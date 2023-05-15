Paving a way to treat spastic paraplegia 50

Hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) is a heterogenous group of monogenic diseases characterized by upper motor neuron dysfunction and degeneration, leading to progressive spasticity of the lower limbs. HSP can present any time from infancy to adulthood. Clinically, HSP can present as a pure or complex form, with clinical signs being confined to lower limbs in pure HSP. Patients with complex HSP can have a variety of other symptoms, including ataxia, epilepsy, cognitive impairment, impaired vision, deafness, peripheral neuropathy, and others. HSP is genetically heterogenous with all classical modes of monogenic inheritance reported. To date, there are more than 100 genetic loci and 88 spastic paraplegia genes identified for different types of HSP (1). Based on the subcellular localization and putative function of the mutated proteins, it has become increasingly clear that HSP pathogenesis involves disruption of several cellular pathways, including axonal transport, membrane shaping and sorting, protein recycling/degradation, cytoskeletal dynamics, myelination, lipid metabolism, and mitochondrial function. Notably, therapeutic development for HSP largely lags behind its comprehensive genetic and mechanistic studies. There are no effective treatments to prevent, slow, or reverse HSP. Current treatment of HSP is limited to symptomatic relief (2).

Spastic paraplegia 50 (SPG50) is a rare and severe form of complex HSP. It is characterized by early infantile hypotonia, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and microcephaly. Over time, hypotonia evolves into spasticity of the lower limbs and then upper limbs, resulting in spastic tetraplegia. SPG50 is transmitted as an autosomal recessive disease caused by loss-of-function mutations in AP4M1, which encodes for the medium subunit of the adaptor protein complex 4 (AP-4) (3, 4). AP-4 is composed of four subunits, including two large chains (AP4B1 and AP4E1), a medium chain (AP4M1), and a small chain (AP4S1). Notably, biallelic loss-of-function mutations in each of these four AP-4 subunits lead to clinically overlapping HSP types, including SPG47 (AP4B1), SPG50 (AP4M1), SPG51 (AP4E1), and SPG52 (AP4S1), which could be collectively called “AP-4-associated HSP” or “AP-4 deficiency syndrome” (5–7). In mammals, there are five AP complexes (AP-1 to AP-5) that facilitate the selective sorting of transmembrane cargo proteins into vesicles and mediate related intracellular vesicle trafficking. AP-4 primarily localizes to the trans-Golgi network (TGN) and has been shown to mediate protein trafficking from the TGN to other cellular compartments, such as the endosomal-lysosomal system (8). Although the pathogenic mechanism by which loss of AP4M1 leads to SPG50 remains unclear, putting the missing AP4M1 back into the affected cells is presumably the most rational option for SPG50 therapeutic development.