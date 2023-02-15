Intestinal neuropod cell GUCY2C regulates visceral pain

Mouse studies. Mice for these studies were bred, maintained, genotyped, and functionally characterized in the animal care facility at Thomas Jefferson University. Gucy2c–/– mice on a C57Bl6/J background were maintained within our colony (54–58). Gucy2cfl/fl mice were developed in conjunction with the CRISPR-Cas9 Mouse Targeting Core at University of Pennsylvania (RRID:SCR_022378). Gucy2c-GFP mice [RRID: MMRRC_030480-UCD] were developed by the GENSAT project and purchased from the Mutant Mouse Research and Resources Center. These mice were maintained on a CD1 (Crl:CD1(ICR)) background purchased from Charles River Laboratories. Cckcre (Stock: 012706) and tdTomatofl/fl(Stock: 007914), were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Neurog3cre mice were generously provided by Ingolf Bach, University of Massachusetts (Worcester, MA) and developed in the laboratory of Andrew Leiter, University of Massachusetts (59). Crosses of Gucy2c-GFP mice with tdTomatofl/fl mice were performed so that experimental mice were 50% C57Bl6/J and 50% CD1 — using only the first cross. Mice were raised with 12 hour light-12 hour dark cycles and were used from age 4–30 weeks unless otherwise indicated. All mice were compared with littermate controls or bred as F2 crosses of Gucy2c+/+ and Gucy2c–/– from heterozygous parents.

Intestinal immunofluorescence. Intestines were prepared as previously described (54, 60). Briefly, the intestines were isolated from freshly sacrificed mice and flushed with PBS using a 20 G needle and a 20 mL syringe. Intestines were opened longitudinally, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight, Swiss rolled, and stored in 70% Ethanol for up to 1 week. Samples were then paraffin embedded and sectioned at 4 μM sections onto slides. After deparaffinization and rehydration, sections underwent antigen retrieval with pH 9 Dako Antigen Retrieval Solution (Agilent Technologies) in a pressure cooker for 15 minutes under high pressure. Samples were then blocked for 1 hour in blocking buffer — either 10% milk in PBS with 0.3% Triton-X or 5% BSA in PBS with 0.3% Triton-X for phospho-proteins. Slides were then incubated in primary-antibody solution (diluted in blocking buffer) overnight at 4 °C, washed 3 times in PBS with 0.1% Tween-20 (PBST), and incubated in blocking buffer with secondary antibody and nuclear counterstain DAPI for 60 minutes at room temperature. For tyramide amplification of GUCY2C, samples were washed 3 times in PBST and incubated for 10 minutes in house-made tyramide FITC at a final concentration of 100 μg/mL in PBS with 0.003% H 2 O 2 (58, 61). Following a final series of washes, samples were mounted onto slides with coverslips with Prolong Diamond Antifade mounting media (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Antibodies can be found in Supplemental Table 1.

Small intestinal dissociation and FACS sorting. Mice were sacrificed by cervical dislocation and the small intestines were flushed in cold PBS, cut longitudinally, and incubated in dissociation buffer made of DMEM without Ca2+ and Mg2+ (Corning), 10 mM EDTA (Invitrogen), 10% FBS (Cytiva) for 1 hour, rotating at 4°C. After shaking, vortexing, and centrifugation, the intact muscularis layer was removed and dissociated epithelium remained in suspension. The epithelium was then divided into 2 tubes and each tube was dissociated in 5 mL of 0.3 U/mL Dispase II (Sigma-Aldrich) for 15 minutes at 37°C, shaking every 5 minutes. Cells in Dispase II solution were spun down at 500g for 5 minutes at 4°C, then resuspended in 10 mL Neurobasal+ medium. Neurobasal+ medium consists of Neurobasal A (Gibco), B-27 (Invitrogen), N-2 (Gibco), Y-27632 rock inhibitor (StemCell Technologies), NGF (Peprotech), artemin (Peprotech), Antibiotic-Antimycotic (Gibco), and Glutamax (Gibco). To decrease clumping and increase sort rate, 50 μL of 2000 U/mL DNAse I (Grade II; Roche) was added to every 1 mL of single-cell suspension. This solution was filtered through a 70 μm filter, and single cells were counted. Cells were then prepared for FACS at a concentration of 3 million cells/mL and live/dead stained with 1 μL/mL of Sytox Red (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were then sorted on a BD Melody (BD Biosciences). Debris, doublets, and dead cells were gated out, leaving a population of live, single cells that were sorted based on fluorescence intensity.

mRNA isolation and qRT-PCR. mRNA isolation was performed on 20,000 cells/sample isolated by cell sorting on the BD Melody, detailed above. For each experiment, at least 3 mice were used (n = 3), with at least 3 biological and 2 technical replicates per mouse per qRT-PCR plate. mRNA was isolated using the RNeasy Plus Micro kit (Qiagen). Cells were sorted directly into 0.35 mL RLT Plus buffer, vortexed, and frozen at –80°C for further processing. Reverse transcription was performed with TaqMan Reverse Transcription Reagents (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to manufacturer’s instructions. qRT-PCR was performed using Applied Biosystems TaqMan Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific); Taqman Primer Probes are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Relative expression was calculated with Gapdh as the reference gene for all samples and as 2–ΔΔCt.

RNA-Seq. RNA-Seq was performed on RNA isolated as above using the RNAeasy Plus Micro Kit. Five 10-week-old litter-matched Gucy2c-GFP mice were sorted into GUCY2Chi and GUCY2CMed groups at 20,000 cells per group. Library preparation, sequencing, alignment, and read counting was performed by the Novogene Corporation (Tianjin, China). Libraries were prepared using NEBNext Ultra II RNA Library Prep Kit (New England BioLabs). More information on library preparation and sequencing can be found in the Supplemental Methods.

Subsequent RNA sequencing analysis was performed in R (R Foundation for Statistical Computing). For analysis, only genes with counts per million (cpm) of greater than 0.5 in at least 3 of the samples were included (15,689 genes). Limma (v3.40.6) and edgeR (v3.26.8) packages were used to determine differential gene expression (adj P value < 0.01) (62, 63). GSEA was performed using the GSEA (v4.1.0) C8 collection of cell type–signature gene sets (64, 65). Upregulated genes were ranked by log-fold change, and GSEA results were plotted using Prism (v9.3.1). Over-represented synaptic terms were analyzed using the online portal for SynGO, comparing upregulated genes in GUCY2Chi cells (p adj > 0.01) to all genes with more than 0.5 cpm (31). Gene ontology (GO) analysis was performed using the package gProfileR version 0.70 (66). Data from RNA-Seq experiments can be acquired through the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO; GEO Accession number: GSE207870).

Data set acquisition and analysis. Human single-cell RNA data was downloaded from the Human Protein Atlas on December 6, 2021 (38). Neurog3-Chrono mouse data was downloaded from GEO, data set ID GSE113561, on May 4, 2020 (36). GLP-1 in human organoid data was downloaded from GEO, data set ID GSE148224 (37). These publicly available data were analyzed with limma and edgeR packages (62, 63) in R, and Gucy2c FPKM was compared in Prism using a 1-way ANOVA.

Coculture of intestinal cells with embryonic DRG neurons. Intestinal cells used in coculture experiments were cultured as whole crypts to improve cell viability. As reported previously, yields of viable neuropod cells were low in sorted coculture, even when plating at a high density (27). Maintaining the intestinal epithelium as whole crypts improved the health of both neuropod cells and DRG neurons in coculture, allowing for more consistent cultures and more reproducible results. DRG neurons were prepared from E15.5 C57Bl6/J mice. Cocultures were grown on Matrigel-coated coverslips prepared by adding 20% Matrigel in DMEM to each coverslip and allowing the gel to solidify for at least 3 hours before plating. Neurobasal+ medium was used to culture intestinal cells with neurons, as this solution provided viable outgrowth conditions for both cell types.

Intestinal crypts were prepared as described in the small intestinal organoid culture section (Supplemental Methods) from Gucy2c-GFP mice. 100-200 crypts per well were plated directly onto Matrigel-coated coverslips simultaneously with isolated DRG neurons in a 24-well plate (Thermo Fisher, 144530).

Embryonic DRG neurons were isolated as described previously (67, 68). Briefly, DRGs were dissected out of E15.5 embryos on ice in L15 media (Gibco). Media was pipetted off, and DRGs were digested in 0.25% Trypsin (Corning) for 15 minutes at 37°C, gently shaking every 5 minutes. DRGs were then transferred to Neurobasal+ medium and mechanically triturated with a fire-polished glass pipette to achieve single-cell suspensions. DRG neurons were counted, and 5,000–10,000 neurons were plated per well with intestinal cells. Intestinal cells and DRG neurons were allowed to settle in 100 μL of Neurobasal+ medium on top of the coverslip for 30 minutes before adding the remaining 400 μL of media to each well. Live cocultures were imaged 24–48 hours after plating on an EVOS FL Auto Imaging system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For immunostaining, cells were fixed with warm 4% PFA 24 hours after plating. DRG-neuron outgrowth to neuropod cells was quantified at 20× magnification in live cultures on D6 by selecting areas of the coverslip positive for GFPhi cells in the GFP channel and taking a phase contrast image with a superimposed GFP image. All DRG neurons present in the image were counted, and subsequently, all DRG neurons with processes abutting GFPhi cells were counted as “near neuropod cells” (n = 17 coverslips).

Electrophysiology. Electrophysiology experiments were performed on intestine-DRG neuron cocultures as prepared above 12–36 hours after plating. To patch on DRG neurons that were connected to GUCY2Chi neuropod cells, first a GFP-bright neuropod cell was identified on the plate using GFP fluorescence. Next, the view was switched to brightfield, and a DRG neuron in physical contact (either on the soma or with a projection) was selected to patch. To identify DRG neurons alone, the processes of each DRG neuron were traced using DIC to ensure that the projections did not reach intestinal tissue.

Patch electrodes were made from Corning 7056 thin wall capillary glass (Warner Instruments) and pulled with a P-97 micropipette puller (Sutter Instruments). Electrodes were fire polished to have tip resistances of 1.5–4.5 MΩ. Signals were amplified using a Multiclamp 700B amplifier (Molecular Devices), low-pass filtered at 2 kHz (4-pole Bessel), digitized at 10 kHz using Digidata 1440 (Molecular Devices), and stored in a computer using Clampex version 10.2 software (Molecular Devices).

DRG neurons were recorded in the whole cell configuration. The external solution was composed of 130 mM NaCL, 5 mM KCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , and 10 mM HEPES, at pH 7.4 and titrated with NaOH. The internal solution was composed of 130 mM K-MES, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM EGTA, and 10 mM HEPES, at pH 7.3 and titrated with KOH, with 2 mM of Mg-ATP and 0.3 mM Tris-GTP added on the day of recording. All compounds used in the solutions were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. The resting membrane potential was recorded in the absence of current injection. To determine the rheobase, the neurons received 200-millisecond current injection pulses starting at –40 pA from 0 pA baseline, which was then followed by consecutive current injection pulses increasing at intervals of +10 pA until the neuron fired an AP. To assess repetitive AP firing, neurons received a 1-second current injection pulse at 3× rheobase from a 0-pA baseline. Data processing and analysis were conducted in Clampfit version 10.5 (Molecular Devices) and Origin Pro version 9.1 (Origin Laboratory).

Induced visceral hypersensitivity. To induce visceral hypersensitivity, mice were treated with intrarectal TNBS (Sigma Aldrich). TNBS is commonly used to induce colitis and subsequent visceral hypersensitivity, resulting in hallmarks of visceral hypersensitivity including heightened pain responses to colorectal distention and increased sprouting and firing of nociceptive afferents that innervate the intestine (19, 22, 69, 70). Intrarectal TNBS induces acute colonic inflammation that resolves at 28 days, resulting in mice with chronic visceral hypersensitivity (CVH) that are sensitized to VP without active inflammation (71). Briefly, mice were fasted and anesthetized lightly with 2% isofluorane. A lubricated polyurethane catheter was inserted 2 cm intrarectally to instill 100 μL of 130 μL/ml TNBS in 30% ethanol into the intestine.

Animal linaclotide treatment. Linaclotide was diluted in sterile PBS at 0.5 μg/mL and administered by oral gavage daily for 5 days. Mice were given a 4 μg/kg dose of linaclotide — 200 μL of 0.5 μg/mL linaclotide — for allometric approximation of the FDA-approved 290 μg dose of linaclotide prescribed to patients (72, 73).

CRD and pERK immunofluorescence. CRD and pERK immunofluorescence was performed as previously described (19, 22, 69). Mice were fasted overnight to reduce stool content and anesthetized with 2% isofluorane. A lubricated 6 fr Foley catheter (Medline) was inserted transanally until the proximal end of the balloon was 0.5 cm from the anal verge, with a total balloon insertion of 52 cm, and secured with tape to the mouse’s tail (74). The catheter was then secured to the tail using tape, and the mouse was given 5 minutes to recover from anesthesia and acclimate to the balloon before CRD. CRD was performed using a Leur-lock 5 mL syringe (BD Biosciences) to deliver 80 mmHg of pressure — 1.2 mL of air per plunge — as assessed with a custom sphygmomanometer apparatus. The balloon was inflated to 80 mmHg for 10 seconds, followed by 5 seconds of deflation, and repeated 5 times. The mouse was immediately i.p. injected with 1 ug/kg avertin anesthesia for perfusion. Once the anesthetized mice were unresponsive to a toe pinch, mice were perfused with ice-cold PBS and ice-cold 4% PFA. The spinal cord from T10–L1 was removed, using ribs and the lumbar enlargement as landmarks, and postfixed in 4% PFA at 4°C for 16 hours, moved to 0.1% phosphate buffer for 24 hours, then submerged in 30% sucrose for 48 hours. Spinal cords were frozen in Tissue-Tek O.C.T. Compound (Sakura Finetek) and sectioned at 30 μm onto Superfrost Plus Microscope Slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Five spinal cord sections were sectioned per slide, and each slide was numbered so that equivalent position across the thoracolumbar spinal cord was compared for each condition. Slides were allowed to dry at room temperature overnight, then were frozen at –20°C.

To visualize pERK, slides were incubated at 37°C for 1 hour, and O.C.T. Compound was washed off with PBST. Tissue was outlined on slides with a Super PAP Pen (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and blocked for 1 hour in 5% BSA diluted in PBS with 0.3% Triton-X (PBSTx). Tissue was then incubated with pERK antibody at 1:200 in 5% BSA PBSTx for 16 hours at room temperature in a humid chamber. Rabbit control IgG was used as a negative control during this step at an equivalent concentration to pERK (2.5 μg/mL blocking buffer). Slides were then washed 3 times in PBST and incubated with Alexa Fluor 488-donkey-anti-rabbit antibody and DAPI (1:5000) in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Slides were then washed 3 times in PBST and mounted with Prolong Diamond Antifade mounting media. For each condition, all genotypes were stained together (Gucy2c+/+ andGucy2c–/– or CCKcre, Gucy2cfl/fl, and CCKcreGucy2cfl/fl). Slides were compared with negative-control slides stained with a rabbit IgG isotype control primary antibody.

Slides were imaged on a Leica TCS SP8 SMD Microscope (Jefferson Neuroimaging Core). All slides were imaged at the same settings, and for each condition all genotypes were imaged together. For all sections, z-stacks through all 30 μm were used with a z-step of 5 μm. Sections were imaged at 10× magnification, and the full z-stack (30 μm) of least 3 sections were counted per mouse. Counting was performed manually by a blinded observer, where a pERK-positive neuron was defined as having fluorescence above IgG control and being present in more than 1 consecutive z-step.

AWR. Behavioral responses of mice to CRD were quantified by the AWR (74–76). All mice used for AWR were at least 12-weeks old to account for mice that were given TNBS at 8 weeks. Mice were fasted, anesthetized, and a catheter was placed in the same manner as CRD for pERK experiments above. Mice then underwent either a 40 mmHg CRD protocol or an 80 mmHg CRD protocol. For the 40 mmHg protocol, a 1 mL Luer-Lok Tuberculin Syringe (BD Biosciences) was used to inject 0.6 mL of air, while the 80 mmHg protocol used a 5 mL Leur Lok syringe with 1.2 mL of air, with pressures measured by a sphygmomanometer. In the 40 mmHg protocol, the balloon was inflated for 2 seconds every 30 seconds, 10 times for each mouse; and for 80 mmHg, the balloon was inflated 2 seconds every 30 seconds 5 times for each mouse. Mice were scored on a scale from 0–4 (77, 78) with an AWR of 0 indicating lack of response; AWR 1 for brief movement resulting in immobility, or beginning mobility; AWR 2 for contraction of abdomen without lifting of abdominal structure; AWR 3 for lifting of abdominal structure with arching of back; AWR 4 for lifting of pelvic and abdominal structures with marked extension of limbs and arching.

All mouse behavior was scored by a blinded observer and video was recorded for each mouse for confirmatory scoring. The average of all 5 or 10 AWR scores per mouse was used for final statistical analysis. For mice that were tested more than once (i.e. with and without linaclotide), CRD protocols were spaced at least 4 weeks apart, allowing for adequate recovery between CRD protocols. For each condition, relevant genotypes were scored together on the same day, with Gucy2c+/+ and Gucy2c–/–together, and Cckcre, Gucy2cfl/fl, and CckcreGucy2cfl/fl together.

VMR. Electromyographic (physiological) responses of mice to CRD were quantified by the VMR.(79, 80) Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 1.2–1.4 g/Kg of urethane (Sigma-Aldrich) through i.p. injection. After 20 minutes, mice were shaved and further anesthetized with 1.5% isoflurane to dissect the external oblique muscle. Bipolar electrodes (Micrograbber test clips [Pomona Electronics]) spaced 3 mm apart were placed along the muscle fiber of the external oblique. A needle electrode was placed subcutaneously in the tail of the mouse as a ground. Isoflurane was stopped and mice were allowed to recover until visibly responsive to a hind-paw toe pinch with forceps. VMR activity was measured using an AD Systems BioAmp. The VMR to CRD was continuously recorded at least 1 minute before, as a baseline, and after CRD, performed manually with 80 mmHg of pressure, for 10 seconds every 4 minutes and repeated 5 times total per animal. The VMR was amplified (1,000 × 3),filtered through a band-pass filter (0.3–1.0 kHz bandpass), sampled at 2.0 kHz using a PowerLab 8/30 data acquisition system (AD Instruments). VMR recordings were then rectified and integrated, with time constant decay of 0.05 seconds, using LabChart 7 software (AD Instruments). The AUC was averaged for 10 seconds before stimulation, and this background was subtracted from the measured AUC after stimulation.

Data availability. Data from RNA-Seq experiments were deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO Accession number: GSE207870).

Statistics. Results are presented as the mean ± SD, and a P value of < 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical analysis was performed in Graphpad Prism 9 (Version 9.3.1) unless otherwise stated. Data were analyzed via 1-way and 2-way ANOVAs with Tukey’s multiple comparisons tests and Šídák’s multiple comparisons tests, as well as 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t tests with f tests to compare variances. Grubb’s outlier test was conducted on all AWR data. Plots were generated using limma and edgeR in R.

Study approval. The Thomas Jefferson University IACUC approved all animal protocols and procedures under protocol 01357. Human duodenal specimens were obtained from Whipple procedures performed for pancreatic cancer resection at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Samples were deidentified before retrieval, and immediately fixed overnight in 4% PFA for immunofluorescence. Although patients undergoing Whipple procedures had pancreatic cancer, their duodena were used to visualize the presence of neuropod cells in the human small intestine. Functional studies were not performed on these samples.