domains (Supplemental Figure 4D). These data, in combination with our previous studies, are consistent with a role for the G-containing allele as part of a highly conserved regulatory element controlling LMO1 expression in the developing parasympathetic nervous system (PSNS) (20).

Substitution of a T-containing allele for the G-containing allele at rs2168101 impairs the initiation of neuroblastoma in a MYCN-driven zebrafish model. To dissect the mechanism through which the T-containing allele at rs2168101 protects children from developing neuroblastoma, we used transcription activator–like effector nuclease–mediated (TALEN-mediated) gene editing to generate the rs2168101 T-containing allele in zebrafish (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3; see Methods for details). Because the G at rs2168101 comprises the first nucleotide of a highly conserved GATA site, we designated the heterozygous mutant line lmo1 GATA/TATA (also referred to herein as the GATA/TATA line). We found that the heterozygous GATA/TATA and homozygous TATA/TATA fish were viable, developmentally normal, and fertile. We crossed the GATA/TATA line with our previously described Tg(dβh:MYCN;dβh:EGFP) transgenic zebrafish line — in which MYCN and EGFP expression are driven in the PSNS by the dopamine β-hydroxylase promoter — and MYCN overexpression gave rise to neuroblastoma in the inter-renal gland (IRG) (Figure 2, B and C) (24). The IRG is the zebrafish equivalent of the adrenal medulla, which is the most frequent site of human neuroblastoma (4, 24). We have shown that the tumors that arise in the IRG in this transgenic fish model are small, round, blue cell tumors expressing tyrosine hydroxylase and synaptophysin, which are markers of human neuroblastoma (24).

Figure 2 The development of MYCN-driven neuroblastomas is impaired in the TATA/TATA and lmo1-null backgrounds. (A) Diagram illustrating the construction of the lmo1 GATA/TATA (GATA/TATA) zebrafish line in which TALEN-mediated gene editing was used to replace the G at rs2168101 with a T. The rs2168101 G resides within the first intron of the zebrafish lmo1 gene (exons 1 and 2 are denoted by blue boxes) and creates the first nucleotide of a GATA DNA-binding sequence (in bold). To facilitate the precise genome editing and knock-in of the T allele at this locus, we used TALEN gene-editing technology targeting the sequences flanking the G at rs2168101 (as indicated in red and green) together with a single-stranded DNA oligonucleotide containing a T instead of the G with short flanking homology arms of 20 nucleotides (TATA-ssOligo). To prevent TALEN binding to the 5′ arm and activity after successful knock-in of the TATA-ssOligo and to aid in the identification of embryos containing the modified sequence, the TATA-ssOligo was designed with 2 additional nucleotide changes (CC to replace TT in the 5′ homology arm, marked in bold) to create a new restriction site for TfiI (see also Supplemental Figure 3). (B) To analyze the effect of the rs2168101 G → T substitution on MYCN-induced neuroblastoma, compound transgenic zebrafish lines were created by crossing the transgenic lines Tg(dβh:MYCN) and Tg(dβh:EGFP) with the GATA/TATA knock-in line, as illustrated. The dβh:EGFP and dβh:MYCN lines, in which the zebrafish dβh promoter was used to facilitate tissue-specific expression of EGFP and MYCN, were established previously (24). (C) Representative fluorescent images of adult zebrafish showing EGFP-expressing tumors arising in the indicated transgenic lines. (D and E) Starting at 5 weeks postfertilization (wpf), zebrafish with the indicated genotypes were monitored biweekly for the presence of tumors by EGFP fluorescence microscopy. The graph shows a Kaplan-Meier analysis of the cumulative frequency of neuroblastomas in the transgenic lines. Statistical analysis was performed using the logrank test.

Three different genetically modified zebrafish lines were generated to determine the influence of the TATA/GATA regulatory site on the rate of initiation and penetrance of neuroblastoma: Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP; GATA/GATA), Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP; GATA/TATA), and Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP; TATA/TATA). We monitored offspring for the onset of EGFP+ tumor masses in the anterior region of the abdomen where the IRG is located (Figure 2C). Although tumors arose more frequently in the GATA/GATA than in the GATA/TATA genotype (Figure 2D), the overall tumor onset curves for GATA/GATA fish and GATA/TATA fish were not statistically significantly different, suggesting that, in this model, 1 intact GATA site was sufficient to promote neuroblastoma. By contrast, only 10% of the TATA/TATA fish developed neuroblastoma over the first 17 weeks of life, which represented a significantly lower penetrance than the tumor onset for the GATA/GATA fish (P < 0.01). This finding is consistent with the significant overrepresentation of homozygous GATA/GATA genotypes in neuroblastoma revealed by GWAS in children, in that 57.9% of children with neuroblastoma had GATA/GATA, compared with 35.6% for GATA/TATA, and only 6.4% for the TATA/TATA genotype (20). Thus, our studies in the zebrafish model are very consistent with GWAS findings in children, demonstrating that the G-containing allele at rs2168101 increases the risk of developing neuroblastoma, while the T-containing allele at this position is protective.

Knockout of lmo1 in zebrafish reduces the penetrance of MYCN-induced neuroblastoma. To independently test whether complete loss of lmo1 expression confers protection against the development of neuroblastoma, we used CRISPR-Cas9–mediated gene editing to generate a lmo1 knockout allele containing a 32 bp deletion of coding sequences in the second exon that led to premature termination of translation (Supplemental Figure 4). As previously reported in an Lmo1 mouse knockout model (25), we found that zebrafish with homozygous knockout of the lmo1 gene were viable, developmentally normal, and fertile. The lmo1+/– line was bred with the Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP) line and then the lmo1+/– progeny were inbred to generate zebrafish with the following genotypes for analysis: Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP; lmo1+/+ ), Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP; lmo1+/–), and Tg(dβh:MYCN; dβh:EGFP; lmo1–/–). Analysis of fish with these 3 genotypes showed a significantly reduced penetrance of neuroblastoma at 17 weeks of age in lmo1–/– compared with lmo1+/+ zebrafish (22% versus 70% respectively; P < 0.01) (Figure 2E). The heterozygous lmo1+/– fish showed an intermediate tumor penetrance, with 41% of fish developing tumors at 17 weeks. Thus, the protective effect of complete loss of expression of a functional lmo1 gene (Figure 2E) was similar to the effect of the G → T substitution at rs2168101 (Figure 2D). These data suggest that increased levels of lmo1 expression in neuronal progenitor cells most likely account for the increase in neuroblastoma penetrance associated with the G-containing allele at rs2168101.

Other Lim-only protein family members generally don’t compensate for diminished lmo1 expression in zebrafish MYCN-driven neuroblastomas. LMO1, LMO2, and LMO3 are functionally redundant T-ALL oncogenes (26–28), so, we reasoned that loss of lmo1 expression in zebrafish might stimulate the upregulation of other lmo family members during neuroblastoma pathogenesis. We therefore analyzed gene expression in MYCN-induced neuroblastomas in GATA/GATA, TATA/TATA and lmo1–/– genetic backgrounds by RNA-Seq. Consistent with human neuroblastomas (20), lmo1 mRNA expression levels in neuroblastomas from GATA/GATA fish were significantly higher than in tumors from either TATA/TATA or lmo1–/– fish. The lmo1–/– fish were included in this study as a control group lacking intact lmo1 protein expression, and the lower lmo1 mRNA levels in these fish are likely due to nonsense-mediated degradation of the mutant lmo1 mRNA containing a premature stop codon in exon 2 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4). Importantly, expression of the other 6 highly related zebrafish lmo family members — lmo2, lmo3, lmo4a, lmo4b, lmo5, lmo6, lmo7a, and lmo7b — was much lower than lmo1 in the GATA/GATA fish and showed no appreciable differences between the 3 tumor genotypes (Figure 3A). Thus, there was no obvious compensatory overexpression of other lmo family members due to the low levels of lmo1 mRNA expression in zebrafish TATA/TATA tumors.

Figure 3 Expression of the lmo family genes in zebrafish and human neuroblastoma. (A) RNA-Seq analysis was performed to measure the relative mRNA expression of lmo family genes in neuroblastomas arising in zebrafish with the indicated genotypes (GATA/GATA, n = 4; lmo1–/–, n = 3; and TATA/TATA, n = 2). mRNA expression levels for the indicated lmo family genes are represented by FPKM log-scale values. Expression under 1 FPKM is considered as nonexpressed. Statistical analysis was performed using the 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.005. (B) Relative LMO1-4 mRNA expression levels measured by RNA-Seq in 153 primary human neuroblastoma samples (from TARGET), ranked from highest (left) to lowest levels of LMO1 expression (in FPKM). Expression correlation analysis demonstrated weak inverse correlation between LMO1 and the other 3 LMO family members (R ≥ –0.3, P < 0.05).

Similarly, analysis of 153 primary human neuroblastoma samples by RNA-Seq showed a weak inverse correlation between LMO1 expression and the expression levels of the other LMO family members (R ≥ –0.3, P < 0.05) (Figure 3B). The weakness of this correlation is illustrated by the fact that the strongest inverse correlation was observed between LMO1 and LMO3 expression levels (R= –0.3), meaning that only about 10% (R2 ≈ 0.1) of the LMO3 expression level can be explained by low LMO1 expression in human neuroblastoma samples. Since LMO1 has a central role as a transcriptional cofactor in the adrenergic neuroblastoma CRC (13), the lack of compensation by other lmo family members in zebrafish tumors with low lmo1 expression in MYCN-driven neuroblastomas suggests that neuroblastomas arising in fish with the TATA/TATA and lmo1–/– genotypes employ mechanisms of transformation independent of lmo-family proteins.

Lmo1 coregulates the adrenergic neuroblastoma CRC. LIM-only proteins are well known to function as “linker” proteins that facilitate the assembly of transcription factor complexes involved in tissue-specific gene regulation (29–32). We have shown that LMO1 functions in this capacity as an essential transcriptional cofactor for the human adrenergic neuroblastoma CRC (13). To analyze the neuroblastoma CRC in MYCN-driven tumors with disrupted lmo1 expression, we dissected the EGFP-fluorescent tumors from juvenile zebrafish, mechanically prepared a single-cell suspension, sorted the EGFP+ cells before RNA extraction, and conducted RNA-Seq to compare the transcriptomes of zebrafish MYCN-driven neuroblastomas with the GATA/GATA, TATA/TATA and lmo1–/– lines.

Figure 4A provides an overview of significant differences in gene expression of zebrafish tumor cells in the GATA/GATA, TATA/TATA or the lmo1–/– genetic backgrounds (P < 0.05 based on an absolute log 2 fold change compared with GATA/GATA of ≥ 0.45). Ninety transcription factor genes were expressed significantly lower in neuroblastomas from both TATA/TATA and lmo1–/– zebrafish than in tumors in the GATA/GATA background. These differentially expressed transcription factors include lmo1, as well as gata3, hand2, phox2bb, isl1, and ascl1, which form the adrenergic CRC of neuroblastoma (Figure 4B) (7, 13). In addition, LMO1 expression levels are also higher in human neuroblastoma cell lines of the adrenergic subtype and lower in the mesenchymal type (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 2), consistent with our recent study showing that LMO1 is an essential transcriptional cofactor of the adrenergic CRC (13). These results indicate that high levels of lmo1 expression by the neuroblastoma cells are required to establish the adrenergic cell state.

Figure 4 Lmo1 coregulates transcription factors that comprise the adrenergic neuroblastoma CRC. (A) Heatmap image based on RNA-Seq data analysis showing differentially expressed genes in MYCN-induced neuroblastoma tumors arising in lmo1 GATA/GATA (WT), lmo1–/– and lmo1 TATA/TATA backgrounds categorized into 6 groups, as indicated. Each row corresponds to a gene, and signal intensity is normalized across the row. Genes were rank ordered from highest (right side of the map) to lowest (left side of the map) based on fold change of gene expression in TATA/TATA or lmo1–/– compared to GATA/GATA. (B) Heatmap representing gene expression changes of the known adrenergic neuroblastoma CRC transcription factors isl1, gata3, ascl1, phox2b, and hand2 in MYCN-induced neuroblastoma tumors arising in the GATA/GATA, lmo1–/– and TATA/TATA backgrounds. (C) LMO1 mRNA expression (TPM+1) violin plots retrieved from the 21Q1 release of Depmap (depmap.org) (18), from 23 neuroblastoma cell lines. Cell lines were defined as adrenergic (ADRN) (n = 18) or mesenchymal (MES) (n = 5) subtypes based on general gene expression profiles. Red bars indicate mean, dotted line indicates a TPM+1 of 1. P = 0.0188 by student’s t test.

Zebrafish TATA/TATA neuroblastomas adopt the mesenchymal CRC. Because neither lmo1–/– nor TATA/TATA MYCN–expressing tumors appeared to be driven by the adrenergic CRC, which is preferred by neuroblastomas arising in the GATA/GATA background, we questioned whether either tumor type was instead driven by the mesenchymal CRC (6, 7, 10). Further analysis of the RNA-Seq data revealed that mesenchymal neuroblastoma CRC transcription factors, including notch2, id1, egr3, irf3, cbfb, bach1a, bach1b, tcf7l2, and mef2b (6), were upregulated in the TATA/TATA tumors compared with GATA/GATA, but not in the lmo1–/– tumors (Figure 5A). Consistent with these findings, TATA/TATA tumors also showed upregulation of the mesenchymal marker fibronectin 1a (fn1a; Figure 5B) (6).

Figure 5 MYCN-driven neuroblastomas from the TATA/TATA line, but not the lmo1–/– line, express the mesenchymal CRC. (A) Heatmap image based on RNA-Seq data analysis showing the indicated genes of the mesenchymal CRC, which are upregulated in the MYCN-induced neuroblastomas arising in the TATA/TATA background, but not in the lmo1–/– background, compared with the GATA/GATA zebrafish. (B) Relative mRNA expression levels of the mesenchymal neuroblastoma phenotype marker fn1a in neuroblastoma arising in zebrafish with the indicated genotypes (GATA/GATA, n = 4; lmo1–/–, n = 3; and TATA/TATA, n = 2). (C) Relative mRNA expression levels of NOTCH pathway genes, including jag1a, notch2, and hes2, in neuroblastomas arising in zebrafish from the indicated genotypes (GATA/GATA, n = 4; lmo1–/–, n = 3; and TATA/TATA, n = 2). (D) Heatmap of transcription factors exclusively upregulated in MYCN-driven neuroblastomas from the lmo1–/– line. TFs; transcription factors.

Because the NOTCH pathway was shown to reprogram adrenergic neuroblastoma cells to adopt a mesenchymal cell state (10), we examined the RNA-Seq data for genes associated with NOTCH pathway upregulation. Indeed, TATA/TATA tumors, but not lmo1–/– tumors, showed upregulation of notch receptor (notch2b) and ligand (jagged1) genes, as well as the NOTCH target gene hes2 (Figure 5C). Interestingly, the lmo1–/– tumors did not highly express the signature genes from either the adrenergic or mesenchymal cell states (Figure 4B and Figure 5A), but instead expressed an alternative set of transcription factors with no previously defined role in either of these 2 neuroblastoma CRCs (Figure 5D).

Human TATA/TATA neuroblastomas resemble zebrafish TATA/TATA tumors with low LMO1 expression and a mesenchymal expression profile. To test the hypothesis that human neuroblastomas arising in the TATA/TATA background have low LMO1 expression and, as in the zebrafish model, are enriched for neuroblastomas relying on the mesenchymal rather than the adrenergic CRC, we used a new publicly available data set from the Gabriella Miller Kids First (GMKF) Data Research Program (https://commonfund.nih.gov/kidsfirst/). This data set includes 124 tumors from low-, intermediate- and high-risk neuroblastoma cases (33), for which both rs2168101 genotypes and tumor cell RNA-Seq results are available. There were 7 neuroblastomas with TATA/TATA genotypes, which showed significantly lower LMO1 expression levels than GATA/TATA or GATA/GATA tumors (P < 0.005; Figure 6A). It is notable that 6 of the 7 TATA/TATA tumors were classified as low risk (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Human TATA/TATA neuroblastomas resemble zebrafish TATA/TATA tumors with low LMO1 expression and a mesenchymal phenotype. (A) Relative LMO1 mRNA expression levels (in FPKM) in 124 human neuroblastoma samples with the indicated genotypes at rs2168101: TATA/TATA, GATA/TATA, or GATA/GATA. Each neuroblastoma sample is assigned to either low (pink), intermediate (light red) or high risk (purple). Statistical analysis was performed using the 2-tailed, Welch’s t test. *P < 0.005. (B and C) Adrenergic and mesenchymal gene set signature scores were generated using GSVA based on the previously published expression profiles by Von Groningen, et al. (8). Higher positive scores indicate upregulation of the corresponding signature, whereas, lower negative scores indicate downregulation. GATA/GATA and GATA/TATA tumors were combined into 1 group (blue) and compared with the TATA/TATA tumors (tan). (D and E) UMAP representing the whole transcriptome landscape of 124 human neuroblastoma samples (dots) in a 2-dimensional space combined with the adrenergic (D) and mesenchymal (E) gene signatures. Relative Z-score-transformed expression for each signature (according to the heat scale) is shown for each tumor (points) and overall density (contours). Clusters 1–4 represent tumors falling into similar density contours based on the adrenergic signature (D) or mesenchymal signature (E). (F–H) Combination of UMAP dimensionality reduction analysis and expression levels of LMO1 (F), LMO2 (G), and LMO3 (H). Relative Z-score of log 2 -transformed expression for LMO1 (F), LMO2, (G) or LMO3 (H) (according to the heat scale) is shown for each tumor (points) and overall density (contours). (I) MYCN status for all 124 human neuroblastoma samples.

We next asked whether in human neuroblastoma, as in zebrafish neuroblastoma, the TATA/TATA genotype was significantly associated with usage of the mesenchymal CRC (Figure 5). For this analysis we applied a gene set signature score for every patient using adrenergic and mesenchymal signatures (6) and performed Gene Set Variation Analysis (GSVA). As in the zebrafish, we observed that none of the 7 human neuroblastomas with the TATA/TATA genotype had a positive adrenergic CRC signature score (Figure 6B). By contrast, neuroblastomas with GATA/GATA and GATA/TATA genotypes were approximately equally divided between those with predominately adrenergic and predominantly mesenchymal CRC signature scores (Figure 6, B and C). Within the TATA/TATA human tumors, the majority exhibited a positive score for the mesenchymal signature, which is consistent with our results in the zebrafish model (Figure 5A).

Visualization of patterns of gene expression in primary human neuroblastomas. To help visualize different subsets of neuroblastomas, we employed Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) dimensionality reduction analysis based on the gene expression values for each tumor, then investigated how other features varied across the 2-dimensional UMAP embedding. We first analyzed the adrenergic signature score in the context of the UMAP values, which revealed 4 clusters of neuroblastomas (Figure 6D). Clusters 1d and 4d represent tumors with largely downregulated adrenergic signature scores (blue colored density contours), and clusters 2d and 3d represent tumors with largely upregulated adrenergic signature scores (red colored density contours) (Figure 6D). By contrast, the mesenchymal signature in Figure 6E is represented largely by a reciprocal pattern, in that it is upregulated within tumors mapped by contours corresponding to cluster 1e, while it is downregulated in tumors falling within the contours of clusters 2e to 4e. Interestingly, cohort 4d tumors not only have low adrenergic signature scores, but also have low mesenchymal signature scores, possibly indicating that they are driven by an alternative CRC with a different signature (34).

In Figure 6F, showing the UMAP coordinates grouped by LMO1 expression levels, the tumors with low LMO1 expression levels in cluster 1f correspond to a subset of the tumors with low adrenergic scores (cluster 1d; Figure 6D) and high mesenchymal scores (cluster 1e; Figure 6E). This cluster contains 6 of the 7 TATA/TATA tumors, which is consistent with their low LMO1 expression levels. Interestingly, tumors within cluster 2f in Figure 6F also have low LMO1 expression levels but can adopt the adrenergic signature (cluster 1d; Figure 6D). To determine whether this apparent discrepancy might be due to high levels of expression of LMO family members other than LMO1, we assessed LMO2 and LMO3 expression levels across the UMAP coordinates (Figure 6, G and H). LMO2 is very low overall, as shown in Figure 3B, and, except for rare cases with moderate LMO2 expression, the contours representing LMO2 expression in Figure 6G do not reach levels at which LMO2 could substitute for LMO1. This is consistent with other studies in mice implicating lmo1 and lmo3 as the closely related LMO family members normally expressed by neuronal cells (25). Higher levels of LMO3 expression occurred in some of the human neuroblastomas corresponding to cluster 2h based on the adrenergic score (Figure 6H), explaining how the adrenergic signature can form in these tumors despite relatively low levels of LMO1 expression. Interestingly, the human neuroblastomas expressing high levels of LMO3 in cluster 2h are enriched for neuroblastomas with MYCN gene amplification (Figure 6I, cluster 2i). Tumors mapped mainly to cluster 3h have high LMO1 expression levels (cluster 3f; Figure 6F) and have high adrenergic signature scores and low mesenchymal signature scores (cluster 3d and 3e in Figure 6, D and E).

Thus, detailed gene expression studies in both zebrafish and human neuroblastomas reveal conservation of tumor cell–specific gene expression signatures driven by the adrenergic and mesenchymal CRCs. The role of LMO1 as an essential cofactor for the adrenergic subtype of neuroblastoma appears to have been highly conserved throughout the 400 million years of evolution that separate zebrafish and human populations.