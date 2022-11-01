METTL23 mutation alters histone H3R17 methylation in normal-tension glaucoma

Clinical presentation. We identified a large, dominant inheritance NTG pedigree of Japanese origin in 9 affected individuals (Figure 1A). The clinical findings are summarized in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153589DS1). None of the affected members had a history of developmental delay or retinal disease. Physical examinations revealed loss of the neuroretinal rim and widening of the optic cup in the presence of normal IOP (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). Moreover, visual field testing results from NTG patient II-8 showed progressive defects over 8 years of follow-up (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Identification of the METTL23 c.A83G mutation. (A) Pedigree of the Japanese family with members with NTG. Affected individuals are indicated by solid black symbols. Collected samples are marked by asterisks. (B) Clinical manifestations of a patient with NTG (A, patient II-8). OD, oculus dexter; OS, oculus sinister. (C) Sanger sequencing chromatogram of the c.A83G (p.E28G) mutation indicated by the red box at the end of exon 2. (D) Subfamily-specific conservation. The variant’s position is shown above. Histograms show the degree of conservation at each residue.

Identification of candidate causative mutations. To identify novel NTG-causing genes, we performed WES data analysis on 6 affected and 5 unaffected individuals from the family with NTG of unknown molecular etiology (Supplemental Table 2). Compared with the reference human genome (hs37d5), 19,624 missense mutations were detected in the affected individuals. By following nucleotide variations that cause common amino acid substitutions and that appear at low frequency (<1%) in public databases (Exome Aggregation Consortium [ExAC], Genome Aggregation Database [gnomAD], Human Genetic Variation Database [HGVD], 4.7KJPN) and in our in-house database, we identified 5 variants as candidates. Next, we filtered the remaining variants using the inheritance pattern with sibling DNA and identified METTL23 and centrosomal protein 290 (CEP290) as the putative disease-causing genes. Functional prediction by Pholyphen2, Sorting Intolerant From Tolerant (SIFT), and Protein Variation Effect Analyzer (PROVEAN) identified METTL23 p.E28G (c.A83G) (RefSeq ID: NM_001080510) as the candidate pathogenic variant, whereas the CEP290 variant was excluded because of its low pathogenicity score (Table 1, Figure 1C, and Supplemental Table 3). The in silico predictive tool Human Splicing Finder (HSF) (3.1, http://www.umd.be/HSF3/HSF.html) indicated that the splice donor mutation in METTL23 (c.A83G) causes abnormal splicing and results in functionally null proteins (Table 2). Additionally, according to an analysis of evolutionary conservation (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3; Jalview), computational structure (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B; PHYRE2, http://www.sbg.bio.ic.ac.uk/~phyre2/html/page.cgi?id=index), and multiple sequence alignment of METTL23 with homologs of known 3D structure including METTL21A, METTL21B, METTL21C, and METTL21D (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Table 4; Jalview and JPred4, http://www.compbio.dundee.ac.uk/jpred4/index.html), the METTL23 c.A83G:p.E28G mutation, which is involved in motif 1, is expected to affect protein function and is not found in any other patients with glaucoma enrolled in the Japan Whole Exome Project. Read depth data for each of the METTL23 exons were extracted from the patients’ exomes and compared with the average read depth. There were no additional exon-spanning duplications or deletions in any of the patients. Furthermore, no TBK1 copy number variations were detected (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Table 1 WES data analysis of the family with autosomal dominant inherited NTG

Table 2 Results of METTL23 splicing donor analysis

Conserved METTL23 c.A83G mutation exhibits gain of splicing in vitro. To determine the effect of METTL23 c.A83G on mRNA splicing, we tested its functional impact by a splicing assay using HEK293T cells. In this system, the c.A83G splice donor site mutation resulted in complete skipping of exon 2, effectively removing 106 bp including the start codon from the mRNA transcript, by which amino acids 1–67 of METTL23 would not be translated (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, we confirmed METTL23 c.A83G splicing in iPSCs from 2 patients with NTG (Figure 1A, patients II-6 and II-8). iPSCs were generated using peripheral blood lymphocytes from the patients carrying the c.A83G mutation and maintained pluripotency as evidenced by the expression of typical pluripotent stem cell markers (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6). We observed complex aberrant RNA splicing in METTL23 c.A83G iPSCs by TA cloning following Sanger sequencing (Figure 2E). In normal iPSCs derived from family controls, sequencing results showed only 2 mRNA variants: full-length and exon 2 deletion. However, in c.A83G iPSCs, we identified 2 additional novel mRNA splicing variants. The first skipped exons 2 and 3, while the other skipped exon 2 and inserted the initial 35 bp of intron 1 (Figure 2, E–G). Consequently, METTL23 would likely be inactive by lacking residues 1–28 or 1–107 aa, including motif 1, post 1, motif 2, and DXXY. As these motifs are critical for seven-β-strand methyltransferase function (28), we propose that the c.A83G mutation represents a loss-of-function mutation by splicing.

Figure 2 The METTL23 c.A83G mutation leads to splicing in transfected HEK293T cells and iPSCs. (A) The splicing construct minigene was generated by incorporating the genomic region of the METTL23 gene into the pSpliceExpress vector via XhoI and XbaI restriction sites. Vector exons are depicted as black boxes, and the METTL23 exon 2 is shown as a gray box. The locations of the mutations are marked by arrowheads (red: c.A83G; yellow: c.84+60delAT). (B) Gel electrophoresis of RT-PCR products from transfected HEK293T cells. The primers are indicated by arrows in A. EV, empty vector; PBS, cells transfected with PBS only; PCR-n, PCR negative control. WT and mutant transcript contents were determined by Sanger sequencing and are depicted to the right of the gel image. (C) Graphic display of iPSC preparation. Collected samples are marked with a red box in Figure 1A. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Characterization of iPSCs. A83G-iPSC colonies (glaucoma a and b) were derived from lymphocytes from patients with NTG. There was no difference between iPSC controls (normal a/b) and A83G-iPSCs (glaucoma a/b) during induction and cultivation. Scale bar: 200 μm. (E) Gel electrophoresis of RT-PCR products from iPSCs. TA-cloning analysis following Sanger sequencing identified 4 splicing variants in A83G-iPSCs (glaucoma a/b). (F) Schematic representation of the splicing variants. (G) Predicted protein structures of the splicing variants (red: p.E28G). The 2 predicted proteins lack motif 1 and motif post 1, suggesting that the mutant alleles are functionally null. C-term, C-terminal; N-term, N-terminal.

Conserved METTL23 c.A83G mutation exhibits gain of splicing in vivo. Furthermore, we investigated the splicing impact of the glaucoma-causing mutation in KI mice that carried the identical mutation Mettl23 c.A83G produced by a CRISPR/Cas9 system (Figure 3A). Mice carrying the mutation were born alive, and the mutation was confirmed by DNA-Seq of tail specimens (Figure 3A). Except for litter sizes (Figure 3B), heterozygous KI (Mettl23+/G) and homozygous KI (Mettl23G/G) mice were indistinguishable from controls in gross appearance, weight (Figure 3C), and IOP (Figure 3D). cDNA fragments amplified from murine retinas by Mettl23 primers were cloned into TA vectors. The splice donor site mutation led to complete skipping of exon 2 in Mettl23+/G mice and loss of Mettl23 mRNA transcripts in Mettl23G/G mice (Figure 3E). Taken together, we reason that the glaucoma-causing METTL23 mutation evokes loss of function because its spliced mRNAs lack at least 1 functional motif, or as a result of the abolishment of translation (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 3 The Mettl23 mutation causes exon skipping in vivo. (A) Sequence of the targeted region in Mettl23. Mettl23-KI and -KO mice were produced by genome editing using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The mutant sequence is boxed in red. The STOP codon is indicated by blue letters. (B) Number of pups born after natural mating of Mettl23-KI or -KO mice. Hetero/Hetero, mating of heterozygous pairs of mice; Homo/Hetero, mating of homozygous and heterozygous mice. Dots represent the number of pups per litter on the day of birth. (C) Body weights of WT (n = 10), Mettl23-KI Mettl23+/G (n = 10), Mettl23G/G (n = 10), Mettl23+/– (n = 10), and Mettl23–/– mice (n = 10). At 2 months of age, all Mettl23 genetic mice had body weights within the normal range. (D) IOPs for WT (n = 14), Mettl23+/G (n = 12), Mettl23G/G (n = 13), Mettl23+/– (n = 12), and Mettl23–/– (n = 12) mice. At 2 months of age, all mice were examined under identical conditions and exhibited IOPs within the normal range. (E) Gel electrophoresis of RT-PCR products from retinas of Mettl23+/G and Mettl23G/G mice. The contents of the application products were determined by TA cloning following Sanger sequencing. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test.

METTL23 c.A83G mutation leads to aberrant expression and abnormal intracellular localization. To determine the effect of splicing variants on METTL23 protein production and intracellular trafficking, we generated a pEF-BOS-METTL23-FLAG expression vector and tested functionality by Western blotting (WB) and immunofluorescence. The splicing 1 (skip exon 2) and splicing 2 (skip exons 2 and 3) variants resulted in drastic reductions in METTL23 expression in transfected HEK293T, COS-7, and 661W cells (Figure 4, A and B). Because the subcellular localization of METTL23 is still unknown, we expressed METTL23 transiently with a C-terminal FLAG-tag in COS-7 and 661W cells. Immunofluorescence studies of COS-7 cells revealed that exogenous full-length METTL23 was present in typical endoplasmic reticulum and nuclear structures, while the splicing 1 variant was localized in the nucleoplasm, and the splicing 2 variant was localized in the nuclear membrane with reduced density (Figure 4, C, E, and F). Similarly, in transfected 661W cells, splicing induced the transfer of METTL23 from the cytoplasm to the nucleus (Figure 4, D–F).

Figure 4 The METTL23 c.A83G mutation leads to aberrant expression and trafficking in vitro. (A) METTL23 expression was reduced by the c.A83G mutation. Expression of full-length METTL23, splicing 1 (skip exon 2) and splicing 2 (skip exons 2 and 3) with the C-terminal FLAG-tag in HEK293T, COS-7, and 661W cells was determined by WB. (B) Quantification of METTL23 expression. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C and D) Localization of METTL23 and different splicing products with the C-terminal FLAG-tag in transfected COS-7 (C) and 661W (D) cells by immunofluorescence. METTL23 was labeled with anti-METTL23 (green) and anti-FLAG (red) antibodies. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) 2.5D expression pattern of variant METTL23 in COS-7 and 661W cells. (F) Medium optical density (MOD) statistical results for METTL23 in transfected COS-7 and 661W cells. Results are representative of 4–11 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

METTL23 localization in the retina. We next investigated the endogenous retinal expression of METTL23. Retinal immunofluorescence revealed strong METTL23 expression in RGCs of both mice and cynomolgus macaques. In paraffin sections of macaque retinas, METTL23 was highly expressed specifically in RGC nuclei and optic nerve fibers (Figure 5, A and C), whereas in frozen sections of mouse retina, METTL23 was additionally expressed in RGC cytoplasm (Figure 5, B and D). In agreement with cell-based assays, immunofluorescence showed that METTL23 expression was markedly reduced in the RGCs of Mettl23G/G mice (Figure 5B). Furthermore, METTL23 protein was undetectable by WB in the retinas of Mettl23G/G mice (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 8). Collectively, our results demonstrated that the METTL23 c.A83G mutation led to the loss of functional protein by the absence of protein production and altered subcellular localization.

Figure 5 The Mettl23 mutation reduces expression in vivo. (A) Localization of METTL23 in cynomolgus macaque retina. METTL23 was specifically expressed in RGC nuclei and optic nerve fibers, as demonstrated by immunofluorescence. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue) in the same section. The merged image reveals nuclear colocalization of METTL23. METTL23 expression was more intense in the central retina than in the periphery. (B) WT murine retina shows cytoplasmic and nuclear staining in RGCs with anti-METTL23 antibody (green) by immunofluorescence. In Mettl23G/G and Mettl23–/– mice, METTL23 lost specific RGC binding. (C and D) Higher-magnification images show a high degree of colocalization of METTL23 and RGCs in macaque (C, higher-magnification view of GCL in A) and murine (D) retinal tissue. (E) Mettl23G/G and Mettl23–/– mice lost retinal METTL23 expression as shown by WB. Scale bars: 20 μm. INL, inner nuclear layer; OPL, outer plexiform layer; ONL, outer nuclear layer; PL, photoreceptor layer.

METTL23 c.A83G mutation and deficiency result in NTG. To gain further insight into METTL23 function in the progressive degeneration of RGCs, we first analyzed the thickness of ganglion cell complexes (GCCs) (including the retinal nerve fiber layer [RNFL], the ganglion cell layer [GCL], and the inner plexiform layer [IPL]) and positive scotopic threshold response (pSTR) amplitudes in Mettl23-KI and -KO mice compared with controls by ocular coherence tomography (OCT) and electroretinography (ERG), respectively. Mettl23-KO mice were generated with a deletion mutation, c.221_224del (A74fs), as determined by the absence of METTL23 protein in homozygous mutants (Figure 5E). Mettl23+/– and Mettl23–/– mice had normal weights (Figure 3C), IOPs (Figure 3D), and litter sizes (Figure 3B). In B-circular scans centered on the optic nerve head, we observed a reduction of GCC thickness in 2-month-old Mettl23–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A and C) that had progressed in all Mettl23-KI and -KO mice by 6 months of age (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D). Similarly, B-horizontal images of OCT scans revealed significantly decreased GCC thickness in Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, and Mettl23–/– mice compared with controls at 2 months (Figure 6, A and B) and 6 months of age (Figure 6C). Moreover, the difference increased with age (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F), suggesting a progressive axonal loss, similar to the pathology observed in patients with glaucoma. We then assessed the functional activity of RGCs from Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, and Mettl23–/– mice noninvasively by the pSTR, which originates from the functional inner retina and reflects RGC activity (29). Slight reductions in pSTR amplitudes were observed in Mettl23-KI and -KO mice at 2 months of age (Figure 6D). Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, and Mettl23–/– mice developed significant RGC deficiencies at 6 months of age (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Mettl23 mutation and deficiency cause morphologic and functional changes in RGCs by OCT and pSTR. (A) Representative OCT data were obtained from Mettl23-KI, -KO, and control mice by a B-horizontal scan centered on the optic nerve head. (B and C) Peripapillary GCC thicknesses in RGCs of Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, and Mettl23–/– mice were measured with Insight (Phoenix) and compared with thicknesses in RGCs of Mettl23+/+ mice at 2 months (B) and 6 months (C) of age (n ≥6 per group). (D and E) pSTR of scotopic ERG in Mettl23+/+, Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, and Mettl23–/– mice. Histogram of pSTR peak amplitude changes in mice at 2 months (D) and 6 months (E) of age (n ≥6). Light intensity = –4.5 log scot cd·s/m2. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. The GCC comprises the RNFL, GCL, and IPL.

We further analyzed morphologic changes in histologic sections of Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, and Mettl23–/– mice. H&E-stained retinas showed severe optic nerve atrophy, including RGC loss, optic nerve fiber injury, and excitative remodeling of the optic nerve at 2 months (Figure 7A). To evaluate RGC loss in Mettl23-KI and -KO mice, we immunostained retinal whole mounts with the selective RGC marker Brn3a (30). RGCs were counted and averaged per 4 selected fields of identical size. Quantification revealed slight but insignificant decreases of RGCs in both Mettl23-KI and -KO mice compared with controls at 2 months of age (Figure 7C), which progressed to significant RGC loss at 6 months of age (Figure 7, B and C). To assess the effect of METTL23 on optic nerve fiber injury, we performed paraphenylenediamine staining, which labels the axonal myelin sheath (31), in optic nerve cross-sections (Figure 7D). We observed statistically significant differences in both Mettl23-KI and -KO mice compared with controls at 2 months and 6 months of age (Figure 7D and E). Consequently, these data support progressive RGC degeneration in Mettl23-KI and -KO models, beginning with axonal injury that preceded neuronal loss. Notably, the affected individuals of the NTG family also developed glaucoma with normal IOP, suggesting a role for Mettl23-KI and -KO murine models in studying certain aspects of human glaucoma.

Figure 7 Mettl23 mutation and deficiency cause RGC degeneration. (A) H&E staining of murine retinal sections from Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, Mettl23–/–, and control mice at 2 months of age. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Confocal images of whole-mount retinas with Brn3a-labeled RGCs fromMettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, Mettl23–/–, and control mice at 6 months of age. All images were taken from the mid-periphery of the retina. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) RGC quantification was performed in a 700 × 700 μm area in 4 quadrants from the mid-periphery of the retina and averaged for mice at 2 and 6 months of age (n ≥3 retinas per group). (D) Representative cross-sectional images of optic nerve stained with paraphenylenediamine (PDD) from Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, Mettl23–/–, and control mice at 2 months and 6 months of age. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Quantification of axons stained with PDD in optic nerve cross-sections from Mettl23+/G, Mettl23G/G, Mettl23+/–, Mettl23–/–, and control mice at 2 and 6 months of age (n ≥6 retinas per group). All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

METTL23 regulates H3R17me2a methylation in the retina. METTL23 catalyzes the asymmetric dimethylation of arginine 17 in histone H3 (H3R17me2a) in vitro and in murine oocytes (27), but its functional role in the retina is unknown. To demonstrate the retinal function of METTL23, we investigated its methylation activity in the murine retina by WB using an anti-H3R17me2a antibody. We found that METTL23 lost its H3R17me2a methylation activity in the retinas of Mettl23G/G and Mettl23–/– mice compared with age-matched controls (Figure 8A). The high degree of conservation between murine and human exons (Supplemental Figure 3) suggests that METTL23 is likely to catalyze H3R17me2a in the human retina.

Figure 8 Methylation and regulation activity of METTL23 in vitro and vivo. (A) The Mettl23 mutation reduced the methylation activity at arginine 17 of histone H3 (H3R17me2a) in the retina in vivo by WB. (B) The effect of METTL23 on arginine methylation in transfected cells. HEK293T, COS-7, and 661W cells were transfected with full-length METTL23 (METTL23-full), splicing 1, and splicing 2 in parallel. WB shows that dimethylation at arginine 17 of histone H3 (H3R17me2a) was induced in METTL23-full transfected cells using the specific antibody. (C) The effect of METTL23 mutation on arginine methylation through an in vitro methylation assay is shown by WB. METTL23-full-FLAG-His6, METTL23-splicing1-FLAG-His6 and METTL23-splicing2-FLAG-His6 were purified from transfected HEK293T cells, and WB was performed after an in vitro methylation assay. H3R17me2a was only induced by full-length METTL23. (D) A strengthening of the transcription of PS2 and PTGES, 2 ERα target genes, was observed in METTL23-overexpressing cells. HEK293T, COS-7, and 661W cell lines were transfected with full-length METTL23, splicing 1, and splicing 2, respectively. The mRNA levels of PS2/pS2 and PTGES/Ptges were analyzed by RT-qPCR, relative to GAPDH and Gapdh in quadruplicate. The attenuation of their transcription was observed in iPSCs derived from patients with NTG (E) and from retinas of Mettl23G/G (n = 5) and Mettl23–/– (n = 5) mice (F), compared with controls (n = 10). (G) Immunohistochemical staining for p–NF-κB–p65 (Ser539) in retinal sections from Mettl23G/G and Mettl23–/– mice at 2 months of age. Scale bar: 20 μm. (H) mRNA levels of TNFA and IL1B were increased in Mettl23G/G (n = 6) and Mettl23–/– mice (n = 6) compared with levels in WT mice (n = 10). All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

We then demonstrated the methylation activity of METTL23 c.A83G splicing products in vitro by WB. METTL23-splicing 1/2 expression vectors were transfected into COS-7 and HEK293T cells, respectively, and markedly reduced H3R17me2a methylation (Figure 8B). In transfected 661W cells, the H3R17me2a WB band was undetectable. This finding may have been due to low transfection efficiency; or, alternatively, the 661W cell line may not be representative of cells in which methylation is regulated by METTL23 (Figure 8B). To confirm the loss of methylation function by METTL23-splicing 1/2, we performed an in vitro methylation assay in the presence of histone H3.1 using METTL23-full–FLAG–His6 or METTL23-splicing 1/2–FLAG–His6 purified from transfected HEK293T cells. We found a substantial reduction in H3R17me2a levels in the presence of METTL23-splicing 1 or -splicing 2 compared with METTL23-full by WB using an anti-H3R17me2a antibody (Figure 8C). These studies clearly indicated that METTL23 catalyzes H3R17 dimethylation in the murine retina and that the novel mutation reduced its methylation activity.

Loss of METTL23 increases TNF-α and IL-1β transcription in murine retina. Coactivator-associated arginine methyltransferase 1 (CARM1) upregulates 5 estrogen receptor α (ERα) target genes by increasing the H3R17me2a mark in vitro (32, 33). We examined whether these genes were also regulated by METTL23 using reverse transcription quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis. In transfected HEK293T and COS-7 cells, expression of the transcripts of both trefoil factor 1 (PS2, also called TFF1) and prostaglandin E synthase (PTGES) was significantly induced by overexpression of METTL23-full, but not by METTL23–splicing 1 or –splicing 2 (Figure 8D). METTL23 overexpression in transfected 661W cells enhanced the transcription of Ptges but not pS2 (Figure 8D). Moreover, the transcription of PS2/pS2 and PTGES/Ptges was significantly reduced in NTG patient–derived iPSCs and in Mettl23G/G and Mettl23–/– mice compared with controls (Figure 8, E and F). However, the transcription of MYC, EGRS, and IGEBP4 was not regulated by METTL23 in vitro or in vivo (Supplemental Figure 10, A–L). Thus, METTL23 upregulated the transcription of PS2 and PTGES, 2 of the ERα target genes, by increasing the H3R17me2a mark in vitro and in vivo.

NF-κB transcription factors are important in regulating the immune response (34, 35), while PS2 suppresses the NF-κB–activated expression of the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-1β (36, 37). Increased TNF-α and IL-1β expression by activated microglial cells in hypoxic neonatal retina induced RGC apoptosis (38, 39). We first investigated whether METTL23 deficiency upregulates NF-κB activity in the retina of Mettl23-KI and -KO mice. Immunohistochemical staining for phosphorylated NF-κB–p65 (p–NF-κB–p65), which regulates the transcriptional activity of NF-κB (40), revealed intense immunostaining in the RGC and RNFLs of Mettl23-KI and -KO mice, but not in those of control mice (Figure 8G). We next examined the impact of loss of METTL23 on TNFA and IL1B transcription in murine retina. RT-qPCR results showed significantly increased expression of TNFA and IL1B mRNA in both Mettl23G/G and Mettl23–/– mice compared with controls (Figure 8H). Taken together, the results of immunostaining and RT-qPCR assays indicated that loss of METTL23 led to RGC degeneration by increasing NF-κB–mediated TNFA and IL1B transcription.

METTL23 c.A83G mutation disrupts METTL23 expression, H3R17 dimethylation, and PS2 transcription in human iPSC-differentiated RGCs. To validate the effect of METTL23 c.A83G on the physiological characterization of human RGCs, we induced the differentiation of iPSCs into RGCs (Figure 9A). Similar proportions of cells expressing CD-90, which is a surface glycoprotein uniquely expressed in RGCs (30), were generated from METTL23 c.A83G (19.54% ± 1.75%) and control (20.96% ± 2.60%) iPSC lines, respectively (Figure 9B). To further investigate the identification of iPSC-differentiated RGCs (iPSC-RGCs), CD-90+ cells were then immunostained with BRN3A, TUBB3, and DAPI to show nuclei. The selected cells were labeled by both antibodies, indicating complete conversion (Figure 9, C and D). Notably, METTL23 expression, H3R17 dimethylation, and PS2 transcription were reduced in METTL23 c.A83G iPSC-RGCs compared with controls (Figure 9, E–H), suggesting that METTL23 was a positive modulator of H3R17 dimethylation and PS2 transcription in RGCs. However, no significant differences were observed in NF-κB–p65 phosphorylation between METTL23 c.A83G iPSC-RGCs and controls (Supplemental Figure 11). This might be due to masking of secreted PS2 (36) by high amounts of supplements in the culture medium or frequent medium changes (41).