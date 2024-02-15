A human obesity-associated MC4R mutation with defective Gq/11α signaling leads to hyperphagia in mice

MC4RF51L mice develop obesity without disruption of MC4R/G s α/cAMP signaling. MC4RF51L mice were generated by CRISPR/Cas9 to direct an MC4R site mutation at amino acid position 51 with phenylalanine replaced by leucine (Figure 1A) and mating to homozygosity. The human and mouse MC4R protein sequences are highly homologous (94% identical, 97% conserved), and the F51 residue is in a highly conserved region (14 amino acids upstream through 112 downstream of F51 are identical between the species).

Figure 1 MC4RF51L mice develop obesity without disruption of MC4R/G s α signaling. (A) DNA sequencing showing conversion of phenylalanine 51 (TTT) in WT mice to leucine (CTA) in MC4RF51L mice. (B) Quantification of pCREB/total CREB in PVN of WT, MC4RF51L (F51L), and MC4RKO mice after i.p. injection of saline or MTII (n = 3–5/group; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. saline; ^P < 0.05 vs. WT and MC4RF51L mice). (C) Body weights of male (left) and female (right) MC4RF51L and WT mice measured weekly from week 4 to 11 (males, n = 19–24/group; females, n = 20–24/group). (D) Total body, fat and lean mass of 8-week-old male (n = 12–14/group) and female (n = 12–16/group) MC4RF51L and WT mice. (E) Body length of 8-week-old male and female of MC4RF51L and WT mice (males, n = 5–7/group; females, n = 7–9/group). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT by unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA.

To verify that MC4R/G s α/cAMP signaling was maintained in MC4RF51L mice in vivo, we administered the MC4R agonist melanotan II (MTII; 10 μg/g body weight) i.p. to mice and measured phosphorylation levels of CREB (pCREB) in the PVN by immunofluorescence; this served as a readout of cAMP production, as cAMP stimulates the phosphorylation of CREB via activation of PKA (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165418DS1). MC4RF51L mice and WT littermates had similar levels of total CREB protein. After administration of saline, pCREB signals were low in WT PVN, while there were significantly higher levels of pCREB in the PVN of MC4RF51L mice. This was likely due to the fact that MC4RF51L mice had increased leptinergic signaling (see Table 1), leading to greater melanocortinergic input to the PVN, which would be expected to increase CREB phosphorylation if MC4R/G s α/cAMP signaling is intact in the mutant receptor — although other mechanisms associated with obesity may also be involved. After MTII administration, CREB phosphorylation significantly increased to similar levels in WT and MC4RF51L PVN. Concomitant administration of MTII into MC4RKO mice resulted in low pCREB levels in the PVN that were similar to those seen in WT after saline administration and significantly lower than those seen in MTII-treated WT or MC4RF51L mice, indicating that the observed pCREB responses to MTII in WT and MC4RF51L mice were primarily due to signaling through MC4R, as opposed to MC3R or other members of the melanocortin receptor family. Overall these results are consistent with the mutant MC4R receptor having intact downstream G s α/cAMP signaling in the PVN, as was observed in the present study and by others (23) in cell-based signaling assays.

Table 1 Serum chemistry in randomly-fed 3-month-old female MC4RF51L and WT mice

MC4RF51L mice appeared normal at birth but rapidly gained more weight than WT littermates (Figure 1C). Male mutants had significantly increased body weight at 5 weeks of age and were 21% heavier than their WT littermates at 11 weeks of age, while female mutants became significantly heavier starting at 4 weeks and gained 29% more weight than their WT littermates by 11 weeks of age. The weight gain in MC4RF51L mice was attributed to significant 2- to 3-fold increases in fat mass and small, but significant, increases in lean mass (Figure 1D). At least some of the increase in lean mass was attributable to an increase in body length (Figure 1E), a finding that was also observed in mice with germline MC4R mutations (4) and mice with PVN-specific G q/11 α deficiency (11) but not in obese mBrGsKO mice (18). Consistent with increased adiposity, MC4RF51L mice developed severe hyperleptinemia, with circulating leptin levels more than 20-fold higher in MC4RF51L mice compared with their WT littermates at 12 weeks of age (Table 1).

Obesity in MC4RF51L mice is associated with hyperphagia. To determine the extent that differences in food intake and energy expenditure contribute to the increased weight gain in MC4RF51L mice, we measured food consumption and body composition every 7 days over a 5-week period in males starting at 5 weeks and in females starting at 4 weeks of age, and calculated energy intake and energy expenditure based on these measurements (31). During this period, both male and female MC4RF51L mice ate significantly more than their WT littermates (Figure 2A). On the other hand, energy expenditure was not decreased and in fact was increased in both males and females at various time points, reflecting their increased body mass (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Obesity in MC4RF51L mice is associated with hyperphagia. (A) Average daily food intake measured every 7 days for 5 weeks in male and female MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 4–13/group). (B) Average daily energy expenditure (EE) calculated weekly for 5 weeks in male and female MC4RF51L and WT mice. (C) REE and TEE measured by indirect calorimetry and normalized to lean mass (LM) in 3-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 5–6/group). (D) Total and ambulatory (Amb) activity levels in male MC4RF51L and WT mice at 3 months of age (n = 5–6/group). (E) RERs (vCO 2 /vO 2 ) at 22°C in 3-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice at 3 months of age (n = 5–6/group). (F) Cold tolerance test. Rectal temperature in 4-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice at room temperature (0 hours) or at the indicated time points after being placed in an environment with a 6°C ambient temperature (n = 6–9/group). Meal frequency (G) and meal size (H) measured in 3 month-old male mice during daylight and nighttime hours at 22°C and 30°C (n = 5–6/group). Meal size was significantly increased in MC4RF51L mice compared with WT mice as determined by 2-way ANOVA. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT by unpaired t test.

We also studied parameters of energy metabolism in 3-month-old male mice using an Oxymax–Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS, Columbus Instruments). indirect calorimetry showed no differences in resting (REE) and total energy expenditure (TEE) between the genotypes at room temperature (22°C) when normalized to lean mass (Figure 2C). The same measurements performed at thermoneutrality (30°C), a condition in which SNS activity and thermogenesis are minimized, showed increased REE and TEE in MC4RF51L mice when normalized to lean mass (Figure 2C). Physical activity tended to be lower in MC4RF51L mice than in WT mice, but these differences did not reach statistical significance (Figure 2D). Respiratory exchange ratio (RER; vCO 2 /vO 2 ) was increased in MC4RF51L mice (Figure 2E), suggesting greater utilization of carbohydrates relative to fats as a fuel source in the mutant mice. Examination of food consumption patterns revealed no differences in feeding frequency between WT and MC4RF51L mice during the day or night, whether at 22°C or 30°C (Figure 2G). However, meal size was significantly larger in MC4RF51L mice as compared with WT during the night at both 22°C and 30°C (Figure 2H), consistent with a higher satiety threshold in MC4RF51L mice. These findings are consistent with previous studies showing that melanocortins working through MC4R receptors primarily affect meal size, rather than meal frequency (32–34).

MC4RF51L mice did not show evidence of acute cold intolerance, as they were able to maintain their body temperature over 5 hours at 6°C (Figure 2F), consistent with there being no overt defect in cold-induced thermogenesis, which we had previously observed in mice with whole-brain G s α deficiency but not in mice with G s α deficiency limited to the PVN (21). In summary, obesity in MC4RF51L mice was primarily associated with hyperphagia as a result of increased meal size. On the other hand, MC4RF51L mice showed no evidence of reduced energy expenditure or impaired cold-induced thermogenesis, which are both features of MC4R-null mice (4, 5, 8).

Melanocortin-mediated food intake inhibition is impaired in MC4RF51L mice. We have previously shown that within the PVN, MC4R-mediated food intake inhibition appears to be mediated by G q/11 α, while MC4R-mediated cardiovascular effects are mediated by G s α (11). To examine the effects of the MC4RF51L mutation on physiological responses to melanocortins, we delivered the melanocortin agonist MTII either systemically (i.p.) or directly into the PVN via cannula in MC4RF51L and WT mice and examined acute food intake, energy expenditure, and cardiovascular responses. While either i.p. (Figure 3A) or intra-PVN injection of MTII (Figure 3B) led to reduced food intake in WT mice, these effects on food intake were absent in MC4RF51L mice. While systemic MTII resulted in a small, but significant, increase in energy expenditure in WT mice, no increase in energy expenditure was observed in MC4RF51L mice (Figure 3C). Presumably this defect in melanocortin-stimulated energy expenditure was not occurring at the PVN, as direct delivery of MTII to the PVN had no effect on energy expenditure in WT or MC4RF51L mice (Figure 3D), consistent with prior studies showing that melanocortin actions on energy expenditure are not mediated within the PVN (8). In contrast to what we observed for food intake, MC4RF51L mice had normal heart rate and blood pressure at baseline, and the responses of both heart rate and blood pressure to intra-PVN delivery of MTII remained intact (Figure 3, E and F). Overall, the food intake and cardiovascular responses of MC4RF51L mice to intra-PVN MTII were similar to what was observed in mice with PVN-specific G q/11 α deficiency (11) and were consistent with MC4RF51L mice having a specific defect in MC4R/G q/11 α signaling.

Figure 3 Food intake, energy expenditure, heart rate, and blood pressure responses to MTII. Food intake following i.p. injection of PBS or MTII in 3-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 5/group) (A) or intra-PVN injection of PBS or MTII in 4- to 5-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 5–6/group) (B). Energy expenditure following i.p. injection of PBS or MTII in 3-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 5–6/group) (C) or intra-PVN injection of PBS or MTII in 4- to 5-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 4–5/group) (D). Heart rate (E) and mean blood pressure (F) after intra-PVN injection of PBS or MTII in 3-month-old female MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 8–9/group). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT by 2-way ANOVA.

Glucose and lipid metabolism in MC4RF51L mice. Adult MC4RF51L mice showed impaired glucose metabolism, with severe glucose intolerance in both male (Figure 4A) and female (Figure 4D) MC4RF51L mice at 6–7 months of age, after the establishment of obesity (Figure 4, C and F). Fasting glucose levels were unaffected in male MC4RF51L mice (Figure 4B) but significantly increased in female MC4RF51L mice (Figure 4E). Serum measurements in 3-month-old female mice in the randomly fed state showed significantly elevated insulin levels in MC4RF51L mice, with glucose levels remaining unaffected (Table 1). To determine whether abnormal glucose metabolism is independent of obesity, we assessed glucose homeostasis in young female MC4RF51L and WT mice at 4–5 weeks of age. Although body weight was only slightly, though significantly, increased in MC4RF51L mice at this age (Figure 4I), both glucose tolerance (Figure 4G) and fasting glucose (Figure 4H) were similar in MC4RF51L and WT mice. These results indicate that abnormal glucose homeostasis in MC4RF51L mice was secondary to obesity rather than to a primary defect in glucose metabolism, despite the fact that prior studies have shown that the loss of MC4R (35, 36) or G s α in the CNS (18) leads to a primary defect in glucose metabolism. Adult female MC4RF51L mice had significantly higher serum levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and free fatty acids in the fed state, while adiponectin levels were unaffected (Table 1). It is unclear to what extent hyperlipidemia in MC4RF51L mice results from obesity versus impaired melanocortin action, as melanocortins within the CNS have been shown to directly regulate lipid metabolism (37).

Figure 4 Glucose metabolism in MC4RF51L mice. (A–C) Glucose metabolism in 6- to 7-month-old male MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 8–11/group). Glucose tolerance test with AUC shown on the right (A), fasting glucose levels (B), and body weights at the time of glucose tolerance tests (C). (D–F) Glucose metabolism in 6- to 7-month-old female MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 4–7/group). Glucose tolerance test with AUC shown to the right (D), fasting glucose levels (E), and body weights at the time of glucose tolerance tests (F). (G–I) Glucose metabolism in 4- to 5-week-old female MC4RF51L and WT mice (n = 7/group). Glucose tolerance test with AUC shown on the right (G), fasting glucose levels, (H) and body weights at the time of glucose tolerance tests (I). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT by unpaired t tests.

Hyperphagia significantly contributes to the metabolic phenotype of MC4RF51L mice. In order to examine the extent to which the metabolic phenotype of MC4RF51L mice is accounted for by excess energy intake, we performed a pair-feeding experiment in which a group of MC4RF51L mice were provided an amount of food identical to that of paired WT mice on an ad libitum diet for an 8-week period from the start of week 4 until the start of week 12 after birth. Another group of MC4RF51L mice were fed ad libitum simultaneously. Body weight curves in males showed that pair-fed MC4RF51L mice gained slightly, but significantly, more weight than WT mice, although the weight gain was significantly lower than that observed in ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice (Figure 5, A and B). Body composition confirmed that the excess weight gain in pair-fed mice was accounted for by an increase in fat mass (Figure 5, C–E). Consistent with these findings, pair-fed MC4RF51L mice had leptin levels at the end of the study that were significantly higher than those of WT mice but significantly lower than those of ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice (Figure 6I). The findings were similar for female mice, although the increases in body weight gain, fat mass gain, and serum leptin levels in pair-fed MC4RF51L relative to WT mice were more subtle than those observed in males (Figure 5, F–J, and Figure 6I). Energy balance studies performed during the experiments confirmed once again that both male and female ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice ate significantly more than WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Reduced food intake in pair-fed MC4RF51L mice led to reduced energy expenditure compared with ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D). Overall, these results confirm that hyperphagia significantly contributes to the obesity seen in MC4RF51L mice. However, pair-fed MC4RF51L mice (particularly males) still gained more fat mass compared with WT mice with similar energy intake.

Figure 5 Effect of pair feeding on body weight and composition. Body weight (A) and weight gain (B) during an 8 week period (weeks 4–12) in male ad libitum fed WT (WT-ad lib), ad-libitum fed MC4RF51L mice (F51L-ad lib) and MC4RF51L mice pair-fed to WT (F51L-pair-fed). (C–E) Body composition in male mice measured at weeks 6, 8, 10, and 12 during the pair-feeding study showing total body mass (C), fat mass (D), and lean mass (E) (n = 10–12/group). Body weight (F) and weight gain (G) during pair-feeding experiment in females. (H–J) Body composition showing total body mass (H), fat mass (I), and lean mass (J) in females (n = 9–16/group). Data represent mean ± SEM. Based on 2-way ANOVA, data for all 3 groups are statistically significantly different from each other in all panels except E, G, and H, in which results for ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice are significantly different from those of the other 2 groups.

Figure 6 Glucose and lipid metabolism after pair feeding. Body weight (A), glucose tolerance (B), and glucose tolerance AUC (C) at the end of the pair-feeding study (week 12) in male WT-ad-lib, MC4RF51L-ad-lib, and MC4RF51L pair-fed mice (n = 9–10/group). Body weight (D), glucose tolerance (E), and glucose tolerance AUC (F) at the end of the pair-feeding study in female mice (n = 8–15/group). Nonfasted serum glucose (G; n = 10–16/group for males and 9–16/group for females), insulin (H; n = 10–12/group for males and 9–16/group for females), leptin (I; n = 10–12/group for males and 9–16/group for females), triglycerides (J; n = 9–12/group for males and 8–16/group for females), and total cholesterol (K; n = 10–12/group for males and 9–16/group for females) at the end of the pair-feeding study. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA.

Examination of glucose metabolism at the end of the pair-feeding study revealed evidence that male pair-fed MC4RF51L mice — with mean body weights that were higher than those of WT but lower than those of ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice (Figure 6A) — had impaired glucose metabolism with reduced glucose tolerance (Figure 6, B and C) and increased glucose and insulin levels (Figure 6, G and H) compared with WT mice; however, these parameters (except for random serum glucose levels) were significantly improved compared with ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice. In contrast, female pair-fed MC4RF51L mice, which also had a significant increase in body weight compared with WT mice (Figure 6D), showed no differences in glucose tolerance or random glucose or insulin levels compared with WT mice, while ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice showed significant glucose intolerance and elevations in serum glucose and insulin levels (Figure 6, E–H). There were no differences in triglyceride levels between groups (Figure 6J), while pair-fed and ad libitum fed MC4RF51L mice had similarly elevated total cholesterol levels compared with WT mice (Figure 6K). Overall, these results confirm that impaired glucose metabolism in female MC4RF51L mice was completely accounted for by increased energy intake and obesity. In male mice, the partial impairment in glucose metabolism that remains after pair feeding may be secondary to the fact that these mice still have increased adiposity.

MC4RF51L has a specific defect in G q/11 α signaling. Melanocortin receptor accessory protein 2 (MRAP2) is expressed in the hypothalamus, interacts with MC4R, and is required for normal energy balance and MC4R signaling (38–41). We therefore generated a cell line in which MRAP2 was stably transfected into HEK293 cells (HEK293MRAP2) to examine the signaling properties of WT MC4R and MC4RF51L. MRAP2 expression in HEK293MRAP2 cells and its absence in parental HEK293 cells was confirmed by both quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) and immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 3). We first examined the ability of α-melanocyte–stimulating hormone (α-MSH) to stimulate cAMP accumulation in parental HEK293 or HEK293MRAP2 cells that were transiently transfected with either WT MC4R or MC4RF51L plasmid in the presence of the phosphodiesterase inhibitor IBMX. For both WT and mutant MC4R, the maximal response was doubled and the EC 50 decreased by at least 1 order of magnitude in the presence of MRAP2 (Figure 7A), indicating that MRAP2 is required for optimal MC4R/G s α/cAMP signaling. Maximal cAMP accumulation was similar in cells transfected with WT MC4R or MC4RF51L, in both the presence and absence of MRAP2 (Figure 7A). This finding was consistent with prior results (22, 23) and our observation that CREB phosphorylation in response to MTII was unaffected in the PVNs of MC4RF51L mice (Figure 1B). Consistent with prior results (22), α-MSH was somewhat less potent in stimulating cAMP accumulation via MC4RF51L (EC 50 : 22.6 nM [95% CI, 11.5–41.2 nM] for WT MC4R vs. 363 nM [95% CI, 219–619 nM] for MC4RF51L in HEK293MRAP2 cells). Whether the decreased potency was due to reduced abundance of the mutant receptor at the plasma membrane is unclear, as one study reported reduced MC4RF51L abundance at the plasma membrane (26), while another study showed no differences (22).

Figure 7 MC4RF51L has impaired G q/11 α signaling. Dose response curves for cAMP (n = 3) (A) and IP1 (n = 5) (B) in parental HEK293 or HEK293MRAP2 cells that were transfected with WT or mutant (F51L) MC4R plasmids. (C and D) Representative experiment showing immunoblots probed with antibodies for phospho-ERK1/2 (p-ERK; top row) and total ERK1/2 (bottom row) in lysates from HEK293MRAP2 cells transfected with WT, mutant (F51L) MC4R or empty vector (EV), pretreated with the G q/11 α inhibitor FR900359 (FR) or vehicle and incubated with 10–5 M α-MSH at the indicated times in minutes (C), with quantification of pERK/total ERK ratios normalized to WT at time 0 (n = 8–9/group; except for EV, n = 3–5/group) (D). (E) IP1 generation in response to 10–4 M α-MSH in HEK293 cells transfected with empty vector or HEK293 or HEK293MRAP2 cells transfected with WT MC4R after pretreatment with either FR or vehicle (n = 2–6/group). (F) cAMP generation in response to 0 or 10–6 M α-MSH in HEK293MRAP2 cells transfected with WT or mutant MC4R that were pretreated with either FR or vehicle (n = 3–7/group). (G) Food intake (normalized to PBS injection) in response to intra-PVN administration of vehicle alone, MTII, or MTII + FR in 4- to 6-month-old male WT mice (n = 4–8/group). (H) Food intake (normalized to PBS injection) in response to intra-PVN administration of FR alone (n = 8/group). (I) Effect of intra-PVN FR injection on heart rate response to intra-PVN MTII injection (n = 3/group). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired t test or 1-way ANOVA.

We next examined the ability of α-MSH to activate MC4R/G q/11 α signaling by measuring the accumulation of inositol phosphate (IP1) in the presence of lithium, which blocks IP1 degradation, as a readout of PLC activity (Figure 7B). Similar to what we observed for cAMP accumulation, the presence of MRAP2 significantly increased the ability of α-MSH to maximally stimulate IP1 accumulation via the WT MC4R, as well as its potency. However, α-MSH was less potent for IP1 accumulation as compared with cAMP accumulation (EC 50 : 1,049 nM for IP1 vs. 22.6 nM for cAMP in HEK293MRAP2 cells). As compared with WT MC4R, MC4RF51L showed no IP1 response in the absence of MRAP2 and only a small increase in IP1 at high α-MSH concentrations (~10–4 M) in the presence of MRAP2. Accumulation of IP1 by WT MC4R in response to 10–4 M α-MSH was completely blocked by FR900359 (FR; formerly UBO-QIC), a specific G q/11 α inhibitor (42–45), confirming that the IP1 responses observed in our experiments reflect effects on MC4R/G q/11 α signaling (Figure 7E). We also observed a partial (~25%) decrease in cAMP accumulation in the presence of FR (Figure 7F). However, studies in HEK293 cells have confirmed that this effect of FR on cAMP accumulation is the direct result of G q/11 α inhibition, rather than G s α inhibition (42), and other studies have found that FR does not affect G s α activation (43–45).

Finally, we examined MC4R/MAPK/ERK signaling by measuring the time course of ERK1/2 phosphorylation over the first 10 minutes after addition of 10–5 M α-MSH in HEK293MRAP2 cells (Figure 7, C and D). Overall, there were no statistical differences in the responses in cells expressing WT MC4R or MC4RF51L (Figure 7D). At 3 minutes the responses were similar, while at 5 and 10 minutes there were small, but statistically insignificant, decreases in responses to α-MSH in cells expressing MC4RF51L. However, FR-treated cells expressing WT MC4R showed virtually the same response as cells expressing MC4RF51L, indicating that the extent of any decrease in ERK phosphorylation observed with MC4RF51L would be due to downstream effects resulting from loss of G q/11 α signaling. Our results showing lack of effect of the F51L mutation on MAPK signaling is consistent with prior results (28). In summary, our results show that MRAP2 is critical for both the MC4R/G s α and MC4R/G q/11 α signaling pathways and that MC4RF51L has a specific defect in G q/11 α signaling.