Blockade of the immunosuppressive KIR2DL5/PVR pathway elicits potent human NK cell–mediated antitumor immunity

Generation and characterization of new anti-KIR2DL5 specific mAbs. KIR2DL5 is a type I transmembrane glycoprotein characterized by 2 extracellular Ig-like D0–D2 domains, a transmembrane domain, and an intracellular tail (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163620DS1). Development of the anti-KIR2DL5 mAb UP-R1 enables specific KIR2DL5 detection (41). However, not every KIR2DL5+ individual is detectable by UP-R1 (20, 24). To further define the expression pattern of KIR2DL5, we generated 8 new anti-KIR2DL5 specific mAbs, which had no cross-reaction with other KIRs (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Our lead clone F8B30 displayed high affinity against KIR2DL5 (K D = 0.72 nM) as determined by biolayer interferometry (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). To determine the KIR2DL5 recognition pattern of these new mAbs, we expressed 2 truncated KIR2DL5 proteins by removing the D0 or D2 domain. In comparison with UP-R1, which required both D0 and D2 domains for KIR2DL5 recognition, several of our anti-KIR2DL5 mAbs, including F8B30, bound to KIR2DL5 through the D0 domain (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Generation and characterization of anti-KIR2DL5–specific mAbs. (A) The specificity of anti-KIR2DL5 mAb clone F8B30. 3T3 cells transduced with indicated KIR family members were stained with 5 μg/mL of F8B30 (open) or mIgG1 (shaded). (B) 3T3 cells transduced with D0-deleted (KIR2DL5 dD0) or D2-deleted KIR2DL5 (KIR2DL5 dD2) were stained with 5 μg/mL of clone F8B30 or commercial clone UP-R1. (C) Anti-KIR2DL5 mAb clone F8B30 recognized different KIR2DL5A and 5B alleles. 3T3 cells transduced with indicated alleles were stained with 5 μg/mL of F8B30 or UP-R1 (open) or mIgG1 (shaded). (D) Anti-KIR2DL5 mAb clone F8B30 recognized different KIR2DL5 D0 domain variants. 3T3 cells transduced with indicated D0 variants were stained with 0.025 μg/mL of F8B30 or UP-R1 (open) or mIgG1 (shaded). In A–D, data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Like other KIRs, KIR2DL5 is highly polymorphic (42). KIR2DL5A is most represented by 2DL5A*001, against which our mAbs were generated. 2DL5A*005 is the second most common KIR2DL5A allele and is weakly expressed on the cell surface (20). Notably, F8B30, but not UP-R1, efficiently recognized cell surface–expressed 2DL5A*005 (Figure 1C). While most KIR2DL5B alleles are epigenetically silent because of a distinctive substitution in a promoter RUNX binding site, 2DL5B*003 and 2DL5B*00602 alleles with intact RUNX binding sites are predicted to be transcribed and expressed on the cell surface (22). These 2 alleles have an identical D0 domain to KIR2DL5A*001 and thus are hypothesized to be recognized by our mAbs. As expected, 2DL5B*003 and 2DL5B*00602 could also be bound by F8B30 and other clones (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2A).

KIR2DL5 D0 domain, through which F8B30 recognized KIR2DL5, contains only 4 polymorphic sites: T46S, R52H, G97S, and P112S (IPD-KIR Database, Release 2.9.0) (43). To examine whether D0 domain polymorphism affects KIR2DL5 recognition by our mAbs, we generated these four D0 variants by mutating KIR2DL5A*001 and found that all of them were recognized by our mAbs (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2B), including F8B30 with a much lower half maximal effective concentration (EC 50 ; ranging from 8.6 to 43.6 nM) than that of UP-R1 (ranging from 391.1 to 875.9 nM) (Table 1). Collectively, our results showed that our new mAbs against the D0 domain of KIR2DL5 recognized different KIR2DL5 alleles efficiently.

Table 1 Comparison of the EC 50 of F8B30 and UP-R1 binding to the indicated KIR2DL5 D0 domain variants

KIR2DL5 protein was expressed on human innate and adaptive immune cells. Given the outperformance of our mAbs over UP-R1 for KIR2DL5 recognition, we then used F8B30 to redefine the KIR2DL5 expression pattern in human immune cells. KIR2DL5 protein was expressed on both innate (NK and γδ T cells) and adaptive (CD8+ T cells) immune cells from human peripheral blood (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Additionally, KIR2DL5+ CD8+ T cells were mainly distributed in terminally differentiated (Temra) and, to a lesser extent, effector memory cell subsets, whereas KIR2DL5 expression was very low or undetectable in naive (Tn) and central memory (Tcm) CD8+ T cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 KIR2DL5 was expressed on human innate and adaptive immune cells. (A) KIR2DL5 expression on human PBMCs. Left: Flow cytometric analysis of KIR2DL5 expression on the indicated subsets from 1 donor. Right: The frequencies of KIR2DL5+ cells in the indicated subsets (n = 17 for NK and CD8+ T; n = 15 for CD4+ T and γδ T). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (B) Left: The distribution of KIR2DL5+ CD8+ T cells on the indicated cell subsets based on CD45RA and CCR7 expression. Right: Summary of KIR2DL5+ CD8+ T cell distribution (n = 8). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) KIR2DL5 expression on CD56brightCD16– and CD56dimCD16+ NK subsets. The frequencies of KIR2DL5+ cells on the indicated NK cell subsets are shown on the right (n = 8). (D) KIR2DL5 expression on CD56dimCD57– and CD56dimCD57+ NK subsets. The frequencies of KIR2DL5+ cells on the indicated NK cell subsets (n = 8) are shown on the right. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of coexpression pattern of KIR2DL5 with DNAM-1, TIGIT, and CD96 on primary resting or IL-2+IL-15–activated NK cells. (F) The coexpression pattern of KIR2DL5 with other receptors on NK cells from human PBMCs. The t-SNE plots were generated based on spectral flow cytometric data (n = 3). In E, data are representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 different donors. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA (A and B) or 2-tailed paired t test (C and D).

In agreement with its mRNA expression pattern (Supplemental Figure 3B), we found that KIR2DL5 protein was predominantly expressed on NK cells, particularly on the CD56dimCD16+ NK subset (Figure 2C), which is more differentiated and cytolytic than the CD56brightCD16– subset (44). CD57 defines a functionally distinct NK cell population that is highly mature and terminally differentiated (45). We found that a higher proportion of CD56dimCD57+ cells expressed KIR2DL5, as compared with the CD56dimCD57− NK subset (Figure 2D). Stimulatory cytokines, such as IL-2, IL-12, IL-15, and IL-18, drive NK cell activation and maturation (46). TIGIT, DNAM-1, and CD96 are well-established receptors for PVR. We found that TIGIT and CD96, but not KIR2DL5, were upregulated in response to exogenous stimulation with IL-2 and IL-15 (Figure 2E). Moreover, KIR2DL5 could be coexpressed with DNAM-1 and TIGIT, whereas its expression was mutually exclusive from CD96 expression on both resting and activated NK cells (Figure 2E). Lastly, analysis of NK cell receptors by high-dimensional flow cytometry revealed that KIR2DL5 was clonally distributed in CD56dimCD16+ NK cells and was coordinately expressed with the other NK cell receptors and KIRs (Figure 2F). Altogether, these findings demonstrated that KIR2DL5 protein was predominantly expressed on NK cells with mature phenotype and cytolytic function. Furthermore, KIR2DL5 exhibited a distinct expression pattern compared with other PVR receptors, suggesting that KIR2DL5 might have a unique function.

Allelic polymorphism of KIR2DL5 affected its interaction with PVR. To further characterize KIR2DL5 as a new receptor for PVR, we performed a cell-based binding assay by incubating PVR-Ig fusion protein with KIR2DL5- or KIR2DL4-expressing 3T3 cells. We observed that PVR bound to KIR2DL5 in a dose-dependent manner but not to its closest homolog, KIR2DL4 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Conversely, KIR2DL5 was selectively bound by PVR, but not by CD112 (also known as nectin-2), another ligand for TIGIT and DNAM-1 in the nectin/nectin-like family (Figure 3A). Furthermore, our anti-KIR2DL5 mAb F8B30 was able to effectively block KIR2DL5-PVR interaction (EC 50 = 0.095 μM) (Figure 3B). The specificity of KIR2DL5 binding to PVR was also evidenced by an intercellular interaction assay, in which 3T3 cells expressing PVR interacted with 3T3 cells expressing KIR2DL5, but not with cells expressing KIR3DL3 (Supplemental Figure 4B), a newly identified inhibitory receptor of HHLA2 (47–49). As expected, KIR3DL3/3T3 cells interacted with HHLA2/3T3 but not with PVR/3T3 cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). Finally, the interaction between KIR2DL5/3T3 and PVR/3T3 was blocked by some of our anti-KIR2DL5 mAbs (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 3 Allelic polymorphism affected PVR binding of KIR2DL5. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of PVR-Ig or CD112-Ig (open) or control hIg (shaded) binding to KIR2DL5/3T3. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of PVR-Ig binding to KIR2DL5/3T3 in the presence of increasing concentrations of F8B30. (C) KIR2DL5 bound to different sites of PVR from other receptors. Left: PVR/3T3 cells were preincubated with DNAM-1–His, CD96-His, TIGIT-His, or TMIGD2-His (negative control) tag protein at the indicated concentrations and then stained by KIR2DL5-Ig fusion protein. Right: PVR-Ig protein was preincubated with indicated His-tagged protein and then stained KIR2DL5/3T3 cells. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of PVR-Ig (open) or control hIg (shaded) binding on 3T3 cells expressing WT, D0-deleted, or D2-deleted KIR2DL5. Parental 3T3 cells were used as a negative control. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of PVR-Ig or control hIg (shaded) binding on 3T3 cells expressing different KIR2DL5 alleles. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of PVR-Ig (open) or control hIg (shaded) binding on 3T3 cells expressing WT KIR2DL5 and indicated D0 domain variants. In A–F, data are representative of 2 independent experiments.

A previous study demonstrated that PVR receptors DNAM-1, TIGIT, and CD96 share a common binding site on PVR (33). We then sought to compare the binding of KIR2DL5 with these known receptors. In competition studies, we observed that DNAM-1, TIGIT, and CD96 receptors did not block the interaction of PVR with KIR2DL5 (Figure 3C), indicating that KIR2DL5 bound to PVR through a nonidentical site compared with other PVR receptors.

Classical KIR2DL1–3 recognizes HLA-C allotypes through Ig-like D1–D2 domains (18). To determine the binding pattern of KIR2DL5 to PVR, we incubated PVR-Ig with 3T3 cells expressing truncated KIR2DL5 protein. The deletion of either D0 or D2 alone completely abrogated its binding to PVR (Figure 3D), suggesting that both D0 and D2 domains contribute to the KIR2DL5-PVR interaction. We then asked whether allelic polymorphism affected PVR binding to KIR2DL5. Compared with the solid binding for 2DL5A*001, PVR weakly bound to cell surface–expressed 2DL5B*00602 but not 2DL5A*005 or 2DL5B*003 (Figure 3E). Interestingly, a serine substitution for glycine-97 in the D0 domain (G97S) significantly enhanced the PVR-Ig binding to KIR2DL5, whereas the other D0 variants showed a minor effect on PVR-KIR2DL5 binding (Figure 3F). Together, these results demonstrated that allelic polymorphism of KIR2DL5 influenced its capability of binding to PVR and that KIR2DL5 bound to PVR without competition with other known PVR receptors.

KIR2DL5 inhibited NK cell function and mediated PVR+ tumor immune resistance. To validate whether KIR2DL5 could directly inhibit primary NK cell functions, we sorted out KIR2DL5+ NK cells from human PBMCs and confirmed stable KIR2DL5 expression after activation and expansion (Supplemental Figure 5A). High expression of other immune inhibitory receptors, including KIR2DL1–3, TIGIT, CD96, and TIM3, as well as the immune stimulatory receptor NKG2D, was also detected on those expanded KIR2DL5+ NK cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). We then employed an NK cell–based, CD16-induced redirected cytotoxicity assay and found that the co-engagement of CD16 with KIR2DL5, but not with CD56, significantly inhibited target cell P815 killing and NK cell degranulation (CD107a) as well as IFN-γ and TNF-α production (Figure 4, A and B). By performing a 65-plex human cytokine/chemokine array experiment, we observed that KIR2DL5 markedly decreased the production of a broad spectrum of cytokines/chemokines, including IL-13, IL-18, IL-25, IL-27, eotaxin, EGF, GM-CSF, M-CSF, RANTES, MIP-1α, MIP-1β, CXCL-9, and others (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 KIR2DL5 inhibited NK cell function and mediated PVR+ tumor immune resistance. (A–C) Redirected cytotoxicity of KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells against P815. (A) The lysis of P815 cells (n = 4). (B) The degranulation (CD107a) and cytokine production (IFN-γ and TNF-γ) of KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells (n = 4). CD56 served as negative control. (C) Cytokine production in the coculture supernatant of KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells with the indicated antibody-coated P815 (n = 5). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (D) Lysis of scrambled control or PVRKO A427 or Jurkat cells by KIR2DL5-transduced primary NK cells (KIR2DL5/NK) or KIR2DL5– control NK cells (Control NK) at indicated E/T ratios. (E) PVR-KIR2DL5–mediated inhibitory synapse formation. Left: Representative imaging of cell conjugates acquired upon sorted KIR2DL5+ primary NK contact with control-YFP/Raji (top) or PVR-YFP/Raji (bottom), followed by staining with anti-KIR2DL5 mAbs and phalloidin. Scale bars: 10 μm. Right: Intensity quantification of F-actin, YFP, and KIR2DL5 at the immunological synapses (IS) and the cell surface away from synapses (Non-IS) from KIR2DL5+ NK cell–Control Raji (n = 25) and KIR2DL5+ NK-PVR/Raji (n = 35) conjugates. (F) Lysis of scrambled control or PVRKO A427 (top) or Jurkat (bottom) cells by sorted KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells in the presence of F8B30 or mIgG1 at indicated E/T ratios. In D and F, data are mean for duplicate measurements and representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 different donors. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (A and B), 2-tailed paired Student’s t test (C and E), or multiple unpaired t test (D and F).

We next sought to examine the effect of the KIR2DL5-PVR engagement on NK-mediated tumor cell lysis. We transduced primary NK cells with KIR2DL5 (Supplemental Figure 5C) and cocultured with human lung cancer A427 and leukemic Jurkat tumor cells that expressed endogenous PVR. A427 and Jurkat cells displayed a distinct expression profile of ligands for NK cell receptors (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E) and were susceptible to NK cell killing. While the presence of KIR2DL5 dramatically suppressed NK cytolytic activity against PVR+ tumor cells (scrambled control), this effect was eliminated upon the deletion of PVR in tumor cells by CRISPR/Cas9 (PVRKO) (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). A similar observation was obtained with another leukemic tumor cell line, K562 (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I).

Formation of the NK lytic immunological synapse at the interface with the target cell facilitates NK cytotoxicity (50), whereas inhibitory receptors such as KIRs can establish the inhibitory synapse by engaging with their ligands and therefore interfere with the function of lytic synapse (51). To investigate whether KIR2DL5-PVR interaction mediated inhibitory synapse formation, we incubated primary KIR2DL5+ NK cells with Raji cells expressing PVR-YFP (PVR/Raji) or control-YFP (Control Raji) fusion protein (Supplemental Figure 5J). In the absence of PVR on the target cells, we observed that KIR2DL5 distributed evenly on the NK cell surface while F-actin accumulated at the interface, indicating the formation of a lytic synapse (Figure 4E, top). By contrast, in the presence of PVR on the target cells, KIR2DL5 clustering with PVR, but no F-actin polarization, was observed at the NK-Raji interface (Figure 4E, bottom), indicating the impairment of actin reorganization and the formation of an inhibitory synapse.

We next examined whether direct blockade of KIR2DL5 could enhance NK cell functions against PVR+ human tumors. Anti-KIR2DL5 mAb F8B30, which was able to effectively block KIR2DL5-PVR interaction, significantly enhanced the tumor lysis by KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells (Figure 4F, scrambled control). The effect of F8B30 was also dependent on PVR, as this mAb lost the enhanced effect on NK functions in the absence of PVR (Figure 4F, PVRKO). Taken together, these results demonstrated that KIR2DL5 inhibited NK cell function and facilitated tumor immune evasion through the engagement with PVR on tumor cells.

KIR2DL5-induced inhibitory signaling in NK cells. Since we demonstrated the inhibitory function of the KIR2DL5/PVR pathway, we next dissected the KIR2DL5-mediated signaling within primary NK cells. The cytoplasmic tail of KIR2DL5 possesses a classical ITIM and an ITSM (Supplemental Figure 1A). Substantial evidence indicates that phosphorylated ITIMs and ITSMs mediate inhibition by recruiting SHP-1 and/or SHP-2 (52). To gain insights into the role of these motifs in transducing KIR2DL5-inhibitory signaling, we mutated the tyrosine residues into phenylalanine in the ITIM (Y298F) or ITSM (Y328F) or both (Y298F/Y328F) (Figure 5A). WT KIR2DL5 and mutated KIR2DL5 were transduced into KIR2DL5– primary NK cells, and their expression levels were similar after cell sorting (Figure 5A). To determine tyrosine phosphorylation and the contribution of ITIM and ITSM to KIR2DL5 association with SHP-1 and SHP-2 after mutation, we performed coimmunoprecipitation assays with primary NK cells expressing WT or mutated KIR2DL5 proteins. Upon treatment with the tyrosine phosphatase inhibitor pervanadate (53), WT KIR2DL5 exhibited tyrosine phosphorylation, whereas these mutants displayed diminished or even abrogated tyrosine phosphorylation (Figure 5, B and C). In line with previous studies (41, 54), we validated that both SHP-1 and SHP-2 were recruited by WT KIR2DL5 in primary NK cells (Figure 5B). Intriguingly, we further found that the KIR2DL5 association with SHP-1 was impaired by the tyrosine mutation in either ITIM or ITSM (Figure 5, B and C). SHP-2 recruitment by KIR2DL5 was completely abolished by ITIM tyrosine mutation, whereas it was not altered by ITSM tyrosine mutation (Figure 5, B and C). Furthermore, we found that these mutations did not affect the clustering of KIR2DL5 with PVR at the interface of immunological synapses (Figure 5D). However, PVR-KIR2DL5 interaction–mediated inhibition of NK cytotoxicity was impaired when ITIM or ITSM alone, or both, were mutated (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 KIR2DL5 ITIM and ITSM mediated NK cell inhibition and suppressed downstream signaling. (A) Tyrosine (Y) in ITIM and ITSM of KIR2DL5 was mutated to phenylalanine (F). The KIR2DL5– primary NK cells were transduced with WT KIR2DL5 or the indicated mutants, and then examined for protein expression with F8B30 (open) or mIgG1 (shaded). NC, negative control. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B and C) Transduced primary NK cells were treated with (+) or without (–) pervanadate (VO 4 ) for 5 minutes. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-KIR2DL5 antibodies. Phospho-tyrosine (4G10), SHP-1, SHP-2, and total KIR2DL5 were detected by immunoblots (B). Quantification of p-Tyr, SHP-1, and SHP-2 association with WT or mutant KIR2DL5 in VO 4 -treated NK cells (C). WCL, whole-cell lysates. (D) Representative imaging of cell conjugates acquired upon the indicated transduced primary NK and PVR/Raji cell contact followed by staining with anti-KIR2DL5 mAb and DAPI. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Lysis of scramble control or PVRKO A427 (top) and Jurkat (bottom) by WT or mutant KIR2DL5–transduced primary NK cells at the indicated E/T ratios. Data are mean for duplicate measurements and representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 different donors. (F and G) Expression and phosphorylation of Vav1, ERK1/2, p90RSK, and NF-κB in sorted KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells after cross-linking with indicated mAbs at indicated time points (F). Quantification of immunoblotting (G). GαM, goat anti–mouse IgG antibody. Data are mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. In A, B, and F, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (C), paired (D) or unpaired Student’s t test (G).

We then investigated KIR2DL5-mediated downstream signaling. For this purpose, we conducted a receptor cross-linking assay to initiate KIR2DL5 signaling in CD16-stimulated primary NK cells and then subjected them to a human phospho-kinase array. Compared with CD16 alone, coengagement of KIR2DL5 with CD16 displayed a reduced phosphorylation level of multiple kinases, including ERK1/2 and p90RSK (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Further immunoblot analysis showed decreased activation of Vav1, ERK1/2, p90RSK, and the downstream transcription factor NF-κB upon KIR2DL5 signaling initiation (Figure 5, F and G).

Collectively, these results suggested that both ITIM and ITSM of KIR2DL5 underwent tyrosine phosphorylation after engagement, which was not necessary for the clustering of KIR2DL5 at the interface of immunological synapses but was essential for KIR2DL5-mediated NK suppression by recruiting SHP-1 and/or SHP-2; and that ITIM/SHP-1/SHP-2 and ITSM/SHP-1 subsequently downregulated the Vav1/ERK1/2/p90RSK and downstream NF-κB signaling pathway.

KIR2DL5+ immune cells infiltrated in various PVR+ human cancers. To further understand the KIR2DL5/PVR pathway within the human tumor microenvironment, we analyzed data sets from the Gene Expression Omnibus database and BloodSpot databases. We found that KIR2DL5A mRNA was upregulated in several human solid tumors and hematopoietic malignancies by comparison with respective normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), whereas the expression of other receptors, TIGIT, CD96, and DNAM-1, showed inconsistent change in these tumors when compared with respective normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 7A). To further explore the KIR2DL5/PVR pathway in various human cancers, we first tried immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining for KIR2DL5, but none of the antibodies worked. We then used RNAScope in situ hybridization (36) to examine KIR2DL5 mRNA expression on human tumor tissue microarrays (TMAs) with KIR2DL5-specific probes. The probe set for KIR2DL5A specifically stained KIR2DL5+ NK cells, but not KIR2DL5– PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 7C). KIR2DL5+ CD45+ tumor-infiltrating immune cells were observed in a broad spectrum of human cancers (Figure 6 and Table 2). Next, we looked at PVR protein expression in these tumors. IHC staining showed that PVR protein was widely expressed in those cancers (Figure 6 and Table 2). These results demonstrated the presence of the immunosuppressive KIR2DL5/PVR pathway within the TME of various human cancers of bladder, kidney, breast, lung, liver, cerebrum, prostate, colon, esophagus, pancreas, uterus, and stomach, which tumors may exploit as an immune evasion mechanism.

Figure 6 KIR2DL5+ immune cells infiltrated in various PVR+ human cancers. Representative images of the coexpression of KIR2DL5 and CD45 mRNA detected by RNAScope (left) and PVR protein expression detected by IHC (right) in the indicated cancer types. The gates in top right of the RNAScope images showed coexpression of KIR2DL5 (green) and CD45 (red) mRNA in indicated human cancers. Scale bars: 50 μm for RNAScope images and 200 μm for IHC images.

Table 2 KIR2DL5 mRNA expression and PVR protein expression in human tumor TMAs assessed by RNAScope and IHC, respectively

Blockade of KIR2DL5-PVR augmented NK cell–based antitumor immunity in vivo. Since we demonstrated the immune inhibitory function of the KIR2DL5/PVR pathway and its presence within the TME of various human cancers, we wanted to develop a new cancer immunotherapy by targeting this pathway. Upon incubation with anti-KIR2DL5 blocking mAb F8B30, KIR2DL5+ NK cells manifested more potent cytotoxicity, degranulation (CD107a), and functional cytokine (IFN-γ and TNF-α) production after coculturing with PVR+ A427 (Figure 7A) or Jurkat tumor cells (Figure 7B). TIGIT expression was low in resting NK cells but elevated upon activation with IL-2 and IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 2E). Blockade of TIGIT on activated NK cells could promote NK degranulation (Supplemental Figure 8A), confirming its inhibitory role in regulating NK cell functions. Despite the high expression of TIGIT on KIR2DL5+ NK cells (Supplemental Figure 5B), our results demonstrated no change in NK cytotoxicity when TIGIT alone was blocked. Enhanced tumor lysis and NK degranulation were only observed when KIR2DL5 was blocked, either alone or with TIGIT blockade (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting that KIR2DL5 has a dominant role over TIGIT in inhibiting KIR2DL5+TIGIT+ NK cell cytotoxicity.

Figure 7 KIR2DL5 blockade promoted NK-based antitumor immunity. (A and B) KIR2DL5 blockade enhanced NK cell function in vitro. Sorted KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells preincubated with mIgG1 or F8B30 were cocultured with A427 (A) or Jurkat (B) tumor cells at E/T of 2:1 and 5:1, respectively. Tumor cell lysis and the degranulation (CD107a) and cytokine production (IFN-γ and TNF-γ) of NK cells from different donors (n = 6 for A427, n = 4 for Jurkat) are shown. (C) Lysis of A427 and K562 cells by sorted primary KIR2DL5+ NK cells in the presence of indicated mAbs at indicated E/T ratios. Data are mean for duplicate measurements and representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 different donors. (D–F) Subcutaneous A427 tumor mode with sorted primary KIR2DL5+ NK cells. (D) Schematic of experimental design. (E) Growth of A427 tumors. n = 8 tumors per group. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice. (G–J) A427 lung metastasis model with sorted primary KIR2DL5+ NK cells. (G) Schematic of experimental design. (H and I) Tumor growth was monitored by means of bioluminescence imaging. n = 5 mice per group. (J) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice. (K–N) Jurkat metastasis model with sorted primary KIR2DL5+ NK cells. (K) Schematic of experimental design. (L and M) Tumor growth was monitored by means of bioluminescence imaging. n = 6 mice per group. (N) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice. In D, G, and K, data are representative of 2 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-tailed paired Student’s t test (A and B), 2-way ANOVA (E, I, and M), or log-rank test (F, J, and N). i.t., intratumorally.

We next sought to inverstigate whether the enhancement of NK cell function by KIR2DL5 blockade could be recapitulated in vivo. Since mice do not express a KIR2DL5 homolog, we decided to use humanized nonobese diabetic (NOD). Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mouse models. We initially used a subcutaneous tumor model in which NSG mice were engrafted with A427 cells and then reconstituted with KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells intratumorally, followed by F8B30 or isotype control treatment (Figure 7D). Compared with mIgG1 treatment, blockade of KIR2DL5 significantly inhibited tumor growth, as shown by significantly lower tumor volume (Figure 7E) and improved overall mouse survival (Figure 7F). Similar results were obtained using NSG–hIL-15 mice, which express human IL-15 and better support human NK cell survival after cell transfer (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E).

We next tested the antitumor efficacy of F8B30 in a more physiologically relevant lung tumor model. NSG mice were inoculated i.v. with luciferase+ A427 tumor cells (A427-luc2) and treated with KIR2DL5+ primary NK cells and F8B30 or mIgG1 (Figure 7G). Tumor growth in the lungs was monitored by bioluminescence. Compared with mIgG1-treated mice, F8B30-treated mice showed significantly slower tumor growth (Figure 7, H and I). Whereas all mIgG1-treated mice reached an endpoint within 40 days, 2 of 5 F8B30-treated mice were tumor free beyond 70 days upon tumor inoculation (Figure 7J). In line with those results, in the Jurkat-luc2 tumor model, F8B30 significantly reduced tumor dissemination and prolonged overall mouse survival after tumor inoculation and adoptive KIR2DL5+ NK cell transfer (Figure 7, K–N). Taken together, these results demonstrated that blockade of KIR2DL5-PVR reinvigorated NK cell function and enhanced human NK cell–based antitumor immunity in vitro and in vivo.