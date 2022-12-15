Pharmacological conversion of gut epithelial cells into insulin-producing cells lowers glycemia in diabetic animals

A subset of fetal insulin-positive intestinal secretory lineage cells. Pancreas and small intestine share a common endodermal origin. Recent studies show that enteroendocrine K/L cells express insulin during fetal, but not postnatal, life (19). These data provide a plausible developmental explanation for the observation that FoxO1 deletion in Neurog3+ endocrine progenitors generates gut β-like, insulin-secreting cells in a cell-autonomous manner (17), since FoxO1 is generally activated upon terminal differentiation in a variety of cell types (22, 23). We tested the relationship between FOXO1 expression/activity and insulin immunoreactivity in the human fetal intestine by analyzing whole rolls of small intestine from one 15-week gestational age (GA) subject, two 17-week GA subjects, and one 19-week GA subject. Combined immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization detected cells coexpressing insulin mRNA and protein in fetal human intestine at 15 to 17 weeks GA (Figure 1, A and B), but barely in 19 weeks GA (especially in the villus tip pattern). Interestingly, only one-third of cells expressing insulin (INS) mRNA also expressed the insulin protein, consistent with the possibility that fetal intestinal insulin expression is transient (Figure 1B), likely restricted to the early second trimester. Immunostaining also revealed coreactivity with intestinal secretory cell-type markers 5HT (enterochromaffin), lysozyme (Paneth), and GLP-1 (EEC K/L cell) (Figure 1C). Double-positive 5HT/insulin and lysozyme/insulin cells were detected more frequently at the tip of villi in the proximal small intestine, whereas double-positive GLP-1/insulin cells were mainly located in the distal region. No insulin protein and RNA-positive cells were found in adult human intestine biopsies (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162720DS1). INS antibody specificity was tested using negative and positive control samples (Supplemental Figure 1B). Costaining with FOXO1 indicated that most insulin-positive cells did not express FOXO1, consistent with the possibility that FoxO1 ablation in rodents or organoids recapitulates a developmental stage in human fetal intestine (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 INSULIN and FOXO1 expression in human fetal small intestine secretory lineage cells. (A) Representative image (GA = 17 weeks) of tile scanning of one-fourth fetal proximal intestinal roll section stained with INS mRNA in red and INS protein in green. (B) Quantification of INS protein+, INS mRNA+, and double-positive cells. n = 3 different donors. GA = 15–17 weeks. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) Insulin (red) and 5HT, lysozyme, or GLP-1 (green) staining in fetal human anterior intestine (GA = 17 weeks). Colocalization is shown in yellow. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Insulin (red) and 5HT, lysozyme, or GLP-1 (green) staining in adult human duodenum. Colocalization is shown in yellow. Scale bars: 40μm. (E) Insulin (green) and FOXO1 (red) staining in fetal human anterior intestine. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Quantification of FOXO1–Insulin+ versus FOXO1+Insulin+ cells in fetal human proximal intestine. n = 3 different donors. Each point shows averaged counting value from 3 to 4 different images per donor. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test.

Separate subsets of Neurog3 lineage yield intestinal β-like cells. The discovery of cells with mixed insulin/Paneth/goblet features is consistent with the notion that different cell types arise from Neurog3+ progenitors: EEC, goblet, and Paneth cells (Supplemental Figure 4A) (24). Therefore, we asked whether the latter two subtypes also give rise to gut β-like cells because this finding would greatly expand the repertoire of target cells for conversion to β-like cells. To answer this question, we used a 2-step enrichment procedure of in vivo lineage tracing with Neurog3Cre-FoxO1fl/fl; Rosa26tdtomato mice to label FoxO1-KO cells derived from Neurog3 progenitors (NFKO), followed by CD24 immunostaining to distinguish among EEC, goblet, and Paneth cells (Supplemental Figure 2) (25). FoxO1 expression was significantly reduced in sorted Neurog3+-derived Tomato+ cells from NFKO mice, while FoxO3 and FoxO4 were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3). Quantitative flow cytometry analysis (FACS) revealed that NFKO increased Neurog3+-derived cells approximately 1.7-fold, from 1.54% to 2.65% (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2, A and B). Single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) showed an expansion of the EEC and goblet/Paneth lineages among Neurog3 daughter cells of NFKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, both subpopulations included insulin-immunoreactive cells (Figure 2C). CD24 staining allowed us to subdivide Neurog3+-derived (Tomato+) cells into 2 distinct populations: CD24negTomato+ and CD24+Tomato+ (Figure 2D). CD24+ cells included both Paneth and 5HT cells (Supplemental Figure 2). Quantitative PCR (QPCR) data demonstrated that CD24negTomato+ cells from NFKO mice were highly enriched in Ins1 and Ins2 mRNA (500- to 1,000-fold), while CD24+Tomato+ cells showed a more limited 10- to 30-fold enrichment (Figure 2E). Consistently, insulin-immunoreactive cells showed weak or absent CD24 membrane staining (Figure 2F). Notably, gene-set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of bulk RNA-Seq data showed increased pancreatic β cell– and protein secretion–related transcripts in the CD24negTomato+ population (Figure 2, G and H). The morphology and gene expression profiles of these cells was consistent with a dual origin from EEC and Paneth/goblet cells (Figure 2, C and F). Besides Paneth/goblet lineage markers (Spink4, Defa24, Muc2, Lyz1) and EEC lineage markers (Chga, Gcg, Tph1, Cck, Pyy), we detected quiescent stem cell markers Hopx and Olfm4 in the insulin-immunoreactive population (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Moreover, CytoTRACE analysis (26) showed that the insulin-immunoreactive population represents a less differentiated cell state compared with insulin-negative cells from NFKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4E), supporting the notion that FoxO1 ablation in Neurog3-derived cells brings about a fetal-like stage.

Figure 2 Expanded Neurog3 lineage and β-like cells in gut of Neurog3 FoxO1-KO mice. (A) FACS of isolated Tomato+ cells from either Neurog3Cre+FoxO1fl/fl; ROSAtdTomato (NFKO) or Neurog3Cre+; ROSAtdTomato (WT) gut epithelial cells. Red gate indicates sorting window for Neurog3-derived Tomato+ cells. (B) Tomato+ cell frequency assessed by FACS in NFKO and Neurog3Cre (WT) mice (NFKO, n = 23; WT, n = 16 mice). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test. (C) Representative IHC images of 2 types of Neurog3-derived β-like cells from NFKO mice: Paneth pattern (upper panel) and EEC pattern (lower panel). Scale bars: 40 μm. (D) FACS plot of CD24-based sorting strategy of dissociated Tomato+ single cells from NFKO small intestinal epithelial cells. SSC, side scatter. (E) Ins1 and Ins2 mRNA in sorted CD24+Tomato+, CD24negTomato+, and Tomatoneg populations (n = 4 mice, Mann-Whitney rank-sum test). (F) Representative IHC of insulin, CD24, and Tomato. Paneth (upper panels) and EEC pattern (lower panels) of CD24 staining in insulin+ cells (green and red channel double colocalization is shown in yellow; green, red, and magenta triple colocalization is shown in white). (G and H) Enriched hallmark gene sets in CD24negTomato+ versus Tomatoneg population predicted by the GSEA.

Lineage tracing identifies a dual source of β-like cells following FoxO1 ablation. The presence of 2 distinct cell subtypes with β-like features raised the possibility that other intestinal cell types can be converted to insulin-immunoreactive cells by FoxO1 ablation. To critically test this hypothesis, we assessed generation of β-like cells by tracing the 5HT lineage using primary organoids from Tph1CreErt2/+; Rosa26tdTomato mice to identify EEC-derived β-like cells, and the goblet/Paneth lineage using Lyz1CreEr/+; Rosa26tdTomato organoids. After inducing Tph1 reporter-dependent gene activation with 4-OH-TAM, we enriched organoids in EEC by incubating them in medium containing inhibitors of Notch, WNT, and MEK (DAPT, IWP2, and PD0325901, respectively) (27). To induce conversion into β-like cells, we added the chemical FOXO1 inhibitor AS1842856 (AS) (28, 29). QPCR analysis showed significant increases of Ins1, Ins2, and Tph1 mRNA after incubation in EEC medium with or without AS (Figure 3A). We found approximately 11% 5HT cells by immunostaining and flow cytometry (Figure 3, B and C). Treatment with AS increased the percentage of 5HT cells 1.5-fold (Figure 3C). Pulse-chase labeling also showed that after 4-OH-TAM treatment, insulin-positive cells colocalized with newly generated 5HT cells (Tomato+ cells) regardless of whether organoids had been subjected to the EEC differentiation protocol (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5). Induction of 5HT-positive cells was also evident in EEC-enriched human GOs (hGOs) (Figure 3, E and F). In sorted 5HT-positive cells from hGOs, insulin mRNA was induced approximately 6-fold by incubation in EEC medium and 30-fold by addition of another FOXO1 inhibitor, FBT10 (Figure 3G) (30, 31). These data are consistent with the hypothesis that FOXO1 inhibition facilitates conversion of 5HT cells into β-like cells.

Figure 3 Dual source of β-like cells in murine and hGOs. (A) QPCR of mouse intestinal organoids following EEC induction. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Paired t test. (B) Tomato staining of Tph1CreERT2 organoids after 4 days in differentiation (Diff) and EEC induction medium following activation of Tomato reporter. n = 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Percentage of Tph1CreERT2 Tomato cells in mouse GOs with or without iFOXO1 (AS) treatment (n = 3 independent experiments). (D) Lineage tracing of Tph1CreERT2 4 days after activation of Tomato expression. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) FACS diagram representing the sorted 5HT+ (pink) population in EEC induced from hGOs with or without FBT10 treatment. (F) Percentage of 5HT+ cells in EEC induced from hGOs with or without FBT10 treatment. n = 6 independent experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test. (G) QPCR of Ins and Tph1 in sorted 5HT+ cells with or without FBT10 treatment. n = 3 independent experiments. (H–L) QPCR of different marker genes following treatment with combination of iNotch (DAPT [D]), iTGF-β (Repsox [R]), iGSK3β (Chir [C]); and iFOXO1 (AS). n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Paired t test. (M) Lineage tracing of Lyz1CreER 4 days after activation of Tomato expression. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Next, we performed similar experiments in organoids derived from Lyz1CreEr/+; Rosa26tdTomato mice to label goblet/Paneth cells, followed by induction of these 2 interrelated lineages (Figure 3H). We optimized chemical induction of the Paneth/goblet lineage by different combinations of the glycogen synthase kinase-3β (GSK3β) inhibitor Chir99021, Notch inhibitor DAPT, and TGF-β inhibitor Repsox (32, 33). QPCR data showed that single Notch inhibition enriched all secretory cell markers, such as Neurog3, Tph1, Lyz1, and Muc2; this effect was strengthened by the TGF-β inhibitor. In contrast, addition of the GSK3β inhibitor increased Neurog3 and Lyz1, but decreased Tph1 and Muc2, consistent with the possibility that this combination promotes an earlier stage of EEC differentiation. Single treatment with either TGF-β or GSK3β inhibitor had no effect (Figure 3, H–K). The triple combination of Notch, TGF-β, and GSK3β inhibitors resulted in a 10-fold induction of Ins1 and Ins2 mRNA along with EEC progenitor markers, indicating a trend toward the β cell–like phenotype. The effect of the triple blockade was amplified by adding the FOXO1 inhibitor AS, with both Ins1 and Ins2 mRNA expression increasing by 20- and 14-fold, respectively (Figure 3L). Adding AS also strengthened the effect of the dual Notch/TGF-β or Notch/GSK3β blockade (Figure 3L). To confirm the origin of β-like cells, we performed immunohistochemistry and found that insulin colocalized with LYZ1-tomato cells, indicating that β-like cells can also arise from Paneth/goblet cells (Figure 3M).

Newly developed FOXO1 inhibitors increase β-like cell conversion. Based on these data, we sought to increase the efficiency of generating β-like cells using a modified secretory cell conversion protocol combined with FOXO1 inhibition in mouse intestinal organoids (34) (Figure 4A). TGF-β inhibition resulted in strong induction of Ins1 and Ins2; the latter was further increased by approximately 2-fold by the FOXO1 inhibitor AS. Notch inhibition had a stronger effect on Ins1 than on Ins2, and addition of AS increased both. Addition of the Notch inhibitor to the TGF-β blockade, either in the presence or absence of AS, had no effect, indicating that Notch is epistatic to TGF-β in the pathway leading to β-like cell conversion (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6). Measurements of insulin content in organoid extracts are consistent with the mRNA findings and show that FOXO1 inhibition increased the amount of insulin recovered after single TGF-β or dual Notch/TGF-β blockade (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Conversion of gut cells into insulin-producing cells by combination treatment. (A) Modified differentiation protocol to induce conversion of INS+ cells by the addition of FOXO1 inhibitor to the differentiation medium at different stages. Treatment details are explained in Quantitative measurement of conversion insulin-producing cells with cultured organoids in Supplemental Methods. ENRspo, organoid growth medium epidermal growth factor/Noggin/R-spondin; Y, Y-27632; C, CHIR99021; V, vaproic acid; D, DAPT; R, Repsox; Is, ISX-9; Adc, 5-Aza-2′-deoxycytidine; Iw, IWP2; Pd, PD0325901; T3, thyroid hormone. (B) QPCR of Ins1 and Ins2 expression from organoids following treatment with the differentiation cocktail, comprising inhibitors of Notch (DAPT [D]) and/or TGF-β (Repsox [R]), followed by the addition of FOXO1 inhibitor (AS). n = 6 independent experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Paired t test. (C) Insulin content in organoids following treatment with the differentiation cocktail compared with islets. n = 4 independent experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA. (D) FACS diagram presenting the percentage of converted INS2+ cells in control versus differentiation cocktail-treated organoids. (E) Upregulated KEGG pathways in sorted INS2-Tom+ cells versus INS2-Tomneg cells. (F) Heatmap comparing expression levels of typical islet and gut epithelial marker genes in sorted INS2-Tom+ versus INS2-Tomneg from differentiated organoids of INS2-Tomato mice. (G) Comparative evaluation of the potencies of 2 new FBT compounds and iFOXO1 (AS) to generate insulin+ cells by an integrated calculation (Tom score) of INS2-Tomato intensity, percentage of INS2-Tomato cells, and live-cell percentage, as detected by flow cytometry. n = 3 independent experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Paired t test. (H) Ins2 relative expression in sorted INS2-Tomato cells. n = 4 independent experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Paired t test.

Next, we set up quantitative assays with cultured GOs derived from mice bearing a RIP-Cre; Rosa26tdtomato reporter allele to evaluate the efficiency of β-like cell conversion. In this assay, we used FACS to separate and quantitate cells in which Ins2 expression had been activated, as indicated by the Tomato reporter, from non–insulin-expressing epithelial cells. In a typical experiment, about 14% of cultured organoid cells demonstrated onset of red fluorescence following combined TGF-β/FOXO1 inhibition (Figure 4D). Using this screening platform, we validated several FOXO1 inhibitors (FBT) based on their potency in reporter promoter assays (20). We selected 2 compounds, FBT10 and FBT374, that outperformed AS in conversion frequency to β-like cells and Ins2 expression (Figure 4, G and H). Using Tomato+ (β-like) cells isolated by FACS, we compared expression of β cell–specific genes between converted INS2-Tom+ β-like cells versus INS2-Tomneg cells. RNA-Seq showed that organoid-derived insulin-immunoreactive cells expressed pancreatic β cell markers, including Nkx6.2, MafA, Pcsk2, and Abcc8 (Figure 4F), while also retaining some intestinal epithelial markers (Supplemental Figure 7). GSEA of the KEGG pathway revealed that Ins2-Tom+ cells were highly enriched in genes related to biological processes in maturity-onset diabetes of the young and type 2 diabetes (Figure 4E). Thus, intestinal β-like cells obtained by FOXO1 inhibition share a common molecular signature with islet β cells.

Inhibition of Notch and TGF-β in FoxO1-deficient mice increases Neurog3+ and β-like cells. Next, we tested to determine whether triple blockade of Notch, TGF-β, and FOXO1 can induce cell conversion in vivo. To this end, we combined genetic FoxO1 ablation in Neurog3cre-FoxO1fl/fl; Rosa26tdtomato mice with pharmacological treatment with Repsox and a different Notch inhibitor, the γ-secretase inhibitor DBZ. We injected DBZ for the first 2 days, followed by 5 days of Repsox oral dosing (21, 35) (Figure 5A). Immunohistochemistry and quantitative FACS showed that DBZ increased Neurog3-derived cells by approximately 2.5-fold and the DBZ/Repsox combination by 7-fold, to account for approximately 15% of all live duodenal epithelial cells. Repsox had no effect by itself (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8A). The treatment had similar effects on the percentage of 5HT cells, consistent with data in cultured organoids (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). These data show that triple inhibition expanded the EEC lineage, a necessary condition for β-like conversion of a subset of cells.

Figure 5 iNotch and iTGF-β combination therapy generates insulin+ cells in NFKO mice. (A) Experimental design for DBZ and Repsox combination treatment of NFKO mice. (B) Representative IHC images of Tomato (red) staining in Neurog3Cre FoxO1fl/fl; ROSA tdTomato mice following DBZ, Repsox, or combination treatment. Scale bars: 40 μM. (C) Tomato+ cell frequency measured by FACS in control, DBZ-, Repsox-, or combination-treated Neurog3Cre FoxO1fl/fl; ROSA tdTomato mice. n = 3 mice in each treatment group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA. (D) Experimental design for DBZ and Repsox combination treatment in STZ-WT or NFKO mice. (E) Four-hour fasting plasma insulin levels in STZ-NFKO and STZ-WT mice before and after treatment with the indicated compounds. (F) One-hour refed plasma insulin levels in STZ-NFKO and STZ-WT mice before and after treatment with the indicated compounds. (G) OGTTs after DBZ, Repsox, and dual treatment. (H) Four-hour fasting glucose level measurements before OGTT. (I) AUC of OGTT shown in G. (J) Representative IHC images of lysozyme (upper panels, green), MUC2 (middle panels, green), and 5HT (lower panels, green) costained with insulin (red) in combination therapy–treated STZ-NFKO mice. Scale bars: 40μm. Green and red channel colocalization shown in yellow. n = 6 to 9 mice in each treatment group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA. (K and L) Glucose or KCl stimulates insulin secretion from duodenum of control or DBZ and Repsox combination–treated NFKO mice. n = 12–25. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney rank-sum test.

To determine whether these treatments resulted in the formation of functional gut β-like cells, we rendered the animals diabetic with streptozotocin (STZ) and measured the effects of the various interventions on fasting glucose, glucose tolerance, plasma insulin, and generation of insulin-immunoreactive intestinal cells (Figure 5D). FoxO1 ablation resulted in lower fasting glycemia and improved glucose tolerance tests (GTTs) after STZ administration, consistent with prior observations (17). After a 6-day course of dual inhibition with Repsox and DBZ in FoxO1-KO mice, plasma insulin levels increased following a 4-hour fast or 1-hour refeeding (Figure 5, E and F). In oral GTTs (OGTTs), this treatment yielded the largest improvement compared with vehicle or any single treatment or dual Repsox and DBZ inhibition in WT controls (Figure 5, G–I). Dual inhibition increased 5HT and goblet cell population while decreasing the Paneth cell marker lysozyme (Supplemental Figure 9). Immunohistochemistry revealed abundant insulin-immunoreactive cells within intestinal crypts and colocalization with 5HT and lysozyme/MUC2 (Figure 5J) as well as pancreatic β cell markers PC2, MAFA, and SUR1 (Supplemental Figure 12), suggesting that these cells undergo conversion to β-like cells. Moreover, the various treatments had no effects on residual endocrine pancreas β cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), total pancreatic insulin content (Supplemental Figure 10C), and proliferating β cells, as assessed by KI-67 staining (Supplemental Figure 10D). DBZ alone or combined with Repsox similarly enhanced circulating GLP1 levels (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B) as well as the number of GLP1- and GIP-expressing cells in the small intestine (Supplemental Figure 11, C–F). As these treatments had no effect on plasma insulin and pancreatic insulin content was negligible anyway, the increased plasma insulin and lower glycemia seen in Repsox/DBZ-treated FoxO1-KO mice should be attributed to the induction of intestinal insulin-positive cells rather than expansion of other EEC lineages. Furthermore, we performed glucose- and KCl-induced insulin secretion assays from gut isolated from Repsox/DBZ-treated FoxO1 KOs and found that these intestinal β-like cells release insulin in response to secretagogues (Figure 5, K and L). Taken together, these data indicate that combined FOXO1, Notch, and TGF-β inhibition increases the efficiency of cell conversion in vivo and is associated with a commensurate glucose-lowering effect in diabetic animals.

Triple combination therapy lowers blood glucose and induces gut β-like cells in NOD mice. To evaluate the translational value of this triple combination therapy in an autoimmune model of diabetes, we used Repsox and the γ-secretase inhibitor PF-03084014, currently in phase II trials for the treatment of different forms of cancer (36), in combination with the chemical FOXO1 inhibitor FBT10 (Figure 6A) (20, 21). Five days of oral administration with FBT10, PF, and Repsox only slightly decreased body weight (Figure 6B), with a significant increase of plasma insulin and GLP1 levels (Figure 6, C and D). Triple combination therapy decreased 4-hour fasting blood glucose levels by 400 mg/dl and nearly normalized OGTT compared with that of vehicle-treated controls (Figure 6, E and F). Immunohistochemistry confirmed the presence of β-like cells in the intestine of the treatment group, partly coimmunoreactive with 5HT or lysozyme/MUC2, but not in the vehicle group (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 13A). There were no differences in residual islet β cells, and both groups showed evidence of islet immune cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 13B).

Figure 6 Triple combination therapy lowers blood glucose and induces gut β-like cells in NOD mice. (A) Experimental design for PF-03084014, Repsox, and FBT10 triple combination treatment of NOD mice.(A) Body weight measurement after 5 days of combination treatment in control (vehicle) and Tx (treatment) groups. n = 3 mice each group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test. (C and D) Plasma insulin and GLP-1 in control and treatment groups before and after 5-day treatment. (E) OGTTs after 5 days of vehicle or triple combination treatment. (F) AUC of OGTT shown in E. (G) Representative IHC of lysozyme (upper panels, green), MUC2 (middle panels, green), and 5HT (lower panels, green) costained with insulin (red) in triple combination therapy–treated NOD mice; green and red channel colocalization shown in yellow. Scale bars: 40 μm. n = 3 mice each group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test.

Combination treatment of hGOs induces insulin+ cells. Finally, we determined the effects of triple chemical blockade of Notch, TGF-β, and FOXO1 using primary human duodenal organoids (Figure 7A). QPCR analysis indicated a remarkable induction of insulin and CD49a, a membrane marker of hESC-derived β cells, by the triple combination treatment (7) (Figure 7B). Measurements of insulin content and C-peptide immunohistochemistry confirmed these findings (Figure 7, C and D). The β-like cells generated from hGOs showed insulin secretion. Interestingly, similarly to ES-derived β-like cells, they failed to clearly respond to high glucose or KCl (Figure 7, E–G). This likely reflects an immature stage due to the short course of the differentiation experiment.