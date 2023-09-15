Loss of Mtm1 causes cholestatic liver disease in a model of X-linked myotubular myopathy

mtm zebrafish have abnormal bile flux and accumulation of bile salts. For this study, we utilized a previously published zebrafish model of X-linked myotubular myopathy (16). This model harbors a loss-of-function mutation in the lone mtm1 gene (zfin Zf711); biallelic mutation results in the mtm phenotype, with progressive fin degeneration, impaired swim behavior, and early death between 7 and 9 days post fertilization (dpf). Homozygous mutants are hereafter referred to as mtm. We first verified the previous observation of abnormal lipid accumulation in the liver of this model using Oil Red O, a stain for neutral lipids. We observed substantial staining in the livers of mtm larvae at 5 dpf that was completely absent in WT zebrafish (Figure 1, A and B), suggestive of hepatic steatosis. As we were specifically interested in assessing for cholestasis (given the reports in human XLMTM of liver cholestasis), we next examined bile flux using a BODIPY feeding assay, which has previously been used in other fish models of cholestasis (13, 21). We fed 5 dpf larvae powdered fish food mixed with BODIPY-tagged C12. After a 1-hour feeding, we imaged the fish and scored for gallbladder fluorescence, a marker of normal bile flux. On average, 93% of the WT larvae showed BODIPY transit into the gallbladder, whereas in mtm larvae the rate was only 28% (Figure 1, C and D). Gut progenitor cell populations that were visualized in mtm-knockdown larvae (using a sox17:GFP stable transgenic line) appeared similar to those in controls, suggesting that early endoderm development was normal in these fish (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166275DS1). We also quantified the bile salt composition, another potential indication of impaired bile transport, in whole larvae at 5 dpf by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS). Three bile acids could be detected: taurocholic acid (TCA), taurochenodeoxycholic acid (TCDCA), and taurodeoxycholic acid (TDCA) (Figure 1E). TCA and TDCA levels were unchanged, but we observed elevated levels of TCDCA, a hydrophobic conjugated bile acid associated with hepatic toxicity (22). Overall, these results reveal that mtm zebrafish exhibited multiple signs of liver dysfunction consistent with cholestasis.

Figure 1 mtm zebrafish show evidence of hepatic steatosis and cholestasis. (A) Oil Red O staining shows hepatic steatosis in 5 dpf zebrafish larvae. Dashed lines outline the liver, where there is evidence of lipid accumulation in mtm zebrafish. Black arrow denotes the swim bladder, which is not properly inflated in mtm mutants. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of Oil Red O in liver (n = 10 fish for each condition). No WT larvae had severe steatosis compared with 66% of mtm larvae. (C) BODIPY feeding assay showed impaired bile flux in mtm larvae. WT and mtm zebrafish were fed AP-100 fish food mixed with BODIPY C12. Representative images are shown of fish with positive and negative gallbladder fluorescence. Blue arrow denotes the gallbladder. Original magnification, ×25. (D) Quantification of gallbladder fluorescence combining 2 independent biological replicates (n = 30 fish per replicate). Ninety-three percent of WT larvae exhibited gallbladder fluorescence after BODIPY exposure, whereas only 28% of mtm larvae showed gallbladder fluorescence (****P < 0.0001, by Fisher’s exact test). (E) Comparisons of individual bile acids at 5 dpf. TCA, TCDCA, and TDCA are 3 conjugated, hydrophobic bile acids that can cause toxicity when their levels are elevated. TCA and TDCA levels appeared unchanged, whereas TCDCA levels were elevated in mtm larvae (*P = 0.039, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test).

mtm zebrafish have alterations in biliary tree organization and structure. We next examined the zebrafish biliary network for structural changes using 2 orthogonal methods: section immunostaining of dissected livers and visualization of transgenic marker zebrafish. Using immunofluorescence staining for 2F-11, a zebrafish-specific antibody that recognizes annexin-a4 and stains the biliary tree (23), we detected widespread disorganization of the biliary system, with reduced branching and areas of aberrant aggregation (Figure 2A). Using live image analysis of a previously published reporter line, Tg(Tp1:GFP), in which Tp1 is a Notch-responsive element used in zebrafish to label the bile ducts (24), we observed in mtm larvae a similar loss of biliary tree complexity and, again, the presence of dilated bile ducts. This phenotype was visible by 5 dpf and worsened by 7 dpf (Figure 2B). Quantification of these images confirmed that both the segment mean diameter and segment length, which can be used to infer the degree of branching, were altered at 7 dpf (Figure 2C). Only the segment mean diameter was increased at 5 dpf, suggesting that dilation of the bile ducts preceded the loss of biliary tree complexity.

Figure 2 mtm zebrafish have dilated bile ducts with reduced branching. (A) Whole-mount immunostaining of 7 dpf zebrafish larvae with 2F-11, an antibody that stains bile ducts. The mtm biliary tree was simplified and dilated as compared with the WT sibling. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Live-image analysis of Tp1:GFP bile duct transgenic line at 5 dpf and 7 dpf. The simplified and dilated mtm bile ducts seen with 2F-11 staining were also observable by this technique. Defects were more severe at 7 dpf compared with 5 dpf. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Quantification of biliary tree segment length and thickness using the Imaris filaments module. The segment length was unchanged at 5 dpf (WT median = 22.22, mtm median = 24.24, P = 0.43) but increased in mtm larvae by 7 dpf (WT median = 8.14, mtm median = 15.0, ****P < 0.0001), suggesting a reduction in branch complexity. Segments were thicker in mtm larvae as early as 5 dpf (WT median = 2.27, mtm median = 7.60, ****P < 0.0001), and this trend continues at 7 dpf (WT median = 2.24, mtm median = 5.15, ****P < 0.0001). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test.

Canalicular transporter localization and expression is altered in mtm zebrafish. Considering the known cellular role of MTM1 in endosomal sorting, we hypothesized that aberrant trafficking of bile transporters could be the cause of the structural and functional changes we observed in the mtm livers (25, 26). Using immunostaining, we examined Bsep and Mdr1, 2 well-known canalicular transporters (Figure 3, A and B) (27). While at 5 dpf Mdr1 protein levels were minimally reduced when compared with WT (Figure 3,B and E), by 7 dpf, both Mdr1 and Bsep protein expression levels were nearly absent in the mtm fish, suggesting a nearly complete loss of transporter expression (Figure 3, A, B, D, and F).

Figure 3 Bile acid transport protein expression is altered in liver from mtm zebrafish. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of whole-mount zebrafish at 7 dpf using anti-Bsep. In mtm larvae, Bsep staining was essentially undetectable. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of paraffin sections of whole zebrafish examined at 2 time points: 5 dpf and 7 dpf. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Coimmunofluorescence staining of sectioned 7 dpf zebrafish for GFP-CAAX, a membrane marker, as well as Mdr1. Costaining revealed reduced canaliculi numbers and altered morphology in mtm embryos. As seen in B, Mdr1 staining was also absent. Red arrows point to examples of canaliculi that were positive for both GFP-CAAX and Mdr1. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of Bsep+ canaliculi in WT versus mtm larvae in A at 7 dpf. Bsep+ puncta were reduced in mtm larvae (WT mean = 208.8 ± 110.3, mtm mean = 7.18 ± 4.71, **P = 0.0014, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test). (E and F) Quantification of Mdr1+ canaliculi in sectioned WT and mtm larvae from B. At 5 dpf (E), the WT and mtm images had similar numbers of puncta (WT mean = 10.33 ± 2.517, mtm mean = 8.667 ± 3.512, *P = 0.5406, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test). At 7 dpf, the number of Mdr1+ puncta in mtm larvae was greatly reduced (WT mean = 51 ± 15.62, mtm mean = 10 ± 2.65, **P = 0.011, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test). (G) Quantification of GFP+ canaliculi in C. There were significantly more intact canaliculi in WT livers than in mtm livers (WT mean = 12.0 ± 3.61, mtm mean = 1.0 ± 0, **P = 0.0062, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test).

On the basis of these observed changes in transporter expression, we sought to assess the structure of the canaliculi in the mtm mutants. To do this, we utilized a transgenic line with liver-specific membrane-localized GFP to examine hepatocyte membranes [Tg(fabp10:GFP-CAAX)]. We first confirmed that we could visualize canaliculi in WT zebrafish by using double staining with anti-MDR1 (Figure 3C). We then looked at mtm larvae and found fewer canaliculi as compared with their WT siblings (Figure 3, C and G), corroborating the aberrant canalicular structure suggested by the abnormal Mdr1 and Bsep staining.

To directly visualize the bile canalicular structure, we next performed transmission electron microscopy (TEM) imaging of whole zebrafish larvae. Canaliculi from WT zebrafish exhibited a degree of variability, but all appeared as long, continuous structures (Figure 4A). Also, observable were the canalicular microvilli, which appeared as electron-dense shapes within the canaliculi (Figure 4B). In mtm larvae, however, we observed disrupted, fragmented canaliculi, with fewer microvilli were than seen in WT larvae (Figure 4, A and B). The disruption of the canaliculi, in addition to the loss of the transporters, highlights the requirement for Mtm1 in the formation and maintenance of this critical structure.

Figure 4 Canalicular ultrastructure is disrupted in mtm zebrafish. Electron microscopy of whole 7 dpf zebrafish was used to define liver ultrastructure. (A) Magnification (original magnification, ×5,000; scale bars: 5 μm) showing multiple hepatocytes, with bile canaliculi outlined by red dashed lines. Fragmentation of mtm canaliculi was already visible at this magnification. (B) Higher-magnification visualization of bile canaliculi (original magnification, ×14,000; scale bars: 2 μm). In the WT panel, canalicular microvilli are apparent (black dashed circle). In the mtm sample, the canaliculus is devoid of microvilli. Green arrows point to fragmented parts of the canaliculus. n = 3 zebrafish per genotype.

mtm1 loss results in a unique transcriptomic signature associated with inflammation but normal bile transporter expression. Given the reduced expression of bile transport proteins, we considered whether these alterations might be driven by changes at the transcriptional level. To define transcriptome level differences, we performed comparative bulk RNA-Seq on livers extracted from 5 dpf WT and mtm zebrafish, as well as from experimental models of diet-related hepatic steatosis and alcohol-induced liver injuries (28, 29). Overall, we uncovered a unique and aberrant transcriptional profile in mtm livers that was distinct from that of WT and both diet- and alcohol related-liver injury as demonstrated by the clustering of each group of samples using principal component analysis (PCA) (Figure 5A). A total of 430 and 350 genes were found to be uniquely upregulated and downregulated, respectively, in mtm livers compared with WT (Figure 5, B and D). Overall, the transcriptome profile was highly enriched for genes enriched in inflammatory pathways, consistent with the known involvement of the immune system in responding to cholestatic liver injury (Figure 5F) (30).

Figure 5 Livers from mtm zebrafish exhibit widespread transcriptional changes. Comparative RNA-Seq from isolated livers from 7 dpf larvae from the following conditions: WT, mtm mutants, WT exposed to a high-fat diet (overfed), WT exposed to alcohol (EtOH-treated), and abcb11b mutants (panel F and Supplemental Figure 2). (A) PCA shows that transcriptomes from mtm zebrafish segregated together and were distinct when compared with WT and the other pathologic conditions. (B) Volcano plot showing differential expression between mtm and WT livers. There were 797 transcripts upregulated and 561 transcripts downregulated in the mtm mutants (absolute [log 2 fold change (FC)] >2 vs. WT, adjusted P = 0.05). (C) Venn diagrams comparing mtm fish with abcb11b-knockout fish. These transcriptomes had little overlap. (D) Venn diagrams showing comparisons between mtm zebrafish and fish treated with a high-fat diet or alcohol. In general, the individual transcriptomes were distinct and with little overlap. (E) Direct interrogation of transcripts from genes encoding canalicular transport proteins. There were no statistically significant changes between WT and mtm zebrafish, indicating that the expression changes seen in bsep (abcb11b) and mdr1 (pgp) were at the posttranscriptional level. (F) Pathway analyses of the various conditions using the fgsea (version 1.10.1 R package) analytic tool. The most striking differences were found in pathways representing inflammation and immune responses, which are shared in part between mtm and abcb11b mutants.

In addition to comparing the mtm liver transcriptome with models of hepatic steatosis, we also compared these data with RNA-Seq data on livers from abcb11b-knockout fish, a genetic zebrafish model of PFIC2 (Figure 5C). Although the 2 transcriptomes mostly exhibited distinct expression changes, there were common changes in both TNF-α signaling and complement pathway genes, suggesting some similarities with respect to inflammation (and similarities with pathways known to be dysregulated in cholestasis, as mentioned above).

Importantly, we interrogated the RNA expression of known canalicular transporters including mdr1 and abcb11b and found no statistically significant differences between WT and mtm livers, suggesting that the changes seen in transport expression were occurring at the protein level (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 2C). Finally, we also compared the mtm liver transcriptome with that of isolated tails of mtm knockouts, which were enriched in muscle tissue (Supplemental Figure 2B). There were very few shared differentially regulated genes between the 2 samples and nearly no overlap with respect to pathway enrichment. This suggests that the changes identified in either sample represented tissue-specific changes and not global defects seen across cell types secondary to the loss of mtm1.

Rab11 localization and expression is altered in mtm zebrafish. Since bile transporter gene products are not reduced at the transcriptional level, we sought other explanations for the reduced gene transporter expression at the bile canaliculi. Bile transporter localization to the canalicular membrane is mediated by trafficking through PI(3)P/Rab11-positive subapical compartments (SACs) (31). We therefore examined Rab11 distribution in WT and mtm larvae. In WT larvae, Rab11 clustered around the canaliculi, in close association with Mdr1 (Figure 6A). In contrast, in mtm larvae, Rab11 was found to be dispersed throughout the cytoplasm, in large cytoplasmic aggregates with loss of pericanalicular localization (Figure 6B). This suggests that the Rab11 trafficking complex was disrupted in mtm zebrafish and presents a possible mechanism by which bile transporter gene expression was reduced (i.e., failure to properly traffic to the canalicular membrane).

Figure 6 Altered recycling endosomal trafficking in mtm livers. Confocal images of 7 dpf zebrafish sections immunostained for Mdr1 (purple) and Rab11 (green), shown at lower and higher magnification. Mdr1 is a canalicular transporter, and Rab11 is a GTPase found on recycling endosomes. (A) Rab11 clustered around the canaliculi in WT larvae. (B) In mtm larvae, Rab11 localization was more diffuse throughout the cytoplasm. Scale bars: 10 μm (zoom view of the images above, ×2.3).

Mtm1-GFP localizes to the bile canaliculus and plasma membrane. In order to visualize the localization of Mtm1 in the liver, we generated a Tg(fabp:mtm1-GFP) transgenic line that drives expression of Mtm1 tagged with GFP in all hepatocytes (Figure 7A). Examination of its subcellular localization in WT fish revealed expression at the plasma membrane and bile canaliculi. Using coimmunostaining, we determined that the canalicular fraction of Mtm1-GFP colocalized with Mdr1 and Rab11 (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Liver-specific Mtm1 expression rescues the cholestatic phenotype of mtm zebrafish. The fabp:mtm1-GFP transgene was introduced into the mtm-mutant zebrafish line. The resulting fish were analyzed for morphological and functional changes associated with cholestasis. (A) Crossing scheme for introducing the fabp:mtm1-gfp transgene into the mtm zebrafish line. Transgenic fish were outcrossed twice to mtm1+/Δ8 fish, resulting in clutches of larvae for experiments that contained WT and mtm fish with and without the transgene. (B) A BODIPY assay was used to measure bile flux (WT – GFP = 88%, WT + GFP = 96%, mtm – GFP = 30%, mtm + GFP = 65%). In the mtm transgene–positive group, there were more mtm mutants with normal bile flux when compared with the mtm transgene–negative group, as measured by positive gall bladder fluorescence (P = 0.0532, 1-sided Fisher’s exact test). (C) Visualization of liver-specific Mtm1 expression from the fabp:mtm1-GFP transgene. In WT fish, Mtm1 localized to the plasma membrane and to subapical structures that were Mdr1+ and Rab11+ by immunostaining (top two rows). In mtm zebrafish, hepatocyte-expressed Mtm1 restored bile canalicular architecture and bile transporter expression to the bile canaliculi. Coimmunostaining of whole-mount embryos revealed the reexpression of Mdr1 puncta in 7 dpf mtm larvae. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Hepatocyte reexpression of Mtm1 rescues the cholestatic phenotype of mtm zebrafish. We next used the mtm1-GFP transgene to restore mtm1 expression exclusively to hepatocytes by crossing the transgenic line into our mtm zebrafish. Upon reexpression in the mtm mutants, we found that expression of both Mdr1 and Rab11 proteins was increased and that they were restored to their normal localization at the canaliculus (Figure 7C). Furthermore, we observed functional improvement of bile transport, as the abnormal BODIPY staining seen in mtm larvae was ameliorated, albeit not to WT levels (Figure 7B). Hepatocyte reexpression of Mtm1 thus appeared to be sufficient to rescue (at least in part) the cholestatic defects seen in mtm zebrafish. Of note, we still observed increased Oil Red O staining, as well as dilation of the biliary tree, suggesting that the steatosis and dilated bile duct phenotypes may be driven by Mtm1 expression and function in cell types other than hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 3).

Targeted chemical screen identifies a DNM2 inhibitor as a modifier of mtm liver phenotypes. Using our previous knowledge of modifiers of the muscle phenotype of XLMTM (16, 25, 32–36), we performed a small-scale chemical modifier screen using the BODIPY assay as a readout (Figure 8A). mtm zebrafish were treated with chemicals at 3 dpf onward and later fed twice for 1 hour with BODIPY — once at 5 dpf and once at 6 dpf. Fish were screened for gallbladder fluorescence after the 6 dpf feeding. One class of chemicals, DNM2 inhibitors, produced 2 positive hits on our screen: Dynasore, a pan-dynamin inhibitor that also influences cholesterol homeostasis (37), and Dyngo-4a, a DNM2-specific inhibitor (38). Both drugs partially rescued the bile flow phenotype across 3 replicates (Figure 8B). We then sought (for Dynasore) to determine whether this functional rescue is associated with improvement in canalicular structure. We did this by immunostaining for Mdr1 and Rab11 and found that localization of both proteins was restored to their WT locations, albeit with qualitatively lower protein levels (Figure 8C).