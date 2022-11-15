Until programmed death do us tolerant

Patients with mutations in the F8 gene, encoding coagulation protein factor VIII (FVIII), have an X-linked bleeding disorder known as hemophilia A (HemA) and lack FVIII or functional FVIII protein (1, 2). These patients may suffer recurrent spontaneous bleeds or more serious trauma-induced bleeding crises and often experience substantial morbidity due to recurrent bleeding into the joints (3, 4). Standard treatment for HemA involves infusion of recombinant FVIII or plasma-derived FVIII on demand or prophylactically. However, up to 30% of treated patients develop antibodies that can block and inhibit the function of this life-saving therapy (4, 5) since they are not immunologically tolerant to this human protein. The antibodies that neutralize FVIII function, referred to as “inhibitors” (6), pose a major clinical challenge, as once formed, inhibitor titers are difficult to reduce or eliminate.

In this issue of the JCI, Becker-Gotot, Meissner, and colleagues (7) examined inhibitor formation in a mouse model for HemA (HemA mice). HemA mice, which have FVIII deficiency via removal of coding exon 16, were developed by Bi et al. (8) and have been used by researchers in the field for decades. Notably, nearly 100% of these HemA mice develop inhibitors to intravenously administered FVIII, whereas approximately 30% of patients with severe HemA develop clinically relevant inhibitors. We know that the immune response to FVIII is highly T (helper) cell dependent (9), but it is regulated in FVIII-sufficient mice (and humans) by T regulatory cells (Tregs) (10).

In previous studies, Gotot and colleagues provided evidence that the regulated immune response likely requires programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) interactions (11, 12), which leads to Treg-dependent apoptosis in wild-type (WT) mice. In contrast, HemA mice lack B cell tolerance to FVIII due to defective deletion, suppression, or receptor editing from lack of exposure to FVIII epitopes during development.

Seminal studies on tolerance mechanisms took advantage of B cell receptor–transgenic (BCR-transgenic) mice (13, 14) to follow the fate of antigen-specific B cells. However, these models are not yet available for FVIII-specific BCRs. Becker-Gotot, Meissner, et al. detected FVIII-specific B cells using Alexa Fluor 647–coupled FVIII, and then examined the Alexa Fluor 647–positive cells to analyze apoptosis directly in tolerized antigen-specific B cells: a tour de force, as such cells are rare in nontransgenic mice, occurring with a frequency of approximately 1/1000–1/2000). The flow cytometry approach was also challenging because FVIII is a relatively sticky protein with the ability to bind to other (e.g., endothelial) cell surfaces, so the specificity of FVIII binding to specific B cells is critical and this analysis needs to be validated, e.g., by competition with unlabeled FVIII or blocking with anti-IgM. Nonetheless, the authors found that the number of FVIII-specific B cells in naive mice (WT or HemA) was far lower than in immunized mice. A well-established principle is that tolerance to FVIII or other self-antigens in healthy mice is not broken in the absence of added adjuvants. In contrast, KO mice are expected to respond as we would to most antigens that we lack. Importantly, FVIII is very immunogenic even when given intravenously, a usually tolerogenic route. Whether this immunogenicity has to do with thrombin generation has been debated (15, 16).