Intrathecal AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy for hereditary spastic paraplegia 50 shows safety and efficacy in preclinical studies

AAV2/AP4M1 vector restored ATG9A trafficking and AP4E1 levels in primary fibroblasts from patients with SPG50. To determine whether AAV-mediated expression of WT AP4M1 restores ATG9A trafficking and the level of AP4E1 (as a surrogate for AP-4 complex formation) in primary fibroblasts from patients with SPG50, we created a self-complementary (sc)AAV2/AP4M1 vector, which was packaged with an expression cassette comprising a mutant AAV2 inverted terminal repeat (ITR) with the D element deleted (Δ ITR), the expressing UsP promoter, the human AP4M1 codon-optimized coding sequence (hAP4M1opt), the bovine growth factor polyadenylation signal (BGHpA), and WT AAV2 ITR (Figure 1A). The UsP promoter is a combination of the JeT promoter (20, 29, 30) and an added intron sequence (31).

Figure 1 AAV2/AP4M1 vector construct expressing human AP4M1 and its restoration of ATG9A trafficking and AP4E1 level in primary fibroblasts from a patient with SPG50. (A) Schematic of AAV2/AP4M1 construct comprising a mutant AAV2 ITR with the D element deleted (Δ ITR), UsP promoter (JeT + Intron), hAP4M1opt, synthetic BGHpA signal, and WT AAV2 ITR. (B–D) Fibroblasts from a clinically unaffected heterozygous carrier (same-sex parent, WT/pE232GfsX21) or patient with biallelic LoF variants in AP4M1 (p.R306X/pE232GfsX21) were treated with AAV2/AP4M1 vector at an MOI of 1 × 104 or 1 × 105 for 72 hours. The fibroblasts were then fixed for (B and C) immunocytochemistry and automated image analysis or harvested for (D) Western blotting. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Left: The mean ATG9A ratio for all conditions. Scatter plots show the mean ± SD for each well (n = 16 wells/group). Data sets were compared using 1-way ANOVA, with α set at 0.05, and Dunnett’s correction. Right: The percentage translocation of ATG9A. Translocation refers to the change (in %) relative to the difference between the positive (ATG9A ratio of fibroblasts with heterozygous AP4M1 variants) and negative controls (ATG9A ratio of fibroblasts with homozygous LoF variants in AP4M1) of the same assay plate. A dose-dependent effect becomes evident. ****P < 0.0001 compared with untreated fibroblasts. (D) Western blot of whole-cell lysates of fibroblasts from a clinically unaffected heterozygous carrier (parent) and patient with SPG50 treated with AAV2/AP4M1 at an MOI of 1 × 105 for 72 hours. AAV2, adeno-associated virus 2; AP4E1, adaptor protein complex, subunit ɛ; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; ATG9A, autophagy-related protein 9A; BGHpA, bovine growth hormone polyadenylation; hAP4M1opt, human AP4M1 codon-optimized coding sequence; ITR, inverted terminal repeat; LoF, loss of function; TGN, trans-Golgi network.

As initial proof-of-concept studies for human AP4M1 gene therapy, AAV2/AP4M1 efficacy at improving cellular function in cultured fibroblasts from patients with SPG50 was tested independently by the laboratories of DEF and JSB. In both laboratories, multiple patient fibroblast lines were transduced for 72 hours using an AAV2/AP4M1 vector at MOIs of 1 × 102, 1 × 103, 1 × 104, and 1 × 105 vg per cell. These assays used an AAV2-based vector to deliver the AP4M1 expression cassette and assess the effect of AP4M1 transgene expression because fibroblasts are not readily transduced by the AAV9 vector.

In AP-4–deficient cells, including fibroblasts from patients with SPG50, the AP-4 cargo protein, ATG9A, robustly accumulates in the TGN (12, 14, 15, 32). Using a high-throughput phenotypic assay (32), DEF’s group screened fibroblasts derived from a patient with well-characterized SPG50 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164575DS1), carrying 2 truncating variants (p.R306X/p.E232GfsX21) treated with AAV2/AP4M1 vector at an MOI of 1 × 104 or 1 × 105, respectively. Expression of AP4M1 for 72 hours reduced the amount of TGN-localized ATG9A close to that of controls, indicating redistribution of ATG9A and phenotypic rescue in the vast majority of cells (Figure 1, B and C). Western blotting from whole-cell lysates confirmed an increase in AP4E1s level following treatment with AAV2/AP4M1, indicative of stable formation of AP-4, and a reduction in ATG9A to levels similar to controls (Figure 1D). Reduced cell numbers were observed with the MOI of 1 × 105 in both patient and control fibroblasts, suggesting potential cell toxicity (Supplemental Figure 1A). Reduction of the MOI to 1 × 102 and 1 × 103 led to dose-dependent rescue of ATG9A trafficking and minimal cell toxicity in 3 fibroblast lines from well-characterized patients with SPG50 (p.R306X/p.E232GfsX21; p.N73KfsX43/p.Y284S; and IVS13+2dupT/p.T69P; Supplemental Figure 1, B–F, and Supplemental Table 1).

Comparable dose-dependent rescue results were obtained by JSB’s laboratory using 2 additional fibroblasts from siblings with SPG50 caused by a homozygous splice site pathogenic mutation in intron 14 of the AP4M1 gene (c.1137+1G→T) (3, 33). At the MOI of 1 × 105, up to 49% and 77% of the fibroblasts from patients 1 and 2, respectively, exhibited rescue of both ATG9A localization and AP4E1 staining (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2). In these experiments, there was no sign of cell toxicity, with nuclei, cell size, and shape looking normal, even at the high MOI of 1 × 105. Taken together, collected data (Figures 1 and 2, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2) demonstrated that UsP-driven AP4M1 expression restored ATG9A trafficking and AP4E1 levels in fibroblasts from 5 patients with SPG50 with 4 different biallelic mutations in a dose-dependent manner, with potential cell toxicity at the high MOI of 1 × 105 AAV2/AP4M1 vector.

Figure 2 AAV2/AP4M1 vector restored ATG9A trafficking and AP4E1 levels in primary fibroblasts from patients with SPG50. (A) Fibroblasts from 2 sibling patients with a donor splice site pathogenic mutation in intron 14 of the AP4M1 gene (c.1137+1G→T) or normal control fibroblasts were treated without or with AAV2/AP4M1 vector at the indicated MOI for 72 hours. Fibroblasts were then fixed for immunofluorescence analysis of ATG9A, AP4E1, and TGN46, as described in Methods. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (in blue, merge). Single channels are shown in inverted grayscale. Note that expression of AP4M1 by the viral vector caused dispersal of the ATG9A signal and increased AP4E1 staining at the TGN (i.e., phenotypic rescue; indicated by arrows). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) The percentage of rescued cells was counted and is represented as the mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments (see Supplemental Table 2 for details). Statistical analysis was done using 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures. AAV2, adeno-associated virus 2; AP4E1, adaptor protein complex, subunit ɛ; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; ATG9A, autophagy-related protein 9A; SPG50, spastic paraplegia 50; TGN, trans-Golgi network.

AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy increased AP4M1 mRNA expression in the CNS of Ap4m1-KO mice. To test whether the AAV9/AP4M1 vector rescues the phenotypes in Ap4m1–/– (Ap4m1-KO) mice, balanced groups of male and female KO mice were injected i.t. at P7–P10 (cohort before disease manifestation) or P90 (cohort with early disease manifestation) with vehicle or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse), mid (2.5 × 1011 vg/mouse), or high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/AP4M1 vector (Figure 3A). At 3 weeks after injection, 4–5 mice from each group treated at P90 were used to evaluate AP4M1 mRNA expression by RNAscope (Figure 3, B and C). The KO mice receiving mid and high doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector exhibited dose-dependent increased levels of AP4M1 mRNA in all brain regions assessed compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 The experimental design for in vivo efficacy study and increased AP4M1 mRNA expression in the CNS of Ap4m1-KO mice following i.t. treatment with AAV9/AP4M1. (A) Vehicle or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse), mid (2.5 × 1011 vg/mouse), or high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector were administered intrathecally to balanced numbers of male and female Ap4m1-KO mice at P7–P10 (before manifesting) or P90 (early manifestation). Study readouts at each time point at specified ages are listed from left to right. (B) Brains from mice treated at P90 for 3 weeks were analyzed by RNAscope staining to detect hAP4M1opt mRNA. Histology images with 1 section per animal were digitized with a ScanScope slide scanner and analyzed using custom analysis settings in HALO Image Analysis Platform. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Results are presented as percentage area positively stained for hAP4M1opt mRNA in the indicated brain regions. Each data point represents measurement from an individual animal (n = 4–5), with lines representing the mean ± SEM. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA, with α set at 0.05, and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using Kruskal-Wallis test, with α set at 0.05, and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 compared with KO mice treated with vehicle (Veh). AAV9, adeno-associated virus 9; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; hAP4M1opt, human AP4M1 codon-optimized coding sequence; i.t., intrathecal; PI, postinjection; vg, vector genome.

AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy generated minimal adverse effects in Ap4m1-KO mice. Immune responses to the AAV capsid and/or transgene product remain a major potential challenge for translating experimental drugs to clinical approval (34, 35). While natural AAV infection can prevent patients from receiving AAV gene therapies, immune responses to these therapies can result in loss of transgene expression and even tissue damage. Such immune responses could also confound the results of preclinical experiments. To evaluate any IFN-γ immune response to the AAV9/AP4M1 vector in the Ap4m1-KO mice, splenocytes from mice treated with AAV9/AP4M1 for 3 weeks were plated and treated in vitro with either AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 peptide pools for 2 days along with both negative (no peptide) and positive (PMA + ionomycin) controls. While the negative control had a mean of 10 spots (Figure 4, A and B), the positive control had too many spots to count. Figure 4A shows the IFN-γ response to the AAV9 capsid peptide pool. Treating the Ap4m1-KO mice with vehicle or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse), mid (2.5 × 1011 vg/mouse), or high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 did not significantly increase the numbers of spots. The same pattern was seen in the IFN-γ response to an AP4M1 peptide pool (Figure 4B). Taken together, these results demonstrated that the AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy generated minimal IFN-γ immune response to either AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 protein in the Ap4m1-KO mice.

Figure 4 i.t. AAV9/AP4M1 treatment generated minimal IFN-γ responses to AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 peptides, minimal effects on serum toxicity panels, male or female body weight, or survival rates. (A–G) Vehicle or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse), mid (2.5 × 1011 vg/mouse), or high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector were administered intrathecally to balanced numbers of male and female KO mice at P90, with WT and Het mice as normal controls. At 3 weeks after injection, (A and B) mouse splenocytes and serum were collected for ELISpot and (C–G) toxicity panel analyses. Each data point represents a measurement from an individual animal (n = 5–8), with lines representing the mean ± SEM. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA, with α set at 0.05, and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using Kruskal-Wallis test, with α set at 0.05, and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. No significant differences were observed. (H and I) Male (n = 7–26) and female (n = 5–24) mouse body weights were monitored up to 52 weeks of age. Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for statistical analysis. (J) Mouse survival shown with Kaplan-Meier survival curves compared with log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. No significant differences were observed. AAV9, adeno-associated virus 9; ALB, albumin; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; AST, aspartate transaminase; BUN, blood urea nitrogen; CK, creatine kinase; Het, heterozygotes; i.t., intrathecal; TBIL, total bilirubin; vg, vector genome.

To test whether treatment with AAV9/AP4M1 leads to organ toxicity in Ap4m1-KO mice, mouse sera were analyzed using a toxicology panel, including aspartate transaminase (AST), total bilirubin (TBIL), albumin, creatine kinase (CK), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN). Animals receiving AAV9/AP4M1 had overall normal levels of these serum markers at 3 weeks after injection in all but 1 mouse in both the mid-dose and high-dose groups (Figure 4, C–G). The animal in the mid-dose group (2.5 × 1011 vg/mouse) had serum AST and TBIL levels of 431 U/L and 3.1 mg/dL, respectively. The animal in the high-dose (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) group had serum AST and CK levels of 413 U/L and 2102 U/L, respectively. Overall, these results demonstrate that the Ap4m1-KO mice tolerated the AAV9/AP4M1 vector well, with an infrequent occurrence of toxicity observed in liver and muscles.

To further test whether the AAV9/AP4M1 vector generates adverse effects in the Ap4m1-KO mice, body weight throughout life and animal survival were monitored regularly. Both male and female Ap4m1-KO mice had significantly reduced body weight compared with WT and heterozygous (Het) littermates, which was not significantly affected by i.t. administration of any dose of the AAV9/AP4M1 vector at P7–P10 or P90 (Figure 4, H and I). Similarly, no significant differences in survival rates among groups were observed (Figure 4J). The long-term efficacy study lasted for 20.5 months after treatment in SPG50 mice. All livers were harvested during necropsy and any macroscopical abnormalities in liver were further checked microscopically for pathological diagnosis by a certified veterinary pathologist. As summarized in Supplemental Table 3, we did not notice any increase in the incidence of liver tumors in the KO vehicle group compared with WT control group, and AAV9/AP4M1 treatment did not affect the incidence of any liver abnormalities, including liver tumors. Taken together, AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy generated minimal adverse effects in Ap4m1-KO mice.

AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy partially restored abnormal behavioral phenotypes in Ap4m1-KO mice. Ap4m1-KO mice were not phenotypically characterized prior to this study. To test if the KO mice displayed abnormal behavioral phenotypes and AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy improves these alterations, mouse cohorts underwent a battery of behavioral tests, including hind limb clasping, elevated plus maze, open-field, rotarod, grip strength, and wire hang tests. These tests were originally selected based on the reported neurological phenotypes in Ap4e1-KO mice (33) as well as for their ability to be repeated longitudinally. While Ap4m1-KO mice did not show alterations in the rotarod, grip strength, and wire hang tests (Supplemental Figure 2), they did display behavioral alterations from the hind limb clasping, elevated plus maze, and open-field tests, which are presented in Figure 5. Hind limb clasping has been shown to occur in various neurological disease mouse models (33, 36). Both elevated plus maze and open-field test in mice are tools to assess novel environment exploration, anxiety-related behavior, as well as general locomotor activity (37).

Minimal behavioral deficits were observed when comparing WT or Het control animals and KO vehicle- or KO AAV9/AP4M1-dosed animals at 3 months of age (data not shown). However, at 5 months of age, significantly higher scores in the hind limb clasping test were observed in the male KO vehicle-treated group compared with male WT or Het controls, with a deficit rescue observable in the P7–P10 high-dose group (Figure 5A) and P90 mid- and high-dose groups (Figure 5C). The hind limb clasping assessment provided the clearest phenotype across both sexes of all the behavioral tests conducted. More significant results were obtained at 8, 12, and 17 months of age in male mice. Similar trends were also seen in female mice, with the exception that hind limb clasping scores were lower in the KO vehicle-treated female group compared with those in the KO vehicle-treated male group (Figure 5, A–D). As assessed by hind limb clasping, significant and dose-responsive rescues were seen in both sexes and across the length of the study in response to treatment (Figure 5, B and D).

Figure 5 i.t. AAV9/AP4M1 treatment partially improved abnormal behavioral phenotypes in Ap4m1-KO mice. Vehicle or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse), mid (2.5 × 1011 vg/mouse), or high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector were administered intrathecally to balanced numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10 or P90, with WT and Het mice as normal controls. The mice were subjected to (A–D) hind limb clasping, (E–H) elevated plus maze, and (I–L) open-field tests at 5, 8, 12, and 17 months of age. All data are presented as mean ± SEM (male, n = 7–26, and female, n = 5–24). Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with KO mice treated with vehicle (Veh). AAV9, adeno-associated virus 9; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; EPM, elevated plus maze test; HC, hind limb clasping test; Het, Heterozygotes; i.t., intrathecal; OF, open-field test; vg, vector genome.

In the elevated plus maze test, female KO vehicle-treated animals at 5, 8, 12, and 17 months of age were hyperactive, traveling longer total distances during the testing period compared with female WT controls (Figure 5F). This phenotype was improved at 8 months of age in the P7–P10 high-dose group, which performed significantly better than the KO vehicle group and was not significantly different from the WT or Het control group (Figure 5F). Treating the female mice at P90 did not generate any discernible benefit by this test (Figure 5H). In male mice, however, the hyperactive phenotype (traveling a longer total distance during the test period) was observed at 8, 12, and 17 months of age in KO vehicle-treated animals when compared with WT controls and was not clearly altered in response to treatment at P7–P10 or P90 (Figure 5, E and G).

In the open-field test, both male and female KO vehicle-treated animals were hyperactive and traveled a longer total distance during the test period compared with WT animals (Figure 5, I–L). While this phenotype was consistent with the findings in elevated plus maze test described above, it was not significantly altered in response to the treatment at P7–P10 or P90 in male or female mice (Figure 5, I–L).

Taken together, the data point to significant behavioral deficits in Ap4m1-KO mice starting at 5 months of age. The alterations seen in hind limb clasping and elevated plus maze tests were partially restored in the P7–P10 high-dose as well as P90 mid- and high-dose groups, and a trend toward improvement in other treatment groups was also observed. Overall, these results indicate a positive trajectory following treatment with AAV9/AP4M1 in Ap4m1-KO mice.

AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy was safe and well tolerated in WT mice in a non-GLP study. To analyze the long-term safety of the AAV9/AP4M1 therapy, WT C57BL/6J mice were injected i.t. with the AAV9/AP4M1 vector in a non-GLP toxicology study (Figure 6A). The mice were randomized to different groups, injected i.t. with 5 μL vehicle or different doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vectors from University of North Carolina Vector Core (UNC-VC) and monitored up to 1 year following injection for changes in body weight and survival rates, presence of adverse events, and histopathology evaluation. In this long-term study, there were no significant differences in body weight between groups (compared within male or female subgroups) at all time points and doses tested (Figure 6, B and C). Similarly, there were no obvious signs of morbidity or any mortality in the adult male and female WT mice treated with up to 5 × 1011 vg AAV9/AP4M1 during the entire study.

Figure 6 Experimental design for in vivo safety study in WT mice and changes in body weight, hAP4M1opt mRNA expression in the CNS, and serum toxicity panels in i.t. AAV9/AP4M1-treated mice. (A) Vehicle or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse), or high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector were administered intrathecally to male and female mice at P42–P56 (n = 10/group/sex). Study readouts at each time point and specified ages are listed from left to right. (B and C) Body weights were monitored regularly up to 52 weeks of age. At 1, 5, and 12 months after injection, mouse brain and serum were harvested for RNAscope staining (D–G) to detect hAP4M1opt mRNA expression and (H–K) for assessment of serum toxicity, respectively. Histology images (1 section per animal) were digitized with a ScanScope slide scanner and analyzed using custom analysis settings in HALO Image Analysis Platform. (D–G) Results are presented as percentage area staining positive for hAP4M1opt mRNA by tissue region. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with WT mice treated with vehicle. AAV9, adeno-associated virus 9; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; AST, aspartate transaminase; BUN, blood urea nitrogen; CK, creatine kinase; hAP4M1opt, human AP4M1 codon-optimized coding sequence; i.t., intrathecal; PI, postinjection; TBIL, total bilirubin; vg, vector genome.

At 1, 5, and 12 months after the injection, mouse brain and serum were harvested for RNAscope detection of AP4M1 mRNA expression and for a serum toxicology panel. Animals receiving AAV9/AP4M1 had detectable levels of AP4M1 mRNA in all brain regions assessed, with a dose-dependent increase of mRNA levels compared with that in control animals (Figure 6, D–G). Moreover, AP4M1 mRNA expression was sustained for up to 12 months after injection. Animals receiving AAV9/AP4M1 did not display serum toxicity, as indicated by levels of AST, TBIL, CK, and BUN at 1 month after injection, with the exception of 1 male mouse (Figure 6, H–K). In this male mouse, which received a low dose of 1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse, AST and TBIL reached 293 U/L and 0.9 mg/dL, respectively. At 5 months after injection, serum toxicity panels were normal, with the exception of 1 vehicle-treated female mouse, which exhibited 180 U/L and 0.76 mg/dL AST and TBIL, respectively. At 12 months after injection, serum toxicology markers were also normal in all but 2 male mice, which received the 5 × 1011 vg high dose. In one of these mice, AST, TBIL, and BUN reached 187 U/L, 0.72 mg/dL, and 124 mg/dL, respectively; in the other, AST reached 283 U/L. In conclusion, our results suggest that most of the WT mice tolerated AAV9/AP4M1 well, with infrequent signs of liver and kidney toxicity across groups.

No other obvious macroscopic abnormalities were observed during necropsy except for some granular appearance in the livers of 2 male mice and 1 female mouse, which were treated with the high dose (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) of AAV9/AP4M1 for 12 months. Microscopically, the 2 male mice (20% of the group) and 1 female mouse (10% of the group) were diagnosed with hepatocellular adenomas (Supplemental Figure 3). If a vector integration event led to clonal expansion, we would expect high amounts of transgene-positive cells within the adenomas, but RNAscope staining was within the levels of all other mice at that dose (Supplemental Figure 3). It is important to mention that hepatocellular adenomas are expected in mice as they age. The National Toxicology Program Historical Controls_B6C3F1/N strain reported that the incidence rate of hepatocellular adenomas reaches as high as 50% in male and 18% in female mice (38). The conclusions of the histological evaluation were that (a) all microscopic changes present in the mice harvested at 1 month and 5 months after injection were considered variations on normal microanatomy for mice of this age, and (b) the tumors and increased number of inflammatory cell infiltrates and degenerative lesions seen in the mice harvested at 12 months after injection were expected in mice as they age (Supplemental Data Files 1–3). Taken together, i.t.-administered AAV9/AP4M1 doses up to 5 × 1011 vg/mouse were overall well tolerated in WT mice, with infrequent occurrence of hepatocellular adenomas.

AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy was safe and well tolerated in WT rats in a GLP study. To demonstrate the safety and biodistribution pattern of the AAV9/AP4M1 treatment, a GLP study was conducted in WT SD rats (Figure 7A). Male and female rats were randomized into cohorts, with 5 male and 5 female rats per cohort, and dosed by a qualified laboratory technician. At the initiation of dosing, the animals assigned to the study were 49–56 days old and were injected i.t. with a single dose of 0.36 × 1012, 1.1 × 1012, or 3.3 × 1012 vg/rat (Figure 7A). All animals were monitored for up to 91 days following the injection for mortality, body weight, food consumption, clinical/behavioral changes, clinical pathology parameters (hematology, coagulation, clinical chemistry, and urinalysis), splenocyte analysis (ELISpot), tissue gene expression, organ weights, and macroscopic/microscopic examinations. Rats were sacrificed on days 8, 29, or 91 after injection. i.t. delivery of AAV9/AP4M1 vector resulted in dose-dependent increases of AP4M1 vector DNA across the CNS (brain and spinal cord) and peripheral organs (heart, lung, liver, kidney, ovary, and testes) (Figure 7B). Similarly, the AP4M1 vector DNA was widely detected at high levels in multiple brain regions. In the peripheral organs, similar high amounts of AP4M1 DNA persisted in the heart, liver, and spleen and, to a lower extent, in other organs tested. Consistent with this AP4M1 DNA biodistribution data, AP4M1 transgene expression was also widely and readily detected in multiple CNS and peripheral tissues (Figure 7C). Collectively, i.t. delivery of AAV9/AP4M1 resulted in broad AP4M1 biodistribution and expression across the rat body.

Figure 7 Experimental design for in vivo safety study in WT rats and vector biodistribution, AP4M1 mRNA expression, effects on IFN-γ responses to AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 peptides, and body weight in i.t. AAV9/AP4M1-treated rats. (A) Vehicle or low (0.36 × 1012 vg/rat), mid (1.1 × 1012 × 1012 vg/rat), or high (3.3 × 1012 vg/rat) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector were administered intrathecally to male and female rats at P49–P56 (n = 5/group/sex). Study readouts at each time point and specified ages are listed from left to right. At 29 days after injection, rat organs were harvested for (B) measurement of vector biodistribution and (C) AP4M1 mRNA expression by qPCR. Rat splenocytes were prepared for IFN-γ responses to (D) AAV9 capsid or (E) AP4M1 peptides by ELISpot. (F and G) Rat body weights were monitored regularly up to 91 days after injection. All data in B–G are presented as the mean ± SEM. (B–E) Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA, with α set at 0.05, and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using Kruskal-Wallis test, with α set at 0.05, and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with i.t. vehicle. (F and G) Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for statistical analysis of male and female rat body weight. AAV9, adeno-associated virus 9; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; i.t., intrathecal; L. Cord, lumbar spinal cord; L. DRG, lumbar dorsal root ganglion; Sciatic N., sciatic nerve; Neg, negative; PI, postinjection; SD, Sprague-Dawley; vg, vector genome.

To evaluate T cell IFN-γ immune responses to the AAV9/AP4M1 vector, splenocytes from WT rats i.t. injected with AAV9/AP4M1 vectors 29 days before were plated and treated in vitro with either AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 protein peptide pools for 2 days, along with both negative (no peptide) or positive (PMA + ionomycin) controls. While the negative controls had 0 spots, none of the splenocytes from rats injected with vehicle or low (0.36 × 1012 vg), mid (1.1 × 1012 vg), or high (3.3 × 1012 vg) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector displayed a significant increase in spots compared with the negative controls. This indicates that the AAV9/AP4M1 vector generated minimal T cell immune response to either AAV9 or the human AP4M1 protein in WT rats (Figure 7, D and E).

There was no AAV9/AP4M1-related mortality or effect on food consumption, clinical changes, pathological urinalysis parameters, macroscopic findings, or organ weights over the duration of the study. AAV9/AP4M1-related significant (P < 0.05) decreases in group mean body weight (17% decrease compared with controls) were noted in male rats at 3.3 × 1012 vg starting from day 35 and persisting until the end of the study (Figure 7F). This was also reflected in a decreased overall mean body weight gain from day 28 to 84 (24% lower than controls). The changes in male rats were related to slower weight gain after day 28 compared with controls, rather than weight loss. There were no AAV9/AP4M1-related decreases in the group mean body weight in female animals (Figure 7G).

Other adverse findings included neuronal degeneration noted microscopically in the lumbar dorsal root ganglion (DRG) at equal to or more than 1.1 × 1012 vg (Supplemental Figure 4), increased excitability and/or activity at 3.3 × 1012 vg, and changes in clinical pathology parameters at equal to or more than 0.36 × 1012 vg. Due to the neuronal degeneration, the no-observed-adverse-effect level (NOAEL) was considered as 0.36 × 1012 vg (Supplemental Data File 3, report from Charles River Laboratories [CRL], 5550008). Taken together, i.t. AAV9/AP4M1 doses up to 3.3 × 1012 vg/rat were deemed to have an acceptable tolerability, especially in the context of a disorder such as SPG50 with no alternative disease-modifying treatments available.

AAV9/AP4M1 gene therapy was safe and well tolerated in WT NHPs in a GLP study. To further investigate the safety and biodistribution pattern of the AAV9/AP4M1 vector in a larger animal model, a GLP study was conducted in WT cynomolgus monkeys (Figure 8A). Male and female NHPs were randomized into cohorts, with 2 NHPs per cohort, and dosed by a qualified laboratory technician. At the initiation of treatment, the animals assigned to the study were 2–4 years old and were administered a single i.t. injection at doses of 8.4 × 1013 or 1.64 × 1014 vg/NHP (Figure 8A). A 1 mL sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was withdrawn from each animal immediately prior to vector injection to verify needle placement and avoid elevating intracranial pressure. Furthermore, all animals received i.v. methylprednisolone starting on day 1 until the study termination (10 mg/kg/d on day 1 and 1 mg/kg/d thereafter) and rapamycin starting 12 days prior to injection until the termination of the study (0.01 mg/kg, twice daily). All animals were monitored up to 91 days following the injection for mortality, body weight, food consumption, clinical/behavioral changes, neurological examinations, nerve conduction velocity (NCV) evaluation, clinical pathology parameters (hematology, coagulation, clinical chemistry, and urinalysis), cytokines analysis, vector DNA biodistribution, transgene expression, splenocyte analysis (ELISpot), organ weights, and macroscopic/microscopic examinations.

Figure 8 Experimental design for in vivo safety study in WT NHPs and vector biodistribution, AP4M1 mRNA expression, effects on NCV or amplitude in peripheral nerves, and IFN-γ responses to AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 peptides in i.t. AAV9/AP4M1-treated NHPs. (A) Vehicle or low (8.4 × 1013 vg/NHP), or high (1.68 × 1014 vg/NHP) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector were administered intrathecally to NHPs at 2–4 years of age (n = 2/group). Study readouts at each time point and specified ages are listed from left to right. At 91 days after injection, monkey organs were harvested for (B) measurement of vector biodistribution and (C) AP4M1 mRNA expression by qPCR. (D–I) NCV tests were performed at baseline and day 45 and day 77 after injection. Monkey splenocytes were prepared for IFN-γ responses to (J) AAV9 capsid or (K) AP4M1 peptides by ELISpot. Each dot in B and C represents an individual monkey. All data in D–K are presented as the mean measurement ± SEM. AAV9, adeno-associated virus 9; AP4M1, adaptor protein complex, subunit μ4; i.t., intrathecal; YO, years old; PI, postinjection; NHPs, nonhuman primates; vg, vector genome; Br, brain; ON, optic nerve; Trig, trigeminal ganglion; SC-C, cervical spinal cord; SC-T, thoracic spinal cord; SC-L, lumbar spinal cord; DRG-C, cervical dorsal root ganglion; DRG-T, thoracic dorsal root ganglion; DRG-L, lumbar dorsal root ganglion; Sc, sciatic nerve; Tib, tibia nerve; H, heart; Lu, lung; Thy, Thymus; Li, liver; SPL, spleen; K, kidney; G, gonad; Bic, biceps femoris; Gas, gastrocnemius; NCV, nerve conduction velocity; Neg, Negative.

There was no mortality over the duration of the study. There were also no AAV9/AP4M1-related adverse clinical observations or effects on body weight, appetence, hematology, clinical chemistry, or urinalysis parameters. Furthermore, there were no changes in blood IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, MCP-1, and IP-10 levels; no macroscopic findings; and no abnormal organ weights. However, we observed AAV9/AP4M1-related increases in blood IL-8 in female animals treated with ≥ 8.4 × 1013 vg. This change was considered not adverse due to its low magnitude.

i.t. delivery of AAV9/AP4M1 vector in NHPs resulted in distribution of AP4M1 vector DNA across the CNS and peripheral organs (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 5). The AP4M1 vector DNA was widely and readily detected in multiple brain regions. In the peripheral organs, higher levels of AP4M1 DNA persisted in liver and, to a lesser extent, in other organs. Consistent with this AP4M1 DNA biodistribution data, AP4M1 transgene expression was also widely and readily detected in multiple CNS and peripheral tissues (Figure 8C).

In the peripheral nerves (sciatic, sural, and tibial) and DRG (Supplemental Figure 6), we observed an increase in the severity of axonal degeneration at 1.68 × 1014 vg in both sexes. The degeneration in the nerves correlated with a decrease in NCV and response amplitude of the sural nerve noted on days 45 and 77 (Figure 8, D and E), but there were no changes in onset latency in the cauda equina (Figure 8F) or with NCV and amplitude in the peroneal nerve (Figure 8, G–I).

To evaluate any T cell IFN-γ immune response to the AAV9/AP4M1 vector, splenocytes from all NHPs were plated and treated in vitro with either AAV9 capsid or AP4M1 protein peptide pools for 2 days, along with both negative (no peptide) and positive (PMA + ionomycin) controls. While the negative controls had less than 3 spots, none of the splenocytes from NHPs injected with vehicle or low (8.4 × 1013 vg) or high (1.68 × 1014 vg) doses of AAV9/AP4M1 vector generated any increase in spots compared with the negative controls. This indicates that the AAV9/AP4M1 vector did not generate a detectable T cell immune response to either AAV9 or the human AP4M1 protein in WT NHPs under the immunosuppressant protocol (Figure 8, J and K).

In conclusion, i.t. administration of AAV9/AP4M1 by a single i.t. injection in cynomolgus monkeys was well tolerated at 8.4 × 1013 vg. Adverse findings at 1.68 × 1014 vg included axonal or neuronal degeneration observed microscopically in the spinal cord (including the injection site), lumbar DRG, dorsal nerve roots, brain, trigeminal ganglion, and peripheral nerves (sciatic, sural, and tibial), with associated decreases in NCV and neurological effects. Based on these results, the NOAEL was considered as 8.4 × 1013 vg (Supplemental Data File 2, report from CRL, 5550014).

Similar degrees of minimal-to-mild DRG toxicity were observed in both rat and NHP toxicology studies. In the rat toxicology study, one of the main AAV9/AP4M1-related findings on day 8 was in the lumbar DRG, where minimal mononuclear cell infiltration was noticed in male and female animals at equal to or more than 1.1 × 1012 vg/rat (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 4). These findings were, in general, more severe on day 29 and day 91 compared with day 8, coupled with increased frequency and/or severity of minimal-to-mild axonal and neuronal degeneration. Most microscopic findings, however, showed decreased abundance and/or severity at day 8 compared with day 29, with a trending pattern toward resolution of the microscopic findings by day 91. In the NHP toxicology study, there were minimal mononuclear cell infiltrates in lumbar DRG in all AAV9/AP4M1-dosed animals at equal to or more than 8.4 × 1013 vg (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 6). Minimal neuronal degeneration was also noticed in both male and female animals at 1.64 × 1014 vg. The latter change was characterized by the effacement/loss of rare neuronal cell bodies with presence of glial and/or mononuclear cells. Taken together, similar degrees of minimal-to-mild toxicity in lumbar DRG were observed in both rat and NHP toxicity studies.