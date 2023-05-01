iPSC–derived retinal pigmented epithelial cells from patients with macular telangiectasia show decreased mitochondrial function

Donor patient cohort. We collected PBMCs from MacTel (n = 9) and non-MacTel control (n = 5) donors at 2 clinical sites. From available clinical samples, MacTel and control cohorts were balanced for age and sex as much as possible (Table 1). Affected donors were on average 4.8 years younger than unaffected donors. Our studied included 3 affected males, 6 affected females, 3 unaffected males, and 2 unaffected females. The MacTel donors were representative of typical MacTel cases (Figure 1). They were first diagnosed with MacTel at an average age of 53 years, which is slightly younger than the average age, 57 years, for MacTel diagnosis (24). The control donors were selected from unaffected family members and were on average 66 years old at the time of their last ophthalmological exam confirming the absence of MacTel. Neuropathy indicative of HSAN1 was not detected in any donor. All patients were screened for known MacTel-linked protein-coding variants (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163771DS1). We identified a heterozygous, disease-associated c.628G>T (p.G228W) PHGDH variant in an affected individual (donor 11), who presented with an early-onset and rapidly progressing form of MacTel (Supplemental Figure 1A). She was diagnosed at age 35 and was legally blind within 5 years of the diagnosis. Examinations of family members resulted in a diagnosis of MacTel in donor 11’s daughter at age 22 (Supplemental Figure 1B). The intergenerational, rapidly progressing, and early-onset form of MacTel in donor 11 suggests that these individuals have a severe form of the disease.

Figure 1 Multimodal retinal images in 4 representative eyes from 4 probands illustrating different stages of disease severity in MacTel and a healthy control proband. Probands 12, 1, and 11 show characteristic findings of MacTel, including increased central blue light autofluorescence (BAF) signaling and vascular leakage on fundus fluorescein angiography (FFA). Findings associated with more advanced disease stages, including a disruption of outer retinal layers, retinal hyper-reflectivity (black arrowheads), and perivascular pigment plaques (white arrowheads) can be found in proband 1 and are most pronounced in proband 11. Note the unusually young age, age of onset, and advanced disease state for proband 11. CFP, color fundus photography; OCT, optical coherence tomography; YOB, year of birth. Black dotted lines indicate the position of the respective B scans on OCT.

Generation of iRPE cells from donor PBMCs. To develop a model in which to screen for disease-associated cellular dysfunction in MacTel RPE, we derived a library of donor iPSCs and then generated homogenous monocultures of iRPE cells. Multiple independently derived iPSC clones were generated from each donor’s PBMCs. Each clone was validated for pluripotency markers and screened for chromosomal abnormalities. Donor iPSCs were differentiated into RPE cells through directed differentiation. iRPE monocultures formed hexagonal pigmented monolayers (Figure 2A) and displayed characteristic morphological RPE features, including apical microvilli, a basement membrane, and tight junctions (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2A). iRPE cells strongly expressed the RPE-specific markers BEST1, RPE65, and MERTK compared with undifferentiated iPSCs and cultured human fetal RPE cells (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2B). We detected no difference in expression for these markers between control and MacTel iRPE cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). Following initial differentiation, iRPE cultures require additional postmitotic maturation in confluent monolayers to obtain proper gene expression, morphology, and function. Since iRPE cells differentiated from different iPSC clones may mature at variable rates, we determined a time point at which all iRPE clones reached a stable mature state, ensuring that we compared iRPE function rather than differentiation potential. Mature RPE, both in vitro and in vivo, polarize so that they secrete pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF) apically and VEGF basally (21). To validate both the RPE-specific function of differentiated iRPE cells and select the time point of collective maturation, we measured protein levels of secreted VEGF and PEDF using the Mesoscale immunoassay in control and MacTel iRPE cells cultured in Transwells over the course of 18 weeks (Figure 2, E–H). Collectively, iRPE cells showed a progressive increase in VEGF and PEDF secretion levels out to 16 weeks of maturation (Figure 2F) as well as maximum polarization in secretion at week 16 (Figure 2G). This time point of maturation is similar to that seen in previous work showing that iRPE cells require up to 18 weeks to functionally mature (25). Between the patient with MacTel and the control iRPE cohorts, we observed no differences in the abundance of secreted VEGF or PEDF (Figure 2H). On the basis of these findings, we selected 16 weeks as the defining time point for functional assays in subsequent experiments. Since assay batch effects can provide greater variability than the genetic background of the iPSC donor (2), all experiments were performed from iRPE cells cultured concurrently.

Figure 2 Donor iPSC–derived RPE cells are functional RPE cells. (A) Representative bright-field image of iRPE cells showing hexagonal morphology and pigmentation. Original magnification is ×20.(B) Representative confocal image of iRPE cells showing ZO-1 (red) and DAPI (blue) staining. (C) Representative transmission electron microscopy image of a cross-section of iRPE showing apical microvilli (arrowhead), basement membrane (arrow), and pigment granules (asterisk). (A–C) Images are from iRPE from MacTel-affected donor 9. (D) Relative expression levels of the RPE-specific genes BEST1 and RPE65 in iPSCs (n = 3 clones), human fetal RPE cells (n = 3 replicates), and donor-derived iRPE cells (n = 38 clones). (E) Cartoon representation of iRPE cells cultured in a Transwell with separate apical and basal media chambers. (F) Total protein secretion of VEGF and PEDF from iRPE cells at different time points over a 24-hour period. Data are shown as maximal to minimal box plots, with the line as the median and “+” as the mean. n = 35 clones. (G) Polar secretion of PEDF from iRPE at different time points. n = 35 clones. (H) Total VEGF and PEDF levels at 16 weeks in MacTel and control iRPE. VEGF, P = 0.74 and PEDF P = 0.85, using mixed linear modeling. Control, n = 5 donors; MacTel, n = 8 donors. Each individual donor is represented by the average of at least 2 independent clones. All data are represented as the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 25 μm (A and B) and 100 nm (C).

MacTel iRPE cells have normal phagocytosis. Clinical observations in late-stage MacTel show an accumulation of subretinal cellular debris between photoreceptor outer segments and RPE throughout the entire retina, suggesting that there may be a pan-retinal RPE cell phagocytosis defect (20). We next tested whether iRPE cells derived from MacTel donors (a) were functionally mature, phagocytosing RPE cells and (b) had an inherent phagocytosis defect by assaying their ability to phagocytose fluorescence-conjugated porcine outer segments (fPOSs) as previously described (24) (Figure 3, A and B). Following a 5-hour period of incubation with fPOSs, we observed that iRPE cells had robust phagocytic activity. We observed no differences in fPOS uptake between iRPE cells from the MacTel or control donor cohorts (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Phagocytosis in donor-derived iRPE cells. (A) Schematic illustrating the addition of fPOSs to the iRPE culture. (B) Representative plot of flow cytometry gating showing the shift in fluorescence from untreated iRPE cells (purple) and iRPE cells phagocytosing POSs for 5 hours (green). (C) MFI of control (n = 5 donors) and MacTel (n = 8 donors) iRPE cells. Data are represented as the mean of the donors ± SEM. Each individual donor represents the average of at least 2 independent clones run in duplicate. Statistical significance was determined using mixed linear modeling.

MacTel iRPE cells have decreased serine and glycine. Metabolomic screens of patient serum have shown that serine and glycine are the most significantly dysregulated metabolites in patients with MacTel (13, 26). RPE cells are a major source of serine and glycine in the retina. Through the serine biosynthesis pathway, RPE cells convert glucose to serine and glycine and secrete these metabolites from their apical side toward the retina (15, 23) (Figure 4A). We have recently reported that rare MacTel-linked coding variants in PHGDH reduced the synthesis and secretion of serine and glycine in iRPE, with the largest decrease observed in the amino acids secreted into the media (15). Therefore, to detect differences in serine and glycine abundance in donor iRPE, we measured the secreted amino acid abundance (Figure 4). We found a 22% mean reduction in serine secretion and a 17% mean reduction in glycine secretion compared with controls (Figure 4B), similar to the reduction in plasma levels of serine and glycine observed in patients with MacTel (13, 14). However, the reduced abundance of serine and glycine in MacTel iRPE only had borderline P values of 0.068 and 0.056, respectively (Figure 4B). In a repeat experiment, we observed similar trends, and the decrease in glycine secretion passed the significance threshold (P = 0.04) (Supplemental Figure 3A). One patient, donor 11, is heterozygous for the PHGDH c.628G>T (p.G228W) loss-of-function (LOF) variant. Consistent with our previous work modeling PHGDH c.628G>T (p.G228W) in CRISPR-edited control iRPE (15), donor 11 iRPE showed a decreased abundance of serine (42%) and glycine (24%) compared with non-MacTel donor control iRPE (Figure 4B, red dot). Overall, we observed that MacTel iRPE cells had a mean reduction in serine and glycine levels similar to that observed in donor plasma.

Figure 4 MacTel iRPE cells have reduced serine and glycine. (A) Schematic illustrating serine, glycine, and alanine biosynthesis from central carbon metabolism in RPE. (B) Relative abundance of alanine, serine, and glycine secreted into the media from control (n = 5 donors) and MacTel (n = 8 donors) cells. Data are represented as the mean of the donors ± SEM. Each individual donor represents the average of at least 2 independent clones run in triplicate. (C) Relative expression of serine/glycine biosynthesis enzyme genes in control (n = 5 donors) and MacTel (n = 9 donors) cells in amino acid–depleted media. Donor 11 (heterozygous for the p.G228W PHGDH variant) is represented by a red dot. Donor 6 (heterozygous for the p.T152I PSPH variant) is represented by a blue dot. Data are represented as the mean of the donors ± SEM. Each individual donor is the average of at least 2 independent clones run in duplicate. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by mixed linear modeling.

The maintenance of serine and glycine levels is critical for proper cellular function, therefore, their biosynthesis is carefully homeostatically regulated (27). We next examined whether MacTel iRPE cells were compensating for depleted pools of serine and glycine by upregulating expression levels of genes in the serine/glycine synthesis pathway. We observed a trend toward elevated expression of RNA encoding the 3 serine biosynthesis enzymes PHGDH, PSAT, and PSPH, whose expression increased by 27%, 31%, and 21%, respectively, in MacTel iRPE compared with control cells, but only PSAT expression was significantly elevated (P = 0.046, Figure 4C). Interestingly we found that genes encoding 1-carbon metabolism enzymes that convert serine to glycine in the cytoplasm (SHMT1) and mitochondria (SHMT2) were significantly elevated by 40% (P = 3 × 10–4) and 36% (P = 0.04), respectively (Figure 4C). We also found a significant 21% increase in expression of the serine membrane transporter gene SLC1A4 (P = 0.02, Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, the SLC1A4 gene is located within the MacTel GWAS locus at 2p14 (18). The expression of the transcription factor ATF4, which can regulate serine biosynthesis, was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3B). All donors were screened for rare coding variants in the serine/glycine biosynthesis pathway genes identified in Figure 4A (Supplemental Table 1). Apart from the previously identified PHGDH p.G228W variant in donor 11, a p.T152I PSPH variant in the unaffected control, donor 6, was also identified. The combined reduction in serine and glycine levels and the elevation of serine and glycine biosynthesis and transport genes indicated that MacTel iRPE cells had disrupted serine and glycine metabolism and thus recapitulated a major metabolic disease phenotype observed in MacTel.

RNA-Seq identifies elevated cell stress response pathways in MacTel cells. To identify any potential novel defects in MacTel iRPE, we next performed RNA-Seq analysis in an untargeted screen on MacTel and control iRPE cells matured to 16 weeks. Differential gene expression between MacTel and control was determined using mixed linear models correcting for batch and related individuals. We found 31 genes with an adjusted P value (FDR) below 0.05 and 126 genes with an FDR below 0.1, including SHMT1, the most significantly upregulated gene in Figure 4C (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4). We compared the significantly dysregulated genes identified in this screen (FDR <0.05) against genes linked to inherited retinal diseases and identified 5 genes: RGR, PRCD, CDH3, GM2A, and CYP2U1 (Figure 5A). Three genes (CDH3, GM2A, and CYP2U1) have been directly linked to diseases with macular dysfunction. Mutations in CDH3 cause recessive juvenile macular dystrophy, a disease that shares phenotypical features with MacTel, including pigment plaques, outer retinal hyper-reflective lesions, and a loss of photoreceptors and affects a similar retinal area (28). GM2A is linked to Tay-Sachs which is a syndrome that is characterized by macular defects (29). Interestingly, 2 independent families with recessive CYP2U1 mutations leading to hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) also present with MacTel (30, 31). To determine whether the expression of these disease-linked genes is correlated to disease severity or phenotypic characteristics of the disease, we performed a regression analysis comparing expression of retinal disease–linked genes in donor cells with multiple clinical retinal phenotypes from the donors themselves. One donor (proband 14) showed a comorbidity of MacTel and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and was thus excluded from the phenotypical analyses. Surprisingly, we found the strongest correlations between a depletion of macular pigment and CDH3 (–0.87, P = 0.006, Spearman’s correlation coefficient r), and CYP2U1 (–0.85, P = 0.018, Spearman’s correlation coefficient r) expression, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5). All donors were screened for rare coding variants in these disease-linked genes (Supplemental Table 1). We identified a p.M199V variant in RGR in 2 unaffected control donors, donors 3 and 4.

Figure 5 RNA-Seq pathway analysis of iRPE cells. (A and C) Enhanced volcano plot depicting all differentially expressed genes in MacTel iRPE cells compared with control iRPE cells. Colored dots indicate differentially expressed genes with an FDR of less than 0.05. Purple dots indicate retinal disease–related genes; blue dots indicate genes linked to MacTel GWAS loci; gray dots indicate genes with no significant change. p(adj), adjusted P value. (B and D) Graphs of the top 10 most significantly affected gene sets from GSEA with Hallmark and KEGG gene sets between differentially expressed genes comparing all MacTel iRPE (B) and donor 11 iRPE (D) cells with all control iRPE cells. Data are represented as the NES for each gene set.

We next performed GSEA using the Hallmark and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway databases to identify potential perturbations of major cellular processes and pathways in MacTel (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). We identified 49 significantly enriched and 4 significantly depleted pathways in MacTel iRPE cells. Many of the enriched pathways in MacTel iRPE cells are mediators of cell stress responses including hypoxia, NF-κB, complement, ROS, as well as pathways downstream of cell stress responses including those for p53, apoptosis, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). The EMT pathway, which was the most significantly enriched gene set in MacTel donor cells, is an indicator of RPE dysfunction in diseases such as AMD and proliferative vitreoretinopathy (32) (Figure 5B). RPE cells that undergo EMT lose their barrier function, allowing them to migrate into the retina, which may be observed in later stages of MacTel disease in patients whose RPE cells have been proposed to form visible pigmented plaques along aberrant vessels in the macula (33). In addition to the enrichment of cell stress response pathways, we also observed the depletion of MYC pathway targets and ribosomal proteins (Figure 5B). The reduction in ribosomal genes was consistent with a reduction in MYC signaling, as MYC primarily regulates the high energy consumption process of ribosomal biogenesis as well as central carbon metabolism, indicating a potential reduction in energy metabolism in MacTel iRPE (34, 35).

The OXPHOS pathway is disrupted in iRPE cells from donors with early-onset MacTel. iPSC-derived tissues are developmentally immature; they are most successfully used to model highly penetrant, early-onset diseases. In age-related diseases like MacTel, we would expect cell-intrinsic defects to be subtle, as pathologies develop with time and exposure to environmental stressors. We hypothesized that selecting MacTel donors with more severe, early-onset disease would potentially increase our ability to detect MacTel-associated differential gene expression. Therefore, we focused on iRPE cells from donor 11, a donor with early-onset MacTel with multigenerational incidences of MacTel, indicative of a more Mendelian form of the disease, with high penetrance. To ensure adequate fidelity of iRPE cells to donor 11’s genetic background, we generated 4 independently derived clones of iPSCs from donor 11. Analysis of differential expression between donor 11 and all non-MacTel donor iRPE cells identified 2,157 differentially expressed genes. In this gene set, we identified multiple differentially expressed genes that are linked to MacTel through GWAS loci and expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis (17) (Figure 5C). One gene, CHCHD2, located within the 7p11.2 MacTel risk locus, was the third most significantly downregulated gene in donor 11 compared with control cells (17) (log fold change [FC] = –2.2, P = 7 × 10–7) (Figure 5C). SNP genotyping of donor 11 revealed that this individual was also homozygous for the lead sentinel SNP linked to MacTel at 7p11.2 (Supplemental Table 3). The reduction of CHCHD2 expression was consistent with the eQTL analysis, which showed a significant reduction in expression with MacTel-linked SNPs at 7p11.2 (17). CHCHD2 is a regulator of the electron transport chain and mitochondrial function (36).

A subsequent GSEA pathway analysis identified 17 enriched and 20 depleted pathways in iRPE cells from donor 11 (Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 4). Enriched pathways included the previously identified stress pathways: EMT, NF-κB, hypoxia, and complement (Figure 5D and Supplemental Tables 2 and 4). In addition to these conserved gene sets, we identified the depletion of 3 gene sets related to mitochondrial function including the hallmark OXPHOS gene set, which was the most significantly affected gene set identified in all analyses (normalized enrichment score [NES] = –3.0, P = 3.7 × 10–25) (Figure 5D). The dysregulation of these energy metabolism pathways strongly indicated a potential defect in oxidative metabolism in the iRPE cells of donor 11.

MacTel iRPE cells have serine-independent mitochondrial dysfunction. Given the depletion of gene sets linked to energy metabolism, we next sought to determine whether mitochondrial function is disrupted in MacTel iRPE cells, including those from donor 11, by measuring the cellular oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in all donor iRPE cells using the mitochondrial stress test with a Seahorse Analyzer (Figure 6, A and B). Surprisingly, we observed a significant reduction in the basal OCR (15%, P = 0.003), maximal OCR (23%, P = 0.02), and spare capacity (25%, P = 0.03) in MacTel iRPE cells (Figure 6, A and B). These data indicate a broad reduction in mitochondrial function in MacTel iRPE cells, characterized by both lower resting respiration and reduced maximal capacity. The reduced mitochondrial respiration in MacTel donors was also conserved within family groups, in which MacTel donor cells had lower OCR rates than did donor cells from control family members (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We next measured mitochondrial genome content in MacTel and control iRPE cells and found no difference in the number of mitochondria between the 2 groups of cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). When we measured the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), an indicator of glycolytic function, we observed a significant decrease in the spare ECAR capacity (~21%, P = 0.004) in MacTel iRPE cells (Figure 6, C and D). The dysregulation of central metabolic pathways and the reduced metabolic function indicated a shared cell-intrinsic energy metabolism defect in MacTel donor cells.

Figure 6 MacTel iRPE cells have reduced mitochondrial function. Bioenergetic analysis of iRPE cells measuring mitochondrial respiration (A, B, E, and F) and glycolysis (C, D, G, and H). (A–D) Comparison between control (n = 5 donors) and MacTel (n = 8 donors) iRPE cells. (E–H) Comparison between donor 11 iRPE cells (Donor 11 PHGDH Het, n = 4 clones) and donor 11 iRPE cells with the PHGDH G228W variant CRISPR corrected to WT (Donor 11 PHGDH WT, n = 3 clones). (A and E) OCR measurement traces. (B and F) Basal OCR represents the time point prior to Olig treatment, maximal OCR represents the time point following the second FCCP treatment, and spare OCR represents the difference between the basal and maximal time points. (C and G) ECAR measurement traces. (D and H) Basal ECAR represents the time point prior to Olig treatment, maximal ECAR represents the third time point following Olig treatment, and spare ECAR represents the difference between the basal and maximal time points. (B and D) Donor 11 is represented by a red dot. (A–D) Data are represented as the mean of the donors ± SEM. (A–D) Each individual donor represents the average of at least 2 independent clones, each run in 15–22 technical replicates. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by mixed linear modeling. (E–H) Data are represented as the mean of the clones ± SEM. Each individual clone is the average of 12–16 technical replicates. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test.