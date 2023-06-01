IL-6 in the infarcted heart is preferentially formed by fibroblasts and modulated by purinergic signaling

IL-6, an inflammatory cytokine with pleiotropic effects in diverse organs, has been linked to adverse cardiovascular outcomes including MI (5, 6, 31, 32). The cellular source of post-MI IL-6, however, is not well defined and is reported to involve cardiomyocytes, fibroblasts, and ECs (7–9, 33). Interestingly, unstimulated myocytes have been reported to lack significant expression of IL6 mRNA but do express significant levels when pharmacologically stimulated in vitro (7). Therefore, cardiomyocytes have the potential to produce IL-6, which, under the in vivo conditions used in the present study, was very minimal. Here, we demonstrate that IL-6 was mainly generated by activated fibroblasts in the post-MI heart and was modulated by CD73-derived adenosine produced by T cells. Furthermore, fibroblasts and T cells were likely to metabolically cooperate via fibroblast-derived AMP, which served as a substrate for T cell CD73.

The conclusion that Il6 in the post-MI heart was predominantly expressed by CFs within the injured heart was supported by several lines of evidence: expression analysis of isolated cardiomyocytes and various noncardiomyocytes (Figure 1, A and B), single-cell sequencing (Figure 1C), RNAscope data (Figure 2), and measurements of IL-6 at the protein level (Figure 3). Our finding does not appear to be species specific. We observed that IL-6 was also strongly expressed in fibroblasts isolated from the infarcted human heart and showed only negligible expression in cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 8). To address the question of how the IL-6 clusters evolve after infarction, we evaluated the human data set in more detail (34) and differentiated between healthy tissue (myogenic), acutely infarcted tissue (ischemic), and chronically fibrotic tissue (fibrotic). As shown in Supplemental Figure 9, IL-6 in ischemic tissue was clearly upregulated in fibroblasts and proliferating cells comprising mainly fibroblasts. In fibrotic tissue, IL-6 was predominantly expressed in proliferating cells. IL-6–expressing cell clusters also expressed Adora2B. Again, expression of Adora2B was low in human cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 8). Similar to the mouse data, expression of Adora2B was high in pericytes. Together, these data suggest that in the human system as well, CFs are an important source of cardiac IL-6 that may be controlled by adenosine via the A2bR.

CFs are a major cell population within the heart that comprise approximately 20% of all noncardiomyocytes (35), and this number increases during scar formation. CFs are strategically well positioned within the injured heart so that IL-6 and other fibroblast-derived metabolites can readily reach surrounding target cells such as ICs and cardiomyocytes by diffusion. scRNA-Seq identified extensive bidirectional signaling of IL-6 family members between CFs and cardiac ICs: the receptor for IL-6 (IL-6R) was most prominently expressed on monocytes/macrophages and DCs in the post-MI heart. This finding complements the observation that IL-6, via classical IL-6 signaling, plays a role in monocyte differentiation into macrophages, thereby constituting an essential factor in the molecular control of antigen-presenting cell development (36). On the other hand, CFs strongly express Il6st (gp130), suggesting a role for IL-6 trans-signaling (Supplemental Figure 7). Notably, tocilizumab blocks both pathways (6) and thus cannot differentiate between classic and trans-signaling in the post-MI heart. Recently a novel approach was reported that exclusively blocks trans-signaling (mediated by sgp130Fc) compared with the use of anti–IL-6 antibodies (panantagonism) (37). The authors found that only sgp130Fc, but not anti–IL-6 antibodies, reduced infarct size and preserved ejection fraction (EF) in the remodeling phase. These data demonstrate that IL-6 predominantly acts via trans-signaling, inducing proinflammatory activity, which is involved in the deterioration of cardiac function. Since the extent of the ischemic injury (50 min/reperfusion), as well as the changes in IL-6 formation, was identical to that observed in the present study, a direct comparison of the data sets is possible. In functional terms, this means that adenosine derived from CD73 on T cells in the post-ischemic phase involves not only antiinflammatory activity (via the A2aR) but also the formation of proinflammatory activity (via A2bR-mediated IL-6). It is most likely the balance between these opposing functionalities that critically determines outcomes.

The functional role of IL-6 in the post-ischemic heart is critically dependent on the time after myocardial injury. In the acute phase, IL-6 activates ICs, directs IC trafficking, and reduces cardiomyocyte apoptosis (4). Chronically elevated IL-6 levels, on the other hand, lead to chronic inflammation, enhanced tissue fibrosis, and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (4). Recently, in the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial ASSAIL-MI (ASSessing the Effect of Anti-IL-6 Treatment in Myocardial Infarction), IL-6R inhibition with tocilizumab, a humanized anti–IL-6R monoclonal antibody, significantly attenuated inflammation and increased myocardial salvage in STEMI patients (6). In mice, however, blockade of the IL-6R by a monoclonal antibody did not alter the process of cardiac remodeling (38). Similarly, a lack of IL-6 in KO mice did not affect long-term MI size or left ventricular function, remodeling, or survival (30). KO of IL-6 resulted in marked STAT3 phosphorylation, along with strong induction of angiotensin II in the infarcted left ventricle. This went along with induction of the angiotensin II receptor type 1 (AT1R) and the IL-6 family member leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF), which also signal via JAK/STAT in IL-6–deficient mice. This strongly suggests, the authors argue (30), that compensatory mechanisms are activated by the chronic loss of IL-6. Most likely, the transgenic model did not mimic the acute loss of IL-6. In fact, when post-MI IL-6 is reduced acutely by administration of the IL-6R inhibitor tocilizumab, it enhanced myocardial salvage in patients with acute STEMI (6). It is also worth noting that tocilizumab induced a rapid reduction in neutrophils in patients with STEMI, which may be related to its beneficial effects on myocardial salvage (39).

Little is known about the link between tissue ischemia and IL-6 and endogenous factors that modulate IL-6 production in vivo. IL-6 increases in response to TLR agonists, cytokines (e.g., TNF-α and IL-1β), and lipid mediators (e.g., prostaglandins) and as a consequence of cellular stress (40). Fibroblast IL-6 formation was recently reported to be under the control of the atypical chemokine receptor 4 (ACKR4), the overexpression of which aggravated post-MI functional impairment (41). Analysis of single-cell data suggests that, aside from the A2bR, signaling of IL-1β and TNF-α is important in the production of IL-6 by activated CFs (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Tissue hypoxia associated with MI is well known to be a potent stimulus for the production of adenosine (42), which exerts powerful A2aR-mediated antiinflammatory activity (42, 43) and enhances cardiac IL-6 formation (12). We have previously reported that CD73 (found to be most highly expressed on T cells in the present study; Figure 5E) promotes cardiac healing following MI (14). Furthermore, using MRI, we previously extensively characterized the functional outcome over time in mice when CD73 was deleted either globally (44) or on T cells (14). In all cases, we determined the infarct size by gadolinium MRI and found that in both genetic models, the functional outcomes were identical: no influence on infarct size but a severe reduction in EF and a significantly attenuated and prolonged healing process (14). In the latter study, we also showed that the release of adenosine into the coronary effluent perfusate was significantly elevated in the post-ischemic phase and that loss of CD73 almost fully abolished coronary adenosine release (Figure 3 in ref. 44). Since the genetic model and extent of ischemia/reperfusion in the present study and our previous findings were identical, the data sets can be directly compared. This means that the marked reduction of IL-6 secretion in mice lacking T cell–derived adenosine was associated with adverse cardiac remodeling. Given these new findings, the original pathophysiological concept (14) must be expanded: not only does T cell–derived adenosine feed back to T cells in an autocrine fashion and have paracrine activity, it also exerts endogenous control over post-ischemic IL-6 formation.

Signaling of adenosine-induced IL-6 release in CFs was fully mediated by the A2bR involving Gq (Figure 4). We additionally found that both CFs and EpiSCs highly expressed the A2bR on post-MI days 3 and 7 (Figure 1). Also, in the infarcted human heart, CFs showed robust ADORA2B expression (Supplemental Figure 8). The similar cellular distribution of Adora2b and Il6 supports the proposed signaling axis: CD73-derived adenosine → Adora2b receptor activation → IL-6 formation by CFs. Interestingly, pharmacological activation of the A2bR has been reported to reduce myocardial reperfusion injury by promoting antiinflammatory macrophage differentiation (45). The extent to which the observed cardioprotection involves IL-6 production by cardiac stromal cells remains to be elucidated.

While adenosine via the A2bR was an important regulator of cardiac IL-6 formation in the remodeling phase, it did not appear to influence IL-6 immediately after release of acute ischemia (Supplemental Figure 10). The most likely explanation for this finding is that expression of the A2bR in the unstressed heart was very low and that upregulation — known to be transcriptionally induced by HIF — required 18–24 hours under in vitro and in vivo conditions, as previously reported (23, 46). Interestingly, we observed strong release of ATP immediately after the release of ischemia, reaching mid-micromolar concentrations in the extracellular space (Supplemental Table 1), which is known to stimulate IL-6 formation (47). Whether ATP modulates initial IL-6 formation immediately after ischemia remains to be explored in future studies.

Adenosine formed by the ischemic heart has multiple functions (48); it strongly inhibits tissue inflammation by activation of A2aRs on ICs (49), stimulates the formation of IL-6 by CFs via the A2bR, and triggers, via Adora2B, normoxic HIF-1α induction in the CFs and EpiSCs formed after MI (50). Whether the A2bR and HIF-1α synergize to protect the injured heart remains to be elucidated.

We have previously reported that adenosine formed by T cell CD73 in vivo is quantitatively sufficient to induce wound healing after MI (14). In view of the small number of CD73-positive T cells in the infarcted myocardium, the observed substantial functional changes were rather surprising. This discrepancy can be explained by our finding that AMP, the substrate for T cell CD73, was not solely formed by activated T cells but was derived from surrounding cells as well. Since CFs are largely devoid of CD73, but readily form AMP from extracellular ATP (Figure 5A), it is plausible that AMP is supplied by CFs and reaches T cells by diffusion, thereby enabling efficient production of adenosine. The present study confirms that, among the noncardiomyocytes of the infarcted heart, the expression of CD73 was by far the highest on T cells (Figure 5E). Similar to CFs, granulocytes and monocytes/macrophages also showed high expression of CD39 (Entpd1) but only little CD73 (Nt5e) (Figure 5, B and E), again pointing to the accumulation of AMP. Finally, it is possible that extracellular AMP within the intact heart may be derived from sympathetic nerve terminals (51). In summary, these findings point to an important trafficking of purines within the interstitial space that metabolically links AMP production by various cell types to T cell CD73.

The proposed metabolic link between T cells and CFs within the infarcted heart is schematically outlined in Figure 7. According to this view, CD73 on T cells is the catalytic hub that integrates the degradation of interstitial AMP derived from various cell types, particularly CFs, to produce significant quantities of adenosine. T cell–derived adenosine then feeds back to CFs to induce the formation of IL-6 by activating the A2bR in a Gq-dependent manner. At the same time, T cell–derived adenosine decreases by autocrine action the secretion of the proinflammatory and profibrotic cytokines INF-γ and IL-17 (14). Reported scRNA-Seq data also offer some insights into the cellular distribution of ATP-degrading enzymes. While ATP breakdown mainly depended on CD39 in granulocytes and monocytes/macrophages (Figure 5B), CFs predominantly expressed the pyrophosphatases ENPP1/-3 (Figure 5, C and D). Among the genes associated with cellular ATP release, CFs mainly expressed Panx1, whereas on T cells, Vnut (Slc17a9) expression dominated (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 7 Scheme of the proposed mechanism by which purinergic crosstalk between T cells and CFs controls IL-6 production. In the post-MI heart during scar formation, ATP is derived mainly from noncardiomyocytes. Fibroblasts, in contrast to T cells, cannot further degrade AMP to adenosine, such that accumulating AMP diffuses to neighboring T cells, which highly express CD73. Similarly, granulocytes and monocytes contribute to this extracellular AMP pool. Supply of AMP to T cell CD73 augments local adenosine formation, which stimulates IL-6 production by fibroblasts via the A2bR in a Gq-dependent manner. T cells are not only the hub for extracellular adenosine formation, as adenosine can also modulate in an autacoid feedback loop the production of INF-γ and IL-17 (14). IL-6 predominantly acts via trans-signaling (sIL-6R) to confer proinflammatory activity in the post-MI heart (37).

CFs are increasingly recognized to play an important role in cardiac injury and repair (52). This involves the dynamic interaction of CFs and surrounding ICs but is also likely to occur at the cytokine level. Our scRNA-Seq data show that Il6r and Lif are mainly expressed by ICs, suggesting signaling from CFs to ICs (Supplemental Figure 7). Conversely, CFs are the likely target of oncostatin M (OSM), another member of the IL-6 family), which is mainly produced by ICs (Supplemental Figure 7). This fits with the observation that OSM attenuates post-MI remodeling and dysfunction (53) and promotes cardiac regeneration (54). There is also evidence suggesting that paracrine fibroblast-to-myocyte signaling involving IL-6 secretion regulates cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (55).

Given the important role of IL-6 and interconnected adenosine signaling pathways in cardiac injury and healing, some new therapeutic options can be considered. A first option is to augment endogenous adenosine formation, e.g., by inhibition of adenosine kinase, which phosphorylates adenosine back to AMP. Inhibition of this enzyme was recently reported to reduce infarct size, improve cardiac function, and prevent cell apoptosis and necroptosis in a mouse model of MI (56). Strategies to target the hypoxia-adenosine link that could be considered for a clinical trial were recently competently reviewed (57). Second, pharmacological blockade of the A2bR should reduce IL-6 production, which in turn is expected to be beneficial for cardiac healing. In line with this, systemic application of an A2bR antagonist (CS-62019) strongly attenuated cardiac remodeling after acute MI in the mouse (58) and rat (59). So far only a few A2bAR antagonists have reached clinical trials (60). Third, it might be sensible to combine the blockade of trans-signaling of IL-6, e.g., with sgp130Fc (37), with the augmentation of endogenous adenosine formation. Such a combination therapy should potentiate the cardioprotective effects of IL-6 trans-signaling blockade.

In summary, our study demonstrates that IL-6 in the post-MI heart was preferentially formed by CFs and that purinergic crosstalk between T cells and CFs via AMP is likely important for producing significant quantities of adenosine. This regulatory circle could be exploited in the future to promote cardiac healing after injury.