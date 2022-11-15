Immune tolerance against infused FVIII in hemophilia A is mediated by PD-L1+ Tregs

PD-1 expression on FVIII-specific B cells is diminished in HemA mice. To clarify the mechanisms underlying the formation of neutralizing antibodies against transfused FVIII in hemophilia A, we used mice lacking functional FVIII protein (HemA mice) as a model (42). As HemA mice were maintained on the C57BL/6 × 129S F1 genetic background, we used C57BL/6 × 129S F1 mice as wild-type (WT) controls. These mice were injected 4 times in weekly intervals with recombinant human FVIII (experimental scheme in Figure 1A). After 22 days, robust anti-FVIII titers as well as inhibitors were detected in HemA mice injected with FVIII, but not in WT control mice (Figure 1, B and C). In line with enhanced inhibitor titers, significantly less active FVIII was detected in HemA mice compared with the WT control (Figure 1D). This indicated immune tolerance against FVIII in WT, and not in HemA mice, mimicking the situation in hemophilia A patients. To determine whether FVIII tolerance operated on the B cell level, we designed a flow cytometric staining protocol to identify FVIII-specific B cells (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159925DS1). This revealed higher numbers of such B cells in HemA mice injected with FVIII compared with injected WT mice, whereas the size of the naive compartment was comparable in both groups (Figure 1F). The presence of FVIII-specific B cells in WT mice suggests defective deletion, receptor editing, or suppression of FVIII-specific B cells in HemA mice. This result was confirmed by ELISpot analysis, which showed increased numbers of antibody-secreting (plasma) cells in HemA mice (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 PD-1 suppresses the formation of FVIII-inhibiting antibodies in vivo. (A) Experimental scheme for B–K. (B and C) ELISA quantification of FVIII-specific IgG antibody titers (B) and Bethesda units (BU) (C) in the serum of HemA (red triangles) and WT mice (white circles) 22 days after weekly injections of 2 IU recombinant human FVIII (rhFVIII). (D) Percentage of active FVIII in the plasma of HemA or WT mice. (E) Gating strategy for splenic FVIII-specific B cells of mice treated once a week with rhFVIII. (F) Quantification FVIII-specific B cell numbers in spleens of naive HemA (n = 5) and WT mice (n = 5) or after rhFVIII treatment by flow cytometry. (G) Left: Representative ELISpot analysis, after coating with rhFVIII and 4-hour incubation with splenocytes. Right: Number of antibody-forming cells (AFCs) per 107 splenocytes. (H) Representative histograms of PD-1 expression on FVIII+ B cells. (I) Proportion of PD-1–expressing FVIII+ B cells; the blue dashed line represents the PD-1 expression of naive B cells. (J) PD-1 expression by FVIII+ B cells. (K) Early apoptotic cells presented as percentage of annexin V+Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. (L) Experimental setting for M–P. (M and N) ELISA-based quantification of FVIII-specific IgG antibody titers in the serum (M) and numbers of FVIII-specific B cells in spleens (N) of WT mice weekly injected with 2 IU/mouse rhFVIII and treated with an anti–PD-1 antibody (aPD-1, purple) or not (black). (O) Early apoptotic cells presented as percentage of annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. (P) Number of CD4+Foxp3+ Tregs in the spleen of treated mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–P) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (F). NS, not significant.

The technical ability to identify FVIII-specific B cells enabled us to study the molecular mechanism underlying FVIII tolerance. To this end, we analyzed such B cells for the expression of known inhibitory surface proteins. Notably, the percentage of FVIII-specific B cells expressing the immune checkpoint inhibitor PD-1 and the level of PD-1 expression on these B cells were lower in HemA mice than in WT mice (Figure 1, H–J). PD-1 expression on non–FVIII-specific B cells was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Another inhibitory receptor, Fas (CD95), was unchanged on FVIII-specific B cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). In contrast, the costimulatory molecule CD80 was significantly upregulated on FVIII-specific B cells in HemA mice treated with FVIII (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Interestingly, only the proportion of PD-1+ FVIII-specific B cells was lower in HemA mice than in WT controls, but not FVIII-specific B cells additionally expressing CD80 or Fas (Supplemental Figure 2H). Furthermore, the enhanced PD-1 expression was associated with increased apoptosis markers on FVIII-specific B cells in WT mice compared with HemA mice (Figure 1K). This suggested that inhibitory signaling through PD-1 might prevent FVIII-specific B cells in WT mice from producing FVIII inhibitors and that this mechanism may be defective in B cells from HemA mice.

PD-1, but not CTLA4, suppresses the formation of FVIII-inhibiting antibodies in vivo. To investigate this hypothesis, we treated FVIII-injected WT mice twice a week with an antibody (RMP1-14) that blocks PD-1 signaling (Figure 1L). This increased FVIII-specific antibody titers as well as absolute numbers of FVIII-specific B cells in WT mice (Figure 1, M and N). Total numbers of B and T cells were not altered by RMP1-14 antibody (data not shown). As PD-1 is known to inhibit B cell survival (41), we analyzed apoptosis of FVIII-specific B cells. Indeed, more of them were apoptotic in WT mice, unless treated with PD-1–blocking antibodies (Figure 1O), indicating that PD-1 established deletional B cell tolerance toward FVIII.

These findings did not exclude the possibility that other checkpoint molecules might also be involved, especially CTLA4, which can extract costimulatory molecules from antigen-presenting cells (48, 49). In support of this notion, CD80 expression was lower on FVIII-specific B cells in WT mice than in HemA mice after injection with FVIII (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). We therefore tested for a contribution of CTLA4 to tolerance induction by injecting CTLA4-inhibiting antibodies into WT mice (experimental scheme in Supplemental Figure 3A). However, this did not significantly alter the numbers of FVIII-specific B cells, their PD-1 and annexin V expression (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E), the FVIII inhibitor titers, or the amount of circulating and active FVIII (Supplemental Figure 3, F–H). These findings argued against a contribution of CTLA4 to the suppression of FVIII-specific B cells.

PD-L1+ Tregs are necessary and sufficient to suppress FVIII-specific B cells in vivo. Next, we asked which cell type had tolerized the B cells through PD-1. We suspected that Tregs might be involved, based on our previous study on their role in maintaining tolerance of kidney-autoantigen-specific B cells (31) and recent studies showing a reduction in inhibitor generation upon Treg transfer (23–25). In support of this notion, we noted that blocking PD-1 reduced Treg numbers in WT mice injected with FVIII (Figure 1P). To visualize PD-L1–expressing Tregs, we immunized HemA and WT mice and analyzed their splenocytes by flow cytometry following the experimental protocol shown in Figure 1A. Indeed, we detected Tregs expressing PD-L1. Both the proportions of Tregs expressing PD-L1 and PD-L1 expression were increased in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). By contrast, PD-L1 expression was unaltered on other T cells (T helper [Th], follicular Th [fTh], CTL, γδ T, and NKT cells; Supplemental Figure 4, D–R), arguing against a relevant role of these cells in suppressing FVIII-specific B cells.

To determine whether Tregs were necessary for FVIII tolerance induction, we depleted these cells using Foxp3-LuciDTR mice on a C57BL/6 background (50) by injecting diphtheria toxin (DTX) on 2 consecutive days preceding the first FVIII injection (experimental scheme in Figure 2A). This reduced Treg numbers by more than 95% after 3 days (Supplemental Figure 5). Indeed, Treg depletion enhanced FVIII-specific antibody titers and FVIII-specific B cell numbers compared with WT controls (Figure 2, B and C). Furthermore, Treg depletion decreased PD-1 expression (Figure 2D) and apoptosis induction (Figure 2E) in FVIII-specific B cells. These findings indicated that Tregs were necessary for suppressing FVIII-specific B cells.

Figure 2 PD-L1+ Tregs are necessary and sufficient to suppress FVIII-specific B cells in vivo. (A) Experimental scheme. WT (black, n = 5) and Foxp3-LuciDTR (orange, n = 5) mice were intravenously injected with 2 IU/mouse of rhFVIII at weekly intervals. Foxp3+ Tregs were depleted by injecting 15 ng/g mouse DTX intraperitoneally on day –1 and 0. (B) ELISA-based quantification of the FVIII-specific IgG antibody titer in the serum of WT and Foxp3-LuciDTR mice. (C) Number of FVIII-specific B cells in spleens of WT and Foxp3-LuciDTR mice after treatment with rhFVIII by flow cytometry. (D) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of PD-1 on FVIII-specific B cells of splenocyte suspensions. (E) Early apoptotic cells are presented as percentage of annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. (F) Experimental setup. Tregs (1 × 106) isolated either from WT or Pd-l1–/– mice were injected into HemA mice. Starting on the next day, HemA (red, n = 9) and HemA mice that received Tregs from WT (blue, n = 9) or Pd-l1–/– (purple, n = 9) mice were intravenously injected with 2 IU/mouse of rhFVIII at weekly intervals. (G) FVIII-specific IgG antibody titers measured by ELISA in the serum. (H) The percentage of residual active FVIII in the plasma of rhFVIII-treated mice. (I) Number of FVIII-specific B cells in spleens of HemA mice with or without Treg transfer after rhFVIII treatment. (J) Proportion of splenic PD-1+ FVIII-specific B cells and (K) PD-1 MFI on FVIII-specific B cells. (L) Early apoptotic cells presented as annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–E) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (G–L).

To investigate whether these PD-L1+ Tregs were also sufficient for the suppression of FVIII-specific B cells, we transferred CD4+CD25+ Pd-l1–competent and Pd-l1–deficient Tregs, which we had isolated from Pd-l1–deficient mice, into HemA mice 1 day before the first FVIII administration (experimental scheme in Figure 2F). Before conducting this experiment, we had verified that Treg numbers and PD-L1 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F) and that numbers and PD-1 expression levels on FVIII-specific B cells were similar in naive HemA and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). Pd-l1–competent Tregs significantly reduced FVIII-specific antibody as well as inhibitor titers in HemA recipient mice (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 7) and consequently increased the amount of active FVIII, whereas Pd-l1–deficient Tregs were not able to do so (Figure 2H). Furthermore, the transfer of Pd-l1–competent Tregs decreased the numbers of FVIII-specific B cells in HemA mice and increased PD-1 expression by these B cells, as opposed to Pd-l1–deficient Tregs (Figure 2, I–K), consistent with a tendency toward more FVIII-specific B cell apoptosis after transfer of Pd-l1–competent Tregs (Figure 2L). In line with these observations, WT Tregs were able to suppress antibody-secreting B cells in vitro in a PD-1–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and the Treg-mediated suppression was antigen specific (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). These findings showed that PD-L1+ Tregs were sufficient for suppressing FVIII-specific B cells.

PD-1–stimulating agonists bypass the need for PD-L1+ Tregs for tolerizing FVIII-specific B cells in HemA mice. The fact that PD-L1–expressing Tregs were necessary and sufficient for tolerance toward FVIII raised the question whether PD-1 stimulation alone could trigger apoptosis of FVIII-specific B cells that had been induced to express PD-1 by FVIII injection. To test this hypothesis, we injected a PD-1–specific stimulatory agonist into FVIII-treated HemA mice (Figure 3A). Indeed, more apoptotic FVIII-specific B cells were observed after PD-1 stimulation compared with control mice (Figure 3B) and consistently the total number of viable FVIII-specific B cells was lower (Figure 3C). These findings confirmed that pharmacological PD-1 activation can induce apoptosis of antigen-stimulated FVIII-specific B cells.

Figure 3 PD-1–stimulating antibodies bypass the need for PD-L1+ Tregs for tolerizing FVIII-specific B cells in HemA mice. (A) Experimental setup. HemA (red n = 8, purple n = 8) mice were intravenously injected with 2 IU/mouse of rhFVIII at weekly intervals. One group of HemA mice (purple) received an additional injection of a stimulatory PD-1 antibody (200 μg) intraperitoneally on day 21. (B) On day 22, the amount of early apoptotic B cells given as the percentage of annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells was analyzed after in vitro restimulation with rhFVIII. (C) Number of FVIII-specific B cells in spleens of HemA mice treated with a PD-1 stimulatory antibody or not 24 hours after the last injection. *P < 0.05 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

High-dose FVIII treatment induces antigen-specific PD-L1+ Tregs and eliminates FVIII+ B cells. The important role of PD-1 in tolerance toward FVIII raised the question of whether this mechanism might also contribute to FVIII tolerance established by ITI protocols that are currently used to eradicate inhibitors in hemophilia A patients. We first wished to clarify whether PD-1 affects the formation of inhibitors. To this end, we established a FVIII protocol mimicking the repetitive high-dose FVIII injections performed during ITI therapy in mice by injecting FVIII twice a week over 21 days (experimental scheme in Figure 4A). Consistent with a previous study showing that inhibitor titers after FVIII injection remain stable over at least 14 weeks in mice (51), we could not yet detect a reduction in FVIII-specific antibodies and inhibitors among the differently treated HemA groups within that small time frame of 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). However, we noted an increased amount of active FVIII at this early time point (Supplemental Figure 9C), reflecting the recovery of serum FVIII in humans as an early indicator for successful ITI therapy. Furthermore, we established a detection method for FVIII-specific T cells by designing murine MHC II tetramers loaded with a high-binding C2 domain epitope of FVIII, TASSYFTNMFATWSPSKARL (Figure 4B). Since such tetramers detach when cells are permeabilized for intracellular staining, for example for Foxp3, we identified Tregs as CD25+CD127–CD4+ T cells, as previously described (52), and confirmed the expression of Foxp3 within these cells by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 10). Indeed, we observed in high-dose-FVIII–treated mice a higher number of FVIII-specific Tregs (Figure 4C), and these expressed significantly more PD-L1 (Figure 4D) compared with the HemA group treated once a week (therapeutic regimen). In contrast to the WT control group, the main proportion of FVIII-specific Tregs in high-dose-treated mice were peripherally derived, as evident by the lack of neuropilin-1 expression (Supplemental Figure 11A). Thus, our ITI-like protocol caused an expansion of PD-L1–expressing FVIII-specific induced Tregs, but it did not affect the exhaustion state of FVIII-specific CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 11, B–E).

Figure 4 High-dose FVIII treatment expands antigen-specific Tregs and increases their PD-L1 expression. (A) Experimental setup for B–K: 2 IU/mouse of rhFVIII was intravenously injected into HemA mice (red, n = 4) or WT mice (black, n = 5) at weekly intervals for 3 weeks, and twice a week for the high-dose FVIII regimen (blue, n = 5). Experimental setup for high-dose FVIII application regimen, used to induce tolerance (short ITI), and the therapeutic regimen. (B) Representative dot plot of CD4+ T cells analyzed for FVIII specificity via tetramer staining of rhFVIII-treated mice (left panel) and FVIII-specific CD4+ T cell count (right panel). (C) Proportion of FVIII-specific Tregs (gated on CD4+tetramer+CD25+CD127– cells) in splenic suspensions of HemA mice after treatment with rhFVIII once or twice a week. (D) PD-L1 expression by FVIII-specific Tregs (CD4+tetramer+CD25+CD127– cells) in splenic cells ex vivo. (E) Number of FVIII-specific B cells measured by flow cytometry ex vivo after once- or twice-per-week treatment with rhFVIII. (F) Proportion of PD-1–expressing FVIII-specific B cells and (G) PD-1 MFI on PD-1+ FVIII-specific B cells in the spleen on day 22. (H) Early apoptotic cells presented as percentage of annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. (I–K) Number of FVIII-specific germinal center (GC; I), marginal zone (MZ; J) and follicular (FO; K) B cells in spleens of HemA mice after rhFVIII treatment. Germinal center B cells were identified as B220+FVIII+GL7+ cells, marginal zone B cells as B220+FVIII+CD93–CD21/35+IgM+IgD– cells, and follicular B cells as B220+FVIII+CD93–CD21/35–IgM–IgD+ cells. *P < 0.05; **P <0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. NS, not significant.

We also examined FVIII-specific B cells in high-dose-FVIII–treated mice, and observed a significant reduction in those B cells (Figure 4E), enhanced PD-1 expression (Figure 4, F and G), and increased apoptosis compared with B cells in mice treated with the standard FVIII regimen (Figure 4H). ITI decreased BCL-2 expression, but did not alter B cell activation as determined by IRF4 expression (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D), supporting apoptosis as the main mechanism of B cell removal. Interestingly, the germinal center B cell subpopulation was most reduced, whereas marginal zone and follicular B cells were somehow less affected by our ITI-like protocol (Figure 4, I–K). These results revealed a tolerized state of FVIII-specific B cells induced by repetitive high-dose FVIII injections.

Both PD-1 blockade and Treg depletion abolish tolerization of specific B cells after high-dose FVIII. Next, we investigated whether our tolerance protocol depended on a functional PD-1 axis. To this end, we depleted Tregs or blocked PD-1 signaling by monoclonal antibodies against CD25 (PC61.5) or PD-1 (RMP1-14), respectively, during the ITI treatment (Figure 5A). Both antibodies abolished tolerance induction, as detected by measuring the increase in FVIII-specific B cells and the reduced fraction of active FVIII in the plasma (Figure 5, B and C). Furthermore, the reduced numbers of FVIII-specific B cells during ITI (Figure 5B) correlated with the increased PD-1 expression (Figure 5, D and E) and with enhanced apoptosis (Figure 5F) of these cells. These findings confirmed PD-1 is required to tolerize FVIII-specific B cells in our ITI protocol.

Figure 5 Both PD-1 blockade and Treg depletion abolish immune tolerance induction after high-dose FVIII. (A) Experimental scheme for B–F: 2 IU/mouse of rhFVIII was intravenously injected into HemA (red, n = 9) mice at weekly intervals. Immune tolerance induction in HemA mice (blue n = 11, green n = 8, yellow n = 8) was achieved by injecting rhFVIII twice a week. CD25+ Tregs were depleted in ITI-receiving HemA mice (green) by the intraperitoneal injection of 250 μg depleting anti-CD25 antibody (PC61.5) 1 day prior to each rhFVIII injection. The PD-1 axis was inhibited in HemA mice (yellow) by injecting an anti–PD-1 inhibitory antibody (RMP1-14) intraperitoneally 3 hours after each rhFVIII treatment. (B) Number of FVIII-specific B cells in spleens of HemA mice after treatment with rhFVIII by flow cytometry. (C) Percentage of residual active FVIII protein in the plasma of treated mice. (D) Percentage of PD-1–expressing FVIII-specific B cells and (E) the MFI of PD-1 on FVIII-specific B cells. (F) Early apoptotic cells presented as percentage of annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

High-dose FVIII induces B cell tolerance via PD-1 and Tregs also in mice with existing inhibitors. Clinical ITI is performed in hemophilic patients after inhibitors have developed, not before, as in the experiments above. Therefore, we wished to clarify whether our ITI-like protocol was also able to suppress FVIII-specific B cells in mice that already had developed inhibitors. To this end, we treated HemA mice twice with FVIII and measured the levels of inhibitor 14 days after the initial injection. Based on the results, the FVIII-injected mice were equally distributed among all 3 groups to obtain a comparable pretreatment titer (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Afterward, one HemA group was challenged again with FVIII in a weekly interval, while the remaining mice received the ITI-like protocol with 2 FVIII injections per week, either with 2 or 4 IU per mouse (Figure 6A). After 22 days, the group that had received the ITI-like protocol with 2 IU FVIII showed significantly reduced numbers of FVIII-specific B cells in the spleen compared with the HemA group that had been treated once a week with 2 IU of FVIII (Figure 6B). Enhancing the dose of FVIII to 4 IU per ITI injection did not further decrease the number of FVIII-specific B cells (Figure 6B). Furthermore, PD-1 expression by FVIII-specific B cells in the ITI-treated group was elevated (Figure 6, C and D). In line with these results, apoptosis induction in FVIII-specific B cells and active FVIII levels were also increased in ITI-treated mice compared with those HemA mice that received the standard FVIII treatment protocol (Figure 6, E and F). These results showed that our ITI protocol operated also after inhibitors had been formed and supported PD-1–mediated apoptosis as the underlying mechanism.

Figure 6 High-dose FVIII induces immune tolerance via PD-1 and Tregs in mice with existing inhibitors. (A) Experimental scheme for inhibitor induction prior to ITI. HemA mice were challenged 2 times at a weekly interval with 2 IU rhFVIII per mouse. FVIII-specific IgG titer was determined on day 14 and mice were distributed into the groups to achieve a comparable pretreatment status. Subsequently, HemA mice were immunized again with 2 IU/mouse of rhFVIII therapeutically once a week (red, n = 5) or according to the ITI protocol twice a week with 2 IU (blue triangle, n = 5) or 4 IU (light blue circle, n = 4) per mouse. (B) Ex vivo quantification of the number of FVIII-specific B cells in the spleen 22 days after start of ITI by flow cytometry. (C) Percentage of PD-1+ FVIII-specific B cells and (D) the MFI of PD-1 on FVIII-specific B cells analyzed ex vivo. (E) Early apoptotic cells are presented as percentage of annexin V+ and Hoechst– FVIII-specific B cells after in vitro restimulation with 0.25 μg rhFVIII overnight. (F) Percentage of residual active FVIII in the plasma of HemA mice on day 22. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. NS, not significant.

FVIII-specific B cells of nonhemophilic humans and hemophilia patients under ITI upregulate PD-1. Next, we asked whether the B cell–inhibitory mechanism identified in mice was also operative in humans. To this end, we first adapted our fluorescent-FVIII-based flow cytometric staining protocol for FVIII-specific CD19+ B cells to the human system, aiming to sort such B cells from healthy volunteers or hemophilia A patients for analytical comparison. However, because of the paucity of such B cells (Figure 7, A and B), 50 mL of blood was required to obtain sufficient mRNA. Therefore, we could not use this method to analyze hemophilia A patients before ITI, because these patients are usually very young at diagnosis and cannot donate that large an amount of blood. However, one adult hemophilia A patient in our outpatient clinic had started developing inhibitors comparatively late in life and underwent at the age of 40 ITI following a modified Malmö protocol (53, 54). That patient volunteered to provide that amount of blood, before and at various time points during ITI.

Figure 7 FVIII-specific B cells of healthy humans and hemophilia patients under ITI upregulate PD-1. (A and B) Gating strategy for sorting of FVIII-specific B cells from human blood samples of a healthy donor (A) and a hemophilia A patient before ITI (B). CD19+ B cells were sorted for their ability to bind to fluorescently labeled rhFVIII protein. mRNA was extracted from sorted FVIII-specific B cells and analyzed by RT-PCR. (C) Relative mRNA expression of various inhibitory molecules in FVIII-specific and non–antigen-specific B cells from a hemophilia A patient with inhibitors or from healthy donors. Expression is correlated to 1 healthy individual. (D) Relative mRNA expression of PDCD1 and (E) FAS in FVIII-specific B cells of 1 hemophilia A patient with inhibitors during ITI. Arrows define the beginning of an ITI cycle. (F) RNA exhaustion ratio of PDCD1 in FVIII-specific B cells and non–antigen-specific B cells in a hemophilia A patient before ITI (blue, n = 2), during ITI (red, n = 2), and in healthy control donors (black, n = 8). (G) PD-1 protein expression (exhaustion ratio) of GFP-specific (brown triangles, n = 12) or FVIII-specific (all other groups) relative to non–FVIII-specific B cells from healthy donors (black circles, n = 15), hemophilia A patients before ITI (blue squares, n = 2), during ITI that received a rhFVIII injection less than 24 hours before analysis (gray triangles, n = 15), after completing ITI (red diamonds, n = 9), or without inhibitor titers (purple hexagon, n = 16), determined by flow cytometry. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Kruskal-Wallis post hoc test. (H) PD-1 expression on FVIII-specific B cells from the patient displayed in G as an open blue square (x axis) before (blue-filled area) and after rhFVIII injection on day 182 (unfilled area) presented as histogram. (I) Development of the exhaustion ratio of FVIII-specific B cells over 6 months.

FVIII-specific B cells of healthy (FVIII-tolerant) volunteers expressed higher PDCD1 (which encodes PD-1) mRNA levels than did their non–FVIII-specific B cells (Figure 7C), the majority of which can be assumed to be specific for foreign antigens. In contrast to PDCD1, FVIII-specific B cells of healthy volunteers expressed either lower or similar amounts of FAS (Figure 7C), or of the coinhibitory molecule PD-L1, PD-L2, or FASL (Figure 7C) compared with non–FVIII-specific B cells, suggesting that PDCD1 is involved in tolerance against FVIII also in healthy humans.

Before ITI, the population of FVIII-specific B cells in our patient was much larger than in healthy donors (Figure 7, A and B), reflecting the absence of tolerance against FVIII. Before ITI, neither PDCD1 nor FAS mRNA expression was detectable in sorted FVIII-specific B cells (Figure 7, D and E), consistent with the inactivity of both signaling pathways in B cells specific for a foreign antigen. Already a few days after the start of ITI treatment, an increase in PDCD1 and FAS expression (Figure 7, D and E), but not of the other coinhibitory molecules under examination (Supplemental Figure 14, A–C), was detectable on FVIII-specific B cells of our patient. This is likely explained by the canonical induction of FAS and PD-1 after B cell receptor signaling (33, 55).

In our patient, ITI had to be interrupted after 1 week because of a respiratory infection. When that infection was overcome, another cycle of ITI was initiated 160 days later. Again, a transient PDCD1 increase in FVIII-specific B cells was detectable, which, importantly, remained elevated after the actual treatment cycle at least until day 286 (Figure 7D). However, a second increase was not detected for FAS expression (Figure 7E). To compare PD-1 expression between our patient and healthy individuals, we calculated the ratio of PDCD1 RNA expression by FVIII-specific versus non–FVIII-specific B cells, here referred to as an “exhaustion ratio” in analogy to this function of PD-1 in T cells (36, 37). During ITI, this ratio increased to levels comparable to healthy donors (Figure 7F), suggesting that ITI engaged the PD-1 pathway in human FVIII-specific B cells.

These findings encouraged us to include more patients in our study. Focusing on PD-1 as a tolerance mediator candidate allowed us to move from mRNA analysis via RT-PCR to protein analysis via flow cytometry, which does not require cell sorting and therefore can be performed with much less blood, for example 1.5 to 5 mL. This gave us the opportunity to study children with hemophilia A. We determined the exhaustion ratio from flow cytometric PD-1 expression data of B cells, analogous to the mRNA exhaustion ratio described above. To compare with B cells specific for a foreign antigen, we chose GFP, and FVIII in healthy individuals as an example for autoreactive B cells. Consistent with our murine data, the exhaustion ratio in healthy donors was higher in FVIII-specific B cells compared with GFP-expressing B cells (Figure 7G). Comparably elevated was the exhaustion ratio in hemophilia A patients that had not developed inhibitors (Figure 7G). Likewise, patients that previously had developed inhibitors and underwent successful ITI also showed an elevated exhaustion ratio, both during therapy and after its completion (Figure 7G), suggesting that successful ITI establishes PD-1–mediated immune tolerance in hemophilia A patients.

Additionally, we had the rare opportunity to examine 2 babies with hemophilia A before they received the first therapeutic FVIII injection. Their exhaustion rate was very low in one case and comparable to GFP-positive B cells in the other case (Figure 7G), consistent with the phenotype of B cells specific for a foreign antigen. We followed the course of one of the patients with a very low exhaustion rate over half a year of FVIII treatment. During that time, that patient did not develop inhibitors, so ITI did not need to be performed. Nevertheless, PD-1 expression on day 182 was higher on FVIII-specific B cells compared with day 1 (Figure 7H). Consistently, the exhaustion rate of his FVIII-specific B cells continually increased over time, indicating increasing susceptibility to control by PD-L1+ Tregs (Figure 7I).

PD-1 stimulation induces apoptosis in human FVIII- and FIX-specific B cells. Next, we aimed to demonstrate that PD-1 can induce immune tolerance of human B cells specific for coagulation factors. FVIII-specific human B cells of healthy donors expressed slightly more PD-1 than nonspecific B cells (Figure 8, A and B). This was also seen in B cells specific for coagulation factor IX (FIX) (Figure 8A), which is mutated in hemophilia B, another X-linked coagulopathy that is much rarer than hemophilia A but causes similarly serious symptoms and is also associated with a risk of developing inhibitors (4). When we cultured these B cells with a PD-1–stimulating agonist, in order to mimic effects of PD-L1+ Tregs, both FVIII- and FIX-specific B cells responded by undergoing apoptosis (Figure 8, C and D). By contrast, FVIII-negative B cells did not do so (Figure 8E), consistent with their lower PD-1 expression (Figure 8, A and B). Their response resembled that of B cells specific for the foreign antigen GFP, which also did not undergo apoptosis upon PD-1 stimulation (Figure 8F).

Figure 8 PD-1 stimulation induces apoptosis in human FVIII- and FIX-specific B cells. (A) MFI of PD-1 expression by FVIII- and FIX-specific and nonspecific B cells from 9 healthy donors detected by flow cytometry. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s post hoc test. NS, not significant. (B) Example of PD-1 expression by FVIII-specific B cells from 1 representative donor. (C–F) Percentage of apoptotic FVIII-specific (C), FIX-specific (D), non–FVIII-specific (E), and GFP-specific (F) B cells without and after incubation with a PD-L1 chimeric protein that specifically stimulates PD-1 in vitro. (G) The presence of FVIII-specific CD4+ T cells was analyzed in blood samples of an HLA-matched patient sample (n = 3) who had undergone successful ITI. (H) The percentage of CD25+CD127– (Tregs) of HLA-matched tetramer+CD4+ cells is depicted as a representative example. (I) The geometric MFI of PD-L1 was analyzed on FVIII-specific CD4+ HLA-matched Tregs versus nonspecific Tregs from the same patient blood sample. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s post hoc test (A) or paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C–F and I). NS, not significant.

Finally, we wished to demonstrate that FVIII-specific Tregs exist in humans. To this end, we designed MHC II tetramers that can bind the FVIII peptide, TLFFQNGKVKVFQGNQDSFT, to stain FVIII-specific CD4+ T cells in patients expressing the HLA-DR15.01 allele. When we used these tetramers in an HLA-DR15.01+ hemophilia A patient after successful ITI, we indeed detected a distinct subset of FVIII-specific CD4+ T cells, as opposed to an HLA-mismatched control patient (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 15). Using standard staining protocols for human Tregs based on CD25 and the lack of CD127 (52), we indeed detected a proportion of Tregs among these FVIII-specific CD4+ T cells (Figure 8H; 6.79% ± 1.1%). These Tregs expressed higher levels of PD-L1 compared with tetramer-negative Tregs originating from the same patient (Figure 8I). These findings demonstrated the existence of PD-L1–expressing Tregs in humans and supported their role in PD-1–mediated tolerance to FVIII.