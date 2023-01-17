A phosphorylation switch controls androgen biosynthesis in prostate cancer

Androgens are driving forces for prostate cancer development and progression. Testosterone (T), primarily synthesized in testis, is one of the major circulating androgens. Upon androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), the level of circulating T substantially reduces, leading to regression of androgen-sensitive prostate cancer. However, the majority of patients will eventually develop castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) via multiple mechanisms. One of the principle mechanisms involves aberrant intracrine signaling due to increased activity of androgen-biosynthesis enzymes, such as the steroidogenic enzyme cytochrome P450 17A1 (CYP17A1), allowing prostate cancer cells to utilize dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), the adrenal androgen precursor for the synthesis of bioactive dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Abiraterone, used to treat metastatic prostate cancer, inhibits CYP17A1 activity and effectively blocks DHEA production. In addition to CYP17A1, another key rate-limiting androgen biosynthesis enzyme, 3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (3βHSD1) encoded by HSD3B1, has emerged as a potential driver for therapeutic resistance in prostate cancer (1). 3βHSD1 catalyzes the transition of DHEA to DHT or de novo synthesis from cholesterol. Previous studies revealed there are two common germline missense-encoding alleles HSD3B1(1245A) and HSD3B1(1245C) in prostate cancer patients. The HSD3B1(1245C) allele encodes for a more stable enzyme, driving more rapid DHT generation from extragonadal-precursor steroids. Multiple clinical studies have shown that patients with homozygous HSD3B1(1245C) inheritance — occurring in about 10% of the population — are intrinsically more resistant to ADT and first-line treatment with abiraterone or enzalutamide (1–3). Therefore, these patients may benefit from alternative therapeutics targeting androgen signaling. In this issue of the JCI, Li and colleagues identified tyrosine kinase BMX as a regulator of androgen biosynthesis through directly binding with and phosphorylating 3βHSD1 (4). They provided biochemical evidence that BMX formed a complex with 3βHSD1. In the presence of DHEA, BMX kinase activity was activated and 3βHSD1 was phosphorylated at tyrosine 344 (Y344). Phosphorylated 3βHSD1 formed an active dimer to promote the conversion of DHEA to DHT. Most importantly, the authors demonstrated that BMX blockage, either by siRNA or a pharmacologic inhibitor, blocked androgen biosynthesis in prostate cancer cells and cultured patient tissues. These findings provide insights into mechanisms underlying castration resistance in prostate cancer and reveal a potential strategy to circumvent therapeutic resistance in patients with homozygous HSD3B1(1245C) inheritance (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Targeting BMX regulation of androgen biosynthesis may circumvent therapeutic resistance in patients with prostate cancer. Patients with prostate cancer who are homozygous for HSD3B1(1245C) rapidly develop resistance to ADT. 3βHSD1 promotes the conversion of DHEA to DHT, which interacts with ARs to promote tumor growth and enable prostate cancer progression to CRPC. Li et al. (4) revealed a step in the androgen biosynthesis pathway involving 3βHSD1 and the protein tyrosine kinase BMX. In the presence of DHEA, BMX phosphorylated 3βHSD1 at Y344. Phosphorylated 3βHSD1 formed an active dimer to facilitate the conversion of DHEA to AD, which is a weak androgen hormone and intermediate in the biosynthesis of T and estrogens. T is subsequently converted to more active DHT in prostate cancer cells. Notably, inhibition of BMX interfered with androgen conversion in prostate cancer cells and tumor tissue derived from patients. Patients with homozygous HSD3B1(1245C) inheritance may benefit from treatments that target the BMX/3βHSD1 axis. This axis may also have relevancy in other sex-hormone-related cancers, such as breast cancer.