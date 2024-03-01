Glucocorticoid receptor-dependent therapeutic efficacy of tauroursodeoxycholic acid in preclinical models of spinocerebellar ataxia type 3

TUDCA is the most efficient BA at improving the SCA3 phenotype. Previous studies have pointed to the usage of BAs as potential candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Therefore, we started by evaluating the effect of several BA molecules in a well-established C. elegans model of SCA3, which expresses human ATXN3 with 130 glutamine residues (AT3Q130) (17). After confirming that all candidate compounds were nontoxic to WT animals (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162246DS1), we tested their effect, at several concentrations (0.0001–50 μM), on the motor phenotype of AT3Q130 animals (Supplemental Figure 2). A total of 6 of 9 of the tested BAs had a beneficial effect in at least one of the concentrations assessed (CA, DCA, GCA, GDCA, TDCA, and TUDCA). After selecting the concentration with the highest positive effect for each individual molecule, we determined that the efficiency in recovering locomotion defects was highest with TUDCA treatment at a concentration of 1 μM (Figure 1, A and B). Moreover, TUDCA was able to significantly increase the lifespan of AT3Q130 animals (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 2) by 13% (the median survival of the AT3Q130 strain being 15 days, that of TUDCA-treated animals was 17 days), supporting its therapeutic potential.

Figure 1 Impact of BAs on the motor phenotype of SCA3 nematode and mouse models. (A) Percentage of improvement in locomotion-defective animals of a representative set of BAs. The predetermined optimal concentration for each compound was used. A total of 3-to-4 independent experiments were performed, for a total of 150–200 animals assayed. (B) Dose-response evaluation of the effect of TUDCA in reducing the percentage of locomotion-defective AT3Q130 animals. AT3Q75 animals were used as a TG non-motor-defective control, and 1% DMSO was used as the negative control for vehicle administration. A total of 3-to-4 independent experiments with 150–200 animals were performed. (C) Kaplan-Meyer curve of the survival of AT3Q130 nematodes treated with TUDCA. The daf-2 and daf-16 strains were used as long and short-lived controls, respectively. A total of 300 animals per condition were tested along 3 independent experiments. (D) Evaluation of the time taken for a mouse to cross a 12 mm square beam, with TUDCA having a positive effect. (E) Assessment of the time taken for a mouse to swim through a 60 cm water path. TUDCA consistently improved this time throughout the trial. #, no difference between WT and TG TUDCA animals. (F) Gait quality was improved in treated animals. (G) The strength of an animal to grab a grid was used to evaluate forelimb strength. TUDCA had a positive effect in some time points. (H) Qualitative assessment of limb clasping revealed a significant improvement of TG TUDCA-treated animals in comparison with TG. Black *, WT versus TG; red *, TG versus TG TUDCA. A total of 14–17 mice per condition was used in all tests and evaluated in the indicated weeks of age. 1-way ANOVA (B, D, and E). Kaplan Meier and Cox regression (C). κ2 test (F–H). * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001.

Next, using the CMVMJD135 transgenic (TG) mouse model of SCA3, which recapitulates several key aspects of the human disease (48), we performed a preclinical trial to test the effect of TUDCA on motor impairment (Supplemental Figure 3A). An initial evaluation of motor function was carried out at 4 weeks of age (presymptomatic stage) and treatment was started at 5 weeks by supplementing food with 0.4% TUDCA (w/w). We confirmed that the mean food consumption was similar between diets (Supplemental Figure 3B) and that serum levels of TUDCA were significantly increased in animals fed a TUDCA-supplemented diet (Supplemental Figure 3C). No signs of toxicity or secondary effects of TUDCA were detected throughout the study. The CAG repeat number, which is known to correlate directly with disease severity and inversely with age of symptom onset in this disease, was similar between untreated and treated mice (Supplemental Figure 3D), confirming an adequate matching of the experimental groups for this potential confounder.

TUDCA was able to ameliorate several early onset motor phenotypes of CMVMJD135 mice, such as deficits in the beam walk (Figure 1D) and motor swimming tests (Figure 1E and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2), and increased the age at which animals were able to complete the beam test (Supplemental Figure 4A). This was not due to weight variation, with TUDCA having no effect on body weight (Supplemental Figure 3E). Motor deficits regarding both gait (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 4C) and limb strength (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 4D) were also largely improved upon treatment. While TUDCA had little effect on the performance in the hanging wire test (Supplemental Figure 4B), a recurrent observation in positive preclinical trials in this model (27, 48), it was able to strongly improve late-onset phenotypes of limb clasping (Figure 1H) and tremors (Supplemental Figure 4E). In spite of a mild effect of TUDCA on the vertical exploratory activity of SCA3 mice (Supplemental Figure 4F), it was noticeable that, at 34 weeks of age, treated animals (but not untreated) were still able to hold with their hindlimb paws.

Importantly, none of the tested behavioral patterns of WT animals treated with TUDCA were different from untreated WT animals (Supplemental Table 3), which strongly supports the safety and specificity of the compound for the disease context. In summary, chronic and early administration of TUDCA led to an overall improvement of the motor behavior in the CMVMJD135 mouse model, confirming its potential for SCA3 treatment.

Neuropathological findings in SCA3 mice are ameliorated by TUDCA. Widespread histological changes in the CNS have been described in several mouse models of SCA3 (29, 49, 50). Treatment with TUDCA prevented loss of cholinergic motor neurons in the cervical and thoracic spinal cord of CMVMJD135 mice (Figure 2, A and B) and normalized the number of pyknotic cells in pontine (Figure 2C) and DCN (Figure 2D). Despite this beneficial effect on key regions for the disease, TUDCA did not normalize the gross brain weight of SCA3 mice (Supplemental Figure 3F); this measure, however, completely excludes the spinal cord, where most of the beneficial impact on neuropathology was observed. Interestingly, this neuroprotective effect was dissociated from an impact on ATXN3 aggregation, as TUDCA had no effect in the number of intranuclear inclusions in the lateral reticular and pontine nuclei (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, respectively). In conclusion, not only was TUDCA able to significantly improve motor phenotypes, but it also ameliorated different aspects of neuropathology, independently of direct effects on ATXN3 aggregation.

Figure 2 TUDCA reduces neuropathology in CMVMJD135 mice. (A) IHC (and respective quantification) of ChAT-positive cells in the cervical and (B) thoracic regions of the ventral horn of the spinal cord. (C) Pyknotic cells per area were counted after cresyl violet staining in the pontine nuclei and (D) DCN of mice. All analyses were performed in 34-week-old mouse tissue in a minimum of 3 animals per group. 1-Way ANOVA, * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001. Scale bars: 200 μm (A and B), 50 μm (C and D).

TUDCA promotes neuroinflammatory homeostasis in SCA3 mice. Having established the therapeutic potential of TUDCA, we shifted our focus to the molecular and cellular effects of this drug. Since proteostasis imbalance is a hallmark of SCA3 (16), we evaluated several branches of the protein control quality control for their response to TUDCA and no changes were found in gene expression/protein levels of key components of the heat shock and mitochondrial unfolded protein responses (Supplemental Figure 6A), antioxidant response (Supplemental Figure 6B), ER stress response (Supplemental Figure 6C), autophagy (Supplemental Figure 6D), or the proteasome (Supplemental Figure 6E) in the brainstem of 34-week-old animals.

Since TUDCA has been classically described as an antiinflammatory and antiapoptotic molecule (46), we evaluated both processes in CMVMJD135 mice. TUDCA was able to normalize the expression of several anti and proinflammatory markers in the brainstem and spinal cord of 34-week-old mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting promotion of immunological homeostasis. Moreover, TUDCA treatment was able to revert astrocytic reactivity, measured by protein levels of glial fibrillary acid protein (GFAP) in the brainstem (Figure 3B), and GFAP staining in the spinal cord (Figure 3C). No changes were observed in GFAP staining levels in the pontine nuclei (Figure 3D) in all groups. However, TUDCA showed a tendency to normalize astrocyte morphology changes observed in the spinal cord and pontine nuclei of TG mice (Figure 3, E–G). No differences were observed in the protein levels of the microglia marker IBA-1 (Supplemental Figure 7B), IKKβ (Supplemental Figure 7C), phosphorylated NF-κB p65 (Supplemental Figure 7D), protein levels of TP53 (Supplemental Figure 7E), or expression of caspase 3 (Supplemental Figure 7F), either in the model or upon treatment. In conclusion, CMVMJD135 mice show some evidence of neuroinflammatory dyshomeostasis, mostly at late disease stages, that is effectively countered by TUDCA.

Figure 3 TUDCA reduces neuroinflammation in CMVMJD135 mice. (A) RT-qPCR of brainstem and spinal cord tissue of 34-week-old mice, with expression values normalized for β-2-microglobumin (B2m). A total of 4–6 biological replicates were evaluated. (B) Western blot analysis of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) levels, normalized to α-tubulin, in the brainstem of 34-week-old mice. A total of 4–6 biological replicates was tested. (C) IHC analysis of GFAP staining (and respective quantification) in the spinal cord (SC) and (D) pontine nuclei of 34-week-old mice. A total of 4–6 animals was analyzed per group. Scale bars: 50 μm (higher magnification) and 200 μm (lower magnification) (C and D). (E) Representative microphotograph of GFAP staining (nuclei stained by DAPI) in the spinal cord of WT mice. Scale bar: 25μm. (F) Representative image of skeletonized astrocytes for morphological evaluation of process complexity in the cervical spinal cord (SC) and (G) pontine nuclei of 34-week-old mice. A minimum number of 3 animals was used per condition, with 15–32 astrocytes being analyzed per group. Black *, WT versus TG; red *, TG versus TG TUDCA. 1-Way ANOVA, * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001.

The neuroprotective effect of TUDCA is GR-dependent and FXR-independent. In an attempt to define TUDCA’s mechanism of action, we wanted to assess whether the canonical BA receptor FXR (35) was required for the effect of TUDCA in the brain. Moreover, looking at possible alternative receptors, TUDCA has also been shown to interact with the GR in vitro and to require this receptor for some of its cellular effects (46).

We performed a transcriptomic analysis by RNA sequencing of the brainstem of TUDCA-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8A), followed by reverse-transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) validation of representative transcripts (Supplemental Figure 8B). We identified 25 and 8 FXR target genes as differentially expressed between WT and TG TUDCA, and TG and TG TUDCA mice, respectively (Figure 4A). However, a significantly higher number of GR transcripts was found to be differentially expressed, namely 202 and 47 between WT and TG TUDCA, and TG and TG TUDCA mice, respectively (Figure 4A). Remarkably, the expression of GR target genes that were common to both comparisons always varied in the same direction (up or downregulation) (Figure 4B), indicating a consistent effect for TUDCA. When we assessed genes that were differentially expressed between WT and TG, and TG and TG TUDCA mice simultaneously, we observed that about 30% were GR targets (Figure 4C) and that their expression changed in the opposite direction between groups (Figure 4D), indicating a recovery effect induced by TUDCA in TG mice. None of those genes were FXR targets. Finally, we assessed genes that were differentially expressed between WT and TG mice, but not between WT and TG TUDCA mice, and observed that approximately 55% of them were GR targets (Figure 4E). In addition, formerly described GR targets based on transcriptomic analyses of other neuronal areas (51, 52) showed unchanged expression between WT, TG, and TG TUDCA mice (Supplemental Figure 8C), which was nevertheless consistent with our transcriptomic data. This unbiased approach strongly suggests that TUDCA modulates the expression of GR targets in the brainstem, and consistently recovers expression changes of these genes in the disease context, without major changes in FXR-dependent transcripts.

Figure 4 The effect of TUDCA is FXR-independent and GR-dependent. (A) Number of differentially expressed protein-coding genes when comparing WT and TUDCA mice, and TG and TG TUDCA mice, in the RNA-Seq analysis. The total number of genes corresponds to 100% (xx axis), and the absolute number of genes is indicated inside each bar. The number of differentially expressed FXR targets is 25 and 8 in the WT versus TG TUDCA and TG versus TG TUDCA comparisons, respectively. (B) Fold change of GR target genes that are simultaneously differentially expressed in WT versus TG TUDCA and TG versus TG TUDCA comparisons. (C) Number of genes that are simultaneously differentially expressed in WT versus TG and TG versus TG TUDCA comparisons. No FXR target genes were observed. (D) Fold change of GR target genes that are simultaneously differentially expressed in WT versus TG and TG versus TG TUDCA comparisons. (E) GR target genes that are differentially expressed in the WT versus TG comparison, but not in the WT versus TG TUDCA comparison. (F) Evaluation of the effect of TUDCA treatment in AT3Q130 animals crossed with the RNAi-sensitive strain LC108 upon simultaneous silencing of FXR orthologue genes and treatment with TUDCA. The silencing of all 3 genes did not the change the positive effect of TUDCA. unc-13 and unc-70 were silenced as controls for RNAi efficiency. (G) The effect of TUDCA after silencing the GR orthologues showed that the compound’s effect was lost. (H) Dose-response assay for the effects of dexamethasone in the locomotion of AT3Q130 animals. (I) Percentage of improvement in locomotion defective animals (compared with N2 nematodes) of several combinations of both TUDCA (T) with dexamethasone (D). Max T, 1 μM; 1/2 T, 0.5 μM; 1/4 T, 0.25 μM; Max D, 10 μM; 1/2 D, 5 μM; 1/4 D, 2.5 μM. (J) Dose-response evaluation of the effect of mifepristone in reducing the percentage of locomotion-defective AT3Q130 animals. (K) Dose-response assay for the effects of TUDCA (1 μM) in combination with increasing concentrations of the GR antagonist mifepristone (MFP), in the locomotion of AT3Q130 animals. The 1% DMSO condition was used as the negative control for drug/vehicle. (F–K) 150–300 animals were assayed across 3–7 independent experiments. AT3Q75 animals were used as a TG non-motor-defective control, and 1% DMSO was used as the negative control drug. 1-Way ANOVA, * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001.

Next, we wanted to functionally assess whether the GR was in fact required for the effect of TUDCA in vivo. For this, we used a gene silencing approach in the AT3Q130 nematode model. To ensure that candidate targets were being silenced in neurons, we crossed SCA3 TG worms with a C. elegans strain with increased sensitivity to RNAi in neurons, before feeding animals with dsRNA-expressing bacteria (53). Firstly, we observed that singularly silencing 3 FXR orthologues (Supplemental Table 4) did not change the positive effect of TUDCA on the motor phenotype (Figure 4F). Afterward, we looked at GR orthologues in worms (Supplemental Table 4) and observed that the positive effect of TUDCA was fully lost upon silencing of those GR orthologues (Figure 4G). We attributed this effect to most NHRs due to their high sequence similarity, and that each dsRNA clone is probably targeting several of these genes simultaneously.

To further evaluate a possible GR-dependent mechanism, we treated AT3Q130 animals with dexamethasone, a well-known GR agonist, at concentrations defined to be nontoxic to WT animals (Supplemental Figure 8D). We observed a positive effect of this drug on improving locomotion of TG worms (Figure 4H), suggesting that GR activation is beneficial for diseased animals. Next, to evaluate if their effect is mediated by a common pathway or not, we cotreated animals with both dexamethasone and TUDCA. We observed that the efficiency in locomotion improvement was similar between TUDCA-only, dexamethasone-only and cotreated animals (Figure 4I), with no additive or synergistic effects, strongly suggesting a common pathway of action for these drugs.

Finally, to assess if TUDCA was dependent on a functionally active GR, we cotreated AT3Q130 nematodes with TUDCA and the GR antagonist mifepristone. After defining nontoxic concentrations of mifepristone on WT animals (Supplemental Figure 8E) as well as confirming no effect of this molecule on the locomotion of WT and TG animals (Supplemental Figure 8F and Figure 4J, respectively), we observed a dose-dependent loss of TUDCA’s effect upon GR antagonism (Figure 4K).

To lend further support to the therapeutic efficacy of TUDCA via the GR, we cotreated SCA3 mice with TUDCA and mifepristone, and evaluated their motor performance throughout disease progression (Figure 5A). TUDCA and mifepristone were administered parenterally with no detrimental effects observed (Supplemental Figure 8G), and the therapeutic effect of TUDCA (Figure 5B) was even more pronounced when compared to oral administration (Figure 1, D and E), reinforcing the therapeutic effect of this BA. Of utmost importance, the cotreatment of SCA3 mice with TUDCA and mifepristone, totally abolished the effect of TUDCA on mouse swimming performance, making these animals indistinguishable from the SCA3-vehicle mice (Figure 5B). The mifepristone cotreatment also reverted the positive effects of TUDCA on the neuropathology of SCA3 mice, increasing the number of pyknotic cells to SCA3 TG levels (Figure 5, C and D), with animals showing a decrease in the number of motor neurons (Figure 5, C and E).

Figure 5 The positive effect of TUDCA in motor and neuropathological phenotypes of SCA3 mice is fully GR-dependent. (A) Schematic representation of the timeline of the preclinical trial with TUDCA and mifepristone cotreatment. Colored squares indicate performed tests at the indicated timepoints. (B) Assessment of the time taken for a mouse to swim through a 60 cm water path. TUDCA fully rescued the motor defects of SCA3 mice and its effect was fully abolished when coadministered with the GR antagonist mifepristone. A total of 11–15 mice per condition were assessed continuously in each time point. (C) Pyknotic cells and motor neurons per area were counted after cresyl violet staining in the spinal cord of treated 24-week-old mice, in a total of 4 animals per group. Black arrowheads show pyknotic cells, while red arrows show healthy cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of pyknotic cell and (E) motor neuron number per area. * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001. MFP, mifepristone; SC, spinal cord; TUDCA, tauroursodeoxycholic acid; VEH, vehicle. 1-Way ANOVA, * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001.

These results further suggest that TUDCA administration is improving the phenotype of SCA3 nematodes and mice through a mechanism that is dependent on a functional GR and independent from the canonical FXR-mediated pathway, establishing a novel in vivo mechanism of action for BAs in neurons.

GR dysfunction is a TUDCA-targetable conserved disease mechanism in SCA3. After establishing the GR-dependency of the effect of TUDCA in the nematode and mouse models of SCA3, we set out to assess whether TUDCA is predicted to physically bind to the human GR. We generated a bioinformatic model to assess protein-ligand affinity between TUDCA and the human GR using GOLD/PLP scoring. Surprisingly, we observed a very strong score for TUDCA-GR binding, which was even higher than that for a well described BA receptor (the GPBAR) (Table 1). UDCA also showed strong predicted binding to the GR, albeit less than TUDCA, and taurine is unlikely to bind to the receptor (Table 1). It is also interesting to observe that the predicted GR-docking TUDCA affinity is very similar to that of classical GR ligands such as hydrocortisone (Figure 6A). While TUDCA is predicted to bind to both agonist (Figure 6B) and antagonist (Supplemental Figure 9A) conformations of GR, these findings are also observed for classically described GR agonists (Figure 6A) (54).

Figure 6 TUDCA promotes GR activity likely by preventing its degradation in CMVMJD135 mice. (A) GOLD/PLP scoring values of TUDCA, UDCA, taurine, and the known GR-binders to both GR conformation models, grouped into known agonist, antagonist and modulator models. (B) Representation of GR interaction with TUDCA in the agonist binding conformation. The left figure represents the full view of the surface of the protein, while the right figure represents a slab view, with a crosssection along the surface of the protein to show the accommodation of TUDCA inside the protein cavity. (C) Western blot analysis of GR levels, in the brainstem of 34 weeks-old mice. 3 animals per group were analyzed. (D) Western blot analysis of GR, (E) FKBP51 and (F) HSP90β protein levels in the brainstem of acutely treated mice. 4 animals per group were evaluated. Black *, WT versus TG; red *, TG versus chronic TG TUDCA; green *, TG versus acute TG TUDCA. (G) Western blot analysis of the GR in subcellular protein fractions, namely cytosolic (Cyt, normalized to tubulin) and nuclear (Nuc, normalized to H3). The relative cytosolic/nuclear ratio was determined by dividing the tubulin-normalized cytosolic GR levels by the H3-normalized nuclear GR levels. The molecular weight of each protein is: GR, 84 kDa; tubulin, 55 kDa; H3, 17 kDa. A total of 3-to-4 acutely treated mice were assessed. (H) Immunoblot for GR before (input) and after pulldown with tandem ubiquitin binding entities (TUBEs), in mixed protein extracts from the cerebellum and the brainstem. Three animals in 4 independent experiments were assessed and quantified. 1-Way ANOVA (C–F). Kruskal Wallis H test (G) and Student’s t test (H). * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01.

Table 1 GOLD/PLP scoring values obtained for TUDCA (and related molecules) binding to GR and GPBAR

Next, we evaluated whether this mechanism was relevant for the SCA3 mouse model. It was surprising to us that GR protein levels were significantly decreased in the brainstem of TG mice and were restored upon treatment (Figure 6C); however, the levels remained unchanged in the hippocampus, which is a control brain region in this disease model (Supplemental Figure 9B). To dissect the immediate molecular response to the treatment, we administered TUDCA through i.p. injection in a second set of mice, with a treatment duration of 7 days (acute treatment) (Supplemental Figure 9C). In TG mice, the GR protein levels were also significantly decreased, and TUDCA fully restored them to WT levels (Figure 6D). No changes were observed for the GR chaperones FKBP51 (Figure 6E) and HSP90 (Figure 6F). Levels of serum corticosterone were also increased in TG mice, with no change upon treatment, which is in line with a normal long-term response of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis to a decrease in GR function (Supplemental Figure 9D). No changes were observed in the expression of GR (Nr3c1) and Fkbp5 mRNAs, but a significant increase in Hsp90 expression in TG mice was detected, which was normalized by TUDCA (Supplemental Figure 9E). This is in agreement with the absence of a change in protein levels, as excess Hsp90 mRNA is known to be untranslated at physiological temperatures (55).

Next, we explored the mechanism underlying the decrease in GR protein levels in mice bearing mutant ATXN3. Firstly, we observed an increase in the cytoplasmic fraction of GR in TG mice, which is partially countered by TUDCA (Figure 6G), suggesting that this compound may protect GR from ubiquitin-proteasome system–mediated (UPS-mediated) degradation, as it increases its nuclear translocation, a physiological process for this receptor upon ligand-binding. Moreover, we observed an increase in the proportion of ubiquitylated GR in TG mice (Figure 6H). This led us to hypothesize that ATXN3 might normally interact with the GR and function as a DUB toward this receptor, the mutant form of the protein being potentially less efficient in this action, thus causing an increased UPS-dependent GR degradation. Consistent with such a model, the endogenous GR coimmunoprecipitated with endogenous ataxin-3 in the mouse brain (Figure 7A). Using a proximity ligation assay (PLA), we observed that ATXN3 was physically close to GR (Figure 7B), colocalizing with this receptor at a distance smaller than 40 nm in human cells. The interaction between GR and ATXN3, as well as the predicted TUDCA-mediated nucleus translocation of the GR-ATXN3 complex, was also verified in a tripartite split GFP system (56), regardless of polyQ-length (Figure 7, C–E and Supplemental Figure 10). Taken together, these results lend support to the mutant form of the ATXN3 protein being able to bind the GR, like its WT counterpart, but hypothetically with a decreased GR DUB activity, causing its increased UPS-dependent degradation, and TUDCA acting, at least partially, by reducing availability of the GR for ubiquitylation/degradation in the cytoplasm.

Figure 7 GR interacts with WT and mutant ATXN3, and is translocated to the nucleus upon TUDCA treatment. (A) Immunoprecipitation followed by Western blot showed coimmunoprecipitation of GR with ATXN3 (rabbit anti-ATXN3, MJD1-1) from mouse brain tissue lysates. IB, immunoblotting done with antibody against either GR or ATXN3 (mouse anti-ATXN3, 1H9). IP, immunoprecipitation done with an antibody against ATXN3. NC, isotype control antibody of the same isotype as the primary antibodies to discern specific binding from nonspecific interactions. A 40% increase in image contrast was applied from the original blots. (B) Representative fluorescence microphotographs of SH-SY5Y cells following DAPI staining and a PLA of GR and ATXN3, in both WT and cells with shRNA-mediated knockdown (KD) of ATXN3 expression. The negative control represents absence of primary antibodies, and ATXN3 KD cells show a scarcer signal compared with WT cells, as expected. Scale bars, 50 μm. (C) Tripartite split-GFP system fluorescence in MRC5-SV cells expressing GFP1-9. Cells were transfected with GR fused with GFP10 and ATXN3 fused with GFP11 (14Q or 78Q) and treated with and TUDCA at 100 μM for 24 hours. Upon protein interaction, GFP10 and GFP11 assemble, spontaneously associate with GFP1-9, and fluorescence is emitted. Green fluorescence at 488 nm excitation (GFP), DAPI nuclear staining (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (inset). (D) Quantification of the percentage of the cellular area with colocalization of both GFP and DAPI signal in Q14 and (E) Q78 expressing cells with vehicle or TUDCA treatment. Mann-Whitney U test, *** P < 0.001.

Human GR dysfunction is a potential therapeutic target in patients with SCA3. Despite establishing TUDCA as a predicted GR-ligand, it was still unknown whether GR dysfunction was also present in patients with SCA3. Protein levels of GR were decreased in the pons of patients with SCA3 (Figure 8A), with no change in the cerebellum (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 GR is a mechanistic target of TUDCA. (A) Western blot analysis of the GR, normalized for actin, in the pons and (B) cerebellum of patients with SCA3. A total of 4 control and 3 patients with SCA3 were evaluated. (C) RT-qPCR analysis of the expression levels of GR (NR3C1) or (D) FKBP5 in the blood of patients with presymptomatic SCA3 (PreSCA3) and symptomatic SCA3 (SCA3), when compared the respective control groups. (E) Pearson’s correlation between the predicted time to disease onset (in patients who are presymptomatic) or disease duration (in patients who are symptomatic) with peripheral GR or (F) FKBP5 expression. (G) Partial correlation between the predicted time to disease onset (in patients who are presymptomatic) or disease duration (in patients who are symptomatic) with peripheral GR or (H) FBKP5 expression, when adjusting for the number of CAG repeats. (I) Pearson’s correlation between the predicted age of onset (in patients who are presymptomatic) or age of onset (in patients who are symptomatic) with peripheral GR or (J) FKBP5 expression. A total of 11 patients withPreSCA3 (with 17 CTRL) and 30 patients with SCA3 (with 20 CTRL) were assessed. Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test for (A–D), Pearson Correlation Coefficient (r) was applied to (E–J). * P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01.

To assess the possible impact of GR dysfunction at the peripheral gene expression level, we collected blood samples from a cohort of 11 presymptomatic (PreSCA3) and 30 symptomatic patients with SCA3 (SCA3), each with their respective control (CTRL) group (Tables 2 and 3). Interestingly, we observed that the expression levels of GR (NR3C1) and FKBP5 were unchanged in individuals in the PreSCA3 group, but significantly decreased in patients with SCA3 (Figure 8, C and D). Then, we determined the predicted time-to-onset in the PreSCA3 group (based on the number of CAG repeats) and, in combination with the disease duration in the SCA3 group, plotted it against results on gene expression. We observed that GR expression did not correlate with disease duration (Figure 8E). However, FKBP5 expression negatively correlated with disease duration (Figure 8F), showing a steep decrease in expression throughout progression in both presymptomatic and symptomatic stages. Both correlations were unchanged upon adjustment for CAG number (Figure 8, G and H), sex (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B), and age (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). This indicates that FKBP5 is a potential indicator of SCA3 progression before and after clinical conversion.

Table 2 Characteristics of the cohort of patients with PreSCA3

Table 3 Characteristics of the cohort of patients with SCA3

Lastly, we analyzed the correlation between gene expression and the age of onset of disease (predicted age of onset for the PreSCA3 group). We observed that GR expression negatively correlated with the predicted onset in patients in the presymptomatic group, but not in the symptomatic group (Figure 8I). No significant correlations were observed for FKBP5 expression (Figure 8J).

Interestingly, there was a positive correlation between GR and FKBP5 expression in the PreSCA3 group (Supplemental Figure 11E) that was lost in the symptomatic patients with SCA3 (Supplemental Figure 11F). Altogether, these results indicate that GR signaling components show perturbed expression in SCA3 also at the peripheral level and that, in addition to being of therapeutic relevance, this pathway may be a source of potential peripheral biomarkers of disease to be studied in the future, namely for their capacity to predict the age at clinical conversion (GR), and to measure clinical progression (FKBP5).