Integration of ER protein quality-control mechanisms defines β cell function and ER architecture

Basal autophagy is activated in ERAD-deficient β cells. Single-cell sequencing analyses of Sel1LIns1 islets, in which Sel1L is knocked out using a Cre driver under control of the β cell–specific endogenous Ins1 promoter (24), revealed that, in addition to ER processing pathways (24), genes involved in autophagy were enriched in Sel1LIns1 β cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163584DS1). This was further confirmed using a curated list of autophagy-induced genes, defined by Bordi et al. (25), to infer “autophagic activity” (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis revealed increased autophagosomes in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 1B, arrows), which were undetectable in control (WT) β cells under basal conditions, as previously reported (26). Autophagy substrate p62 protein was decreased, albeit not statistically significant, in Sel1LIns1 islets (data not shown), while the Atg7-dependent conversion of microtubule-associated protein 1 light chain I (LC3-I) to LC3-II (LC3-phosphatidylethanolamine conjugate) was significantly elevated in Sel1LIns1 islets compared with those in WT islets (Figure 1C). Treatment with chloroquine, an inhibitor of autophagosome-lysosome fusion (27), elevated LC3-II levels significantly more in Sel1LIns1 islets than that of WT islets, indicative of increased autophagic flux (Figure 1D). Consistent with elevated autophagy, high molecular weight (HMW) proinsulin conformers (a known substrate of autophagy; refs. 28, 29) were reduced in Sel1LIns1 islets compared with WT islets (Figure 1E; lane 1 vs. 2). Acute blockade of autophagy using chloroquine, however, greatly enhanced the abundance of proinsulin dimers and HMW conformers, formed via disulfide bonds (thus sensitive to reducing agent) in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 1E, lane 4 vs. 2).

Figure 1 Basal autophagy is activated in ERAD-deficient β cells in part via IRE1α. (A) UMAP plots of islets from WT (left) and Sel1LIns1 male mice (right). Scale bars represent autophagic activity inferred from 20 reported autophagy-induced genes. (B) Representative TEM images of WT and Sel1LIns1 islets, showing elevated autophagosomes (arrows) in basal state (n = 2 mice). ER, endoplasmic reticulum; M, mitochondria; SG, secretory granules; G, Golgi. Scale bars: 800 nm (top) and 200 nm (bottom). (C) Western blot showing expression of autophagy and UPR genes (n = 4–6 per group). (D) Western blot showing expression of LC3 in the presence of chloroquine (CHLQ) for 2 hours, with quantitation of net LC3 flux shown below (n = 4). (E) Western blot analyses, under nonreducing (without dithiothreitol [–]) and reducing (+) conditions, of proinsulin in islets with or without treatment with chloroquine (2 independent repeats). (F) Western blot showing basal autophagy and autophagic flux in islets from indicated genotypes (quantitation is shown below, n = 3). (G) Western blotting analyses, under nonreducing and reducing conditions, of proinsulin in islets of indicated genotypes (n = 3), with quantification shown on the right. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (F and G).

Increased autophagic activity in Sel1LIns1 islets is mediated, in part, by IRE1α. IRE1α is an endogenous substrate of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD (19, 30) and previous studies have shown that the IRE1α branch of the UPR can activate autophagy in vitro (31, 32). We next asked whether IRE1α links ERAD to autophagy activation in β cells. In line with observations in other Sel1L-deficient cell types (19, 30), IRE1α protein level was elevated approximately 4-fold in Sel1LIns1 islets, but UPR sensor PERK was unchanged (Figure 1C). To determine whether IRE1α enhances autophagy in Sel1LIns1 islets, we generated β cell–specific Sel1L;Ire1a double-knockout (Sel1LIns1;Ire1aIns1) mice. Surprisingly, deletion of the RNase domain of IRE1α in Sel1LIns1 islets reduced LC3-II to levels comparable to that of WT islets (Figure 1F, lane 3 vs. 2 and 6 vs. 5). It should be noted that the autophagic activity was not completely blocked by deletion of Ire1a, as treatment with chloroquine still increased LC3-II flux in Sel1LIns1;Ire1aIns1 islets (Figure 1F, lane 3 vs. 6). Moreover, deletion of IRE1α significantly elevated HMW conformers of proinsulin in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 1G). Taken together, these data demonstrated that SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD deficiency in β cells triggers the activation of basal autophagy toward proinsulin aggregates, at least in part, via IRE1α.

Synergism of ERAD and autophagy in β cell survival and systemic glucose homeostasis. To further test the hypothesis that compensatory upregulation of autophagy may limit proinsulin aggregation and cell death in Sel1LIns1 islets, we generated Sel1L- and Atg7-deficient (Sel1LIns1;Atg7Ins1 [DKO]) mice. Sel1Lfl/fl;Atg7fl/fl (WT) and single KO (Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1) mice were included as controls. Initial growth within the first 6 weeks of life was comparable among the 4 cohorts, but DKO male mice started to lose body weight around 7–8 weeks of age (Figure 2A). Tissue histology revealed no abnormalities in peripheral white and brown adipose tissues or the liver of 8-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Ad libitum blood glucose levels were slightly increased in DKO male mice at weaning, but quickly rose to over 600 mg/dL (glucometer detection limit) around 8 weeks of age (Figure 2B). The DKO mice died prematurely, with a median life span of 11 weeks (Figure 2C). By contrast, the hyperglycemia of Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 littermates initiated around 5 and 8 weeks of age, respectively, and progressed at a much slower pace over the next 10 weeks (Figure 2B). Median survival was approximately 30 weeks for Atg7Ins1 mice, while Sel1LIns1 littermates lived longer (Figure 2C). Similar observations were obtained in female cohorts (Figure 2, D–F) with regard to body weight, blood glucose, and survival rate. In line with our previous report (24), blood glucose increased more modestly in single KO female cohorts compared with the males. At 5 weeks of age, both serum insulin and total pancreatic insulin in DKO mice were reduced to about half of those in Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 littermates and a third of those in WT mice (Figure 2, G and H).

Figure 2 Synergistic effect of β cell ERAD and autophagy on β cell and organismal survival and systemic glucose homeostasis. (A–F) Growth curves (A and D, n = 6–10 and 6–12 per group), ad libitum blood glucose (B and E, n = 6–10 and 6–12 per group), and survival curves (C and F, n = 16–20 and 8–12 per group) of male (A–C) and female littermates (D–F). Error bars indicate SEM. **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by mixed-effect analysis with Tukey’s post hoc test. In panel E, **P < 0.005 for the 4-, 5-, and 6-week time points, and ***P < 0.001 for the 3-week time point. (G) Serum insulin levels (male and female combined, n = 6–12 per group) and (H) total pancreatic insulin content (male, n = 5–6 per group) at 5 weeks. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (I) H&E images of paraffin-embedded pancreas sections from different genotypes at 4, 8, and 12 weeks. BG, ad libitum blood glucose. (J) Representative TUNEL staining at 8 weeks (quantitation shown in Supplemental Figure 3A). (K) Representative Aldh1a3 staining at 8 weeks. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Histological examination of islets revealed that DKO islets deteriorated much faster than either of the single KO mice (Figure 2I). At 8 weeks of age, vacuolization and cell death (i.e., TUNEL-positive cells) were pervasive in DKO β cells, but not in single KO cohorts (Figure 2, I and J, and quantitated in Supplemental Figure 3A). In line with our recent study (24), β cell dedifferentiation as marked by elevated Aldh1a3 expression was comparable in Sel1LIns1 islets with or without Atg7, but was undetectable in WT or Atg7Ins1 islets (arrows, Figure 2K). Consistently, expression of the β cell identity marker MafA was reduced in both Sel1LIns1 and DKO islets (arrows, Supplemental Figure 3B), with centrally located glucagon-positive α cells (arrows, Supplemental Figure 3C). Taken together, these data demonstrated that SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD and autophagy play a synergistic role in β cell survival, systemic glucose homeostasis, and organismal survival. Indeed, autophagy activation in Sel1LIns1 islets prevents β cell death.

Synergism of ERAD and autophagy in ER maturation of nascent proinsulin. We next investigated the maturation of nascent proinsulin in the ER in 4- to 8-week-old mice. While the rate of proinsulin biosynthesis in islets was comparable among the cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4A), there was very little mature insulin in DKO islets (Figure 3A). Moreover, unlike in WT and single KO islets where proinsulin predominantly localized as a juxtanuclear cluster adjacent to GM130 (the trans-Golgi compartment; Figure 3B), proinsulin was largely retained in the ER (colocalized with ER chaperone BiP; Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4C) and failed to reach the trans-Golgi region in DKO islets (Figure 3, B and C). Immunogold labeling of proinsulin (specific for β cells, not α cells; Supplemental Figure 4B) showed that, unlike in WT β cells where proinsulin was predominantly found in clusters of nascent secretory granules devoid of BiP (arrows; Figure 3, D and E), proinsulin seemed to distribute diffusely and become colocalized with BiP in DKO islets (Figure 3, D and E). Hence, SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD and autophagy play a synergistic role in the maturation and ER exit of proinsulin.

Figure 3 ERAD and ER-phagy synergistically ensure the ER exit of nascent proinsulin in β cells. (A–C) Representative confocal images of (A) proinsulin and insulin, (B) GM130 and proinsulin, and (C) BiP and proinsulin (n = 3 mice per genotype in each group). Scale bars: 50 μm (left columns) and 10 μm (right columns). BG, blood glucose (mg/dL). (D and E) Representative TEM following immunogold labeling of proinsulin (12 nm gold) (D), and proinsulin and BiP (18 nm gold) (E) in primary islets. White arrows in WT islets indicate secretory granules. Color-coded gold particles are shown on the right (proinsulin in red and BiP in blue). Scale bars: 300 nm. SG, secretory granule.

ER-phagy is activated in Sel1LIns1 islets. Accumulation of proinsulin in the ER of DKO islets suggested a possible role of ER-phagy in the clearance of proinsulin in ERAD-deficient islet. We next asked how ERAD and autophagy play a synergistic role in β cells. To visualize autophagy and ER-phagy in β cells, we performed TEM of primary islets acutely treated with bafilomycin, a drug that causes the accumulation of autophagic vacuoles (AVs), i.e., autophagolysosomal intermediates (18). Consistent with increased autophagic flux, bafilomycin treatment revealed that there were significantly more AVs in Sel1LIns1 β cells than WT β cells (asterisks, Figure 4A). Both mitochondria (green arrows) and ribosome-studded ER-like fragments (blue arrows) could be found in the AVs (Figure 4B). More importantly, these ER-like fragments (blue arrowheads) were more abundant in AVs of Sel1LIns1 β cells than those in WT β cells. Immuno-EM labeling of BiP, a luminal ER marker, demonstrated that these structures are indeed the ER and they were significantly more abundant in Sel1LIns1 β cells than those in WT β cells (Figure 4C). Furthermore, colabeling of proinsulin and BiP followed by TEM revealed that proinsulin was detected in the AVs but was mostly BiP free in WT β cells (red arrows, Figure 4D), consistent with the notion that autophagy degrades proinsulin in the secretory granules of WT β cells (28, 29). By contrast, proinsulin in the AVs of Sel1LIns1 β cells was largely associated with BiP (black arrows, Figure 4D), indicative of ER-phagy of ER-retained proinsulin in Sel1LIns1 β cells.

Figure 4 ERAD deficiency enhances ER-phagy of ER-retained proinsulin in β cells. (A) Representative TEM images showing autophagic vacuoles (AV), marked by red asterisk (right panel) in bafilomycin-treated (Baf, 100 nM for 2 hours) islets of WT and Sel1LIns1 mice. Quantitation of AVs per cell is shown on the right (n = 100–130 β cells from 2 mice for each genotype). Scale bars: 1 μm. (B) Zoomed TEM images showing ER-like structures (blue arrows) and mitochondria (green arrows) in AVs (white arrows). Boxed area shows magnified images highlighting the ER inside the AVs. Scale bars: 300 nm and 100 nm (zoomed images on right). (C) Immunogold labeling against BiP (diameter, 18 nm), AVs are marked by yellow circles and gold particles are color coded in the right panel. Quantitation of total BiP particles in each AV is shown on the right; n = 50–100 β cells from 2 mice for each genotype. (D) Immunogold labeling against BiP (diameter, 18 nm) and proinsulin (diameter, 12 nm); gold particles are color coded in the right panel. Quantitation of percentage of BiP+Proins+ AV per cell is shown on the right (n = 40–50 β cells from 2 mice for each genotype. Scale bars: 300 nm. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) TEM of pancreatic islets from Atg7Ins1 and Sel1LIns1;Atg7Ins1 mice. Asterisks indicate aggregates; secretory granules (SG) are marked by blue arrows and ER by red arrows. Scale bars: 1 μm (left) and 200 nm (right). (F) Representative confocal images of KDEL and p62 staining in pancreatic islets from Atg7Ins1 and Sel1LIns1;Atg7Ins1 mice. Arrows indicate colocalization of KDEL and p62 signals. Scale bars: 50, 10, and 2 μm (left to right).

To determine whether ER-phagy observed in ERAD-deficient islets is specific to misfolded proinsulin or a general mechanism for ER recycling, we transfected WT and HRD1–/– HEK293T cells with an ER-phagy reporter, composed of tandem monomeric RFP and GFP sequences flanked by a signaling sequence and the ER retention signal KDEL at the N- and C-terminus (33)(Supplemental Figure 5A). Following ER-phagy, RFP would be cleaved from the reporter, which can be detected by Western blotting. Indeed, our data showed that the cleaved RFP protein level was over 3 times higher in HRD1–/– HEK293T cells compared with that in WT HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 5B), indicative of ER-phagy activation in cells with impaired SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD function. Providing further support for the role of ER-phagy in Sel1LIns1 islets, TEM analysis revealed that p62-positive foci (green asterisks) were surrounded by insulin granules (blue arrows) and ER tubules (red arrows) in Atg7Ins1 and DKO β cells, respectively (Figure 4E). Moreover, p62 partially colocalized with KDEL in DKO β cells, to a much more significant extent than that in Atg7Ins1 β cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 5C). Taken together, our data showed that SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD deficiency in β cells enhances ER-phagy–mediated clearance of ER.

RTN3-mediated ER-phagy of misfolded proinsulin in Sel1LIns1 islets. ER-phagy is mediated by ER-phagy adaptors, a family of ER membrane proteins with LC3 binding regions, including (but not limited to) reticulon-3 (RTN3), FAM134, CCPG1, TEX264, and SEC62 (34). As misfolded mutant proinsulin AKITA is known to be selectively degraded in an RTN3-dependent manner (35, 36), we next tested whether WT proinsulin is misfolded and forms aggregates in ERAD-deficient cells, which can be targeted by RTN3. Indeed, in HEK293T cells lacking both ERAD and RTN3, there was a marked increase in HMW proinsulin isoforms compared with those lacking either ERAD or RTN3 (Supplemental Figure 5E, lanes 5 and 6 vs. lanes 1–4, and Supplemental Figure 5D). Furthermore, immunofluorescent staining revealed that proinsulin appeared in large punctae colocalized with BiP in COS7 cells lacking both HRD1 and RTN3 (Supplemental Figure 5F). In contrast, loss of another ER-phagy adaptor, FAM134, did not induce proinsulin aggregation in ERAD-deficient cells (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Taken together, our data suggested that RTN3 may play a role in the clearance of HMW proinsulin aggregates by ER-phagy in the absence of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD.

ERAD and autophagy reshape organellar network in β cells. To directly visualize the organellar network, we next performed TEM of islets from the 4 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6A). WT β cells had a typical architecture of cytoplasm filled with insulin granules in close proximity to slender ER sheets (arrows) (Figure 5A). The β cells in both Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 islets had fewer insulin granules and slightly dilated ER compared with WT β cells. On the other hand, DKO β cells were almost completely devoid of insulin granules, but rather filled with dense ER networks in the cytoplasm (Figure 5A). These massive changes were limited to β cells, as non-β endocrine cells in DKO islets appeared entirely normal compared to those in WT islets (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 5 ERAD and ER-phagy synergistically reshape the organellar network in β cells. (A) TEM of pancreatic islets from 8-week-old male WT, Sel1LIns1, Atg7Ins1, and Sel1LIns1;Atg7Ins1 mice. Scale bars: 1 μm. Arrows indicate ER; M, mitochondria; SG, secretory granules. (B) 3D reconstruction of FIB-SEM images using convolutional neural network–based automated segmentation of organelles in β cell. Dimensions of each volume are indicated. Blue, ER; green, mitochondria; white, Golgi; pink, insulin granules. (C–G) 3D reconstruction of FIB-SEM images showing ER (D), mitochondria (E), Golgi (F), and insulin granules (G) with their respective volume expressed as percentages of reconstructed cell volume.

We then utilized focused ion beam scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM) imaging (37) of the islets from 8-week-old mice for a detailed 3D evaluation (Supplemental Figure 7A). We imaged a volume of β cells at a voxel size of approximately 5 nm in x, y, and z dimensions for each genotype. The volume and slice information are detailed in the Methods section. Using machine learning–based approaches and convolution neuronal networks, we next generated ground truth for the ER, mitochondria, Golgi, and insulin granules (Supplemental Figure 7B), which were further fine-tuned until a good quality of segmentation was reached for automatic segmentation in 3D (Figure 5B). We next calculated the percentage volume for the individual organelles and noted that the abundance of the ER (per total cell volume) increased from 18% in WT to 23% and 36% in Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 β cells, reaching 57% in DKO β cells (Figure 5, C and D). On the other hand, the abundance of insulin granules (per total cell volume) dropped from 44% in WT, to 9%, 16%, and 0.1% in Sel1LIns1, Atg7Ins1, and DKO β cells, respectively, while the percentage of mitochondria and Golgi was comparable among the 4 genotypes (Figure 5, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Of note, individual mitochondria appeared enlarged in Sel1LIns1 and DKO β cells compared with those in WT and Atg7Ins1 β cells (Figure 5E and quantitated in Supplemental Figure 7D), in line with our recent findings in cold-stimulated brown adipocytes (37).

ERAD and autophagy synergistically determine the ER architecture of β cells. Lastly, we explored in greater detail how ERAD and autophagy machineries alter ER architecture. The ER is a highly dynamic organelle that remodels between a reticular network of tubules and flattened sheets, which are important not only for interorganellar communication, but also degradation of misfolded proteins (36). Both sheet (CLIMP63) and tubular (RTN4) proteins were significantly higher in DKO islets compared with those of WT islets (Figure 6A, lane 4 and quantitated in Figure 6B), pointing to an expansion of both sheet and tubular structures of the ER. On the other hand, in Atg7Ins1 islets, tubular marker RTN4, but not CLIMP63, was highly elevated (Figure 6A, lane 3, and quantitated in Figure 6B), indicative of the expansion of mostly tubular ER. Sel1LIns1 islets, on the other hand, had both sheet and tubular ER marker levels comparable to those of WT islets (Figure 6A, lanes 1 and 2, and quantitated in Figure 6B).

Figure 6 ERAD and autophagy synergistically determine the ER architecture in β cells. (A) Immunoblot of ER sheet and tubule markers. (B) Quantification of results in A; n = 3 mice per genotype. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Magnified view of the ER (3 μm × 3 μm × 3 μm cubic volume) in each genotype. (D) Magnified view of the of the ER (x-y plane), highlighting the size of ER lumen. (E) Magnified view of the ER (y-z plane). Arrow indicates ER sheets. (F) 3D reconstruction of the fraction of ER lumen highlighting ER networks (2 μm × 2 μm × 1 μm), with individual ER networks in distinct colors.

We next extracted an equal volume of ER (3 μm × 3 μm × 3 μm) from all genotypes in FIB-SEM analysis to better visualize the change in ER morphology at the 3D level. Strikingly, a combined loss of ERAD and autophagy in β cells not only triggered a massive expansion of the ER (Figure 6C), but also the expansion of the ER luminal volume (arrows, Figure 6D). The ER lost its sheet-like morphology, but rather exhibited fenestrated sheet structures in DKO β cells (Figure 6E). Restricted segmentation of the ER lumen further revealed a distinct spatial organization of the ER network in each genotype (individual ER networks in distinct colors, Figure 6F and Supplemental Videos 1–4). While the ER exhibited as thin sheets with less extensive interconnections in WT and Atg7Ins1 β cells, loss of Sel1L in Sel1LIns1 β cells led to the dilation of ER lumen and the formation of much denser ER network, and to a much more extensive extent in DKO β cells (Figure 6F and Supplemental Videos 1–4). Taken together, these findings suggested that ERAD and ER-phagy together have a profound and synergistic effect on the ER architecture and network in β cells.