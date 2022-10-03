GIGYF1 disruption associates with autism and impaired IGF-1R signaling

Mutation pattern and inheritance mode of GIGYF1 heterogeneous LGD variants. To comprehensively delineate the mutation pattern and inheritance modes of GIGYF1 variants in ASD, we analyzed whole-exome sequencing (WES) or whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data from 2 autism cohorts: Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research (SPARK) (8) and the Simons Simplex Collection (SSC) (9). Combined, the collection includes 20,452 families with 1 or both biological parents available (23,351 ASD cases) and 12,227 ASD cases without parental data (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159806DS1). We identified 35 high-confidence GIGYF1 LGD variants in 60 individuals with ASD from 55 families or singleton cases (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 2). Six of them were de novo, 15 were transmitted, and 1 was de novo or transmitted in different families. The inheritance of the other 13 variants was unknown due to lack of parental data. In addition, we also identified 8 nontransmitted GIGYF1 LGD variants in parents without ASD diagnoses and 3 LGD variants that were either de novo or transmitted to siblings (without ASD diagnoses) only (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 2). We found that transmission of LGD mutations was 1.8 times more likely than de novo mutations among families with ASD where both biological parents were available for study. We found a significant de novo enrichment (P < 2.7 × 10–12) and significant transmission disequilibrium (P < 1 × 10–5) of GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants in the 2 cohorts. Of note, we found that the frequency of GIGYF1 LGD variants ranked second among known ASD high-confidence genes (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Pattern, distribution, and inheritance of GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD mutations in humans. (A) Mutation pattern of GIGYF1 likely gene-disruptive variants (LGD variants) identified in SPARK and/or SSC cohorts (above) and through GeneMatcher (below) on a gene model. (B) Ranked mutation frequency of LGD variants in 102 high-confidence genes identified in Satterstrom et al. (7). (C) Pedigrees with the recurrent variant p.L111Rfs*234 identified in the SPARK and SSC cohorts. +/+, WT; +/–, heterozygous. Families with untransmitted or de novo GIGFY1 LGD variants only in unaffected family members are indicated by the square outline. Solid circles or squares represent individuals with an ASD diagnosis. Numbers above each pedigree are SPARK family designations; red +/- indicate individuals with mutations. (D) The recurrent LGD locus p.L111Rfs*234 shows abnormal localization in mouse primary-cultured neurons. The WT plasmid is mainly located in the cytoplasm; however, the mutant plasmid is exclusively located in the nuclei. Scale bars: 10 μm, 2 μm for zoom image.

Interestingly, a recurrent LGD variant (c.332del:p.L111Rfs*234) was detected in 23 individuals with ASD from 20 families or singleton cases (Figure 1, A and B). This variant occurred de novo in 4 individuals with ASD and was transmitted in 9 individuals with ASD (Figure 1C). In addition, this variant was also observed in 2 unrelated siblings without any ASD diagnoses (1 inherited and 1 de novo) and 1 unaffected parent who did not transmit this variant to children (Figure 1C). De novo occurrence of this variant in ASD was significantly higher than random occurrence in the general population, even with a gene-level mutation rate used as background (P = 0.0004). Significant transmission disequilibrium was also observed for this specific variant (P = 0.03). To characterize the functional effect of this variant, we constructed the WT and mutant plasmids and performed immunoblotting and immunostaining in HEK293T cells and HeLa cells. We revealed that the p.L111Rfs*234 variant produced a truncated protein with remarkably increased expression and abnormal localization (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). The WT protein localizes predominantly to the cytoplasm, in contrast to the mutant, which is restricted to the nucleus. The abnormal localization was also observed in Neuro2a cells (Supplemental Figure 3) and mouse primary cultured neurons (Figure 1D).

In addition to the variants detected in the SPARK and SSC cohorts, we recruited an additional 7 new cases with GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants (3 de novo, 1 inherited, and 3 of unknown inheritance) (Figure 1A) and 1 case with a de novo missense variant through a network of international collaborators connected by GeneMatcher (10), as well as collecting the detailed phenotype information (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Five of the 6 individuals with ASD assessments were diagnosed as having ASD. Of note, the recurrent variant p.L111Rfs*234 was transmitted in a family with substantial autism history (Supplemental Figure 4).

Phenotypic association of GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants. To delineate GIGYF1-associated ASD and NDD phenotypes, we first analyzed the severity of the core symptoms of individuals with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants. We computed the scores on 2 scales, the Social Communication Questionnaire (SCQ) and the Repetitive Behaviors Scale–Revised (RBS-R) (Supplemental Table 5), which represent the severity of social communication and repetitive behaviors, respectively. We found that the mean of SCQ (P = 0.75) and RBS-R (P = 0.30) scores of individuals with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants were comparable to those of all individuals with ASD in the SPARK cohort, indicating that GIGYF1-monoallelic LGD variants lead to the average severity level of social impairments and repetitive behaviors (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Phenotypic correlation of GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD mutations. (A) Comparison of the SCQ and RBS-R scores in children with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants and all children with ASD in SPARK. (B) Comparison of cognitive impairment (CI) occurrence rate among children with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants, children with ASD with LGD variants in known high-confidence genes, and all SPARK children with ASD. (C) Comparison of the frequency of behavior problems, developmental delays, and neuropsychiatric problems between children with ASD with and without GIGYF1 LGD variants. The details of specific phenotype items for each phenotype group in the plot are described in Supplemental Table 9. (D) Comparison of developmental delay occurrence rate among children without ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants and all children without ASD in SPARK. (E) Down sampling analysis of SRS t score in siblings without ASD from the SSC cohort. (F) Comparison of the frequency of behavior problems, developmental delay, and neuropsychiatric problems between nonASD parents with and without GIGYF1 LGD variants. The details of specific phenotype items for each phenotype group in the plot are described in Supplemental Table 9.

Known ASD high-confidence genes associate with substantial cognitive impairments (11). To explore the cognition association with GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants, we compared the occurrence of the parent-reported cognitive impairment in SPARK. Individuals with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants were less likely to have cognitive impairments than those with known high-confidence ASD genes (SFARI gene score = 1) (28% versus 12%, P = 8.5 × 10-24). Although the difference was not significant, the frequency of cognitive impairment in individuals with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants was lower (12% versus 19%, P = 0.28) than in all individuals with ASD in SPARK (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 5). Individuals with ASD with the recurrent site had a frequency of cognitive impairments similar to that of all individuals with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants (15% versus 12%). These data indicate that GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants may associate with better cognitive outcome. To explore the pattern of co-occurring conditions of GIGYF1 LGD variants, we compared the rate of the parent-reported behavior problems, DD, and neuropsychiatric problems in the SPARK clinical data set (Supplemental Table 6). We found that the rates of parent-reported behavior problems (40.9% versus 39.8%, P = 0.88), DD (70.5% versus 63.4%, P = 0.43), and neuropsychiatry problems (38.6% versus 37.8%, P = 1) in individuals with ASD with GIGYF1 LGD variants were all comparable with those in individuals with ASD without GIGYF1 LGD variants in the SPARK cohort (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 7).

There were 8 siblings without ASD diagnoses (5 in SPARK and 3 in SSC) who carried GIGYF1 LGD variants. We found that 2 of the 5 siblings in SPARK had parent-reported language and/or motor developmental delay, which showed a marginally significantly higher rate (40% versus 8%, P = 0.053) relative to parent reports of language and motor developmental delay in siblings without ASD and GIGYF1 LGD variants (Figure 2D), although the sample size was too small to draw a conclusion. For the 3 SSC siblings, we revealed that unaffected siblings in the SSC with GIGYF1 LGD variants had poorer social ability, as reflected by the Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS) score, than siblings without ASD and GIGYF1 LGD variants (P = 0.004, Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 8). In addition to siblings with GIGYF1 LGD variants but without ASD diagnoses, we also found 23 parents without ASD diagnosis but with transmitted or nontransmitted GIGYF1 LGD variants. We compared the co-occurring conditions in these parents (21 of 23 with clinical data available) with those in parents without ASD diagnosis and without GIGYF1 LGD variants (Figure 2F). We found that the frequency of behavior problems (23.8% versus 9.6%), DD (9.5% versus 4.3%), and neuropsychiatry problems (47.6% versus 38%) were higher (1.3–2.5 times) in parents with GIGYF1 LGD variants; however, only the behavior problems showed statistical significance (P = 0.045, Supplemental Table 7) under the current small sample size. These data indicate that GIGYF1 heterozygous LGD variants might also associate with ASD/NDD endophenotypes in children without ASD diagnosis. Larger sample sizes are needed to further confirm this association.

Gigyf1 haploinsufficiency in the nervous system leads to social and behavior impairments in mice. To explore the functions of GIGYF1 in the developing brain and autistic behavior in vivo, we knocked out exons 1–9 of Gigyf1 and generated floxed (Gigyf1fl/fl) mice with conditional alleles carrying loxP sites in introns 1 and 9 by the CRISPR/Cas9 targeting strategy (Supplemental Figure 5A). The Gigyf1fl/fl mice were crossed with Nestin-Cre mice to generate Gigyf1fl/w-CreNestin (cHET) and Gigyf1fl/fl-CreNestin (cKO) mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). Both Gigyf1 cHET and cKO mice were viable. Immunoblot analysis showed that the cHET mice were haploinsufficient for Gigyf1, and the cKO mice lost Gigyf1 expression (Supplemental Figure 5C). We found that the body weight of the cKO mice was significantly decreased on P30. No difference was observed in the cHET mice (Supplemental Figure 6).

We first performed a 3-chamber social test for voluntary initiation of social interaction and discrimination of social novelty (12). In social interaction tests, Gigyf1fl/fl — used as a control in the mouse analysis — and cHET mice spent more time with social targets (Figure 3A, Stranger1) than with an inanimate object (Figure 3A). However, the social interaction preference index of cHET mice was significantly lower than that of Gigyf1fl/fl mice. There was no difference in time spent between social targets and inanimate objects by cKO mice (Figure 3A). In social novelty tests, as expected, Gigyf1fl/fl mice spent more time with new social targets (Stranger2) than the similar mouse (Stranger1) (Figure 3A). Yet there was no difference in time spent with Stranger2 and Stranger1 for either cHET or cKO mice (Figure 3A). These data suggest that both haploinsufficiency and homozygous KO of Gigyf1 in the developing brain impair social communication. We then performed a range of tests to evaluate potential repetitive and stereotyped behaviors (Figure 3, B and C). In marble burying tests, both cHET and cKO mice buried more marbles than Gigyf1fl/fl mice(Figure 3B). We also observed that cHET and cKO mice preferred rearing (Figure 3C). We found no difference in the grooming and digging tests (Figure 3C). Considering that the marble burying test is more likely to reflect anxiety behavior than repetitive behavior and there was no significant difference in the grooming test, these data suggest that haploinsufficiency and homozygous KO of Gigyf1 in the developing brain has a mild effect on repetitive behaviors in mice.

Figure 3 KO and haploinsufficiency of Gigyf1 in the developing mouse brain results in autism-like behaviors. (A) Three-chamber test. The time spent with object (O), stranger 1 (S1) and stranger 2 (S2) was compared. The preference indexes were compared. n = 21 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 19 (cHET), 20 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Marble burying test. The percentage of marbles buried by each mouse was compared. Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (C) Digging, rearing, and grooming test. The numbers of digging, rearing, and grooming incidences of the different groups of mice were compared. n = 20 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 19 (cHET), 19 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (D) Elevated plus-maze test. The time and the total distance in open and closed arms were compared. n = 19 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 19 (cHET), 20 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (E) Open field test. The total distance and center duration were compared. n = 21 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 19 (cHET), 19 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (F) Light-dark box test. The preference indexes to dark box were compared. n = 19 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 19 (cHET), 20 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (G) Morris water maze test. The escape latency in the learning phase, the number of exact crossings over the previously hidden platform in the probe phase, the swim speed, and the time and distance in the target quadrant in the probe phase were compared. n = 22 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 19 (cHET), 20 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way and 2-way ANOVA. (H) Novel-object recognition test. Total exploration time and discrimination index were compared. n = 20 (Gigyf1fl/fl), 18 (cHET), 19 (cKO). Statistical data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. cHET, Gigyf1f/w-CreNestin; cKO,Gigyf1fl/fl-CreNestin.

To determine whether Gigyf1 deficiency leads to anxiety-like behaviors in mice, we introduced the elevated plus maze test (EPM test), open field test (OF test), and light-dark box test (LDB test). In EPM tests (Figure 3D), the cHET mice displayed similar time and distance in the open arm than Gigyf1fl/fl mice; however, the cKO mice showed significantly reduced time and travel distance in the open arm than Gigyf1fl/fl mice. In OF tests (Figure 3E), we also found that the cKO mice tended to stay in the corner and rarely passed through the middle area compared with the Gigyf1fl/fl mice. There was no significant difference between cHET and Gigyf1fl/fl mice. Consistently, in LDB tests (Figure 3F), the cKO mice showed a significant increase in their preference for the dark box compared with Gigyf1fl/fl mice. This increase was not significant in cHET mice. These results indicate that Gigyf1 haploinsufficiency in the developing brain has a very mild effect on anxiety-like behavior in mice. This is in contrast to homozygous KO Gigyf1 mice, which showed considerably more anxiety-like behaviors.

To test learning and memory problems in Gigyf1 KO mice, we subjected the mice to the Morris water maze test (MWM test) to evaluate cognition in Gigyf1 cHET and cKO mice. In MWM tests (Figure 3G), Gigyf1 cKO mice showed a decreased latency to discover targets during training trials, as well as a decreased latency to reach the target region during the probe trial compared with the Gigyf1fl/fl mice. However, this difference was not observed in cHET mice. Considering that the lower weight in the cKO mice might affect performance in the MWM test, we subjected the mice to the novel object recognition test (NOR test). In NOR tests (Figure 3H), Gigyf1 cKO mice also showed a decrease in the total time spent exploring the nonfamiliar object and the discrimination index. These results suggest that Gigyf1 haploinsufficiency has no significant effect on learning and memory in mice, and that homozygous KO Gigyf1 in mice leads to severe learning and memory problems.

Gigyf1 deficiency leads to a reduction of the upper cortical layers in mice. Growing evidence indicates that disrupted neocortical neurogenesis contributes substantially to ASD pathogenesis (13, 14). Using the transcriptome data from BrainSpan (https://www.brainspan.org/), we revealed that GIGYF1 was expressed broadly in human prenatal and postnatal brains, though slightly higher in the prenatal stage (Supplemental Figure 7A). By Western blotting, we revealed a similar pattern of Gigyf1 expression in the mouse cortex. Gigyf1 was highly expressed in the mouse prenatal cortex compared with the postnatal cortex, especially at E14.5 and E18.5 (Supplemental Figure 7B). To investigate the role of Gigyf1 in embryonic cortical development, we first evaluated the overall brain size and cortical cytoarchitecture. We found that the Gigyf1 cKO mice at P2 showed a mild decrease in cortical area and cortical length when compared with Gigyf1fl/fl mice (Figure 4A). No significant changes were observed in cHET mice. To explore whether Gigyf1 deficiency changes the number of neurons in different cortical layers, we performed immunohistochemistry of layer-specific markers in the neocortex at E18.5. We detected fewer upper-layer neurons labeled with markers Satb2 and Brn2 in both cHET and cKO mice compared with the Gigyf1fl/fl mouse cortex (Figure 4, B and C). We did not observe a significant difference in the numbers of deeper-layer neurons including Tbr1+ and Ctip2+ cells in cHET and cKO mouse cortexes (Figure 4D). These data indicate that Gigyf1 deficiency leads to a reduction in the number of upper-cortical neurons.

Figure 4 Gigyf1 disruption in the developing brain disturbs neurogenesis. (A) Quantitative comparison of brain weight, cortical anterior-dorsal (A-D) length, anterior-posterior (A-P) length, and area in Gigyf1fl/fl (n = 11), cHET (n = 10), and cKO (n = 6) mice at P2. (B) Littermate cortices stained with Satb2 from Gigyf1fl/fl (n = 4), cHET (n = 4), and cKO (n = 3) mice at E18.5. Satb2+ cells per 100 μm of apical surface in L2–L4 were compared. (C) Littermate cortices stained with Brn2 from Gigyf1fl/fl (n = 4), cHET (n = 4), and cKO (n = 3) mice at E18.5. Brn2+ cells per 100 μm of apical surface in L2–L4 were compared. (D) Littermate cortices stained with Tbr1 and Ctip2 from Gigyf1fl/fl (n = 4), cHET (n = 4), and cKO (n = 3) mice at E18.5. Ctip2+ cells and Tbr1+ cells per 100 μm in L5 and L6 were compared. (E) Comparison of Pax6+ RGC (VZ) and Tbr2+ IPC (SVZ) populations per 100 μm of apical surface in Gigyf1fl/fl (n = 3), cHET (n = 3), and cKO (n = 3) mice at E14.5. (F) Comparison of Edu+ (SVZ) population, Ph3+ and Pax6+Ph3+ (VZ) population, Pax6+Edu+/Pax6+ proportion of apical surface from Gigyf1fl/fl (n = 3), cHET (n = 3), and cKO (n = 3) mice at E14.5. (G) Ki67 and Edu antibodies after 24 hour Edu pulse at E13.5. All cells that exited the cell cycles (Edu+/Ki 67–) were counted. The percentage of total Edu+ cells evaluated 24 hours after injection was analyzed. (H) S phase sequential labeling analysis of NPCs. EdU-Brdu double-stained cortical sections at E14.5 are shown. S phase durations were calculated (Ts=Ti/(Lcells/Scells)) and compared. All statistics were performed by 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars represent 50 μm. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Gigyf1 deficiency leads to decreased NPC proliferation. The abnormalities of the cerebral cortex are thought to be due to the proliferation, differentiation, or migration of NPCs (15, 16). To explore the role of Gigyf1 in NPC development, we first examined the numbers of Pax6+ radial glial cells (RGCs) and Tbr2+ intermediate progenitor cells (IPCs) in the cHET and cKO cortex at E14.5. We observed that both Pax6+ RGCs and Tbr2+ IPCs were decreased (Figure 4E), indicating that Gigyf1 deficiency decreases the NPC pool.

To confirm that Gigyf1 is indispensable for NPC proliferation and/or migration, we performed pulse-labeling experiments with Edu at E14.5 and analyzed brains at either 30 minutes or 4 days after pulse-labeling with Edu. We found that the migration of cHET and cKO cells remained unchanged at E18.5 (Supplemental Figure 8). We observed that Edu+ cells were decreased in both the cHET and cKO cortex at E14.5 (Figure 4F). However, the Pax6+Edu+/Pax6+ cells were increased in the cKO cortex (Figure 4F), indicating that Gigyf1 deficiency may lead NPCs to stay in S phase and thus decrease their proliferation. To further determine whether the decreased proliferation of NPCs is responsible for the decreased NPC pool, we labeled Ph3 for immunohistochemistry analysis. We observed that Ph3+ cells and Ph3+Pax6+ cells were both decreased in the cHET and cKO cortex (Figure 4F), which is consistent with the reduction in the number of NPCs. To further validate that Gigyf1 deficiency leads to a prolonged S phase in NPCs, we labeled S phase NPCs by giving pregnant dams sequential Brdu and Edu pulses separated by a 1.5-hour interval at E14.5; we then analyzed Brdu and Edu single- and double-labeled NPCs by immunohistochemistry to deduce the duration of S phase (T S ) (Figure 4G). We found that the T S of cHET and cKO NPCs was significantly longer than that of the Gigyf1fl/fl NPCs (Figure 4G). Similarly, increases in T S were also observed in cHET and cKO embryos at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 9).

To explore whether Gigyf1 has a functional role in NPC differentiation, we performed pulse-labeling experiments with Edu at E14.5 and analyzed brains after 24 hours. We found that the differentiation of NPCs in the cHET and cKO cortexes were accelerated compared with that in the Gigyf1fl/fl cortex (Figure 4H). Taken together, these results suggest that loss of Gigyf1 in early brain development leads to a reduction in the number of upper-layer neurons, possibly linked to perturbations of proliferation and differentiation dynamics during cortical neurogenesis.

GIGYF1 deletion interferes with the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway. The above data indicate that GIGYF1 plays a critical role in NPC proliferation and neurogenesis and that its mutation dysregulates the cell cycle during NPC development. Therefore, we further explored the potential underlying molecular mechanisms of GIGYF1 regulation of NPC development. Previous studies have shown that the GYF domain of GIGYF1 binds to Grb10, an adapter protein that, in turn, binds to IGF-1R (17). A GIGYF1 fragment containing the GYF domain interacts with IGF-1R at 2 minutes after IGF-1 stimulation (4). To further characterize the interaction of full-length GIGYF1 with IGF-1R, we performed a series of coimmunoprecipitation experiments. We found that Flag-tagged IGF-1R interacted with HA-tagged GIGYF1 (Figure 5A). Meanwhile, purified HA-tagged GIGYF1 interacted with Flag-tagged IGF-1R. To further validate the interaction between GIGYF1 and IGF-1R, we performed double immunofluorescence experiments and found that GIGYF1 colocalized with IGF-1R and GRB10 (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10). These results are consistent with the previous implication that GIGYF1 forms a complex with IGF-1R and GRB10 (4).

Figure 5 GIGYF1 KO disrupts IGF-1R/ERK pathway by regulation of IGF-1R recycling. (A) Coimmunoprecipitation assay for GIGYF1 and IGF-1R in HEK293T cells. (B) Double immunofluorescence of GIGYF1 and IGF-1R in HeLa cells. Scale bars: 10 μm. Inset scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Immunoblots of the whole cell lysate showing levels of pIGF-1R, IGF-1R, pERK1/2, ERK1/2, pAkt, and Akt at different duration of IGF-1 stimulation. Statistical data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA. (D) Immunoblots of the whole-cell lysates showing levels of pERK1/2, ERK1/2 in HEK293T GIGYF1 KO cells expressing mock empty vector (pCAGGS-IRES-GFP) or HA-GIGYF1. The relative levels of pERK1/2 to ERK1/2 were quantified by densitometry and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA. (E) Immunoblot of pERK1/2 and ERK1/2 in the whole-cell lysates at 7 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation. Statistic data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (F) Immunoblots of biotin-labelled IGF-1R, total IGF-1R and TMEM98. Total IGF-1R-α levels of unbiotinylated cells were determined. The protein levels of surface IGF-1R, surface IGF-1R/total IGF-1R, and total IGF-1R were quantified by densitometry from 3 biological replicates. Statistical data were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t tests. (G) Immunoblots of biotin-labeled IGF-1R and total IGF-1R at different conditions in a surface biotinylation recycling assay. GIGYF1 KO HEK293T cells and control HEK293T cells (lanes 2–8) were surface labeled with sulfo-NHS-S-S-biotin. Cells (lanes 3–8) were incubated to endocytosis. The remaining surface biotin was cleaved with glutathione cleavage buffer (lanes 2–8). Cells were incubated for a second time to recycle (lanes 4–5 and 7–8), then the surface biotin was stripped for a second time (lanes 3–4 and 6–7). Lanes 5 and 8 were incubated to recycle without a second cleavage. The stage of biotinylation recycling assay for each lysate is indicated with + and –. (H) Working model of GIGYF1 regulation of IGF-1R/ERK pathway. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

IGF-1R is a plasma transmembrane receptor that is activated by IGF-1, which, in turn, activates the downstream ERK and AKT/mTOR pathways (18). Previous knockdown and overexpression studies support both negative and positive regulatory effects of GIGYF1 or its GYF domain on IGF-1R signaling, thus leaving its physiological role on IGF-1R signaling unclear (4, 19). To further clarify the function of GIGYF1 in IGF-1R signaling, we constructed GIGYF1 KO cell lines using HEK293T cells to determine whether GIGYF1 deficiency is involved in IGF-1R induced signaling. We stimulated cells with IGF-1 at 0, 2, 5, 7, 10, and 30 minutes, and then assessed for phosphorylation of IGF-1R (pIGF-1R), pERK, and pAKT. We found that the ratio of pIGF-1R to IGF-1R at 10 and 30 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation was significantly decreased in GIGYF1 KO cells compared with control cells (Figure 5C). Consistently, pERK/ERK at 7 and 10 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation was also decreased. Although we observed a slight decrease in pAKT at 0, 2, and 5 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation, this difference was not significant. To determine whether haploinsufficiency of GIGYF1 also interferes with the IGF-1R/ERK pathway, we stimulated cells with IGF-1 at 0, 5, and 7 minutes in GIGYF1 heterozygous cells and then assessed for phosphorylation of pERK. We found that pERK/ERK at 7 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation was also significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 11). These results support that haploinsufficiency and deletion of GIGYF1 decrease pIGF-1R/pERK signaling.

To further elucidate whether GIGYF1 was involved in the regulation of the ERK pathway, we performed a rescue experiment by expressing WT plasmids of GIGYF1 in GIGYF1 KO cells under IGF-1 stimulation for 0, 2, 5, 7, 10, and 30 minutes (Figure 5D). WT plasmids of GIGYF1 significantly increased the pERK level after 5 and 7 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation. To explore whether disorder-related variants interfere with the ERK pathway, we performed a second rescue experiment using the recurrent GIGYF1 LGD variant (p.L111Rfs*234) and another 2 LGD variants identified from our in-house cases (p.G174Efs*171 and p.E885*—1 from the N-terminus and 1 from the C-terminus, Supplemental Figure 2) after 7 minutes of IGF-1 stimulation. We found that all 3 GIGYF1 LGD variants failed to rescue the decreased pERK level (Figure 5E). These data further validate that GIGYF1 KO and disorder-related LGD variants perturb the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway.

GIGYF1 regulates IGF-1R recycling. The above data show that GIGYF1 deficiency suppresses the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway. However, how GIGYF1 regulates IGF-1R activation is unknown. The above data show that GIGYF1 mainly localizes to the cytoplasm in the form of vesicles (Figure 1D and Figure 5B) reminiscent of endosomes. It is also known that cell-surface IGF-1R traffics through endosomal vesicles (20). Once internalized, IGF-1R is first trafficked to early endosomes and subsequently transported either to late endosomes for degradation or to recycling endosomes for recycling (21) (Supplemental Figure 12). Based on this, we hypothesized that GIGYF1 might mediate the internalization and trafficking of IGF-1R. To test our hypothesis, we conducted double immunofluorescence experiments using antibodies for specific endosome markers. Intriguingly, we observed that HA-tagged GIGYF1 strongly colocalizes with the recycling endosomal marker Rab4 (Supplemental Figure 13). We also observed that HA-tagged GIGYF1 partially colocalizes with the coated vesicle marker clathrin and early endosomal markers EEA1 and Rab5A (Supplemental Figure 13). However, HA-tagged GIGYF1 does not colocalize with lysosomes (Lamp1) and other endosomal markers, including Rab7 and Rab11 (Supplemental Figure 14). These results indicate that GIGYF1 might be involved in clathrin-mediated endocytosis and Rab4-mediated recycling of internalized IGF-1R.

To further explore whether GIGYF1 regulates the recycling of IGF-1R, we conducted a surface biotinylation assay to detect surface expression of IGF-1R in GIGYF1 KO cells. Cell-surface IGF-1R levels were significantly lower in GIGYF1 KO compared with control cells (Figure 5F), but the total IGF-1R levels were not changed. In addition, the expression of TMEM98 — an IGF-1R–unrelated cell surface protein — remained unchanged, suggesting that GIGYF1 specifically affects IGF-1R. We next performed a surface biotinylation recycling assay (Supplemental Figure 15) to explore the effect of GIGYF1 KO on IGF-1R expression in the cytoplasm. Interestingly, we found that KO of GIGYF1 significantly increased the expression of IGF-1R in the cytoplasm, but the expression of IGF-1R was almost never detected in the control cells (Figure 5G, lane 4 versus lane 7). Taken together, these data demonstrate that GIGYF1 regulates the recycling of IGF-1R to the plasma membrane. Deficiency of GIGYF1 led to decreased expression of IGF-1R in the plasma membrane (Figure 5H).

Disturbance of IGF-1R/ERK signaling in early brain development of Gigyf1-deficient mice. To validate whether GIGYF1 interferes with the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway in vivo, we performed immunoblotting experiments to detect pIgf-1r and pErk in Gigyf1 KO mice at E14.5. We observed that pIgf-1r and pErk levels were significantly diminished in the cortical lysates of both cHET and cKO mice compared with Gigyf1fl/fl mice (Figure 6A). Consistently, immunohistochemistry of pErk revealed decreased fluorescence intensity of pErk in the cortex of cHET and cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 16). ERK activation plays a fundamental role in G1/S transition (22). In cell cycle regulation, ERK activity regulates the induction of cyclin D1 and the downregulation of p27 (23). Since we observed disturbed NPC cell cycle dynamics in Gigyf1-deficient mice, we next examined whether p27 and cyclin D1 were also dysregulated. We found significantly increased expression of p27 and decreased expression of cyclin D1 (Figure 6A). These data together indicate that altered cell cycle dynamics of NPCs are most likely the result of disruption of the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway due to the lack of Gigyf1 in the mouse.

Figure 6 Dysregulation of IGF-1R/ERK signaling in Gigyf1 deficiency mice. (A) Immunoblots of pIgf-1r, Igf-1r, pErk1/2, Erk1/2, p27, cyclin D1, and Gigyf1 in lysates from brain cortical tissue of Gigyf1fl/fl, cHET and cKO mice at E14.5. The relative levels of pIgf-1r/total Igf-1r, pErk-1r/total Erk, p27, and cyclin D1 were quantified by densitometry and compared using 1-way ANOVA. (B) Neurosphere formation assay. Neural progenitor cells are derived from Gigyf1fl/fl, cHET and cKO embryos. Representative images of Gigyf1fl/fl, cHET and cKO neurosphere are shown. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) The diameters of Gigyf1fl/fl, cHET, and cKO neurospheres were calculated and compared. Experiments were performed for 3 trials and the statistics are based on the average of each condition from different trials. Statistical data are analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed t test. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We then tested whether IGF-1 could rescue GIGYF1-related pathogenesis. We adopted neurosphere formation assays at E14.5. We recorded and measured the size of neurospheres at 0, 3, 5, and 7 days of culturing in vitro. We found that the diameters of cHET neurospheres were significantly smaller than those of Gigyf1fl/fl at 3 days, and that the diameters of cKO neurospheres were significantly smaller at all time points (Figure 6, B and C), indicating the impaired proliferation of NPCs in cHET and cKO neurospheres, which is consistent with the above observation of disruption of the IGF-1R/ERK signaling pathway in GIGYF1-deficient mice. In contrast, IGF-1 stimulation could enhanced the ability of both cHET and cKO neurospheres to proliferate (Figure 6, B and C). Specifically, IGF-1 stimulation could rescue the decreased diameter of cHET neurospheres at all time points and the decreased diameter of cKO neurospheres at 5 days. IGF-1 stimulation could partially rescue the decreased diameter of neurospheres in cKO at 3 days and 7 days. These data indicate that IGF-1 can ameliorate the proliferation impairments in Gigyf1-deficient mice.