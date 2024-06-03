Human NLRC4 expression promotes cancer survival and associates with type I interferon signaling and immune infiltration

Loss of gut epithelial NLRC4 expression predicts poor clinical survival in CRC and progression to stage IV metastasis. To monitor protein expression levels in patient tumor cells and stroma, we utilized an immunofluorescence-based imaging approach using high-throughput analysis of tissue microarrays (TMAs) with samples from healthy controls and patients diagnosed with various clinical stages of CRC. Samples were either collected from the Bergonié Cancer Institute or commercially sourced as a validation cohort (104 and 216 patients, respectively; clinical features of cohorts described in Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166085DS1; see Methods). The image-based epithelial segmentation of patient tissues used to determine protein levels of NLRC4, IL-1β, and IL-18 expressed in epithelial cells versus stromal cells is described in Supplemental Figure 1A and Methods. Supplemental Figure 1B shows a robust loss of NLRC4 protein expression as well as that of inflammasome-dependent cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 in tumor cells compared with normal tissue (104 patients, Bergonié cohort). Loss of NLRC4 was validated in an independent cohort of CRC patients (n = 208, Supplemental Figure 2). This result is consistent with downregulation of NLRC4 gene expression obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) transcriptomics analysis of bulk tumors of patients with gastrointestinal cancer, including colon adenocarcinoma (COAD), cholangiocarcinoma (CHOL), and liver hepatocellular carcinoma (LIHC) (Supplemental Figure 1C). Importantly, a strong downregulation of NLRC4 gene expression was also observed in patient tumors with lung cancers (lung adenocarcinoma [LUAD] or squamous cell carcinoma [LUSC]) (Supplemental Figure 1C); hence, despite great variability among cancer types, the decrease in NLRC4 in tumors seems to be a generalizable phenomenon. This analysis was extended to other epithelial cell–expressed NLR inflammasomes, and slightly different profiles were observed for NLRP3, NLRP1, and NLRP6, with the most striking being for AIM2, the downregulation of which was only observed in LIHC (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4).

To address the clinical consequences of NLRC4 expression in tumor tissues, the patients’ cohort was stratified based on protein expression levels of NLRC4, IL-1β, or IL-18, as high versus low expression for each marker (above/below median; see Supplemental Figure 5 and Methods), either in the colon epithelium (within the cytokeratin mask) or in the stroma (outside the cytokeratin mask) (see Methods). Patients with high levels of NLRC4 protein expression within the tumor had a better survival compared with those with low expression (HR: 0.44, 95%CI: 0.22–0.79, P = 0.0082) (Figure 1A). The median overall survival was 56.98 months for NLRC4lo patients (n = 46), while the median was not reached for the NLRC4hi individuals (n = 58) within the study period. Variation of stromal NLRC4 protein expression was not associated with a difference in overall survival (HR: 0.79, 95%CI: 0.42–1.46, P = 0.45). In contrast with NLRC4, loss of IL-18 protein expression within both epithelial and stromal compartments was associated with a worse outcome (P = 0.0004). Interestingly, unlike NLRC4 and IL-18, variation in IL-1β protein expression in the cytokeratin tumor mask was not associated with a difference in survival. Analysis of the independent ClinicalOutcome public data set demonstrated improved survival in NLRC4hi patients using tumor bulk analysis at the gene expression level from patients with CRC (P = 0.0169) (Supplemental Figure 6A), as well as in lung cancers (P = 0.0002) (Supplemental Figure 6B). Improved survival of NLRC4normal patients was also observed for glioblastoma (P = 0.0001), while other cancer types were not significant or missing data (Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, consistent with the poor overall survival in NLRC4lo CRC tumors, compared with early clinical stages I–II (n = 44) and locally advanced stage III cancer (n = 37), a gradual loss of tumor NLRC4 protein expression was further observed in metastatic stage IV cancer (n = 23) (stage I–II vs. IV, P = 0.0082) in our Bergonié cohort (Figure 1A). This was also the case for IL-18 (stage I–II vs. IV, P < 0.0001), but not for IL-1β (Figure 1A). This loss of NLRC4 protein expression in aggressive stage IV was further confirmed in the validation cohort (stage I–II, n = 150; stage III, n = 47; stage IV = 11) (Supplemental Figure 2). This loss of NLRC4 protein expression across tumor stages is consistent with a significant decrease at the gene expression level for COAD as well as lung cancers (LUAD and LUSC) (bulk tumor analysis from TCGA patient data set; Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Therefore, gradual loss of NLRC4 protein expression in tumors, but not stromal cells, is associated with poor clinical survival of CRC patients, consistent with the aggressive progression to the metastatic stage. This observation might extend to human lung cancers as well.

Figure 1 Loss of tumor epithelial NLRC4 is associated with aggressive metastatic stage IV, and decreased overall survival of CRC patients. (A) Left: Association between protein expression levels of tumor epithelial NLRC4, IL-18, or IL-1β and patient overall survival in the Bergonié Cancer Institute cohort. When available, patients were stratified based on protein expression levels of NLRC4, IL-1β, or IL-18, as high versus low expression in the colon epithelium (inside the cytokeratin mask) or in the stroma (outside the cytokeratin mask). NC, could not be calculated. A log-rank test stratified according to protein expression was used. Asterisks indicate P values between high versus low expression of markers either inside or outside the mask. Right: Protein expression of tumor epithelial NLRC4, IL-18, or IL-1β, in various CRC tumor stages, classified as stage I–II (localized), III (locally advanced), or IV (metastatic disease) (from the Bergonié cohort). COAD, colon adenocarcinoma; READ, rectum adenocarcinoma; CHOL, cholangiocarcinoma; LUAD, lung adenocarcinoma; LUSC, lung squamous cell carcinoma. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (parametric) or Kruskal-Wallis (nonparametric) test. (B) Top left: Representative image of polyps of a 6-month-old ApcMin/+ mouse in the small intestine (SI) according to their position (P, proximal; M, middle; or D, distal) and in the colon. Top right: H&E staining of healthy SI and polyp-containing section of a 6-month-old ApcMin/+ mouse. Original magnification, ×4. Bottom: Quantification of the number of polyps in the SI (n = 17) and the colon of ApcMin/+ mice (n = 17), and the size distribution of polyps from 6-month-old ApcMin/+ mice in the SI and colon. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of SI tissue sections at 3 or 6 months of ApcMin/+ mice stained with anti-NLRC4 antibody (red). Anti-cytokeratin (green) and Hoechst (blue) were used to stain epithelial cells and nuclear morphology, respectively. Boxes indicate regions (150 × 150 μm) used to quantify NLRC4 staining in tumor (T) portion of the tissue. Graph shows NLRC4 expression level (MFI) in tumor region of SI at 3 or 6 months in ApcMin/+ mice. Data are mean ± SEM of 21–27 distinct normal/tumor regions, 3 regions per mouse, 7–9 mice per time point. ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To investigate this mechanism in mice, we used a genetically driven model of intestinal early polyp formation spontaneously occurring in ApcMin/+ mice (see Methods). In this model, high numbers of small intestine polyps were observed in ApcMin/+ mice, along with the loss of overall mucosal tissue architecture compared with healthy tissue (Figure 1B). Interrogation of mouse NLRC4 protein expression within the tumor (cytokeratin mask) showed a progressive loss of expression as the tumor grew between 3 and 6 months (Figure 1C). Consistent with this, it was previously shown that absence of NLRC4 expression in Nlrc4–/– mice promotes colon tumorigenesis in the azoxymethane (AOM)/dextran sodium sulfate (DSS)–induced inflammatory CRC model wherein tumors appeared aggressive, with invasion of tumor cells below the muscular mucosae (10). Therefore, the gradual loss of NLRC4 expression in the tumor is associated with cancer progression and seems to be conserved between human and mouse.

Loss of tumor NLRC4 expression is associated with impaired T cell and DC immune infiltrates in cancer patients. Based on its central role in the gut mucosal innate immune response, we hypothesized that NLRC4 may regulate the antitumor immune response in patients with CRC. To test this, we interrogated immune infiltrates within tumors of our TMA cohort. We observed that compared with patients with high immune infiltrate (n = 8), patients with low immune infiltrate (n = 82) had concomitant lower expression of tumor NLRC4 (P = 0.004). This was more pronounced for total T cells (CD3+, P = 0.006) than in CD8+ T cells (P = 0.03) and was not significant for CD68+ and CD163+ macrophages (Figure 2A). To validate and extend this observation, we performed a TCGA cohort analysis to determine the abundance of additional tumor-infiltrating immune cell populations in COAD (9) (Figure 2B). Consistent with the results obtained from our TMAs, patients harboring NLRC4-null tumors (through genetic arm-level deletion) exhibited decreased CD4+ T cell tumor infiltration versus diploid normal tumors (P < 0.01). This was also true for neutrophils (P < 0.01) and even more significant for DCs (P < 0.001). Interestingly, this association of NLRC4 with impaired infiltration of CD4+ T cells and DCs was not observed for CASP1 (caspase-1) nor IL18 inflammasome genes (Figure 2B), and only for IL1B with DCs (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 8). In addition, the level of NLRC4 gene expression correlated strongly with immune infiltration of activated DCs (partial correlation r = 0.71, P = 2.2 × 10–16), and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to a lesser extent (Figure 2C). To determine the prognostic relationship of both tumor NLRC4 and IL-18 protein expression combined, our TMAs of CRC patients were stratified according to the protein expression levels of NLRC4 and IL-18 as high versus low protein expression in epithelial cancer cells (see Methods). NLRC4loIL-18lo patients had a strong decreased survival compared with NLRC4hiIL-18hi individuals (HR: 0.26, 95%CI: 0.09–0.45, P = 0.0001) (Figure 2D). Median overall survival was 39.02 months for NLRC4loIL-18lo patients. Interestingly, there was no difference in overall survival between NLRC4hiIL-18hi and NLRC4hiIL-18lo patients (P = 0.13) (Figure 2D). Consistent with these results, the loss of IL-18 with preserved NLRC4 tumor expression (NLRC4hiIL-18lo) was associated with an intermediate survival in comparison with either NLRC4hiIL-18hi or NLRC4loIL-18lo patients (5-year survival rates of 82% for NLRC4hiIL-18hi, 62% for NLRC4hiIL-18lo, and 35% for NLRC4loIL-18lo) (Figure 2D). These results suggest that part of the prognostic effect of NLRC4 tumor expression might involve IL-18 inflammasome–independent mechanisms. To test this, we investigated the effect of these stratifications on immune and T cell infiltrations in our TMAs (Figure 2E). Consistent with the analysis of overall survival, NLRC4loIL-18lo patients were characterized by a decrease in mild and high immune infiltrates compared with the NLRC4hiIL-18hi population, including CD3+ and CD8+ T cells. Importantly, no difference in immune infiltration was observed between NLRC4hiIL-18hi and NLRC4hiIL-18lo populations, and the loss of NLRC4 tumor expression within the IL-18lo population reduced mild infiltration to low levels of both CD3+ and CD8+ T cells in tumors (~20% in frequency, respectively). Therefore, altogether, high tumor NLRC4 expression tracks with immune infiltration, including DCs and T cells, independently of tumor IL-18 variation, and this is consistent with better clinical survival of patients.

Figure 2 Loss of tumor epithelial NLRC4 protein is associated with low tumor immune infiltration of CD3+ T cells and activated DCs. (A) Protein expression of tumor epithelial NLRC4 in various clinically defined levels of tumor total immune, total T cell, cytotoxic T cell, CD68+ macrophage, or CD163+ macrophage infiltration; as determined by immunohistochemistry as low, medium, and high levels of infiltration in tumors (from the Bergonié Cancer Institute cohort). One-way ANOVA (parametric) or a Kruskal-Wallis test (nonparametric) was used to evaluate the correlation between expression intensity and levels of immune infiltrates. (B) Associations between NLRC4, CASP1, or IL18 somatic copy number alterations and composition of the tumor immune infiltrate, obtained from TCGA cohort and analyzed using TIMER. Box-and-whisker plots are presented to show the distributions of each immune subset at each copy number status in COAD cancer patients. The infiltration level for each category was compared with the normal using 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (C) Correlation coefficient and P values between NLRC4, CASP1, or IL18 transcripts and levels of immune infiltration for various immune cell subsets in COAD patients, obtained from TCGA cohort and analyzed using TIMER. (D) Association between protein expression levels of tumor epithelial NLRC4 and IL-18 with patient overall survival in the Bergonié cohort. Patients were stratified based on protein expression levels of NLRC4 and IL-18 (left) as high versus low expression in the colon epithelium (inside the cytokeratin mask). NC, could not be calculated. A log-rank test stratified according to protein expression was used. Right: 5-year overall survival rate (%). (E) Frequency of patients with low, mild, or high tumor immune infiltrates (as pathologically characterized by immune infiltration, CD3+ T cells, or CD8+ T cells) among 3 different population of patients expressing high or low levels of tumor epithelial NLRC4 and/or IL-18 (from the Bergonié cohort). COAD, colon adenocarcinoma. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

NLRC4 expression in human cancer cells mediates a type I IFN reprogramming, and is associated with high microsatellite instability in patient tumors. To better define the NLRC4 inflammasome–independent mechanisms underlying survival of patients, we stably expressed NLRC4 in colon and monocytic cancer cell lines and conducted whole-genome transcriptomics analysis by RNA-seq (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B; see Methods). As a control, NLRC4-mCherry expression in the THP1 cell line versus mCherry control did not induce inflammasome activation, as measured by IL-1β cytokine secretion, whereas strong release was triggered by Needle treatment, a specific trigger of the human NLR family of apoptosis inhibitory protein (NAIP)/NLRC4 inflammasome, as expected (Supplemental Figure 9C). The HT29-NLRC4 cell line did not display any changes in cell proliferation or migration compared to mock control (Supplemental Figure 9D). Compared with control, overexpression of NLRC4 in colon HT29 cells induced transcriptional upregulation of 102 genes and downregulation of 127 genes, while 102 genes were upregulated and 144 downregulated in THP1-NLRC4 monocytic cells (based on a fold-change cutoff of 2, P < 0.05) (Figure 3A). Among those, approximately one-third were immune-related genes upregulated in both cell lines (Figure 3A). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of significant upregulated genes identified “Type-I interferon signaling pathway” as the most significant pathway commonly induced in both cell lines (Figure 3B). Figure 3C illustrates the gene composition of this pathway in both NLRC4-expressing cell lines. Expression of type I IFN genes induced by NLRC4 was further confirmed in human primary monocytes by using mRNA transfections of NLRC4 GOF mutations (previously shown to induce constitutive activation). Both NLRC4 (T337S) and NLRP3 (R260W) neotranscripts were expressed (Figure 3D), leading to upregulation of the top type I IFN genes (CXCL10, DDX58, IFIT3, and IFNA2) commonly identified previously in NLRC4 stable cell lines (Figure 3D). Upregulation of these genes was observed in response to the NLRC4 (T337S), but not NLRP3 (R260W), GOF mutation. We also confirmed the upregulation of type I genes IFNA2 and IFNB1 using another NLRC4 GOF mutation (V341A), in contrast again with the NLRP3 (R260W) GOF (Supplemental Figure 10), whereas both neotranscripts were expressed and functional to induce caspase-1 activity and IL-18 secretion, as expected (Supplemental Figure 10). Remarkably, the caspase-1 inhibitor YVAD had no effect on the NLRC4 (V341A)–mediated increase in IFNA2 and IFNB1 gene expression (Supplemental Figure 10). Consistent with these results obtained with NLRC4 (T337S) mRNA transfections in human primary monocytes, the induction of a broad type I IFN gene signature (encompassing 28 genes validated in patients with IFN-mediated diseases described in ref. 11) was further confirmed in the THP1-NLRC4 (T337) stable cell line versus WT NLRC4 (Supplemental Figure 11A). These type I IFN–stimulated genes were confirmed to be also upregulated in NLRC4 (T337S) patient monocytes versus healthy controls, but not in NLRP3 (G569R) patient monocytes (Supplemental Figure 11B). Unbiased gene set enrichment analysis of RNA-seq revealed a top enrichment of the “interferon alpha response” pathway in THP1-NLRC4 (T337S) cells versus WT NLRC4 (Supplemental Figure 11C). Lastly, treatment of human primary monocytes with Needle (at 0.1 ng/mL) used to activate endogenous NLRC4 was able to recapitulate the upregulation of the top type I IFN genes observed in the NLRC4-expressing cell lines (including IFI44, IFI44L, CXCL10, and IFIT3) and after NLRC4 (T337S) mRNA transfection in human primary monocytes (Supplemental Figure 12). Importantly, in this condition we were not able to detect any significant increase in inflammasome activation readouts (caspase-1 activity and IL-18 secretion). As a positive control, robust inflammasome activation could be detected at a higher Needle concentration (1 ng/mL), although the levels of type I IFN genes were not increased compared to the lower Needle concentration (0.1 ng/mL). Altogether, the combination of these various cellular models indicates that NLRC4 expression and activation can trigger a type I IFN transcriptional program, without robust canonical inflammasome activation.

Figure 3 NLRC4 expression in cancer cells triggers an immune transcriptional program. (A) Left: Volcano plots of differentially expressed genes in HT29-NLRC4 or THP1-NLRC4 versus mock control cell lines, as measured by RNA-seq analysis. Differential gene expression performed with DeSeq2. The x axis shows the log 2 -transformed fold change of NLRC4-overexpressing lines over control, and the y axis is the –log 10 transformation of the adjusted P values. The 10 genes most downregulated (blue) or upregulated (red) are included. In the middle, volcano plots of differentially expressed immune-related genes in the HT29-NLRC4 cell line; or to the right, in the THP1-NLRC4 cell line. (B) Gene Ontology analysis using KEGG pathway of significant upregulated genes (P < 0.05; fold change > 2) in both NLRC4-expressing cell lines. (C) Dot plot representing NLRC4-induced type I IFN genes from both cell lines (HT29-NLRC4, red; THP1-NLRC4, blue), with fold changes of gene expression and associated P values. (D) mRNA transfections of NLRC4 (T337S), or NLRP3 (R260W), or control red fluorescent protein (RFP), in human primary monocytes. Normalized gene expression levels by qPCR of NLRC4 and NLRP3 shown as control (left), or type I IFN genes induced by each mRNA transfection as indicated (right). Data are mean of 2 different donors pooled ± SD (n = 3 independent mRNA transfections per construct); all transfected constructs were compared to the RFP control using Dunnett’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To confirm and extend this finding in human disease, we observed that NLRC4 expression (but not NLRP10 used as control) strongly correlated with expression of the type I IFN genes induced in the NLRC4-expressing cell lines (as described in Figure 3C) in various patient cancer samples (colon, lung, and melanoma) (Figure 4A). To further validate this, we found that NLRC4 expression (but not NLRP6 used as control) was also correlated with a broader unbiased type I IFN gene signature (encompassing 59 genes, see Methods) in colon COAD and rectum adenocarcinoma (READ) patient tumors (r = 0.46, P < 2.2 × 10–16; r = 0.53, P = 5.2 × 10–14, respectively), as well as in LUSC and LUAD patient lung tumors (Figure 4B). We extended the same analysis to other NLR-family members and observed that NLRC4 expression shows the highest correlation with the type I IFN signature overall across most tumor types (r > 0.5), whereas most of the other NLRs show low to no correlation (Supplemental Figure 13). Importantly, consistent with our finding showing a role for NLRC4 in protecting against metastatic progression in CRC, expression of NLRC4 (but not NLRP10) and type I IFN genes was associated with a significantly lower risk of metastasis in patients with skin cutaneous melanoma (SKCM) (Figure 4C). In human CRC, mismatch repair–deficient (MMRD) patient tumors have been shown to have better antitumor immunity with cytotoxic T cell infiltration and response to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) (12). An enriched immune hub within MMRD tumors has been identified, composed of activated T cells and malignant cells expressing IFN-stimulating genes and CXCR3 ligands (12). Since our results demonstrate that NLRC4 expression in colon cancer cells mediates type IFN signaling and is associated with T cell infiltration and better prognosis in patients, we hypothesized that NLRC4 expression might be associated with microsatellite instability (MSI) in patient tumors. To test this hypothesis, we utilized TCGA data set and observed that NLRC4 expression was significantly higher in MSIhi versus MSIlo COAD tumors, in contrast with other NLR family members, including NLRP6 and NLRP10 (Figure 4D). By extension, we confirmed that IFI44L expression (top type I IFN gene upregulated in NLRC4-expressing cell lines) was significantly higher in MSIhi tumors along with the larger gene set encompassing the top 14 type I IFN genes upregulated in NLRC4-expressing cell lines (Figure 4E). Hence, NLRC4 expression can trigger a type I IFN immune reprogramming in human cancer cells that is observed in patient tumors from various cancer types and confers lower risk of metastatic progression.

Figure 4 NLRC4 expression correlates with type I IFN gene signature, MSIhi patient tumors, and is associated with decreased risk of metastasis. (A) Correlation analysis between expression of the top type I IFN genes upregulated in the HT29-NLRC4 cell line and NLRC4 or NLRP10, in either CRC patients (COAD, READ), lung cancer patients (LUSC, LUAD), or skin cutaneous melanoma (SKCM, primary and metastasis). (B) Correlation analysis between expression of the broader type I IFN gene signature (see Methods) and NLRC4 or NLRP6 in CRC patients (COAD, READ), or in lung cancer patients (LUSC, LUAD). Patient data sets from TCGA cohort; Spearman’s correlation coefficient R and P values are indicated (A and B). (C) Clinical outcome of the top type I IFN genes upregulated in the HT29-NLRC4 cell line (including NLRC4 or NLRP10) in SKCM primary versus metastasis. Patient data sets from TCGA cohort; z scores were determined by using TIMER 2.0 and reflect clinical outcome for each gene (blue: decreased risk P < 0.05, z < 0; red: increased risk P < 0.05, z > 0), with adjusted P values indicated. (D) Association between gene expression of NLR family members (NLRC4, NLRP6, or NLRP10) and microsatellite instability (MSI) status. (E) Association between type I IFN genes (IFI44L, or the gene set encompassing the top 14 NLRC4-induced IFN genes from cell lines) and MSI status in COAD patient tumors. Patient data sets from TCGA cohort, with adjusted P values indicated. MSS, MSI stable; MSI-L, MSI low; MSI-H, MSI high; COAD, colon adenocarcinoma; READ, rectum adenocarcinoma; LUAD, lung adenocarcinoma; LUSC, lung squamous cell carcinoma.

NLRC4 expression is associated with DC and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune infiltration in patient tumors. Type I IFN signaling is critical in priming professional antigen-presenting cells (APCs), including DCs, for tumor antigen presentation and costimulation of T cells. It also provides the cues for Th1 polarization and T cell licensing for tumor cell killing (13). Analysis of the multiple human DC subsets (14) showed the strongest correlations of NLRC4 expression with DC2, DC3, and DC4 subsets in COAD (r = 0.69, 0.71, and 0.64, respectively) as well as in READ patients. Those same 3 subsets were also the most correlated ones in lung cancer (LUSC: r = 0.81, 0.78, and 0.81 respectively; similar magnitude for LUAD) as well as in SKCM (Figure 5A). Strikingly, the same analysis performed with STING/TMEM173 expression (well-characterized type I IFN signaling mediator) provided much lower coefficient correlations than NLRC4 for those DC2, DC3, and DC4 subsets in both colon and melanoma patient tumors, indicating the role of NLRC4 expression as a critical driver of DC tumor infiltration in multiple cancer types. Correlation analysis between infiltration of DC2 or DC3 subsets and NLRC4 expression in COAD patient tumors showed robust associations for either of these cell subsets (r = 0.73, P < 2.2 × 10–16; r = 0.72, P < 2.2 × 10–16 for DC2 and DC3, respectively), in comparison with NLRP10 and TMEM173 (Figure 5A). An extended analysis of additional type I IFN inducers showed that NLRC4 expression had the highest correlation overall across the various DC subsets and tumor types, followed by IFIH1, RIGI, TMEM173, and finally ADAR (Supplemental Figure 14). To further evaluate the robustness of these results, we leveraged multiple DC signatures from immune cell deconvolutional tools where signatures were derived from bulk RNA-seq analysis of sorted cells. Overall, we obtained higher correlations of those DC signatures with NLRC4 compared with TMEM73 expression in CRC and lung cancers (Supplemental Table 2). Notably, the molecular features of DC2 and DC3 subsets by single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) analysis have suggested an inflammatory monocyte phenotype and type I IFN signaling/antigen presentation functions (14). Aligned with those molecular features, DC2 and DC3 subsets mediate CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation (14). Consistent with those observations, NLRC4 expression (which we found associated with DC2/DC3 subsets in cancer tumors) correlated strongly with CD4 expression (r = 0.69, P < 2.2 × 10–16) in COAD patient tumors, and CD8A to a lesser extent (r = 0.47, P < 2.2 × 10–16) (Figure 5B). Similar results were found for lung and melanoma cancers (Figure 5B). As a control, neither NLRP10, TMEM73 (Figure 5B), nor downstream inflammasome cytokines IL1B and IL18 or CASP1 (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figures 15 and 16, and Supplemental Table 3) correlated with CD4 or CD8A expression to the same extent as NLRC4 expression. Therefore, consistent with its association with type I IFN signaling genes observed in our previous analyses, NLRC4 expression strongly correlates with infiltration of antigen-presenting DC phenotypes and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in colon and lung patient tumors.

Figure 5 NLRC4 expression is associated with DC2 and DC3 cells and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell tumor infiltrates in cancer patients. (A) Left: Expression correlation between NLRC4, NLRP10, or TMEM173 (STING) and various tumor-infiltrating DC subsets in CRC (COAD, READ), lung cancer (LUSC, LUAD), or melanoma (SKCM). The various DC subset gene signatures used (for DC1–DC6) were obtained from scRNA-seq of human blood. Right: Scatter plots showing correlation of gene expression between NLRC4, or NLRP10, or TMEM173, and DC2 or DC3 gene signatures in COAD patient tumors. COAD data sets used were obtained from TCGA cohort. (B) Left: Gene expression correlation between NLRC4, NLRP10, or TMEM173 (STING) and CD4 or CD8A in patient tumors; correlation coefficient R is represented by the size of dot, and log 10 (P value) is represented by the color of the dot. Right: Scatter plots showing correlation of gene expression between NLRC4, or NLRP10, or TMEM173 and CD4 or CD8A in COAD patient tumors. Correlation coefficient R and P values are indicated. (C) Gene expression correlation between NLRC4, CASP1, IL1B, or IL18 and CD4 or CD8A in patient tumors. For A–C, data analysis was performed using TCGA patient database cohort; correlation coefficient R is represented by the size of the dots, and log 10 (P value) is represented by the color of the dot. COAD, colon adenocarcinoma; READ, rectum adenocarcinoma; LUAD, lung adenocarcinoma; LUSC, lung squamous cell carcinoma; SKCM, skin cutaneous melanoma.

NLRC4 expression in human cancer cells mediates the release of type I IFN chemokines and myeloid growth factors to directly induce maturation of DCs in vitro. Based on the results obtained from patient tumors and the fact that HT29-NLRC4 human cancer cells are reprogrammed toward type I IFN signaling, we hypothesized that key immune mediators and growth factors could be released from these cells to mediate T cell and DC infiltration and differentiation. We first observed a robust release of type I IFN chemokines CXCL10 and (to a lesser extent) CCL20 from HT29-NLRC4 cells versus mock control pEx cells, along with myeloid growth factors M-CSF and GM-CSF, independently of exogenously added IFN-γ (Figure 6A). As a control, we confirmed the absence of inflammasome-dependent IL-1β and IL-18 release in response to NLRC4 expression and/or IFN-γ treatment. Consistent with our observation, CXCL10 was shown to direct the polarization of CD4+ T cells into potent effector IFN-γhiIL-4lo Th1 cells (15), and low transcript levels of CXCL10 in CRC patients are associated with poor prognosis (16). CCL20 is involved in DC homing to gut-associated lymphoid tissue (17). Next, a broader untargeted secretomics analysis revealed additional type I IFN chemokines being released by NLRC4-expressing cells such as CXCL1, CXCL6, CXCL9, inflammatory cytokines (TNF, LIF, and IL-8), and growth factors involved in immune cell proliferation (TGF-β1, FGF-19, SCF, VEGFA, and TGF-α) (Figure 6A). To explore the capability of tumor-cell-derived NLRC4 expression to directly mediate DC maturation for T cell activation, we cocultured HT29-NLRC4 cells with freshly isolated human primary DCs from human blood. Cocultures of HT29-NLRC4 cells with DCs induced a significantly higher release of IL-12 compared with pEx control cells in the presence of LPS priming (while being maintained at same background level with monocultures of HT29-NLRC4 cells, pEx control cells, or DCs; in the presence or not of LPS) (Figure 6B). These results were confirmed at various LPS concentrations (Figure 6B). We also identified IFN-γ and IL-1β as following the same pattern as IL-12 (Figure 6C), in contrast with IL-2 and IL-10, used as controls (Supplemental Figure 17A). Broader untargeted proteomics analysis of these cocultures also identified the Th1-polarizing cytokine IL-18 and additional mediators involved in DC proliferation/differentiation (STAMBP, Flt3L, and 4E-BP1) being significantly released by DCs in the presence of NLRC4-expressing cells (Figure 6D). The plotted curves of the additional analytes captured by untargeted secretomics are shown in Supplemental Figure 17B. Consistent with these results, the combination of these multiple NLRC4-induced mediators secreted by DCs (GM-CSF, IFN-γ, and Flt3L) has been shown to robustly induce maturation of DCs for IL-12 production and Th1 stimulation (18). Since DC-mediated IL-12 and IL-18 secretion is critical in mediating T and NK cell cytotoxicity and Th1 polarization, including licensing cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in their antitumor activities (19, 20), we established here that NLRC4 expression in human cancer cells is sufficient to directly mediate the release of critical cytokines and immune mediators to drive DC maturation toward Th1 polarization in vitro. Hence, these mechanisms contribute to explaining the association between NLRC4 expression and DC/T cell tumor immune infiltration we observed in patient tumors, which correlates with improved survival.

Figure 6 NLRC4 expression in cancer cells mediates the release of type I IFN chemokines and myeloid growth factors to induce maturation of human primary DCs toward a Th1 immune response. (A) Left: HT29-NLRC4 cells or HT29-pEx control cells were cultured in Boyden chambers in the presence or not of IFN-γ, and release of the indicated immune mediators (chemokines, myeloid growth factors, cytokines) was measured in the top chamber by ELISA. Right: Volcano plot of differentially secreted proteins by HT29-NLRC4 versus mock control cell lines as measured by Olink Proteomics. P values were adjusted by multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method (see Methods). Data presented as mean ± SD (n = 3). (B) IL-12 in cell culture supernatants measured by ELISA from cultures of HT29-NLRC4 cell line alone, HT29-pEx control cell line alone, or cocultured with primary DCs isolated from human blood, with or without LPS (0.1 μg/mL [left], or various concentrations in μg/mL [right]). Cocultures of HT29/DCs (1:1.2 ratio) were maintained for 24 hours in the presence or not of LPS. Data presented as mean ± SD (duplicates), representative of 2 donors with similar pattern. (C) Same experiment as in B, but extended to a broader cytokine array as indicated by using MSD. Data representative of 2 donors with similar patterns. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for NLRC4 vs. pEx (B). (D) Same experiment as in B, but additional differentially secreted proteins as measured by Olink Proteomics. Heatmap in the left panel indicates the log 2 (fold change) between HT29-NLRC4 and WT cells (pEx control), in cocultures with DCs (green) or not (orange), in the presence or not of LPS. Black circles indicate statistically significant changes after multiple testing. Plots to the right show the normalized protein expression values for the various markers, cocultured or not with DCs, with or without LPS.

LPS specifically downregulates NLRC4 expression, but not that of other NLR family members, in human primary cells. Progression to colon metastasis in patients has been suggested to be linked to the presence of higher LPS in mucosal tissues (21). To test whether LPS treatment affected expression of NLRC4 in human immune cells, we stimulated primary monocytes and macrophages in vitro and found that NLRC4 gene expression, along with that of its adaptor NAIP required for pathogen sensing, was dramatically reduced by LPS treatment in these cells (Supplemental Figure 18A). Strikingly, such decrease was not observed for other NLR family members NLRP3 and NLRP1 (Supplemental Figure 18B), nor for the inflammasome gene CASP1 (Supplemental Figure 18C). The transcription factor IRF8 (which can control NAIP and NLRC4 gene expression in mice) (22) was rather increased by LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 18C), thereby suggesting another mechanism of repression independent of IRF8. Therefore, the presence of LPS-expressing bacteria may provide a mechanistic link between the loss of NLRC4 protein expression in CRC patient tissues and metastatic progression. Indeed, increasing evidence suggests that bacterial infection not only promotes carcinogenesis but also affects metastatic progression and organ selectivity through modification of the microenvironment at primary and secondary tumor sites (as reviewed in ref. 23).