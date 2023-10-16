Chemical carcinogens: implications for cancer treatment

Carcinogens are substances with the ability to cause cancer mainly by generating mutations in cellular DNA. Carcinogens responsible for a substantial number of cancer types include high-energy radiation (e.g., UV light and X-ray irradiation), various chemicals (e.g., components of tobacco smoke, alcohol, and formaldehyde), and oncogenic viruses (e.g., HPV and HBV) (1, 2). Lung cancer is the prime example of a carcinogen-caused tumor, since 90% of these malignancies are attributable to tobacco exposure (3). Components of tobacco smoke induce driver mutations in human bronchial epithelial cells, resulting in an increased mutational burden and rampant cell-to-cell heterogeneity (3). Because carcinogen-induced malignancies contain relatively more neoantigens due to their higher mutational burden, these cancer types intrinsically exhibit enhanced immunogenicity compared with spontaneous tumors (4). However, the DNA damage and genomic instability induced by carcinogens have additional numerous effects and can lead to innate immune activation and/or alterations to the epigenetic landscape of the genome (5–7). Delineation of the effects of these neoantigen-independent mechanisms of carcinogens on cancer immunogenicity is in its infancy.

In this issue of the JCI, Huang and colleagues present an investigation of the impact of a carcinogen on cancer cell immunogenicity (8). They first treated the MMTV-PyMttg (PyMt) breast cancer cell line with the carcinogen 7,12-Dimethylbenz[a]anthracene (DMBA), and selected clones (PyMt-DMBA3-4; hereafter denoted as “DMBA3-4 cells”) that had a growth rate comparable to that of control cells treated with DMSO (PyMt-DMSO3-1; hereafter denoted as “DMSO3-1 cells”.) DMBA3-4 cells showed greater immunogenicity, as they were rejected by T cells in immunocompetent mice, as expected. However, when the authors sequenced the genome of these DMBA3-4 cells, they found no missense single nucleotide variants (SNVs), suggesting that their high level of immunogenicity could not be attributed to an increased neoantigen load derived from missense mutations. To preclude any influence of potential DMBA-induced neoantigens, the authors injected WT mice that had rejected DMBA3-4 cells (i.e., immune mice) with DMSO3-1 cells lacking any neoantigens. The immune mice rejected the DMSO3-1 cells, indicating that neoantigen-specific T cells were not required for the rejection phenotype. The authors then confirmed this finding with an even more convincing coinjection experiment. In this setting, the authors injected naive WT mice with DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells contralaterally, and found that the DMSO3-1 cells were not only not rejected but even blocked rejection of the DMBA3-4 cells. The authors then injected a mixture of DMBA3-4 and DMSO3-1 cells into one site on WT mice and observed that the DMSO3-1 cells completely prevented the rejection of DMBA3-4 cells. These results elegantly demonstrated that DMSO3-1 cells locally and systemically prevented the rejection of DMBA3-4 cells, implying that the immunogenicity of DMBA3-4 cells is likely driven by the loss of their ability to establish an immunosuppressive TME rather than by the gain of an immunogenic factor (8).