Guanylyl cyclase C ameliorates visceral pain: an unsuspected link

Capitalizing on these observations, Barton et al., in the current issue of the JCI, reveal how GUCY2C agonists ameliorate visceral pain (12). First, the authors demonstrated that Gucy2c was enriched in a subset of intestinal cells possessing neuropods and that these cells expressed both endocrine and neural markers consistent with neuropod cells, thus providing the initial hint that EECs might be a target for GUCY2C agonists. Using intestinal organoids that contained neuropod cells, the authors demonstrated that sensory neurons isolated from dorsal root ganglia grew toward and connected with GUCY2C enriched cells. In this in vitro model, the GUCY2C agonist linaclotide elevated the DRG-neuron rheobase and reduced action potential firing, whereas cGMP administered to the solution bathing organoids and neurons did not affect excitability. Notably, the effects of linaclotide were not seen in Gucy2c–/– cells. These findings indicated that neuropod cells mediated the linaclotide effects on sensory neurons through a mechanism that could not be reproduced by exogenous cGMP (12).

Importantly, Gucy2c–/– mice exhibited spontaneous visceral pain that was refractory to linaclotide. The selectivity of this phenomenon for neuropod cells was demonstrated by deletion of Gucy2c only in CCK cells. These animals also developed spontaneous visceral pain (12).

Thus, GUCY2C agonists ameliorated visceral pain through neuropod cell signaling (12). Not only is this observation important to our understanding of the pharmacology of GUCY2C agonists, but it provides insights into the pathophysiology of visceral pain. Although it has long been suspected that some disturbance in visceral pain signaling and perception was at the root of IBS, a role for EECs was not evident. The discovery of Gucy2c in neuropod cells provided an initial clue, and linking agonist stimulation to a reduction in sensory nerve firing provided mechanistic explanations for both the pain and therapeutic response to GUCY2C-targeted drugs (12). It is interesting to speculate that visceral pain in IBS is due to deficient GUCY2C signaling — either through the lack of sufficient guanylin, and/or uroguanylin (13), or neuropod cell unresponsiveness. These possibilities are important for understanding the fundamental defects underlying unexplained abdominal pain.

Cyclic GMP is the only second messenger signaling pathway known to be activated by GUCY2C. The observation that, in neuropod-connected DRG neurons, action potential firing was suppressed only through GUCY2C activation of neuropod cells and not by exogenous cGMP (12) raises the possibility that cGMP is not the transmitter that reduces DRG firing, and that another, yet unknown, transmitter is involved. Except for L cells that produce both glucagon-like peptides and PYY, when EECs were discovered, the general dictum was that one cell produced one hormone. This concept has since been disproved (14), and it is well accepted that an EEC may express multiple hormones and neurotransmitters (15). In the case of GUCY2C-expressing neuropod cells, identifying this transmitter could unveil another potential target for treating visceral pain.

Although CCK cells are a major EEC type, they represent only a subset of all EECs (16). It is somewhat surprising that deletion of Gucy2c only in CCK cells was sufficient to induce spontaneous visceral pain (12). This finding suggests that small changes in neuropod cell GUCY2C signaling can produce pain. Perhaps this mechanism accounts for the large number of individuals afflicted with IBS.

CCK cells are also concentrated in the proximal small intestine. Even though the colon is a site of IBS pain, GUCY2C agonists exert their pain-reducing effects by targeting cells in the small intestine (17, 18). The current study suggests that the neuropod-DRG connection provides an initial link from the proximal intestine to the spinal cord to modulate visceral pain pathways from the distal bowel (12).