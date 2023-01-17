BMX controls 3βHSD1 and sex steroid biosynthesis in cancer

Antibodies, chemicals, and reagents

Antibodies. Mouse monoclonal antibodies against 3βHSD1 (1:2,000, ab55268) and rabbit polyclonal antibodies against phospho-BMX (1:2,000, ab59409) were purchased from Abcam. Mouse monoclonal antibodies against phospho-tyrosine (pTyr) (1:2,000, 05-1050) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. custom-made rabbit monoclonal antibodies against phospho-3βHSD1 Y344 (1:2,000) were ordered from Affinity Biosciences. Mouse monoclonal antibodies against GST (1:5,000, AE001) were purchased from Abclonal. Mouse monoclonal antibodies against Flag (1:5,000, F3165) and anti-Flag M2 affinity gel (A2220) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. Rabbit monoclonal antibodies against HA (1:3,000, 3724S), β-actin (1:3,000, 3700S), and rabbit polyclonal antibodies against BMX (1:3,000, 24773) and GAPDH (1:5,000, 14C10) were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology.

Chemicals. Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), ibrutinib (S2680), and acalabrutinib (ACP-196) were purchased from Selleckchem. The kinase inhibitor library was obtained from the Lerner Research Institute Molecular Screening Core. [3H]-labeled DHEA (100 nM, 300,000–600,000 cpm) was purchased from PerkinElmer, and steroids were purchased from Steraloids.

Reagents. Puromycin (A1113803) and hygromycin (10687010) were bought from Thermo Fisher Scientific. DNA transfection reagent FuGENE HD (E2311) was purchased from Promega. GelCode Blue Stain Reagent (24590) was obtained from Pierce.

Cell lines and constructs

LNCaP and C4-2 cells were purchased from ATCC and cultured in RPMI 1640 medium with 10% FBS (Gemini). VCaP, JEG3, and 293T cells were purchased from ATCC and cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS. LAPC4 cells were a gift from Charles Sawyers (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York) and were maintained in Iscove’s modified Dulbecco’s medium with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco).

Constructs of shRNAs targeting BMX (5′-GCAATATGACAGCAACTCAAA-3′; 5′-GATCACAATCTGAACAGTTAC-3′) and HSD3B1 (5′-GAAGGTTTCTGTCCTAATCAT-3′) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. These constructs were used to generate the BMX knockdown LNCaP stable cell lines or HSD3B1 knockdown C4-2 stable cell lines by using a lentiviral system. 293T cells (ATCC) were cotransfected for 48 hours with 10 μg each of the constructed plasmid, pMD2.G, and psPAX2 vector to package the virus. The virus was then concentrated by using PEG-it Virus Precipitation Solution (System Biosciences) according to the provided protocol. Next, LNCaP or C4-2 cells were infected with the concentrated virus for 24 hours with addition of polybrene (10 g/ml), followed by selection with puromycin (2 μg/ml) for approximately 2 weeks.

pCMV5-HA-HSD3B1 was provided by J. Ian Mason (retired, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom) (49), sequenced, and confirmed as encoding for 3βHSD1(367T). PCR-amplified 3βHSD1(367T) was cloned into pCMV-Flag and pCDH-GST. The plasmid encoding mutated 3βHSD1(Y344F, Y255F, Y340F) was derived using the Quick Change Site Directed Mutagenesis kit (Agilent Technologies). For C4-2 cells stably expressing WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F, the WT or mutant was PCR-amplified and sub-cloned into the pLVX-Flag-Puro vector. Lentiviral particles were packaged in 293T cells by cotransfecting 10 μg each of pLVX-Flag-Puro vector, pMD2.G, and psPAX2 vector. Next, C4-2 cells with stable shRNA-mediated knockdown of 3βHSD1 were stably infected with the concentrated virus for 24 hours with addition of polybrene (10 μg/ml), followed by selection with hygromycin (2 μg/ml) for approximately 2 weeks.

A guide RNA sequence for targeting HSD3B1 5′-CGTTTATACTAGCAGAAAGGC-3′ was designed and cloned, and virus was produced using the LentiCRISPRv2 protocol (50).

Steroid metabolism

Cells (300,000–400,000 cells per well) were seeded and maintained in 12-well plates that were coated with poly L-ornithine (Sigma-Aldrich) for 12 hours and then treated with [3H]-DHEA (100 nM, 300,000–600,000 cpm; PerkinElmer). Cells were incubated at 37°C and aliquots of medium (0.3 ml) were collected at the indicated time points. Collected media was incubated with 300 U β-glucuronidase (Helix pomatia; Novoprotein) at 37°C for at least 2 hours, extracted with 600 μL 1:1 ethyl acetate/isooctane, and concentrated under a nitrogen stream.

For HPLC analysis, the concentrated samples were dissolved in 50% methanol and injected on a Breeze 1525 system equipped with a model 717 plus autoinjector (Waters Corp). Steroid metabolites were separated on a Luna 150 × 4.6 mm, 3 μm C18 reverse-phase column (Phenomenex) using methanol/water gradients at 30°C. The column effluent was analyzed using a β-RAM model 3 in-line radioactivity detector (IN/US Systems Inc.) with Liquiscint scintillation mixture (National Diagnostics). All metabolism studies were performed in triplicate and repeated in independent experiments.

Gene expression

Total RNA was extracted with GenElute Mammalian Total RNA miniprep kit (Sigma-Aldrich), and 1 μg RNA was reverse-transcribed to cDNA with the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad). An ABI 7500 real-time PCR instrument (Applied Biosystems) was used to perform quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis, using iTaq Fast SYBR Green Supermix with ROX (Bio-Rad) in 96-well plates at a final reaction volume of 10 μL. The qPCR analysis was carried out in triplicate with the following primer sets: HSD3B1, 5′-CCATGTGGTTTGCTGTTACCAA-3′ (forward), 5′-TCAAAACGACCCTCAAGTTAAAAGA-3′ (reverse); PSA, 5′-GCATGGGATGGGGATGAAGTAAG-3′ (forward), 5′-CATCAAATCTGAGGGTTGTCTGGA-3′ (reverse); FKBP5, 5′-CCCCCTGGTGAACCATAATACA-3′ (forward), 5′-AAAAGGCCACCTAGCTTTTTGC-3′ (reverse); TMPRSS2, 5′-CCATTTGCAGGATCTGTCTG-3′ (forward), 5′-GGATGTGTCTTGGGGAGCAA-3′ (reverse); RPLP0 (large ribosomal protein P0, a housekeeping gene), 5′-CGAGGGCACCTGGAAAAC-3′ (forward, 5′-CACATTCCCCCGGATATGA-3′ (reverse).

For steroid-treated cells, each mRNA transcript was quantitated by normalizing the sample values to RPLP0 and to vehicle-treated cells. All gene expression studies were repeated in at least 3 independent experiments.

Immunoblots and immunoprecipitation

For immunoblots, total cellular protein was extracted with ice-cold RIPA lysis buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) containing protease inhibitors (Roche) and phosphatase inhibitors (Sigma-Aldrich). Protein concentration was determined using a BCA protein assay (Pierce Protein Research Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein, 30–50 μg, was separated by 10% SDS-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and then transferred to a nitrocellulose membrane (Millipore). After incubating overnight at 4°C with the anti-pTyr antibody, anti-BMX antibody, anti-p-BMX antibody, anti-3βHSD1 antibody, anti-GST antibody, or anti-flag antibody as appropriate, the appropriate secondary antibody was added and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. A chemiluminescent detection system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to detect the bands with peroxidase activity. An anti-GAPDH antibody (1:5,000; G9545, Sigma-Aldrich) was used as a control for sample loading. An additional preIP control lysate was used for experiments involving an IgG control.

For immunoprecipitation of HA- or GST-tagged 3βHSD1, cell lysates (2 mg) were incubated with 30 μL anti-HA or anti-GST affinity gel overnight at 4°C. Beads were washed with lysis buffer 4 times and samples were then used for immunoblotting with phospho-Tyr or phospho-3βHSD1-Y344. Protein lysates, 50 μg each, were loaded on an SDS-polyacrylamide gel. For coimmunoprecipitation of 3βHSD1 and kinase, 293T cells (at 60% confluence) were transfected with 5 μg GST-tagged 3βHSD1 and HA-tagged kinase for 36 hours. Immunoprecipitation was performed as described above. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Mass spectrometry analysis of 3βHSD1 phosphorylation

Using an anti-GST affinity gel, GST-tagged 3βHSD1 was immunoprecipitated from C4-2 cells treated with DHEA (10 nM) for 1 hour. The precipitated complexes were boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes. GST-tagged 3βHSD1 was separated from the complexes by SDS-PAGE and then trypsinized. The GST-tagged 3βHSD1 band was excised from the gel as closely as possible and washed and destained in 50% ethanol, 5% acetic acid. The gel pieces were then dehydrated in acetonitrile, dried in a Speed-vac, and digested by adding 5 μL trypsin (10 ng/μL) in 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate, followed by incubation overnight. The peptides were extracted into 2 portions of 30 μL each 50% acetonitrile, 5% formic acid. The combined extracts were evaporated to <10 μL in a Speed-vac and then resuspended in 1% acetic acid to make up a final volume of approximately 30 μL for liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis.

The LC-MS/MS system was a Thermo Fisher Scientific Orbitrap Elite system. The HPLC column was a Dionex 15 cm × 75 μm id Acclaim PepMap C18, 2 μm, 100 Å reversed-phase capillary chromatography column. 5 microliters of the extract volume was injected, and the peptides, eluted from the column in an acetonitrile, 0.1% formic acid gradient at a flow rate of 0.25 μL/min, were introduced into the source of the mass spectrometer online. The micro-electrospray ion source was operated at 2.5 kV. The digest was analyzed in both a survey manner and a targeted manner. The survey experiments were performed using the data-dependent multitask capability of the instrument, acquiring full scan mass spectra to determine peptide molecular weights and product-ion spectra to determine amino acid sequences in successive instrument scans. The LC-MS/MS data were searched with the program Sequest (bundled into Proteome Discoverer 2.3) against both the human UniProtKB database (downloaded on February 28, 2019; 20,429 entries) and specifically against the sequence of GST-tagged 3βHSD1. The parameters used in this search include a peptide mass accuracy of 10 ppm, fragment ion mass accuracy of 0.6 Da, carbamidomethylated cysteines as a constant modification, and oxidized methionine and phosphorylation at S, T, and Y as a dynamic modification. The results were filtered to a peptide and protein level FDR rate of less than 1% using a target decoy strategy. All positively identified phosphopeptides were manually validated. The targeted experiments involved the analysis of specific GST-tagged 3βHSD1 peptides. The chromatograms for these peptides were plotted based on known fragmentation patterns, and the peak areas of these chromatograms were used to determine the extent of phosphorylation (51, 52).

In vitro kinase assay

In brief, GST-3βHSD1 and HA-BMX were purified from 293T cells. 3βHSD1 was dephosphorylated by incubating with alkaline phosphatase at 37°C, then incubated with or without BMX in kinase buffer (60 mM HEPES pH 7.5, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 5 mM MnCl 2 , 3 μM Na 3 VO 4 and 1.25 mM DTT). ATP, 20 μM, was added to the kinase buffer to start the reaction. The reactions were performed in a total volume of 50 μL at 30°C for 30 minutes and then terminated by adding SDS-PAGE loading buffer.

Enzyme kinetics

293T cells were transfected with Flag-3βHSD1 or Y344F mutant with or without cooverexpressed HA-BMX. AFter 48 hours, 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F mutant was purified using the FLAG M Purification Kit (Sigma-Aldrich) according to the protocol provided by the manufacturer. Briefly, cell pellets were washed with 10 volumes of PBS and centrifuged. Cells were suspended in CelLytic M reagent and incubated for 20 minutes on ice. The cells were then centrifuged, and the supernatant was loaded onto the prepared column, which included anti-FLAG M2 affinity gel under gravity flow. The column was then washed with 10 column volumes of 1 × wash buffer to remove unbound proteins, and then 3βHSD1 protein was eluted with 1 ml of 1 × wash buffer containing 3 × FLAG peptide (200 ng/ml). The Flag peptides were removed, and proteins were concentrated using an Amicon Ultra-0.5 centrifugal filter concentrator (Millipore) and quantitated by BCA protein assay (Pierce). 1 μg Flag-3βHSD1 or Y344F protein was subjected to SDS-PAGE. The protein purity was verified by GelCode Coomassie blue stain reagent (Pierce) following the instructions of the manufacturer and also verified by Western blotting. For Coomassie blue staining, the gel was washed with deionized water for 15 minutes and then incubated with GelCode stain reagent for 1 hour followed by ultrapure water for 1 hour.

To detect the kinetics of 3βHSD1, an NAD+ turnover assay was performed. Preparations containing DHEA (1–20 μM), NAD+ (0.1 mM) and 1 μg protein in 0.25 ml of 50 mM potassium phosphate (pH 7.4) were incubated for 1 hour before using the Promega NADH detection kit. After incubating an additional hour, luminescence was measured using a BioTek Synergy Neo Multi-Mod Plate Reader (BioTek). The Km and Kcat were calculated by Michaelis-Menten analysis with nonlinear regression using GraphPad Prism software.

Cell proliferation assay and cell counting

Cells (approximately 104/well) were plated in triplicate in 96-well plates coated with poly dl-ornithine, incubated overnight, then starved with phenol red–free medium containing 5% dextran-treated charcoal stripped FBS for 48 hours and treated with 100 nM DHEA and combined with indicated drug treatments for 5 days, then assayed using the Cell Proliferation Reagent WST-1 (Sigma-Aldrich). Absorbance was normalized to controls as indicated.

Cells (approximately 105/well) were plated in triplicate in 12-well plates coated with poly dl-ornithine, incubated overnight, then starved with phenol red-free medium containing % dextran-treated charcoal stripped FBS for 48 hours and treated with 100 nM DHEA and combined with indicated drug treatments for 5 days; viable cells were assessed using Trypan blue (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and counted using a cell counter (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Mouse xenograft studies

All NOD SCID γ (NSG) male mice (6–8 weeks old) were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Between 6 and 10 million cells were injected subcutaneously in mice. After tumors reached 150–200 mm3, mice were surgically orchiectomized and implanted with 5 mg 90-day sustained-release DHEA pellets to mimic human adrenal DHEA production in men with CRPC.

To evaluate WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F C4-2 cell growth in vivo, 10 million WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F stable C4-2 cells (100 μL in 50% Matrigel and 50% growth media) were subcutaneously injected into mice. When tumors reached 200 mm3 (length × width × width × 0.52), the mice were arbitrarily placed into 2 groups: eugonadal or castration plus DHEA treatment. Tumor volume was measured every other day, and progression-free survival was assessed as time to 3-fold increase in tumor volume from the time tumors reached 200 mm3. The numbers of mice in the WT 3βHSD1/eugonadal, WT 3βHSD1/castration, 3βHSD1-Y344F/eugonadal or 3βHSD1-Y344F/castration groups were 12, 13, 11, and 12, respectively. The number of mice in each group was determined by those that survived surgical procedures and had reached the 200 mm3 tumor volume required to initiate treatment. Tumor diameters were measured by digital calipers 3 times per week. Tumors were fresh frozen upon mouse sacrifice.

To evaluate whether zanubrutinib suppressed tumor growth, 6 million C4-2 or 10 million VCaP cells (100 μL in 50% Matrigel and 50% growth media) were subcutaneously injected into mice. When tumors reached 150 (C4-2) or 200 (VCaP) mm3 (length × width × width × 0.52), the mice were arbitrarily divided among 4 groups: eugonadal/vehicle (safflower seed oil [Sigma-Aldrich] with 10% DMSO), eugonadal/zanubrutinib (15 mg/kg in safflower seed oil with 10% DMSO), castration/vehicle, and castration/zanubrutinib. The mice were given vehicle or zanubrutinib by oral gavage twice daily. Tumor volume and progression-free survival were determined as described above. The numbers of mice in the C4-2 eugonadal/vehicle, eugonadal/zanubrutinib, castration/vehicle, and castration/zanubrutinib groups were 11, 12, 13, and 12, respectively. The numbers of mice in the VCaP eugonadal/vehicle, eugonadal/zanubrutinib, castration/vehicle, and castration/zanubrutinib groups were 11, 11, 12, and 11, respectively. The number of mice in each group was determined by those that survived surgical procedures and had reached the 200 mm3 tumor volume required to initiate treatment. Tumor diameters were measured by digital calipers 3 times per week and fresh frozen upon mouse sacrifice.

Mass spectrometry analysis

Xenograft tissues. Androgens in xenografts were assessed by LC-MS/MS as reported previously with slight modifications (26, 27). In brief, at least 30 mg tumor tissue was homogenized with 500 μL liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry–grade water (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using a homogenizer. The mixture was then centrifuged at 15,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. Supernatant was transferred to a glass tube, followed by the addition of 25 μL internal standard (d 3 -T). The steroids and the internal standard were extracted with 2 mL methyl tert butyl ether (Across) evaporated to dryness under nitrogen and then reconstituted with 200 μL 50% methanol.

Estrogens and androgens in cell culture

Steroid extraction. Freshly collected media samples were frozen and kept at –80°C until the LC-MS/MS analysis. For the analysis, a 250 μL media sample was spiked with 10 μL internal standards mix [5 ng/mL of E2-13C 3 , 25 ng/mL, androstene-3, 17-dione-2,3,4-13C 3 and 5α-dihydrotestosterone-d3 (16,17,17-d3)] in a glass tube. The steroids were extracted using methyl-tert-butyl ether (MTBE, Across) using liquid-liquid extraction. The combined MTBE fractions were dried under a gentle nitrogen gas flow. Then the dried sample was reconstituted with 120 μL of 50% methanol (methanol/water [v/v]). The reconstituted sample was divided in 2 fractions, 1 for estrogen and 1 for androgen analyses.

Estrogen analysis. An ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography (NEXERA X2, Shimadzu Corporation) system with a C18 column (InfinityLab Poroshell 120 EC-C18 column, 4.6 × 75 mm, 2.7 μm, Agilent) and gradient was used to separate estrogens in 1 of the prepared fractions. The separated estrogens were selected and quantified by mass spectrometry (Qtrap 5500, AB Sciex) by using multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) mode in negative ion electrospray ionization (ESI).

Androgen analysis. The other prepared fraction was injected onto the UPLC system, and the androgens were separated on a C18 column (Zorbax Eclipse Plus C 18 column, 150 mm × 2.1 mm, 3.5 μm, Agilent). A gradient was used. The separated androgens were quantified on the Qtrap 5500 mass spectrometer using the MRM mode in positive ion ESI. MultiQuant Software (version 3.0.3, AB Sciex) was used for the data acquisition and quantification for estrogens and androgens.

RNA-Seq analysis

Tumor RNA was extracted from the mice used in the C4-2 zanubrutinib treatment experiment, 4 samples from each group. RNA was extracted with GenElute Mammalian Total RNA miniprep kit (Sigma-Aldrich). The Case Western Reserve University Genomics Core performed the RNA-Seq using the HumanHT-12 v4 Expression BeadChip and iScan (Illumina). Hybrid signals were analyzed with Illumina GenomeStudio Software 2011.1 and normalized to the vehicle control group. Heatmaps were generated with HemI software (version 1.0). GSEA was used to correlate the 5α-Abi expression data with an androgen receptor-selective gene set described elsewhere (53). The GSEA enrichment plot was generated as described elsewhere (54).

Human tissue studies

Fresh prostate tissue cores (60–100 mg) from 42 patients were obtained for germline DNA analysis and DHEA metabolism.

DHEA metabolism studies. Between 40 and 60 mg of tissue was used for DHEA metabolism detection. Briefly, tissue cores were minced and aliquoted into 2 equal portions. One was treated with zanubrutinib, and the other was treated with DMSO. Both tissues were maintained in 3 ml DMEM containing 10% FBS and incubated in a 5% CO 2 humidified incubator. After 12 hours of culture, [3H]-DHEA was added to each portion. Cell culture medium was collected at the indicated time points, and HPLC was performed as described above. Protein was extracted from approximately 20 mg of human prostate tissue, followed by 3βHSD1 immunoprecipitation and Western blot. To determine the effects of BMX inhibition, the remaining 20–40 mg tissue was minced and aliquoted into 2 equal parts. 1 portion was treated with zanubrutinib, and the other was treated with DMSO. Both tissues were maintained in 3 ml DMEM containing 10% FBS and incubated in a 5% CO 2 humidified incubator. After 12 hours of culture, 10 nM DHEA was added to each portion. After 7 days, tissue was homogenized with ice-cold RIPA lysis buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) containing protease inhibitors (Roche) and phosphatase inhibitors (Sigma-Aldrich) using a homogenizer to extract protein; immunoprecipitation and Western blot were then performed.

Genotyping studies. A total of 42 clinical prostate tissues were obtained. Germline DNA was genotyped for HSD3B1 as described previously (14), and 19, 18, and 5 cases had 0, 1, and 2 copies of the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1(1245C) allele, respectively. Of these, 0 of 19, 4 of 18, and 3 of 5 were observed to have DHEA metabolism, and the 7 showing metabolism were included to assess the effects of zanubritinib on 3βHSD1 metabolic activity.

Data and materials availability

All data needed to evaluate the conclusions in the paper are available in the main text or the supplemental materials.

Statistics

Statistical data analyses were performed in GraphPad Prism software (version 9.0.0) and Microsoft Excel (version 16.43). In general, for mouse xenograft studies, progression-free survival was determined by Kaplan-Meier analysis followed by a log-rank test to compare among groups. For other comparative analyses, an unpaired 2-tailed t test was used unless otherwise noted. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

All mouse studies were performed under a protocol approved by the IACUC of the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute. All human tissues were obtained at the Cleveland Clinic under IRB-approved protocols. All human tissues were deidentified, and all patients provided written informed consent.