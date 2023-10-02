Specific quinone reductase 2 inhibitors reduce metabolic burden and reverse Alzheimer’s disease phenotype in mice

QR2 KO in a human cell line induces functional proteomic changes antagonistic to that of the cortex of patients with AD. There is evidence of QR2-mediated metabolic stress in human cells (6, 8, 15). However, it is unknown how QR2 activity may affect the proteome in response to the chronic stress it generates. We therefore used CRISPR-mediated QR2 KO in HCT116 cells (QR2Δ cells; available in Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162120DS1). Proteomic analysis (Supplemental Methods) showed that the QR2Δ cell lines C3 and C5 produced highly similar results when compared with the isogenic control cell line, C1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Data File 1A). The comparison provided several functional groups of proteins that differed significantly following QR2 KO (Supplemental Data File 1B). QR2 KO affected the expression of mitochondrial proteins (Supplemental Figure 1A), including increased expression of mitochondrial mRNA translation and oxidative phosphorylation proteins. Contrastingly, proteins involved in glycolysis and the pentose phosphate pathway had decreased expression in QR2Δ cells. Other proteins with increased expression in QR2Δ cells were related to mRNA transcription and translation. Many other QR2Δ-downregulated proteins were involved in cell-cell junction and cell-matrix interactions (Supplemental Figure 1B). Since impairment of oxidative phosphorylation and cell-cell interactions are among the leading processes involved in AD, we sought to compare the changes found in the proteome of QR2Δ versus control to the changes found in AD versus control(20). A distinct antagonistic profile is seen between QR2Δ and AD (Figure 1B and Supplemental Data File 1C), with oxidative phosphorylation–related proteins being the dominant group with contrasting effects between QR2Δ and AD. Therefore, the gene-set enrichment information found here points to a possible contribution of QR2 to the AD phenotype. In agreement with previous QR2 interference studies, a significant reduction in cellular ROS levels is seen in the QR2Δ cells compared with the isogenic controls (Figure 1C), and QR2 was not detected by immunoblot in the expected band in the QR2Δ cells (Figure 1D). In order to validate the results found in the proteomic analysis, 2 targets corresponding to some of the functional groups identified were chosen based on the availability of reliable antibodies, including NDUFA9 and CD73. We found that, in agreement with the liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC-MS) results obtained, both NDUFA9 (Figure 1E) and CD73 (Figure 1F) were significantly increased in QR2Δ cells (Figure 1G). Since genetic deletion of QR2 provides a proteomic profile antagonistic to AD and causes a reduction in metabolic stress, and since QR2 has been previously linked with AD and cognitive functions (6, 16, 17, 29, 30), it follows that QR2 inhibition is an attractive and, to our knowledge, novel candidate for neurodegenerative disease treatment in general and for AD drug development specifically.

Figure 1 QR2 KO in a human cell line induces functional proteomic changes antagonistic to that of the cortex of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. (A) Two independent QR2Δ HCT cell lines (C3 and C5) show similar patterns of changes in protein expression compared with control cell lines (NS) with significant correlation (Pearson r = 0.83, P < 0.0001). (B) Overlap between differentially expressed proteins from the current study and from DLPFC tissues of patients with AD compared with controls, reported in Johnson et al., (20). Left: Venn diagram presenting numbers of overlapping proteins. Middle: Significance of enrichment of 4 functional categories representing contrasting effects of QR2 KO and AD. Right: z-score and enrichment significance for the same 4 functional categories within each of the QR2Δ cell lines and AD sets separately. Enrichment was considered significant for FDR adjusted P value <0.05. (C) QR2 KO in HCT116 cells significantly lowers baseline ROS levels (n = 5 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.0078). (D) Ablation of QR2 in QR2Δ HCT116 confirm QR2 KO (n = 6 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.0019). (E) QR2 KO significantly increases NDUFA9 levels (n = 6 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.0055). (F) QR2 KO significantly increases CD73 levels (n = 6 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.0012). (G) Immunoblot images of QR2, NDUFA9, CD73, and tubulin from QR2Δ HCT116 cells and isogenic controls. Unless stated otherwise, data are shown as mean ± SEM; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

HTS-identified sulfonamide compounds further developed by SAR provide highly potent, selective, and soluble QR2 inhibitors. A drug discovery campaign strategy was initiated to screen compounds for QR2-specific, cell-free inhibition and in vitro activity, followed by SAR optimization (Figure 2A) to achieve highly specific and potent QR2 inhibitor synthesis. In order to establish a varied and chemically amenable starting point, we developed a high-throughput QR2 assay (Supplemental Methods) that we screened against a library with approximately 200,000 compounds. Compounds with at least 30% inhibition in the primary assay were then validated using a concentration response in both the standard assay — using dihydro-benzylnicotinamide (BNAH) cofactor fluorescence decay as a readout — as well as an orthogonal assay — in which BNAH absorption was measured instead (Supplemental Methods). Compounds that replicated the initial hit result were then assayed similarly against QR1 to evaluate compound specificity (Figure 2B). From the HTS, a chemically tractable and attractive series of compounds containing a sulfone flanked by an amine and a heterocycle were identified and selected for SAR development (Figure 2C, Supplemental Methods, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Table 2). Analysis of the SAR data revealed that the imidazo[1,2-a]pyridine heterocycles gave high activity of the sulfonamide and proved to be more potent compared with other heterocycles that were evaluated (Figure 2D), forming crucial Pi-Pi interactions with the protein, attributing to its potency, as was later found in the resolved crystal structure. Thus, several highly selective and potent QR2is were made, allowing breadth and scope for future modifications and further improvement.

Figure 2 HTS-identified sulfonamide compounds further developed by SAR provide highly potent, selective, and soluble QR2i. (A) Procedural overview of compound screening and inhibitor development. (B) A QR2 activity assay based HTS against approximately 200,000 compounds was carried out, followed by concentration-response validation of hits (≥ 30% inhibition), using both primary and orthogonal assays. This was also carried out with the closely related QR1. Blue circles, inhibitor control; green circles, neutral control; black circles, compounds; red circles, sulfonamide series; red dotted line, 30% inhibition threshold. (C) A series of promising hits characterized by a sulfonamide (top, black) were identified, having active heterocycle (left, blue) and amine (right, green) groups that were amenable to SAR. (D) Comparative SAR evaluation of the new sulfonamide inhibitors using different analogues and structural combinations.

QR2is bind target in vitro and reproduce QR2-KO results in isogenic controls. To establish direct target engagement and cell membrane permeability, a cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA) was carried out, using leading QR2is YB’s-537, 800, and 808. Following a 1 hour preincubation with 5 μM of the QR2is or vehicle, thermal aggregation curves (Taggs) of QR2 expressed in HEK293T were measured in increasing temperatures. All QR2is increased QR2 thermal stability compared with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 2A). Based on the Tagg curves we selected 73°C for isothermal dose-response fingerprint (IDTRF) experiments (Supplemental Figure 2B). The ITDRF allowed the relative quantification of the binding of each of the QR2is to QR2, measured as the EC 50 (Figure 3A). This shows that the inhibitors can penetrate the cell membrane and directly bind the target QR2 protein within. We evaluated the safety of the QR2is using cell toxicity and viability assays. Toxicity was assessed in an ATP depletion assay using THLE-2 cells following a 72 hour exposure to a dose-response of QR2is. Only 1 of the QR2is exhibited an IC 50 under 10 μM (PCM-0212354; Supplemental Table 1), while the leading QR2is displayed much higher values (Figure 3B), exemplified by YB-537. Cell viability was assessed by XTT assay in HEK239T cells, using a dose response, with 3- or 24-hour incubations of the leading QR2is. No sign of toxicity was seen (Figure 3C). Next, we wanted to assess if, similar to QR2 KO, QR2is can reduce cellular ROS in HCT116 cells and see whether any observable effect is occluded in QR2Δ cells. We used YB-800, which showed an EC 50 between YB-808 and YB-537 (Figure 3A). ROS levels were significantly reduced 3 hours after treatment with 20 μM YB-800 in the WT but not QR2Δ HCT116 cells (Figure 3D), indicating a QR2-specific effect of the inhibitor. We then assessed WT HCT116 cells by immunoblot (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), after being treated with YB-800 (2 μM) for 4 consecutive days. QR2 expression was unaltered (Figure 3E); however, CD73 showed a significant increase (Figure 3F), similar to QR2Δ. Thus, the QR2is can bind native QR2 in human cells and replicate the effects seen using genetic QR2 removal.

Figure 3 QR2is bind target in vitro and reproduce QR2-KO results in isogenic controls. (A) Isothermal dose−response of QR2 stabilization by ligand-target binding of different inhibitors tested (at 73°C) using CETSA (n = 3 per group; EC50; YB-808 = 13 nM; YB-800 = 34 nM; YB-537 = 129 nM). (B) Cell viability measured with Cell-Titer-Glo assays in response to 72 hour incubations with increasing doses of 3 different inhibitors, using THLE2 cells (LD50; YB-808 = 59.704 μM, n = 2; YB-800 = 78.401 μM, n = 2; YB-537 >100 μM, n = 3). (C) Repeat validation of toxicity assays, using XTT in HEK293 cells at physiologically relevant concentrations of 3 inhibitors, shows no toxicity following either 3- or 24 hour periods of inhibitor treatment (n = 3). (D) A 3 hour incubation with 20 μM YB-800 reduces induced ROS levels in HCT116 (n = 5 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.0338) while no change is seen in HCT116 QR2Δ cells following the treatment (n = 5 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.8464). (E) QR2 expression is unchanged in HCT116 cells treated for 4 days with 2 μM YB-800 (n = 6 per group; unpaired t test, P = 0.2851). (F) CD73 expression is significantly increased in HCT116 cells following 4-day incubation with 2 μM YB-800 (n = 6 per group; Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.0022). Data are shown as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Specific QR2is enhance cortical and hippocampal learning in mice and rats. QR2 elimination or inhibition has been shown to improve rodent memory in several tasks (7, 16, 17), while high levels of QR2 have been correlated with memory impairment (31). In order to evaluate the efficacy of some of the leading QR2is in vivo, we carried out double-blind experiments using 2 different modalities (Supplemental Methods), measuring memory that is dependent on different brain areas. First, cortical memory was tested using incidental novel taste learning (see Methods), in which an unfamiliar, but palatable and safe, taste is given for the first time, and the memory for this newly learned taste is then assessed 2 days later. This is done by measuring the volume of the taste consumed upon subsequent exposure to it (32) (Figure 4A). Rats microinjected with YB-808 (1 μL of 20 μM) via cannula to the anterior insular cortex (aIC; the primary gustatory cortex) drank significantly more NaCl than the control group, therefore displaying a stronger memory of the safe taste (Figure 4, B and C). Next, hippocampal-dependent learning was evaluated using delay fear conditioning (DFC; see Methods) (33). Mice were cannulated to the CA1 region of the hippocampus and were microinjected with YB-537 (1 μL of 5 μM, Figure 4, D and H) or vehicle. Mice displayed normal learning during conditioning (Figure 4E), with mice microinjected with YB-537 to CA1 showing significantly increased freezing in response to the conditioned context upon reexposure the following day, indicating enhanced hippocampal-dependent memory (Figure 4F). No significant difference in freezing levels in response to the cue was seen between groups (Figure 4G), indicating no change to amygdala-dependent memory. In order to evaluate any possible effect of acute QR2i microinjection on metabolic stress in the mouse brain, ISR activation was measured by quantifying total and phosphorylated eukaryotic initiation factor 2 α (eIF2α) levels (Supplemental Figure 3A) and lipid peroxidation product, 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE; Supplemental Figure 3B), by immunoblot 3 hours after the injection. No significant reduction in these metabolic markers was detected. These experiments demonstrated the ability of the QR2is to replicate behavioral results previously obtained using genetically induced QR2 elimination or inhibition (6, 7).

Figure 4 Specific QR2is enhance cortical and hippocampal learning in mice and rats. (A) Outline of novel taste learning in rats. (B) Rats that were microinjected with 20 μM YB-808 to the aIC (n = 18) drank significantly more NaCl than the vehicle control (n = 17) group (unpaired t test, P = 0.0498). (C) Cannula placement in the rat aIC.(D) Outline of DFC in mice. (E) Mice microinjected with 5 μM YB-537 (n = 6) or vehicle (n = 7) both show normal inter-trial learning (2-Way RM ANOVA, trial: P < 0.0001, Groups: P = 0.0723). (F) Mice that were microinjected with 5 μM YB-537 (n = 6) freeze significantly more than vehicle (n = 7) control in response to the context (unpaired t test, P = 0.0056). (G) Mice that were microinjected with 5 μM YB-537 (n = 6) showed no difference in freezing compared with vehicle (n = 7) control in response to the cue (unpaired t test, P = 0.1904). (H) Cannula placement in the mouse CA1 formation. Data are shown as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005.

YB-537 bound to human QR2 shows conserved ligand-target interactions that are absent in the closely related QR1. To make QR2-ligand crystallization amenable, enable oral administration of the inhibitors, and eliminate undesirable formulations, HCl was conjugated to YB-537 (Supplemental Methods). This resulted in complete solution of YB-537 in water. Purified human QR2 (hQR2) was then cocrystalized in the presence of the water-soluble inhibitor (Supplemental Methods; Figure 5A). The resolved crystal structure of hQR2 in complex with YB-537 revealed that the protein exists as a homodimer, consistent with previous reports (25). YB-537 was found to bind to each monomer of the hQR2 homodimer, forming interactions with amino acids from both monomers as well as with the Flavin-adenine dinucleotide (FAD) cofactor. The plane of YB-537 stacks up parallel to the isoalloxazine ring of the FAD cofactor with an average distance of 3.5 Å between the planes of the two. Each FAD moiety forms 17 contacts within 3.5 Å to atoms from YB-537 and 48 contacts to 17 amino acids from one monomer, namely H12, S17, F18, N19, S21, P103, L104, Y105, W106, F107, T148, T149, G150, G151, Y156, E194, and R201. YB-537 binds to the catalytic site through a series of hydrophobic and hydrogen bonds with both FAD and amino acids from both QR2 monomers (Figure 5B). Specifically, YB-537 forms 6 contacts with G150, G151, and M155 and a hydrogen bond with N162 from one monomer (A-blue) and 8 contacts to F127, I129, F132, and F179 from the other monomer (B-red). These amino acid residues may be important for the binding and selectivity of YB-537 toward hQR2.

Figure 5 YB-537 bound to hQR2 shows conserved ligand-target interactions that are absent in the closely related QR1. (A) Ribbon representation of the hQR2 homodimer (dimer A, red and dimer B, blue) with stick representation of FAD (yellow) and YB-537 (green). (B) Critical interactions with amino acids in hQR2 (blue and red) are absent in hQR1 (cyan and pink) due to differences in the amino acid sequence and structure of the 2 enzymes. Specifically, hQR2 has I129, F132, and N162, the latter of which forms an important hydrogen bond with YB-537, that are replaced with Y129, M132, and H162, respectively, in hQR1. (C) Consurf analysis (https://consurf.tau.ac.il/) showed that the amino acids interacting with the FAD prosthetic group are highly conserved across hQR1 and hQR2, as indicated by the maroon color in the ConSurf representation. However, the amino acids interacting with YB-537 are less conserved, as indicated by the turquoise color in the ConSurf representation. (D) Ribbon representation of hQR1 dimer (red and blue) and the FAD molecule (yellow). Additionally, a 43 amino acid residue C-terminus is shown in white, which is absent in hQR2. This C-terminus structure may physically hinder YB-537, shown in green, from accessing the catalytic site. The figures were created using the program PyMOL (58).

To estimate the evolutionary conservation of amino acids in hQR2 and related proteins, we used the ConSurf server (34). The server generated multiple sequence alignments with 150 homologous proteins and predicted the conservation of amino acids based on their evolutionary history. This clearly showed high conservation among the amino acids interacting with FAD (Figure 5C), while showing far less conservation with those interacting with YB-537 (Figure 5C). Superposition of the catalytic site of QR2, in complex with YB-537, with QR1 (PDB-ID code 2F1O, Figure 5B) revealed that,while some catalytic site amino acids were strictly conserved, others such as I129, F132, and N162 in QR2 are Tyr, Met, and His, respectively, in QR1. This, the additional 43-residues of the C-terminus of QR1 (Figure 5D), and other contrasting features (Supplemental Figure 4) may explain the observed more than 6,000-times higher specificity of YB-537 to QR2 compared with QR1.

Ingestion of YB-537 in drinking water for 1 month improves cognitive function in 9-month-old 5xFAD female mice. We next aimed to test the effect of QR2 inhibition in AD model mice using YB-537, taking advantage of its extremely high specificity, solubility, and lack of toxicity. First, we determined YB-537 pharmacokinetics (PK) and oral bioavailability and assessed any acute observable toxicity in mice. It was found that YB-537 was well tolerated at 50 mg/kg per os (p.o.) or 10 mg/kg i.v. with no discernable adverse symptoms at any time up to 24 hours following administration (Supplemental Pharmacokinetic Study in the Supplemental Materials). YB-537 was 82% bioavailable p.o., and peak concentrations of 203 ng/g (equivalent to approximately 500 nM YB-537) were detected in the brain approximately one hour after oral administration (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We therefore opted to chronically deliver YB-537 to AD-model mice via their drinking water, so they may freely ingest the inhibitor at 50 mg/kg, with minimal intervention or trauma, for 1 month. We chose 9-month-old 5xFAD (27) male and female mice in double-blind experiments, so that well-progressed symptoms and pathologies would be present, to mimic clinically relevant cases in human patients (35), as has been previously described in this mouse model. Other than an improvement in nest quality (36) over time seen in animals receiving YB-537 (starting at age 8 months and ending at age 9 months), no changes to general physical parameters or wellbeing were observed over the 1 month of YB-537 ingestion (Supplemental Figure 6, A–J). Animals received the treatment for a week, and, on week 2, behavioral experiments commenced, including Morris water maze (MWM) and novel object recognition (NOR). These were carried out in parallel, with half of the animals (including both sexes and treatments) undergoing 1 of the paradigms in week 2, and the other in week 3. We found that in the MWM, the escape latency of the group receiving YB-537 trended to be faster than the control group (Figure 6A), and a similar pattern was seen both in male (Figure 6B) and female (Figure 6C) mice. Since learning in this paradigm was slow, and performance was poor even following 6 days of training (using 4 learning trials a day), a test day was not carried out and instead only the learning rate was measured. In the NOR task, mice receiving YB-537 trended to discern the novel object (Figure 6D), but no object discrimination was observed in any of the male mice (Figure 6E). Contrastingly, female mice receiving YB-537 significantly preferred to investigate — and were able to discern the novel object — while females receiving vehicle did not (Figure 6F). Finally, during week 4, all the mice underwent DFC. Both control mice and those receiving YB-537 in drinking water showed similar learning curves during conditioning, regardless of sex (Supplemental Figure 7). Mice receiving YB-537 froze significantly more in response to the conditional context (Figure 6G) compared with controls. While the male mice groups did not significantly differ in response to context (Figure 6H), female mice receiving YB-537 froze significantly more than controls in response to the conditioned context (Figure 6I). Mice receiving YB-537 did not show any difference in freezing in response to the conditioned cue (Figure 6J), and neither did the male and female groups (Figure 6, K and L). Overall, throughout a month-long experiment during which 8-to-9-month-old 5xFAD mice of both sexes received 50 mg/kg of YB-537 in their drinking water, no adverse effects were seen, and an improvement in nest quality and cognitive function was measured, the latter mainly in females.

Figure 6 Ingestion of YB-537 in drinking water significantly improves cognitive function in 9-month-old 5xFAD female mice. (A) Mice drinking YB-537 trend toward faster spatial learning in MWM (2-way RM ANOVA, treatment: P = 0.0694). (B) Male mice drinking YB-537 show similar spatial learning in MWM to controls (2-way RM ANOVA, P = 0.1115). (C) Female mice drinking YB-537 show similar spatial learning in MWM to controls (2-way RM ANOVA, P = 0.4272). (D) Mice drinking YB-537 trend toward novel object discrimination (1 sample t test, P = 0.0603), and controls do not (1 sample t test, P = 0.5004). (E) Male mice drinking YB-537 and controls do not show novel object discrimination (1 sample t test, YB-537 P = 0.6302; vehicle P = 0.5600). (F) Female mice drinking YB-537 show novel object discrimination (1 sample t test P = 0.0154), while controls do not (1 sample t test P = 0.7447). (G) Mice drinking YB-537 freeze significantly more than controls in response to the conditioned context (unpaired t test, P = 0.0131). (H) Male mice drinking YB-537 freeze similarly to controls in response to the conditioned context (unpaired t test, P = 0.1168). (I) Female mice drinking YB-537 freeze significantly more than controls in response to the conditioned context (unpaired t test, P = 0.0207). (J) Mice drinking YB-537 freeze similarly to controls in response to the conditioned cue (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.1000). (K) Male mice drinking YB-537 freeze insignificantly more than controls in response to the conditioned cue (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.0939). (L) Female mice drinking YB-537 freeze similarly to controls in response to the conditioned cue (unpaired t test, P = 0.8243). n for all experiments: YB-537, 16 (9 males and 7 females); vehicle, 17 (9 males and 8 females). Data are shown as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05.

Drinking YB-537 for 1 month significantly reduces brain pathologies associated with dementia in 9-month-old 5xFAD mice. Following the behavioral experiments, we assessed brain pathologies associated with AD present in the 5xFAD mice (37). Therefore, 5 days following the last behavioral experiment, and 1 month after the start of YB-537 consumption, mice were sacrificed, and coronal brain sections were used for IHC. Since the CA1 region of the hippocampus is affected during AD pathogenesis (37), and this brain region is involved in the behavioral paradigms used here, we acquired images of CA1. This was done with an Olympus IX83 confocal microscope using the same settings, antibodies, and exposures in all mice. Images were analyzed using Imaris (Bitplane; see methods). For each mouse, 3 coronal sections were used per antibody. In each section, the same region of CA1 was acquired, using the same image frame size and resolution, at all possible depths of the section — using a Z-stack of the whole section — to allow measurement of the fluorescent antibody marker volume, which was normalized to the brain volume from which it was taken. First, we measured oxidative stress, as indicated by 4-HNE (38) (Abcam, ab48506). No difference in average 4-HNE measurement was seen between mice receiving YB-537 or controls, though YB-537 reduced high- and low-percentile measurements (vehicle upper quartile 0.0719, lower quartile 0.0370; YB-537 upper quartile 0.0541, lower quartile 0.0418), tending to alter distribution (F test, P = 0.0516), which was much more tightly centered around the mean compared with controls (i.e. the controls showed greater variability; Figure 7A). Males showed no difference between groups (Figure 7A). Females did not show any changes in mean 4-HNE levels, but had a significantly different distribution (F test, P = 0.0052), with all animals receiving YB-537 showing measurements centered around the mean (vehicle upper quartile 0.0697, lower quartile 0.0308; YB-537 upper quartile 0.0514, lower quartile 0.0409), while controls showed far greater variability (Figure 7A). Amyloid β was measured, and a reduction trend was seen in mice receiving YB-537 compared with controls (Figure 7B), though no changes were seen in males (Figure 7B). In contrast, female mice treated with YB-537 showed significantly reduced amyloid β (Figure 7B). When measuring p-tau (AT8) (37), no changes were seen in the total population (Figure 7C) or males (Figure 7C), but a significant reduction in p-tau was seen in females (Figure 7C). Next, microglia activation was evaluated in CA1 (Iba1), and no change in the total (Figure 7D, left histogram) or male (Figure 7D, middle histogram) populations was seen, but a significant reduction in females receiving YB-537 was measured (Figure 7D). Astrocyte activation (GFAP), did not significantly change in the total, male, or female populations (Figure 7E). Thus, 9-month-old 5xFAD mice showed a reduction in AD-related pathologies in CA1 following 1 month of YB-537 ingestion, with females (Supplemental Figure 9) showing far more significant reduction in pathology than males (Supplemental Figure 10). In the cortex, neither male nor female mice showed a significant reduction in 4-HNE, p-tau, or amyloid β (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). However, a significant reduction was measured in Iba1 in both total and female populations, and a significant reduction in GFAP was measured in both total and male populations (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E, Supplemental Figure 11, and Supplemental Figure 12). Whole-brain soluble and insoluble amyloid β 42 levels were not significantly reduced in the total mice population, males or females (Supplemental Figure 13). Overall, following 1 month of chronic YB-537 ingestion, female 5xFAD mice showed a greater reduction in AD-associated brain pathologies compared with the more modest effect found in males, mirroring the behavioral results obtained from these mice.

Figure 7 Drinking YB-537 for 1 month significantly reduces brain pathologies associated with dementia in the dorsal CA1 hippocampal formation of 9-month-old 5xFAD female mice. (A) Oxidative stress, as indicated by 4-HNE, is not significantly altered in 5xFAD mice CA1 following 1 month of drinking YB-537 (both sexes, Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.8965; males, Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.6730; females, unpaired t test, P = 0.8155), but tends to alter distribution in the total population (F test, P = 0.0516), and significantly changes distribution in females (F test, P = 0.0052). (B) Amyloid β shows a trend of reduction following 1 month of drinking YB-537 in the CA1 of the total 5xFAD mouse population (unpaired t test, P = 0.0526), is unchanged in the male population (unpaired t test, P = 0.5643), and is significantly reduced in the female population (unpaired t test, P = 0.0237). (C) p-tau is unchanged following 1 month of drinking YB-537 in the CA1 of total 5xFAD mouse (unpaired t test, P = 0.4678) and male (unpaired t test, P = 0.3432) populations, but is significantly reduced in the females (unpaired t test, P = 0.0337). (D) Iba1 is insignificantly reduced in 5xFAD mouse CA1 following 1 month of drinking YB-537 in the total population (unpaired t test, P = 0.0738), is unchanged in the male population (unpaired t test, P = 0.5625), but is significantly reduced in the female population (unpaired t test, P = 0.0380). (E) GFAP is unchanged in 5xFAD mouse CA1 following 1 month of drinking YB-537 in the total population (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.6567), is unchanged in the male population (Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.6048), and is unchanged in the female population (unpaired t test, P = 0.2654). n for all experiments: YB-537, 16 (9 males and 7 females); vehicle, 17 (9 males and 8 females). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Ingestion of YB-537 in drinking water for 4 months improves cognitive function in 9-month-old 5xFAD male mice. Since 1 month of chronic YB-537 ingestion rescued cognitive and pathological phenotypes more efficiently in female compared with male 5xFAD mice, we hypothesized that males may require a longer dosing regimen than females in order achieve a similar therapeutic effect. We therefore ran an additional experiment where we treated 5-month-old male 5xFAD mice with 50 mg/kg of YB-537 in drinking water for 4 months (starting at the age of 5 months, and ending at the age of 9 months, similar to the experiment described above), and compared cognitive performance to male 5xFAD and WT control mice of the same age not being treated with YB-537, using DFC in double-blind experiments. We found that, while all male mouse groups showed similar learning curves during conditioning (Figure 8A), 5xFAD mice receiving YB-537 for 4 months froze similar to WT mice, who froze significantly more than control 5xFAD mice, in response to the conditioned context in the DFC test (Figure 8B). Upon reexposure to the cue, 5xFAD mice receiving YB-537 and WT mice both froze more than control 5xFAD mice, but not to a significant extent (Figure 8C). These results indicate that male 5xFAD mice tend to show improved hippocampal dependent cognitive performance following a more prolonged, 4-month treatment with YB-537, starting at an earlier age.

Figure 8 Ingestion of YB-537 in drinking water for 4 months improves cognitive function in 9-month-old 5xFAD male mice. (A) Male 5xFAD mice with or without YB-537 in drinking water and WT mice all show normal learning during delay-fear conditioning, with no difference observed across groups (2-Way RM ANOVA, trial: P < 0.0001, groups: P = 0.3303). (B) Male 5xFAD mice that received vehicle freeze less (P = 0.05) than WT mice in response to the conditioned context, and 5xFAD mice that received YB-537 for 4 months in their drinking water freeze similarly to WT mice (1-way ANOVA, P = 0.0239; Tukey’s multiple comparison, YB-537 versus vehicle, P = 0.0504; YB-537 versus WT, P = 0.8108; vehicle versus WT, P = 0.0420). (C) Male 5xFAD mice that received vehicle tend to freeze less in response to the conditioned cue in comparison to 5xFAD mice that received YB-537 for 4 months in their drinking water, and WT mice (1-way ANOVA, P = 0.0835). n for all experiments: YB-537, 9; Vehicle, 7; WT, 4. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Drinking YB-537 for 4 months significantly reduces brain pathologies associated with dementia in 9-month-old 5xFAD male mice. Following the behavioral results obtained with 4-month YB-537 treatment in the male 5xFAD mice, we evaluated AD-related brain pathologies using IHC, similar to the 1-month treatment experiment (Supplemental Figures 14–17). The marker for oxidative stress, 4-HNE, did not show any changes in the hippocampus, and no differences were seen in result distribution (Figure 9A, left), similar to males following 1 month of treatment. However, a significant reduction in 4-HNE was measured in the cortex following 4 months of YB-537 treatment, bringing oxidative stress levels down to those seen in WT control mice (Figure 9A, right). In contrast with results from the 1 month treatment, following 4 months of YB-537 ingestion, male 5xFAD mice showed a significant reduction in amyloid β in the cortex (Figure 9B, right), and tended to show less amyloid β in the hippocampus (Figure 9B, left). Levels of p-tau remained unchanged across all 3 groups, both in the hippocampus (Figure 9C, left) and cortex (Figure 9C, right). Microglia activation levels tended to be reduced in the hippocampus (Figure 9D, left), and were significantly reduced in the cortex (Figure 9D, right) following 4 months of YB-537 consumption in the male 5xFAD mice. This was also seen with astrocyte activation, in which a reduction trend was found in the hippocampus (Figure 9E, left), and a significant reduction was measured in the cortex (Figure 9E, right). Overall, a significant reduction in brain pathologies was seen across the cortex and hippocampus of 9-month-old male 5xFAD mice, following 4 months of chronic YB-537 ingestion.