Sphingolipid desaturase DEGS1 is essential for mitochondria-associated membrane integrity

Aberrant mitochondrial homeostasis in DEGS1 patient muscle biopsies. The clinical presentations of several DEGS1 patients evaluated here (Supplemental Table 1) were compatible with those with a primary mitochondrial disorder, which prompted some centers (patients 9 [Pat. 9] and Pat. 20) to include muscle biopsies during the diagnostic workup prior to the establishment of a molecular diagnosis by whole-exome sequencing. For instance, histological and histochemical analysis of the quadriceps muscle biopsy from Pat. 20 revealed moderate variability in fiber size, with a population of hypotrophic fibers by H&E staining. Furthermore, there was an increase in myofibrillar lipid content, with larger LDs in both type I and II fibers, as revealed by Sudan black and Oil Red O staining (Figure 1A). No increase in the endomysial connective tissue, ragged red fibers, and subsarcolemmal accumulations of mitochondria were detected by modified Gömöri trichrome stain, although granular structures inside the fibers were observed (Figure 1A). Moreover, our immunofluorescence data from Pat. 20 showed that these granular and larger structures were mitochondria, as they costained with complex I and the mitochondrial voltage-dependent anion channel 1 (VDAC1) (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Mitochondrial damage in vivo. (A) Muscle histopathology. Sudan black and Oil Red O staining for neutral lipids, H&E staining for fiber size, and modified Gömöri trichrome staining for the endomysial connective tissue of the quadriceps muscle biopsy from Pat. 20 and a child who served as a control (CTL). (B) Immunofluorescence for complex I and VDAC1 markers in the quadriceps muscle biopsy from Pat. 20 and a child who served as a control. (C) Skeletal muscle histochemistry. COX and SDH staining of quadriceps muscle biopsies from Pat. 9 and Pat. 20 and a child who served as a control. (D) TEM of the quadriceps muscle biopsy in the longitudinal plane from Pat. 9 and a child who served as a control. Mitochondria and LDs are highlighted in orange and pink, respectively.

Moreover, muscle tissues from both Pat. 9 and Pat. 20 presented with a population of fibers in mosaic with pale cytochrome c oxidase (COX) staining, showing an immature pattern in the absence of mitochondrial proliferation (Figure 1C). These findings suggest a loss of enzymatic activity for complex IV. In the same fibers, we observed a mosaic pattern with pale succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) staining (Figure 1C) indicating loss of complex II enzymatic activity. In line with the complex I and VDAC1 data for Pat. 20, SDH and COX stains revealed a coarse granular appearance compared with that for controls (Figure 1C).

The quadriceps muscle biopsy of Pat. 9 was further studied by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and displayed increased numbers of LDs in close apposition to mitochondria (Figure 1D). Furthermore, in most muscle fibers, mitochondria showed alterations in size, length, and shape, with higher transverse diameter (500 to 800 nanometers) in comparison with controls (400 nanometers) and length up to 3 microns (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2A). Additionally, some mitochondria presented irregular shapes, such as triangular, angular, branched, and alternation of strangulation and dilation areas (Figure 1D). Moreover, some mitochondrial cristae were abnormally profuse and densely packed (Figure 1D). These findings may suggest an impairment in the regulation of mitochondrial dynamics.

To further characterize these mitochondrial abnormalities, we measured the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in isolated mitochondria from the muscle tissue from Pat. 9 and in total fibroblasts from Pat.9 and Pat.20, confirming a defect in the oxidative phosphorylation system (OXPHOS) complexes (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). In isolated mitochondria from muscle tissue, in the presence of either pyruvate or succinate as carbon sources, the OCR was significantly decreased compared with that of controls, as was the activity of all OXPHOS complexes. In addition, citrate synthase activity was decreased, and lactate dehydrogenase activity was increased in muscle from Pat. 9 (Table 1). The respiratory chain data indicated a very low mitochondrial activity with decreased mitochondrial mass in DEGS1 patient muscle and fibroblasts, which is a similar finding to that of genetic disorders of complex subunits encoded by mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Together, these data indicate that dysfunction of DEGS1 affects mitochondrial morphology and respiration in quadriceps muscle and fibroblasts, inducing important bioenergetic defects.

Table 1 Spectrophotometric assay of respiratory chain enzyme activities in muscle biopsy

Mitochondrial aberrant morphology in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts. We explored mitochondrial morphology in fibroblasts using TEM. The mitochondrial area was increased in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts in comparison with those of controls (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, we observed that the mitochondrial crests presented abnormal morphologies in DEGS1 patient cells (Figure 2, C and D). Since OXPHOS complexes are found at the mitochondrial crests (28), the abnormal morphology of the crests may help explain the decreased activity observed in DEGS1 patient muscle and fibroblasts.

Figure 2 Mitochondrial aberrant morphology in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts. Mitochondrial (A) area and (C) crests morphology assessment by TEM and their quantification (B and D), respectively. DEGS1 patient (n = 3) and control (n = 3) fibroblasts. Data are presented as box-and-whisker plots (median, interquartile interval, minimum, maximum). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

DEGS1 deficiency induces mitochondrial dynamics defects and increased mitochondrial ROS production. We next performed live-cell imaging studies in fibroblasts to obtain a 3D view of the mitochondrial morphology. Using MitoTracker as a fluorescence marker, we confirmed that mitochondria appeared hyperfused and exhibited increased mitochondrial area and sphericity in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts compared with controls (Figure 3, A–C).

Figure 3 Mitochondrial dynamics and bioenergetics impairment in DEGS1patient fibroblasts. (A) Analysis of the mitochondrial morphology by MitoTracker (MitoT) staining in 4-hour live-cell imaging; disconnected mitochondria are each shown in different colors. Mitochondrial (B) area and (C) sphericity quantifications. (D) Quantification of numbers of disconnected mitochondria over time. DEGS1 patient (n = 6) and control (n = 5) fibroblasts. (E) Western blot analysis of fusion and fission proteins and (F) their quantification. DEGS1 patient (n = 5) and control (n = 5) fibroblasts. (G) Quantification of ΔΨm by measuring TMRE intensity. FCCP was used as a mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation uncoupler. DEGS1 patient (n = 6) and control (n = 5) fibroblasts. (H) Quantification of intracellular (DHE) and mitochondrial (MitoSOX) superoxide species production levels. The complex III inhibitor antimycin A (200 μM) was used for treatment for 1 hour as a positive control for ROS production. DEGS1 patient (n = 5) and control (n = 4) fibroblasts. All experiments were done in triplicate. Data are represented as box-and-whisker plots (median, interquartile interval, minimum, maximum). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Wilcoxon’s test.

To investigate whether fusion and fission imbalances could underlie this hyperfused phenotype, we compared the numbers of disconnected mitochondria at the end of the live-cell imaging experiment (4 hours) to the ones at the beginning of it, using Imaris software. We observed that the numbers of disconnected mitochondria in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts decreased, suggesting lesser fission events than in controls (Figure 3D and Supplemental Videos 1–4).

We then measured the levels of the main essential proteins involved in these fusion and fission processes: dynamin-related protein 1 (DRP1) and its phosphorylated form (pDRP1S616), mitofusin 2 (MFN2), and optic atrophy protein 1 (OPA1). DRP1 is a GTPase responsible for mitochondrial fission and mitochondrial membrane scission, and it requires phosphorylation at serine 616 to become active. Once phosphorylated, pDRP1S616 translocates to mitochondria, where it oligomerizes and binds to its adaptors at constriction sites, leading to mitochondrial fission (29). MFN2 and OPA1 are GTPases that mediate inner and outer mitochondrial membrane fusion, respectively (30, 31). However, a shift toward shorter OPA1 isoforms has been associated with increased mitochondrial fission (31). Consistent with the hyperfused phenotype, the ratio pDRP1S616/DRP1 was significantly decreased in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts. Conversely, while we found a decrease in OPA1 levels, MNF2 levels were not significantly altered (Figure 3, E and F). We evaluated the mitochondrial protein levels using VDAC1 as a mitochondrial marker and observed no differences between DEGS1 patient fibroblasts and controls (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

DEGS1-dependent morphological alterations are reflected in function defects. Mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨm) is a key indicator of mitochondrial activity and depends on the permeability of the membranes (32). The ΔΨm of fibroblasts treated with the uncoupler carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy) phenylhydrazone (FCCP) was significantly decreased in DEGS1 patients (Figure 3G).

We have recently reported that total intracellular ROS production was increased in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts (9). Cellular sources of ROS production are varied, including the ER, mitochondria, peroxisome, xanthine oxidase, cyclo-oxygenases, cytochrome p450 enzymes, lipoxygenases, flavin-dependent demethylase, oxidases for polyamines and amino acids, and nitric oxide synthases that produce oxidants (33). Given the abnormal mitochondrial morphology, we compared the total superoxide species production in the cell (using dihydroethidium [DHE]) to the superoxide generated only at mitochondria (using MitoSOX), as previously described (34). Our results revealed that the mitochondrial compartment is a superoxide overproduction site in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts (Figure 3H), although we cannot rule out other sources.

DEGS1 is localized at the MAMs. In light of these data indicating the malfunction of mitochondrial respiration and dynamics, we set out to revisit the reported localization of DEGS1 at the ER (26, 27). We first explored the subcellular localization of DEGS1 in control fibroblasts. We performed immunofluorescence costaining with markers for specific cell compartments: ER (calnexin), mitochondria (MitoTracker), MAM (ERLIN2, ACSL4, DRP1 and MFN2), and Golgi apparatus (GM130). We found that DEGS1 was enriched in the ER areas next to mitochondria, colocalizing with MAM-resident proteins. In contrast, we detected less colocalization with MitoTracker or calnexin and essentially no colocalization with GM130 (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 DEGS1 localizes at the MAM. Immunofluorescence analysis in control fibroblasts (n = 5). Colocalization between DEGS1 (in green) and ERLIN2, ACSL4, DRP1, and MFN2 (MAM-resident proteins), MitoTracker (mitochondria maker), calnexin (ER marker), and GM140 (Golgi marker) (all in red). Colocalization area (coloc) is shown in white.

To confirm these results in a tissue with high myelin content, we isolated subcellular fractions from human brain subcortical white matter of healthy individuals and analyzed them by Western blot using specific markers for each compartment. In agreement with our immunofluorescence colocalization data, DEGS1 was present in several cell compartments, although it was significantly enriched in the MAM fraction (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 4). Likewise, quantitative proteomics analysis of enriched MAM fractions from the spinal cord of WT mice revealed high levels of DEGS1 and known MAM-resident proteins such as ERLIN2 among others (Table 2), further supporting the contribution of SL homeostasis to the integrity of this dynamic domain.

Figure 5 DEGS1 is detected in MAM-isolated fractions. (A) Western blot analysis of all recovered fractions during MAM collection from human brain white matter of control cases, adults (n = 2) and children (n = 2). Note that DEGS1 is more abundant in the MAM fraction than in the ER fraction (25 μg of protein per lane). (B) Representation of DEGS1 enrichment normalized to the total amount of protein in each fraction. Data are represented as box-and-whisker plots (median, interquartile interval, minimum, maximum). Homog, homogenate; CM, crude mitochondria; M+MAM, mitochondria attached to MAM.

Table 2 Protein levels of DEGS1 and reported MAM-resident proteins in MAM fractions recovered from WT mouse spinal cords

As a lipid raft–enriched fraction, the MAM is a transient functional membrane domain formed by local increases in cholesterol (35). Therefore, we used an additional technique to more directly verify whether DEGS1 was located at the MAM. We incubated WT mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) with PhotoClick cholesterol, a cholesterol analog conjugated to a photoreactive alkyne that mimics native cholesterol. Using these cells, we next isolated MAM domains by subcellular fractionation and pulled down click cholesterol by conjugation to an azide-biotin tag followed by binding streptavidin beads, as described (36), and performed a proteomics analysis. Our results showed that several well-known MAM markers, such as ERLIN2 and ACLS4, were detected bound to cholesterol at MAM domains. Moreover, we were also able to detect DEGS1 bound to cholesterol in the MAM fractions, confirming our previous localization studies (Table 3).

Table 3 Protein levels of DEGS1 and reported MAM-resident proteins in the MAM fractions recovered from WT embryonic fibroblasts

DEGS1 is required for MAM integrity and function. We next tested the potential functional impact of DEGS1 deficiency on MAM activities, focusing first on the synthesis of phosphatidylethanolamine (PE). This process involves the following steps: (a) phosphatidylserine (PS) synthesis by PS synthases 1 and 2 (PTDSS1/2) at the MAM, (b) its transport, and (c) its decarboxylation into PE by PS decarboxylase (PISD) in the mitochondria (37) (Figure 6A). For that, DEGS1 patient and control fibroblasts were incubated in a medium containing 3H-serine, and after 12 hours, we measured the incorporation of the label into newly synthesized 3H-PS and 3H-PE. Notably, compared with control fibroblasts, all patient fibroblasts showed a decrease in the conversion of 3H-PS into 3H-PE (Figure 6B). This finding suggests a defect in MAM function and indicates impaired ER-mitochondria crosstalk in DEGS1 patients. In agreement, the activity of sterol O-acyltransferase 1 (SOAT1, also known as ACAT1), a MAM-resident enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of free cholesterol (FC) to cholesteryl ester (CE) (20, 38) (Figure 6A), was significantly decreased in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 DEGS1 impairment leads to MAM disruption. (A) Schematic representation of PL synthesis and trafficking and cholesterol esterification at the MAM. (B) PL synthesis and trafficking assay. 3H-PS/3H-PE lipid ratio reflecting incorporation after 12 hours of 3H-serine into 3H-PS and 3H-PE in human fibroblasts from patients with DEGS1 mutations (n = 3) and control individuals (n = 3). (C) SOAT1 activity assay. 3H-CE lipid levels reflecting the incorporation of 3H-cholesterol into 3H-CE after 6 hours in human fibroblasts from patients with DEGS1 mutations (n = 4) and control individuals (n = 5). (D and E) DhCer/cer, DhSM/SM, and (F and G) DhHexCer/HexCer lipid levels in the total and MAM fractions from fibroblasts of patients with DEGS1 mutations (n = 3–5) and control individuals (n = 4–5). (H) Distance between the ER and the mitochondria (M) in fibroblasts using TEM and its (I) quantification. DEGS1 patient (n = 3) and control (n = 3) fibroblasts. Data are represented as box-and-whisker plots (median, interquartile interval, minimum, maximum). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We and others previously reported that dysfunction of DEGS1 increases the DhCer/Cer ratio, and it also affects the ratios of other dihydrosphingolipids (dihydroSLs) in patient fibroblasts (9, 10, 11). To expand the molecular characterization of this phenotype, we performed a targeted lipidomics analysis of total fibroblasts and isolated MAMs from fibroblasts of DEGS1 patients and controls. Our results indicated that DEGS1 impairment increased the levels of DhCer and dihydrosphingomyelin (DhSM) in both the total homogenate and the MAM fraction compared with their unsaturated forms, Cer and SM (Figure 6, D and E). Moreover, in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts, the levels of dihydrohexosylceramide (DhHexCer) were increased compared with the levels of their unsaturated form hexosylceramide (HexCer) in both total homogenate and MAM-isolated membranes (Figure 6, F and G). Galactosylceramide (GalCer) is the main lipid constituent of myelin, which in addition to glucosylceramide (GluCer) are the 2 types of HexCer that are found in mammals. Thus, it appears that DEGS1 activity is not only necessary for the conversion of DhCer to Cer, but is also necessary for the conversion of most, if not all, of the dihydroSLs to their saturated forms. This aberrant lipidic composition likely drives the myelination defects observed in our patients (9).

We next performed TEM in DEGS1 patient and control fibroblasts to assess the distance between the mitochondria and the ER, which usually ranges from 10 to 50 nm in this cell type (39). We observed that the mean distance between the 2 organelles was increased more than 2-fold in DEGS1 patient cells (mean = 80.955 ± 6.293 nm) compared with controls (mean = 30.048 ± 3.923 nm) (Figure 6, H and I). This abnormally larger distance suggests that MAM formation may be physically hampered. Taken together, these data indicate that the impairment of DEGS1 induces remarkable alterations in the functional and structural connection between the ER and mitochondria.

DEGS1 deficiency affects the homeostasis of LDs, neutral lipids, and PLs. Alterations in the SL composition of the MAM result in significant changes in cellular lipid metabolism. In turn, these dysfunctions can disturb the formation of LDs, as it is regulated in MAM microdomains (40). Notably, as mentioned above, histological analysis of muscle tissues from DEGS1 patients showed increases in the number and size of LDs in the cytosol. To confirm that LDs were larger in DEGS1 patients, we stained patient fibroblasts with Oil Red O, a staining specific for neutral lipids and CE. We observed a significant increase in LD compartment size, as quantified by Feret’s diameter, and in the number of droplets per cell in patient fibroblasts (Figure 7, A–C).

Figure 7 Neutral lipids and PA accumulation and their regulation. (A) Representative microscopy images of Oil Red O, an esterified cholesterol and LD marker, counterstained with hematoxylin as a nuclear marker, and its (B) Feret’s diameter and (C) number/cell quantification. DEGS1 patient (n = 5) and control (n = 5) fibroblasts. (D) PA and glyceride levels. DEGS1 patient (n = 4) and control (n = 4) fibroblasts. mRNA levels of (E) genes encoding key enzymes involved in the LD synthesis pathway DGKA, DGAT1, and DGAT2, and (F) the lipogenic gene master regulators SREBF1a, SREBF1c, and SREBF2. DEGS1 patient (n = 4–5) and control (n = 5) fibroblasts. (G) mRNA levels of SREBF target genes involved in cholesterol synthesis: HMGCS1, HMGCR, MVD, and SQLE. DEGS1 patient (n = 4) and control (n = 4) fibroblasts. (H) CE/FC lipid ratio and (I) PS, PE, and PC lipid levels in human fibroblasts from patients with DEGS1 mutations (n = 4–5) and control individuals (n = 4–5). All experiments were done in triplicate. Data are presented as box-and-whisker plots (median, interquartile interval, minimum, maximum). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

LDs are composed of a core of neutral lipids and mainly consist of triacylglycerides (TAGs) and CE. TAGs are synthesized de novo from diacylglycerides (diacylglycerol [DAGs]) by diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 1/2 (DGAT1/2), among others. When in excess, DAGs can also be stored in LDs (41). Notably, our targeted lipidomics data showed a significant increase in DAG levels in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts. Additionally, the levels of its immediate biosynthetic precursor, phosphatidic acid (PA), were increased (Figure 7D). However, the levels of TAGs in DEGS1 fibroblasts were not significantly increased compared with controls (Figure 7D).

To gain insight into the mechanism behind these alterations, we measured the expression of the genes encoding key enzymes involved in the regulation of DAGs and TAGs. We observed increased mRNA levels of DGAT2 and diacylglycerol kinase alpha (DGKA), which phosphorylates DAGs into PA. There were no differences in the mRNA levels of DGAT1 (Figure 7E). Of note, DGAT2, but not DGAT1, is localized at the MAM (42). These genes are controlled by the expression of master regulators of lipid homeostasis sterol regulatory element binding factors 1a, 1c, and 2 (SREBF1a/1c/2). The expression levels of these genes were also significantly increased in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts (Figure 7F).

To validate the activation of SREBFs, we assessed the expression of its additional central target genes HMGCS1, HMGCR, MVD, and SQLE. All of these genes, which are involved in cholesterol synthesis, were upregulated in DEGS1 fibroblasts (Figure 7G). SREBF2 expression is generally modulated by cholesterol-mediated negative feedback; in contrast, SREBF1 activation is not primarily controlled by cholesterol levels (43). In agreement with our SOAT1 activity assay results, we observed that the CE/FC ratio was decreased in DEGS1 patient fibroblasts (Figure 7H), suggesting an impairment in the regulation of this enzyme. Therefore, increased FC levels do not inhibit the expression of SREBF2 in this context.

The expression and activation of SREBFs are also involved in the regulation of PL homeostasis. In Drosophila melanogaster, when PE levels were increased, the activation of SREBF1 was inhibited. In contrast, when PE levels were low, the SREBF pathway was stimulated (44). Moreover, in Caenorhabditis elegans and mammalian cells, phosphatidylcholine (PC) inhibited the activation of SREBF1. However, when PC synthesis was attenuated in C. elegans, human hepatoma cells, and mouse livers, the expression levels of SREBF and its target genes increased (45). Consequently, we evaluated the levels of the main mammalian PLs, PS, PE, and PC. In DEGS1 patient fibroblasts, PS levels were increased, while the levels of PE were diminished and PC showed a decreasing trend (Figure 7I). These expected results are consistent with the PL synthesis and trafficking assay reflecting MAM activity shown in Figure 6, B and C.

Taken together, our data indicate that DEGS1 deficiency affects the regulation of TAG metabolism and TAG storage into LDs, as observed in muscle biopsies (Figure 1, A and D), as well as the regulation of PL homeostasis.