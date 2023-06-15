Gene therapy ameliorates spontaneous seizures associated with cortical neuron loss in a Cln2R207X mouse model

Electroencephalography monitoring reveals a pronounced seizure phenotype in Cln2R207X mice. Considering the clinical importance of epilepsy in patients with CLN2 disease (5–7), we first performed long-term simultaneous video electroencephalography (EEG) recordings to investigate whether Cln2R207X mice develop any seizure-related activity and how this may relate to their premature death. WT control mice showed normal EEG background activity consisting of mixed background EEG frequencies and no epileptiform activity (Figure 1A). At 10 weeks of age, Cln2R207X mice exhibited a similar EEG background compared to WT mice, but at approximately 12 weeks of age, Cln2R207X mice started to display interictal epileptiform spikes and spike bursts superimposed on a mostly normal background (Figure 1A). A progressive increase in background spiking and clustering of spike bursts occurred over the 12- to 14-week period in Cln2R207X mice, resulting in generalized EEG slowing, frequent spiking, bursting, and often burst suppression activity by 16 weeks of age (Figure 1A). There was no evident behavioral correlate, such as freezing or myoclonic seizures, with this interictal epileptiform activity. Starting at 14 weeks of age, Cln2R207X mice developed stereotypical spontaneous electrographic seizures involving a sudden tonic spike discharge, which evolved in frequency and amplitude (Figure 1A). These EEG-recorded seizures were always accompanied by video recorded clinical seizures. These clinical seizures were typically characterized by head bobbing, rearing with forelimb clonus, intermittent tail stiffening and flicking, and occasional generalized convulsive activity that did not change their presentation with disease progression (Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165908DS1). Further analysis of the temporal relationship between seizure activity and death revealed that 50% of Cln2R207X mice died after a single seizure or no more than 3 seizures (5/10 mice). A further 20% of mice died after a series of 5–10 individual seizure events spaced over several days (2/10 mice), and 20% of mice died after a closely spaced burst of 15–20 seizure events within 1 week (2/10 mice), with 1 mouse apparently dying in the absence of seizure activity (Figure 1B). Notably, 70% of Cln2R207X mice died within 3 minutes of their last seizure (Table 1 and Supplemental Video 1). These spontaneous seizures were present in 90% of Cln2R207X mice, with a median age at onset of 15 weeks (Figure 1C). Spontaneous seizures lasted an average of 34.5 seconds and did not differ significantly in duration with disease progression (Figure 1D). In contrast, the frequency of interictal spikes in Cln2R207X mice increased over time, being significantly greater at 20 weeks of age compared with younger ages, between 11 and 14 weeks (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Cln2R207X mice show a pronounced seizure phenotype. Electroencephalography (EEG) recording reveals epileptiform interictal abnormalities and spontaneous seizures in Cln2R207X mice. (A) Representative EEG traces at different time points in WT and Cln2R207X mice. (B) Time course of spontaneous seizures (red dots) and deaths (black Xs) in individual Cln2R207X mice. (C) Percentage of mice displaying spontaneous seizures up to 20 weeks in WT (n = 2) and Cln2R207X mice (n = 10), with a median age at onset of 15 weeks. (D) Average duration of spontaneous seizures in Cln2R207X mice at each age (in weeks). The overall average seizure duration across all ages was 34.5 seconds. There was no significant difference in seizure duration between Cln2R207X mice of different ages. (E) Average frequency of interictal spikes at each age (in weeks). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 10 Cln2R207X mice).

Table 1 Interval between the last seizure and death in Cln2R207X mice

Late-onset gait abnormalities in Cln2R207X mice. Gait disturbances are another major symptom of CLN2 disease and are used to evaluate disease progression in patients (24, 25). Gait abnormalities in Cln2-knockout mice have only been previously documented at disease end stage using rudimentary footprint analysis (21). Here, we quantified the nature and progression of gait abnormalities in Cln2R207X mice using the CatWalk XT apparatus, at monthly intervals alongside age-matched WT controls. Our data revealed that Cln2R207X mice exhibited significantly shorter average stride length and average swing duration at 4 months and spent more time supporting themselves on 3 and 4 feet from 3–4 months (Figure 2), suggesting a late onset of locomotor deficits. Nevertheless, many other gait parameters, including average body speed, cadence, average stand time, and average step cycle time, were not significantly altered in Cln2R207X mice (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Cln2R207X mice show late-onset gait abnormalities. CatWalk XT gait analysis reveals significantly shorter average stride length and average swing duration at 4 months and higher proportion of steps supported by 3 or 4 feet at 3–4 months in Cln2R207X mice (red lines) compared with age-matched WT control mice (blue lines). Other parameters, including average body speed, cadence, average stand time, and average step cycle time, showed no significant change between genotypes. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 10 mice per group).

Pyramidal neuron loss occurs in the forebrain of Cln2R207X mice before the spinal cord. To explore the etiology of these newly defined seizure phenotypes and gait abnormalities in Cln2R207X mice, we investigated the onset and progression of neuron loss in the thalamocortical system and spinal cord using unbiased stereological methods. Significant loss of Nissl-stained pyramidal neurons within primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF) layer V was first present in Cln2R207X mice at 3 months and within ventral posterior nuclei of thalamus (VPM/VPL) only at 4 months of age (Figure 3A). There were also alterations in the morphology of surviving neurons, which often appeared distended with storage material (Supplemental Figure 1A). A significant loss of spinal cord dorsal horn neurons in layer III-V was present only in Cln2R207X mice at 4 months, with no significant loss of neurons in the ventral horn (layer VI-IX) at any age (Figure 3A). In contrast, no significant changes were observed in cornu ammonis subfield 1 (CA1) hippocampal neurons (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 3 Cln2R207X mice show cortical Nissl-stained pyramidal neuron loss and marked GABAergic interneuron loss. (A) Unbiased stereological counts reveal significant loss of Nissl-stained neurons in layer V of primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF) from 3 months and in ventral posterior thalamic nuclei (VPM/VPL) and lumbar spinal dorsal horn (DH) at 4 months in Cln2R207X mice (red bars) versus age-matched WT control mice (blue bars) but no significant difference between genotypes in lumbar spinal cord ventral horn (VH). (B) Immunoperoxidase staining for parvalbumin (PV), calbindin (CB), somatostatin (SOM), and calretinin (CR) shows fewer interneurons positive for these markers in S1BF of Cln2R207X mice versus WT mice at 4 months. Scale bar: 200 μm. (C) Stereological counts reveal significant loss of PV-, CB-, and SOM-positive S1BF neurons in Cln2R207X mice (red bars) versus WT mice (blue bars) from 2 months, of PV-positive interneurons in thalamic reticular nucleus (Rt) from 3 months, and of CR-positive interneurons in S1BF at both 1 and 4 months in Cln2R207X mice. Loss of SOM-positive interneurons in the hippocampal hilus of Cln2R207X mice was significant only at 3 months. (D) Fewer GABA+ (green) and NeuN+ (red) neurons in S1BF of Cln2R207X mice at 3 months versus age-matched WT mice. Insets are higher magnification views from layer II/III. Scale bars: 200 μm, 100 μm (insets). (E) Decreased immunoreactivity for PV (green) and glutamate decarboxylase 67 (GAD67) (red) terminals and fibers, especially within S1BF layers II/III in Cln2R207X mice at 3 months, with higher power confocal images from layers II/III (right of each column). Scale bars: 20 μm (right), 200 μm (left). Dots represent values from individual animals. Values are mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, multiple t test with Holm-Šídák correction (A and C).

Loss of GABAergic interneurons and other cortical neurons. GABA-expressing interneuron dysfunction and loss have been linked to epileptogenesis (26, 27). To determine the relationship between altered EEG activity and potential interneuron loss, we stained Cln2R207X forebrain sections for calcium-binding proteins or neuropeptides expressed predominantly by interneuron populations, including parvalbumin (PV), calretinin (CR), and somatostatin (SOM). We also stained for calbindin (CB), which is expressed principally by interneurons but also by some excitatory cortical neurons (28). There was a progressive decline in the number of PV-, CB-, and SOM-positive interneurons in Cln2R207X mice as early as 2 months in S1BF and PV-positive interneurons from 3 months in the thalamic reticular nucleus (Rt), which receives excitatory inputs from both corticothalamic and thalamocortical neurons (29) (Figure 3, B and C). Immunostaining for GABA revealed fewer GABA+NeuN+ neurons in S1BF of Cln2R207X mice at 3 months compared with age-matched WT mice (Figure 3D). The distribution of PV-positive fibers and terminals within S1BF of Cln2R207X mice was drastically diminished within layer II/III of S1BF as early as 3 months (Figure 3E). This layer-specific effect on PV terminals within S1BF was precisely mirrored in the same sections simultaneously stained for GAD67, an enzyme that metabolizes glutamate into GABA (Figure 3E). To investigate the percentage of cortical CB-positive neurons that are GABAergic and to assess whether this is affected by disease, we also co-immunostained brain sections from 4-month-old mice for GABA and CB. Our analysis revealed that the expression of GABA in CB-positive neurons within S1BF was layer specific, varying from approximately 1% in layer IV to 40% in layers V and VI, which did not significantly differ between WT and Cln2R207X mice (Supplemental Figure 1C), suggesting that CB-positive excitatory neurons are also affected in Cln2R207X mice. The number of CR-positive interneurons was also significantly reduced in Cln2R207X mice at 1 and 4 months (Figure 3B), suggesting both developmental and degenerative changes in CR-positive interneurons. In contrast, only minimal changes were observed in the number of any interneuron population within the hippocampus of Cln2R207X mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

To investigate potential effects upon neurotransmitter levels, we quantified concentrations of glutamate, glutamine, and GABA using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) in Cln2R207X cortices at 3 months, immediately before the onset of spontaneous seizures (Figure 1C). There were no significant changes in the cortical concentrations of these neurotransmitters between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Early and widespread storage material accumulation in the CNS of Cln2R207X mice. Storage material accumulation is a characteristic CNS neuropathological hallmark of the NCLs (10, 11). Thresholding analysis of immunostaining for subunit c of mitochondrial ATPase (SCMAS), a major protein component of this storage material in CLN2 disease (30), revealed a significant increase in SCMAS immunoreactivity at 1 month in all regions of the Cln2R207X CNS (Figure 4, A and B). Analyzing neonatal Cln2R207X brains and spinal cords revealed that a pronounced and significant accumulation of SCMAS within most CNS regions was already present at postnatal day 1 (P1) (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Cln2R207X mice show early widespread lysosomal storage material accumulation across the CNS. (A) Immunostaining for subunit c of mitochondrial ATP synthase (SCMAS, green) reveals the widespread increase in SCMAS accumulation in the primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF), ventral posterior nuclei of thalamus (VPM/VPL), and lumbar spinal ventral horn (VH) in Cln2R207X mice compared with WT control mice as early as neonatal P1. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of SCMAS immunoreactivity via thresholding image analysis in the same brain regions verifies the early onset of SCMAS accumulation across many CNS regions in Cln2R207X mice (red bars) compared with age-matched WT control mice (blue bars). Dots represent values from individual animals. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, multiple t test with Holm-Šídák correction. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group).

Localized early microglial activation precedes astrogliosis in the Cln2R207X mouse. Microglial activation and astrogliosis are both key neuropathological hallmarks of the NCLs and are especially pronounced within the thalamocortical system (10, 31) but have been documented only at disease end stage in Cln2R207X mouse brains (23). Therefore, we immunostained brain and spinal sections of Cln2R207X mice throughout disease progression for multiple markers of microglial activation (CD68) and astrogliosis. Thresholding image analysis revealed that localized CD68-positive microglial activation started within the primary motor (M1), somatosensory (S1BF), and visual (V1) cortices and the spinal cord ventral horn at 1 month (Figure 5, A and B). This increase in CD68 immunoreactivity was most pronounced within the somatosensory thalamocortical system, including S1BF and VPM/VPL, compared with other regions (Figure 5, A and B). The expression of disease-associated microglia (DAM) has been recently implicated in several neurodegenerative diseases (32–34). Therefore, we also stained Cln2R207X forebrain sections for DAM markers including major histocompatibility class II (MHCII) and C-type lectin domain containing 7a (Clec7a). MHCII-positive and Clec7a-positive microglia were observed in the VPM/VPL of Cln2R207X mice only at disease end stage (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 5 Cln2R207X mice show localized early microglial activation. (A) Immunostaining for the microglial marker cluster of differentiation (CD68, red) reveals the pronounced increase in abundance and staining intensity of CD68 immunoreactivity with disease progression in the primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF), ventral posterior nuclei of thalamus (VPM/VPL), and lumbar spinal ventral horn (VH) in Cln2R207X mice compared with WT control mice. Corresponding changes in microglial morphology are revealed in higher power insets. Scale bars: 200 μm, 20 μm (insets). (B) Quantitative thresholding image analysis of CD68 immunoreactivity verifies the progressive nature of microglial activation in Cln2R207X mice (red bars) beginning in the primary motor cortex (M1), S1BF, primary visual cortex (V1), and spinal VH at 1 month of age, followed by microglial activation in the VPM/VPL, dorsolateral geniculate nucleus (DLG), lateral entorhinal cortex (LEnt), and lumbar spinal dorsal horn (DH) starting at 2 months compared with age-matched WT control mice (blue bars). Dots represent values from individual animals. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, multiple t test with Holm-Šídák correction. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group).

Staining for glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP, astrogliosis marker) revealed an increase in GFAP immunoreactivity that was significant at 2 months in Cln2R207X brains and at 3 months of age in their spinal cords (Figure 6, A and B), indicating an onset of astrogliosis later than that of microglial activation. GFAP immunoreactivity was higher within S1BF and VPM/VPL than in other regions (Figure 6, A and B). Recently, the concept of neurotoxic versus neuroprotective (A1/A2) polarization of astrocytes has been proposed (35). Therefore, we investigated the expression of genes specific to A1 or A2 astrocytes in Cln2R207X brains by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR). While serpin family G member 1 (A1-specific) and cardiotrophin-like cytokine factor 1 (A2-specific) were significantly elevated at 3 months of age, those genes were rather suppressed at 4 months (Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, complement component 3 and histocompatibility 2, D region locus 1 (A1-specific), and cluster of differentiation 14 (A2-specific) were significantly elevated (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 6 Cln2R207X mice show relatively delayed onset of astrogliosis. (A) Immunostaining for the astrocyte marker glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP, green) reveals the marked increase in the abundance of GFAP-positive cells and the intensity of GFAP immunoreactivity with disease progression in the primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF), ventral posterior nuclei of thalamus (VPM/VPL), and lumbar spinal ventral horn (VH) of Cln2R207X mice compared with WT control mice. Corresponding changes in astrocyte morphology are revealed in higher power insets. Scale bars: 200 μm, 20 μm (insets). (B) Quantitative thresholding image analysis of GFAP immunoreactivity verifies the progressive nature of astrogliosis at 12-, 24-, 36- and 48-week time points in the primary motor cortex (M1), S1BF, primary visual cortex (V1), VPM/VPL, dorsolateral geniculate nucleus (DLG), lateral entorhinal cortex (LEnt), lumbar spinal dorsal horn (DH), and lumbar spinal VH as early as 2 months in Cln2R207X mice (red bars) compared with age-matched WT control mice (blue bars). Dots represent values from individual animals. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, multiple t test with Holm-Šídák correction. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group).

A distinct neuroinflammatory environment in Cln2R207X mouse forebrains. We further investigated the nature of the neuroimmune response in Cln2R207X forebrains by measuring a panel of 23 chemokines and cytokines associated with inflammatory changes using an Affymetrix multiplex assay. There was a significant increase in IL-33 in Cln2R207X mice starting at 1 month of age and significant increases in interferon-γ–induced protein 10 (IP-10, or CXCL10) and macrophage inflammatory protein-1α (MIP-1α, or CCL3) starting at 2 months of age compared with WT controls (Figure 7). Increases in monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1, or CCL2), monocyte chemoattractant protein-3 (MCP-3, or CCL7), macrophage colony-stimulating factor (M-CSF, CSF1), VEGF-A, IL-4, and macrophage inflammatory protein 2 (MIP-2, or CXCL2) were observed in Cln2R207X mice at 3 months. Finally, a significant increase in RANTES (or CCL5), and a decrease in epithelial neutrophil activating peptide (ENA-78, or CXCL5), were observed in Cln2R207X mice at 4 months (Figure 7). There were no significant changes in a number of pro-inflammatory and antiinflammatory molecules, including IL-1α/β, TNF-α, IFN-γ, IFN-α, IFN-β, IL-2, IL-6, IL-10, CXCL1, and C-reactive protein (CRP), at any time point (Supplemental Figure 4). These data provide further evidence of a distinct neuroinflammatory environment in Cln2R207X mice, unlike that seen in other NCL or neurodegenerative models.

Figure 7 Cln2R207X mouse forebrains show distinct neuroinflammatory changes. Observed concentrations (pg/mL) of multiple cytokines and chemokines measured in forebrain homogenates reveal significant elevation of IL-33 at 1 month; IP-10 (CXCL10) and MIP-1α (CCL3) at 2 months; MCP-1 (CCL2), MCP-3 (CCL7), M-CSF (CSF1), VEGF-A, IL-4, and MIP-2 (CXCL2) at 3 months; and VEGF-A (CCL5) at 4 months and significant reduction of ENA-78 (CXCL5) at 4 months in Cln2R207X forebrains (red bars) compared with age-matched WT controls (blue bars). Dots represent values from individual animals. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, multiple t test with Holm-Šídák correction. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). See Supporting Data Values for complete data.

AAV9-mediated gene therapy ameliorates neuropathological changes, markedly reduces spontaneous seizures, and prolongs the life span of Cln2R207X mice. To test whether CLN2 gene delivery can treat these identified phenotypes in Cln2R207X mice, we administered a single ICV injection at P1 of either vehicle or 1 × 1011 genome copies (gc)/animal of an AAV9.hCLN2 vector that has recently been described (36). TPP1 enzyme assays at 3 months verified 28- and 15-fold average increases in TPP1 activity in the forebrain and spinal cord, respectively, of treated Cln2R207X mice compared with untreated WT controls (Figure 8A). Immunostaining showed widespread expression of hCLN2 in AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X forebrains, with higher expression in cortical regions including S1BF and V1, particularly in large pyramidal neurons within layer V, than in subcortical regions including VPM/VPL and Rt (Figure 8, B and C). Counterstaining with a neuron-specific marker, NeuN, showed this hCLN2 transgene was expressed predominantly by neurons (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 AAV9-mediated gene therapy rescues TPP1 activity in the central nervous system of Cln2R207X mice. (A) Tripeptidyl peptidase 1 (TPP1) activity assays reveal 28- and 15-fold average increases in TPP1 activity in the forebrain and spinal cord of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice compared with untreated WT controls at 3 months. n = 6 mice per group. (B) Immunostaining for human TPP1 (hCLN2, red) shows widespread distribution of AAV9-delivered hCLN2 in the forebrain of Cln2R207X mice. Coronal sections at equivalent levels are shown from vehicle-treated Cln2R207X (left) and AAV9-treated Cln2R207X forebrains (right). Scale bar: 1 mm. (C) Quantitative thresholding image analysis of hCLN2 reactivity reveals a significantly higher expression of AAV9-delivered hCLN2 across primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF), primary visual cortex (V1), ventral posterior nuclei of thalamus (VPM/VPL), and reticular nucleus of thalamus (Rt) in AAV9-treated Cln2R207X compared with those in vehicle-treated Cln2R207X mice. n = 6. Dots represent values from individual animals. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (A) and multiple t test with Holm-Šídák correction (C). (D) Co-immunostaining for NeuN (green) and hCLN2 (red) verifies that AAV9-delivered hCLN2 is predominantly expressed by neurons. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Histological analysis (n = 6 WT, n = 6 vehicle-treated Cln2R207X, and n = 6 AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice) at 3 months revealed significant prevention of CB-positive neuron loss within S1BF, and an apparent protective effect on PV-positive neurons within Rt and SOM-positive neurons within S1BF, though these effects were not statistically significant (Figure 9A). To investigate whether the effects of AAV9.hCLN2 treatment also extended to immunohistochemically identified excitatory cortical neurons, we stained sections from 3-month-old WT and vehicle- and AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice for the transcription factor COUP TF1-interacting protein 2 (CTIP2), which is predominantly expressed in layers V and VI of the cortex (37, 38). Unbiased stereological counts of the number of CTIP2-positive neurons revealed layer-specific treatment effects. Compared to WT mice there was no difference in the number of CTIP2-positive neurons in layer V of vehicle- and AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice, but there were significantly fewer of these neurons in layer VI of S1BF (Figure 9A). However, this loss of CTIP2-positive layer VI neurons was not protected by AAV9.hCLN2 treatment.

Figure 9 AAV9-mediated gene therapy attenuates neuropathological changes in Cln2R207X mice. (A) Unbiased stereological counts of immunostained neuron populations reveal significant prevention of calbindin-positive (CB) neuron loss within primary somatosensory cortex (S1BF), and a positive protective effect on parvalbumin-positive (PV) neurons within the thalamic reticular nucleus–positive (Rt) and somatostatin-positive (SOM) neurons within S1BF of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice, though these effects were not statistically significant. There was no significant treatment effect of AAV9 delivery of hCLN2 upon PV-positive neuron loss or transcription factor COUP TF1-interacting protein 2–positive (CTIP2) neurons within S1BF of Cln2R207X mice. (B and C) Immunostaining for subunit c of mitochondrial ATP synthase (SCMAS, green), cluster of differentiation 68 (CD68, red), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP, green) and quantitative thresholding image analysis on immunoreactivity of these markers reveal the effects of neonatal AAV9.hCLN2-treatment in Cln2R207X mice at 3 months. These include complete abrogation of SCMAS accumulation within both S1BF and ventral posterior nuclei of thalamus (VPM/VPL), complete prevention of microglial activation/astrogliosis within VPM/VPL, partial prevention of microglial activation within S1BF, and no significant change for astrogliosis within S1BF of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice at 3 months. Scale bar: 200 μm. Dots represent values from individual animals. Values are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction.

Immunostaining for SCMAS revealed that storage material accumulation in Cln2R207X mice was completely abrogated by AAV9 gene therapy across all forebrain regions (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 5B). Immunostaining for CD68 showed less microglial activation within VPM/VPL of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice, but this treatment effect was less evident within S1BF, where microglial activation was still apparent (Figure 9C). Similarly, immunostaining for GFAP showed complete prevention of astrogliosis within VPM/VPL of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice and a partial, but statistically significant, decrease within S1BF in these mice (Figure 9C). We observed an unexpected increase in both CD68 and GFAP immunoreactivity within V1 of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice, though this immune response was not accompanied by significant loss of any neuron populations within this cortical region, including Nissl-stained pyramidal neurons and CB-, PV-, and SOM-positive interneurons (Supplemental Figure 5, A and C). To further investigate the possible cause of this unexpected neuroimmune response in the cortex of AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice, we also treated neonatal WT mice via an ICV injection of the same AAV9.hCLN2 vector. Histological analysis at 3 months revealed a comparable increase of CD68 and GFAP immunoreactivity that was restricted to cortical regions of these AAV9.hCLN2-treated WT mice (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting that these region-specific neuroimmune responses may be related either to the vector or the high level of TPP1 expression.

Long-term EEG monitoring revealed that significantly fewer treated mutant mice developed spontaneous seizures (Figure 10, A and B), and there was a marked reduction in the total number of spontaneous seizures (Figure 10C) in AAV9.hCLN2-treated versus vehicle-treated Cln2R207X mice. Only a single Cln2R207X mouse out of the 10 mice in the AAV9.hCLN2-treated group developed seizures (compared with 80% of the vehicle-treated Cln2R207X mice), and even this individual mouse that showed seizure activity of similar duration to untreated Cln2R207X mice did not die during an EEG monitoring period of up to 20 weeks (Figure 10A). Compared with vehicle-treated Cln2R207X mice there was a significant reduction in the frequency of interictal spikes in AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice that was sustained between 11 and 20 weeks (Figure 10, D and E). A separate survival cohort (n = 6 vehicle-treated Cln2R207X mice and n = 10 AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice) was monitored up to 48 weeks and demonstrated a significant extension of life span by AAV9.hCLN2 gene therapy (Figure 10F). Gait analysis of these AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice at 28, 36, and 44 weeks revealed that all the gait parameters that were observed as abnormal in untreated Cln2R207X mice at 4 months (Figure 2) were not statistically different in AAV9.hCLN2-treated Cln2R207X mice from age-matched WT mice (Figure 10G).