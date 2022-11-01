Epigenetics in glaucoma: a link between DNA methylation and neurodegeneration

The elegant study by Pan et al. in this issue of the JCI describes a genetic cause of NTG and reports a mutant histone methyltransferase leading to NTG (8). The investigators identified a family of three generations of Japanese patients with NTG and a splicing mutation in the methyltransferase-like 23 (METTL23) gene, which encodes a histone arginine methyltransferase. The autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance supporting the METTL23 c.A83G mutation was found in all six affected members of the family. This mutation resulted in METTL23 mRNA aberrant splicing. The haploinsufficiency of this gene resulted in decreased levels and abnormal subcellular localization of protein. Mechanistically, METTL23 catalyzes dimethylation of H3R17 in the retina. The estrogen receptor pS2 was identified as a target effector of this methylation activity and negatively regulated NF-κB signaling (Figure 1). Using multiple approaches, including Mettl23-knockin and -knockout mice and NTG patient–derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), the investigators showed a critical function of METTL23 in RGC soma survival and optic nerve neuroprotection. Nonetheless, there may be other factors that modulate the phenotype of METTL23 heterozygosity. A METTL23 c.84+60delAT variant that promotes exon 2 skipping was enriched in patients with NTG but could also be found in controls (1.4% of patients with NTG and 0.6% of controls), suggesting that METTL23 splice variants may have varying pathogenicity.

Figure 1 A model for the role of METTL23 in RGC survival and optic nerve neuroprotection. METTL23 catalyzes the dimethylation of H3R17 in the retina. Its activity ensures transcription of the estrogen receptor pS2, which negatively regulates NF-κB signaling and protects RGCs from glaucomatous damage. METTL23 loss of function results in RGC death and normal-pressure glaucoma.

A notable contribution of Pan et al. (8) is the link between histone methylation and glaucoma, which may have implications for other forms of neurodegenerative disorders. There has been increasing evidence that alterations in DNA methylation play an important role in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyloid lateral sclerosis (ALS) (9). Interestingly, both OPTN and TBK1 mutations have been identified in patients with ALS (10). PRMT1-mediated arginine methylation of RNA-binding protein fused in sarcoma (FUS), also implicated in ALS, causes aggregates in the cytoplasm that may inhibit FUS function in RNA splicing, DNA repair, and transcriptional regulation that are essential for neuronal homeostasis (11).

Another major epigenetic regulatory mechanism revolves around histone acetylation and methylation. The enzymes involved in these processes have also been linked to RGC survival in animal models of optic nerve injury and neurodegenerative diseases (12, 13). RGC-specific knockout of histone deacetylase (Hdac3) resulted in reduced heterochromatic formation and increased RGC survival in the optic nerve crush model of optic neuropathy (12). However, human variants in HDACs have not been associated with glaucoma.

This study by Pan et al. highlights the role of histone arginine methylation in neurodegenerative processes and raises important questions for the field (8). Are there other targets of METTL23 that play critical roles in RGC survival? Do other pathways downstream of METTL23 mediate its protective effect in RGCs? Are METTL23 mutations observed in other neurodegenerative conditions? NF-κB–mediated inflammation has been suggested to play a role in NTG and other neurodegenerations. However, its pleiotropic effects in the body may make it a challenging target in the design of neuroprotective strategies. Will METTL23 be a more viable target? The study by Pan and colleagues (8) opens new areas of epigenetics as therapeutic targets for glaucomatous neurodegeneration and provides important evidence for the role of histone arginine methylation in neuronal survival and function.