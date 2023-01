BMX controls 3βHSD1 and sex steroid biosynthesis in cancer

Phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 Y344 is required for DHEA metabolism. To test whether phosphorylation is necessary for 3βHSD1 activity, we overexpressed HA-3βHSD1 in C4-2 cells. Immunoblotting analyses of immunoprecipitated HA-3βHSD1 with anti-phospho-tyrosine antibodies showed that 3βHSD1 undergoes tyrosine phosphorylation, which is induced in the presence of its substrates, DHEA, pregnenolone, and androstenediol (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163498DS1). Mass spectrometry analyses of immunoprecipitated GST-3βHSD1 expressed in C4-2 cells showed that 3βHSD1 was phosphorylated at Y255 and Y344 (Figure 1, B–D). This result was further supported by immunoblotting analyses. Mutation of Y344 or Y255 to phenylalanine (21) reduced tyrosine phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 (Figure 1C). Further, we found that phosphorylation of Y344 but not Y255 was required for 3βHSD1 cellular activity because DHEA metabolism was significantly reduced after mutation to phenylalanine (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1E). To gain further insight about the mechanisms of this modification, we custom-designed an anti-phospho-3βHSD1 Y344 (anti-3βHSD1 pY344) antibody. After determining that it had a high level of specificity (Supplemental Figure 1F), we used it to detect 3βHSD1 pY344 in C4-2 and LNCaP cells. We found that 3βHSD1 pY344 was induced by DHEA treatment (Figure 1E). Collectively, these results indicated that Y344 phosphorylation was essential for 3βHSD1 enzyme activity in cells.

Figure 1 3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase pY344 is required for DHEA metabolism. (A) C4-2 cells overexpressing HA-3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (HA-3βHSD1) were treated with or without DHEA for 1 hour. Pan-phospho-tyrosine (pTyr) was detected by IP and Western blot. Control lysate without DHEA treatment was used for the IgG control. (B) 3βHSD1-GST was transfected, and cells were treated with DHEA for 1 hour. GST pull-down complexes were immunoblotted, and the indicated phosphopeptides on human 3βHSD1 were identified by LC-MS/MS. A doubly charged peptide with a mass of 896.91 Da was identified in the survey analysis of GST-HSD3B1. The CID spectra for this peptide are dominated by singly charged C-terminal y ions. The mass difference between y 7 and y 6 is consistent with modification at Y344. (C) Cells were transfected with HA-3βHSD1 mutants and treated as in (A). Lysate from WT-expressing cells was used for the IgG control. (D) 3βHSD1 enzyme activity was assessed by analyzing DHEA metabolism by HPLC. Cells were transfected with Flag-3βHSD1 mutants and subsequently treated with [3H]-DHEA for 4 hours, followed by steroid extraction from media, steroid separation, and quantitation with HPLC. The experiment was done in triplicate and repeated in independent experiments. Shown are the steroid sites of 3βHSD1 biochemical modification. Mean ± SEM represents 3 replicates in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. ***P < 0.001 (unpaired 2-tailed t test). (E) C4-2 cells overexpressing 3βHSD1-GST were treated with ethanol or DHEA, pregnenolone, or androstenediol for 1 hour. GST pull-down complexes were immunoblotted with a phospho-3βHSD1-Y344 antibody.

BMX was required for DHEA metabolism by 3βHSD1. To identify the kinase that phosphorylates 3βHSD1, we used a kinase inhibitor library to screen in an unbiased fashion for pharmacologic inhibitors that block [3H]-DHEA metabolism (Supplemental Figure 2A). HPLC analyses showed that pharmacologic inhibitors of BMX or PDGFR block [3H]-DHEA metabolism to AD. Kinase prediction based on Y344 using the phosphoNET Kinase Predictor (http://www.phosphonet.ca/kinasepredictor.aspx?uni=P14060&ps=Y344) showed that BMX had the greatest potential to phosphorylate 3βHSD1 at Y344. Further, we tested several BTK/BMX inhibitors, with HPLC analyses showing that zanubrutinib or ibrutinib treatment significantly decreased DHEA metabolism in multiple prostate cancer (LNCaP, C4-2, and VCaP) cell lines (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). The 3β-OH → 3-keto and Δ5 → Δ4 reactions catalyzed by 3βHSD1 to synthesize AD not only serve to make this a substrate of SRD5A (22, 23), these reactions are also essential to generate 3-keto, Δ4-steroid substrates (e.g., AD and testosterone) for aromatase and estrogen biosynthesis (24). Thus, we examined the effect of BMX inhibition on estrogen synthesis from DHEA as a precursor. We found that zanubrutinib also inhibits the production of estradiol from DHEA (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 2 BMX is required for DHEA metabolism by 3βHSD1. (A) LNCaP cells were treated with ibrutinib or zanubrutinib for 1 hour and subsequently treated with [3H]-DHEA for 5 hours, followed by steroid extraction from media and steroid separation and quantitation with HPLC. The experiment was done in triplicate and repeated in independent experiments. Mean ± SEM represents 3 replicates in 1 experiment. 3 independent experiments were performed. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA test with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test). (B) Cells stably expressing shNT or 2 shRNA sequences against BMX were treated with [3H]-DHEA for 6 hours and analyzed as in (A). Mean ± SEM represents combined data from 3 biological independent replicates performed in technical triplicate. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA test with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test). (C) 293T cells were transiently cotransfected with HA-BMX, EGFR, SRC, or YES and GST-3βHSD1, followed by GST pull-down and Western blot (left). 293T cells were transiently cotransfected with HA-BMX and GST-3βHSD1, followed by HA immunoprecipitation and Western blot (right). (D) LNCaP and C4-2 cells were cultured, protein collected, and immunoprecipitation and Western blot performed for endogenously expressed proteins. WCL blots run in parallel, contemporaneously, using identical samples are shown. (E) LNCaP cells were transiently cotransfected with HA-BMX, and GST-3βHSD1cells were starved with medium containing 10% charcoal-stripped FBS for 24 hours, then treated with steroids for 2 hours, followed by GST-pull down and Western blot to detect interaction of HA-BMX and GST-3βHSD1. (F) LNCaP cells were starved as in (E), then transfected with HA-BMX and treated with steroids for 2 hours; p-BMX was detected by Western blot. Blots run in parallel, contemporaneously, using identical samples are shown. (G) Stable C4-2 cell lines with HSD3B1 gRNA or control gRNA were transfected with HA-BMX, starved as in (E) and treated with DHEA for 2 hours; p-BMX was detected by Western blot.

We generated LNCaP cells stably expressing shNT (nontargeting control) or shRNA sequences against BMX (shBMX) and found that knocking down BMX also inhibited DHEA metabolism (Figure 2B). We next examined the interaction between 3βHSD1 and BMX. Coimmunoprecipitation assays showed that 3βHSD1 interacted with BMX (Figure 2, C and D), and this interaction was induced by the 3βHSD1 substrates DHEA, pregnenolone, and androstenediol (Figure 2E). Moreover, we found that 3βHSD1 substrates induced the phosphorylation of BMX (Figure 2F) and that 3βHSD1 substrates are needed for the induction of BMX phosphorylation (Figure 2G). In the absence of 3βHSD1, DHEA failed to activate the phosphorylation of BMX, suggesting that DHEA-mediated 3βHSD1-BMX interaction is needed for BMX activation. Taken together, our findings indicated that BMX was required for DHEA metabolism by 3βHSD1.

BMX directly phosphorylated 3βHSD1 at Y344. To investigate the role of BMX in phosphorylation of 3βHSD1, we inhibited BMX activity in C4-2 and LNCaP cells. Immunoblotting analyses of immunoprecipitated HA-3βHSD1 with anti-phospho-tyrosine and anti-3βHSD1 pY344 antibodies showed that the BMX inhibitors ibrutinib and zanubrutinib blocked DHEA-induced phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 (Figure 3, A–C). We overexpressed HA-BMX in C4-2 and LNCaP cells. Immunoblotting analyses of immunoprecipitated HA-3βHSD1 with anti-3βHSD1 pY344 antibodies showed that BMX enhanced phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 pY344 (Figure 3D). Moreover, knockdown of BMX substantially reduced 3βHSD1 Y344 phosphorylation with DHEA stimulation in LNCaP cells (Figure 3E). Furthermore, overexpression of a kinase-dead BMX mutant (KD-BMX) in C4-2 cells strikingly failed to stimulate 3βHSD1 Y344 phosphorylation that was induced by WT-BMX (Figure 3F). To determine whether BMX directly phosphorylated 3βHSD1, we carried out in vitro kinase assays by mixing purified GST-3βHSD1 and HA-BMX. The assays showed that BMX directly phosphorylated 3βHSD1 at Y344 (Figure 3G). These results indicated that BMX was the kinase that directly phosphorylated 3βHSD1 at Y344.

Figure 3 BMX directly binds 3βHSD1 and phosphorylates Y344. (A) LNCaP cells overexpressing 3βHSD1 were treated with ibrutinib for 1.5 hours with or without DHEA for 0.5 hours. Pan-phospho-tyrosine (pTyr) was detected by immunoprecipitation and Western blot. (B and C) Cells overexpressing 3βHSD1 were treated with ibrutinib or zanubrutinib for 3 hours, and DHEA for 1 hour (B) or 2 hours (C). Phospho-3βHSD1-Y344 was detected by immunoprecipitation and Western blot. Blots run in parallel, contemporaneously, using identical samples are shown. (D) Cells with cooverexpression of GST-3βHSD1 and HA-BMX or vehicle were treated with DHEA for 1 hour. Phospho-3βHSD1-Y344 was detected by immunoprecipitation and Western blot. Actin blots, serving as loading controls, were run in parallel, contemporaneously using identical samples with other blots. (E) Cells overexpressing GST-3βHSD were transfected with siNT or 1 of 2 siRNA sequences against BMX; phospho-3βHSD1-Y344 was detected by GST pull-down and Western blot. 3βHSD1 blots, serving as loading controls, were run in parallel, contemporaneously using identical samples with other blots. (F) Cells with cooverexpression of GST-3βHSD and HA-BMX or HA-BMX-KD (kinase dead) were treated with DHEA for 1 hour. Phospho-3βHSD1-Y344 was detected by immunoprecipitation and Western blot. (G) GST-3βHSD or HA-BMX was purified from 293T cells; 3βHSD1-GST was dephosphorylated using phosphatase in vitro, followed by a kinase assay and Western blot. (H–J) 293T cells were transfected with 3βHSD1 or Y344F mutant with or without cooverexpressed HA-BMX. 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F mutant was immunopurified, and an NAD+ turnover assay was performed. Mean ± SEM represents combined data from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test). (K) GST-tagged and flag-tagged WT or Y344F-3βHSD1 were transfected into C4-2 cells, GST pull-down was performed, and flag-tagged 3βHSD1 was detected by Western blot. Cells were treated with DHEA for 2 hours. (L) GST-tagged and flag-tagged WT or Y344F-3βHSD1 were transfected into C4-2 cells, GST pull-down was performed, and flag-tagged 3βHSD1 was detected by Western blot. Cells were treated with DHEA for 2 hours; zanubrutinib (10 μM) treatment was 24 hours.

3βHSD1 pY344 enhanced dimerization. We next investigated how Y344 phosphorylation promotes 3βHSD1 cellular enzymatic activity. We purified 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F mutant and performed an NAD+ turnover assay in vitro. The results showed that WT enzyme purified from zanubrutinib-treated cells and the phospho-mutant of 3βHSD1 had lower catalytic activity (Kcat/Michaelis constant [Kcat/Km]); WT enzyme purified from cells with overexpressed BMX had a marginal increase in catalytic activity (Kcat/Km); and no significant increase in Kcat/Km was observed for 3βHSD1 phospho-mutant expressed in cells with overexpressed BMX (Figure 3, H, I and J). 3βHSD1 phosphorylation did not significantly affect the Km of DHEA. These results suggest that in a purified in vitro context, phosphorylation appears to have minimal influence on observed enzymatic activity. Furthermore, phosphorylation of Y344 at 3βHSD1 had no effect on its protein expression or degradation (Supplemental Figure 3, A and C), nor did zanubrutinib affect the level of 3βHSD1 protein expression (Supplemental Figure 3B). Some hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase enzymes are known to exist as dimers (25). To further investigate how Y344 phosphorylation may influence 3βHSD1 activity, we tested whether Y344 phosphorylation regulates 3βHSD1-dimer formation in C4-2 cells cotransfected with Flag-3βHSD1 and GST-3βHSD1 and treated with DHEA. Coimmunoprecipitation of Flag-3βHSD1 and GST-3βHSD1 was inhibited by blocking Y-phosphorylation using the Y344F mutation, as well as with zanubrutinib treatment, which suggested that 3βHSD1 pY344 enhanced dimerization in cells (Figure 3, K and L). These results suggested that phosphorylation may promote cellular dimerization and thus enhance enzymatic activity of 3βHSD1 in a cellular context.

BMX blockade and inhibition of 3βHSD1 phosphorylation impeded expression of androgen-regulated genes and prostate cancer proliferation. We next investigated the biological function of 3βHSD1 pY344. To determine whether phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 affects prostate cancer cell growth, we produced C4-2 cell lines that stably expressed WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F. DHEA metabolism was retarded in the 3βHSD1-Y344F cell line (Figure 4A). We then tested cell viability and proliferation using the WST-1 assay and found that the Y344F mutation of 3βHSD1 inhibits DHEA-stimulated cell proliferation (Figure 4B). Further, the 3βHSD1 Y344F mutation inhibited AR-dependent transcriptional activity of canonical AR-regulated genes (Figure 4C). Our results suggest that 3βHSD1 Y344 phosphorylation promotes prostate cancer cell progression.

Figure 4 BMX blockade and inhibition of 3βHSD1 phosphorylation inhibit expression of androgen-regulated genes and prostate cancer proliferation. (A) C4-2 cells with stable shRNA-mediated knockdown of 3βHSD1 were stably infected with lentivirus expressing either WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F and subsequently treated with [3H]-DHEA for 5 hours, followed by steroid extraction from media and steroid separation and quantitation with HPLC. (B) As in A, but cells were deprived of serum overnight, followed by treatment with DHEA for the indicated days; cell proliferation was assessed with the WST-1 assay and growth for each cell line was normalized to WT control for each designated day. (C) As in A, but cells were deprived of serum overnight and treated with DHEA for 48 hours, followed by RNA extraction and qPCR. Expression is normalized to control and RPLP0 expression. (D) Cells stably expressing shNT or 1 of 2 shRNA sequences against BMX were deprived of serum overnight, followed by treatment with DHEA and cell proliferation assessment as in B. (E) As in C, except that RNA extraction and qPCR was done on shBMX or control cells treated with DHEA for 48 hours. (F) LNCaP or C4-2 cells were deprived of serum overnight, treated with zanubrutinib or DHEA for the indicated times, and cell proliferation assessed as in B. (G) LNCaP or C4-2 cells were deprived of serum overnight and treated with zanubrutinib or DHEA for 48 hours, followed by RNA extraction and qPCR. Expression is normalized to control and RPLP0 expression. For A and C, mean ± SEM represents combined data from 3 biological independent replicates performed in technical triplicate (unpaired 2-tailed t test). For B, D, and F, mean ± SEM represents 3 replicates in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test). For E, mean ± SEM represents combined data from 3 biological independent replicates performed in technical triplicates (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test). For G, mean ± SEM represents 4 replicates in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To explore whether targeting regulatory kinases can inhibit prostate cancer cell proliferation, we generated LNCaP cells stably expressing shNT or 2 shRNA sequences against BMX. After overnight serum deprivation, we assessed proliferation in the presence or absence of DHEA. The results indicated that knocking down BMX inhibited cell proliferation that is induced by DHEA (Figure 4D). In addition, qPCR results showed that knocking down BMX reduced DHEA-induced AR transcriptional activity (Figure 4E). Based on these findings, we hypothesized that BMX inhibitors also inhibit prostate cancer proliferative activity. We treated LNCaP and C4-2 cells with zanubrutinib and detected cell proliferation and AR target gene expression. Our results demonstrated that zanubrutinib effectively inhibited proliferation (Figure 4F) and AR transcriptional activity in the presence of DHEA (Figure 4G) in LNCaP and C4-2 cells. We also treated LNCaP and C-42 cells with another BMX inhibitor, ibrutinib, and assessed viability using Trypan blue staining (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), the results of which were consistent with the cell proliferation results. To further address the specificity of BMX inhibitors we performed experiments with BMX overexpression in LNCaP and C4-2. The effects of BMX overexpression on 3βHSD1 phosphorylation, DHEA metabolism, AR signaling, and cell proliferation are all reversible with BMX pharmacologic inhibition (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). In conclusion, our findings suggested that the phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 Y344 promoted prostate cancer proliferation, and targeting BMX as its regulatory kinase blocked the growth of prostate cancer cells.

3βHSD1-Y344F blocked CRPC growth in vivo. We next sought to determine the requirement for 3βHSD1 Y344 phosphorylation in development of CRPC in vivo in mouse xenograft models. We generated C4-2 cell lines that stably expressed WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F and subcutaneously injected the cells into NSG male mice to develop tumors, followed by surgical castration and subcutaneous implantation of 90-day sustained-release DHEA pellets to mimic the human physiology that occurs with ADT and CRPC development — similar to our prior studies (26–28). We found that the Y344F mutation of 3βHSD1 inhibited DHEA-induced tumor growth and prolonged progression-free survival in C4-2 xenograft models of CRPC (Figure 5, A and B). Mass spectrometry assessment of androgens in xenograft tissues (Figure 5C) demonstrated that the Y344F mutation inhibited tumor growth through loss of intratumoral androgen production. Reduction in AR transcriptional activity also was detected in xenograft tumors carrying mutated Y344F (Figure 5D). In contrast, the Y344F mutation had no significant effect on growth, tissue testosterone, or androgen signaling in xenografts growing in eugonadal mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D).

Figure 5 BMX pharmacologic blockade and 3βHSD1-Y344F inhibit androgen biosynthesis and CRPC growth in vivo. (A) C4-2 cells with stable shRNA-mediated knockdown of 3βHSD1 were stably infected with a lentivirus expressing WT 3βHSD1 or 3βHSD1-Y344F. Mice were subcutaneously injected with 10 million cells, and castration plus DHEA pellet implantation were performed after tumors reached 200 mm3. Tumor growth is shown as fold change from the time of treatment initiation for each tumor. The numbers of mice in the WT-3βHSD1/castration and 344F-3βHSD1/castration groups were 13 and 12, respectively. (B) Progression-free survival was assessed as time to 3-fold increase in tumor volume from treatment initiation. (C) The testosterone concentration in xenograft tumors was detected by mass spectrometry. (D) RNA was extracted from xenograft tumors, and expression of AR-responsive genes (PSA, FKBP5, and TMPRSS2) and HSD3B1 was determined by qPCR. Expression was normalized to control and RPLP0 expression. (E) 6 million C4-2 cells were injected subcutaneously in mice, and castration, DHEA-pellet implantation, and treatment with vehicle or zanubrutinib at a dose of 15 mg/kg by oral gavage twice daily was performed after tumors reached 150 mm3. Tumor growth was assessed as fold change from time of treatment initiation. The numbers of mice in the castration/vehicle and castration/zanubrutinib groups were 13 and 12, respectively. (F) Progression-free survival was assessed as time to 3-fold increase in tumor volume from treatment initiation. (G) Tumor testosterone in xenograft tumors was detected by mass spectrometry. (H) Expression of AR-regulated genes was assessed by qPCR and expression was normalized to control and RPLP0 as in D. (I) RNA-Seq and GSEA was performed, showing AR inhibition as the top upstream regulator predicted to be inhibited. (J) Ten million VCaP cells were injected subcutaneously. Castration, DHEA-pellet implantation, and vehicle or zanubrutinib at a dose of 15 mg/kg by oral gavage twice daily were performed after tumors reached 200 mm3, and fold change in tumor volume from the time of treatment initiation was assessed. The numbers of mice in the castration/vehicle and castration/zanubrutinib groups were 12 and 11, respectively. (K) Progression-free survival was assessed as in B. (L) Xenograft testosterone detection by mass spectrometry. (M) AR-regulated genes were assessed as in D. For A, E, and J, P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. For B, F, and K, P values were calculated with a log-rank test. For C, D, G, H, L, and M, P values were calculated using an unpaired 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Pharmacologic BMX blockade inhibited androgen biosynthesis and CRPC growth in vivo. To investigate whether targeting phosphorylation blocked prostate cancer growth in vivo, we determined how effectively zanubrutinib blocked CRPC growth using mouse xenograft models. We established C4-2 or VCaP CRPC tumors with castration and DHEA pellet implantation. The mice were treated with zanubrutinib at a dose of 15 mg/kg or vehicle by oral gavage twice daily. Treatment with zanubrutinib led to significant tumor growth inhibition in both models compared with the vehicle control (P < 0.0001) (Figure 5, E and J). In contrast, zanubrutinib had virtually no effect on growth and androgen signaling in xenografts growing in eugonadal mice (Supplemental Figure 5, E and J). Differences in progression-free survival were similarly significant for zanubrutinib treatment in mice with CRPC (Figure 5, F and K; P < 0.0001) but not xenografts grown in the eugonadal mice (Supplemental Figure 5, F and K). Tumors from zanubrutinib-treated mice with CRPC displayed lower androgen production and AR target gene (PSA, FKBP5, TMPRSS2) expression (Figure 5, G, H, L, and M). By contrast, zanubrutinib had no significant effect on untreated tumors (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H and L and M). Unbiased RNA-Seq and Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) similarly demonstrated that zanubrutinib inhibited AR-regulated genes (Figure 5I). Zanubrutinib had no significant effect on AR regulation in eugonadal tumors (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Effects of BMX inhibition on 3βHSD phosphorylation and androgen synthesis in fresh human prostate tissues. We next investigated the effects of BMX pharmacologic blockade in fresh prostate tissues cultured for metabolic assessment from men undergoing radical prostatectomy. Tissues were treated with [3H]-DHEA with or without zanubrutinib, and HPLC was performed on steroids extracted from medium to detect metabolism of steroids downstream of 3βHSD1. Tissues from a total of 7 patients, all of whom harbored the adrenal-permissive HSD3B1 allele (3 homozygous and 4 heterozygous) had detectable DHEA metabolism and thus were assessable for reversibility with zanubrutinib. Notably, our results showed that the metabolism of DHEA was inhibited by zanubrutinib in all 7 prostate tissues (Figure 6, A and B and Supplemental Figure 6). Immunoprecipitation and Western blot results showed that both phosphorylation of 3βHSD1 and metabolic flux from DHEA to AD were reduced by inhibiting BMX with zanubrutinib (Figure 6C). In addition, the interaction between BMX and 3βHSD1 was observed in human prostate tissues (Figure 6D). Taken together, these results showed the potential therapeutic effects of targeting 3βHSD1 phosphorylation using BMX inhibitors for the treatment of men with CRPC (Figure 6E), and more generally, the role of BMX in physiologic regulation of extragonadal sex steroid biosynthesis.