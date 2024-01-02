Targeting lysine demethylase 6B ameliorates ASXL1 truncation–mediated myeloid malignancies in preclinical models

KDM6B is upregulated in Asxl1-mutant cells. Inoue et al. reported that truncating ASXL1 mutation upregulated the expression of Hoxa9 and microRNA-125a through decreased H3K27me3 (18). To assess whether the dysregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg HSPCs are associated with H3K27me3, we revisited our RNA-Seq data (PRJNA388673) (19) and observed an upregulation of the PRC2 target genes in Asxl1Y588XTg HSPCs by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163964DS1), reinforcing the role of H3K27me3 in gene suppression in Asxl1Y588XTg HSPCs. We then performed Western blot analysis to determine whether ASXL1 truncation affects the protein levels of PRC2 subunits, including EZH2, SUZ12, and EED, in Asxl1Y588XTg bone marrow (BM) cells. The result showed that the levels of EZH2, SUZ12, and EED were comparable between Asxl1Y588XTg and WT cells (Figure 1B). Since H3K27me3 levels are maintained by the balance between the activities of histone methyltransferases (EZH2) and demethylases (KDM6A and KDM6B) (40, 41), we next evaluated the protein levels of KDM6A and KDM6B. Notably, the level of KDM6B was dramatically increased in Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells compared with WT controls, while the level of KDM6A was comparable between the 2 genotypes of cells (Figure 1C). Further analysis by Western blot confirmed a decreased level of global H3K27me3 in Asxl1Y588XTg cells compared with WT controls (Figure 1D). These findings raise the possibility that increased KDM6B is a mediator of decreased H3K27me3 levels and dysregulated gene expression in Asxl1Y588XTg HSPCs.

Figure 1 KDM6B is upregulated in Asxl1-mutant cells. (A) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) shows that PRC2 target genes are upregulated in Asxl1Y588XTg HSPCs. The normalized enrichment score (NES), P value, and FDR are shown. (B) Western blot analysis of indicated members of the PRC2 complex in BM cells from WT and Asxl1Y588XTg mice. (C) The protein levels of histone H3K27 demethylases KDM6A and KDM6B were measured in WT and Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells. (D) Western blot showing the level of H3K27me3 in Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells. H3 was used as a loading control. (E) Normalized KDM6B RNA level in CD34+ cells and AML patients with or without ASXL1 mutations from the Beat AML 2.0 database. (F) Western blot analysis of KDM6B in ASXL1-mutant leukemia cell lines and human BM CD34+ cells. Kasumi-1, ASXL1 G646WfsX12; and K562, ASXL1 Y591X. (G and I) Western blot analysis of KDM6B (G) and H3K27me2/3 (I) levels in K562 cells after expressing empty vector (EV) or sgRNA targeting KDM6B (sgKDM6B). (H) Proliferation curves of K562 cells transfected with EV and sgKDM6B. (J) Colony-forming unit assay using K562 cells was assessed in semisolid medium. Data were derived from 3 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (E), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H), or unpaired Student’s t test (J).

It has been shown that KDM6B is upregulated in MDS and AML (34, 35). By analyzing the Beat AML 2.0 database (42), we found a higher KDM6B expression in ASXL1-mutated AML patients compared with AML patients with WT ASXL1 (Figure 1E). Interestingly, the higher level of KDM6B correlated with a shorter overall survival in AML patients with ASXL1 truncation mutations (Supplemental Figure 1C). We next performed Western blots to assess the protein levels of KDM6B in two leukemia cell lines, Kasumi-1 and K562 cells with ASXL1 truncating mutations as ASXL1 G646WfsX12 and ASXL1 Y591X, respectively. KDM6B was highly expressed in Kasumi-1 and K562 cells compared with BM CD34+ cells (Figure 1F). To gain insight into the impact of KDM6B overexpression in truncated ASXL1–associated leukemia development, we generated two KDM6B knockout clones in K562 cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Depletion of KDM6B by sgKDM6B was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1D) and sequencing of the KDM6B locus in two K562 clones (Supplemental Figure 1E). KDM6A levels were not affected by sgKDM6B (Figure 1G). KDM6B depletion significantly decreased the proliferation of cells (Figure 1H) and increased the global level of H3K27me3 in K562 cells (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Furthermore, a semisolid colony-forming unit cell (CFU-C) assay revealed that KDM6B depletion reduced the frequency of CFU-Cs (Figure 1J). These data indicate that KDM6B is overexpressed in leukemic cells with ASXL1 mutation, and can be targeted to restore the levels of H3K27me3 and improve HSPC function.

Heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b blocks the development of ASXL1aa1–587–mediated myeloid malignancies. To evaluate whether deletion of KDM6B could mitigate the development of truncated ASXL1–driven myeloid malignancies, we crossed Asxl1Y588XTg with Mx1Cre+ Kdm6bfl/+ mice (43) and generated Asxl1Y588XTg Mx1Cre+ Kdm6bfl/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Deletion of Kdm6b (Kdm6bΔ/+) was induced by polyinosine-polycytidine (pI:pC) and confirmed by PCR, quantitative PCR (qPCR), and Western blot analyses (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). The survival rate of Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ was significantly higher than that of Asxl1Y588XTg mice (Figure 2A). Consistent with our previous work (19), necropsy of moribund or diseased Asxl1Y588XTg mice demonstrated that Asxl1Y588X mice (19/19, 100%) developed myeloid malignancies after 10 months of age, including MPNs, MDS/MPNs, and myeloid leukemia (Supplemental Table 1). In contrast, only 2 of the Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice (2/14, 14.3%) developed MDS/MPNs, and the remaining Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice exhibited no detectable abnormalities in hematopoiesis (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b blocks the development of ASXL1aa1–587–mediated myeloid malignancies. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve representing percent survival of Asxl1Y588XTg (n = 19), Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 12), Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 14), and WT (n = 18) mice. (B) May-Giemsa–stained PB smears from representative mice of each genotype. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C–F) PB counts of red blood cells (C), hemoglobin (D), and percent of monocytes (E) and neutrophils (F) in WT (n = 18), Asxl1Y588XTg (n = 19), Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 12), and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 14) mice. (G) Gross appearance of spleen from representative mice of each genotype. (H and I) Weight (H) and cellularity (I) of the spleen from WT (n = 16), Asxl1Y588XTg (n = 15), Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 11), and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 12) mice. (J) Representative H&E staining of spleen and femur sections. Scale bars: 100 μm (top); 50 μm (bottom). (K) May-Giemsa–stained BM cytospins prepared from representative mice of each genotype. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C–F, H, and I).

Peripheral blood (PB) smears of Asxl1Y588XTg mice showed neutrophilia (Figure 2B) with dysplasia present in nucleated red blood cells (e.g., irregular nuclear contours/blebbing and Howell-Jolly bodies) and neutrophils (e.g., abnormal segmentation) (Supplemental Figure 2E), while Kdm6bΔ/+ and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ PB smears were morphologically unremarkable as compared with WT controls (Figure 2B). Examination of PB parameters revealed that Asxl1Y588XTg mice had decreased red blood cell counts and lower hemoglobin levels compared with WT, while Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice had levels comparable to those of WT mice (Figure 2, C and D). The percentages of monocytes and neutrophils in Asxl1Y588XTg mice were significantly higher than those in WT mice, while their percentages in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice were significantly lower than those in Asxl1Y588XTg mice (Figure 2, E and F). In contrast, the percentage of lymphocytes in Asxl1Y588XTg mice was significantly decreased compared with that in WT mice, whereas the percentage of lymphocytes in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice was comparable to that in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2F). We did not observe a difference of overall number of white blood cells among the 4 genotypes of mice (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Despite the comparable body weights among the 4 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 2H), Asxl1Y588XTg mice exhibited splenomegaly (Figure 2, G and H), consistent with our previous report (19). Deletion of 1 allele of Kdm6b normalized spleen sizes and weights of Asxl1Y588XTg mice to those of WT mice (Figure 2, G–I). Histologic analysis of H&E-stained BM, spleen, and liver sections revealed that, while Asxl1Y588XTg mice demonstrated architectural disruption due to a pronounced myeloid cell infiltration, Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice displayed no obvious histologic abnormalities in these organs (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 2, I–K). Analysis of BM cytospin preparations revealed that, in contrast to the marked increase in blasts in Asxl1Y588XTg BM, the number of blasts in the BM of Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice was comparable to that of WT mice (Figure 2K). Together, these data suggest that heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b in Asxl1Y588XTg mice is sufficient to reverse the hematologic abnormalities due to ASXL1aa1–587 expression and prevent the progression of ASXL1aa1–587-mediated myeloid malignancies.

Heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b restores ASXL1aa1–587–mediated HSC phenotypes and myeloid differentiation. To determine whether heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b restores ASXL1aa1–587–mediated myeloid differentiation in vivo, we performed flow cytometric analysis on the PB of the 4 different genotypes of mice. Consistent with our previous findings, an increased proportion of myeloid cells (Gr1+Mac1+) was observed in the PB of Asxl1Y588XTg mice compared with WT mice (Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, the frequency of the Gr1+Mac1+ myeloid population was significantly decreased in the PB of Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice compared with that in Asxl1Y588XTg mice and indistinguishable from that in WT mice. The frequencies of B220+ cells and T cells in the PB were decreased in Asxl1Y588XTg mice compared with WT mice, while their frequencies in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice were relatively higher compared with those in Asxl1Y588XTg mice and nearly approached those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b restores ASXL1aa1–587–mediated HSC phenotypes and myeloid differentiation. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of myeloid cells in PB from representative mice of each genotype. (B) The frequencies of Gr1+Mac1+ cells in PB from WT (n = 19), Asxl1Y588XTg (n = 19), Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 15), and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 15) mice. (C and E) Flow cytometric analysis of HSPCs in BM cells from representative mice of each genotype. (D and F) Quantification of the percentages of LSK cells (D) and LT-HSCs (F) in BM from WT (n = 19), Asxl1Y588XTg (n = 19), Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 15), and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ (n = 15) mice. (G and H) Colony-forming assay using BM cells from WT, Asxl1Y588XTg, Kdm6bΔ/+, and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice (n = 10 per genotype). (I) Serial cell replating assays using whole BM cells (n = 3 mice per genotype) were performed to determine HSC self-renewal capability. The cells were replated weekly for 4 weeks. (J) Percentages of donor-derived CD45.2+ cells in the PB of recipient animals at indicated time points (n = 5 per genotype). Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 vs. WT mice, and #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001 vs. Asxl1Y588XTg mice, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, and F–J).

To assess whether Kdm6b loss affects ASXL1aa1–587–mediated increase of the HSC pool in vivo, we analyzed subpopulations of HSPCs in the BM cells by flow cytometry. No significant differences in the BM cellularity were observed among the 4 genotypes of mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). Flow cytometric analysis revealed that the percentages of Lin−Sca1+cKit+ (LSK) cells, long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs; LSKCD34–CD135–), and short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs; LSKCD34+CD135–) in the BM of Asxl1Y588XTg mice were significantly higher than those in WT mice, and loss of 1 allele of Kdm6b significantly reduced the percentages of those cell populations in Asxl1Y588XTg mice (Figure 3, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 3D). However, we did not observe any increase of LSK cells in the BM cells from young Asxl1Y588XTg mice (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). The frequency of Lin−cKit+Sca1− (LKS−) cells in the BM was comparable among the 4 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G). To examine the effects of Kdm6b deletion on BM HSPC functions in Asxl1Y588XTg mice, we next performed CFU-C and serial replating assays. While the frequency of CFU-Cs was significantly higher in the BM of Asxl1Y588XTg mice compared with WT mice, deletion of 1 allele of Kdm6b in Asxl1Y588XTg mice restored the CFU-C frequency in the BM to that of WT (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3H). In contrast to the increased replating potential of Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells, we detected significantly lower replating activity over 4 successive replating periods in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cell cultures (Figure 3I), suggesting that Kdm6b deletion decreased the self-renewal capacity of Asxl1Y588XTg cells.

To examine the repopulating capacity of Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ BM cells in vivo, we performed competitive transplantation assays by injecting equal numbers of BM cells from BoyJ mice (CD45.1+) and WT, Mx1Cre+ Kdm6bfl/+, Asxl1Y588XTg, or Asxl1Y588XTg Mx1Cre+ Kdm6bfl/+ mice (CD45.2+) into lethally irradiated BoyJ recipient mice (CD45.1+) (Supplemental Figure 3I). Kdm6b deletion was induced by pI:pC injection upon confirmation of comparable engraftment rates of CD45.1+ versus CD45.2+ cells in the PB of the recipient mice. In agreement with our previous reports (19), we observed that the recipient mice with transplanted Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells had a higher percentage of CD45.2+ cells in their PB than the recipients with transplanted WT cells (Figure 3J). In contrast, the recipients receiving Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ BM cells had significantly lower levels of CD45.2+ cell population compared with the mice with transplanted Asxl1Y588XTg cells (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 3J). These results indicate that decreased expression of Kdm6b in Asxl1Y588XTg cells rescues the ASXL1aa1–587-mediated abnormal HSPC phenotypes in vivo.

Heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b decreases ASXL1aa1–587–mediated transcription activation in HSPCs. To determine whether deletion of Kdm6b could rescue the abnormal molecular pathways caused by ASXL1aa1–587 expression in HSPCs, we examined the gene expression profiles of WT, Kdm6bΔ/+, Asxl1Y588XTg, and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ Lin–cKit+ (LK) cells by RNA-Seq. Compared with WT cells, Asxl1Y588XTg cells had an aberrant gene expression signature consisting of 502 upregulated and 20 downregulated genes (fold change > 1.5 and FDR < 0.05; Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). The functional enrichment analysis with 522 dysregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg cells revealed that 109 genes were involved in HSC functions, leukemic stem cells (LSCs), and AML pathways, including Meis1, Prdm16, Gata2, and Hoxb5, which are known to be key for HSPC function and leukemogenesis (Supplemental Table 3). Notably, we observed a restoration of ASXL1aa1–587–associated dysregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells (Figure 4A). A substantial proportion of upregulated genes (295/502, 58.8%) in Asxl1Y588XTg cells was restored in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells to WT cell level (Figure 4B), suggesting that KDM6B may function as a main downstream regulator of truncated ASXL1 in HSPCs. GSEA showed that the upregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg cells were enriched for HSCs, LSCs, and PRC2 targets (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast, the transcriptional activity of those PRC2 target genes was repressed in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4B), whereas the mRNA levels of PRC2 subunits, including Ezh1, Ezh2, Suz12, and Eed, were comparable among the 4 genotypes of cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, HSC- and LSC-associated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ HSPCs were also restored to WT levels (Figure 4, C and D). qPCR confirmed the changes in selected genes Gata2 and Meis1, which are associated with HSPC functions and myeloid differentiation (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4D). However, we did not observe these changes in young mice (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 Heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b decreases ASXL1aa1–587–mediated transcription activation in HSPCs. (A) Heatmap displaying gene expression for all genes differentially expressed in LK cells from each mutant genotype relative to WT controls (FDR < 0.05 and |fold change| > 1.5, n = 3 mice per genotype). (B) Venn diagram showing the overlap of dysregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg LK cells (compared with WT cells) and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells (compared with Asxl1Y588XTg cells). (C) GSEA with NES and FDR values for gene sets of HSC, LSC and AML, and PRC2 in Asxl1Y588XTg LK cells. The colors reflect scaled NES, representing the degree of expression change. Sizes of circles represent the FDR value. (D) GSEA plots show that genes involved in the regulation of HSC, LSC, and PRC2 targets are upregulated in Asxl1Y588XTg LK cells, but downregulated in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells. NES, P value, and FDR are shown. (E) qPCR verified the change in mRNA levels of Gata2 and Meis1 (n = 3 mice per genotype). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Genetic reduction of Kdm6b in Asxl1Y588XTg mice normalizes the levels of dysregulated genes by restoring H3K27me3 levels. KDM6B is an H3K27-specific demethylase that catalyzes the transition of H3K27me3 and H3K27me2 to H3K27me1 on bulk histone substrates, with H3K27me3 being a preferred substrate (27). To determine whether Kdm6b loss in Asxl1Y588XTg cells affects the global levels of H3K27me3, we performed Western blot analyses using BM cells of the 4 different genotypes of mice. Compared with Asxl1Y588XTg cells, which showed a much lower level of H3K27me3, the H3K27me3 level in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ BM cells was restored to that of WT cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). To evaluate whether the dysregulated gene expression was associated with the changes of H3K27me3 occupancies in HSPCs, we performed H3K27me3 ChIP assays followed by sequencing using LK cells from WT, Asxl1Y588XTg, Kdm6bΔ/+, and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ mice. A substantial reduction in genome-wide H3K27me3 occupancy was observed in Asxl1Y588XTg cells compared with WT controls (P < 1.4 × 10−38, unpaired t test; Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5B). While the H3K27me3 levels were slightly increased in Kdm6bΔ/+ cells, heterozygous deletion of Kdm6b restored the reduced levels of H3K27me3 in Asxl1Y588XTg cells to the same levels as those of WT (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Specifically, H3K27me3 levels of 2,072 (71.6%) genes that were decreased in Asxl1Y588XTg cells compared with WT cells were restored in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells to WT levels (Figure 5D). Additionally, the changes in H3K27me3 peaks between Asxl1Y588XTg and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ were mainly located at the promoter regions (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), suggesting a responsible role of Kdm6b loss–mediated H3K27me3 restoration for the normalization of gene expression in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ HSPCs.

Figure 5 Genetic reduction of Kdm6b in Asxl1Y588XTg mice normalizes the levels of dysregulated genes by restoring H3K27me3 levels. (A) Western blot showing the levels of H3K27me3 in BM cells from representative mice of each genotype. (B) Global levels of H3K27me3 at transcription start site (TSS) and 3-kb regions surrounding TSS. The coverages were normalized by the sequencing depth and averaged in 2 biological replicates. (C) Heatmaps of normalized H3K27me3 ChIP-Seq read densities centered on the midpoints of 6,305 H3K27me3-changed regions (FDR < 0.05). Each row represents a single region. (D) Venn diagram showing the overlap of genes between reduced H3K27me3 in Asxl1Y588XTg (compared with WT controls) and increased H3K27me3 in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ LK cells (compared with Asxl1Y588XTg). The number of genes in each section of the diagram is shown. (E) Venn diagram showing the overlap between genes with restored H3K27me3 (D) and restored dysregulated genes (in Figure 4B) in LK cells. The number of genes in each section of the diagram is shown. (F) Functional enrichment analysis for 126 overlapping genes in E. Representative significantly enriched pathways are displayed (FDR < 0.05). (G) Normalized H3K27me3 signals on the Gata2 gene loci are shown. (H) ChIP-qPCR verified the reduction of H3K27me3 occupancies at the promoter regions of Gata2 and Meis1 genes (n = 4–6 mice per genotype). Data represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To determine the impact of decreased H3K27me3 levels on gene expression in Asxl1Y588XTg LK cells, we integrated the RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq data sets. While 240 (47.8%) upregulated genes were associated with reduced H3K27me3 peaks in Asxl1Y588XTg mice (Supplemental Figure 5E), 245 (58.9%) of the downregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells were overlapped with the increased H3K27me3 peaks compared with Asxl1Y588XTg cells (Supplemental Figure 5F). We further determined whether the overlapped dysregulated genes were associated with the changes of H3K27me3 levels and found that 126 (42.7%) dysregulated genes were associated with H3K27me3 changes in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells (Figure 5E). Gene Ontology analyses revealed that these overlapped dysregulated genes in Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells were enriched in hematopoiesis, stem cell function, and myeloid differentiation (Figure 5F). We also examined the occupancies of H3K27me3 on genes associated with HSC function and myeloid differentiation, including Gata2 and Meis1. The gene changes in Asxl1Y588XTg and Asxl1Y588XTg Kdm6bΔ/+ cells were correlated with the changes of H3K27me3 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5G). ChIP-qPCR further confirmed the changes in H3K27me3 at the promoters of Gata2 and Meis1 genes (Figure 5H). These data suggest that the key upregulated genes are directly related to the levels of H3K27me3 in Asxl1Y588XTg HSPCs, and that genetic reduction of Kdm6b restored H3K27me3 levels and correlatively normalized the expression of genes critical for HSC function and myeloid differentiation. Together, these results suggest that the antileukemia effect of genetic reduction of Kdm6b in Asxl1Y588XTg mice is due to the restoration of H3K27me3 and corresponding leukemogenic gene suppression.

Pharmacologic KDM6B inhibition blocks the growth of ASXL1-mutated leukemia cells. GSK-J4 is an H3K27me3 demethylase inhibitor that influences gene transcription by increasing the levels of H3K27me3 at gene promoter regions (44). We examined H3K27me3 levels in WT and Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells treated with GSK-J4. As expected, GSK-J4 restored H3K27me3 levels in Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A). To assess the effect of GSK-J4 on Asxl1Y588XTg HSPC functions in vitro, we conducted semisolid methylcellulose culture to determine the frequency of CFU-Cs in the BM of these mice. GSK-J4 preferentially inhibited CFU-C formation from Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells compared with WT cells (Figure 6, B and C). In addition, GSK-J4 decreased the mRNA levels of Gata2 and Meis1 in Asxl1Y588XTg cells (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Asxl1Y588XTg BM cells are sensitive to the KDM6B inhibitor GSK-J4. (A) Western blot showing the levels of H3K27me3 in BM cells treated with 5 μM GSK-J4 for 24 hours. (B and C) Colony-forming assays using BM cells with or without GSK-J4 treatment (n = 5 mice per genotype). Representative images of colony formation from each condition are shown. The concentration of GSK-J4 is indicated. WT, IC 50 = 5.63 μM; Asxl1Y588XTg, IC 50 = 3.86 μM. (D and E) The frequencies of CD45.2+ (D) and Gr1+Mac1+ cells (E) in PB from Asxl1Y588XTg mice treated with GSK-J4 (n = 9). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (C) and paired Student’s t test (D and E).

To determine the therapeutic effects of GSK-J4 on the hematopoietic phenotypes of Asxl1Y588XTg mice in vivo, we performed tumor transfer assays by injecting Asxl1Y588XTg leukemic cells into WT recipients, and 2 weeks after the transplantation, the recipients were treated with GSK-J4 or vehicle control for 5 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6C). PB bleeding and subsequent flow cytometric analysis revealed a significant inhibition of leukemic cell engraftment in GSK-J4–treated mice (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Further histologic analysis of the BM cell cytospin preparations of these recipient mice demonstrated a reduction in blasts in the GSK-J4–treated recipients reconstituted with Asxl1Y588XTg leukemic cells compared with vehicle control recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 6E).

To validate our findings in mice, we applied GSK-J4 to the culture of K562 cells, a human leukemic cell line with high KDM6B level, and assessed its impact on cell proliferation. GSK-J4 dramatically inhibited the growth of K562 cells in liquid cultures in a time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 7A). We also examined the impact of GSK-J4 on the cell growth of several other leukemia cell lines with lower expression of KDM6B, including OCI-AML3, THP-1, and MOLM-13 cells (Figure 7A). Treatment of KDM6B-high leukemic cells with GSK-J4 dramatically reduced the cell viability in a dose-dependent manner, whereas minimal effect was seen in KDM6B-low leukemic cells. The IC 50 values of GSK-J4 in KDM6B-high leukemic cells were lower than those in KDM6B-low cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Interestingly, all the cell lines harboring ASXL1 truncating mutations were sensitive to GSK-J4 treatment, including K562 (Y591X), Kasumi-1 (G646WfsX12), and OCI-AML5 (Y591X) cells. In line with these results, GSK-J4 treatment increased H3K27me3 levels in OCI-AML5 cells, leading to decreased expression of GATA2 and MEIS1 (Figure 7, C–E). In contrast, GSK-J4 had only minimal effects on the levels of H3K27me3, GATA2, and MEIS1 in THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E). In addition, the presence of GSK-J4 markedly decreased the frequencies of CFU-Cs derived from K562, Kasumi-1, and OCI-AML5 cells compared with vehicle control, but did not impact on the CFU-Cs of THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Importantly, the addition of GSK-J4 significantly inhibited colony formation from primary cells of myeloid malignancy patients with ASXL1 mutations (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 7H), whereas a minimal effect of GSK-J4 was observed in the primary cells of a myeloid malignancy patient without ASXL1 mutation (Supplemental Figure 7I). Moreover, GSK-J4 robustly increased the levels of H3K27me3 in primary patient cells with ASXL1 mutations (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 7, J and K).

Figure 7 Pharmacologic KDM6B inhibition blocks the growth of ASXL1 mutation–mediated leukemic cells. (A) Western blot showing the protein level of KDM6B in leukemia cell lines. (B) Human leukemia cells were treated with various concentrations of GSK-J4 for 72 hours. The viabilities of the cultured cells were measured using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay. (C) Western blot analysis of H3K27me3 levels in OCI-AML5 cells treated with vehicle (V) or 5 μM GSK-J4 (G) after 24, 48, and 72 hours. (D) ChIP-qPCR showing the levels of H3K27me3 occupancies at the promoter regions of GATA2 and MEIS1. (E) The relative mRNA levels of GATA2 and MEIS1 in OCI-AML5 cells were analyzed by qPCR. (F) Colony-forming assay using primary BM mononuclear cells (BMMNCs) from an MDS patient (ASXL1 G646WfsX12) with or without GSK-J4 treatment. Representative images of colony formation are shown. The images were taken on the 14th day of the assay. (G) Western blot showing the levels of H3K27me3 in primary mononuclear cells from an MDS patient with the treatment of 5 μM GSK-J4 for 72 hours. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival curve representing the survival of K562-transplanted NSG mice treated with DMSO or 50 mg/kg GSK-J4 (n =10 mice per group). (I) Representative H&E staining of femur and liver sections from the mice in H. Scale bars: 100 μm. (J) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for AML PDX #1–transplanted NSG mice treated with DMSO or 50 mg/kg GSK-J4 (n = 7 mice per group). Data were derived from 3–4 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (D–F) or log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (H and J).

We further created a leukemic xenograft mouse model by transplanting K562 cells into sublethally irradiated NSG mice (45) and assessed the effects of GSK-J4 on disease burden (Supplemental Figure 7L). GSK-J4 significantly extended the survival of NSG mice xenografted with K562 cells compared with vehicle control (Figure 7H). Morphologic analysis of BM cytospins and histologic analysis of the femur and liver demonstrated a decreased leukemia burden in the femur and liver of GSK-J4–treated mice compared with the vehicle controls (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 7M). In addition, we found that GSK-J4 treatment led to significantly prolonged survival and reduced leukemia burden in mice xenografted with AML patient-derived xenograft (PDX) #1 cells (ASXL1 G646WfsX12) without reducing body weight (Figure 7J and Supplemental Figure 7, N–Q). In contrast, GSK-J4 treatment did not improve survival nor reduce disease burden in NSG mice xenografted with THP-1 or AML PDX #2 (ASXL1-WT) cells (Supplemental Figure 7, R–T). These findings indicate that the overexpression of KDM6B associated with ASXL1 mutation in human leukemia cells renders them highly vulnerable to targeted inhibition of KDM6B, and provide solid preclinical evidence for the potential of pharmacologic inhibition of KDM6B for the treatment of ASXL1 mutation–associated myeloid malignancies.

Finally, since GATA2 and MEIS1 have been shown to be important for HSPC function and leukemia transformation (46, 47), and their expression is upregulated in Asxl1Y588XTg cells (Figure 4E) and can be downregulated with KDM6B inhibition, we performed shRNA knockdown of GATA2 and MEIS1 in K562 and Kasumi-1 cells and examined the CFU-C frequency to establish their roles in ASXL1 mutation–mediated leukemia transformation. Knockdown of GATA2 or MEIS1 with 2 different shRNAs resulted in a significant reduction in the frequency of CFU-Cs in K562 cells as well as Kasumi-1 cells compared with cells transduced with a control shRNA (Supplemental Figure 7, U–X). These results indicate that GATA2 and MEIS1 are crucial downstream factors of leukemogenicity associated with ASXL1 truncating mutation that can be targeted either directly or indirectly via KDM6B inhibition to improve HSPC function and prevent leukemia transformation.