The selenoprotein P–LRP5/6–WNT3A complex promotes tumorigenesis in sporadic colorectal cancer

Selenium is an essential trace element that is incorporated into several proteins (25 in humans and 24 in mice) as selenocysteine (Sec), which is also known as the 21st amino acid. Selenoprotein synthesis machinery requires Sec-tRNASec, a specialized elongation factor (EFSec), and Sec insertion sequence (SECIS) binding protein 2 (SBP2). SBP2 recognizes SECIS, which forms a unique secondary hairpin loop structure in the 3′-UTR of the mRNA, and cotranslationally incorporates Sec at the penultimate UGA codon (1). A rare heterozygous mutation within SBP2 was reportedly linked to selenoprotein deficiency and multisystem dysfunction, including ileocolonic inflammation (2). Studies in mouse models of azoxymethane-induced (AOM-induced) colon cancer and selenoprotein gene deletion studies further suggest that selenoproteins play a pivotal role in maintaining gut homeostasis (3). Selenoproteins, glutathione peroxidases (GPXs), selenoprotein F (SELENOF), and selenoprotein P (SePP1, also known as SELENOP) have been extensively studied for their role in chronic intestinal inflammation, including colorectal tumorigenesis (4–6). Whereas SELENOP is a plasma selenoprotein secreted by the liver and also expressed in cells of the small intestine and colon, GPX2 and SELENOF are intracellular proteins. Deletion of gastrointestinal glutathione peroxidase 2 (Gpx2), normally expressed at the crypt base, protects mice from AOM-induced inflammation CRC (7), while a similar reduction in aberrant crypt foci (ACF) is also seen in SelenoF-KO mice (5). Interestingly, this finding was also recapitulated in experiments in which selenoprotein expression was genetically impaired upon mutation of tRNASec (3). However, heterozygous SelenoP-KO mice develop more ACFs upon AOM/dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) treatment, suggesting an opposite trend. Notably, in global SelenoP-KO mice, a decrease in tumor numbers has been attributed to exacerbation of oxidative stress and cytotoxicity (8). These studies also suggest the presence of a distinct SELENOP pool in the intestinal epithelial cells that could contribute to localized selenoprotein expression that perhaps affects tumorigenesis.

In this issue of the JCI, Pilat et al. conducted selenotranscriptome analyses of normal WT mouse small intestine and colon epithelial cells that corroborated the high levels of expression of Selenop (and a few other selenoproteins) seen in the Gut Cell Atlas scRNA-Seq of normal human colon and small intestine epithelium (9). Consistent with this observation, human small intestinal organoids (enteroids) indicated high levels of SELENOP expression, particularly in those enteroids that were differentiated toward enterocytes, goblet cells, or Paneth cells. Findings from the Cellular Trajectory Reconstruction Analysis Using Gene Counts and Expression (CytoTRACE) showed that SELENOP expression progressively increased from baseline in normal crypt stem cells to elevated levels in adenoma-specific cells and even higher levels in microsatellite-stable (MSS) cancers. These results suggest that upregulation of SELENOP expression throughout conventional CRC is a function of stemness. Furthermore, crossing Selenop-KO mice (maintained on a selenium-supplemented diet) with a mouse model that mimics loss of the tumor suppressor gene adenomatous polyposis coli (Apc), as in human CRC, decreased colon tumor incidence and area in the mice, despite similar survival and dysplasia severity. Clearly, these data indicate a tumor-promotive role for SELENOP in Apc-dependent tumorigenesis (Figure 1).

Figure 1 SELENOP increases canonical WNT signaling to promote Apc-dependent tumorigenesis in the intestine. Loss of the tumor suppressor gene Apc results in activation of WNT signaling. Increased expression of SELENOP throughout the progression from conventional adenomas to carcinoma drives carcinogenesis in sporadic CRC. A 42 amino acid domain in SELENOP situated between the third and fourth Sec residues activates canonical WNT signaling via direct interaction with WNT3A and its coreceptor LRP5/6 to increase β-catenin–dependent expression of protumorigenic genes. Notably, treatment with heparin can prevent the interaction between SELENOP and LRP5/6.

SELENOP, beyond serving as a protein involved in selenium-transport from the liver to extrahepatic sites, takes up selenium from the plasma or from locally secreted sources in the gut through endocytosis by LDL receptor–related proteins (LRPs) (10). LRP1, LRP2 (Megalin), and LRP8 (ApoER2), are expressed in a tissue- and cell-specific manner. Interestingly, LRP1, -2, and -8 are not expressed at high levels in the small intestine and colon, suggesting the likelihood that other proteins serve the same function. On the basis of these data, Pilat and colleagues postulated that LRP5 and -6 (LRP5/6), which share approximately 70% sequence identity, could serve as receptors for SELENOP in the gut. Elegant use of a proximity ligation assay in 293T cells along with classical immunoprecipitation experiments confirmed the interaction between SELENOP and LRP6. Furthermore, Pilat et al. meticulously mapped the interaction domain to the area between the third and fourth Secs in SELENOP. This domain was critical in the interaction with either LRP5 or LRP6. The authors proposed that such an interaction would internalize SELENOP to amplify the WNT signaling activity in human CRC tumoroids. Notably, cells treated with purified human SELENOP protein increased WNT-dependent target gene expression, thus supporting this theory. Furthermore, SELENOP overexpression rescued the tumoroid-forming capacity and WNT target gene expression in SELENOP-deficient tumoroids (9).