Long noncoding RNA HIKER regulates erythropoiesis in Monge’s disease via CSNK2B

Differences in long noncoding expression among CMS and non-CMS subjects. We exposed PBMC-derived native CD34+ cells that were isolated from CMS (n = 4) and non-CMS (n = 2) subjects to either 5% O 2 , a hypoxia level that induces significant EE in CMS (5), or normoxia (as controls) (Figure 1A). Since we intended to start with a screening experiment, we pooled samples for each group and performed an RNA-Seq on the pooled samples to determine the transcriptomic response of the CMS and non-CMS cells to hypoxia. We identified a total of 360 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the CMS cells and 1,042 DEGs in the non-CMS cells (>2-fold), including both coding and lncRNAs. Among these DEGs, we identified 5 differentially expressed lncRNAs in CMS and 36 differentially expressed lncRNAs in non-CMS with no overlap (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165831DS1). Such distinct differences in the transcriptional response in lncRNAs between CMS and non-CMS suggested that specific lncRNA mechanisms are involved in stimulating or inhibiting hypoxia-induced erythropoiesis. To verify the expression of a subset (top up- and downregulated based on fold change; Supplemental Table 1) of the candidate lncRNAs, we used real-time PCR in iPSC-derived CD34+ cells that were generated from CMS (n = 3) and non-CMS (n = 3) subjects (Figure 2, A–C). Significantly altered lncRNAs under hypoxia included HIKER/LINC02228, LINC01133, ARSD-AS1, UBE2Q1-AS1, RAB11-B-AS1, LINC00431, and APOBEC3B-AS1 (Figure 2, A–D). In addition, the hypoxia-induced upregulation of HIKER/LINC02228 was confirmed in another set of iPSC-derived and PBMC-derived native CD34+ cells obtained from CMS (n = 5) or non-CMS (n = 5) subjects (Figure 3A) at 5% O 2 . We further tested HIKER/LINC02228 expression levels in iPSC-derived and PBMC native CD34+ levels at 1% O 2 and found a similar response in all the samples (Figure 3A). Since lncRNAs can be predominantly either in the cytosol or in the nucleus, we verified the cellular distribution of the top 5 significantly changed lncRNAs and found that HIKER/LINC02228 and LINC00431 are predominantly located in the nucleus whereas LINC01133, UBE2Q1-AS1, and APOBEC3B-AS1 are mostly cytoplasmic in location (Figure 2D). Since we focused in the current study on transcriptional regulation, we applied nuclear-specific approaches to studying the functional role of the nuclear lncRNAs (i.e., HIKER/LINC02228 and LINC00431) in regulating erythropoiesis.

Figure 1 Schematic illustration of the experimental strategy and summary of RNA-Seq results. (A) CD34+ cells were isolated from blood (PBMCs) obtained from CMS or non-CMS subjects, pooled, and treated with hypoxia or room air (as control). Following the treatment, total RNA was isolated, and the quality was determined with TapeStation. Ribosome-depleted (ribodepleted) libraries were generated and sequenced. The candidate hypoxia-responding lncRNAs were identified and prioritized for further qRT-PCR–based evaluation and functional analyses. (B) Hypoxia treatment induced distinct transcriptional responses in CMS and non-CMS cells. A total of 426 or 1,702 hypoxia-induced DEGs were identified in the CMS and non-CMS cells, respectively, with little overlap. Further annotation revealed a distinct group of 5 lncRNAs in the CMS DEGs and 36 lncRNAs in the non-CMS DEGs, suggesting specific lncRNA-mediated hypoxia responses between CMS and non-CMS subjects (see also Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 Validation of lncRNA expression changes in CMS and non-CMS cells under hypoxia and normoxia. (A) qRT-PCR validation of all 5 lncRNAs that were differentially altered (up- and downregulated) in the CMS cell group (Supplemental Table 1). iPSC-derived CD34+ cells after exposure to hypoxia and normoxia (for 3 days) were used for this assay. Expression levels were tested and validated in both CMS (n = 3) and non-CMS (n = 3) cells under hypoxia and normoxia. *P < 0.05, t test. HIKER/LINC02228 was tremendously upregulated in the CMS cells under hypoxia. (B) qRT-PCR validation of top 10 upregulated lncRNAs in the non-CMS cell group (Supplemental Table 1). iPSC-derived CD34+ cells after exposure to hypoxia and normoxia (for 3 days) were used for this assay. Expression levels were tested and validated in both CMS (n = 3) and non-CMS (n = 3) cells under hypoxia and normoxia. *P < 0.05, t test. (C) qRT-PCR validation of top 10 downregulated lncRNAs in the non-CMS cell group (Supplemental Table 1). iPSC-derived CD34+ cells after exposure to hypoxia and normoxia (for 3 days) were used for this assay. Expression levels were tested and validated in both CMS (n = 3) and non-CMS (n = 3) cells under hypoxia and normoxia. *P < 0.05, t test. (D) Nuclear and cytoplasmic localization of lncRNAs. qRT-PCR results of confirmation for the expression changes for HIKER/LINC02228, LINC00431 (nuclear) and LINC01133, and APOBEC3B-AS1 and UBE2Q1-AS1 (cytoplasmic) for CMS, non-CMS and sea-level erythroid cells under hypoxia and normoxia. iPSC-derived CD34+ cells after exposure to hypoxia and normoxia (for 3 days) were used for this assay. *P < 0.05, t test. n = 3 subjects for each group.

Figure 3 Critical role of HIKER/LINC02228 in regulating hypoxia-induced erythropoietic response in CMS patients. (A) qRT-PCR results confirming the expression changes for HIKER/LINC02228 for CMS, non-CMS, and sea-level subjects under normoxia and in response to hypoxia in iPSC-derived and PBMC-derived native CD34+ cells. Left panels show the expression of LINC02228 at 5% O 2 , and right panels show the results at 1% O 2 . The figure shows the expression changes in iPSC-derived CD34+ cells as well as native CD34+ cells, as labeled in the figure. Native CD34+ cells: n = 5 (CMS and non-CMS cells); n = 3 (sea-level subjects). iPSC-derived CD34+ cells: n = 5 (CMS and non-CMS cells); n = 3 (sea-level subjects). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.01, t tests for comparison with hypoxia and normoxia values for each sample. (B) Functional analysis of HIKER/LINC02228 in iPSC-derived CD34+ cells using methylcellulose colony assay. Panel shows significant reduction of BFU-E under hypoxia with KD of each lncRNA in CMS in each subject. n = 5 subjects. Each subject was tested at least 3 times. *P < 0.01. One-way ANOVA was performed in multiple comparisons, followed by Tukey’s tests.

HIKER/LINC02228 regulates erythropoiesis in CMS subjects. In order to assess the functional role of the candidate nuclear lncRNAs, we selected lncRNAs that were upregulated in CMS cells (i.e., HIKER/LINC02228) (Figure 2A, Figure 3A, and Supplemental Figure 2) and downregulated in non-CMS cells (i.e., LINC00431) (Supplemental Figure 2). By testing the function (by colony-forming assay) of these 2 lncRNAs in CMS cells, we sought to ascertain the functionality as well as specificity of each candidate lncRNA. Using the efficient available KD strategy for nuclear lncRNAs (12), we downregulated the 2 lncRNAs using antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) (as detailed in Methods). The downregulation (>80%, Supplemental Figure 1) of HIKER/LINC02228 in the CMS cells led to a significant reduction of burst-forming unit–erythroid (BFU-E) colonies (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3B), but only a modest suppression (P = 0.043) (Supplemental Figure 2) by LINC00431 with no statistical significance against the scrambled control (P > 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 2). These results demonstrate a critical role of HIKER/LINC02228 in regulating erythroid progenitors (BFU-E) in CMS cells under hypoxia. The strong inhibition of BFU-E progenitors with KD of HIKER/LINC02228, but not with KD of LINC00431, also strongly suggests a specific role of HIKER/LINC02228 in regulating EE in CMS subjects.

CSNK2B is a critical mediator of HIKER/LINC02228 for driving erythropoiesis under hypoxia. To determine potential downstream factors mediating the function of HIKER/LINC02228 in erythropoiesis, we next identified DEGs in the CMS cells following the KD of HIKER/LINC02228 or LINC00431. Compared with controls, we identified a total of 363 DEGs with HIKER/LIN02228 KD and a total of 361 DEGs with LIN00431 KD. Since HIKER/LINC02228 KD specifically decreased hypoxia-induced BFU-E colonies, but LINC00431 KD had no significant effect (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 2), we used the list of LINC00431 KD DEGs as an additional filtering strategy for identifying the DEG candidates that were specifically altered by HIKER/LINC02228 KD, as these would be more likely to be functional mediators of LINC02228 in excessive erythropoiesis. To do so, we compared the list of DEGs following HIKER/LINC02228 KD or LINC00431 KD and removed 238 DEGs that were common in both lists. This filtering process generated a list of 125 candidate DEGs that were specifically altered by HIKER/LINC02228 KD (Supplemental Table 2), which we focused on in the follow-up studies. The top upregulated candidates (i.e., ZIC4, DNER, LMX1A TAGLN3, and ESM1) were then verified using quantitative PCR (qPCR), and the most downregulated candidates (i.e., CSNK2B, DXO, ZNRD1, PPP1R11 and TAP2) were verified with both qPCR and Western blot analysis (Figure 4, A–C, Supplemental Figure 4, and Table 1). Through filtering and experimental validation processes, we confirmed that CSNK2B was a promising candidate with the most significant (P < 0.01) alterations by both qPCR and Western blotting. In order to functionally assess (through colony-forming assay) whether CSNK2B is a critical mediator of HIKER/LINC02228, we performed a rescue experiment (Figure 4D) in which we knocked down HIKER/LINC02228 in CMS cells, and on such a background, we overexpressed (OE) CSNK2B. Indeed, CSNK2B OE completely rescued the effect of HIKER/LINC02228 KD, demonstrating that CSNK2B is a critical downstream effector mediating the function of HIKER/LINC02228 (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 HIKER regulates erythropoietic response via CSNK2B. (A) qRT-PCR results confirming expression changes for RNA-Seq analysis of the KD of HIKER/LINC02228 versus controls. Top 5 upregulated genes are shown. qPCR was performed on iPSC-derived CD34+ cells. n = 4 subjects per group. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. t tests were performed to compare expression levels of CMS (WT) with CMS (KD of HIKER) for each gene. (B) qRT-PCR results confirming the expression changes for RNA-Seq analysis of the KD of HIKER/LINC02228 versus controls. Top 5 downregulated genes are shown. qPCR was performed on iPSC-derived CD34+ cells. n = 4 subjects per group. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. t tests were performed to compare the expression levels of CMS (WT) with CMS (KD of LINC02228/HIKER) for each gene. (C) Western blot confirmation of the top 5 downregulated candidates, CSNK2B, DXO, ZNRD1, PP1R11, and TAP2. Week 1 EBs (iPSC derived) were used in this assay as described in Methods. Left: representative image for each protein candidate. Right: summary of densitometric analysis of each protein with n = 3 for each group. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; t test was performed to compare the protein levels with CMS (WT) and CMS (KD of LINC02228/HIKER). (D) Functional analysis of HIKER/LINC02228 as well as CSNK2B-OE-LINC02228-KD in iPSC-derived CD34+ cells using methylcellulose colony assay. With the OE of CSNK2B gene in the background of HIKER/LINC02228 KD, mean number of BFU-E colonies/CD34+ is increased, suggesting a critical function of this gene in the mechanism of action of HIKER/LINC02228. n = 4 subjects per group. ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA was performed in multiple comparisons followed by Tukey’s tests.

Table 1 Top 5 candidate genes comparing KD-HIKER/LINC02228 versus controls

CSNK2B is an erythropoietic regulator in CMS and non-CMS cells. We further evaluated the role of CSNK2B in erythropoiesis using our in vitro erythroid platform. On the one hand, when we downregulated CSNK2B expression in CMS cells, there was a remarkable decrease in erythropoiesis in response to hypoxia. On the other hand, CSNK2B OE in the non-CMS cells resulted in an excessive erythropoietic response to hypoxia, which phenocopied the CMS cells (Figure 5A). In order to test our hypothesis that the role of CSNK2B in EE is achieved through its regulation of CK2 activity, we used specific inhibitors (TBB and CX-4945) of the CK2 and studied their effect on erythroid colony production. Consistently with the KD results, we observed significant changes in the colony numbers in a dose-dependent manner with the inhibitors (Figure 5, B and C) (P < 0.0001, multiple comparisons by Tukey’s test between control and inhibitor at various dosages). Collectively, RNAi and inhibitor results confirm an important role of CK2 in regulating the erythropoietic response of CMS and non-CMS cells under hypoxia.

Figure 5 CSNK2B plays an important role in regulating erythropoiesis at high altitude partially through GATA1. (A) CSNK2B KD in CMS decreases BFU-E, and CSNK2B OE in non-CMS increases BFU-E, suggesting its critical role in regulating erythropoiesis. **P < 0.001. (B) Effect of CK2 inhibitor on CMS cells. TBB decreases BFU-E colonies in CMS cells in a dose-dependent manner. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001. (C) Effect of CK2 inhibitor on CMS cells. CX4945 decreases BFU-E colonies more drastically in the CMS cells in a dose-response manner. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (D) CSNK2B KD results in major expression changes of critical TFs. qPCR results confirm decreased expression of TAL1, KLF1, RUNX1, IKAROS, and GATA1. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (E) GATA1 expression levels were altered significantly by modulation of CSNK2B levels in CMS and non-CMS cells under hypoxia. Graph shows GATA1 expression as measured by qPCR in (a) CMS cells, (b) CMS cells with CSNK2B KD, (c) CMS cells treated with CK2 inhibitor, (d) non-CMS cells, and (e) non-CMS cells with CSNK2B-OE. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (F) CSNK2B regulates erythropoietic response through GATA1. Graph shows the effect of CSNK2B and GATA1 modulation on colony-forming potential of CMS and non-CMS cells. GATA1 OE partially rescues the erythropoietic suppression caused by CSNK2B in CMS. Further, KD of GATA1 in non-CMS results in loss of excessive erythropoiesis caused by OE of CSNK2B. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001. For all the experiments (colony-forming assays as well as qPCR), iPSC-derived CD34+ cells were used. n = 3 per group. For A–F, 1-way ANOVA was performed, followed by multiple comparisons by Tukey’s test. For D, t tests were performed for each comparison.

CSNK2B mediates the high-altitude erythropoietic response in part through GATA1. In order to determine how CSNK2B regulates erythropoiesis, we performed RNA-Seq of CNSK2B KD (CMS) versus control (CMS, no KD). Remarkably, we found that several critical TFs (i.e., TAL1, KLF1, and GATA1) as well as the erythropoietin receptor (EPOR, a target of HIF1A) were downregulated (>2-fold) by CSNK2B KD in CMS cells (Figure 5D). Since (a) GATA1 is a major erythroid-specific TF and can regulate the expression of other erythroid target genes such as TAL1 and KLF1 (13–17) and (b) we have previously shown that GATA1 plays a critical role in regulating erythropoiesis in CMS cells (5, 9), we further performed experiments to investigate whether CSNK2B functions via GATA1. First, we measured the expression levels of GATA1 in CMS cells and non-CMS cells after CSNK2B KD. In CMS cells, the KD of CSNK2B as well as pharmacologic inhibition of CK2 resulted in downregulation (about 2-fold, P < 0.05) of GATA1 levels (Figure 5E). In the non-CMS cells, however, OE of CSNK2B led to upregulation (about 3-fold, P < 0.001) of GATA1 levels (Figure 5E). Second, in order to show that there is a functional interaction between CSNK2B and GATA1, we used double mutants of CSNK2B and GATA1 and analyzed their effect on colony formation. We observed that GATA1OE was able to partially rescue the erythropoietic suppression caused by CSNK2B in CMS cells (Figure 5F). In non-CMS cells, the KD of GATA1 led to a large (>5-fold) decrease in the excessive erythropoietic response (BFU-E colonies) caused by CSNK2B OE in these cells (Figure 5F). The control vectors by themselves did not affect the phenotypes, implying an important role of GATA1 in this experiment (Figure 5F). These results confirm a partial role of GATA1 as a downstream mediator of CSNK2B in regulating erythropoiesis in CMS and non-CMS cells under hypoxia.

CSNK2B KD induces severe hemoglobinization defect in zebrafish embryos. Since the CSNK2B protein sequence is 99% conserved between humans and zebrafish (Supplemental Figure 3), we assessed the role of CSNK2B in erythropoiesis in vivo during zebrafish development. We knocked down the expression of csnk2b in zebrafish embryos using a morpholino antisense oligonucleotide (MO) that blocks the translation of csnk2b. Compared with controls, csnk2b-KD embryos displayed a remarkable decrease in hemoglobin at 3 ng and 5 ng MO dosage, 2 days post fertilization (dpf) (Figure 6, A and B). A few of the morphants displayed normal iron incorporation at these dosages (Figure 6, A and B). On the other hand, more than 97% of morphants showed moderate or low iron staining, indicating a key role of CSNK2B in the maturation of the RBC lineage. Moreover, we found a dose-dependent increase in phenotype severity (Figure 6B), with a minimal impact on hemoglobin levels at 1 ng dose, but increasing severity in hemoglobin levels at 3 ng and 5 ng. Furthermore, hemoglobin levels in csnk2b morphants were rescued via coinjection of csnk2b mRNA (Figure 6C). Taken together, these findings indicate that CSNK2B plays a key role in erythropoiesis.

Figure 6 CSNK2B plays a critical role in regulating erythropoiesis in vivo. (A) Csnk2b is required for hemoglobinization of zebrafish erythrocytes. Representative images of hemoglobin signal in control and csnk2b morphants stained with o-dianisidine at 2 dpf. Images shown are ventral views with heads to the top. (B) Statistical analyses showing dose-dependent loss of hemoglobin in embryos injected with 1, 3, or 5 ng of control (CTL) or csnk2b morpholino. (C) Statistical analysis of hemoglobin phenotypes in control and csnk2b morphants with or without rescue of csnk2b mRNA. Representative images of hemoglobin classification criterion are shown on the right side of the graph. Data collected from 3 independent experiments, with corresponding embryo numbers displayed on the columns. ****P < 0.0001. For B and C, χ2 tests were performed to examine the statistical difference of the phenotype distribution between groups.

Our results show distinct expressional changes in lncRNAs under hypoxia in CMS and non-CMS cells. We also prove, for what we believe is the first time, that the lncRNA HIKER/LINC02228 regulates the excessive erythropoiesis of Monge’s disease (Figure 3) and that its action is mediated through CSNK2B, a casein kinase. Furthermore, in vivo KD of CSNK2B in zebrafish results in severe reduction in hemoglobin, further proving its vital role in erythropoiesis.