Inflammation fuels bone marrow exhaustion caused by Samd9l mutation

Inflammation caused by infection or autoimmune conditions triggers HSCs to transition rapidly from quiescence to active cell cycling with the eventual loss of self-renewal capacity (10–13). Proinflammatory cytokines, including IFN-α and IFN-β, in response to viral infections can cause BM suppression or even aplastic anemia (14–16). This pathology may be due to a direct effect on HSCs or an indirect effect via the niche.

SAMD9 and SAMD9L are IFN-responsive genes and they play an important role in innate immunity against viral infections (17–19). The authors show that one way to directly affect HSCs in the setting of inflammation is through the type I IFN signaling–induced expression of SAMD9L in HSCs. Increased SAMD9L expression favors the elimination of inflamed (or infected) cells by inhibiting their growth. In vitro IFN-α or in vivo polyinosinic/polycytidylic acid (pI:pC) injections, which induce type I IFNs (IFN-α and IFN-β) in vivo, increased the expression of both WT and mutant SAMD9L proteins. However, the treatment substantially increased apoptosis and decreased colony-forming capacity only in Samd9l-Mut BM cells.

Interestingly, inflammation induced by pI:pC reduced the engraftment potential of both Samd9l-WT and Samd9l-Mut, but it is noteworthy that inflammation further decreased the already reduced engraftment potential and increased apoptosis of Samd9l-Mut BM cells. Similarly, both Samd9l-WT and Samd9l-Mut mice decreased their lymphocyte counts upon pI:pC challenge, but a greater degree of reduction along with myeloid hyperplasia was observed in Samd9l-Mut mice. Subsequent RNA-Seq analysis of lineage-negative cKit-positive HSPCs showed that the TGF-β pathway was upregulated in pI:pC-treated Samd9l-Mut HSCs, which was confirmed by flow cytometry as increased p-SMAD2/3 signaling (Figure 1). This upregulation of p-SMAD2/3 was most notable in B cells, which may explain B cell lymphopenia in Samd9l-Mut mice. The TGF-β small molecule inhibitor, SD-208, partially rescued in vitro colony-forming capacity of mutant Samd9l, albeit not to the WT levels (8). These findings suggest that TGF-β inhibitors may boost the colony-forming capacity of the Samd9l-Mut mouse and patient BM; however, whether the inhibitors can actually reverse BM failure in mice and humans requires future studies.

Figure 1 Model for bone marrow exhaustion and monosomy 7 exacerbated by inflammation in SAMD9/SAMD9L syndromes. In a mouse model of SAMD9/SAMD9L syndrome, exposure to type I IFNs increases the expression of both WT and mutant Samd9l expression in HSPCs. However, only mutant Samd9l leads to upregulation of TGF-β and subsequent p-SMAD2/3 signaling upon inflammatory insults, which further exacerbate already severely decreased HSPC fitness, BM exhaustion, and promote nonrandom loss of mutant allele (equivalent to human monosomy 7) in mutant mice.

Interestingly, TGF-β hyperactivation is not specific to SAMD9/SAMD9L syndromes but is also observed in other inherited BM failure syndromes, such as Fanconi anemia (20), Diamond-Blackfan anemia (21, 22), and Shwachman-Diamond syndrome (23). These observations suggest that TGF-β hyperactivation may be a common pathway leading to HSC exhaustion due to various underlying mechanisms.