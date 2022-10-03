GIGYF1-disturbed IGF-1R recycling: a potential contributor to autism spectrum disorder pathogenesis?

Chen and colleagues’ findings provided strong evidence that GIGYF1-deficiency could be a potential contributing factor to ASD pathogenesis (11). It was initially determined that GIGYF1 participates in the insulin-like growth factor receptor (IGF-R) signaling pathway (Figure 1) (12). However, the function and specific role of GIGYF1 and its potential contributions to ASD have not been well characterized. In this issue’s report, Chen et al. illustrated the inheritance modes and mutation patterns of GIGYF1 variants by analyzing 2 previously reported large-scale ASD cohorts, SSC and SPARK. The paper shows that inherited GIGYF1 heterozygous likely gene-disruptive (LGD) variants are more common than de novo mutations. These findings emphasize the importance of investigating rare, inherited variants associated with ASD, which will enhance prediction capabilities, especially for families determined to be of high risk. By comparing GIGYF1-associated ASD and NDD phenotypes, the authors demonstrated that GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants might also be associated with ASD or NDD endophenotypes in children without ASD diagnosis. The findings are undoubtedly inspiring for families with ASD with individuals who have the LGD GIGYF1 variant. However, Chen et al. discuss a concern that the sample size was not large enough to confirm this association. Thus, further studies are needed to validate the present study (11).

Figure 1 A model for GIGYF1-disrupted IGF-1R signaling as a cause for reduced neocortical neurogenesis. Under normal conditions, GIGYF1 regulates the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway, likely through the clathrin-dependent endocytosis and Rab4-mediated recycling of IGF-1R. GIGYF1 forms a complex with GRB10 and IGF-1R and facilitates the internalization of IGF-1R into early endosomes. The complex then transports to Rab4-positive recycling endosomes, and the internalized IGF-1R is recycled to the plasma membrane. IGF1 binds to IGF-1R on the plasma membrane and activates the downstream ERK signaling pathway, which regulates the cell cycle. Normal proliferation, migration, and differentiation of neural progenitor cells (NPCs) are essential for the proper architecture and function of the cerebral cortex. In the scenario of GIGYF1 haploinsufficiency, the GIGYF1-regulated recycling of internalized IGF-1R to the plasma membrane is reduced. Lower IGF-1R levels on the cell surface reduces IGF-1R/ERK signaling and perturbs the cell cycle dynamics. The disrupted IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway and cell cycle dynamics may account for the disturbance of NPC proliferation and differentiation caused by GIGYF1 deficiency. Finally, disturbed NPC proliferation and differentiation reduce neocortical neurogenesis, which may underlie ASD pathogenesis.

A defining feature of autism relates to weakened social and cognitive skills (13). Chen et al. went on to elucidate the mechanism underlying the effect of GIGYF1 on behaviors associated with autism. They introduced a gene-editing technique to conditionally knockout Gigyf1 (Gigyf1 cKO) in a mouse model to assess the crucial role of GIGYF1 in ASD. Haploinsufficiency of Gigyf1 (Gigyf1-heterozygous) impaired the social interactions of the mice without causing cognitive impairments, which is consistent with studies involving people with ASD (11). In contrast with Gigyf1-heterozygous mice, the complete loss of Gigyf1 expression in Gigyf1-cKO sharply reduced both the social and cognitive skills of the mice. These data indicate that GIGYF1 serves as a critical ASD-risk gene underlying core ASD–related clinical behaviors. However, the phenotype of repetitive behaviors in the Gigyf1 deficient mice is less certain, which could be an issue of this otherwise reliable mouse model for ASD study (11).