Decitabine priming increases anti–PD-1 antitumor efficacy by promoting CD8+ progenitor exhausted T cell expansion in tumor models

Low-dose decitabine-pretreated CD8+ T cells have increased cytotoxicity against tumors following anti–PD-1 treatment both in vitro and in vivo. To investigate whether low-dose decitabine pretreatment enhanced anti–PD-1-induced activation of CD8+ T cells, an in vitro tumor cell and T cell coculture model was used. CD8+ naive T cells from OT-I transgenic mice were purified, anti-CD3/CD28 activated, and treated with PBS (C group), 10 nM low-dose decitabine (D group), anti–PD-1 (P group) or together (DP group) in vitro. These OVA-specific CD8+ T cells were cocultured with MC38-OVA-GFP colon cancer cells for 4 days, at an effect and target ratio of 1-to-2, and anti–PD-1 antibody was added as indicated (Figure 1A). Strikingly, decitabine-pretreated CD8+ T cells acquired increased cytolysis activity against tumor cells with anti–PD-1 treatment at different time points and with distinct effector and target ratios (1:1, 1:2, 1:4) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Decitabine and anti–PD-1 treatment synergistically promoted CD8+ T cell expansion with high Ki67 levels and acquired increased capacity to coproduce IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Moreover, similar results were observed upon OVA 257–264 peptide–stimulated TCR OT-I T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Low-dose decitabine-pretreated CD8+ T cells have increased cytotoxicity against tumors following anti–PD-1 treatment. (A) Experimental timeline. Purified naive CD8+ T cells from TCR OT-I mice were activated, treated with PBS (C), 10 nM decitabine (D), anti–PD-1 antibody (P) or the combination (DP), and cocultured with MC38-OVA-GFP cells at E: T ratio of 1:2 (A–C). (B) Frequency of live GFP+ MC38-OVA cells. Results are pooled from 2 experiments with n = 6 per group. 2-way ANOVA analysis. (C) Absolute number of CD8+ T cells (n = 3). 2-way ANOVA analysis. (D) PBS or decitabine-treated CD45.2+CD8+ TCR OT-1 cells were transferred into MC38-OVA-bearing CD45.1+ C57BL/6J mice on day 12 when tumor size was below 200 mm3 (n = 6). Shown are average and individual tumor growth curves. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. 2-way ANOVA analysis. (E) PBS or decitabine-treated CD45.2+CD8+ TCR OT-1 cells were transferred into MC38-OVA-bearing CD45.1+ C57BL/6J mice on day 12 when tumor size was between 200 and 400 mm3, followed by anti–PD-1 treatment as indicated (n = 5 per group). Shown are average and individual tumor growth curves. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. 2-way ANOVA analysis. (F) Experimental design. (G) Volcano plot showing DEGs of proliferating T cells between the DP group and the P group. Genes with P adj < 0.05 (2-sided unpaired Wilcoxon test, Bonferroni correction) and absolute log 2 fold change (FC) ≥ 0.2 are identified as DEGs. Genes with P adj < 0.05 and absolute log 2 FC ≥ 0.5 are labeled. (H) Heatmap showing scaled expression values of the indicated genes. Colors represent averaged z-scores of expression level. (I) GSEA of proliferating T cells generated by the immunologic signature gene sets of MSigDB. The 3 terms were from GSE369 and GSE41867. Colors of circles represent the normalized enrichment score (NES) calculated by GSEA for each signature. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

As expected, decitabine treatment of activated CD8+ T cells resulted in a decrease of DNA methylation at the promoter region, which was enriched in genes associated with inositol phosphate metabolism, MAPK signaling pathway, and T cell differentiation, as detected by whole genome bisulfite sequencing (WGBS; Supplemental Figure 1, H–K and Supplemental Table 2). To evaluate whether decitabine-pretreated CD8+ T cells contributed to improved antitumor response in vivo, we detected the capacity of decitabine-primed CD45.2+CD8+ T cell therapy in congenetic CD45.1+ C57BL/6J mice bearing MC38-OVA tumors. When tumors were small (volume under 200 mm3), adoptive cell therapy (ACT) of low numbers (5 × 105) of decitabine-pretreated CD45.2+OVA-specific CD8+ TCR OT-I cells could eliminate tumors, while control T cells initially suppressed tumor growth but tumors began growing after 12 days (Figure 1D). For larger tumors (200–400 mm3), 5 × 105 CD8+ TCR OT-I cells were transferred, followed by anti–PD-1 infusion 12 days later, when tumors began to regrow, we observed that adoptive transfer of decitabine-primed T cells plus anti–PD-1 significantly restrained tumor growth compared with control T cells plus anti–PD-1 (Figure 1, E and F).

In this model, a higher number of transferred CD45.2+TCR OT-I cells was detected in tumors in the DP group than in the P group, as analyzed by CyTOF (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, the expression levels of inhibitory receptors TIM-3, LAG-3, and CD38 in transferred CD45.2+TCR OT-1 cells were downregulated in the DP group compared with the P group, while T-bet expression was upregulated in DP-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We next sorted the transferred CD45.2+TCR OT-I cells in tumors from the 4 groups and conducted the 5′ single cell RNA-Sequencing (scRNA-Seq) and paired T cell receptor sequencing (scTCR-Seq). A total of 37,447 CD8+ T cells were collected, and similar expression patterns were detected, since most cells shared the same TCR clonotype (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We divided these cells into proliferating and nonproliferating subgroups based on the results of unsupervised clustering and cell cycle stage (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). A slightly elevated frequency of proliferating cells was observed in the DP group compared with the other groups (Supplemental Figure 3F). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis revealed that the upregulated genes of proliferating cells in the P group were enriched in T cell activation, cell killing, and immune effector processes compared with the C group (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). The upregulated genes in proliferating cells in the DP group compared with the P group were enriched in ribonucleoprotein complex biogenesis, protein folding, T cell activation, proliferation, and immune effector process, among which the cytotoxicity-related genes were the most dramatically increased in the DP group, such as Gzmd/e/f/g (Gzmh in humans), Prf1, and Ifng (IFNγ) (Figure 1G, Supplemental Figure 3I, and Supplemental Table 3). We noticed that, compared with untreated cells, both D group and DP group T cells showed increased costimulatory molecules Tnfrsf4 (OX40), Tnfrsf9 (4-1BB), Tnfrsf18, and a series of cytokines and effector molecules such as Ifng, Prf1, Gzmb/c/d/e/f/g/k, and TFs Nfkb1/Nfkb2/Irf8/JunD (Figure 1H). Gene-set enrichment analysis (GSEA) suggested that CD8+ T cells from decitabine therapy and combination therapy of decitabine plus anti–PD-1 displayed enrichment for effector and memory signatures (Figure 1I). In addition, lower expression of immune inhibitory receptors (Pdcd1, Cd38, Ctla4, and Cd244) was detected in CD8+ T cells after combination therapy compared with anti–PD-1 monotherapy. Similar effects were detected in the nonproliferating subgroup (Supplemental Figure 3, J and K). These results indicated that decitabine treatment can directly regulate the antitumor activity of CD8+ T cells, and decitabine-pretreated CD8+ T cells had high cytotoxicity after PD-1 blockade both in vitro — against tumor cells — and in mouse tumor models.

Progenitor T ex rather than terminal T ex gain improved activation and function following treatment with decitabine plus anti–PD-1. In the in vitro coculture system, the total number of CD8+ T cells was significantly increased in the DP group compared with other groups, with a high Ki67 level (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+CD8+ progenitor T ex were reported to expand after PD-1 blockade therapy (12). Consistently, as shown in Figure 2A, TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+CD8+ progenitor T ex expanded after anti–PD-1 treatment early on, when encountering tumor cells, and then progressively differentiated into TCF-1–TIM-3+PD-1+CD8+ terminal T ex . Notably, both proportion and absolute number of progenitor T ex were markedly increased in the DP group compared with those in the single-agent group, and the amount of progenitor T ex was maintained at a high level for more than 2 days (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4C). Later on, we also detected incremental numbers of terminal T ex after DP treatment. The frequencies among distinct groups were comparable, which could be due to the differentiation of progenitor T ex since all these terminal T ex had nearly low proliferative potential (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 4D). Contrastingly, progenitor T ex in the DP group showed higher Ki67 level even after 4 days of tumor antigen stimulation (Figure 2C). However, the enhanced effect of the DP combination treatment compared with anti–PD-1 treatment of CD8+ T cells was no longer observed if decitabine was administered 5 days after TCR stimulation, when T cells were in a differentiated state (Supplemental Figure 4E). These data suggested that decitabine priming resulted in durable expansion of progenitor T ex following PD-1 blockade.

Figure 2 In vitro DP treatment significantly increases the effector function of CD8+ progenitor T ex rather than terminal T ex . (A and B) Absolute numbers of TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+ progenitor T ex (A) and TCF-1–TIM-3+PD-1+ terminal T ex (B) at the indicated times of coculture as in Figure 1A. Results are pooled from 2 experiments with n = 6 per group. The representative FACS plots for TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+ cells and their frequencies are shown. 2-way ANOVA analysis. (C) Frequency of Ki67+ cells in TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+ progenitor T ex and TCF-1–TIM-3+PD-1+ terminal T ex at the indicated times of coculture (n = 6), by 1-way ANOVA analysis. (D) Experimental design. Slamf6+TIM-3–PD-1+ (surrogate for TCF-1+TIM-3–) progenitor T ex and Slamf6–TIM-3+PD-1+ terminal T ex were isolated and cocultured with MC38-OVA-GFP (or MC38-OVA) cells at E-to-T ratio of 1:2. (E) Frequency of live GFP+ target cells during the coincubation of MC38-OVA-GFP and progenitor T ex at the indicated times (n = 6). 2-way ANOVA analysis. (F) Absolute numbers of progenitor and terminal T ex during the coincubation of MC38-OVA and progenitor T ex at the indicated times (n = 6). The representative FACS plots for TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+ progenitor T ex and TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+ terminal T ex cells and their frequencies are shown. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, by 1-way ANOVA analysis. (G) Frequency of Annexin V+ apoptotic T cells during the coincubation of MC38-OVA and progenitor T ex at the indicated times (n = 3), by 1-way ANOVA analysis. (H) Frequency of live GFP+ target cells during the coincubation of MC38-OVA-GFP and terminal T ex at the indicated times by flow cytometry analysis. (I) Absolute number of terminal T ex during coincubation at the indicated times. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further validate the specific T ex subset that responded to decitabine plus anti–PD-1, we used the combination of Slamf6 and TIM-3 to differentiate the progenitor T ex and terminal T ex (12). After in vitro decitabine, anti–PD-1, or the combined pretreatment, Slamf6+TIM-3–PD-1+CD8+ progenitor T ex and Slamf6–TIM-3+PD-1+CD8+ terminal T ex were sorted and cocultured with MC38-OVA-GFP cells (Figure 2D). We observed that decitabine-pretreated progenitor T ex responded better to anti–PD-1 and were present in higher numbers after anti–PD-1 treatment (Figure 2, E and F and Supplemental Figure 4F). Besides the elevated proliferation potential, DP treatment showed decreased apoptosis ratio in progenitor T ex compared with anti–PD-1 alone (Figure 2G). However, DP therapy had a minimal effect on terminal T ex (Figure 2, H and I and Supplemental Figure 4G). These results demonstrated that decitabine priming directly enhanced the proliferative capacity of less-differentiated progenitor T ex in response to PD-1 blockade, while it could not reprogram terminal T ex into progenitor T ex cells.

Administration of decitabine plus anti–PD-1 treatment dramatically inhibits tumor growth in vivo and reshapes the tumor microenvironment. We investigated the in vivo antitumor effects of decitabine, anti–PD-1, or their combination in C57BL/6J mice bearing mouse MC38-OVA colon cancer cells. We noticed that DP therapy significantly suppressed tumor development and prolonged survival, while either decitabine or anti–PD-1 monotherapy only delayed tumor growth (Figure 3, A and B). Mice that achieved CR after DP treatment received reinoculation with 2 times the original number of MC38-OVA cells and all mice remained tumor-free, indicative of efficient antitumor memory response (Supplemental Figure 5A). Similar significant antitumor response was observed in mice bearing EG7-OVA lymphomas after DP treatment (Figure 3C). In cold tumor CT26 colon cancer-bearing model, DP therapy also partly impeded tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 3 Administration of DP combination treatment inhibits tumor growth in vivo and reshapes tumor microenvironment. (A and B) C57BL/6J mice were transplanted with 1.5 × 105 MC38-OVA cells, treated with PBS (C group; black), or decitabine alone (0.2 mg/kg per mouse, days 7–9; D group, blue), or anti–PD-1 antibody alone (200 μg per mouse on days 12, 15, 18, and 21; P group, green) or decitabine plus anti–PD-1 (DP group, red) as indicated. Tumor sizes were examined every other day. (A) Shown are average and individual tumor growth curves (n = 6 per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM, by 2-way ANOVA analysis. The number of mice in P and DP groups that acquired CR was shown. (B) Survival curves of each treatment group, by log-rank test. (C) C57BL/6J mice were implanted with 1 × 106 EG7-OVA cells, treatment scheme as in A. Tumor sizes were measured every 3 days. The average and individual tumor curves (n = 5 per group) are shown. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, by 2-way ANOVA analysis. (D) MC38 tumor samples as in A were collected on day 18, followed by CyTOF assay. T-SNE plot shows all CD45+ cells, colored by distinct immunocytes. (E) Absolute number of CD8+ TILs per 1 × 106 total cells in each group of MC38-OVA xenografts model on day 18 as in A. 1-way ANOVA analysis. (F) MC38-OVA-bearing mice were treated with decitabine (days 7–9) plus anti–PD-1 (days 12, 15, 18, and 21). Anti-CD8 or anti-CD4 antibody (200 μg per mouse) was administered twice a week starting on day 6. Shown are average tumor curves (n = 4 per group). 2-way ANOVA analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next profiled and compared the tumor infiltrating CD45+ immune cell subsets in 4 groups by CyTOF assay (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). We detected that treatment with DP therapy resulted in a remarkable increase in the ratios of CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, and NK cells, while the proportion of macrophages was decreased (Figure 3D). Consistent with our initial results, the number of tumor-infiltrated CD8+ T cells was significantly increased in the DP group compared with the anti–PD-1 monotherapy group (Figure 3E). It may not be due to the activation of dendritic cells via decitabine, since cytokine secretion was not increased in response to OVA presentation to CD4+ and CD8+ T cells by decitabine-pretreated bone marrow-derived dendritic cells (BMDCs) (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). To estimate whether the response to DP was dependent on CD8+ T cells, we depleted either CD8+ or CD4+ T cells before and during DP treatment. CD8+ T cell depletion completely abrogated the antitumor activity of DP therapy, indicating the requirement of CD8+ T cells (Figure 3F). We also noted a potential function of CD4+ T cells during DP treatment; another study was under investigation. Here, we mainly analyzed the effect of DP combination on CD8+ T cells.

Combination therapy with decitabine plus anti–PD-1 prominently reactivates tumor-infiltrated CD8+ progenitor T ex . We next intended to determine the CD8+ subset that expanded in response to DP therapy in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that the Ki67 level in the polyclonal tumor-infiltrated T ex was markedly elevated after DP treatment compared with either agent alone (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Interestingly, both frequency and absolute number of CD8+ T cells with an intermediate PD-1 level were prominently increased with DP treatment (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Consistently, CD8+ T ex with negative expression of other inhibitory receptors, such as TIM-3, LAG-3, or their coexpression, expanded in the DP group (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Moreover, a higher proportion of TCF-1+TIM-3–PD-1+ progenitor T ex was observed after DP therapy (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6E). Importantly, DP-treated CD8+ T ex could secrete more IFN-γ and TNF-α, compared with either single-agent (Figure 4E). Thus, DP treatment enhanced the proliferation and activity of CD8+ progenitor T ex subset.

Figure 4 DP combination therapy prominently reactivates tumor-infiltrated CD8+ progenitor T ex . On day 18 after 2 doses of anti–PD-1, as in Figure 3A, phenotype and function of TILs from MC38-OVA tumors were detected by flow cytometry analysis (A–H). (A) Frequency of Ki67+ cells in the endogenous CD8+PD-1+ T cells, gated on CD8+PD-1+ cells. Results are pooled from 2 experiments with n = 7 per group. (B) Absolute numbers of CD8+ cells with PD-1 high (PD-1hi) and intermediate (PD-1int) expression in CD8+ TILs, gated on CD8+ cells (n = 7). The representative FACS plots for PD-1hi and PD-1int CD8+ T cells and their frequencies are shown. (C) Absolute numbers of PD-1+TIM-3+ and PD-1+TIM-3– CD8+ TILs per 106 cells (n = 7). (D) Frequency of progenitor T ex (TCF+TIM-3–) in CD8+PD-1+ TILs (n = 7). (E) Frequency of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ cells in PD-1+CD8+ TILs after treated with 5-hour cell stimulation cocktail plus protein transport inhibitors (n = 6). (F) Absolute number of tetramer+CD8+ T cells per 106 total cells (n = 5). (G) Frequency of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ cells in tetramer+CD8+ TILs (n = 3). (H) Absolute numbers of PD-1+TIM-3+ and PD-1+TIM-3– tetramer+CD8+ TILs per 106 total cells (n = 3). (I and J) Frequency of Ki67+ (I) and TIM-3+ (J) cells in CD8+PD-1+ T cells from PBMCs of MC38-OVA-bearing mice (n = 3). Bar plots represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA analysis.

The response to DP was tumor antigen–specific, as the number of OVA-specific CD8+ tumor-infiltrated lymphocytes (TILs) was augmented identified by H2-Kb OVA 257-264 tetramer staining (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6F). The coproduction of IFN-γ and TNF-α in these tetramer+ (Tet+) CD8+ T cells was improved after both anti–PD-1 and DP treatment (Figure 4G). Strikingly, the count of PD-1+TIM-3– T ex was notably raised after DP combination, while the count was slightly decreased after anti–PD-1 monotherapy (Figure 4H). Moreover, the proliferation capacity of circulating CD8+PD-1+ T cells was reinforced in the DP group, with lower frequency of TIM-3+ cells as well (Figure 4, I and J). Additionally, significant expansion in both OVA-specific and total antigen–experienced CD8+ TILs was observed in mice bearing EG7-OVA lymphomas after DP treatment, with significant increase of both TIM-3–PD-1+ and TIM-3+PD-1+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). DP treatment also potentiated CD8+ T cell response in EG7-OVA mice, and the frequency of IFN-γ+TNF-α+CD8+ T cells was approximately 7-fold higher in the DP combination group compared with anti–PD-1 group (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). In CT26-bearing mice, DP treatment had a similar effect (Supplemental Figure 7, G–J). Collectively, these results suggested that decitabine had a synergistic effect with PD-1 inhibitor to reactivate functional progenitor CD8+ T ex .

scRNA-Seq of TILs after treatment with decitabine plus anti–PD-1. To investigate how decitabine reprograms CD8+ T ex and contributes to anti–PD-1–mediated rejuvenation in vivo at single-cell level, we isolated CD3+ TILs from MC38-OVA-bearing mice in the C group, D group, P group, or the DP group, as in Figure 3A, for droplet-based 5′ scRNA-Seq and paired scTCR-Seq (Figure 5A). According to our analysis, after quality control, 3,950 CD8+ T cells were collected and grouped into 7 clusters, among which, clusters 0, 1, 2, and 4 were identified as T ex based on positive PD-1 expression; cluster 6 and 5 were identified as naive T cells and early active T cells; and cluster 2 and 3 were proliferating cells (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–D, see Methods). In addition, Cluster 0 was identified as progenitor T ex for lower levels of Pdcd1 (PD-1), Havcr2 (TIM-3), Tigit, and Nr4a2 and higher expression of Gzmk and Tcf7 (TCF-1) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 9E). The abundance of progenitor T ex (cluster 0) was increased in the P group compared with the C or D group, reflecting their expansion after anti–PD-1 (Figure 5D, Supplemental Figure 9D, and Supplemental Figure 10A). Notably, consistent with our observation, the progenitor T ex subset was more highly enriched in the DP group than in the P group. Contrastingly, the proportion of terminal T ex (cluster 4) that had higher expression of known inhibitory molecules was most enriched in the C group (Figure 5, C and D and Supplemental Figure 10A). The trajectory of CD8+ T ex (clusters 0, 1, 2, 4) suggested a possible path for CD8+ T cell exhaustion by Monocle method, with progenitor T ex positioned at the root site and followed by intermediate T ex (cluster 1) and terminal T ex (cluster 4), while proliferative T ex (cluster 2) were placed in another branch because of the impact of cell cycle stage (Supplemental Figure 10B), which was corroborated by the diffusion map and RNA velocity (Supplemental Figure 10, C–G). As expected, the memory markers (Il7r, Tcf7, and Lef1) decreased along pseudotime, while cytotoxicity genes (Prf1, Gzmb, and Cx3cr1) and exhaustion-related genes (Pdcd1, Havcr2, Tigit, and Tox) increased along the trajectory (Figure 5E). These results suggested decitabine pretreatment enhanced the expansion of anti–PD-1-responsive CD8+ progenitor T ex .

Figure 5 scRNA-Seq of tumor infiltrated T cells. (A) Graphical overview of the experimental setting. The scRNA-Seq, paired scTCR-Seq, and bulk ATAC-Seq were applied to sorted tumor infiltrated CD3+ T cells in C, D, P, and DP groups. Downstream analysis includes DEG, clonotype, enriched TF, regulatory network, GO, and GSEA enrichment analysis. (B) t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) plot showing CD8+ T cells. Each dot for a single cell, colored by unsupervised cluster. (C) Dot plot showing expression of selected marker genes per cell type. The size of the dot encodes the ratio of cells that expressed the genes, and its color encodes the average expression level. (D) Bar plot showing the subtype proportion of CD8+ T cells per group. (E) Gene expression dynamics along the CD8+ T ex trajectory of cells in clusters 0, 1, and 4. PT, pseudotime; exp, expression.

Combination treatment of decitabine plus anti–PD-1 augments clonal expansion of progenitor T ex . We next analyzed clonotypes of TCR by using paired scRNA-Seq and scTCR-Seq data. A total of 1,857 unique TCR clonotypes were identified in the CD8+ T cells of the 4 groups, and 490 as expanding clonotypes that were represented by 2 cells or more, resulting in 2,583 clonal T cells. Firstly, we noticed that the DP group displayed the highest TCR diversity calculated using hill number and D50 diversity index, suggesting an active T cell anti-tumor immunity after DP treatment (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 11A). Moreover, the PD-1+ T ex clusters (clusters 0, 1, 2, 4) had higher ratios and higher absolute numbers of clonal T cells and expanding clonotypes compared with PD-1– non-T ex clusters (Figure 6B, Supplemental Figure 11, B–D, and Supplemental Table 4), reflecting that T ex clusters in our study were the main antitumor T cell population. Despite that the highest ratio of clonal T cells was detected in the C group, there was a significantly larger proportion of terminal T ex (cluster 4) among the clonal T cells compared with other groups, while the clonal T cells in anti–PD-1 and DP groups were concentrated in the progenitor and intermediate T ex subsets (Supplemental Figure 11, E–G). Remarkably, although decitabine reprogramed and enhanced the cytolytic capacity of TCR OT-I T cells, after decitabine treatment in vivo,a considerable percentage of CD8+ TILs were not clonal cells, which implied that decitabine might activate some nonantitumor T cells, while the combination of decitabine plus anti–PD-1 precisely promoted the expansion of tumor-specific T cells.

Figure 6 DP combination treatment augments clonal expansion of progenitor T ex . (A) Line chart showing sample diversity estimation using hill numbers, which were mathematically unified family of diversity indices. (B) Bar plot showing the cell percentage of each cluster stratified by clone size. The clone size were categorized as unique (n = 1), medium clonally expanded (2 ≤ n ≤ 9) and highly clonally expanded (n ≥ 10) based on the number of CD3+ T cells sharing the same TCRs. (C) Bar plot showing the subtype proportion of highly clonally expanded cells (cells with clone size ≥ 10) per group. (D) t-SNE plot of CD8+ T cells colored by clone size (top) and t-SNE plot of progenitor T ex colored by clone size (bottom). (E) Heatmap showing the average expression levels of important marker genes of inhibitory receptors, costimulatory molecules, cytokines and effector molecules, memory and TFs for clonal cells in each group. (F) The cell numbers of top 10 clonotypes in each group.

We further investigated the distribution of medium clonally expanded (with 2 to 9 cells) and highly clonally expanded (with 10 and more cells) T subsets in these groups. Strikingly, DP combination yielded more highly clonally expanded cluster 0 progenitor T ex , while anti–PD-1 monotherapy caused abundant expansion of cluster 1 intermediate T ex , suggesting the preference for sustained progenitor T ex expansion rather than further differentiation in DP group (Figure 6, C and D). In addition, the highly clonally expanded cells in the P group had higher expressions of inhibitory receptors (Pdcd1, Lag3, Havcr2, Tigit, and Cd38) and cytolytic molecules (Prf1, Gzmb) but lower levels of memory genes (Il7r, Lef1, and Ccr7) and effector gene Tnf, compared with those in the control group or the medium clonally expanded cells in the P group (Figure 6E). Importantly, we noticed that DP combination upregulated the expression of the functional genes (Tnf, Gzma, and Gzmd), memory genes (Il7r, Lef1, and Ccr7), and multiple crucial TFs (Stat4, Runx1, Runx2, Nfkb1, and Jund), but decreased the levels of inhibitory genes and exhaustion TFs (Tox and Prdm1) in highly clonally expanded cells, compared with those after anti–PD-1 monotherapy (Figure 6E). By analyzing differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the highly clonally expanded T cells in the DP group and those in the P group, GO analysis revealed that the upregulated DEGs were associated with T cell differentiation, activation, and cell-cell adhesion, demonstrating the improved and durable T cell functionality among the highly clonally expanded cells (Supplemental Figure 11H and Supplemental Table 5).

Finally, we analyzed the frequency and phenotype of the most expanded TCR clonotypes. The total clone size of the top 10 TCR clonotypes was nearly 40% of the control group, and most of top 10 TCR clonotypes were terminal and proliferative T ex (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 11I). Similarly, the terminal T ex also were also a major component of decitabine-induced clonally expanding T cells. In contrast, among the top 10 TCR clonotypes, in both DP and P groups, few belonged to terminal T ex (Figure 6F). Moreover, among the top 50 TCR clonotypes of all progenitor T ex , 58% of these clonotypes were from the DP group, including the top 5 clonotypes (Supplemental Figure 11J). Since the most frequent or highly expanding TCR clones might be tumor-recognizing T cells (20), DP treatment displayed superior ability to mediate the expansion of potential cancer-specific clonal progenitor T ex compared with anti–PD-1 or decitabine single-agent therapy.

Decitabine plus anti–PD-1 treatment reprograms the transcriptional and epigenetic profile of CD8+ progenitor T ex with sustained activity of AP-1 family member JunD. We next intended to define features of progenitor T ex associated with DP treatment compared with those after anti–PD-1 monotherapy. We computed DEGs between cluster 0 progenitor T ex from the DP group and P group. We identified 950 DEGs, including 688 upregulated genes and 262 downregulated genes. GO analysis showed that upregulated genes after DP treatment were enriched in T cell differentiation, regulation of T cell activation, regulation of immune effector processes, ribonucleoprotein complex biogenesis, and DNA/mRNA metabolic processes; additionally, Jund was most substantially increased with DP treatment compared with anti–PD-1 monotherapy (Figure 7, A and B and Supplemental Table 6). These 688 upregulated genes were clustered into 7 gene modules by hierarchical clustering. Genes in module 1 mainly induced by decitabine, such as Socs1, Nfatc3, Mapk1, and translation initiation factors Eif5, and Eif3b, which assisted the rapid biosynthesis and proliferation. Gene modules 2 and 3, consisted of Mapkapk3, Jak1, Akt2, Runx2, Runx3, Mef2d, and Ube2d, increased in the anti–PD-1 group compared with the control group, and further upregulated in the DP group, which contributed to enhanced T cell effector function. A third set of genes (gene modules 5, 6, and 7), included TFs Jund, Ets1, Nfkb1, and Nfkb2, effector genes Prf1, Gzma, and Gzmk, and mitochondrial metabolism related genes Ndufa3, Cox5a, and Tomm20, decreased after treated with anti–PD-1 but recovered when combined with decitabine (Figure 7C and Supplemental Table 6). GO and KEGG pathway analyses showed that decitabine treatment regulated T cell differentiation, while combination with anti–PD-1 dramatically increased T cell activation, TCR signaling, and MAPK signaling, and also regulated mitochondrial complex and metabolic processes (Figure 7D, Supplemental Figure 12A, and Supplemental Table 6). To explore the crucial TF for DP treatment, TF enriched analysis by matascape was applied and revealed that the upregulated genes in the combination group might be regulated by TP53, HDAC1, NFKB1, RELA, JUN, and MYCN (Supplemental Figure 12B).

Figure 7 DP treatment reprograms transcriptional and epigenetic profile of CD8+ progenitor T ex with sustained activity of AP-1 family member. (A) GO analysis of upregulated genes (688 genes, P < 0.05, 2-sided unpaired Wilcoxon test) for progenitor T ex (C0) in DP group versus P group. Selected GO terms with Benjamini-Hochberg P adj < 0.05. (B) Volcano plot showing DEGs of progenitor T ex (C0) in DP group versus P group. Genes with P < 0.05 (2-sided unpaired Wilcoxon test) are colored and some important upregulated genes are labeled. (C) Heatmap showing the expression level of upregulated genes of DP group (versus P group) in progenitor T ex cells for each group (same genes used in Figure 7A). The genes are clustered into 7 groups by hierarchical cluster analysis. (D) Dot plot showing GO terms of upregulated genes of each module as shown in Figure 7C. The size of the dot encodes the ratio of genes in each GO term, and its color encodes the Benjamini-Hochberg P adj values. (E) Gene annotations of changed peaks between the DP versus P groups in CD3+ T cells. The numbers of differentially open gene regulatory regions for the indicated genes after DP combination versus P monotherapy are shown. (F) The significant enriched motifs of gained peaks between DP and P groups. Motifs of TFs with Benjamini P adj < 0.05 (calculated by HOMER) are shown and important TFs are labeled. FC represents the ratio of the percentage of gained peaks with motif and the percentage of background peaks with motif. (G) Integrated transcriptional regulatory network inferred by SCENIC showing target genes of TF JunD whose importance are more than 30. Dot size represents the importance of target genes. Colors represent the log2 FC of averaged expression between the DP and P groups.

We next examined mechanism underlying decitabine-mediated T cell reprogramming. An assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-Seq) of CD3+ TILs in C, P, and DP group showed that DP-treated T cells gained 6,730 peaks and lost 11,032 peaks compared with P group T cells (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D, see Methods). Whereas the absolute number of peaks was reduced after DP treatment, the width of peaks and overall ATAC-Seq signal within peak regions were increased (Supplemental Figure 12, D–F). To explore whether these changed peaks were related to genes of T cell function, we assigned these peaks to coding genes and found that genes involved in cytokine response, cell activation, and TFs such as Lef1, Tead1, Stat5a, and Runx2 were more accessible after DP combination, whereas genes for inhibitory receptors (Entpd1, Tigit, Cd101, Cd160, and Ctla4),as well as Bcl6, Prdm1, Irf4 and Batf were more open after anti–PD-1 monotherapy (Figure 7E and Supplemental Table 7). The HOMER motif enrichment analysis revealed enrichment on DP-lost peaks (compared with the P group) for TF ELF4 (Supplemental Figure 12G), which induces cell cycle arrest in naive CD8+ T cells (21). Furthermore, DP-gained peaks (compared with the P group) were enriched for motifs of the Activating Protein 1 (AP-1) family (JunB, FOS, ATF3, FOSL2 and BATF), TEAD, RUNX1, and RUNX2), most of which were closed after anti–PD-1 monotherapy (compared with the C group) (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 12, H and I). Interestingly, Jund levels were significantly augmented after DP treatment compared with anti–PD-1, while other genes of these TFs showed minimal alteration (Supplemental Figure 12J).

Using the published JunD chromatin immunoprecipitation-Seq (ChIP-Seq) data in CD8+ T cells (22), we further demonstrated that open chromatin regions with JunD binding showed significantly increased chromatin accessibility in the DP group versus the P group, while other regions had little change (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B and Supplemental Table 8). We next identified the genes assigned to DP-gained peaks (compared with the P group) with JunD binding and found that these genes were enriched in biological processes such as lymphocyte differentiation, leukocyte cell-cell adhesion, and α-β T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 13C and Supplemental Table 8, see Methods). The transcriptional regulatory network inferred by SCENIC using scRNA-Seq data confirmed the increased expression of target genes and TF activity of JunD upon DP treatment versus anti–PD-1 in progenitor T ex (Figure 7G, Supplemental Figure 13D, and Supplemental Table 9). JunD target levels and activity were decreased in the P group compared with the C group (Supplemental Figure 13, D and E). Since Jun family members regulate cell growth and survival, DP treatment resulted in higher proliferative capacity of progenitor T ex than anti–PD-1 monotherapy via maintenance of JunD activity.

Decitabine plus anti–PD-1 suppresses the terminal differentiation of T ex . We noticed that the expression level of Jund was reduced in the P group compared with the C group but recovered in the DP group in all CD8+ T ex clusters (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 14A). Analysis using human scRNA-Seq data from public data (23) also exhibited a decrease of Jund expression in CD8+ TILs following anti–PD-1-based immunotherapy in lung cancer patients (Supplemental Figure 14B). Moreover, immunofluorescence detection of tumor-infiltrated CD8+ T cells, as in the mouse model in Figure 3A, confirmed lower JunD protein levels in CD8+ TILs after anti–PD-1 treatment, which were upregulated after DP therapy (Supplemental Figure 14, C–F). In the in vitro tumor cell and T cell coculture system, TCR OT-I T cells were sorted and consistent expression alteration of JunD was confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR assay (Supplemental Figure 14G). We then asked if decitabine priming could modulate the feature and activity of terminal T ex after PD-1 blockade therapy.

Figure 8 DP treatment suppresses the terminal differentiation of exhausted T cells. (A) t-SNE plot of CD8+ T cells colored by normalized expression of Jund. Exp, expression. (B) Boxplot showing T cell activation score calculated using the T cell activation (GO:0042110) gene set, 1-way ANOVA analysis. (C) Bar plot showing the NES from ranked list of genes expressed in proliferating T cells from ACT model in DP group and P group, calculated using GSEA. Gene signatures are from immunologic signature gene sets of MSigDB. (D and E) GSEA of indicated signatures (from GSE41867) from the ranked list of genes in proliferating T cells from ACT model in DP group versus P group. FDR, false discovery rate. (F) Boxplot showing T cell activation score from 4 groups of CD8+ TILs in cells with different JunD levels. Cells are divided into 4 groups, and groups 1, 2, 3, and 4 represent a quarter of cells with JunD expression levels from low to high. 1-way ANOVA analysis. (G) Purified naive CD8+ T cells from TCR OT-I mice were activated, treated with PBS (C), anti–PD-1 (P), or decitabine plus anti–PD-1 (DP) as shown. Before coculture with MC38-OVA-GFP cells, the indicated T cells were incubated with JNK inhibitor JNK-IN-8 (50 nM, 100 nM), AP-1 inhibitor T-5224 (2 μM, 10 μM), or JNK activator anisomycin (0.5 μM, 1 μM) for 24 hours. These CD8+ T cells were then cocultured with MC38-OVA-GFP cells at an E-to-T ratio of 1:2. Frequencies of live GFP+ target cells are shown, by 1-way ANOVA analysis. (H) NC and JunD KO TCR OT-I T cells were pretreated with decitabine, anti–PD-1, or the combination. Frequencies of live GFP+ MC38-OVA target cells after coculture with the indicated T cells at E-to-T ratio of 1:2 for 48 hours. 2-way ANOVA analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

T cell exhaustion is defined as limited proliferative ability, decreased production of effector genes, increased expression of inhibitory immune receptors and epigenetic alteration. Besides progenitor T ex , we also observed higher T cell activation scores with DP treatment compared with anti–PD-1 single-agent therapy in other CD8+ T ex clusters (Figure 8B). Strikingly, the transcriptomes of CD8+ T ex clusters in DP group revealed less exhaustion signatures compared with those in the anti–PD-1 group (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). Moreover, with DP treatment, CD8+ naive T-differentiated terminal T ex , after persistent tumor antigen stimulation in vitro, produced more IFN-γ and TNF-α compared with anti–PD-1-treated terminal T ex (Supplemental Figure 15C). Consistently, GSEA between adoptively transferred DP-treated CD8+ T cells and anti–PD-1-treated T cells revealed that DP-treated CD8+ T cells had higher expression of genes associated with memory and effector T cells, and lower levels of exhaustion genes (Figure 1I, Figure 8,C–E, Supplemental Figure 15D, and Supplemental Table 10). Epigenetic profiling also showed that DP-treated T cells displayed chromatin accessibility at some T cell activation genes associated with JunD binding (Bcl2, Camk2d, and Stat4) compared with anti–PD-1 monotherapy (Supplemental Figure 15, E–G). Collectively, besides activating progenitor T ex , DP treatment can also suppress the terminal differentiation of CD8+ T ex .

We next investigated whether AP-1/JunD signaling was involved in the activity of DP combination therapy on CD8+ T cells. First, we compared T cell activation score in CD8+ T cell clusters with different JunD levels. Notably, cells with higher Jund levels tended to have increased expression of genes associated with T cell activation, both from endogenous CD8+ TILs and transferred CD8+ T cells, suggesting the potential role of JunD in CD8+ T cells (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 15H). Secondly, we pretreated decitabine-primed CD8+ T cells with either inhibitor against AP-1 or upstream JNK1/2 and conducted the in vitro CD8+ TCR OT-I cell-MC38-OVA coculture assay. Preventing JNK/AP-1 signaling in CD8+ T cells abolished DP treatment-induced T cell cytotoxicity (Figure 8G). Moreover, preincubation of CD8+ T cells with JNK activator anisomycin showed increased cytotoxicity and IFN-γ/TNF-α coproduction after PD-1 blockade (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 16A). Finally, to further validate the role of JunD, Jund was knocked out in TCR OT-I T cells by CRISPR/Cas9 editing (Supplemental Figure 16, B and C). We observed that loss of JunD significantly repressed the proliferation ability of CD8+ T cells and disturbed the tumor-lysis capacity of CD8+ T cells following DP treatment (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 16, D–F). The frequency of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ cells was not markedly augmented in the DP group compared with anti–PD-1 treatment for JunD KO CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 16G). Therefore, JunD downregulation after anti–PD-1 treatment could impair long-term T cell activity, and the enhanced antitumor strength of CD8+ T cells with DP combination was associated with JunD/AP-1 signaling.