Back to the future: evolutionary biology reveals a key regulatory switch in neuroblastoma pathogenesis

Model organisms have been crucial tools in elucidating NBL biology and providing alternative avenues for therapeutic intervention. The vertebrate zebrafish benefits from the conservation of many human cancer genes and critical pathways regulating cell growth, proliferation, apoptosis, and differentiation (3, 4). Zebrafish also have conservation of key organs and tissues implicated in human cancers. Specific to NBL, zebrafish possess an interrenal gland, which is comparable to the human adrenal gland (5). Similarly, the bone marrow, a frequent site of NBL metastasis, exists in the zebrafish as the kidney marrow (distinct from the interrenal gland) (6). Zebrafish also have advantages over rodents with respect to large numbers of externally fertilized offspring and rapid embryonic development (4). These features allow for the manipulation of gene networks and developmental processes not easily performed in mammals, in an animal amenable to direct visualization by microscopy.

The first zebrafish model of NBL was published in 2012 and employed a transgenesis strategy whereby human MYCN was driven by dopamine-β-hydroxylase gene promoter (5). These fish developed neuroendocrine tumors resembling human NBL in the interrenal gland, the onset of which could be accelerated by coexpression of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK), which is found to be mutationally activated in approximately 15% of high-risk NBL cases (7, 8). This model was subsequently leveraged by these same authors to determine a role for GAB2 (encoding GRB2-associated binding protein-2) in NBL pathogenesis, through the activation of SH2-containing protein tyrosine phosphatase-2 (SHP2) and the RAS pathway. Later, this model was used to lay the foundation for the current study, providing definitive evidence that LIM-domain-only 1 (LMO1) synergizes with MYCN to result in a more penetrant and aggressively metastatic disease (9).