SELENOP modifies sporadic colorectal carcinogenesis and WNT signaling activity through LRP5/6 interactions

SELENOP is predominantly expressed by differentiated epithelial cells in the normal colon and small intestine epithelium. We first profiled the selenotranscriptome in WT mouse small intestine and colon epithelial isolates by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR). Selenop was the most abundant selenoprotein mRNA in the small intestine epithelium (Figure 1A), in agreement with prior measurements of selenoprotein mRNA levels in whole small intestine tissue (23). Selenop was one of several highly expressed selenoprotein mRNAs, including selenoprotein F (Selenof), glutathione peroxidase 1 (Gpx1), and glutathione peroxidase 2 (Gpx2), in the small intestine and colon epithelium (Figure 1A). Additionally, we confirmed GPX1 (Supplemental Figure 1A) and GPX2 (Supplemental Figure 1B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165988DS1) protein expression in these tissues (for Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). We observed similar selenotranscript expression patterns in the Gut Cell Atlas scRNA-Seq data set (24) generated from normal human colon and small intestine epithelium (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 SELENOP is predominantly expressed by differentiated epithelial cells in the normal colon and small intestine epithelium. (A) RT-qPCR of mouse colon and small intestine (sm. int.) epithelial isolates for selenoproteins. n = 4 mice. (B) RNAscope of mouse colon and small intestine for Selenop. Representative images of colon (original magnification, ×20) and/or small intestine (original magnification, ×10). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) RNAscope of human colon for SELENOP. Representative images (original magnification, ×20). Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Gut Cell Atlas scRNA-Seq data from human colon and small intestine epithelium queried for SELENOP. EC, enterochromaffin; EEC, enteroendocrine; TA, transit-amplifying. n = 6 donors. (E) ELISA of conditioned media from human enteroids treated with the indicated media for SELENOP. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM. EC, enterochromaffin cell; EEC, enteroendocrine cell; M; microfold; M/X, MLN+GHRL+; TA, transit-amplifying.

When we performed RNA ISH on WT mouse tissues with a validated Selenop RNAscope probe (Supplemental Figure 3), we predominantly detected Selenop in differentiated epithelial cells of the villi and crypts, as well as in stromal cells (Figure 1B). We observed a similar pattern of SELENOP expression in human colon tissues (Figure 1C). Together, these findings complement previously described SELENOP expression patterns in mouse and human colon tissues (25). In the Gut Cell Atlas scRNA-Seq data set (24), SELENOP was moderately to highly expressed throughout enterocyte and colonocyte populations, as well as in subsets of proximal progenitor, Paneth, goblet, and enteroendocrine cells (Figure 1D). To corroborate these observations, we subjected human small intestinal organoids (“enteroids”) to established directed differentiation protocols (26) and then measured SELENOP protein levels by ELISA. Indeed, we found that SELENOP protein was highly expressed among enteroids differentiated toward enterocytes, goblet cells, or Paneth cells (Figure 1E). We observed similar trends in SELENOP transcript expression in enteroids skewed toward the enterocyte, goblet cell, or Paneth cell lineages (Supplemental Figure 4).

SELENOP expression progressively increases throughout conventional colorectal carcinogenesis. We next evaluated SELENOP expression in colorectal polyps and cancers. For these analyses, we used a previously published scRNA-Seq data set of conventional adenomas (adenoma-specific cells [ASCs]), serrated polyps (serrated-specific cells [SSCs]), microsatellite stable (MSS) cancers, and microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H) cancers (27). Stem and absorptive cells are thought to represent the tumor-initiating cell types for conventional adenomas and serrated polyps, respectively, that can lead to MSS and MSI-H cancers (27). Here, we observed high SELENOP expression in subsets of ASCs, SSCs, and MSS cancer cells (Figure 2A). Moreover, in ASCs and MSS cancer cells, SELENOP expression was weakly correlated (r = 0.44, P = 0.01) with inferred stemness, as derived from Cellular Trajectory Reconstruction Analysis Using Gene Counts and Expression (CytoTRACE) analysis that computationally predicts cellular differentiation states from scRNA-Seq data (28) (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 SELENOP expression progressively increases throughout conventional colorectal carcinogenesis. (A and B) scRNA-seq data from human colorectal polyps and cancers. (A) SELENOP expression in cell clusters. n = 62 polyps; n = 7 cancers; n = 149,116 cells. UMAP, uniform manifold approximation and projection. (B) SELENOP expression versus stemness inferred from CytoTRACE analysis. n = 29 polyps; n = 5 cancers. (C) scRNA-Seq data from human colorectal polyps or cancers and normal colon tissues (27). SELENOP expression by cell type. AD, adenoma. n = 34 normal samples; n = 29 polyps; n = 5 cancers. (D) scRNA-Seq data from human colorectal cancers (27, 30). SELENOP expression by tumor type. MMR-d, mismatch repair deficient; MMR-p, mismatch repair proficient. n = 2 MSI-H cancers; n = 5 MSS cancers (left); n = 32 MMR-d cancers; n = 28 MMR-p cancers (right). ****P < 0.0001, by Spearman’s rank correlation (B), Kruskal-Wallis test with a 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test (C), and 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test (D). Data are displayed as the mean ± SD.

When we integrated this data set with its corresponding patient-matched normal tissue data sets (Supplemental Figure 5A), we observed increases in SELENOP expression from normal crypt stem cells to ASCs to MSS cancer cells (Figure 2C). Similarly, in a single-nucleus RNA-Seq (snRNA-Seq) data set generated from patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) and from non-FAP patients (29) (Supplemental Figure 5B), SELENOP expression was greater in adenocarcinomas than in polyps or unaffected stem cells (Supplemental Figure 5C). We also noted higher SELENOP expression in SSCs than in absorptive cells; however, SELENOP expression did not differ between absorptive cells and MSI-H cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 5D). Although SELENOP expression levels did not differ (P = 0.263) between MSS and MSI-H cancers in this particular data set (27) (Figure 2A and Figure 2D), SELENOP expression was greater in mismatch repair–proficient (MMR-proficient) than MMR-deficient cancers in another scRNA-Seq data set (30) (Figure 2D), and this correlated with the proportion of stem-like cells present in each cancer type. Overall, these results suggest that upregulation of SELENOP expression throughout conventional colorectal carcinogenesis occurs as a function of stemness.

Selenop KO decreases colon tumor incidence and size in Apc-dependent tumorigenesis. Since SELENOP upregulation correlated with the conventional adenoma-carcinoma sequence, we hypothesized that SELENOP deficiency would reduce stem cell–driven colorectal tumorigenesis. To model this, we crossed Selenop–/– mice (31) onto the Lrig1-CreERT2/+ Apcfl/+ genetic background (32). Importantly, these mice were maintained on a defined, selenium-supplemented diet (1.0 mg selenium/kg) to control for micronutrient variations among different lots of standard chow (33) and avert the neurological dysfunction observed in Selenop–/– mice (34). The tamoxifen-inducible Lrig1-CreERT2 driver facilitates the loss of 1 Apc allele in leucine-rich repeats and immunoglobulin-like domains 1–positive (Lrig1-positive) intestinal epithelial stem cells, and Apc loss of heterozygosity occurs in this model as in human CRC (35). Tamoxifen-induced Lrig1-CreERT2/+ Apcfl/+ Selenop+/+, Selenop+/–, and Selenop–/– cohorts (hereafter referred to as ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+, Selenop+/–, and Selenop–/– mice) were monitored for tumor formation via colonoscopy and euthanized after 100 days (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Selenop KO decreases colon tumor incidence and size in Apc-dependent tumorigenesis. (A) Schematic of murine tumorigenesis protocol. TAM, tamoxifen. (B) Colon tumor incidence, (C) colon tumor volume, (D) cumulative survival, (E) colon tumor numbers, (F) colon tumor dysplasia scores (HGD, high-grade dysplasia, LGD, low-grade dysplasia), and (G) histology of colon tumors from ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ (n = 9), Selenop+/– (n = 10), and Selenop–/– (n = 8) mice. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by Freeman-Halton test (B and F), Kruskal-Wallis test (C and E) with 2-sided Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (C), and log-rank test (D).

In the colon, we observed decreased tumor incidence (Figure 3B) and volume (Figure 3C) in ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– mice as compared with ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ or Selenop+/– mice, despite similar survival rates (Figure 3D), numbers (Figure 3E), and dysplasia severity (Figure 3, F and G). Similarly, in the small intestine, we observed decreased tumor areas (Supplemental Figure 6A) in ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– mice as compared with ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ or Selenop+/– mice, despite similar incidence rates (Supplemental Figure 6B), numbers (Supplemental Figure 6C), and dysplasia severity (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Altogether, these results propound tumor-promotive roles for SELENOP in Apc-dependent tumorigenesis.

Selenop KO decreases tumoroid-forming capacity and WNT target gene expression. To interrogate these phenotypes further, we established tumor organoids (“tumoroids”) from ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ and Selenop–/– adenomas. Since ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– mice developed smaller colon tumors than did ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ mice in vivo, we hypothesized that ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– tumoroids would exhibit defects in organoid formation ex vivo. To test this, we dissociated ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ and Selenop–/– tumoroids, plated equivalent cell numbers, imaged them after 5 days (Figure 4A), and quantified the viable tumoroids (Figure 4B). Indeed, ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– tumoroids showed lower single-cell plating efficiency than did ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ tumoroids (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Selenop KO decreases tumoroid-forming capacity and WNT target gene expression. (A and B) ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ or Selenop–/– tumoroids 5 days after enzymatic dissociation. (A) Representative ×10 tile scans. (B) Visible tumoroids per low-powered field (LPF). (C–E) RT-qPCR for (C) Axin2, (D) Lgr5, and (E) Sox9 of ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ or Selenop–/– tumoroids. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments with 2 mice per genotype. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-sided, unpaired t test. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

As untransformed intestinal crypts require exogenous WNT stimulation to form organoids ex vivo (36), we hypothesized that ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– tumoroids would exhibit lower WNT activity than ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ tumoroids. In fact, ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– tumoroids had lower levels of the WNT target genes Axin2, leucine-rich repeat-containing GPCR (Lgr5), and sex-determining region Y-box transcription factor 9 (Sox9) than Selenop+/+ tumoroids (Figure 4, C–E). Thus, ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– tumoroids recapitulated aspects of the tumor phenotypes observed in ApcΔIE/+ Selenop–/– mice.

SELENOP restoration increases tumoroid-forming capacity and WNT target gene expression. As Selenop deficiency dampened WNT tone in tumoroids, we hypothesized that SELENOP restoration would reverse this phenotype. To investigate this, we transduced ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+ tumoroids, in which Selenop expression was substantially downregulated (Supplemental Figure 7), with a nuclease-deficient Cas9 (dCas9) fused to a transcriptional activator (VP64) and nontarget or Selenop promoter–targeted sgRNAs, to drive Selenop transcription from the endogenous locus (Figure 5A). When we dissociated and plated ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+-dCas9-VP64-NONTARGET and SELENOP tumoroids as single cells, more SELENOP-overexpressing cells formed tumoroids after 5 days, as compared with control cells (Figure 5, B and C). As we and others have reported that additional WNT stimulation increased tumoroid growth even after Apc loss of function (21, 22), we also measured levels of WNT target transcripts by RT-qPCR. Here, SELENOP-overexpressing tumoroids displayed higher Axin2, Lgr5, and Sox9 transcript levels than did control tumoroids (Figure 5, D–F). Altogether, these results demonstrate that SELENOP overexpression rescued the effects of Selenop deficiency on tumoroid-forming capacity and WNT target gene expression.

Figure 5 SELENOP restoration increases tumoroid-forming capacity and WNT target gene expression. (A) RT-qPCR for Selenop of ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+-dCas9-VP64-NONTARGET or SELENOP tumoroids. (B and C) ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+-dCas9-VP64-NONTARGET or SELENOP tumoroids 5 days after enzymatic dissociation. (B) Representative ×10 tile scans. (C) Visible tumoroids per LPF. (D–F) RT-qPCR for (D) Axin2, (E) Lgr5, and (F) Sox9 in ApcΔIE/+ Selenop+/+-dCas9-VP64-NONTARGET or SELENOP tumoroids. Data were pooled from 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-sided, paired t test. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

SELENOP increases WNT target gene expression in human tumoroids. Additionally, we tested the effects of SELENOP treatment on WNT target gene expression in human tumoroid lines established from patients with stage II/III CRC (Supplemental Table 6). Although WNT target transcript levels differed among tumoroid lines, treatment with purified human SELENOP increased SOX9 levels in lines 32385, 35349, and 40299; LGR5 levels in line 35349; and AXIN2 levels in line 40299 (Supplemental Figure 8). Thus, SELENOP also amplified WNT signaling activity in human CRC tumoroids.

SELENOP increases canonical WNT signaling activity in noncancer and colon cancer cell lines. As SELENOP under- and overexpression in tumoroids decreased and increased WNT target gene expression, respectively, we hypothesized that SELENOP might directly amplify WNT signaling activity. To investigate this, we used 293 Super TOPFlash (STF) cells, which stably express a luciferase reporter of β-catenin/TCF/LEF-mediated transcription that serves as a direct readout of canonical WNT signaling activity (37). In 293 STF cells, combinatorial treatment with SELENOP and WNT3A increased TOPFlash activity to a greater extent than did treatment with WNT3A alone (Figure 6A). As 293 STF cells are a noncancer cell line, we subsequently generated RKO (human colon adenocarcinoma) STF cells to confirm this observation and contextualize these findings in CRC. Importantly, RKO cells possess both WT APC and β-catenin and, as such, display intact WNT signaling (38). Similarly, exogenous SELENOP amplified WNT3A-induced TOPFlash activity in RKO STF cells (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 SELENOP increases canonical WNT signaling activity in noncancer and colon cancer cell lines. (A and B) TOPFlash activity of (A) 293 STF and (B) RKO STF cells treated or not with rhWNT3A and the indicated concentrations of hSELENOP. (C) ELISA for SELENOP of 293 STF-mCherry or hSELENOP conditioned media. (D) TOPFlash activity of 293 STF-mCherry or hSELENOP cells treated or not with rhWNT3A. hSE, hSELENOP; mCh, mCherry. (E) ELISA for SELENOP of RKO-dCas9-VPR-NONTARGET or SELENOP conditioned media. (F) TOPFlash activity of RKO-dCas9-VPR-NONTARGET (NT) or SELENOP (SP) cells treated or not with rhWNT3A. (G) RT-qPCR for Selenop of MC38-dCas9-VPR-NONTARGET or SELENOP cells. (H) TOPFlash activity of MC38-dCas9-VPR-NONTARGET or SELENOP cells treated or not with rmWNT3A. Data were pooled from 3–4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with 2-sided Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (A and B), 2-sided, paired t test (C, E, and G), and 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with 2-sided Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D, F, and H). Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

As SELENOP is a secreted protein, we hypothesized that secreted SELENOP would increase WNT signaling by an autocrine and/or paracrine mechanism. Indeed, lentiviral SELENOP overexpression in 293 STF cells (Figure 6C) promoted WNT3A-induced TOPFlash activity (Figure 6D). Similarly, CRISPR activation–mediated (CRISPRa-mediated) SELENOP overexpression in RKO cells (Figure 6E) or MC38 (mouse colon adenocarcinoma) cells (Figure 6G) augmented WNT3A-induced TOPFlash activity (Figure 6F, Figure 6H). Overall, it appears that exogenous or endogenous SELENOP augmented canonical WNT signaling.

SELENOP interacts with LRP6. We next interrogated the mechanism by which SELENOP increased canonical WNT signaling. Interestingly, exogenous SELENOP increased TOPFlash activity even after APC knockdown in 293 STF cells (Supplemental Figure 9; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). As WNTs bind LRP5/6 and FZD coreceptors to activate WNT signaling (39), while SELENOP binds tissue-specific LRP1, LRP2, or LRP8 receptors for receptor-mediated endocytosis (12, 15, 16, 40, 41), we hypothesized that SELENOP modifies WNT signaling through interactions with LRP5/6. To test this hypothesis, we used 293T cells that stably expressed FLAG-tagged endogenous LRP6, and we observed that SELENOP co-immunoprecipitated with FLAG-LRP6 in these cells (Figure 7A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). We confirmed the SELENOP-LRP6 interaction by proximity ligation assay in 293T cells transfected with FLAG-tagged mouse LRP6 (FLAG-mLRP6) and V5-tagged mouse SELENOP (V5-mSELENOP) overexpression constructs (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 7 SELENOP interacts with LRP6. (A) Western blot for FLAG and SELENOP of FLAG IPs from 293T or 293T-FLAG-LRP6 cells. (B) Western blot for FLAG and SELENOP of FLAG IPs from 293T or 293T-FLAG-LRP6 cells treated or not with sodium chlorate (NaClO 3 ). (C) Western blot for FLAG and SELENOP of FLAG IPs from 293T or 293T-FLAG-LRP6 cells treated or not with heparin. (D) Western blot for LRP6, Na+/K+-ATPase (plasma membrane loading control), and β-tubulin (whole-cell loading control) of cell-surface biotinylation and isolation from 293T cells treated or not with SELENOP-conditioned media. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

As SELENOP is widely thought to bind heparan sulfate proteoglycans (HSPGs) (42), and HSPGs deliver WNT modulators and ligands to LRP5/6 (43), we hypothesized that HSPGs facilitate SELENOP-LRP6 interactions. Surprisingly, inhibition of HSPG synthesis (via sodium chlorate [NaClO 3 ] treatment) markedly enhanced co-IP of SELENOP and FLAG-LRP6 in 293T-FLAG-LRP6 cells (Figure 7B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Conversely, treatment with heparin prevented SELENOP and FLAG-LRP6 co-IP in these cells (Figure 7C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Furthermore, we investigated whether SELENOP accelerates LRP5/6 recycling to potentiate WNT signaling. We tested this hypothesis through biotinylation and isolation of cell-surface proteins with and without SELENOP treatment. Indeed, we found that SELENOP decreased cell-surface LRP6 levels (Figure 7D; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Thus, SELENOP interacted with LRP6 (unless sequestered by HSPGs), promoted LRP6 internalization, and thus amplified WNT signaling.

SELENOPU258-U299 mediates SELENOP-LRP5/6 interactions and SELENOP-induced WNT signaling augmentation. We next mapped the SELENOP-LRP6 interaction on SELENOP using FLAG-mLRP6 and mSELENOP overexpression constructs truncated (t) at SELENOP’s third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, or ninth selenocysteine (U) (Figure 8A). As expected, full-length mSELENOP co-immunoprecipitated with FLAG-mLRP6 in 293T cells. Interestingly, only truncation at SELENOP’s third selenocysteine uncoupled the SELENOP-LRP6 interaction (Figure 8B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). To further refine the LRP6 interaction domain on SELENOP, we generated V5-mSELENOP overexpression constructs truncated (t) at SELENOP’s first, second, third, or fourth selenocysteine (U) (Figure 8C). Both full-length and tU4 V5-mSELENOP co-immunoprecipitated with FLAG-mLRP6 in 293T cells; however, truncation at SELENOP’s first, second, or third selenocysteine uncoupled this interaction (Figure 8D; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

Figure 8 Longer SELENOP isoforms interact with LRP6. (A) Schematic of mouse SELENOP truncation (t) constructs. (B) Western blot for LRP6 and SELENOP of FLAG IPs from 293T cells cotransfected with FLAG-mLRP6 and full-length or truncated (at selenocysteine [U] number) mSELENOP. (C) Schematic of V5-tagged mouse SELENOP truncation constructs. (D) Western blot for LRP6 and V5 of FLAG IPs from 293T cells cotransfected with FLAG-mLRP6 and full-length or truncated (at U number) V5-mSELENOP. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. F, full-length; HBS, heparin-binding site; His-rich, histidine-rich region; LRP8 BS, LRP8-binding site.

We next generated V5-mSELENOP overexpression constructs with sequential, approximately 10 aa deletions (Δ) between SELENOP’s third (U258) and fourth (U299) selenocysteines, or 42 aa deletions (Δ) from U258 to U299 (Figure 9A). Interestingly, full-length, Δ258-267, Δ268-277, Δ278-287, and Δ288-299 V5-mSELENOP all co-immunoprecipitated with FLAG-mLRP6. Only deletion of the entire region from U258 to U299 uncoupled the SELENOP-LRP6 interaction (Figure 9B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). As LRP6 and LRP5 share approximately 70% sequence identity (44), we hypothesized that SELENOP interacts with LRP5 through its U258-U299 domain. Indeed, we found that full-length, but not Δ258-299 V5-mSELENOP, co-immunoprecipitated with FLAG-mLRP5 (Supplemental Figure 11; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

Figure 9 SELENOPU258–U299 mediates the SELENOP-LRP6 interaction and SELENOP-induced WNT signaling augmentation. (A) Schematic of V5-tagged mouse SELENOP deletion constructs. ΔA, Δ258-267; ΔB, Δ268-277; ΔC, Δ278-287; ΔD, Δ288-299; ΔE, Δ258-299. (B) Western blot for LRP6 and V5 of FLAG IPs from 293T cells cotransfected with FLAG-mLRP6 and full-length or mutant (A–E) V5-mSELENOP. (C) Western blot for V5 and (D) TOPFlash activity of YAMC STF cells transduced with full-length or LRP5/6-uncoupling (E) V5-mSELENOP. Representative (B and C) or pooled (D) data from 3–4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with 2-sided Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

To test our hypothesis that SELENOP increases canonical WNT signaling activity through these specific LRP5/6 interactions, we performed TOPFlash assays on YAMC (immortalized mouse colon) STF cells transduced with full-length or LRP5/6-uncoupling (Δ258-299) V5-mSELENOP overexpression constructs (Figure 9C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). As expected, overexpression of full-length V5-mSELENOP increased WNT3A-induced TOPFlash activity; however, overexpression of LRP5/6-uncoupling V5-mSELENOP decreased this effect (Figure 9D). Altogether, these results indicate that SELENOPU258-U299 mediates SELENOP-LRP5/6 interactions to promote WNT signaling activity.