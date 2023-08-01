Epigenetics in glaucoma: a link between histone methylation and neurodegeneration

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI173784

Normal-tension glaucoma is a form of optic nerve degeneration that is characterized by loss of retinal ganglion cells independent of eye pressure elevation. In this issue of the JCI, Pan et al. report the discovery in a Japanese family of a mutation in the METTL23 gene, which encodes a histone arginine methyltransferase that causes normal-pressure glaucoma in haploinsufficiency. Inherited as an autosomal dominant condition, METTL23 deficiency revealed an important function in the regulation of pS2 and the downstream NF-κB signaling pathway, which has previously been linked to glaucomatous optic nerve degeneration. These findings are the first direct link between defective epigenetic regulatory machinery and genetic forms of optic nerve degeneration.

Original citation J Clin Invest. 2022;132(21):e163670. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163670

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(15):e173784. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173784

References to DNA methylation in the title and abstract were incorrect. The correct title is above, and the correct sentence in the abstract is below. The HTML and PDF files have been updated online.

In this issue of the JCI, Pan et al. report the discovery in a Japanese family of a mutation in the METTL23 gene, which encodes a histone arginine methyltransferase that causes normal-pressure glaucoma in haploinsufficiency.

The authors regret the errors.