Pathogenic myelin-specific antibodies in multiple sclerosis target conformational proteolipid protein 1–anchored membrane domains

Myelin-specific MS Abs mediate oligodendrocyte death in vivo. Monoclonal rAbs targeting myelin-enriched antigens were previously identified from CSF plasmablast clones in 2 relapsing MS patients (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162731DS1) (14, 15). MS rAb MS#30 was derived from patient MS04-2 and rAbs ON#34 and ON#49 were derived from patient ON07-7. To investigate their pathogenicity, we evaluated antibody-mediated CNS pathology in vivo following intracerebral injection (ICI) of IgG1 myelin–specific MS rAbs plus HC into the thalamus of C57BL/6 PLP-EGFP mice (16). Three days after injection of myelin-specific rAbs MS#30 and ON#34, there was nearly complete loss of EGFP+ oligodendrocytes surrounding the injection site (Figure 1, A, B, and D); minimal oligodendrocyte loss was observed with isotype-control (IC) rAbs 2B4 and IC#2 (Figure 1, C and D). Similar oligodendrocyte cell loss was observed following ICI of ON#49+HC (not shown). Demyelinating lesions showed infiltrating CD68+ phagocytes (Figure 1, A, B, and F) that were accentuated along the lesion edge and actively engaged in myelin and oligodendrocyte phagocytosis in areas of IgG and complement deposition (Supplemental Figure 1). Lesion formation was dependent on HC and not observed following injection of ON#34 alone (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Myelin-specific rAbs initiate complement-dependent oligodendrocyte cell death. (A–C) EGFP immunofluorescence in brain sections of C57BL/6 PLP-EGFP mice following ICI of myelin-specific (MS#30, ON#34) or IC (2B4) rAbs with HC. (Left panels) Amorphous regions of EGFP+ oligodendrocyte loss at 72 hours after injection are demarcated by the dotted lines. Asterisks indicate injection site. (Center panels) Higher magnification images of boxed areas reveal a sharp demarcation between areas of complete oligodendrocyte loss and adjacent normal-appearing tissue. (Right panels) CD68+ microglia/macrophages accumulate within the lesion core. Scale bars: 1 mm (left and right); 50 µm (center). (D) Quantitation of the area of EGFP+ oligodendrocyte cell loss (4–6 animals per injection) for IC (2B4, IC#2) rAbs plus HC, myelin-specific (MS#30, ON#34) rAbs plus HC, and myelin-specific ON#34 rAb minus HC (–HC) (Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons, *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ON#34 +/– HC, Mann-Whitney U test, **P < 0.01). (E) High-magnification image of ON#34 rAb without HC (ON#34 – HC) ICI shows a minor loss of EGFP+ oligodendrocyte cell loss at the injection site. Scale bar: 50 µm. (F) Quantitation of CD68+DAPI+ cell density (per subcortical hemisphere) at 72 hours after injection following ICI of rAbs 2B4, MS#30, or ON#34, plus HC (ANOVA with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons, **P < 0.01).

Immunostaining with astrocytic markers aquaporin-4 (AQP4) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) revealed an absence of staining within areas of oligodendrocyte cell loss and accentuated GFAP staining adjacent to the lesion edge (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting an early coincidental loss of astrocytes in the lesion core and astrogliosis along the lesion periphery. To confirm this loss of astrocytes, we repeated MS#30 ICIs in Tg(Aldh1l1-EGFP,-DTA)D8Rth Swiss Webster mice. Animals were evaluated for areas of EGFP+ astrocyte loss at 3, 7, and 14 days after injection; day 3 2B4 rAb ICIs were evaluated as controls. CD68 cell infiltration and astrocyte loss were minimal and associated exclusively with the injection tract in 2B4 day-3 ICIs. Significant loss of EGFP+ astrocyte cell bodies relative to 2B4 controls was observed within areas of CD68 cell infiltration in day-3 MS#30 lesions (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Patchy return of EGFP+ astrocytes into areas of CD68+ cell infiltration was observed on day 7 and was more pronounced in areas distant from the lesion center (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Astrocyte recovery was near complete (>90%) by day 14 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), and the only notable region of astrocyte loss remained in the permanently damaged injection site. At day 7, astrocytes infiltrating the lesion site displayed an activated phenotype with enhanced GFAP expression relative to surrounding CNS tissue. This phenotype of active astrocyte gliosis persisted within day-14 lesions (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Myelin-specific rAbs bind to the cell surface of PLP1-expressing cells. Myelin-specific rAbs MS#30, ON#34, and ON#49 bound myelinated tracts in murine tissue and stained surface antigen in a subset of live differentiating rat CG4 oligodendrocytes (Figure 2). The ability of myelin-specific rAbs to bind the surface of myelinated axons and oligodendrocyte processes in cerebellar explants (15) and live CG4 cells suggested that the antigen target was located on the outer myelin membrane surface. Live-cell staining of HEK293E cells expressing the myelin proteins MOG or PLP1 showed surface binding of MS rAbs to PLP1, but not to MOG-transfected cells (Figure 3A). The specificity of each transfection was confirmed by live staining with MOG-specific (8-18C5) or PLP1-specific (O10) mAbs. MS rAb staining, but not IC IC#2, visibly colocalized with PLP1 expression following double labeling of cells with an intracellular C-terminal PLP1-specific mAb (Figure 3B). Rescreening our panel of CSF-derived rAbs identified an additional rAb, MS#11 (patient MS04-2, Supplemental Table 1), that bound to the surface of live PLP1-transfected cells (Figure 3B). Like rAbs MS#30, ON#34, and ON#49, MS#11 caused significant oligodendrocyte cell death, CD68+ cell infiltration, and loss of AQP4 astrocyte staining following ICI with HC (Supplemental Figure 3). Overall, 4 of 37 MS CSF–derived rAbs and 0 of 18 inflammatory control CSF-derived rAbs (neuromyelitis optica [NMO], subacute sclerosing panencephalitis [SSPE], chronic meningitis, pediatric opsoclonus myoclonus syndrome) visibly bound to PLP1-transfected cells.

Figure 2 MS rAbs bind to myelinated axons and the surface of live differentiated CG4 oligodendrocytes. (A) MS (MS#30, ON#49, and ON#34) and IC (2B4) rAb (20 μg/ml) immunofluorescence in murine cerebellum. Original magnification, ×200. (B) MS rAbs MS#30, ON#49, and ON#34 and control IC#2 rAb immunofluorescence on live CG4 rat oligodendrocyte cultures 48 hours after differentiation. Original magnification, ×400. All sections are counterstained with DAPI.

Figure 3 MS rAbs bind to the surface of PLP1-transfected cells. (A) Live-cell binding of myelin-specific rAbs (MS#30, ON#49, and ON#34) to CHOK1 cells transfected with MOG or PLP1 expression vector plasmid DNA at 24 hours after transfection. Live-cell staining with MOG-specific 8-18C5 mAbs (10 µg/ml) or PLP1-specific O10 mAbs (1:2 dilution of hybridoma supernatant) serve as positive controls. Scale bars: 25 µm. (B) Live-cell immunofluorescence (×600) of IC and myelin-specific MS rAbs (MS#30, ON#49, ON#34, and MS#11) in HEKE cells expressing PLP1. Human rAb binding is shown in green (rAb) and staining with an intracellular epitope-specific PLP1 mAb (plp1c or AA3) is shown in red (PLP1).

MS rAbs recognize conformational PLP1 cell-surface epitopes. MS rAb binding to live PLP1-transfected cells was dependent on the expression of spatially complex, surface-membrane epitopes. MS rAb staining was lost following treatment with organic fixatives, including methanol and acetone, and was only partially retained following paraformaldehyde (PFA) fixation (Supplemental Figure 4). Among Chinese hamster ovary (CHOK1) cells transfected with PLP1, only a fraction (30%–60%) were surface stained by individual myelin-specific MS rAbs (Supplemental Figure 4C). We quantified the fraction of PLP1-transfected cell staining with MS rAbs in either live or permeabilized PFA-fixed cells to ascertain whether access to intracellular PLP1 protein improved MS rAb binding. PFA fixation did not improve binding of MS rAbs; instead, it reduced the fraction of positive cells, most notably for MS#11 (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Myelin-specific rAbs do not bind CNS white matter or promote complement-mediated oligodendrocyte cell death in PLP1-null animals. To confirm PLP1 as the primary target of these pathogenic demyelinating Abs, we stained cerebellar tissue from WT (PLPy/+) and hemizygous null (PLPy/–) male EGFP-PLP knockin mice (Figure 4A). Strong binding to white matter and EGFP+ myelinated Purkinje cell axons was observed with MS#30, ON#49, and ON#34 rAbs in PLPy/+ but not PLPy/– animals. This same pattern of differential staining was also found with a positive control PLP mAb (AA3), whereas MOG-specific mAbs stained myelinated tracts in both PLPy/+ and PLPy/– cerebelli. Due to its location on the X chromosome and X-linked inactivation, PLP expression is mosaic within the CNS of female PLP+/– animals. This was reflected in the staining of PLP+/– cerebellar slice cultures where MS#30 staining colocalized exclusively with PLP1 expression in only a subset of myelinated axons (Supplemental Figure 5). As anticipated, ICI of MS#30 and ON#34 into PLPy/– EGFP-PLP mice did not cause the complement-mediated oligodendrocyte (OG) cell death observed in male WT animals (Figure 4B). Because MS#11 does not bind to fixed CNS tissue (data not shown), we could not evaluate binding to PLPy/+ and PLPy/– myelin by immunostaining.

Figure 4 Myelin-specific MS rAbs do not bind myelin or mediate oligodendrocyte cell death in PLP1-null animals. (A) Cerebellar sections from WT (PLPy/+) and null (PLPy/–) male EGFP-PLP knockin mice were stained with myelin-specific MS rAbs (MS#30, ON#49, ON34), anti-PLP1 mAb AA3 (PLP1), and anti-MOG 8-18C5 mAbs. Scale bars: 50 µm. (B) EGFP+ immunofluorescence (×100) in murine brain following ICI of MS#30 or ON#34 rAbs with HC into male WT (PLPy/+) and hemizygous null (PLPy/–) EGFP-PLP knockin mice. Quantitation of the area of oligodendrocyte loss in PLPy/+ and PLPy/– animals injected with MS#30 plus HC (n = 6 PLPy/+ and 7 PLPy/ ICIs) and ON#34 plus HC (n = 4 PLPy/+ and 4 PLPy/– ICIs) (Mann-Whitney U test, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01).

PLP1-transfected cell lines do not fully capture high-affinity epitopes formed on purified myelin. To better delineate the PLP1 epitope, we quantified binding of individual pathogenic MS rAbs to live CHOK1 cells transfected with PLP1, the DM20 splice variant, or with targeted PLP1 point mutations. These point mutations alter the outer disulfide loop of the large second extracellular domain of PLP1 (C200A/C219A), a putative loop 2 extracellular palmitoylation site (S198A), or N-terminal intracellular cysteines (C5S/C6S/C9S), required for sorting of PLP1 to myelin-like membranes (Figure 5A) (17, 18).

Figure 5 Myelin-specific MS rAbs recognize complex PLP1 antigens. (A) Schematic of extracellular and intracellular mutations introduced into PLP1. (B) Immunofluorescence images of MS#30 (20 µg/ml), ON#34 (40 µg/ml), ON#49 (50 µg/ml), and MS#11 (100 µg/ml) rAb binding to live cells expressing WT PLP1 or PLP1 containing mutations in the second extracellular domain (C200A/C219A) or N-terminal cysteines (C5S/C6S/C9S). Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Quantitative assay shows absence of IC#2 rAb binding (μg/ml) to live cells expressing WT PLP1. (D) Quantitative binding (mean ± SEM) of MS#30, ON#34, ON#49, and MS#11 rAbs (μg/ml) to cells expressing WT or mutated PLP1. Apparent K D are reported for each experimental curve.

Each pathogenic MS rAb bound to live PLP1-transfected cells in a concentration-dependent manner, but none bound to PLP1-containing mutations C200A/C219A or C5S/C6S/C9S (Figure 5, B and D). No binding to PLP1+ cells was observed with the IC rAb IC#2 (Figure 5C). Calculation of apparent equilibrium K D showed that MS#30 had the highest (17 ± 16 nM) and MS#11 the lowest (358 ± 88 nM) affinity binding to PLP1-expressing CHOK1 cells. The extracellular C200A/C219A and intracellular C5S/C6S/C9S mutations abolished binding to both live and PFA-fixed cells (data not shown). Because PLP1 expression is highly susceptible to individual point mutations that cause retention in the endoplasmic reticulum, interpreting the effects of individual point mutations on live-cell MS rAb surface binding can be confounding. Mutation of cysteine residues forming the outer disulfide loop, however, was found to be dispensable for cell-surface expression of PLP1 (19). Inhibition caused by mutation of N-terminal intracellular cysteines (C5S/C6S/C9S) indicated that S-palmitoylation may be critical at some stage in epitope formation, although we cannot distinguish whether this effect is on cell-surface transport, epitope assembly, or both. We observed no obvious changes in MS rAb staining of cells expressing the DM20 isoform or the S198A point mutation (data not shown).

We also quantified binding of rAbs to purified myelin from WT and PLP1-null animals by ELISA. Specificity of this assay for the presence or absence of PLP1 protein was confirmed by the differential binding of the control PLP1-specific mAb AA3 (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Binding of MS rAbs to purified myelin. (A) ELISA demonstrating differential binding of control PLP1-specific AA3 mAbs to PLP1 WT (+/+) and null (y/–) myelin. (B) MS rAb binding (mean ± SD) to purified myelin from WT and null PLP1 animals was measured by ELISA. (C) IC rAb IC#2 binding curve to WT myelin is shown as a negative control.

MS rAbs, excluding MS#30, showed a 4- to 10-fold increase in binding affinity to WT myelin when compared with PLP1-transfected cells (Figure 6B and Table 1). No binding to purified myelin from PLP1 WT animals was observed with the IC rAb IC#2 (Figure 6C). While ON#34 showed weaker but measurable binding to myelin from PLPy/– null animals, MS#11 bound with similar affinity to both WT and PLP1-null myelin. Taken together, these data suggest that the myelin-binding target of MS rAbs is a PLP1 membrane complex that requires factors other than PLP1 to generate high-affinity epitopes.

Table 1 Differential binding affinity of pathogenic MS rAbs to PLP1-transfected cells and purified myelin

Myelin-enriched glycolipids and cholesterol affect binding of pathogenic MS rAbs to PLP1-transfected cells. Because PLP1 is targeted to the myelin membrane in raft-like domains enriched in glycolipids and cholesterol, (20) we postulated that increased expression of raft-associated glycolipids galactocerebroside (galc) and sulfatide, which are enriched in myelin, might influence epitope formation in PLP1-transfected cell lines. CHO cells were transfected with plasmid vectors expressing full-length cDNAs for UDP-galactose ceramide galactosyltransferase (CGT) (galc biosynthesis) and CGT plus cerebroside sulfotransferase (CST) (sulfatide biosynthesis). Galc and sulfatide expression were confirmed using mAbs against the oligodendrocyte cell-surface developmental markers O1 and O4 (Supplemental Figure 6A) (21, 22). Neither O1 nor O4 bound to the surface of live, untransfected CHO cells. Transfection of CGT, but not CST, produced multiple O1+ cells, whereas positive O4 staining required the coexpression of both CGT and CST (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). MS rAbs did not bind to O4+ CHO cells in the absence of PLP1 (Supplemental Figure 6C).

We transfected cells with PLP1 following separate transfections with CGT alone or CGT and CST. Sulfatide (O4+ staining), but not galc (O1+ staining), expression had a strong and significant positive effect on the mean G/R binding ratio of rAb ON#34 (Figure 7A). In contrast, rAb MS#11 showed reduced binding in the presence of sulfatide (Figure 7B), but not by the expression of galc. As with ON#34, sulfatide expression also enhanced the binding of rAbs MS#30 and ON#49 to PLP1+ cells (Figure 7C). Sulfatide expression increased the fraction of PLP1+ cells bound by rAbs ON#34, ON#49, and MS#30 and reduced the fraction of cells recognized by rAb MS#11 (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Sulfatide and cholesterol levels modify binding of MS rAbs to PLP1-expressing cells. (A) Quantitation and representative images of ON#34 rAb binding to PLP1+ CHOK1 cells coexpressing sulfatide (O4) or galc (O1). Scale bars: 20 μm. The binding intensity ratio of ON#34 rAb (green, G) to PLP1 mAb (red, R) (G/R ratio) is plotted (median ± 95% CI) for single PLP1+ cells (n = 19 PLP1+O4+ and 131 PLP1+O4– cells; n = 52 PLP1+O1– and 65 PLP1+O1+ cells) and significance established using Welch’s t test. White arrowheads on images identify ON#34+O4+PLP1+ cells. (B) Representative images and quantitation of MS#11 rAb binding to PLP1+ CHOK1 cells coexpressing sulfatide or galc. The ratio of MS#11 (green) to PLP (red) is plotted (median ± 95% CI) for PLP1+ cells binned according to O4 (n = 161 PLP1+O4– and 45 PLP1+O4+ cells) or O1 expression (n = 145 PLP1+O1– and 34 PLP1+O1+ cells) and significance established using Welch’s t test. White arrowheads identify MS#11–O4+PLP1+ and gold arrowheads MS#11+O4–PLP1+ cells. (C) The binding ratios of MS#30 (green) or ON#49 (green) to PLP (red) are plotted (median ± 95% CI) for PLP1-expressing CHOK1 cells binned for O4 expression (MS#30: n = 127 PLP1+O4– and 18 PLP1+O4+ cells; ON#49: n = 249 PLP1+O4– and 50 PLP1+O4+ cells). Significance was established using Welch’s t test. (D) Quantification (mean ± SEM) of the percentage of PLP1AA3-expressing cells positive for MS rAb staining (determined by G/R ratio) according to the visual presence or absence of coincident O4 mAb staining. Values represent measurements from 4 to 5 independent experiments per MS rAb. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; **** P < 0.0001, Welch’s t test.

We next assessed the influence of cholesterol, also enriched in the myelin sheath, on MS rAb PLP1 epitope formation and stability (Figure 8). Treatment of live PLP1-transfected cells for 30 minutes with 5 mM B-methyl-cyclodextrin (BMCD), a compound that rapidly sequesters cholesterol and disrupts both membrane lipid rafts and tetraspanin-enriched domains (23, 24), reduced the binding of all the MS rAbs by approximately 2-fold when normalized to cells treated with vehicle alone (images are shown for ON#34 rAb). In contrast, adding cholesterol to transfected PLP1 cells via treatment with 5 mM BMCD saturated with soluble cholesterol improved binding to a similar degree. To ensure that loss of binding following BMCD treatment was not due to the selective death of PLP1+ cells, we immediately stained cells after treatment with DRAQ7 dye followed by our standard immunostaining protocol. There were no significant differences in PLP1+ cell viability between RPMI- (98.1% ± 3.2%), BMCD- (97.7% ± 10.7%), and cholesterol-treated (98.9% ± 5.1%) cells.

Figure 8 Cholesterol affects binding of MS rAbs to PLP1-expressing cells. (A) Representative images of ON#34 rAb binding to PLP1-transfected CHOK1 cells following 30-minute treatment with vehicle (RPMI), 5 mM BMCD, or 5 mM ΒMCD preloaded with cholesterol (CHOL). Scale bars: 20 µm. (B) Quantitation (mean ± SEM) of background-corrected ratios of MS rAb to PLPAA3 signal normalized to RPMI control binding. Data are represented as ratios of replicate images obtained from more than 3 independent transfection experiments. Significance was determined using ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; *** P < 0.001; **** P < 0.0001.

To better interpret the independent or synergistic effects of lipids on PLP1 complex epitope formation, we generated a stable cell line in parental HEK293 (HEKP) cells expressing both CGT and CST cDNAs (clone HEKPE7). This cell line showed a clear differential positive staining with both O1 and O4 mAbs (Supplemental Figure 7). ON#34 rAb binding was enhanced more than 5-fold to PLP1-transfected HEKPE7 cells (Supplemental Figure 7), mirroring results reported in Figure 7A. Treatment of HEKPE7 cells with cholesterol further enhanced PLP1 binding to the E7 cell line (Supplemental Figure 7). A more modest but unexpected increase in MS#11 binding was observed in the E7 cell line that was also accentuated by cholesterol treatment (Supplemental Figure 7). The contradictory effects of sulfatide expression on MS#11 rAb binding in CHOK1 (Figure 7) and HEKPE7 cells may be due to steric hindrance from the O4 and secondary anti-IgM Abs used to identify sulfatide expression in transiently transfected CHOK1 cells.

Detection of Abs to PLP1 complexes in MS and inflammatory control CSF. Developing a specific screening assay to detect conformational PLP1-specific Abs in MS patient CSF and serum was challenging due to the reduced sensitivity of live-cell assays and the reduced specificity of purified myelin ELISAs. Neither undiluted ON07-7 nor MS04-2 CSF (Supplemental Table 1), the source of pathogenic PLP1-specific rAbs, showed visual staining of live PLP1-transfected cells (data not shown) in the absence of glycolipids/cholesterol. However, staining of live PLP1-transfected HEKPE7 cells treated with cholesterol yielded enhanced assay sensitivity; both MS patient ON07-7 CSF IgG (100 µg/ml) and MS04-2 CSF displayed a robust and unambiguous positive surface staining of PLP1-transfected cells that was not observed with NMO CSF (Figure 9A). Dead cells were identified and omitted from consideration by live-cell DAPI staining following cholesterol treatment. DAPI+ cells typically, but not universally, showed a bright and smeared cytoplasmic staining with patient CSF that was readily identified and morphologically distinct from the punctate surface staining observed for live PLP1+ cells (Figure 9A). Using purified CSF IgG, we visually identified positive PLP1-specific cell staining in 9 of 17 MS and 0 of 14 (CNS infectious and noninfectious) inflammatory (n = 13) or noninflammatory (n = 1) control CSF IgG samples. We further quantified and normalized the average CSF IgG/PLP1 (G/R) binding ratios (Supplemental Figure 8A) on individual or small clusters of PLP1+ cells per CSF sample as visualized in Supplemental Figure 8A and Figure 9B. Using a cutoff of G/R binding ratio greater than 3 SDs above the mean average of control CSF IgG samples, we confirmed positive staining on the same set of 9 positive MS CSF samples visualized by specific PLP1+ cell staining.

Figure 9 Detection of conformational PLP1-specific Abs in MS and control CSF. (A) PLP1 and human IgG immunofluorescence on live PLP1-transfected HEKPE7 and cholesterol-treated cells 24 hours after transfection using CSF IgG (100 µg/ml), CSF neat, or serum IgG from MS or inflammatory control patients. Following cholesterol treatment, live-cell cultures were treated with DAPI (arrowheads) to identify dead cells. Scale bars: 20 µm. (B) Normalized and background-corrected mean ratios of green/red immunofluorescence signal (G/R) to single or small clusters of PLP1-transfected cells are shown for cohorts of clinically definite MS (n = 79), infectious (red circles) and noninfectious inflammatory neurologic controls (IC, n = 45), and noninflammatory neurologic controls (NC, n = 39) using either purified CSF IgG or CSF neat. Blue dashed lines indicate values 3 SDs above the mean of IC binding and distinguished positive from negative PLP1 binding. No significant differences in the mean G/R ratio were observed in the populations comprising IC CSF IgG (G/R = 0.015 ± 0.015), IC CSF (G/R = 0.016 ± 0.013) and noninflammatory neurologic controls (G/R = 0.013 ± 011). Fisher’s exact test was used to compare distributions between MS and control patients for each cohort; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (C) Normalized ratios of green/red immunofluorescence signal (G/R) for PLP1-transfected cells incubated with the same IgG concentrations of serum or CSF from 4 PLP1+ MS patients. The ratio of mean CSF and serum-binding titers were greater than 8.2 for each patient, indicative of intrathecal synthesis of PLP1 complex–specific Abs. Statistical comparisons of replicate measurements from 2 to 3 independent transfections were made using Welch’s t test. ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as means and SD.

We next assayed a separate and distinct cohort of MS and control CSF from both our laboratory sample bank and from 78 masked samples provided by the Rocky Mountain MS Center Biorepository. This data set included an additional 63 clinically verified MS CSF samples, 29 inflammatory, and 38 noninflammatory brain tumor, headache, or migraine controls (Supplemental Table 2). PLP1+ cell-surface staining in the live-cell assay was highly specific for MS CSF samples, with 58.7% of MS and 0% of inflammatory and noninflammatory control patients showing positive staining both visibly and by G/R binding ratios (Figure 9C). Representative images of CSF samples with weak (MS04-4, G/R ratio = 0.089), intermediate (MS09-1, G/R ratio = 0.56), robust (MS93.1, GR ratio = 0.96), and negative HEKPE7 binding are presented in Supplemental Figure 8B. Altogether, anti–PLP1 complex Abs were identified in the CSF of 46 of 80 different MS patients (57.5%). The frequency of MS patients with positive anti–PLP1 complex Abs was significantly increased relative to controls whether using neat CSF or purified CSF IgG (Figure 9B).

We compared anti–PLP1 complex–specific antibody titers from paired CSF and peripheral blood of 4 positive MS patients (Figure 9C). PLP1-specific binding was significantly lower and barely observable in the peripheral blood of each patient. The ratio of the mean CSF IgG– and serum IgG–binding titers was 8.2 or greater for each MS patient, indicating intrathecal production of PLP1-specific Abs (Figure 9C). Longitudinal sampling of patients ONO7-7 (Supplemental Figure 8, MS09-1) and MS05-3 (Supplemental Figure 8, MS07-8) identified the continued presence of PLP1-specific IgG in CSF 18 months or more after initial diagnosis.

Anti–PLP1 complex Abs were identified in both relapsing and progressive MS patients. Nine out of twelve CSF samples from patients with progressive forms of MS were positive for Abs against membrane PLP1 complexes (5/5 secondary progressive and 4/7 primary progressive patients). We produced and tested 8 rAbs from primary progressive MS patient MS02-19, who demonstrated a high CSF PLP1–specific antibody titer (G/R ratio = 1.3, Supplemental Figure 8). None of the 8 MS02-19 CSF-derived rAbs bound to PLP1-transfected CHOk1 or HEKPE7 cells after cholesterol treatment (Supplemental Table 3). Similarly, CSF from RRMS patients MS03-1 and MS05-3 was positive for PLP1 staining, even though a comprehensive testing of rAbs derived from clonal plasmablast populations obtained at the time of lumbar puncture failed to stain PLP1-transfected cells (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 8).