Intratumoral androgen biosynthesis associated with 3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 1 promotes resistance to radiotherapy in prostate cancer

The adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 (1245C) allele confers a proliferative advantage to prostate cells in a DHEA-dependent manner. To explore the effect of intratumoral conversion of DHEA to DHT on the proliferative capacity of prostate cell lines harboring the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 allele (i.e., LNCaP, VCaP, and C4-2), the gene was stably knocked down using lentiviral shRNA targeting HSD3B1. shHSD3B1 transduction resulted in an average 81% transcript knockdown in LNCaP, 58% in C4-2, and 83% in VCaP cells (P < 0.001), assessed by quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR). Enzyme knockdown was validated by immunoblotting with anti-3βHSD1 antibodies (Figure 1A). LNCaP short hairpin control (shControl) cells grew 2.2 times faster than shHSD3B1 cells when cultured in DHEA-supplemented media (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165718DS1). The proliferative disadvantage observed for shHSD3B1 cells was completely rescued when the cells were treated with the synthetic androgen R1881. Under androgen-deprived conditions (charcoal-stripped FBS–containing [csFBS–containing) media), both shControl and shHSD3B1 cells proliferated at a similar diminished rate (Supplemental Figure 1A). Proliferation effects were confirmed using C4-2 (relative proliferation rate [RPR] = 1.3, P < 0.005) and VCaP cells (RPR = 2.5, P < 0.005) (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Loss of 3βHSD1 expression reduces colony formation and cell survival in irradiated PCa cells. HSD3B1 mRNA (top panels) and 3βHSD1 protein expression (bottom panels) in (A) LNCaP, C4-2, and VCaP cells stably expressing shRNA targeting HSD3B1 (shHSD3B1) or nonsilencing shRNA (shControl). Gene expression was normalized to ACTB, and GAPDH was used as a loading control for immunoblotting. All data are represented as mean ± 95% CI from triplicates of 2 independent experiments (unpaired 2-tailed t test) (B) LAPC4 and RWPE-1 cells stably expressing dox-inducible restrictive (1245A) or permissive (1245C) HSD3B1. Gene expression of HSD3B1 (top panels) was assessed by qPCR (normalized to ACTB). All data are represented as mean ± SEM from triplicates of 2 independent experiments (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test), and protein levels of 3βHSD1 (bottom panels) were measured by immunoblotting (normalized to β-actin). (C) Surviving cell fraction and (D) colony formation assay of LNCaP cells expressing shHSD3B1 or shControl treated with 4 or 8 Gy radiation and cultured for 14 days in csFBS medium containing ethanol (top panel), 50 nM DHEA (middle panel), or 1 nM R1881 (bottom panel) followed by crystal violet staining. Representative images of colonies formed after treatment with 0, 4, or 8 Gy radiation and cultured in the presence or absence of androgens. Original magnification, ×2. (E) The number of viable RWPE1 colonies stably expressing 1245A or 1245C HSD3B1 treated with 0, 4, or 8 Gy radiation and cultured in csFBS media containing ethanol (top panel), 50 nM DHEA (middle panel), or 1 nM R1881 (bottom panel). All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI from triplicates in 2 independent experiments (unpaired 2 tailed t test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The adrenal-permissive allele (1245C) or the restrictive allele (1245A) was individually overexpressed in LAPC4 and RWPE1 cells, which have low endogenous levels of the 3βHSD1 enzyme, using a doxycycline-inducible (dox-inducible) system. Although 1245A and 1245C showed comparable mRNA levels, the protein levels of the adrenal-permissive variant were higher (Figure 1B), consistent with the stabilizing effect of the 1245C polymorphism (17). When cells were supplemented with DHEA, the average proliferative rate of the adrenal-permissive allele-harboring LAPC4 cells was greater than that of cells transduced with either the restrictive allele (RPR= 1.3 P < 0.05) or empty vector (EV) (RPR = 2.0 P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Similar observations were made for RWPE1 cells, where populations transduced with the 1245C allele grew 1.9 times faster than 1245A allele–transduced cells and 4 times faster than EV-transduced cells (Supplemental Figure 1E). This difference was dependent on the presence of DHEA and was fully rescued by treatment with R1881 (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Both results were consistent with an increase in flux from DHEA to T, catalyzed by increased levels of 3βHSD1 in 1245C cells.

The adrenal-permissive 1245C HSD3B1 allele drives DHEA-dependent radioresistance in both PCa cells and immortalized prostatic epithelial cells. We next investigated whether intratumoral androgen biosynthesis was associated with differences in radiosensitivity in PCa cells. shControl and shHSD3B1 LNCaP cells were plated at clonogenic density and irradiated in androgen-depleted medium (10% csFBS media), DHEA-supplemented medium (50 nM DHEA), and androgen-supplemented medium (1 nM R1881). Under androgen-deprived conditions, both shControl and shHSD3B1 cells were similarly radiosensitive. When supplemented with R1881, both shHSD3B1 and shControl cells exhibited a radioresistant phenotype (SF8 = 5.4 × 10–2 and SF8 = 2.2 × 10–2, respectively, where SF8 indicates surviving fraction at 8 Gy; P > 0.05) (Figure 1, C and D). However, in DHEA medium, the surviving fractions following 4 Gy and 8 Gy radiation were significantly higher in shControl cells compared with shHSD3B1 (SF4 = 4.2 × 10–1 versus 4.1 × 10–2; SF8 = 4.9 × 10–2 versus 3.9 × 10–3, P < 0.005). Similar observations were made for C4-2 and VCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Next, the relationship between intratumoral androgen biosynthesis and radioresistance was explored in the context of localized, hormone-sensitive PCa. To this end, we used immortalized prostate epithelial cell line RWPE1. LAPC4 cells were not amenable to in vitro colony-forming assays, as they did not reliably disaggregate into single-cell suspensions and do not survive plating at clonogenic densities. In RWPE1 cells, increased radioresistance was observed in cells expressing the HSD3B1 (1245C) allele compared with the HSD3B1 (1245A) allele and EV-transduced control cells. HSD3B1 (1245C) cells cultured in DHEA had a higher clonogenic survival capacity following treatment with 8 Gy IR, with a survival fraction (SF8 = 1.0 × 10–1) significantly greater than either HSD3B1 (1245A) allele (SF8 = 2.6 × 10–2, P < 0.005) or EV-transduced (SF8 = 9.6 × 10–3, P < 0.0005) RWPE1 cells (Figure 1E).

Differences in radiosensitivity were not attributable to cell-cycle redistribution. Observed DHEA-dependent variability in clonogenic survival supported the hypothesis that the HSD3B1 (1245C) allele promotes radioresistance by driving intracellular accumulation of androgens via increased conversion of DHEA, engaging the AR axis. Because radiosensitivity varies throughout the cell cycle, with bimodal peaks in the early S phase and mitosis (26), we investigated whether observed differences in radiosensitivity could be attributed to variable cell-cycle distribution. We performed cell-cycle analysis using LNCaP (shControl and shHSD3B1 cells) and RWPE1 cells (EV, 1245A, and 1245C) and found no systematic reassortment in cell-cycle distribution between the cell populations (Supplemental Figure 2B), indicating that differences in radiosensitivity were not attributable to cell-cycle differences.

Increased 3βHSD1 levels drive radioresistance in vivo. The in vitro findings of radioresistance associated with HSD3B1 transcript levels were confirmed in vivo using LNCaP shControl and shHSD3B1 xenografts, treated as described in Methods (see Mouse xenograft studies) (Figure 2A). Following radiation treatment, the median time for shControl tumors to reach a volume of 1.5 cc in castrate DHEA-implanted mice did not differ from times observed in intact eugonadal mice: 31.5 days (IQR: 27.3, 35.6) and 32.5 days (IQR: 28.8, 36.1), respectively. However, shHSD3B1 tumors implanted in castrate DHEA-implanted mice took an average of 55 days (IQR: 52, 57) to reach the same end point. The extended duration was similar to the observed longer intervals for shControl tumors in castrated mice, 46.5 days (IQR: 37.25, 55) (Figure 2B). Radiation treatment induced a significantly greater delay in tumor growth for shHSD3B1 tumors compared with that observed for shControl tumors in castrate DHEA pellet–implanted mice (Figure 2C). There was no significant difference in growth kinetics in castrated animals without DHEA pellet implantation, where both shControl and shHSD3B1 tumors grew relatively slowly. In sham-treated, intact eugonadal animals, both shControl and shHSD3B1 tumors grew rapidly following radiation (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In fact, the shHSD3B1 xenografts matched the enhanced radiosensitivity observed in castrate mice while shControl xenografts exhibited radiation resistance comparable to that of tumors in intact eugonadal mice. Furthermore, following radiation, the mean tumor doubling time of shControl xenografts was significantly slower than that observed for shHSD3B1 tumors (2.57 versus 4.6 days) in DHEA pellet–implanted mice (Figure 2D). In summary, there was a significant difference in shControl and shHSD3B1 tumor growth after radiation under conditions mimicking human gonadal androgen axis suppression (ADT), where circulating adrenal precursors, e.g., DHEA, remained available. Therefore, the effect of 3βHSD1 levels on radiosensitivity in the DHEA-implanted mice abolished the radiosensitizing effect of castration.

Figure 2 Loss of 3βHSD1 suppresses tumor growth of LNCaP cells following radiation treatment. (A) Representative bioluminescence images of LNCaP subcutaneous tumors expressing shRNA targeting HSD3B1 (right panels) or a nontargeting control (left panels) grown in male NSG mice after radiation. Following subcutaneous injection of LNCaP cells, mice were divided into 3 groups: eugonadal (top panels), castrated with DHEA pellet supplement (middle), and castration alone (bottom). Mice from each group were sham irradiated or irradiated with 8 Gy and imaged when tumors reached 2.5 cm3. (B) The average number of days required for control (n = 6) and shHSD3B1 (n = 6) LNCaP tumors grown in eugonadal, castrated, and DHEA pellet–implanted mice to reach an end point size of 1.5 cm3. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (C) Tumor growth of shControl and shHSD3B1 LNCaP xenograft tumors following radiation treatment in eugonadal (top), castrated (bottom), and DHEA-supplemented mice (middle). Red arrows, time of irradiation; green arrows, time of surgery. (D) Tumor-doubling time of irradiated shControl and shHSD3B1 LNCaP xenografts in eugonadal mice (top), castrated mice (bottom), and castrated mice with DHEA implantation (middle). Data are represented as mean ± SEM (P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test).(E) Representative bioluminescence imaging and (F) tumor growth of LAPC4 subcutaneous tumors expressing 1245A, 1245C HSD3B1, or EV allele after sham (left panel, n = 8 per group) or 8 Gy radiation (right panel, n = 8 per group). (G) The number of days after irradiation for EV (n = 8), 1245A (n = 8), and 1245C (n = 8) HSD3B1 LAPC4 tumors to reach an end point size of 1.5 cm3. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (H) Tumor-doubling time of irradiated or sham-treated LAPC4 xenograft tumors expressing EV, 1245A, and 1245C allele. For C and F, data are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney U test for nonparametric data analysis. For B, D, G, and H, data are represented as mean ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 (1245C) allele drives radioresistance in vivo. LAPC4 xenografts transduced with an EV control, HSD3B1 (1245A) or HSD3B1 (1245C), were established in the flanks of 8- to 12-week-old male mice that subsequently underwent surgical orchiectomy with subcutaneous implantation of a controlled continuous-release DHEA pellet. After flank-tumor irradiation, the 1245C allele–expressing LAPC4 tumors rebounded faster and reached the experimental end point sooner than the 1245A allele–expressing tumors. Both EV and 1245A tumors grew more slowly following radiation treatment than 1245C LAPC4 cells (Figure 2, E–H). Under in vivo conditions designed to model human adrenal physiology, adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 (1245C) allele–expressing xenografts were more radioresistant, with minimal growth inhibition following a divided dose of 8 Gy, when compared with relatively radiosensitive adrenal restrictive 1245A- and EV-transduced LAPC4 tumors. Taken together, these in vitro and in vivo data consistently demonstrated that intratumoral accumulation of 3βHSD1 drives a radioresistant phenotype in a substrate-dependent (DHEA) manner.

The adrenally permissive HSD3B1 (1245C) allele enhances IR-induced DDR in PCa and immortalized prostate epithelial cells. To determine whether the increased radioresistance observed was a function of AR-driven upregulation of the DDR, LNCaP, LAPC4, and RWPE1 cells (immortalized epithelial cells derived from the peripheral zone of a histologically normal adult human prostate) were supplemented with 50 nM DHEA for 48 hours, followed by a single fraction of 4 Gy γ radiation. Phospho-γH2a.X foci were quantified at 30 minutes, 6 hours, and 24 hours after radiation treatment, subtracting the background foci in corresponding unirradiated samples (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). The initial γH2a.X foci counts, analogous to individual DNA DSBs, at 30 minutes were similar across populations. Comparing the break resolution kinetics in LNCaP cells over the following 24 hours, shHSD3B1 cells exhibited a significantly higher number of residual γH2a.X foci than observed for corresponding shControl cells at 6 and 24 hours after radiation (P < 0.05) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). This finding was consistent in LAPC4 and RWPE1 cells overexpressing the 1245C and 1245A alleles, where the adrenal-restrictive 1245A cells exhibited less efficient DNA DSB resolution following a single treatment of 4 Gy in the presence of DHEA compared with adrenal-permissive 1245C cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Neutral comet assays performed under the same conditions recapitulated the results obtained in γ-H2AX foci formation assays, showing that shControl cells had significantly smaller comet tail moments 24 hours after 4 Gy irradiation compared with shHSD3B1 LNCaP and C4-2 cells (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Under neutral conditions, S-phase DNA contains replication bubbles that retard migration during electrophoresis (27). To account for cell-cycle effects and cell ploidy as confounders in the measurement of DHEA-mediated DNA DSB repair, bivariate plots of percentages of DNA in the tail (comet tail moment) versus total DNA content (comet intensity) were generated. No differences in the expected “horseshoe” distribution of LNCaP shControl and shHSD3B1cells were observed (Supplemental Figure 4E). These data show that, in the presence of DHEA, the 1245C allele–harboring cells more efficiently resolved IR-induced DNA damage.

Figure 3 3βHSD1 enhances DNA repair in irradiated PCa cells treated with DHEA. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images (top) and quantitation (bottom) of phospho-γH2AX foci in LNCaP cells expressing shControl or shHSD3B1 pretreated with 50 nM DHEA for 48 hours followed by 0 Gy or 4 Gy irradiation. The γH2AX foci were quantified as foci per nucleus at each time point. All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 2-tailed t test). (B) Representative immunofluorescence images (top) and quantification (bottom) of γH2AX foci in LAPC4 cells stably expressing HSD3B1 1245A, 1245C, or EV control. The cells were treated for 48 hours with DHEA, followed by 0 Gy or 4 Gy irradiation. All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test). (C) Neutral COMET assay and tail moment quantitation of LNCaP and (D) C4-2 cells expressing shControl and shHSD3B1 following pretreatment with DHEA and irradiation (0 Gy and 4 Gy). All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 2-tailed t test) (47). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) Immunoblot of DDR markers 12 hours after irradiation in LNCaP cells pretreated with 50 nM DHEA. Lamin B1 was used as a loading control. (F) Immunoblot analysis of DDR markers 12 hours after irradiation in LAPC4 expressing HSD3B1 (1245A, 1245C, or EV control) pretreated with 50 nM DHEA. (G) Volcano plots depicting differentially expressed genes in HSD3B1 (1245A) LAPC4 cells (left) and HSD3B1 (1245C) LAPC4 cells (right) compared with the EV control. Key DDR genes are highlighted in black.

The adrenally permissive HSD3B1 (1245C) allele is associated with increased expression of DDR genes. Given the known association between canonical AR output and DNA repair gene expression in primary PCas (8, 28, 29), the expression of DNA repair genes was measured in HSD3B1 (1245C) cell lines to determine whether repair protein levels were correlated with observed differences in radiosensitivity. Initially, to account for the variable expression of repair proteins throughout the cell cycle, temporal kinetics experiments in synchronized populations were performed to establish basal patterns of DNA-damage protein expression. These experiments revealed that LNCaP and LAPC4 cells synchronously released from androgen deprivation by a 24-hour R1881 treatment followed by a single radiation dose of 4 Gy showed peak DDR protein induction 12 hours after IR exposure (Supplemental Figure 5A). However, this observation was not uniform, as some DDR proteins (e.g., Ku70) exhibited peak expression at earlier time points. For subsequent experiments, the peak expression time point for individual DDR proteins was used to consistently assess DDR induction. Following irradiation (4 Gy), LNCaP shControl–transduced cells showed significantly higher levels of DNA-PKc, Lig4, Ku80, MRE11, NBS, POLE, and MSH6 compared with shHSD3B1-transduced cells in DHEA media (Figure 3E). These results support the hypothesis that in the presence of DHEA, increased 3βHSD1, which is associated with the adrenally permissive HSD3B1 allele, results in enhanced induction of DDR genes at baseline (0 Gy) and this effect is further amplified after irradiation (4 Gy). To validate the association of DDR genes and radioresistance, siRNA-mediated silencing of PRKDC in LNCaP cells was used. siPRKDC restored radiosensitivity in shControl cells that were otherwise resistant in DHEA-supplemented media. Silencing of PRKDC in shHSD3B1 cells did not have any additive radiosensitizing effect, consistent with basally low levels of DNA-PK in these cells (Supplemental Figure 5B).

In LAPC4 cells cultured in DHEA medium for 48 hours and then treated with 4 Gy IR, the peak expression of DDR proteins was measured by immunoblotting 12 hours after IR treatment. Expression levels of the DDR proteins DNA-PK, Ku80, Ku70, MRE11, and NBS were higher in HSD3B1- (1245C) compared with HSD3B1-transduced (1245A) cells (Figure 3F) after IR treatment, demonstrating induction of DDR proteins following irradiation. RNA-Seq on LAPC4 cells transduced with the HSD3B1 (1245C) allele revealed a corresponding increase in AR-driven genes (e.g., KLK3, KLK2) and DDR gene expression (e.g., BAK1, ATM, CDC25c, FKBP5, POLE) compared with cells transduced with HSD3B1 (1245A) allele (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5C). We conducted an interaction analysis to evaluate HSD3B1 genotype–specific DDR gene induction, independent of radiation treatment. The interaction analysis revealed a unique subset of DDR genes involved in DSB repair (e.g., CCNA2, TOP2A, BRCA1, ATM, POLQ, BAK1, EYA1) were upregulated in LAPC4-transduced (1245C) cells independently of the radiation treatment group (Supplemental Table 2)

Transcriptomic analysis of DDR pathway genes in radical prostatectomy samples. Analysis of gene expression data from 681 radical prostatectomy (RP) specimens from patients treated at a single institution between 2013 and 2021 showed a correlation between AR expression and DDR gene expression in radiation therapy–naive patient tumors (Figure 4A). Increased AR expression was associated with increased expression of XRCC5, LIG4, LIG3, PRKDC, MRE11A, MSH6, PARP1, ATM, and other DDR genes previously associated with AR transcriptional transactivation (8) (Figure 4A). The maximal correlation coefficients between DDR genes and AR were consistent with correlation coefficients observed for other known AR-dependent genes, e.g., NCOA2, EP300, and CREBBP (Supplemental Table 3). The gene networks upregulated in concert with AR expression included DNA damage–sensing pathway genes as well as DDR pathway genes involved in nonhomologous end joining, homologous recombination, mismatch repair, and base-excision repair, consistent with previous reports of AR-regulated gene networks (6, 8). From our examination of the gene membership of curated DNA repair networks (Gene Ontology [GO], https://geneontology.org/; Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG], https://www.genome.jp/kegg/genes.html; and Broad Institute Molecular Signatures Database [MSigDB], https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb/index.jsp), 380 genes were found to be expressed at measurable levels in our 681 RP patient transcriptome data. The heatmap shown in Figure 4A comprises a selection of DDR genes. This subset has been carefully chosen based on their membership in a recognized network of AR-regulated DDR genes (8). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA, https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/index.jsp) (Broad Institute) (30, 31) confirmed induction of known AR-regulated DDR gene networks in samples with high HSD3B1 expression (Figure 4B). Additionally, selective enrichment for DNA DSB repair pathways (NHEJ and HR) with P < 0.05 and FDRq value of less than 25% in both HSD3B1-high and AR-high patient samples was observed (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 HSD3B1 expression levels are correlated with AR and AR-regulated genes involved in DDR. (A) Heatmap showing expression levels of genes associated with androgen biosynthesis and DDRs in 681 PCa patients (Cleveland Clinic). Deidentified transcriptome data were obtained from the clinical use of the Decipher PCa test (Veracyte) at our institution between 2013 and 2021, as previously described (48). (B) GSEA of DDR genes regulated by ARs curated from Polkinghorn et al. (8). (C) Lollipop plots showing gene sets with FDR q < 0.25; pathways highlighted in red are involved in AR and DDR response.

Enza resensitizes adrenal-permissive HSD3B1-expressing PCa cells to radiation. Enza is an orally bioavailable ARI that directly targets AR to inhibit multiple steps in the AR signaling pathway (12). We explored whether pretreatment with Enza could enhance the radiosensitivity of adrenal-permissive HSD3B1-expressing LNCaP cells. Cells were pretreated with 50 μM Enza (HY-70002, MedChemExpress) for 24 hours in either 50 nM DHEA, 1 nM R1881, or csFBS media. We assessed cell proliferation after 48 hours and found that Enza inhibited the growth of LNCAP shControl cells in both DHEA- (51% inhibitin, P < 0.005) and R1881-supplemented (63% inhibition, P < 0.005) media, but had no effect on cells in csFBS media (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Pretreatment with Enza not only inhibited proliferation, but also resensitized LNCaP cells to radiation. The surviving fraction of previously radioresistant shControl cells decreased (SF8 DMSO = 0.1703 versus SF8 Enza = 0.011, P < 0.005) following Enza treatment, approaching the SF8 levels seen in DMSO-treated shHSD3B1 cells in DHEA (SF8 DMSO = 0.024) (Figure 5A). Seeking to validate this finding in vivo, we randomized LNCAP xenograft animals into 3 groups: shHSD3B1 (radiosensitive group), shControl (radioresistant group), and shControl+Enza (resensitization experimental group). These groups are schematically illustrated in Supplemental Figure 6B. Xenograft tumors in Enza-treated mice exhibited significantly greater growth delay following irradiation compared with shControl xenograft tumors (Figure 5B) in vehicle-treated mice. The radiation effect on growth delay observed in shControl tumors in Enza-treated mice was comparable to that observed for radiosensitive shHSD3B1 tumors (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) with correspondingly similar mean tumor-doubling times (6.06 and 7.38 days) (Figure 5D). Additionally, the time to reach a median tumor volume greater than 1.5 cc was similar between shHSD3B1 and shControl+Enza tumors: 47 days (IQR: 44.512, 49.488 days) versus 48.33 days (IQR: 46.270, 50.397days) (P < 0.05) after IR (Figure 5E). In summary, pretreatment with Enza selectively restored the radiosensitivity of LNCaP shControl tumors.

Figure 5 Enza pretreatment restores radiosensitivity. (A) Clonogenic survival of Enza-treated cells following 0, 4, and 8 Gy IR treatment. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI of 3 technical replicates. (B) Representative bioluminescence images of LNCaP xenografts undergoing oral gavage with either vehicle or Enza. (C)Tumor volume changes over the experimental duration for shControl and shHSD3B1 xenografts after 8 Gy IR, with and without Enza (shControl; n = 8, shHSD3B1; n = 8, shControl+Enza; n = 6) for each 0 Gy and 8 Gy IR treatment arm. P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney U test for nonparametric data analysis. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (D) Doubling time of vehicle-treated shControl and shHSD3B1 tumors compared with Enza-treated shControl LNCaP tumors. All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (E) Kaplan-Meier curve depicting the time to meet tumor volume greater than 1.5 cc for LNCaP xenografts. P values were calculated using log-rank test between groups. (F) Representative bioluminescence images of LAPC4 xenografts undergoing oral gavage with either vehicle or Enza with or without IR (n = 6 for each experimental condition for each HSD3B1 genotype). (G) Changes in tumor volume of LAPC4 (EV, 1245A, and 1245C) xenografts after 0 Gy (left) and 8 Gy IR (right). P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney U test for nonparametric data analysis. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (H) Tumor-doubling time of LAPC4 xenografts that had undergone 8 Gy IR treatment. All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (I) Kaplan-Meier curve depicting the time to meet tumor volume greater than 1.5 cc for LAPC4 xenografts. P values were calculated using log-rank test between groups. (J) Phospho-γ H2A.X foci formation and resolution after 4 Gy IR with Enza treatment in LNCaP cells in vitro. All data are represented as mean values ± 95% CI (P values were calculated using 2-tailed t test). (K) Immunoblot from LNCaP cells treated with DHEA or R1881 with or without Enza after 4 Gy IR showing Enza suppresses DDR protein expression. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001

Next, the effect of Enza treatment on 1245C versus 1245A allele–expressing LAPC4 xenografts was examined. LAPC4 cells (EV, 1245A, 1245C) were implanted in the flanks of NSG mice as described above (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 6E). Enza treatment reduced the growth rate of LAPC4 tumors and selectively restored radiosensitivity in 1245C tumors (Figure 5, E–G), as evidenced by an increase in the tumor-doubling time after radiation for Enza-treated 1245C tumors compared with vehicle-treated 1245C tumors (8.29 days versus 3.87 days) (Figure 5H). The growth delay observed for 1245C tumors after Enza treatment matched the growth kinetics of radiosensitive 1245A tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, F–H). HSD3B1 1245C tumor xenografts in Enza-treated animals did not reach the prespecified tumor end point of 1.5 cc after 60 days (Figure 5I). Taken together, these data support the ability of Enza to restore radiosensitivity to otherwise resistant 1245C tumors in vivo.

The DDR and kinetics of DNA DSB resolution following Enza pretreatment were also assessed. Enza treatment impaired DNA break resolution relative to vehicle-treated (DMSO) shControl LNCaP cells. The residual phosphor γ-H2AX foci counts 6 hours after 4 Gy IR in Enza-treated cells were similar to those observed in shHSD3B1 cells (Figure 5J). Immunoblots with antibodies against selected DDR genes showed that Enza pretreatment selectively suppressed DDR protein levels in DHEA media and R1881-supplemented media (Figure 5K). These findings support the hypothesis that adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 modulates intracellular androgen pools promoting DDR-mediated radioresistance and that AR blockade with Enza abrogates this effect.