Carcinogen exposure enhances cancer immunogenicity by blocking the development of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment

Carcinogen exposure increases cancer cell immunogenicity. To investigate the impact of carcinogen exposure on cancer cell immunogenicity, we treated MMTV-PyMttg (PyMt) breast cancer cell line (15) with 7,12-Dimethylbenz[a]anthracene (DMBA) carcinogen or DMSO as a vehicle control. After 3 treatment cycles, single cells were sorted and expanding clones were selected (Figure 1A). 6 pairs of DMBA- and DMSO-treated clones were compared for their proliferation rate in vitro (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166494DS1). Among them, PyMt-DMBA3 clone 4 (DMBA3-4) and PyMt-DMSO clone 1 (DMSO3-1) showed a similar proliferation rate in vitro and were selected for follow-up in vivo studies (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). We injected 100,000 DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells s.c. into the inguinal mammary fat pad of syngeneic WT C57BL/6 mice and monitored tumor growth over time. DMBA3-4 cells did not form any tumors in immunocompetent mice while DMSO3-1 cells generated tumors that reached terminal size by 44 days after injection (Figure 1, B–D). Injection of 250,000 and 500,000 DMBA3-4 cells also did not result in any tumor formation in immunocompetent mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). Importantly, 100,000 DMBA3-4 cells injected into T and B cell-deficient Rag1–/– (Rag1KO) mice formed tumors that grew at the same rate as DMSO3-1 cells (Figure 1, E and F). In addition, DMBA3-4 cells formed tumors in WT mice upon CD8+ T cell depletion but not CD4+ T cell depletion alone (Figure 1G). DMBA3-4 tumor growth was further accelerated in WT mice that underwent CD8+ T plus CD4+ T cell depletion (Figure 1G). In a metastasis model, i.v. injection of DMBA3-4 cells did not result in any tumor foci in the lung, while DMSO3-1 cells formed multiple tumor foci in the lung of immunocompetent WT mice (Figure 1, H and I). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that DMBA3-4 cells are rejected by T cells in vivo. Thus, history of DMBA exposure highly increases breast cancer cell immunogenicity.

Figure 1 PyMt cells acquire high immunogenicity upon carcinogen exposure. (A) Schematic diagram of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cell clones derived from DMBA and DMSO (vehicle control) exposed PyMt cell line, respectively. (B and C) DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor kinetics in syngeneic WT C57BL/6 mice shown as (B) tumor growth over time (n = 10 per group) and (C) animal survival rate (n = 6 per group). (D) Representative macroscopic and H&E-stained histological images of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor injection sites in WT mice when DMSO3-1 tumors reach terminal size. Note the absence of any DMBA3-4 tumor in the s.c. fat pad. Scale bars: 1 cm, mouse; 100 μm, histology. (E and F) DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor kinetics in syngeneic Rag1KO mice shown as (E) tumor growth over time (n = 12 for DMBA3-4 and n = 10 for DMSO3-1 group) and (F) mouse survival rate (n = 6 for DMBA3-4 and n = 5 for DMSO3-1 group). (G) DMBA3-4 tumor growth in WT mice treated with anti-CD8β, anti-CD4 depleting antibody alone or the combination of anti-CD8β and anti-CD4 antibodies (n = 6 per group). (H and I) Lung metastasis of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells shown as (H) representative H&E-stained histological images of the lung (scale bar: 1 mm) and (I) percent lung surface area occupied by tumor foci at day 21 after i.v. injection of 200,000 cells per mouse (n = 5 per group). (J) BaP-4 and DMSO-1 tumor growth in syngeneic WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 6 per group). (K) BaP-4 tumor growth in WT mice treated with anti-CD8β and anti-CD4 combination antibodies versus IgG control antibody (n = 6 per group). Mice received 100,000 cancer cells per orthotopic injection site. 2-way ANOVA (B, E, G, J, and K), unpaired t test (I) and log-rank test (C and F), bar graph shows mean + SD.

Next, we examined whether a similar effect can be observed in other breast cancer cell lines and in exposure to other chemical carcinogens. We treated the 4T1 breast cancer cell line with DMBA versus DMSO and generated single cell clones (Supplemental Figure 1D). 4T1-DMBA6-3 cells showed limited tumor growth in syngeneic immunocompetent WT BALB/c mice compared with 4T1-DMSO6-1 control cells (Supplemental Figure 1E). Using benzo[a]pyrene (BaP) carcinogen, we generated BaP-4 and DMSO-1 PyMt cell clones following the same procedure described for DMBA/DMSO-treated PyMt clones above (Supplemental Figure 1F). Although BaP-4 tumors initially grew to a palpable size, they were completely rejected in WT C57BL/6 mice by 50 days after injection (Figure 1J). In contrast, BaP-4 cells formed large tumors in CD8+ T and CD4+ T cell–depleted WT mice (Figure 1K). Vehicle-treated DMSO3-1 and DMSO-1 PyMt cell clones formed tumors in WT mice with growth kinetics comparable to parental PyMt cells (Supplemental Figure 1G). Thus, chemical carcinogen-induced enhancement of cancer cell immunogenicity is a reproducible phenomenon.

Carcinogen-induced cancer cell immunogenicity is not dependent on increased neoantigen load. The whole exome sequencing (WES) of DMBA3-4 and BaP-4 cells compared with their DMSO-treated controls revealed 237 and 470 mutations, respectively (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). These mutations mostly covered 3′UTR, 5′UTR, intronic, and noncoding RNA regions of the genome (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Surprisingly, the most immunogenic, DMBA3-4 cells lacked missense single nucleotide variants (SNVs) compared with DMSO3-1 cells (Supplemental Table 1). This finding suggests that the high immunogenicity of DMBA3-4 cells cannot be attributed to an increased missense mutation-derived neoantigen load. As predicted from the mutational impact of DMBA and BaP on DNA (16, 17), most of the mutations in DMBA3-4 and BaP-4 cells were single-base C→A transversion (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Apart from missense SNVs, chemical carcinogens induced insertion-deletion (InDel) mutations and other translocations/fusions, which may produce immunogenic neoantigens in DMBA3-4 and BaP-4 cells (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2) (18, 19). To examine the role of tumor-specific T cell immunity in the rejection of DMBA3-4 cells experimentally, we injected WT mice that rejected DMBA3-4 cells (i.e., immune mice) with DMSO3-1 cells lacking any neoantigens. The immune mice rejected DMSO3-1, indicating that neoantigen-specific T cells were not required for the rejection phenotype (Figure 2A). However, the immune mice were not able to control the tumor growth of melanoma cells that lacked shared tumor-associated antigens (Figure 2B). The DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cell lines were derived from PyMt cells, which express mouse polyomavirus middle T antigen (MT). Considering that MT can serve as a bona fide antigen, we further investigated whether T cell immunity against DMBA3-4 targets this tumor-associated antigen. A melanoma cell line expressing MT antigen (melanoma-MT) was injected into DMBA-4 immune versus naive WT mice. Notably, the melanoma-MT cells were rejected in DMBA3-4–immune mice while forming tumors in naive mice (Figure 2C). These findings demonstrate that the main immunogenic effect of DMBA in DMBA3-4 is not mediated through neoantigen generation.

Figure 2 High immunogenicity of DMBA3-4 cells is not associated with increased TMB or neoantigen-directed immunity. (A) DMSO3-1 tumor growth in WT mice that previously rejected DMBA3-4 cells (immune, n = 10) versus naive WT mice (n = 6). (B) Melanoma tumor growth in WT mice that previously rejected DMBA3-4 cells (immune, n = 9) versus naive WT mice (n = 10). (C) Melanoma-MT tumor growth in DMBA3-4-immunized (immune, n = 10) and naive WT mice (n = 6). (D) DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor growth in Batf3KO mice (n = 10 for DMBA3-4 and n = 8 for DMSO3-1 group). (E) DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor growth in diphtheria toxin-treated (DT-treated) CD11c-DTR mice (n = 8 per group). (F) DMBA3-4 tumor growth in WT (n = 10), IfngKO (n = 8), Klrk1KO (n = 8), StingKO (n = 12), Ifnar1KO (n = 14), and Ticam1KO Myd88KO (n = 7) mice. Mice received 100,000 DMBA3-4; 100,000 DMSO3-1; 500,000 melanoma; or 500,000 melanoma-MT cells per injection site. 2-way ANOVA.

To determine the mechanism that activated antitumor T cell immunity against DMBA3-4 cells, we investigated whether the loss of antigen presenting cells (APCs) or the deletion of major innate immune factors implicated in antitumor immunity could block the rejection of DMBA3-4 cells. DMBA3-4 tumor rejection persisted in Batf3–/– (Batf3KO) mice and CD11c+ dendritic cell–depleted (DC-depleted) animals (Figure 2, D and E). Macrophage depletion accelerated DMBA3-4 tumor rejection (Supplemental Figure 2C). These findings suggest a redundant function of several APC types to induce T cell immunity against immunogenic DMBA3-4 cells. Next, we examined the role of IFN-γ, NKG2D, STING, type I interferons, Toll-like receptors signaling, and natural killer cells in DMBA3-4 tumor rejection. DMBA3-4 tumor rejection persisted in Ifng–/– (IfngKO); Klrk1–/– (Klrk1KO); Sting–/– (StingKO); Ifnar1–/– (Ifnar1KO); Ticam1–/–,Myd88–/– (Ticam1KO Myd88KO); and Ncr1iCre,ROSADTR mice (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2D).

To further evaluate the gain of an immunogenic factor as the cause of carcinogen-exposed cancer cell rejection, we examined the expression of luciferase and mCherry proteins in the cell clones derived from PyMt cells. Single cell selection may lead to differential expression of reporter genes and thus induce differential immunogenicity. DMBA3-4 cells exhibited higher luciferase enzyme activity compared with DMSO3-1 cells; however, BaP-4 cells displayed lower luciferase activity compared with DMSO-1 control cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). Although DMBA3-4 cells had higher mCherry expression compared with DMSO3-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3B), mCherry overexpression in DMSO3-1 cells (using Lenti-mCherry infection) did not have any impact on DMSO3-1 tumor growth kinetics (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). These data exclude the possibility that mCherry protein levels mediated the immunogenicity of DMBA3-4 cells. Collectively, these findings indicate that carcinogen-induced cancer immunogenicity may not be driven by the gain of an immunogenic factor.

Loss of an immunosuppressive TME explains carcinogen-induced cancer immunogenicity. To investigate whether an immunogenic factor released by DMBA3-4 tumors could lead to the rejection of concurrently developing DMSO3-1 tumors, we coinjected WT mice with DMBA3-4 (left side) and DMSO3-1 cells (right side) (Figure 3A). 100,000 DMBA3-4 cells were rejected while 100,000 DMSO3-1 cells injected contralaterally formed large tumors, as they did in naive WT mice (Figure 3B). To determine whether increasing the ratio of DMBA3-4:DMSO3-1 from 1:1 to 10:1 could increase the likelihood of DMSO3-1 tumor rejection, we coinjected WT mice with 500,000 DMBA3-4 (left side) and 50,000 DMSO3-1 cells (right side). Surprisingly, instead of finding any DMSO3-1 tumor rejection, we discovered that 1 out of 5 DMBA3-4 tumors grew in the WT mice (Figure 3, C and D). This unexpected finding suggested that the presence of DMSO3-1 tumor blocked the rejection of DMBA3-4 tumor in the same mouse. To further examine this concept, we injected WT mice with a mixture of DMBA3-4 + DMSO3-1 cell delivered to the same site. The 50,000 + 50,000 and 450,000 + 50,000 mixtures of DMBA3-4 plus DMSO3-1 cells resulted in consistent tumor formation in WT mice, which grew larger than 50,000 DMSO3-1 cells alone (Figure 3, E and F). Notably, there were no significant differences in the number of CD3+ T, CD4+ T, and CD8+ T cells infiltrating the DMBA3-4 tumor that grew on the contralateral side of DMSO3-1 tumor, DMBA3-4 + DMSO3-1 tumors, and DMSO3-1 tumors (Supplemental Figure 4). These findings indicate that an immunosuppressive environment established by DMSO3-1 cells locally and systemically prevented the rejection of DMBA3-4 cells in WT mice. Thus, the immunogenicity of DMBA3-4 cells is likely driven by the loss of their ability to establish an immunosuppressive TME rather than the gain of an immunogenic factor.

Figure 3 Carcinogen-exposed cancer cells do not form an immunosuppressive TME. (A) Schematic illustration of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cell coinjection into WT mice. (B) DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor growth simultaneously in WT mice (n = 5 per group). 100,000 DMBA3-4 cells (left side) and 100,000 DMSO3-1 cells (right side) were injected into each mouse at the same time. (C) DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumor growth in WT mice injected with 500,000 DMBA3-4 cells (left side) and 50,000 DMSO3-1 cells (right side) (n = 5 per group). Red arrows point to a DMBA3-4 tumor that grew out and its contralateral DMSO3-1 tumor in the same WT mouse. (D) Macroscopic and H&E-stained histological images of DMBA3-4 (left) and DMSO3-1 (right) tumors in the same WT mouse. Scale bars: 1 cm, mouse; 100 μm, histology. (E) DMBA3-4 plus DMSO3-1 mixed tumor compared with DMSO3-1 alone tumor growth in WT mice (n = 8 for 450,000 DMBA3-4 plus 50,000 DMSO3-1; n = 10 for 50,000 DMBA3-4 plus 50,000 DMSO3-1; and n = 8 for 50,000 DMSO3-1 group). (F) Representative macroscopic and H&E-stained histological images of DMBA3-4 plus DMSO3-1 mixed and DMSO3-1 alone tumors in WT mice. Scale bars: 1 cm, mouse; 100 μm, histology. 2-way ANOVA.

Carcinogen-exposed cancer cells reprogram immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages. To determine which immunosuppressive cell types were reduced in DMBA3-4 tumors, we compared DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumors that developed in Rag1KO mice. Flow analysis of tumor-derived CD45+ leukocytes demonstrated a significant reduction in the frequency of F4/80+ and CD11b+F4/80+ TAMs in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 tumors (Figure 4, A–C). Furthermore, TAMs in DMBA3-4 tumors showed lower mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD11b expression compared with TAMs in DMSO3-1 tumors (Figure 4D). Consistently, tissue immunostaining showed fewer CD11bhi TAMs in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 TME (Figure 4, E and F). Although the frequency of granulocytes did not differ in DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 TME (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), CD11b MFI was reduced in DMBA3-4 tumor-derived granulocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 4 Carcinogen-induced TAMs have antitumor properties. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 TAMs in the tumors from Rag1KO mice. Numbers on the dot plots represent the percent cells within each gate. (B) F4/80+ leukocyte (TAM) frequencies in DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumors (n = 6 per group). (C) CD11b+ F4/80+ leukocyte (TAM) frequencies in DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumors (n = 6 per group). (D) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD11b expression on DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 TAMs (n = 6 per group). (E) Representative immunofluorescence images of CD11b- and F4/80-stained DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumors from Rag1KO mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) CD11bhi F4/80+ TAM counts in DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumors. TAMs were quantified in 4 randomly selected high-power field (hpf) images per sample (n = 6 per group). Each dot represents a hpf image. (G and H) MFI of (G) arginase 1 (Arg1) and (H) CD86 expression in DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 TAMs (n = 6 per group). (I) MHCII expression on CD11b+ F4/80+ TAMs. Numbers on the flow histograms represent the percent MHCIIhi TAMs. (J) MHCIIhi TAM frequencies in DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 tumors from Rag1KO mice (n = 6 per group). (K) DMSO3-1 tumor growth in WT C57BL/6 mice treated with clodronate liposome versus control liposome. Liposome i.p. injections were performed on days 1, 3, 10, and 17 after tumor inoculation (red arrows, n = 6 per group). (L) Differentially expressed (DE) genes in DMBA3-4 versus DMSO3-1 TAMs from Rag1KO mice. The significantly upregulated and downregulated genes are indicated with red and blue dots, respectively (n = 6 per group). Unpaired t test (B–D, F–H, and J) and 2-way ANOVA (K), bar graphs show mean + SD.

Further macrophage characterization demonstrated that DMBA3-4 TAMs expressed lower Arginase1 (M2 macrophage marker) but higher CD86 and MHCII (M1 macrophage markers) compared with DMSO3-1 TAMs (Figure 4, G–J). Indeed, the depletion of macrophages in DMSO3-1 tumors suppressed their growth in WT mice, indicating the immunosuppressive nature of TAMs in DMSO3-1 TME (Figure 4K). To further determine the nature of carcinogen-induced TAMs, we compared the transcriptional profiles of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 TAMs from tumors that developed in Rag1KO mice. The proinflammatory genes represented by Cxcl9, Cxcl10, Cxcl11, Prf1, and Gzmb were found to be significantly enriched in DMBA3-4 TAMs, while classical M2 genes represented by Arg1, Nt5e, Tgm2, and Il4i1 were significantly downregulated in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 TAMs (Figure 4L). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) further demonstrated that antigen processing and presentation, phagosome, cytotoxicity, and toll-like receptor signaling pathways were enriched in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 TAMs (Supplemental Figure 5E). Thus, compared to classical immunosuppressive TAMs found in breast tumors, TAMs in carcinogen-exposed tumors exhibit heightened antitumor properties.

Carcinogen exposure downregulates M-CSF and CD155 expression by cancer cells. To explore the mechanism by which carcinogen-exposed cancer cells affected TAM development, we compared the secretome profiles of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). DMBA3-4 cell supernatant showed elevated levels of CCL5, CCL17, CXCL10, and Osteoprotegerin and reduced levels of M-CSF and Osteopontin (OPN) (Figure 5, A and B). CCL5 and CXCL10 are known to be interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs), which can induce T cell immunity (20, 21). However, DMBA3-4 cells were rejected in mice lacking CCL5 and CXCL10 receptors (Ccr5–/– Cxcr3–/– or Ccr5KO Cxcr3KO) and mice lacking type I–IFN receptor (IFNAR) and CXCR3 (Ifnar1–/– Cxcr3–/– or Ifnar1KO Cxcr3KO) (Supplemental Figure 6B). Considering the important role of M-CSF in macrophage recruitment and differentiation, we confirmed M-CSF protein and Csf1 RNA downregulation in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 cells (Figure 5, C and D). To investigate the role of cancer cell-derived M-CSF in TAM recruitment, we cocultured DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells together with bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) in a migration assay (Supplemental Figure 6C). Significantly fewer macrophages migrated toward DMBA3-4 cells compared with DMSO3-1 cells (P < 0.0001, Figure 5E). Importantly, antibody blockade of M-CSF receptor (αCSF1R) abrogated any differences in macrophage migration toward DMBA3-4 versus DMSO3-1 cells (Figure 5E). Using secretome and gene expression analysis, we found that BaP-4 cells also significantly downregulated M-CSF protein and Csf1 gene expression levels compared with DMSO-1 control cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 6, D–G). In addition, fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF-21) and leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF) were markedly downregulated in BaP-4 compared with DMSO-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). However, these proteins were undetectable or not changed in DMBA3-4 versus DMSO3-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 5 Carcinogen-induced immunogenicity is dependent on reduced M-CSF and CD155 expression by cancer cells. (A) Cytokine array on supernatant from DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells. Red and blue boxes indicate the upregulated and downregulated proteins secreted by DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 cells, respectively. (B) Relative levels of the select upregulated and downregulated proteins from the DMBA3-4/DMSO3-1 cytokine array (n=2 per group). (C) M-CSF protein levels in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 cell lysates (n = 9 per group). (D) Csf1 mRNA expression levels in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 cells (n = 7 per group). (E) BMDM migration toward DMBA3-4 versus DMSO3-1 cells in the presence of anti-CSF1R or IgG control antibody. Fold change is determined as the ratio of BMDM migration in the absence of tumor cells at 96 hours after coculture (n=7 per group). (F) CD155, CD112, PD-L1 and PD-L2 expression on DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells. Numbers on the flow histograms represent the ligands’ MFI. (G) DMBA3-4 plus DMSO3-1 mixed tumor growth in WT mice treated with anti-TIGIT and/or anti-CSF1R antibody compared with IgG-treated controls (n = 10 per group). Mice received 450,000 DMBA3-4 plus 50,000 DMSO3-1 cells per injection site. (H) Survival rate of WT mice that received DMBA3-4 plus DMSO3-1 cells and treated with anti-TIGIT and/or anti-CSF1R antibody compared with IgG-treated controls (n = 10 per group). Unpaired t test (C–E), 2-way ANOVA (G) and log-rank test (H), bar graphs show mean ± SD.

In addition to secretory factors, we examined the inhibitory ligand expression (PD-L1, PD-L2, CD155,and CD112) on the surface of carcinogen-exposed cancer cells. Interestingly, DMBA3-4 and BaP-4 cells markedly downregulated CD155 expression on their surface compared with DMSO3-1 and DMSO-1 control cells, respectively (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 6H). Considering the upregulation of ISGs in DMBA3-4 compared with DMSO3-1 cells, we examined whether ISG suppression by IRF3 siRNA treatment could also affect M-CSF and CD155 expression in DMBA3-4 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C) (22). IRF3 knockdown did not change M-CSF or CD155 expression in DMBA3-4 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). To determine the functional contribution of M-CSF and CD155 downregulation to carcinogen-induced cancer cell immunogenicity, we examined whether CSF1R and TIGIT blockade could lead to the rejection of DMBA3-4 + DMSO3-1 tumors in WT mice. Anti-CSF1R and anti-TIGIT antibodies alone partially inhibited the growth of DMBA3-4 + DMSO3-1 tumors (Figure 5, G and H). Importantly, the combination of anti-CSFR1 and anti-TIGIT treatment resulted in the complete rejection of 8 out of 10 DMBA3-4 + DMSO3-1 tumors in WT mice (Figure 5, G and H). Thus, carcinogen exposure led to a profound reversal of the immunosuppressive TME by downregulating cancer cell’s expression of M-CSF and CD155.

Next, we investigated whether carcinogen exposure impacted the TME in a spontaneous cancer model. MMTV-PyMttg mice treated with DMBA at puberty, before any tumor initiation, developed more immunogenic breast tumors compared with MMTV-PyMttg mice treated with olive oil (carrier control) (Supplemental Figure 8A) (23). DMBA-treated MMTV-PyMttg mice developed breast tumors with decreased M-CSF expression compared with olive oil–treated MMTV-PyMttg mice (Supplemental Figure 8B). Furthermore, breast tumors of DMBA-treated MMTV-PyMttg mice contained significantly fewer immunosuppressive TAMs compared with olive oil–treated animals (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). These findings indicate that DMBA exposure can also inhibit immunosuppressive TME development in spontaneous breast cancer.

Carcinogen exposure reprograms TAM differentiation in mouse and human lung cancer. To further investigate the impact of carcinogen on TAMs differentiation, we treated mouse Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) cells (24) with DMBA to mimic the effect of smoking on lung cancer (Supplemental Figure 9A) (25). Subcutaneous tumors from DMBA-exposed LLC cells (LLC-DMBA) grew significantly smaller than DMSO-treated (LLC-DMSO) controls in WT mice (Figure 6A). CD8+ T + CD4+ T cell depletion accelerated the growth of LLC-DMBA tumors in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9B). Like DMBA3-4 breast cancer cells, markedly fewer F4/80+ and CD11b+F4/80+ TAMs were present in LLC-DMBA compared with LLC-DMSO tumors (Figure 6, B–D). Furthermore, TAMs in LLC-DMBA tumors showed lower CD11b but higher MHCII MFI compared with TAMs in LLC-DMSO tumors (Figure 6, E and F). There was no significant difference in the frequency and CD11b MFI of granulocytes in LLC-DMBA versus LLC-DMSO tumors (Supplemental Figure 9, C–E). Consistent with findings in carcinogen-exposed breast cancer cells, M-CSF protein levels were markedly reduced in LLC-DMBA compared with LLC-DMSO cells (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Carcinogen exposure reprograms TAMs in mouse and human lung cancer. (A) LLC-DMBA and LLC-DMSO tumor growth in WT mice (n = 6 for LLC-DMBA and n = 10 for LLC-DMSO group). (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis of LLC-DMBA and LLC-DMSO TAMs in the tumors from WT mice. Numbers on the dot plots represent the percent cells within each gate. (C) F4/80+ leukocyte (TAM) frequencies in LLC-DMBA and LLC-DMSO tumors (n = 6 per group). (D) CD11b+ F4/80+ leukocyte (TAM) frequencies in LLC-DMBA and LLC-DMSO tumors (n = 6 per group). (E) CD11b MFI on LLC-DMBA and LLC-DMSO TAMs (n = 6 per group). (F) MHCII MFI on LLC-DMBA and LLC-DMSO TAMs (n = 6 per group). (G) M-CSF protein levels in LLC-DMBA compared with LLC-DMSO cell lysates (n = 4 per group). (H) t-stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) plot of immune cells (n = 12,391) isolated from human non-small cell lung cancer tissues, including B cells: M, memory B cells; B cells-PB, plasmablast; pDCs, plasmacytoid DCs; MF, Monocytes, macrophages and monocytes; unknown, unknown cells from general clustering of all cells. (I) Carcinogen-induced TAM (n = 712) and classical TAM (n = 544) subsets of macrophages (n = 1,256) in human non-small cell lung cancer tissues. Carcinogen-induced TAMs are distinguished from classical TAMs by upregulation of CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, PRF1, and GZMB and downregulation of ARG1, NT5E, TGM2, and IL4I1 genes as defined in Figure 4L. (J) Carcinogen-induced and classical TAM distribution in lung cancers of former smokers versus individuals who have never smoked (never smokers). 2-way ANOVA (A), unpaired t test (C–G) and χ2 test (J), bar graphs show mean + SD.

To examine the role of carcinogen-induced TAMs in human cancer, we analyzed single-cell RNA–Seq (scRNA-Seq) data obtained from 34 lung cancers in an annotated cohort of former smokers and individuals who had never smoked (NCBI BioProject-PRJNA591860) (26). All immune cells from biopsies and surgical resection (n = 12,391) were annotated and clustered into T cells, macrophages/monocytes, B cells, neutrophils, DCs, and mast cells subsets. As expected, macrophages and T cells formed the most abundant immune cell populations in lung cancer (Figure 6H). Macrophages from lung cancers (n = 1,256) were reclustered into carcinogen-induced TAM (n = 712) versus classical TAM (n = 544) groups using the differentially expressed gene set that was defined by comparing DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 TAMs (Figure 6I). Carcinogen-induced TAMs were defined as macrophages expressing high levels of human proinflammatory cytokines CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, PRF1, and GZMB, and classical TAMs were defined as macrophages expressing high levels of ARG1, NT5E, TGM2, and IL4I1 (Figure 4L). Next, we compared the distribution of carcinogen-induced versus classical TAMs among individuals who had never smoked (n = 19) and former smokers (n = 8). Carcinogen-induced TAMs were significantly enriched in former smokers compared with individuals who had never smoked (432 versus 280 cells), whereas individuals who had never smoked had more classical TAMs compared with former smokers (384 versus 160 cells) (Figure 6J). The studied scRNA-Seq data set was enriched for CD45+ immune cells before sequencing library preparation and only 871 cancer cells were identified in the scRNA-Seq data (233 cells from former smokers and 638 from individuals who had never smoked). Nonetheless, CSF1 (logFC = –0.403, P = 0.116) and PVR expression (logFC = –0.467, P = 0.069) showed lower expression in former smokers compared with individuals who had never smoked. Thus, carcinogen-exposed cancer cells reprograms TAM function in mouse and human lung cancer, which may contribute to the enhanced lung cancer immunogenicity observed in smokers (14).